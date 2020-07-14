C. 23 los dones del espiritu p.1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
A fin de que el hombre de Dios sea perfecto, enteramente preparado para toda buena obra.
Seminario Teológico Jehovah Jireh Calle 8, manzana 63, lote 13, esquina con Tlalnepantla. Colonia Valle de los Reyes, Muni...
Correo electrónico pastordavidmora@hotmail.com
Facebook David Mora Messenger
TEOLOGÍA SISTEMÁTICA
SECCIÓNIV EL ESPÍRITU SANTO
Capitulo 23 Los dones del Espíritu 112
HABILIDADES Natas Aprendidas Don espiritual Con las que nacemos Estudiamos o experiencia Recibimos del Espíritu Santo
La palabra para los dones espirituales (charisma - carisma), relacionada con la palabra empleada para expresar gracia, sig...
Controversia en cuando a los dones Reformado No Reformado Operacionales Y No operacionales Todos son Operacionales Solo la...
Existen otras posturas neopentecostales Algunos mencionan hasta 24 dones ¿Qué dice la Biblia?
No todos los trabajos se mencionan como dones Ministerios Operaciones Dones
12:5 Y hay diversidad de ministerios, pero el Señor es el mismo. 1 Corintios 12:4 Ahora bien, hay diversidad de dones, per...
12:7 Pero a cada uno le es dada la manifestación del Espíritu para provecho.
Ef 4:11 Y él mismo constituyó a unos, apóstoles; a otros, profetas; a otros, evangelistas; a otros, pastores y maestros, 4...
Romanos 12:6 De manera que, teniendo diferentes dones, según la gracia que nos es dada, si el de profecía, úsese conforme ...
Un don espiritual es una habilidad dada por Dios a través del Espíritu Santo para la edificación de la iglesia.
¿Quienes reciben este don? Todos aquellos que han tenido un encuentro personal con Jesús y le han recibido como su Salvado...
¿Quien da los dones? Es el Espíritu Santo quien da el don.
¿Cuántos dones puedo tener? Varios pero uno siempre es el principal, los otros son secundarios.
¿Puedo tener el don que yo quiera? No, el Espíritu Santo da los dones como el quiere.
¿Alguna persona puede tener todos los dones? No
¿Cuál es el propósito de los dones? La edificación de la iglesia.
•Profecía: Es la habilidad de expresar y dar a conocer la Palabra de Dios. Predicación personal
PROFETA Aquel a quien Dios reviste de Su autoridad para que comunique Su voluntad a los hombres y los instruya. Persona qu...
En la LXX es traducción de roe, vidente; 1 S 9:9, indicando que el profeta era una persona que tenía una relación inmediat...
Es también traducción de nabi, significando bien uno a quien le es comunicado el mensaje de Dios para su proclamación o un...
En el caso de los profetas del AT sus mensajes eran mayormente la proclamación de los propósitos divinos de salvación y gl...
¿Videntes, Hay profecías futuras?
Características del Don de Profecía: •Ve todo blanco y negro, nada de áreas grises. Rápidamente identifica lo bueno de lo...
Opera en principios espirituales. •Cree que el aceptar las dificultades producirá un positivo quebrantamiento personal. •T...
•Se aflige profundamente por los pecados de otros. Es muy persuasivo en su forma de hablar. •Esta de acuerdo en ver sus á...
Tiene un corazón de intercesión. Tienen a examinarse a si mismo. •Tiene una fuerte opinión y convicción. Tiene estricto...
Problemas del Don de Profecía Tiende a dar juicio y ser terco. Es insistente en tratar de hacer otros y grupos maduren. ...
Exponer pecado sin restaurar. Busca conclusiones muy rapido. Áspero en reaccionar algunas veces y comunica condenación ...
EL Profeta Bíblico Ana: Lc 2:36-38 Juan el Bautista: Mt 21:32; Lc 3:2-20; 7:18-29 Ananías: Hch 9:10-17; 22:12-16 Óseas...
1. Predicación (mensajes o sermones)
El Espíritu Santo no te avergonzara sin haberte hablado. 2. Llevando el mensaje personal
Mt 18:15 Por tanto, si tu hermano peca contra ti, ve y repréndele estando tú y él solos; si te oyere, has ganado a tu herm...
3. Debe llevar el orden bíblico. a) El mensaje debe estar respaldado por la Biblia. b) Se debe cumplir la profecía.
1 Juan 4:1 Queridos hermanos, no les crean a todos los que dicen que tienen el Espíritu de Dios. Pónganlos a prueba, para ...
Deu 18:21 Y si dijeres en tu corazón: ¿Cómo conoceremos la palabra que Jehová no ha hablado?; 18:22 si el profeta hablare ...
Deu 13:1 Cuando se levantare en medio de ti profeta, o soñador de sueños, y te anunciare señal o prodigios, 13:2 y si se c...
13:3 no darás oído a las palabras de tal profeta, ni al tal soñador de sueños; porque Jehová vuestro Dios os está probando...
13:5 Tal profeta o soñador de sueños ha de ser muerto, por cuanto aconsejó rebelión contra Jehová vuestro Dios que te sacó...
TEOLOGÍA SISTEMÁTICA
Facebook David Mora Messenger
Correo electrónico pastordavidmora@hotmail.com
Seminario Teológico Jehovah Jireh Calle 8, manzana 63, lote 13, esquina con Tlalnepantla. Colonia Valle de los Reyes, Muni...
A fin de que el hombre de Dios sea perfecto, enteramente preparado para toda buena obra.
×