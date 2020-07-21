Magical Formula To Use For Video Scripts To Start Saving Time

This week’s exercise is “Video Scripts”. This is a great way to ‘improve’ your video creation skills and improve your natural habits.



In this session, we will focus on video creation. Video should be seen as an investment! Video boosts conversion rates. According to HubSpot, including video on a landing page can increase conversions by 80%! Search engines love video, plus it builds trust and credibility.



Video is a great addition to your email marketing campaigns and encourages social shares. So let’s dig in!



Video https://youtu.be/wz7Vm0VKNoo