Audiobook Download The Legal Environment of Business (7th Edition) Trial Ebook Book



DONWLOAD NOW http://bit.ly/2oglE6R



For courses in business law and the legal environment of business This comprehensive textbook not only helps students develop a thorough understanding of the legal environment of business, but also enhances their ability to engage in critical thinking and ethical analysis, and ultimately survive in an increasingly competitive global environment. The following features of this text are designed to ensure that the authors’ goal–to develop critically thinking students who understand the important concepts of business law and the legal environment of business–is attained. Teaching and Learning Experience This text will provide a better teaching and learning experience–for you and your students. It provides: Critical thinking skills that are developed through a superior, comprehensive, one-of-a-kind approach. An emphasis on the global environment that helps prepare students for working in countries outside of the United States, or for U.S. companies with dealings in foreign companies or countries. Additional features that distinguish this text’s teaching and learning advantages, including links connecting the law to other disciplines, a balanced mix of classic and current cases, For Future Reading lists, Applying the Law to the Facts features and more.

