Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
YOUR AI TALENT REFERRAL PLATFORM
In today’s competitive job market, companies must primarily rely on talent referral process to help find qualified candida...
HOW IT WORKS
 Employers set the budget (reward) and pay only for success, when the candidate is hired.  List of curated referrers (Ta...
1 Companies pay in advance the cash reward they decide to list initially for the job vacancy posted on Friends2Hire The pa...
COMPETITORS
MARKET 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 +13% YoY Global market value *Values are undisclosed **Forbes estimated that the global re...
ROADMAP 2021/22 Business Model Validation Beta release: product and market testing Product Launch Q3° 2021 Q4° 2021 Q1° 20...
TEAM Davide Donghi, FOUNDER HR Senior Consultant EX Adecco and Manpower Giuseppe Ancona, CTO Co-Founder and IT Engineer
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Recruiting & HR
Aug. 27, 2021
30 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Friends2Hire AI

Download to read offline

Recruiting & HR
Aug. 27, 2021
30 views

Your AI Talent Referral Platform

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
101 Sample Write-Ups for Documenting Employee Performance Problems: A Guide to Progressive Discipline and Termination Paul Falcone
(0/5)
Free
Cultures and Organizations: Software of the Mind, Third Edition Geert Hofstede
(4.5/5)
Free
Personality Types: Using the Enneagram for Self-Discovery Don Richard Riso
(4.5/5)
Free
2600 Phrases for Setting Effective Performance Goals: Ready-to-Use Phrases That Really Get Results Paul Falcone
(5/5)
Free
Performance Reviews (HBR 20-Minute Manager Series) Harvard Business Review
(5/5)
Free
No Greatness without Goodness: How a Father’s Love Changed a Company and Sparked a Movement Randy Lewis
(5/5)
Free
Human Capital: A Theoretical and Empirical Analysis, with Special Reference to Education Gary S. Becker
(4/5)
Free
Sticking Points: How to Get 5 Generations Working Together in the 12 Places They Come Apart Haydn Shaw
(0/5)
Free
HBR Guide to Coaching Employees (HBR Guide Series) Harvard Business Review
(4.5/5)
Free
The HR Answer Book: An Indispensable Guide for Managers and Human Resources Professionals Shawn Smith
(0/5)
Free
2600 Phrases for Effective Performance Reviews: Ready-to-Use Words and Phrases That Really Get Results Paul Falcone
(0/5)
Free
Crucial Conversations Tools for Talking When Stakes Are High, Second Edition Kerry Patterson
(5/5)
Free
What Were They Thinking?: Unconventional Wisdom About Management Jeffrey Pfeffer
(4/5)
Free
The Way of the Shepherd: Seven Secrets to Managing Productive People Kevin Leman
(5/5)
Free
Talent Wins: The New Playbook for Putting People First Ram Charan
(5/5)
Free
Becoming a Coaching Leader: The Proven System for Building Your Own Team of Champions Daniel S. Harkavy
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
We: How to Increase Performance and Profits Through Full Engagement Rudy Karsan
(4/5)
Free
How Did That Happen?: Holding People Accountable for Results the Positive, Principled Way Roger Connors
(4/5)
Free
Baseball for Dummies: 4th Edition Joe Morgan
(4/5)
Free
Change the Culture, Change the Game: The Breakthrough Strategy for Energizing Your Organization and Creating Accountability for Results Roger Connors
(4.5/5)
Free
The Good Jobs Strategy: How the Smartest Companies Invest in Employees to Lower Costs and Boost Profits Zeynep Ton
(4/5)
Free
Executive Recruiting for dummies: A Wiley Brand David E Perry
(3/5)
Free
1001 Ways to Reward Employees Bob Nelson
(4.5/5)
Free
Getting to "Yes And": The Art of Business Improv Bob Kulhan
(3.5/5)
Free
The Motivation Toolkit: How to Align Your Employees' Interests with Your Own David Kreps
(5/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks–A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
The Person You Mean to Be: How Good People Fight Bias Dolly Chugh
(5/5)
Free
Diversity in the Workplace: Eye-Opening Interviews to Jumpstart Conversations about Identity, Privilege, and Bias Bärí A. Williams
(0/5)
Free
High-Impact Interview Questions: 701 Behavior-Based Questions to Find the Right Person for Every Job Victoria A. Hoevemeyer
(4/5)
Free
The Manager's Path: A Guide for Tech Leaders Navigating Growth and Change Camille Fournier
(5/5)
Free
Corporate Confidential: 50 Secrets Your Company Doesn't Want You to Know - and What to Do About Them Cynthia Shapiro
(4.5/5)
Free
Why Good People Can't Get Jobs: The Skills Gap and What Companies Can Do About It Peter Cappelli
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Friends2Hire AI

  1. 1. YOUR AI TALENT REFERRAL PLATFORM
  2. 2. In today’s competitive job market, companies must primarily rely on talent referral process to help find qualified candidates. WHY ? ● Referral hires have the highest roi. ● Referral hires reduce time to hire. ● Referral hires reduce cost per hire. ● Referral hires stay with the company longer. ● 45% of referral hires come from the organization’s external network. MOTIVATION
  3. 3. HOW IT WORKS
  4. 4.  Employers set the budget (reward) and pay only for success, when the candidate is hired.  List of curated referrers (Talent Scouts) specialized in target industries.  Referrers can recommend qualified candidates of their network using the supercharge of AI reaching up to 85% of matching for the job requirements requested.  When the candidate recommended is hired the cash reward is divided between the referrer (80%) and the candidate (20%). STRENGTHS
  5. 5. 1 Companies pay in advance the cash reward they decide to list initially for the job vacancy posted on Friends2Hire The payment is not direct toward our company but toward an independent escrow fund, so in case of not success the payment comes back The talent scouts propose a set of potential candidates that are a good match with the requirements of the job description thanks to AI If a candidate meet the company's criteria and is hired, the process is completed The talent scout and candidate hired receive the payment (the cash reward) from the escrow fund and in that case Friends2Hire will retain a fee of the money transaction BUSINESS MODEL 2 3 4 5
  6. 6. COMPETITORS
  7. 7. MARKET 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 +13% YoY Global market value *Values are undisclosed **Forbes estimated that the global recruitment industry was valued at over $200 billion
  8. 8. ROADMAP 2021/22 Business Model Validation Beta release: product and market testing Product Launch Q3° 2021 Q4° 2021 Q1° 2022
  9. 9. TEAM Davide Donghi, FOUNDER HR Senior Consultant EX Adecco and Manpower Giuseppe Ancona, CTO Co-Founder and IT Engineer

    Be the first to comment

Your AI Talent Referral Platform

Views

Total views

30

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×