Pelajaran Sekolah Sabat ke-8 Triwulan III 2020

Pelajaran ke-8 Triwulan III 20202 Diadaptasi dari www.fustero.es www.gmahktanjungpinang.org Matius 9:36 Melihat orang bany...
Terang dunia Suatu perlakuan yang baik Memenuhi kebutuhan mereka Tujuan utama pelayanan Hal terpenting bagi YESUS Yesus me...
TERANG DUNIA “Maka Yesus berkata pula kepada orang banyak, kata-Nya: "Akulah terang dunia; barangsiapa mengikut Aku, ia ti...
“ALLAH tidak menghendaki kita untuk mengucilkan diri dari dunia. Namun selama berada di dunia ini kita harus menyucikan di...
SUATU PERLAKUAN YANG BAIK Koloes 4:6 Hendaklah kata-katamu senantiasa penuh kasih, jangan hambar, sehingga kamu tahu, baga...
MEMENUHI KEBUTUHAN MEREKA Matius 9:2 Maka dibawa oranglah kepada-Nya seorang lumpuh yang terbaring di tempat tidurnya. Ket...
TUJUAN UTAMA PELAYANAN YESUS Matius 9:35 Demikianlah Yesus berkeliling ke semua kota dan desa; Ia mengajar dalam rumah-rum...
HAL TERPENTING BAGI YESUS Yeremia 30:17 Sebab Aku akan mendatangkan kesembuhan bagimu, Aku akan mengobati luka- lukamu, de...
“Kasih karunia Kristus yang dinyatakan kepada kita harus diungkapkan dengan lembut kepada orang lain. Kelembutan dan kasih...
  1. 1. Pelajaran ke-8 Triwulan III 20202 Diadaptasi dari www.fustero.es www.gmahktanjungpinang.org Matius 9:36 Melihat orang banyak itu, tergeraklah hati Yesus oleh belas kasihan kepada mereka, karena mereka lelah dan terlantar seperti domba yang tidak bergembala. MELAYANI SEPERTI YESUS
  2. 2. Terang dunia Suatu perlakuan yang baik Memenuhi kebutuhan mereka Tujuan utama pelayanan Hal terpenting bagi YESUS Yesus melakukan lebih dari sekadar berkhotbah tentang Kerajaan Surga. Ia duduk bersama orang banyak, mendengarkan keluhan mereka, dan memberi perlakuan yang baik kepada mereka. Ia berusaha memenuhi kebutuhan sementara dan kebutuhan kekal mereka. Ia adalah teladan yang harus kita contoh dalam melayani orang lain.
  3. 3. TERANG DUNIA “Maka Yesus berkata pula kepada orang banyak, kata-Nya: "Akulah terang dunia; barangsiapa mengikut Aku, ia tidak akan berjalan dalam kegelapan, melainkan ia akan mempunyai terang hidup." (Yohanes 8:12) YESUS datang ke dunia ini untuk menghapus kegelapan dosa oleh terang keselamatan (Yohanes 1:4-5; 3: 19-21). 1. Menjadi Garam. Garam harus dicampur dengan makanan agar efektif dan meningkatkan rasanya. Kita harus berada di dunia untuk membuatnya dapat meresapi Injil kebenaran (Yohanes 17:15-18). 2. Menjadi terang. Terang harus bersinar dalam kegelapan lingkungan tetangga, desa, kota, untuk menerangi mereka dengan kemuliaan TUHAN (Filipi 2:15). Ia berbaur dengan umat manusia untuk dapat melakukannya. “Dia, yang berjalan berkeliling sambil berbuat baik dan menyembuhkan semua orang ” (Kisah 10:38). Ia mendorong kita untuk mengikuti teladan-Nya dengan dua contoh (Matius 5:13-14):
  4. 4. “ALLAH tidak menghendaki kita untuk mengucilkan diri dari dunia. Namun selama berada di dunia ini kita harus menyucikan diri kita kepada ALLAH. Kita tidak boleh mengikuti pola hidup dunia. Kita harus berada di tengah dunia sebagai pengaruh yang memperbaiki kerusakan, seperti garam yang memiliki rasanya. Di antara generasi yang tidak suci, tidak murni, dan menyembah berhala, kita harus menjadi murni dan suci, menunjukkan bahwa kasih karunia Kristus memiliki kuasa untuk memulihkan dalam diri manusia keserupaan ilahi. Kita harus memberikan pengaruh yang menyelamatkan dunia ini.” E.G.W. (Counsels on Health, p. 592)
  5. 5. SUATU PERLAKUAN YANG BAIK Koloes 4:6 Hendaklah kata-katamu senantiasa penuh kasih, jangan hambar, sehingga kamu tahu, bagaimana kamu harus memberi jawab kepada setiap orang. Yesus mencari sifat baik seseorang dan memunculkannya (Matius 8:10; Markus 12:34). Kita harus melihat kebaikan dalam diri orang-orang dalam ruang lingkup kita dan menyatakan kepada mereka bahwa kita peduli terhadap mereka. Dengan cara inilah kita akan memberikan pengaruh positif bagi hidup mereka. Yesus sangat berbelas kasih sehingga Ia berhati-hati untuk tidak menyinggung perasaan seseorang yang baru saja menjadi percaya atau untuk memadamkan sedikit pun bara iman dalam hati mereka (Yesaya 42:3). Dengan cara ini, hati mereka terbuka terhadap kata-kata-Nya
  6. 6. MEMENUHI KEBUTUHAN MEREKA Matius 9:2 Maka dibawa oranglah kepada-Nya seorang lumpuh yang terbaring di tempat tidurnya. Ketika Yesus melihat iman mereka, berkatalah Ia kepada orang lumpuh itu: "Percayalah, hai anak-Ku, dosamu sudah diampuni." Yesus mencari tahu kebutuhan orang yang dihadapi-Nya dan memulihkan mereka secara fisik, mental, emosional, dan rohani. Kita harus memperhatikan kebutuhan orang lain dan berusaha memenuhinya sesuai dengan kesanggupan kita. Ketika kita memenuhi kebutuhan mereka, kita juga membuka pintu untuk menunjukkan kepada mereka bagaimana memenuhi kebutuhan terbesar yang dimiliki setiap orang (bahkan jika mereka tidak mengetahuinya): kebebasan dari dosa, dan kehidupan kekal; yaitu, Yesus. Dia memecahkan masalah mereka dan mengundang mereka untuk mencari hidup kekal: “dosa sudah diampuni”; "Imanmu telah menyelamatkan engkau"; "Pergilah dan jangan berbuat dosa lagi." (Matius 9: 2; Lukas 8:48; Yohanes 8:11)
  7. 7. TUJUAN UTAMA PELAYANAN YESUS Matius 9:35 Demikianlah Yesus berkeliling ke semua kota dan desa; Ia mengajar dalam rumah-rumah ibadat dan memberitakan Injil Kerajaan Sorga serta melenyapkan segala penyakit dan kelemahan. Pelayanan Yesus didirikan melalui tiga pilar: MENGAJAR. Mengajarkan kebenaran Kerajaan ALLAH kepada kelompok- kelompok kecil BERKHOTBAH. Menyampaikan kepada orang banyak tentang kasih ALLAH dan rencana penebusan-Nya MENYEMBUHKAN. Membebaskan orang banyak dari masalah kesehatan fisik mereka Manakah dari pilar ini yang lebih penting bagi Yesus? (Markus 1:38) Ia datang ke dunia ini "untuk mencari dan menyelamatkan yang hilang". (Lukas 19:10). Karena itu, mengkhotbahkan keselamatan dan mengajar orang banyak untuk menerimanya adalah hal yang terpenting.
  8. 8. HAL TERPENTING BAGI YESUS Yeremia 30:17 Sebab Aku akan mendatangkan kesembuhan bagimu, Aku akan mengobati luka- lukamu, demikianlah firman TUHAN, ALLAH menggunakan para nabi untuk berbicara tentang penyakit manusia yang tidak dapat disembuhkan: dosa (Yesaya 1:5; Yeremia 30:12). Yesus menggunakan tiga perumpamaan untuk berbicara tentang Akhir Zaman dalam Matius 25, yang mendorong kita untuk dipenuhi dengan ROH KUDUS dan dengan setia menggunakan karunia yang telah Ia berikan kepada kita. Dalam perumpamaan terakhir, Ia menjelaskan tabiat orang Kristen sejati. Mereka yang hidup untuk melayani orang lain gantinya menjalani kehidupan yang berpusat pada diri sendiri, akan diterima oleh-Nya. Yesus sangat ingin melihat setiap orang disembuhkan dari penyakit tersebut, dan untuk melihat mereka yang telah disembuhkan membawa kesembuhan bagi orang lain juga.
  9. 9. “Kasih karunia Kristus yang dinyatakan kepada kita harus diungkapkan dengan lembut kepada orang lain. Kelembutan dan kasih sayang yang besar akan memenuhi jiwa umat manusia yang masih berada di bawah kendali setan. Kristus harus memenuhi diri setiap pria dan wanita yang percaya kepada-Nya, karena mereka harus menjalani kehidupan Kristus dalam memberkati dan mencerahkan serta membawa harapan, kedamaian dan sukacita kepada hati orang lain. " E.G.W. (Our Father Cares, May 20)

