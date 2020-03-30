MUJERES, CLASES SOCIALES Y MOVILIDAD SOCIAL EN LA COLONIA

Successfully reported this slideshow.
La sociedad en la colonia • En la colonia se caracteriza por tener una determinada movilidad, la movilidad social es signi...
CLASE SOCIAL EN TIEMPOS DE LA COLONIA En tiempos de la colonia las clases sociales eran muy desigual: Los españoles: Eran ...
¿Qué es una “CASTA”? Una “casta ” hace referencia al linaje de un determinado grupo social, quienes forman parte de este l...
Estamento •El estamento se describe como el conjunto de individuos con características que comparten determinador individu...
Clase Social •Las clases sociales se forman a medida que todos los individuos de una sociedad se agrupan de acuerdo a una ...
Diferencia entre clase social y castas Clase social • La clase social o grupo social son aquella que se asignaron a las di...
La mujer en tiempos de la colonia •La mujer en tiempos de la colonia no tenía grandes cargos ni derechos por lo cual se oc...
Papel de la mujeres blancas y mestizas en la colonia Mujer blanca Mujer mestiza • Se dedicaron a labores fuera de casa com...
Papel de la mujeres indígenas y negras en la colonia Mujer indígena • Se empleaban a amas de casa ya que la discriminación...
¿De qué manera las clases sociales de la Colonia inciden en la diferenciación social de nuestra sociedad hoy? En la actual...
NETGRAFÍA https://www.significados.com/clases-sociales/ https://www.definicionabc.com/social/estamento.php https://www.sig...
  1. 1. La sociedad en la colonia • En la colonia se caracteriza por tener una determinada movilidad, la movilidad social es significativo en relación a la economía, social, y política de un individuo o de un estrado
  2. 2. CLASE SOCIAL EN TIEMPOS DE LA COLONIA En tiempos de la colonia las clases sociales eran muy desigual: Los españoles: Eran los que gobernaban, y tenían derechos Los criollos: Eran hijos de los españoles en su mayoría eran encomenderos y no poseían los mismo derechos que los españoles Los indios: No eran esclavos pero no tenían derechos y casi siempre eran sirviente de los españoles Los negros: Eran esclavos traídos del África, ellos estaban destinados a trabaja en las minas
  3. 3. ¿Qué es una “CASTA”? Una “casta ” hace referencia al linaje de un determinado grupo social, quienes forman parte de este linaje comparten rasgos fenotípicos, religiosos, culturales o históricos de los que se desprende una serio de derechos que se atribuyen en la sociedad.
  4. 4. Estamento •El estamento se describe como el conjunto de individuos con características que comparten determinador individuo y por lo tanto se diferencia del resto del grupo que componen a una sociedad; también esta relacionada con la división social como la clase social
  5. 5. Clase Social •Las clases sociales se forman a medida que todos los individuos de una sociedad se agrupan de acuerdo a una gran serie de criterios compartidos como: riqueza, ingresos monetarios, ocupación laboral, acceso a la educación, poder político, poder adquisitivo, creencias, valores, hábitos de consumo, entre otros. Las clases sociales son un tipo de clasificación empleada para establecer los grupos en los que se divide la sociedad tomando en cuenta las características que tienen en común los individuos.
  6. 6. Diferencia entre clase social y castas Clase social • La clase social o grupo social son aquella que se asignaron a las diferentes personas en tiempos de la colonia por sus riquezas o poder político Ejemplo Españoles, indios, negros Casta • Es una manera de categorizar al linaje que surge entre la mezcla de los grupos o clase social Ejemplo La unión entre un blanco y un negro da como resultado a los mulatos
  7. 7. La mujer en tiempos de la colonia •La mujer en tiempos de la colonia no tenía grandes cargos ni derechos por lo cual se ocupaba en actividades como: Cuidar a sus hijos Educar a sus hijos Cumplían labores de acuerdo a la clase social que pertenecían
  8. 8. Papel de la mujeres blancas y mestizas en la colonia Mujer blanca Mujer mestiza • Se dedicaron a labores fuera de casa como sirvientas, costureras, blanqueadoras lo que significo que tuvieran un contacto con la sociedad • Tenia que fomentar la religión en su casa, eran amas de casa y consolidaban el modelo de vida familiar
  9. 9. Papel de la mujeres indígenas y negras en la colonia Mujer indígena • Se empleaban a amas de casa ya que la discriminación era muy fuerte pero también fueron activas en la venta de comercio y el uso de la moneda Mujer negra • Eran matronas, panaderas y lavanderas, esclavas de las mujeres blancas estaban casadas y eran consideradas objetos
  10. 10. ¿De qué manera las clases sociales de la Colonia inciden en la diferenciación social de nuestra sociedad hoy? En la actualidad aun se evidencia pequeños prestigios de la clase social que existió en la colonia como la discriminación a los indígenas, negros, mestizos y demás personas por su tonalidad de piel, también tomando en cuenta que existen trabajos específicos para los indígenas y demás personas; personas que por solo ser ricas se creen superiores a otras; falta de educación en personas de bajos recursos, etc.
