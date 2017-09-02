Tim hieu ve chuan do da axit da bazo

TÌM HIỂU VỀ CHUẨN ĐỘ Đề tài TÌM HIỂU VỀ CHUẨN ĐỘ ĐAAXIT – ĐA BAZƠ
A. M ð U B. NỘI DUNG A. LÝ THUY T CHU N ð C. KẾT LUẬN D. TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO B. CÁC D NG BÀI T P
Một trong các phương pháp phân tích thể tích quan trọng là phương pháp chuẩn độ axit bazơ. Bản chất của phương pháp là dựa...
Trong dung dịch đa axit HnA có khả năng phân ly theo từng nấc:[3] I. LÝ THUYẾT VỀ CHUẨN ĐỘ AXIT ĐA CHỨC Và có thể coi đa a...
*TH 1 : Ka1 >> Ka2 >> Ka3 >>……. >> Kan xảy ra chủ yếu ở nấc 1. Định luật tác dụng khối lượng: 2 a1 + 1H x = K C - . x ax K...
* I.1. Chuẩn độ dung dịch axit H3A [4] XOH, C H3A, Co, Ka1, Ka2,Ka3 Chuẩn độ dd axit H3A, Co bằng dd chuẩn XOH, C.
* I.2. pH tại các điểm tương đương [4],[5] Điểm tương đương I: H3A + XOH XH2A + H2O Thành phần dung dịch: H2A-, H2O. ĐKP: ...
Điểm tương đương II: H3A + 2XOH X2HA + H2O Thành phần dung dịch: HA2-, H2O. ĐKP: Với 3 2 32H OH A H A H A+ − − −     ...
Thông thường Ka3 quá bé nên không thể chuẩn độ trực tiếp đến điểm tương đương thứ ba vì sai số lớn. Nếu chuẩn độ được nấc ...
Điểm tđ III: VớiVới Từ x= [OH-] suy ra [H+]III
* I.3. Đường cong chuẩn độ axit yếu đa chức [4],[5] Để xây dựng đường chuẩn độ có thể bằng hai cách: -Thiết lập hàm liên h...
Ví dụ : Chuẩn độ H3A (Co, Vo ) bằng NaOH (C,V) Tại điểm tương đương thứ nhất H3A + NaOH H2A- + Na+ + H2O CoVo = CoVtđ1 , d...
Tại điểm tương đương thứ ba H3A + 3NaOH A3- + 3Na+ + 3H2O CoVo CV
* Đường chuẩn độ axit H3A 0,1 M bằng XOH 0,1 M. pKa1 = 2,0 ; pKa2 = 7,0 và pKa3 = 12,0 [4]
Sơ đồ chuẩn độ axit H3A bằng XOH (V2=2V1) [4] V1 = VXOH chuẩn độ 1 nấc của H3A V2= VXOH chuẩn độ 2 nấc của H3A
* I.4. Sai số chuẩn độ [4],[5] Đ thi t l p phương trình sai s t i các đi m ta th y r ng t i m i th i đi m h luôn t n t i n...
Phương trình sai số chuẩn độ nấc 3 [4]: Ví Dụ [4]: Đánh giá pH tại các điểm tương đương và sai số 3 3W 3 3( ) o III o a C ...
Giải: a) Tại điểm tương đương thứ nhất (đổi màu metyl da cam)
Sai số : Sai số âm vì pT1< pHI b) Tại điểm tương đương thứ hai (đổi màu phenolphtalein)
Với: Sai số âm vì pHII> pTII
Tính %m, CM, chọn chỉ thị, pH, V tại các thời điểm khác nhau 1 BÀI TẬP VỀ CHUẨN ĐỘ ĐAAXIT Tính sai số 2
Bài 1:[2][6] Chuẩn độ 20ml dung dịch axit H3PO4 0,01M bằng dung dịch xút 0,02M. Tính pH của dung dịch sau khi đã thêm: a) ...
3 4 2 4 2H PO +NaOH NaH PO +H O→ Ban đầu: 1 150 1 150 Cân bằng: 0 0 1 150 Do đó pH sẽ tính theo tính theo ion theo cân- H ...
- -1 -a2 2 4 a1 2 4 K .[H P O ]W h= + -K .h.[H P O ] h h ⇔ − 2 4 3 4[ ] [ ] [ ] [ ]H O H H PO H PO+ − − = + − Áp dụng định...
b) VNaOH = 20ml 3 4 320.0,01 5.10 40 o H POC M− = = 20.0,02 0,01 40 o NaOHC M= = Nồng độ ban đầu của các chất là: Lượng Na...
Áp dụng điều kiện bảo toàn proton với mức không là HPO4 2-, H2O ta có: 2- - - 4 2 2 4 a2 2- + 3- 4 4 a3 W HPO +H O OH +H P...
Bài 2:[2][6] Chuẩn độ 50ml dung dịch axit H2A 0,04M. Nếu thêm 20ml dung dịch NaOH 0,08M thì pH của dung dịch bằng 3. Nếu t...
Nếu coi Ka1>>Ka2, thì chỉ xét cân bằng: 2 2 2 W A b a H O HA OH K K − − − + + =⇌ Co: 0,02 []: 5 0,02 10− − 5 10− 5 10− 5 2...
4 175 1 175 4 175 Ta có: H2A + NaOH → NaHA + H2O Co : [] 1 35 Nếu coi Ka1>>Ka2, thì chỉ xét cân bằng: 2 1aH A HA H K− + +⇌...
Bài 3 [1]: Chuẩn độ dung dịch H3PO4 0,1M theo nấc 1. Nếu muốn sai số chỉ thị không vượt quá ±0,5% thì phải kết thúc chuẩn ...
14 2 2,12 7,21 2,12 10 0,1 0,1 10 10 1 0,005 ( ) 0,1 0,1 10 . h q P h h h − − − − + − ⋅ = − =+ =− − − × Giải phương trình ...
Bài 4[1]: Tính số ml dung dịch NaOH 0,1M cần thêm vào 20ml dung dịch H3PO4 0,1M để pH của hỗn hợp thu được bằng 4,0 và 9,0...
Để tính thể tích dung dịch NaOH cần thêm vào để pH hỗn hợp thu được có pH = 9 , ta áp dụng công thức : 2 0 2 3 2 0 2 2 3 2...
G i a là s gam axit c n l y thì Bài 5[3]: Tính s gam axit tactric H2C4H4O6 c n l y ñ khi hào tan vào 50 ml dung d ch NaOH ...
Dạng 2: Tính sai số Bài 1[2]: Tính sai số chỉ thị khi chuẩn độ dung dịch H3PO4 0,1M bằng dung dịch chuẩn NaOH 0,1M; nếu kế...
Khi kết thúc chuẩn độ ở pH = 4,3 ͌ pHI ; ta áp dụng công thức tính P-1 đối với nấc 1 được: 14 4,3 2 2,12 7,21 4,3 4,3 2,12...
Bài 2[2]: Đánh giá sai số khi chuẩn độ dung dịch axit H3A 0,1M bằng dung dịch NaOH 0,1M trong hai trường hợp: a)Với chỉ th...
pT = 4 suy ra [H+] = h =10-4 Áp dụng biểu thức 2 0 1 2 2 0 1 1 2 a a I a a a C C h K KW q h h CC h K h K K + −  = − − −...
2 3 9,5 2 a a II pK pK pH + = = Khi pT = 9 . Tại điểm tương đương thứ hai : Ta có: pT = 9 suy ra [H+ ]= 10-9 , 5W 10 h − =...
II.1. Chuẩn độ hỗn hợp axit mạnh và đa axit. [4] Thường phải chuẩn độ axit mạnh và nấc thứ nhất của đa axit và sau đó chuẩ...
PTPU chuẩn độ đến điểm tương đương I HY+ XOH → XY+ H2O II.2. pH tại các điểm tương đương [4],[5] Điều kiện chuẩn độ riêng ...
IpH - 2 2H A +H OpHchính là của dung dịch 0 + a2 1 -1 0I W+K C H = 1+K C    Đến điểm tương đương thứ II: HY+ XOH → XY+...
( ) 2 01 02 02 1 2 01 02 101 02 . . a a I a C C C C K K h q h C C K hC C C  + + − = − +   ++   II.3. Sai số chuẩn độ...
Bài 1: Đánh giá sai số chuẩn độ hỗn hợp HCl và H3PO4. Biết rằng khi chuẩn độ 100,00ml hỗn hợp đến pT = 4,40 thì hết 45,00m...
Tại pT= 4,4 ta chuẩn độ được HCl và 1 nấc của H3PO4. Tại điểm pT=9, ta chuẩn độ được HCl và 2 nấc của H3PO4. Áp dụng quy t...
Sai số chuẩn độ đến điểm tương đương thứ nhất: 2 01 02 02 1 2 01 02 01 02 1 . . . ( ) a a I a C C C C K K h q h C C C C C ...
Do .(1 ) td cx cx cx td V V q V V V q − = ⇒ = − Thể tích chính xác NaOH cần thêm để đạt đến điểm tương đương I và II:đương...
Sai số khi xác định nồng độ H3PO4 Nồng độ chính xác của các axit: 3 4 60,24 45,09 .0,1000 0,01515 100 45,09 (60,24 45,09) ...
Bài 2:[2] Một hỗn hợp B gồm HCl 0,1M và H3PO4 0,1M. a) Có khả năng chuẩn độ riêng HCl trong hỗn hợp B không? b) Tính thể t...
Tại tương đương 1 dd gồm: H2PO4 -, Cl-, Na+. Phương trình ĐKP : [H+] = [OH-] + [HPO4 2-]+2[PO4 3-]-[H3PO4]. Vì Ka3<<Ka2 nê...
Bài 3: Cần phải thêm bao nhiêu ml dung dịch chuẩn 0,05M vào 20ml dung dịch hỗn hợp HCl 0,05M+ H3 PO4 0,1M để pH của dung d...
a. V1 thêm vào để pT = 4 Phương trình bảo toàn proton xuất phát từ H2O và - 2 4H PO [ ] , 2 30 0 0 0 1 3 4 4 4 0 1 0 1 0 1...
KẾT LUẬN Tiểu luận đã tìm hiểu, lựa chọn và trình bày được những nội dung liên quan đến chuẩn độ đa axit – đa bazơ cụ thể ...
TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO 1. Hoàng Minh Châu, Từ Văn Mạc, Từ Vọng Nghi (2007), Cơ sở hóa học phân tích, NXB Khoa Học và Kỹ Thuật....
4. Nguyễn Tinh Dung (2006), Hóa học phân tích Phần III – Các phương pháp định lượng hóa học, NXB Giáo dục. 5. Nguyễn Hữu H...
×