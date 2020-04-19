Successfully reported this slideshow.
INNOVATION AND COLLABORATION PULSE SURVEYS FOR R&D AND ENGINEERING Checking In with Collaborating Technical Teams Working ...
INTRODUCTION • The rapid transition to virtual work since the onset of Covid- 19 social distancing has placed new demands ...
BACKGROUND • What follows is a set of ideas for how to poll collaborating remote technical team members about aspects of t...
QUALIFIERS • I’m offering the following suggestions not to intimate that they are profound or new • rather, I’m serving th...
QUALIFIERS • The suggested frameworks are general forms which need to be tuned in to each company’s terminology, tradition...
WESTRUM INFORMATION FLOW MODEL Better Since Move to Virtual Worse Since Move to Virtual Why? Information is Actively Sough...
HIGH VALUE COMMUNICATION High Value is Placed On: Better Since Move to Virtual Worse Since Move to Virtual Why? Timely, We...
SPEED AND UTILITY OF COMMUNICATION Information is: Better Since Move to Virtual Worse Since Move to Virtual Why? Transmitt...
EFFECTIVE AND EFFICIENT PERFORMANCE What Would Improve Your Effectiveness and Performance in Our New Circumstances, in the...
DOING THE RIGHT THINGS, THE RIGHT WAY Better Since Move to Virtual Worse Since Move to Virtual Why? Doing the Right Things...
BUILDING AGILITY THROUGH TRUST Better Since Move to Virtual Worse Since Move to Virtual Why? We Are Delivering on our Visi...
DEVELOPMENT EXECUTION AND LEARNING Your Own Sense of: Better Since Move to Virtual Worse Since Move to Virtual Why? Voice ...
CLOSING THOUGHTS • The queries ending with Why? are meant to start the discussion for follow-up improvement, not be the en...
SOURCES (PARTIAL) • “Accelerate,” Forsgren et al, IT Revolution, Portland, 2019 • “The Study of Information Flow,” Westrum...
FURTHER DISCUSSION For additional discussion about innovation and collaboration pulse surveys for high growth technology b...
  1. 1. INNOVATION AND COLLABORATION PULSE SURVEYS FOR R&D AND ENGINEERING Checking In with Collaborating Technical Teams Working Virtually APRIL 19, 2020 DAVE LITWILLER
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION • The rapid transition to virtual work since the onset of Covid- 19 social distancing has placed new demands on all affected workers • A month in now, any novelty which might have existed early on has worn off • While every functional group is under added pressures in this new state, research, development and engineering have particular challenges for the ability to keep up a high pace of output when operating disbursed • Collaboration and innovation at a distance is highly sensitive to changes in the chemistry, communication and deliberation behaviors of R, D & E teams • Even small changes in tool use, communication, interaction and decision making can cumulate over time to large differences in capacity to invent, innovate, and problem solve as teams
  3. 3. BACKGROUND • What follows is a set of ideas for how to poll collaborating remote technical team members about aspects of their work and recent changes thereto • These pulse survey queries assume that executives and managers are already taking reasonable efforts to build context, guide self-development, remove roadblocks, provide timely decisions, and keep in touch with how team members are doing at a distance: • All hands meetings, department, workgroup, project, skip meetings, 1:1’s, quick calls, etc.
  4. 4. QUALIFIERS • I’m offering the following suggestions not to intimate that they are profound or new • rather, I’m serving these up in the spirit that sometimes by asking questions in even just somewhat new ways can reveal changes in the thinking and behavior of staff and management, whereas • ongoing use of similar inquiries or patterns of dialog as employed in the recent past may not as easily reveal shifts in sentiment
  5. 5. QUALIFIERS • The suggested frameworks are general forms which need to be tuned in to each company’s terminology, traditions and circumstances • They are meant as references to be used inductively toward adapted sets for live use that best meet the particular circumstances of any one firm
  6. 6. WESTRUM INFORMATION FLOW MODEL Better Since Move to Virtual Worse Since Move to Virtual Why? Information is Actively Sought (Pull for Info.) o o Messengers Can Safely Bring Forward Bad News o o Responsibilities are Shared o o Cross-Team, Cross- Functional Collaboration is Rewarded o o Failure Causes Inquiry o o Failures are Treated as Opportunities to Improve the System o o New Ideas are Welcomed o o
  7. 7. HIGH VALUE COMMUNICATION High Value is Placed On: Better Since Move to Virtual Worse Since Move to Virtual Why? Timely, Well-Curated Push Communication by Individuals and Groups o o Design Documentation and Code Comments o o Design Techniques o o Integration and Release o o Test Techniques o o Use of Our Issue Tracking System o o Use of Other Shared Development Collaboration Tools o o
  8. 8. SPEED AND UTILITY OF COMMUNICATION Information is: Better Since Move to Virtual Worse Since Move to Virtual Why? Transmitted Such that It Provides Answers to the Questions the Receiver Needs Answered o o Timely o o Presented in a Way the Receiver Can Effectively Use o o Delivered Using the Right Channel or Collaboration Tool (messaging, phone, video, CMS, documents, etc.) for the Variety of Content We Need to Share o o
  9. 9. EFFECTIVE AND EFFICIENT PERFORMANCE What Would Improve Your Effectiveness and Performance in Our New Circumstances, in the Categories Below? Answer Ability to Operate Self-Directed, Much of the Time Ability to Incorporate Your Ideas and Creativity in Our Shared Work with Less Friction More Easily Access the Thinking of Teammates to Test and Shape the Direction of Your Work Interact More Vigorously with Colleagues More Easily See the Product- and Enterprise-wide Impacts of Your Design and Technical Choices Getting the Feedback You Need Getting Your Voice Heard and Being Able to Deliver Feedback to Others
  10. 10. DOING THE RIGHT THINGS, THE RIGHT WAY Better Since Move to Virtual Worse Since Move to Virtual Why? Doing the Right Things o o Doing Them the Right Way o o Accruing Technical Debt o o Accruing Corporate Development Debt o o Dropping Things We Should be Curtailing or Stopping o o Maintaining High Standards of Performance o o Self Reflection Time and Quality o o Group Reflection Time and Quality o o Capacity to Put Reflection Learnings into Action o o
  11. 11. BUILDING AGILITY THROUGH TRUST Better Since Move to Virtual Worse Since Move to Virtual Why? We Are Delivering on our Vision o o We are Being True to Our Targeted Culture and Values o o We Have High and Appropriate Transparency with Each Other o o We Minimize Waste, Re-Work and Waiting o o We Have a Low Level of Mistaken Assumptions and Inferences that Complicate Our Work Together o o We Act as One Team o o
  12. 12. DEVELOPMENT EXECUTION AND LEARNING Your Own Sense of: Better Since Move to Virtual Worse Since Move to Virtual Why? Voice of the Customer o o Customer-Defined Value o o Having the Pulse of the Marketing Plan for Your Work o o Product Development and Program Objectives o o Accountability for the Success of the Team o o Priority Clarity and Which Matters Require Urgency o o Your Personal Rate of Skill Development o o Our Collective Rate of Skill Development o o
  13. 13. CLOSING THOUGHTS • The queries ending with Why? are meant to start the discussion for follow-up improvement, not be the end • The purpose of these information flow and collaboration polling matrices is to: • Identify where R&D and engineering efforts are in likely in good shape, and, • Shine a light on where the technical organization can improve its training, tools, techniques, communication and decision mechanisms to maximize productivity across the enterprise throughout the remainder of working virtually • Similar lines of inquiry may be helpful across other functions of the business, or even company wide
  14. 14. SOURCES (PARTIAL) • “Accelerate,” Forsgren et al, IT Revolution, Portland, 2019 • “The Study of Information Flow,” Westrum, Elsevier, 2014 • “Debugging Teams,” Fitzpatrick et al, O’Reilly, 2016
  15. 15. FURTHER DISCUSSION For additional discussion about innovation and collaboration pulse surveys for high growth technology businesses: dave.litwiller@communitech.ca

