SCRIPT FORMAT HOW TO CHECKLIST 01 02 03 FUN TOGETHER 04 RECAP 05
David McMahon @Davidmc5667 We wrestle with marketing technology so our clients don’t have to. Need help with HubSpot? Cont...
Unknown “Creating means living.
Script Example
How To 1. What’s the goal of this video? Why are we making the video in the ﬁrst place? 2. Who is the audience of this vid...
● Write conversationally. ● Make it thorough. ● Write for the audience and the platform. ● Differentiate the main narrativ...
Our friends at HubSpot https://offers.hubspot.com/beginners-guide-to-video-marketing
1. Break into groups 2. Working on writing a 30 second script for a. Audience Existing Customers b. 20% off storewide c. S...
https://hubspot.crocodilemarketing.com.au/practice/ Sign up to weekly alert email
Magical Formula To Use For Video Scripts To Start Saving Time
This week’s exercise is “Video Scripts”. This is a great way to ‘improve’ your video creation skills and improve your natural habits.

In this session, we will focus on video creation. Video should be seen as an investment! Video boosts conversion rates. According to HubSpot, including video on a landing page can increase conversions by 80%! Search engines love video, plus it builds trust and credibility.

Video is a great addition to your email marketing campaigns and encourages social shares. So let’s dig in!

Video https://youtu.be/wz7Vm0VKNoo

  1. 1. SCRIPT FORMAT HOW TO CHECKLIST 01 02 03 FUN TOGETHER 04 RECAP 05
