Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
top erotic games : His Contract | Erotica Listen to His Contract and top erotic games new releases on your iPhone, iPad, o...
top erotic games : His Contract | Erotica Lawyers know when to play by the rules... and when to break them. Legally Bound,...
top erotic games : His Contract | Erotica Written By: Rebecca Grace Allen. Narrated By: Angelica Lee, Burke Stevens Publis...
top erotic games : His Contract | Erotica Download Full Version His Contract Audio OR Download now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

top erotic games : His Contract | Erotica

4 views

Published on

Listen to His Contract and top erotic games new releases on your iPhone... iPad... or Android. Get any top erotic games FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Sales
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

top erotic games : His Contract | Erotica

  1. 1. top erotic games : His Contract | Erotica Listen to His Contract and top erotic games new releases on your iPhone, iPad, or Android. Get any top erotic games FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. top erotic games : His Contract | Erotica Lawyers know when to play by the rules... and when to break them. Legally Bound, Book 1. Harvard law professor Jack Archer once balanced his professional life with the private world of dominance, surrender and trust he shared with his wife. Since cancer stole her a year ago, finding love again-her final wish for him-is the furthest thing from his mind. From his empty house to the classroom, grief follows his every move. Until he meets a young woman with shadows in her eyes even darker than his own. Once a shining star at law school, Lilly Sterling's dreams died when the Dom she trusted left her heartbroken and lost. She's starting fresh in a new city as a paralegal, but meeting Jack reawakens all her old demons-and her lingering desires. Jack offers to become Lilly's mentor for both the courtroom and the playroom, but tells himself it's not a relationship. Their carefully worded agreement guarantees that. But when their trial agreement starts heating up, both Jack and Lilly must decide what will tip the scales: the letter of the law...or love? Warning: All rise for a book that contains a wounded submissive and a Dominant who wants to retrain her while retaining control of his heart. Discovery phase may involve spankings, bondage, edging, and blindfolds. Is it hot? You be the judge.
  3. 3. top erotic games : His Contract | Erotica Written By: Rebecca Grace Allen. Narrated By: Angelica Lee, Burke Stevens Publisher: Insatiable Press Date: November 2015 Duration: 11 hours 58 minutes
  4. 4. top erotic games : His Contract | Erotica Download Full Version His Contract Audio OR Download now

×