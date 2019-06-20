Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Gun-shy full movie hd film Gun-shy full movie hd film / Gun-shy full / Gun-shy hd / Gun-shy film LINK IN LAST PAGE TO WATC...
Gun-shy full movie hd film Dito Tsintsadze's drama focuses on a loner whose life changes dramatically, when he gets to kno...
Gun-shy full movie hd film Type: Movies Genre: N/A Written By: N/A. Stars: N/A, Thriller Director: Dito Tsintsadze Rating:...
Gun-shy full movie hd film Download Full Version Gun-shy Video OR Get Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Gun-shy full movie hd film

2 views

Published on

Gun-shy full movie hd film / Gun-shy full / Gun-shy hd / Gun-shy film

Published in: Leadership & Management
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Gun-shy full movie hd film

  1. 1. Gun-shy full movie hd film Gun-shy full movie hd film / Gun-shy full / Gun-shy hd / Gun-shy film LINK IN LAST PAGE TO WATCH OR DOWNLOAD MOVIE
  2. 2. Gun-shy full movie hd film Dito Tsintsadze's drama focuses on a loner whose life changes dramatically, when he gets to know a beautiful, but strange girl. Lukas, a young man doing "meals on wheels" instead of military service, doesn't have many friends and leads a boring life, until he meets Isabella. The fascinating girl soon becomes his best friend, but Lukas learns she has a sexual relationship to her stepfather. Thus, he is obsessed with the idea of delivering Isabella by killing the man..
  3. 3. Gun-shy full movie hd film Type: Movies Genre: N/A Written By: N/A. Stars: N/A, Thriller Director: Dito Tsintsadze Rating: 70.0% Date: January 1, 2003 Duration: 1h 45m Keywords: independent film
  4. 4. Gun-shy full movie hd film Download Full Version Gun-shy Video OR Get Now

×