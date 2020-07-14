C. 23 los dones del espiritu p.2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
A fin de que el hombre de Dios sea perfecto, enteramente preparado para toda buena obra.
Seminario Teológico Jehovah Jireh
Correo electrónico pastordavidmora@hotmail.com
Facebook David Mora Messenger
TEOLOGÍA SISTEMÁTICA
Capitulo 23 Los dones del Espíritu 112
PARTE 2
Servicio
Es la habilidad dada por el Espíritu Santo por medio de la cual la persona tiene la capacidad de hacer labores y diferente...
Características del Don de Servicio •Reconoce fácilmente necesidades prácticas y es rápido en resolverlas. •Goza de proyec...
•Es una persona del detalle con una buena memoria. •Goza el entretener y el demostrar la hospitalidad. •Permanece en algo ...
•Demuestra amor con hechos y acciones más que palabras. •Necesita sentirse apreciado. •Tiene un nivel de alta energía. •No...
Problemas del Don de Servicio •Es crítico a otros que no ayudan con las necesidades obvias. •Puede ser negligente en ayuda...
•Trabaja más allá de límites físicos. •Descuida las prioridades de Dios, para conseguir que el trabajo se haga. •Pone a la...
•Marta: Juan 11:1-40 Servidores Bíblicos •Febe: Romanos 16:1-2 •Esteban: Hechos 6:1-15, 7:1-60 •Felipe: Jn. 1:43-45, 6:5-7...
Enseñanza
Es la capacidad otorgada por Dios de entender y comunicar verdad bíblica de manera clara y relevante de tal modo que haya ...
oPresenta verdad de la manera sistemática. Carácter. del Don de Enseñanza oNecesita verificar la información. o Goza de es...
oPrefiere el enseñar creyentes al cumplimiento del evangelismo. oEs auto disciplinado. oGeneralmente tiene autodominio. oC...
Problemas del Don de Enseñanza oTiende a descuidar la aplicación práctica de la palabra. oEs lento aceptar puntos de vista...
oEnseña al extremo, pueden ser aburrido. oDiscute en puntos de menor importancia. oPuede tender a aburrir con los detalles...
Profesores Bíblicos o Aquila y Priscila: Hechos 18:1- 3, 24-28, Romanos. 16:3-5, 1 Co. 16:3-19, 2 Timoteo. 4:19. oTimoteo:...
Exhortación
Habilidad espiritual para advertir, estimular y alentar a personas en situaciones determinadas, mediante la aplicación cor...
Caract. del Don de Exhortación: oLe gusta animar a otros que vivan victoriosamente. oComprometido al crecimiento espiritua...
oPrefiere aplicar verdad más bien que investigarla. oLe gusta prescribir pasos exactos de la acción para ayudar a crecimie...
oDeseos de compartir cara a cara. oVe pruebas como oportunidades para crecer. oAcepta a gente sin juzgarlas. oToma decisio...
Problemas del Don de Exhortación oTiende a interrumpir a otros en impaciencia para ayudar. oPuede ser "preciso y seco" en ...
Exhortadores Bíblicos oSilas: Hechos 15:22-40; 16:25; 17:4, 1 Pedro 5:12. oTito: 2 Corintios 2:13; 7:6, 13- 14; 8:6-23; 12...
Repartir
El don espiritual de repartir consiste en el deseo intenso de dar, y en la facultad de hacerlo conforme con la voluntad de...
Caract. del Don de Dar oDa libremente dinero, posesiones, tiempo, energía y con amor. oLe gusta el dar sin que otros lo se...
oDesea que su don tenga un de alto valor. oDa a la ayuda y bendice otros para avanzar el ministerio. oManeja finanzas con ...
oSu foco es en compartir el evangelio. oEs muy diligente con una tendencia hacia éxito. oTiene capacidad para negocios, na...
Problemas del Don de Dar o Intento de controlar el uso de las contribuciones. oTrastornara a la familia con patrones impre...
Dadores Bíblicos oDorcas: Hechos 9:36-42. oCornelius: Hechos 10:1-31. oEpafras: Colosenses 1:7, 4:12; oFilemón. 23. oPablo...
Don de presidir O Administración
Es la capacidad otorgada por Dios de dar dirección y tomar decisiones en beneficio de otros y que resulta en operación efi...
Caract. del Don de Administración oSe motiva para organizar en lo que él es responsable. oPrefiere estar bajo autoridad pa...
oEstá dispuesto dejar a otros recibir el crédito para conseguir que el trabajo sea hecho. oGoza el trabajar y el estar alr...
Problemas del Don de Admón. oSe molesta cuando otro no comparte la misma visión o meta. oDesarrolla actitud de ser cerrado...
Administradores Bíblicos oJosé: Génesis. 30-40. oNehemías: Nehemías. 1-7. oDébora: Jueces 4-5. oDavid: 1Sm. 16-31, 1Re 1-2...
Misericordia
Es la capacidad de sentir y expresar compasión y simpatía inusual por quienes se encuentran en situaciones críticas o difí...
Caract.del Don de Misericordia •Capacidad de demostrar amor. •Busca siempre lo bueno en la gente. • Atrae a las personas h...
oEs digno de confianza. oEvita conflictos y confrontaciones oNo le gusta ser fuerte. oEs típicamente alegre. oEs gobernado...
Prob. del Don de Misericordia oEs propenso tomar la ofensa de otra persona. oPuede llegar a ser posesivo. oNo puede ser fi...
Misericordia Bíblica: oRuth: Libro de Ruth. oJosé: Mateo. 1:16-24, 2:13, Lc 1:27,2:4-51, 3:23, 4:22, Juan 1:45 oJeremías: ...
TEOLOGÍA SISTEMÁTICA
Facebook David Mora Messenger
Correo electrónico pastordavidmora@hotmail.com
Seminario Teológico Jehovah Jireh Calle 8, manzana 63, lote 13, esquina con Tlalnepantla. Colonia Valle de los Reyes, Muni...
A fin de que el hombre de Dios sea perfecto, enteramente preparado para toda buena obra.
  1. 1. A fin de que el hombre de Dios sea perfecto, enteramente preparado para toda buena obra.
  2. 2. Seminario Teológico Jehovah Jireh Calle 8, manzana 63, lote 13, esquina con Tlalnepantla. Colonia Valle de los Reyes, Municipio La Paz, Estado de México
  3. 3. Correo electrónico pastordavidmora@hotmail.com
  4. 4. Facebook David Mora Messenger
  5. 5. TEOLOGÍA SISTEMÁTICA
  6. 6. Capitulo 23 Los dones del Espíritu 112
  7. 7. PARTE 2
  8. 8. Servicio
  9. 9. Es la habilidad dada por el Espíritu Santo por medio de la cual la persona tiene la capacidad de hacer labores y diferentes trabajos para ayudar a los otros ministerios y personas en sus labores.
  10. 10. Características del Don de Servicio •Reconoce fácilmente necesidades prácticas y es rápido en resolverlas. •Goza de proyectos, de trabajos, y de funciones manuales. •Guarda todo en orden meticuloso.
  11. 11. •Es una persona del detalle con una buena memoria. •Goza el entretener y el demostrar la hospitalidad. •Permanece en algo hasta terminar. •Se le hace difícil decir "no. •Atiende más las necesidades de otros que las propias.
  12. 12. •Demuestra amor con hechos y acciones más que palabras. •Necesita sentirse apreciado. •Tiene un nivel de alta energía. •No puede estar parado alrededor de desorden. •Prefiere el hacer el trabajo que delegarlo. •Apoya a otros lideres.
  13. 13. Problemas del Don de Servicio •Es crítico a otros que no ayudan con las necesidades obvias. •Puede ser negligente en ayudar a la familia para ayudar a otros. •Se le hace difícil aceptar ser servido por otros. •Se lastima fácilmente cuando es inapreciado. •Puede llegar a ser intolerante e interfiere en impaciencia para ayudar.
  14. 14. •Trabaja más allá de límites físicos. •Descuida las prioridades de Dios, para conseguir que el trabajo se haga. •Pone a la gente a trabajar alrededor de su "horario". (el horario es algo importante) •Frustrarse por el límite de tiempo. • Interfiriendo con la disciplina del Dios (se apuran en ayudar a alguien, sin que Dios se lo este diciendo).
  15. 15. •Marta: Juan 11:1-40 Servidores Bíblicos •Febe: Romanos 16:1-2 •Esteban: Hechos 6:1-15, 7:1-60 •Felipe: Jn. 1:43-45, 6:5-7, 12:21-22, 14:8, Hechos 6:5, 8:5-40, 21:8-9 •Onésimo: Filemón, Colosenses. 4:9 •La suegra de Pedro: Mat. 8:14-15 •Jacob: Génesis 25-30 •Jesús: Lc. 2:51, Jn. 13:5, Marcos. 10: 1 y 43 Lc 10:38-42; Jn 12:2
  16. 16. Enseñanza
  17. 17. Es la capacidad otorgada por Dios de entender y comunicar verdad bíblica de manera clara y relevante de tal modo que haya entendimiento y aplicación.
  18. 18. oPresenta verdad de la manera sistemática. Carácter. del Don de Enseñanza oNecesita verificar la información. o Goza de estudios de palabras. oUtiliza ilustraciones Bíblicas, más que ilustraciones de la vida. oRequiere minuciosidad. oAcentúa hechos y la exactitud de palabras. oComprueba la fuente de otros que enseñan.
  19. 19. oPrefiere el enseñar creyentes al cumplimiento del evangelismo. oEs auto disciplinado. oGeneralmente tiene autodominio. oCree que la verdad tiene poder para producir el cambio. oSoluciona problemas comenzando con principios espirituales.
  20. 20. Problemas del Don de Enseñanza oTiende a descuidar la aplicación práctica de la palabra. oEs lento aceptar puntos de vista de otros, parece "no enseñable". oTiende a desarrollar orgullo en su conocimiento. oTiende a ser legalista. oDemostraciones de habilidades de la investigación.
  21. 21. oEnseña al extremo, pueden ser aburrido. oDiscute en puntos de menor importancia. oPuede tender a aburrir con los detalles mientras que enseña. oCrea una actitud de ser no enseñable, por lo tanto no tiene un círculo grande de amigos.
  22. 22. Profesores Bíblicos o Aquila y Priscila: Hechos 18:1- 3, 24-28, Romanos. 16:3-5, 1 Co. 16:3-19, 2 Timoteo. 4:19. oTimoteo: 1 y 2 Timoteo, Hechos 16:1-3; 1 Corintios. 4:17, 16:10-11. oTomas: Juan 20:24-28. o Lucas: Evangelio de Lucas. oJesús: Mateo. 13:31, 5:17, Lucas 2:46, 23:9-11.
  23. 23. Exhortación
  24. 24. Habilidad espiritual para advertir, estimular y alentar a personas en situaciones determinadas, mediante la aplicación correcta del consejo de Dios, buscando genuinamente el beneficio de los exhortados
  25. 25. Caract. del Don de Exhortación: oLe gusta animar a otros que vivan victoriosamente. oComprometido al crecimiento espiritual. oCapaz de ver la raíz de problema. oDa esperanza para soluciones. oCapaz de ver problemas como ventajas. oEl deseo de ser transparente. oGana la sabiduría por las experiencias.
  26. 26. oPrefiere aplicar verdad más bien que investigarla. oLe gusta prescribir pasos exactos de la acción para ayudar a crecimiento personal. oAnima a otros que desarrollen los sus ministerios personales. oEncuentra verdad en experiencia y vitalidad con las Escrituras. oDejara el asesoramiento personal si no hay ningún esfuerzo de cambiar.
  27. 27. oDeseos de compartir cara a cara. oVe pruebas como oportunidades para crecer. oAcepta a gente sin juzgarlas. oToma decisiones fácilmente. o Desea aclarar problemas con otros rápidamente. oEspera mucho de si mismo y de otros. oNecesita sugerencias de otros para ideas y pensamientos
  28. 28. Problemas del Don de Exhortación oTiende a interrumpir a otros en impaciencia para ayudar. oPuede ser "preciso y seco" en prescribir pasos para ayudar. oEs persistente en opiniones. oEl comienzo lo proyecta antes oComparte ilustraciones privadas. oFija metas poco realistas. oSe rinde con personas que no colaboran.
  29. 29. Exhortadores Bíblicos oSilas: Hechos 15:22-40; 16:25; 17:4, 1 Pedro 5:12. oTito: 2 Corintios 2:13; 7:6, 13- 14; 8:6-23; 12:18; Gálatas 2:1, 3:2; 2 Timoteo. 4:10. oAarón: Éxodo, Levítico, Números. oBarnabas: Hechos. oJesús: Mateo 5-7; Lc 6:27-35; Jn 18:37, Mr 12:42-43, Juan 15:13.
  30. 30. Repartir
  31. 31. El don espiritual de repartir consiste en el deseo intenso de dar, y en la facultad de hacerlo conforme con la voluntad de Dios.
  32. 32. Caract. del Don de Dar oDa libremente dinero, posesiones, tiempo, energía y con amor. oLe gusta el dar sin que otros lo sepan. oDesea sentirse parte de los ministerios a los cuales contribuye. oIntercede para las necesidades y la salvación de almas. oLe gusta cuando su don es una respuesta a oraciones.
  33. 33. oDesea que su don tenga un de alto valor. oDa a la ayuda y bendice otros para avanzar el ministerio. oManeja finanzas con sabiduría. oRápidamente se ofrece de voluntario para ayudar en donde se considera una necesidad. oBusca la confirmación en la cantidad para dar. oTiene fuertes creencias en diezmar y en dar.
  34. 34. oSu foco es en compartir el evangelio. oEs muy diligente con una tendencia hacia éxito. oTiene capacidad para negocios, natural y eficaz. oNo es definitivamente terco (es persuadido fácilmente). oPosee una sabiduría natural de Dios.
  35. 35. Problemas del Don de Dar o Intento de controlar el uso de las contribuciones. oTrastornara a la familia con patrones imprevisibles de dar. oUsara el dar financieramente para sacar responsabilidades de otros. oUsar su don para controlar a otros. oDa escasamente a su familia. oCausar que la gente lo vea a él en vez de ver al Señor.
  36. 36. Dadores Bíblicos oDorcas: Hechos 9:36-42. oCornelius: Hechos 10:1-31. oEpafras: Colosenses 1:7, 4:12; oFilemón. 23. oPablo: Romanos 1:1-20; Hc 9:28. oLidia: Hechos 16:14, 40. oZaqueo: Lucas 19:1-10. oSalomón: Re 1 1-11; 2 Cr. 1-9. oJesús: Mr 6:41, 12:42-43; Lucas 4:43; Juan 15:13.
  37. 37. Don de presidir O Administración
  38. 38. Es la capacidad otorgada por Dios de dar dirección y tomar decisiones en beneficio de otros y que resulta en operación eficiente y cumplimiento de metas. Administración incluye capacidad de organizar personas, cosas, información, finanzas, etc. El sello de un administrador reside en su capacidad de cumplir objetivos “decentemente y en orden”
  39. 39. Caract. del Don de Administración oSe motiva para organizar en lo que él es responsable. oPrefiere estar bajo autoridad para tener autoridad. oAsumirá responsabilidades si no existe ninguna dirección o líder. oGoza el trabajar en metas y proyectos de largo alcance. oPuede ver el proyecto acabado. oTiene celo y entusiasmo en lo que este involucrado.
  40. 40. oEstá dispuesto dejar a otros recibir el crédito para conseguir que el trabajo sea hecho. oGoza el trabajar y el estar alrededor de la personas. oNecesita lealtad de los otros. oHace que los trabajos parezcan fáciles. oMucha alarma en los detalles. oCapaz de ser decisivo. oLa terminación implica limpieza.
  41. 41. Problemas del Don de Admón. oSe molesta cuando otro no comparte la misma visión o meta. oDesarrolla actitud de ser cerrado para evitar ser una la crítica. oPuede caer en "usar" a la gente para lograr sus propias metas. odescuida su personal y la familia. oEl no poder explicar o elogiar. oEmpuja proyectos.. o Pierde interés en trabajo, una vez que esta terminado.
  42. 42. Administradores Bíblicos oJosé: Génesis. 30-40. oNehemías: Nehemías. 1-7. oDébora: Jueces 4-5. oDavid: 1Sm. 16-31, 1Re 1-2, 1 Cr 10:13-30. oSantiago: Mt 13:55; Mr 6:3; Hec 12:17, 15:13, 21:18; 1 Cor 15:7. oJairo: Mt 9:18, Mr 5:22-43, oJesús: Mr 9:2, 3:13-14; Lc 10:1; Heb. 12:2; Mt 28:18.
  43. 43. Misericordia
  44. 44. Es la capacidad de sentir y expresar compasión y simpatía inusual por quienes se encuentran en situaciones críticas o difíciles y proveerles con la ayuda y sostén necesario hasta verles fuera de dichas situaciones.
  45. 45. Caract.del Don de Misericordia •Capacidad de demostrar amor. •Busca siempre lo bueno en la gente. • Atrae a las personas heridas. •Tomas acción en remover heridas y problemas en otros. •Esta más interesado con heridas emocionales que físicas. •Deseos de ver en la gente el tener relaciones correctas unos con otros
  46. 46. oEs digno de confianza. oEvita conflictos y confrontaciones oNo le gusta ser fuerte. oEs típicamente alegre. oEs gobernado por sus sensaciones. oSe goza al ver a otros bendecidos, y se aflige verlos sufrir. oEs un esforzado para las buenas causas. oEs generalmente un intercesor.
  47. 47. Prob. del Don de Misericordia oEs propenso tomar la ofensa de otra persona. oPuede llegar a ser posesivo. oNo puede ser firme y es indeciso. oSe inclina en emociones, más bien que la palabra del Dios. oTiende a atraer personas del sexo opuesto. oEsta contra de gente insensible. oSe inclina de un lado, sin oír la historia entera.
  48. 48. Misericordia Bíblica: oRuth: Libro de Ruth. oJosé: Mateo. 1:16-24, 2:13, Lc 1:27,2:4-51, 3:23, 4:22, Juan 1:45 oJeremías: libro de Jeremías. o Raquel: Gén. 29:31, 35, 46, 48:7, 1 Sm 10:2; Jer 31:15. o Rebeca: Gén 22:23, 24:29-35, 8:49. oJesús: Mt 15:32, 14:14, 9:36, 19:14, Lc 7:13, Jn 11:3
  49. 49. TEOLOGÍA SISTEMÁTICA
  50. 50. Facebook David Mora Messenger
  51. 51. Correo electrónico pastordavidmora@hotmail.com
  52. 52. Seminario Teológico Jehovah Jireh Calle 8, manzana 63, lote 13, esquina con Tlalnepantla. Colonia Valle de los Reyes, Municipio La Paz, Estado de México
  53. 53. A fin de que el hombre de Dios sea perfecto, enteramente preparado para toda buena obra.

