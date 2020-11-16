Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PODJELA KARATA PREMA RAZMJERU I SADRŽAJU Davor Cvjetković, profesor geografije. JU OŠ „ PETAR KOČIČ „Sjenina Rijeka Republ...
RAZMJER KARTE JE ODNOS BILO KOJE DUŽINE NA KARTI PREMA ODGOVARAJUĆOJ DUŽINI NA POVRŠINI ZEMLJE. PREDSTAVLJA SE BROJNO I GR...
PODJELA KARATA PREMA RAZMJERU Кarte krupnog razmjera ( 1: 1.000 ; 1:10.000 ; 1 :50. 000; 1:100.000; 1 : 200.000 ) Karte sr...
PODJELA KARATA PREMA SADRŽAJU Opštegeografske karte Tematske karte
FIZIČKOGEOGRAFSKA KARTA
SAOBRAĆAJNA KARTA
TURISTIČKA KARTA
SAMOSTALAN RAD UČENIKA 1. Kako smo podijelili karte prema razmjeri? 2. Za koje karte kažemo da su urađene u sitnoj, a koje...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Podjela karata

16 views

Published on

Podjela karata prema razmjeru i sadržaju

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Podjela karata

  1. 1. PODJELA KARATA PREMA RAZMJERU I SADRŽAJU Davor Cvjetković, profesor geografije. JU OŠ „ PETAR KOČIČ „Sjenina Rijeka Republika Srpska/ BiH
  2. 2. RAZMJER KARTE JE ODNOS BILO KOJE DUŽINE NA KARTI PREMA ODGOVARAJUĆOJ DUŽINI NA POVRŠINI ZEMLJE. PREDSTAVLJA SE BROJNO I GRAFIČKI. RAZMJER JE UPISAN NA SVAKOJ GEOGRAFSKOJ KARTI.
  3. 3. PODJELA KARATA PREMA RAZMJERU Кarte krupnog razmjera ( 1: 1.000 ; 1:10.000 ; 1 :50. 000; 1:100.000; 1 : 200.000 ) Karte srednjeg razmjera ( 1: 200.000; 1: 300.000; 1 : 500.000; 1: 1.000.000 ) i Karte sitnog razmjera ( 1 : 1.000.000; 1 :30.000.000 1 : 90.000.000 . . . ).
  4. 4. PODJELA KARATA PREMA SADRŽAJU Opštegeografske karte Tematske karte
  5. 5. FIZIČKOGEOGRAFSKA KARTA
  6. 6. SAOBRAĆAJNA KARTA
  7. 7. TURISTIČKA KARTA
  8. 8. SAMOSTALAN RAD UČENIKA 1. Kako smo podijelili karte prema razmjeri? 2. Za koje karte kažemo da su urađene u sitnoj, a koje su urađene u krupnoj razmjeri? 3. Kakve mogu biti geografske karte? 4. Šta se prikazuje na političkim kartama? 5. Šta sadrže tematske karte? 6. Kako smo podijelili tematske karte?

×