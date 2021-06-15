Yeasts are unicellular eukaryotic fungi with completely different mechanism from those of bacteria such as prokaryotic microorganisms. Yeast contains almost the same organelles of a mature eukaryotic cell. Nucleus, golgiapparatus, mitochondria, endoplasmic reticulum, vacuole, and cytoskeleton are the most important one. Yeast cell particle size is typically of 5×10μm. The primary method of reproduction is by budding, and occasionally by fission