RELACIÓN ENTRE GENETICA Y COMPORTAMIENTO Presentado por: Dayana Rentería Silva ID: 100068938 Corporación universitaria ibe...
LA GENETICA OEstudia la variación y la transmisión de rasgos o características de una generación a otra influenciada por l...
GENETICA DEL COMPORTAMIENTO? O Manera que tiene el ser humano de proceder en relación con su entorno o mundo lleno de estí...
LA CELULA Y GENES
El comportamiento antisocial puede definirse como un patrón general de desprecio y violación de los derechos de los demás,...
GENETICA Y COMPORTAMIENTO O CATEGORIA DE LAS ENFERMEDADES GENETICAS: O Trastorno cromosómico: Anomalías numéricas Anomalía...
SINDROME DE TUNER O es un trastorno genético que afecta el desarrollo de las niñas. La causa es un cromosoma X ausente o i...
PROBLEMAS NEUROPSICOLOGICOS PROBLEMAS GLOBALES O Problema para comprender objetos abstractos. O Habilidad menor para plane...
Sánchez, González, D. J, & Bahena, N. I. (2006). Biología celular y molecular, Editorial Alfil, S. A. de C. V. Recuperado ...
Relacion entre genetica y comportamiento.

Relación entre genética y comportamiento.

Relacion entre genetica y comportamiento.

  1. 1. RELACIÓN ENTRE GENETICA Y COMPORTAMIENTO Presentado por: Dayana Rentería Silva ID: 100068938 Corporación universitaria iberoamericana Psicología Barrancabermeja-Santander 2019
  2. 2. LA GENETICA OEstudia la variación y la transmisión de rasgos o características de una generación a otra influenciada por la herencia.
  3. 3. GENETICA DEL COMPORTAMIENTO? O Manera que tiene el ser humano de proceder en relación con su entorno o mundo lleno de estímulos, bien sea por presencia o por ausencia, el comportamiento puede ser consciente o inconsciente.
  4. 4. LA CELULA Y GENES
  5. 5. El comportamiento antisocial puede definirse como un patrón general de desprecio y violación de los derechos de los demás, que comienza en la infancia o el principio de la adolescencia y continua en la edad adulta, se producen conductas impulsivas, ultrajes y violencia entre sus diferentes manifestaciones. ASPECTOS BIOQUIMICOS DEL COMPORTAMIENTO ANTISOCIAL. La serotonina, neurotransmisor implicado en el comportamiento antisocial , concretamente se ha demostrado que niveles bajos de s-HT se asocial a niveles mas elevados de impulsividad y agresividad, la dopamina, la dopamina. Así parece que el comportamiento agresivo requiere que las neuronas dopaminergeticas mesocortilocombicas permanezcan intactas DESARROLLO DEL COMPORTAMIENTO ANTISOCIAL: FACTORES PSICOBIOLOGICOS, AMBIENTALES E INTERACCIONES GENOTIPO-AMBIENTE
  6. 6. GENETICA Y COMPORTAMIENTO O CATEGORIA DE LAS ENFERMEDADES GENETICAS: O Trastorno cromosómico: Anomalías numéricas Anomalías estructurales Enfermedades de herencia mono génica: Atusomica dominante Atusomica recesiva Ligada al cromosoma x Trastornos genéticos multifactoriales. O PERSONALIDAD Y GENETICA: La personalidad esta influenciada por el aspecto biológico. Temperamento: Actividad, sociabilidad, emocionalidad. Anomalías genéticas de la razón: Ambientales: como traumas obstétricos, traumatismo y afecciones cerebrales Causas genéticas: mutaciones genéticas, autosómicas, dominantes, etc
  7. 7. SINDROME DE TUNER O es un trastorno genético que afecta el desarrollo de las niñas. La causa es un cromosoma X ausente o incompleto. ... Otras características físicas típicas del síndrome de Turner son: Cuello corto con "pliegues" que van desde la parte superior de los hombros hasta los lados del cuello O CAUSAS: La mayoría de las personas nacen con dos cromosomas sexuales. Los niños heredan el cromosoma X de la madre y el cromosoma Y del padre. Las niñas heredan un cromosoma X de cada uno de los padres. En las niñas con el síndrome de Turner, una copia del cromosoma X falta por completo, falta parcialmente o bien está alterada
  8. 8. PROBLEMAS NEUROPSICOLOGICOS PROBLEMAS GLOBALES O Problema para comprender objetos abstractos. O Habilidad menor para planear y llevar a cabo tareas de varias fases. O Dificultad para el manejo del factor numérico O Dificultad con el factor visuo- espacial (dibujos, caras, planos) O Insomnio O Déficit con la memoria no verbal, en especial la memoria a corto plazo. O PROBLEMAS PSICOLOGICOS: O Retraso en la madurez emocional generalmente relacionado con la sobreprotección de los padres hacia su hija “enferma” O Infantilismo general O Ansiedad, nerviosismo O Problemas de adaptación e integración O Necesidad de rutinas preestablecidas
  9. 9. Sánchez, González, D. J, & Bahena, N. I. (2006). Biología celular y molecular, Editorial Alfil, S. A. de C. V. Recuperado de la base de datos de E - Libro. Para consultarlo, revise la carpeta “Herramientas de apoyo” http://biblioteca.iberoamericana.edu.co/index.php/e-recursos/suscripcion. López, M. C. (2009). Vulnerabilidad Social en el Síndrome de Turner: Interacción Genes-Ambiente. PSICOLOGÍA CÊNCIA E PROFISSÃO, 29 (2), 318-329. Recuperado de http://www.scielo.br/pdf/pcp/v29n2/v29n2a09 Referencias

