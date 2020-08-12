Slalom Whitepaper - Slack v Microsoft Teams

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Slack vs Microsoft Teams A Feature-By-Feature Comparison Bob Chiverton & David Drinkwine (March 7, 2018)
2 Table of Contents BACKGROUND................................................................................... 5 EXECUT...
3 9. Provisioning ...........................................................................................................
4 17.3 Mobile ...............................................................................................................
5 Background Slalom was asked to compare Slack vs Microsoft Teams for a client who had recently moved to Microsoft Office ...
6 Executive Summary There is a lot of functionality overlap between Slack & Teams. Slack has a better UI for conversationa...
7 Features Comparison 1. Platform Availability 1.1 Desktop Client Does the platform have a desktop client? What OS are sup...
8 1.3 Supported Browsers Can the platform be accessed via a browser? Does it support mobile browsers? Are there are any li...
9 2.2 Limits How many users can be part of a Team/Workspace? Channel? Slack Slack claims to allow an unlimited number of c...
10 Nonetheless, Slack's file-sharing capabilities, even with these external systems, are somewhat limited. Each file is sh...
11 3.4 Levels of Access What levels of access can be granted on a file? Slack You can make Posts read-only or editable by ...
12 4.3 Restrictions Is there a way to control/limit the integration points available to end users? Slack Single-Channel Gu...
13 5.3 Voice and Video Does the platform support voice and video chat? If so, between how many users? Do admins have the a...
14 Teams For the full Microsoft Teams experience, every user should be enabled for Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, and...
15 7.2 Users What reporting capabilities are available to team/workspace owners? Usage activity? Content popularity? Slack...
16 8.3 Guest Access Does the platform support external/third party users? Who is allowed to invite guests? What controls e...
17 9.2 Workstreams How are additional Teams/Workspaces created? Is there control over who can create Teams/Workspaces? Who...
18 10.3 GDPR Does the platform support GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation)? Slack Slack is well underway to comply w...
19 Implementation Considerations 12. Licensing 12.1 Licensing Considerations Please explain the platform licensing structu...
20 Teams Microsoft plans to launch MS Teams Retention Policies in Q1 2018. (https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/Microso...
21 13.4 eDiscovery Ability to search activity logs, content on the tool, based on keywords or specific users, for the purp...
22 14.2 Administrative Control What ability exists to establish administrator controls over the platform for the purposes ...
23 Teams also enforces team-wide and organization-wide two-factor authentication, single sign-on through Active Directory,...
24 15.2 Incident Management How will issues be reported, tracked, and resolved? Slack In the event of a security breach, S...
25 Teams Within Microsoft Teams there are two roles: Owner and Member Team Owner Team Member Create team Yes No Leave team...
26 feature for enabling group file storage (Google Drive previously focused on storing files for individuals only). The in...
27 15.8 Performance How is system performance measured, tuned, and managed? Slack Slack is a SAAS offering. Slack Service ...
28 16.2 Internal Infrastructure Is the platform accessible via client software? Slack Slack offers an API for programmatic...
29 17.2 Browser Support Is the platform accessible via web browser? Which ones? If applicable, what user experience or fun...
30 17.3 Mobile Is the platform accessible via mobile app? If applicable, what user experience or functionality differences...
31 18.2 Integration with OneDrive for Business and Sync Client how the platform integrates with this Office 365 service Sl...
32 19. Dependencies and Other Considerations 19.1 Miscellaneous The introduction of any new platform may be dependent on a...
  1. 1. Slack vs Microsoft Teams A Feature-By-Feature Comparison Bob Chiverton & David Drinkwine (March 7, 2018)
  2. 2. 2 Table of Contents BACKGROUND................................................................................... 5 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY ..................................................................... 6 FEATURES COMPARISON ................................................................ 7 1. Platform Availability............................................................................................... 7 1.1 Desktop Client .................................................................................................... 7 1.2 Mobile Apps ........................................................................................................ 7 1.3 Supported Browsers ........................................................................................... 8 2. Membership ............................................................................................................ 8 2.1 User Roles.......................................................................................................... 8 2.2 Limits .................................................................................................................. 9 2.3 Automated Access.............................................................................................. 9 3. Document Management......................................................................................... 9 3.1 File Support ........................................................................................................ 9 3.2 Storage ............................................................................................................. 10 3.3 Versioning......................................................................................................... 10 3.4 Levels of Access............................................................................................... 11 3.5 Collaboration..................................................................................................... 11 4. Integration Points................................................................................................. 11 4.1 Integration methods.......................................................................................... 11 4.2 Extensibility....................................................................................................... 11 4.3 Restrictions ....................................................................................................... 12 5. Messaging............................................................................................................. 12 5.1 Direct Messaging.............................................................................................. 12 5.2 Group Messaging ............................................................................................. 12 5.3 Voice and Video................................................................................................ 13 6. Calendar / Meetings ............................................................................................. 13 6.1 Calendar ........................................................................................................... 13 6.2 Outlook Integration ........................................................................................... 13 6.3 Hosting.............................................................................................................. 14 7. Metrics................................................................................................................... 14 7.1 Admin................................................................................................................ 14 7.2 Users ................................................................................................................ 15 8. User Access.......................................................................................................... 15 8.1 Authentication................................................................................................... 15 8.2 Profile................................................................................................................ 15 8.3 Guest Access.................................................................................................... 16
  3. 3. 3 9. Provisioning ......................................................................................................... 16 9.1 Licensing........................................................................................................... 16 9.2 Workstreams..................................................................................................... 17 10. International Support......................................................................................... 17 10.1 Language........................................................................................................ 17 10.2 Server Locations............................................................................................. 17 10.3 GDPR ............................................................................................................. 18 11. Support Model .................................................................................................... 18 10.1 Support Model ................................................................................................ 18 IMPLEMENTATION CONSIDERATIONS.......................................... 19 12. Licensing ............................................................................................................ 19 12.1 Licensing Considerations ............................................................................... 19 13. Regulatory Requirements ................................................................................. 19 13.1 Data Retention................................................................................................ 19 13.2 Activity Logging............................................................................................... 20 13.3 Retention of activity logs................................................................................. 20 13.4 eDiscovery ...................................................................................................... 21 13.5 Accessibility .................................................................................................... 21 14. Security Governance ......................................................................................... 21 14.1 User Security Access...................................................................................... 21 14.2 Administrative Control .................................................................................... 22 14.3 Lifecycle Management.................................................................................... 22 14.4 Usage Policies................................................................................................ 23 14.5 DLP (Data Loss Prevention)........................................................................... 23 15. Administration and Operations Model............................................................. 23 15.1 Monitoring System Health .............................................................................. 23 15.2 Incident Management ..................................................................................... 24 15.3 Usage Metrics and Reporting......................................................................... 24 15.4 Change Management ..................................................................................... 24 15.5 Administration Roles....................................................................................... 24 15.4 Mobile App Management................................................................................ 25 15.5 Storage ........................................................................................................... 25 15.6 Platform Configurations.................................................................................. 26 15.7 Customizations ............................................................................................... 26 15.8 Performance ................................................................................................... 27 16. Authentication, Network, and Security............................................................ 27 16.1 Identity ............................................................................................................ 27 16.2 Internal Infrastructure...................................................................................... 28 17. User Experience and Adoption......................................................................... 28 17.1 End user client................................................................................................ 28 17.2 Browser Support............................................................................................. 29
  4. 4. 4 17.3 Mobile ............................................................................................................. 30 17.4 Adoption Strategy ........................................................................................... 30 18. Integration with Office 365 Services ................................................................ 30 18.1 Integration with SharePoint Online................................................................. 30 18.2 Integration with OneDrive for Business and Sync Client................................ 31 18.3 Integration with Outlook e-mail....................................................................... 31 18.4 Integration with Skype for Business ............................................................... 31 18.5 Integration with O365 User Profiles................................................................ 31 19. Dependencies and Other Considerations ....................................................... 32 19.1 Miscellaneous................................................................................................. 32
  5. 5. 5 Background Slalom was asked to compare Slack vs Microsoft Teams for a client who had recently moved to Microsoft Office 365, but were undecided on which collaboration platform to standardize on. Their choices had narrowed to Slack and Microsoft Teams (Teams), and they asked Slalom to compare their features and provide advice. This paper presents our findings, with a feature-by-feature comparison between the two platforms (the feature list as dictated by client). For authoritative answers on Slack, we contacted Slack’s online customer support team – who were remarkably responsive and detailed with their replies. For authoritative answers on Teams, we primarily used the official Teams website, and related Microsoft sites. For additional insight, we consulted several Gartner reports. Finally, our developers in the Content & Collaboration practice have used Slack extensively for several years, and more recently, Teams. This allows us to speak from experience on both platforms.
  6. 6. 6 Executive Summary There is a lot of functionality overlap between Slack & Teams. Slack has a better UI for conversational threads… it is lightweight, fast, easier to use. At Slalom, our NYC C&C team prefers Slack for software development collaboration (we use the free version of Slack). Teams is a “free” add-on to an O365 license (see spreadsheet for specific license info). At $12/user for Slack Enterprise Grid, it may be difficult to justify the added cost. Microsoft has made Teams a core collaboration tool, and we can expect Teams to get major upgrades (improvements) on a regular basis. Here is what Gartner has to say: “Persistent group chat streams are the central focus of these products. Other important functional areas covered in this report include file sharing, application integration, conferencing and task management. At this time, Slack is a better workstream collaboration product than Teams. Slack has more flexible channels, does a better job of helping users maintain awareness of all their conversations, and has more mature business application integration. As a new product, Teams is surprisingly easy to use and may be a good choice for your enterprise. The product's strength is its ability to integrate conversations with simple SharePoint-based file sharing. Teams also provides a unified collaboration experience across Office 365.” Reference: Slack Versus Microsoft Teams — Which Workstream Collaboration Product Is Best for You? April 2017 “In Gartner inquiries with clients, the prioritization and weighting for unified communications and meeting support on selection of Slack have not been high. Organizations using Slack want an integrated application experience for audio/video conferencing but the solution does not have to be delivered via a tight integration with their enterprise unified communication vendor. Conferencing is an important feature, but is considered more of a convenience or an extension of a chat stream, rather than a core experience.” Reference: SWOT: Microsoft's New Vision for Communications and Collaboration in Office 365 Impacts Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business Customers Nov 2017 “Teams will become an everyday client for many end users, making it easy to create WSC spaces for group work. There will be an automatic software upgrade path, wherein most current users of Office 365 or Skype for Business Online will have access to these services via a Microsoft Teams UI. This will rationalize the number of clients, which currently creates confusion for users, and provide better continuity of experience across Microsoft's suite of cloud enterprise software. Displacing Microsoft Teams or selling additional licenses for collaboration software to enterprises with a large installed base of Office 365 or Skype for Business Online will be very challenging for Slack.” Reference: SWOT: Slack, Worldwide Oct 2017
  7. 7. 7 Features Comparison 1. Platform Availability 1.1 Desktop Client Does the platform have a desktop client? What OS are supported? What are the minimum system requirements? Does it support VDI? Can the client be packaged for enterprise deployment (SCCM)? Can admins control client updates? Slack  Windows: Windows (7+)  Mac: OS X 10.9 or later  Linux:Ubuntu (16.04+), Fedora (25+), Red Hat Enterprise Linux (7+) VDI: from Slack tech support: We have several customers using our Windows app on Virtual Desktops. That said, we install to the user's AppData directory, and that can sometimes cause issues in these environments. To deploy Slack to your network, you might be interested in using our Microsoft Installer. You'll find further information on that here: https://get.slack.help/hc/en-us/articles/212475728-Deploy-Slack-via-Microsoft- Installer. Unfortunately, our app auto-updates, so you won't be able to control this as an administrator. Teams  Windows: Windows (7+), both 32-bit and 64-bit versions  Mac: MacOS (10.10+) VDI: TBD SCCM: IT admins can choose their preferred method to distribute the installation files to machines in their organization such as SCCM (Windows) or Casper Suite (MacOS). Note: Distribution of the client via these mechanisms is only for the initial installation of Microsoft Team clients and not for future updates. Client Updates: Clients are currently updated automatically by the Microsoft Teams service with no IT administrator intervention required. If an update is available, the client will automatically download the update and when the app has idled for a period of time, the update process will kick off. Note: Admin rights are not required for PC client installation but are required for installation on a Mac. 1.2 Mobile Apps Which OS does the platform support? Does the platform support MDM or MAM? If so, what solutions? Slack  iOS : 10.0 or later  Android : 4.4 or later  Windows : Windows Phone 8.0 or later Slack doesn't officially support MDM or MAM, but some SSO providers offer this. Slack does have a Mobility Management program for Enterprise Grid: https://get.slack.help/hc/en-us/articles/115002579426- Enterprise-Mobility-Management Teams  iOS : 10.0 or later  Android : 4.4 or later  Windows : Windows 10 Mobile Mobile apps are distributed and updated through the respective mobile platform’s app store only, and are not available to be distributed through MDM (mobile device management) solutions or side-loaded.
  8. 8. 8 1.3 Supported Browsers Can the platform be accessed via a browser? Does it support mobile browsers? Are there are any limitations on using the system via browser as opposed to via the client or app? Slack  Chrome: Version 51 and newer  Firefox: Version 47 and newer, plus version 45 (ESR)  Safari : 9 and newer  Internet Explorer: 11  Edge: Version 31 and newer Slack isn't available on a mobile browser, but you can use the Slack administrative portal in one. The desktop app will have screen sharing, more notification options, and a sidebar for switching between different workspaces. Teams  Internet Explorer: 11  Edge  Chrome: The latest version, plus two previous versions  Firefox: The latest version, plus two previous versions 2. Membership 2.1 User Roles What roles are available for users within a Team/Workspace? What can each do? Slack Workspace Owners: control the highest-level security and administrative settings, but only the Primary Owner (usually the person who created the workspace) has the ability to delete it. Workspace Admins: can manage members, public channels, and maintenance tasks or functions. Members: (the default role for everyone) have access to all public channels in your workspace. Multi-Channel Guests: can only access channels they've been given permission to use. They can start a direct message with people in those channels. Single-Channel Guests: can only access the one channel they've been assigned to. They can start a direct message with people in that channel. The permission matrix for the Slack roles are at https://get.slack.help/hc/en-us/articles/201314026-Roles- and-permissions-in-Slack Teams Within Microsoft Teams there are two roles: Owner and Member Team Owner Team Member Create team Yes No Leave team Yes Yes Edit team name Yes No Delete team Yes No Add channel Yes Yes* Edit channel name Yes Yes* Delete channel Yes Yes* Add members Yes** No Add tabs Yes Yes* Add connectors Yes Yes* Add bots Yes Yes* *These items can be turned off by an owner **After adding a member, an Owner can promote Member to Owner
  9. 9. 9 2.2 Limits How many users can be part of a Team/Workspace? Channel? Slack Slack claims to allow an unlimited number of channels.  maximum number of people in a meeting : 15 Slack Enterprise Grid was built to support organizations of up to 500,000 users. Teams default maximum number of teams in an Office 365 tenant: 500,000 (more can be created by global admin)  maximum number of users in a team: 1000  maximum number of members in a chat: 21  maximum number of people in a meeting : 80  maximum number of channels in a team: 100 (200 to be available soon per MSFT) 2.3 Automated Access Does the Team/Workspace support dynamic membership? If so what attributes contribute to membership? Slack Slack groups are created manually. However, Slack does offer an API for programmatic creation of groups, but there is no Out of Box dynamic group mechanism. Teams Teams does not support Dynamic Membership at this time. (source: https://www.petri.com/aad-licensing-groups-teams ) note that dynamic O365 Groups can be created using dynamic group creation (w/rules), however this is only available with azure AD Premium, and not synched with Teams at this time. 3. Document Management 3.1 File Support What file types are supported? What is the file size limitation? Slack Files play a less prominent role in Slack than in Teams. Native file-sharing capabilities are mostly limited to supporting file use within chat streams. For more sophisticated navigation and sharing, enterprises need to use the native integrations available with Box, Dropbox or Google Drive. "Files play a less prominent role in Slack than they do in Microsoft Teams. Slack offers native file-sharing capabilities. Users can share files with a channel by attaching them to a post. Users can find the files shared within a channel or across a team through various sidebar or top-level menus. Overall, file navigation in Slack is minimal, reinforcing the notion that the product is primarily focused on the chat stream itself. However, Slack has extensive integrations with leading EFSS systems. Specifically, Slack offers native file integration with Box, Dropbox and Google Docs. Interestingly, the content of these shared files is indexed and available in Slack's search results. Slack has no native integration with OneDrive for Business or SharePoint Online.
  10. 10. 10 Nonetheless, Slack's file-sharing capabilities, even with these external systems, are somewhat limited. Each file is shared individually, and there is no support for a single file repository for a team. For example, files shared from Dropbox to a Slack channel stay in an individual user's Dropbox account. Therefore, teams may need to use a third-party EFSS system to curate a group file repository. Slack appears to be addressing this shortcoming via a partnership with Google. This partnership should enable alignment between a Slack channel and an associated Google Team Drive. Team Drives are a new Google Drive feature for enabling group file storage (Google Drive previously focused on storing files for individuals only). The intent is for the Google Team Drive to become the default storage for a Slack channel." source : Gartner report titled " Slack Versus Microsoft Teams — Which Workstream Collaboration Product Is Best for You?" Slack allows uploads of most files under 1GB. Teams File navigation is basic, but prominent. Teams uses both SharePoint (for team files) and OneDrive for Business (for personal files). Users can also access their files through SharePoint, the OneDrive desktop synchronization client or the OneDrive mobile apps. 3.2 Storage How is storage allocation determined? Per Team/Workspace? Per user? Slack You'll be given storage space on a per-user basis, but the total is shared by everyone on the workspace.  Slack Standard: 10GB/user  Slack Plus: 20GB/user  Slack Enterprise Grid: 1TB/user Teams (1) When you create a Team in Office 365, you are creating a SPO Site Collection behind the scenes (2) Storage for a single SPO Site Collection in Office 365 can be up to 25 TB (3) The quota you have in total for SPO is 1 TB + # Users x 500 MB (4) So while is true a SPO Site Collection can store up to 25 TB, this is not going to happen if you don't have 25 TB of quota storage in your SPO tenant 3.3 Versioning Does the platform support file versioning? Can versions be reverted? Do versions count against storage? Slack Slack doesn't support file versioning, but some of Slack's third-party apps might. Teams When a new channel is created within an existing team, a document library is created within the Office 365 Group the team is associated with. This document library is "pinned" to the channel as a tab called Files. This allows you to interact with the files in the document library directly within Teams without having to leave the application. If you have an existing document library from another SharePoint team site, it's possible to connect that library to the channel in Microsoft Teams. Document Library versioning is controlled via SharePoint.
  11. 11. 11 3.4 Levels of Access What levels of access can be granted on a file? Slack You can make Posts read-only or editable by others. If you're using a file sharing service with Slack, it will depend on the app you're using. Teams Same as in SharePoint. Microsoft Teams doesn't yet have those settings by individual or by channel. You can manage individual file permissions through the advanced controls in the SharePoint client (click on the . . . next to the channel name when in the Files tab ) 3.5 Collaboration Does the platform support real time co-authoring? If so, on what file types? Can files be locked for editing? Slack Slack Posts can only be edited by one user at a time. You may be able to have co-authoring options with other file-sharing services. Teams yes… per Office 365 co-authoring. 4. Integration Points 4.1 Integration methods How are external services integrated with a Team/Workspaces? Bots? Connectors? Etc. Slack There are a range of ways you can connect to external services: apps, bots, outgoing and incoming webhooks. We also have some pre-built connectors in our App Directory. Teams Office 365 Connectors were previously launched in early 2016 for use within Outlook group conversations. Similar to Slack's application notifications, Office 365 Connectors use webhook approaches. They provide methods for formatting notifications, presenting links and enabling users to respond within the context of a message without having to leave the Teams user experience. However, Office 365 Connectors are still quite new, and their availability within Teams appears limited at this time. This status is changing quickly, but for now, enterprises must use existing connectors published by Microsoft within Teams or configure the generic Incoming Webhook connector. 4.2 Extensibility Are there APIs to develop custom integration points? Can these integration points be on premise solutions? Slack Yes, you can use Slack API to create custom integrations for your workspace. You'll find documentation on that here: https://api.slack.com/internal-integrations . Teams yes and yes.
  12. 12. 12 4.3 Restrictions Is there a way to control/limit the integration points available to end users? Slack Single-Channel Guests won't be able to use custom or integration slash commands, and you can choose to restrict this for Multi-Channel Guests as well. Neither type of guest will be able to make changes to apps or custom integrations. Teams Teams has multiple settings that can be turned on or turned off at the Office 365 tenant level. With Teams turned on for a tenant, any user that is also enabled for Teams will inherit the settings from the tenant level. Details here: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/MicrosoftTeams/enable-features-office-365 In addition, Apps are tabs, connectors, bots, or any combination of these three, provided by a third-party service. There are Teams admin policies that can be configured in the Office 365 admin center to control which external third-party apps are allowed. These policies let you specify which apps are allowed and disallowed, new external App behavior, and whether side-loading apps is allowed. details: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/MicrosoftTeams/admin-settings . 5. Messaging 5.1 Direct Messaging Does the platform support one on one messages? What capabilities exist within a one on one chat? File share? Screen share? Are messages persistent?. Slack Yes, you can send Direct Messages one-on-one or in groups of up to 9 users. You can share files, voice and video call, and use screen sharing on our paid plans. Unless deleted, all messages on paid plans are persistent. You'll find more details here: https://get.slack.help/hc/en-us/articles/212281468-Direct- messages-and-group-DMs . Teams Per Gartner: Microsoft Teams' native videoconferencing and screen-sharing capabilities are superior to those available in Slack. Meetings with up to 80 participants can be accommodated. 5.2 Group Messaging Does the platform support one on one messages? What capabilities exist within a one on one chat? File share? Screen share? Are messages persistent?. Slack Does the platform support group chats? What is the maximum number of users that can be part of a group chat? What capabilities do users have within a group chat? (File share, screen share?) Are messages persistent? Teams Per Gartner: Microsoft Teams' native videoconferencing and screen-sharing capabilities are superior to those available in Slack. Meetings with up to 80 participants can be accommodated.
  13. 13. 13 5.3 Voice and Video Does the platform support voice and video chat? If so, between how many users? Do admins have the ability to control bandwidth consumption? Quality of Service? Slack Yes, Slack has voice and video calling, as well as screen sharing on the paid plans. Unfortunately, there's no way for administrators to control bandwidth consumption. Voice and video calling is stable, but Slack is working to improve the quality of screen sharing. You can also use one of the following third-party tools: appear.in, Blue Jeans, Google+ Hangouts, GoToMeeting, join.me, Skype, WebEx, Zoom.  https://get.slack.help/hc/en-us/articles/216771908-Make-calls-in-Slack  https://get.slack.help/hc/en-us/articles/115003501303-Share-your-screen-with-Slack-Calls  https://get.slack.help/hc/en-us/articles/208492868-Voice-video-screen-sharing-apps In Gartner inquiries with clients, the prioritization and weighting for unified communications and meeting support on selection of Slack have not been high. Organizations using Slack want an integrated application experience for audio/video conferencing but the solution does not have to be delivered via a tight integration with their enterprise unified communication vendor. Conferencing is an important feature, but is considered more of a convenience or an extension of a chat stream, rather than a core experience Teams per Gartner: Microsoft Teams' native videoconferencing and screen-sharing capabilities are superior to those available in Slack. Meetings with up to 80 participants can be accommodated. Within its Meetings section, Teams supports scheduling of online meetings and even provides a scheduling assistant, similar to the one provided in Outlook. In addition, ad hoc meetings can start immediately from a team conversation thread. Participation in the full meeting experience requires the use of the desktop Teams application, which supports audioconferencing, videoconferencing and screen sharing. Teams offers solid team-focused conferencing services that can address the meeting needs of most enterprise groups. 6. Calendar / Meetings 6.1 Calendar Does the platform support the creation of meetings/calendar events? Slack Slack doesn't offer its own calendar feature, but can integrate with Google Calendar and other third-party scheduling tools. Teams The Teams Meeting add-in is automatically installed for users who have Microsoft Teams and either Office 2013 or Office 2016 installed on their Windows PC. Users will see the Teams Meeting add-in on the Outlook Calendar ribbon. https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/MicrosoftTeams/teams-add-in-for-outlook 6.2 Outlook Integration Can meetings be integrated into a user’s Outlook calendar? Slack You can log in with an email and password or SSO/SAML. Slack also offers two-factor authentication. You'll find some resources on this below:  https://get.slack.help/hc/en-us/articles/220403548-Guide-to-single-sign-on-settings  https://get.slack.help/hc/en-us/articles/203772216-SAML-single-sign-on  https://get.slack.help/hc/en-us/articles/204509068-Set-up-two-factor-authentication
  14. 14. 14 Teams For the full Microsoft Teams experience, every user should be enabled for Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, and Office 365 Group creation. Users' Exchange mailboxes can be hosted online or on-premises. Users hosted on Exchange Online or Exchange Dedicated vNext can use all the features of Teams. They can create and join teams and channels, create and view meetings, call and chat, modify user profile pictures, add and configure connectors, tabs, and bots. Users hosted on either Exchange Online Dedicated - Legacy, or Exchange on-premises, must be synchronized to Azure Active Directory for Office 365. They can create and join teams and channels, add and configure tabs and bots, and chat and call. However, they can’t modify user profile pictures, or add and configure connectors. They can receive messages from connectors configured by other users. For creating and viewing meetings, it's a mixed bag: Creating and viewing meetings is supported for Exchange 2016 cumulative update 3 (CU3) and above, but not for versions prior to Exchange 2016 CU3. https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/MicrosoftTeams/exchange-teams-interact 6.3 Hosting Can a meeting/calendar event be hosted/joined from the platform? Slack Slack doesn't offer its own calendar feature, but can integrate with Google Calendar and other third-party scheduling tools. Teams Yes. Teams has deep integration with Exchange for meetings and calendar (see above) 7. Metrics 7.1 Admin What reporting capabilities are available to admins? List of integrated services? Licensed users? Users per team/workspace? Slack Non-Grid: By default, all members except for guests can view workspace analytics. Enterprise Grid: Only Org Owners and Org Admins can view analytics for Slack for Enterprise. Teams Microsoft recently announced two new usage reports for Microsoft Teams that enable you to understand how your users are leveraging Teams to communicate and collaborate. The Microsoft Teams user activity report gives you a view of the most common activities that your users perform in Microsoft Teams - including how many people engage in a chat in a channel, how many communicate via private chat message, and how many participate in calls or meetings. You can see this information both at the tenant level, as well as for each individual user. The Microsoft Teams app usage report provides you with information about how your users connect to Microsoft Teams, including mobile apps. The report helps admins understand what devices are popular in their organization and how many users work on the go. Reference: https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/Microsoft-Teams-Blog/New-usage-reports-for- Microsoft-Teams/ba-p/132614
  15. 15. 15 7.2 Users What reporting capabilities are available to team/workspace owners? Usage activity? Content popularity? Slack details are here: https://get.slack.help/hc/en-us/articles/218407447-View-analytics-and-usage-#slack-enterprise-grid-1 Teams (To Come) 8. User Access 8.1 Authentication How do users log in to the platform? What authentication mechanism are supported? IDP? SSO? Slack You can log in with an email and password or SSO/SAML. Slack also offers two-factor authentication. You'll find some resources on this below:  https://get.slack.help/hc/en-us/articles/220403548-Guide-to-single-sign-on-settings  https://get.slack.help/hc/en-us/articles/203772216-SAML-single-sign-on  https://get.slack.help/hc/en-us/articles/204509068-Set-up-two-factor-authentication Teams Microsoft Teams support all the identity models that are available with Office 365. Supported identity models include: Cloud Identity: In this model, a user is created and managed in Office 365 and stored in Azure Active Directory, and the password is verified by Azure Active Directory. Synchronized Identity: In this model, the user identity is managed in an on-premises server, and the accounts and password hashes are synchronized to the cloud. The user enters the same password on- premises as they do in the cloud, and at sign-in the password is verified by Azure Active Directory. This model uses the Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect Tool. Federated Identity: This model requires a synchronized identity with the user password is verified by the on-premises identity provider. With this model, the password hash does not need to be synchronized to Azure AD, and Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS) or a third-party identity provider is used to authenticate users against the on-premises Active Directory. https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/MicrosoftTeams/identify-models-authentication . 8.2 Profile Do users have profiles? What attributes are tied to a user’s profile? How are profiles populated? Slack Yes, every user will have a profile. They can edit this themselves or have it set by your Identity Provider. You can also add Custom Profile fields on top of Slack defaults (full name, display name, what I do, phone number, time zone, Skype, profile photo). https://get.slack.help/hc/en-us/articles/212281478-Customize-member-profiles Teams Teams is based on O365 Active Directory Groups.. And has the same user profiles that are available to O365 and SharePoint Online.
  16. 16. 16 8.3 Guest Access Does the platform support external/third party users? Who is allowed to invite guests? What controls exists around managing what external users (who they are and what they are able to do?) Slack You can invite Multi-Channel and Single-Channel Guests that will have different permissions than regular users. Your workspace settings will control who can invite guests. You'll find more details on those accounts and a breakdown of their permissions here: https://get.slack.help/hc/en-us/articles/202518103- Multi-Channel-and-Single-Channel-Guests Teams Guest access is included with all Office 365 Business Premium, Office 365 Enterprise, and Office 365 Education subscriptions. No additional Office 365 license is necessary. Guest access is a tenant-level setting in Microsoft Teams and is turned off by default. A guest is someone who isn't an employee, student, or member of your organization. They don't have a school or work account with your organization. For example, guests may include partners, vendors, suppliers, or consultants. Only users who have an email address corresponding to an Azure Active Directory or Office 365 work or school account can be added as a guest user. Organizations using Teams can provide external access to teams, documents in channels, resources, chats, and applications to their partners, while maintaining complete control over their own corporate data. https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/MicrosoftTeams/guest-access 9. Provisioning 9.1 Licensing How is user access to the platform controlled? How are licenses applied and managed? How are additional licensed procured? Slack Rather than buying a set number of licenses, you'll be billed for the number of active users you have, and Slack adjusts it if this changes. You'll find more information here: https://get.slack.help/hc/en-us/articles/218915077-Fair-Billing-policy Teams MS Teams comes O365 licenses...with no additional licensing costs. The following Office 365 subscriptions enable users for Teams:  Small Business Plans Enterprise Plans Education Plans  Office 365 Business Essentials Office 365 Enterprise E1 Office 365 Education  Office 365 Business Premium Office 365 Enterprise E3 Office 365 Education Plus  Office 365 Enterprise E4 (retired) Office 365 Education E3 (retired)  Office 365 Enterprise E5 Office 365 Education E5  Office 365 Enterprise F1 https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/MicrosoftTeams/office-365-licensing Microsoft Teams user-level licenses are managed directly through the Office 365 admin center user management interfaces. An administrator can assign licenses to new users when new user accounts are created, or to users with existing accounts. The administrator must have Office 365 Global Administrator or User Management Administrator privileges to manage Microsoft Teams licenses.
  17. 17. 17 9.2 Workstreams How are additional Teams/Workspaces created? Is there control over who can create Teams/Workspaces? Who can create channels? Can Workstreams be made Public/Private? Who can delete Teams/Workspaces? Slack Unless you're on Enterprise Grid, you'll probably only have one workspace. By default, all members except Guests can create a new channel, but this can be restricted by Workspace Owners and Administrators. Only Workspace Owners and Administrators can create a Shared Channel across different workspaces. Public Channels can be deleted, archived, or privatized. Private Channels cannot be deleted or made public. The workspace itself can only be deleted by the Primary Owner. All Public Channels except for #general can be deleted by its creator or a Workspace Owner or Administrators. Teams At the user-level, access to Microsoft Teams can be enabled of disabled on a per-user basis by assigning or removing the Microsoft Teams product license. Currently, there are no policy options for turning Microsoft Teams, or a subset of Microsoft Teams features on or off at an individual user level outside of licensing. Note: Microsoft recommends that Microsoft Teams is enabled for all users in a company so that teams can be formed organically for projects and other dynamic initiatives. Even if you are deciding to pilot, it may still be helpful to keep Microsoft Teams enabled for all users, but only target communications to the pilot group of users. 10. International Support 10.1 Language What languages does the platform support? Slack 5: English, German, French, Spanish, and Japanese. Teams 18: Chinese (Simple and Traditional), Czech, Danish,Dutch, English (US) Finnish,French,German,Italian,Japanese,Korean,Norwegian Portuguese (BR),Polish,Russian,Spanish,Swedish,Turkish 10.2 Server Locations Where are the platform servers located? What’s the user experience for international users? Slack Slack is hosted with Amazon Web Services (AWS), using data centers hosted exclusively in the United States. Slack tech support claims the international user experience has been "pretty good". Teams Teams uses O365… and the O365 servers are available world-wide: https://products.office.com/en-us/business/international-availability Data in Teams resides in the geographic region associated with your Office 365 tenant. Currently, Teams supports the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions.
  18. 18. 18 10.3 GDPR Does the platform support GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation)? Slack Slack is well underway to comply with GDPR by May 2018. For more information, please refer to Slack's GDPR Commitment available at https://slack.com/gdpr. Teams Microsoft has introduced a raft of security and data visibility features to its Microsoft 365 suite, claiming they will help customers comply with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) when they come into effect in May 2018, alongside new communication tools that see Teams usurp Skype for Business. Details on GDPR for O365 is here: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/office365/enterprise/office-365-info- protection-for-gdpr-overview 11. Support Model 10.1 Support Model What level of support would be made available by the platform vendor? Slack phone, email, and live chat support. Teams phone, email, and live chat support. https://support.office.com/en-us/teams
  19. 19. 19 Implementation Considerations 12. Licensing 12.1 Licensing Considerations Please explain the platform licensing structure(s), including the recommended approach for deployment to an organization with 30,000+ employees. Slack Billing depends on plan (https://get.slack.help/hc/en-us/articles/115003205446-Plans-products-features- ). Enterprise Grid would be the recommended Slack Plan for a large organization. Slack Enterprise Grid gives large organizations the power to connect multiple Slack workspaces across your entire company. Individual project groups or departments can still work independently in separate workspaces — but as part of your company’s Grid, they’ll be brought together through organization-wide search, direct messaging, and shared channels. On Slack Enterprise Grid, you’ll have all the benefits of Slack’s Plus plan, as well as features built with enterprise-level organizations in mind: Support for integrations with data loss prevention (DLP), eDiscovery, and offline backup providers. 24/7 support with 4-hour response time commitments and additional packages to suit your needs. Security, compliance, billing, and integration management in a single view. 1 TB (1,000 GB) of storage per member. Pricing for Slack Enterprise Grid will vary depending on the number of people you’d like to connect. Teams Teams is included in all commercial mainstream bundles (such as Office 365 Enterprise E1, E3 or E5). Teams users log in with their Office 365 identities, and Teams leverages SharePoint platform services for its native file storage. 13. Regulatory Requirements 13.1 Data Retention Ability to apply immutable data retention policies on all content in the tool, including but not limited to user posts and documents Slack Custom retention policies can be set up for the entire workspace or on a per-channel basis... details are here: https://get.slack.help/hc/en-us/articles/203457187-Customize-message-and-file-retention-policies Members can choose how long Slack will retain messages exchanged in any private channel or direct message that they are a part of. For example, if you set a retention policy of one day, all messages in the channel or direct message will be deleted after one day. These settings will override any workspace-wide message retention policies that your Workspace or Enterprise Grid Org Owner may have put in place. additional details: https://get.slack.help/hc/en-us/articles/115005393586-Set-private-channel-and-DM- retention-policies
  20. 20. 20 Teams Microsoft plans to launch MS Teams Retention Policies in Q1 2018. (https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/Microsoft-Teams-AMA/Teams-Groups-Retention-and- Archiving/m-p/120396#M1171) An overview of Teams security and compliance is here: https://docs.microsoft.com/en- us/microsoftteams/security-compliance-overview 13.2 Activity Logging Ability to capture information about user activity, including details about a user, what they posted, what they shared and with whom. Slack Non-Grid: By default, all members except for guests can view workspace analytics. Enterprise Grid: Only Org Owners and Org Admins can view analytics for Slack for Enterprise. Reporting capability details are here: details are here: https://get.slack.help/hc/en-us/articles/218407447-View-analytics-and-usage-#slack-enterprise-grid-1 Teams The Teams audit log can help you investigate specific activities across Office 365 services. Teams audits more than 20 admin-level events. Here are some of the activities that are audited:  Team creation  Team deletion  Added channel  Changed setting To see the complete list of activities that are audited in Office 365, read https://support.office.com/article/0d4d0f35-390b-4518-800e- 0c7ec95e946c?=&PickTab=Activities&ad=US#PickTab=Activities 13.3 Retention of activity logs Ability to apply immutable data retention on the activity logs. Slack Members can choose how long Slack will retain messages exchanged in any private channel or direct message that they are a part of. For example, if you set a retention policy of one day, all messages in the channel or direct message will be deleted after one day. These settings will override any workspace-wide message retention policies that your Workspace or Enterprise Grid Org Owner may have put in place. Slack provides the option for Team Owners to delete Customer Data at any time during a subscription term. Within 24 hours of Team Owner initiated deletion, Slack hard deletes all information from currently- running production systems (excluding team and channel names, and search terms embedded in URLs in web server access logs). Slack services backups are destroyed within 14 days. Teams Microsoft plans to launch MS Teams Retention Policies in Q1 2018. (https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/Microsoft-Teams-AMA/Teams-Groups-Retention-and- Archiving/m-p/120396#M1171) An overview of Teams security and compliance is here: https://docs.microsoft.com/en- us/microsoftteams/security-compliance-overview
  21. 21. 21 13.4 eDiscovery Ability to search activity logs, content on the tool, based on keywords or specific users, for the purposes of legal investigations. Slack Slack Enterprise Grid offers support for integrations with data loss prevention (DLP), eDiscovery, and offline backup providers. 24/7 support with 4-hour response time commitments and additional packages to suit your needs. Security, compliance, billing, and integration management in a single view. https://get.slack.help/hc/en-us/articles/115003205446-Plans-products-features-#slack-for-enterprise Teams Teams offers support for eDiscovery & Legal Hold. details :  https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/MicrosoftTeams/ediscovery-investigation  https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/MicrosoftTeams/legal-hold 13.5 Accessibility Is the platform compliant with Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973? Does it cover all accessible tools, including client, browser, and mobile app? Slack (to come) Teams Teams supports Accessibility. Details are provided here: https://support.office.com/en- us/article/accessibility-support-for-microsoft-teams-d12ee53f-d15f-445e-be8d-f0ba2c5ee68f 14. Security Governance 14.1 User Security Access What capabilities, controls, and processes are available in the platform to manage how users gain access? How can security access be monitored? Slack Detailed access logs are available both to users and administrators of paid teams. We log every time an account signs in, noting the type of device used and the IP address of the connection. Teams Microsoft Teams support all the identity models that are available with Office 365. Supported identity models include: Cloud Identity: In this model, a user is created and managed in Office 365 and stored in Azure Active Directory, and the password is verified by Azure Active Directory. Synchronized Identity: In this model, the user identity is managed in an on-premises server, and the accounts and password hashes are synchronized to the cloud. The user enters the same password on- premises as they do in the cloud, and at sign-in the password is verified by Azure Active Directory. This model uses the Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect Tool. Federated Identity: This model requires a synchronized identity with the user password is verified by the on-premises identity provider. With this model, the password hash does not need to be synchronized to Azure AD, and Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS) or a third-party identity provider is used to authenticate users against the on-premises Active Directory. Teams access activities are available in the Audit Logs.
  22. 22. 22 14.2 Administrative Control What ability exists to establish administrator controls over the platform for the purposes of governing, supporting, and maintaining platform security? Slack Team Administrators and owners of paid teams can review consolidated access logs for their whole team. We also make it easy for administrators to remotely terminate all connections and sign out all devices authenticated to the Slack services at any time, on-demand. Teams MS Teams comes with O365 licenses...with no additional licensing costs. The following Office 365 subscriptions enable users for Teams:  Small Business Plans Enterprise Plans Education Plans  Office 365 Business Essentials Office 365 Enterprise E1 Office 365 Education  Office 365 Business Premium Office 365 Enterprise E3 Office 365 Education Plus  Office 365 Enterprise E4 (retired) Office 365 Education E3 (retired)  Office 365 Enterprise E5 Office 365 Education E5  Office 365 Enterprise F1 https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/MicrosoftTeams/office-365-licensing Microsoft Teams user-level licenses are managed directly through the Office 365 admin center user management interfaces. An administrator can assign licenses to new users when new user accounts are created, or to users with existing accounts. The administrator must have Office 365 Global Administrator or User Management Administrator privileges to manage Microsoft Teams licenses. At the user-level, access to Microsoft Teams can be enabled of disabled on a per-user basis by assigning or removing the Microsoft Teams product license. Currently, there are no policy options for turning off Microsoft Teams, or a subset of Microsoft Teams features on or off at an individual user level outside of licensing. Note Microsoft recommends that Microsoft Teams is enabled for all users in a company so that teams can be formed organically for projects and other dynamic initiatives. Even if you are deciding to pilot, it may still be helpful to keep Microsoft Teams enabled for all users, but only target communications to the pilot group of users. 14.3 Lifecycle Management What ability exists to ensure a controlled process for lifecycle management, including disposition, data backup/restore processes, and identification of stale data? Slack For information on how Slack keeps your data secure, please review our Security Practices: https://slack.com/security-practices For additional information on the information we collect and how it may be used, please review our Privacy Policy. Teams Microsoft Teams is built on the Office 365 hyper-scale, enterprise-grade cloud, delivering the advanced security and compliance capabilities our customers expect. Teams is Tier C-compliant at launch. This includes the following standards: ISO 27001, ISO 27018, SSAE16 SOC 1 and SOC 2, HIPAA, and EU Model Clauses (EUMC). Within the Microsoft compliance framework, Microsoft classifies Office 365 applications and services into four categories. Each category is defined by specific compliance commitments that must be met for an Office 365 service, or a related Microsoft service, to be listed in that category. Services in compliance categories C and D that have industry-leading compliance commitments are enabled by default. Services in categories A and B come with controls to turn on or turn off these services for an entire organization. Details can be found in the Compliance Framework for Industry Standards and Regulations. Teams also supports Cloud Security Alliance compliance.
  23. 23. 23 Teams also enforces team-wide and organization-wide two-factor authentication, single sign-on through Active Directory, and encryption of data in transit and at rest. Files are stored in SharePoint and are backed by SharePoint encryption. Notes are stored in OneNote and are backed by OneNote encryption. Microsoft added support for audit log search, eDiscovery and legal hold for channels, chats and files as well as mobile application management with Microsoft Intune. These tools reside in the Office 365 Security and Compliance Portal. details at: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/MicrosoftTeams/security-compliance-overview 14.4 Usage Policies What abilities exist to detect, moderate, or control what content can be posted on the platform? Slack There are Bots for content moderation. ( https://slack.com/apps/search?q=moderation ) Teams There are no Out of Box Moderation tools for Teams. Moderation would need to be an add-on, via moderation Bots or a service like the Azure Content Moderator service (https://docs.microsoft.com/en- us/azure/cognitive-services/content-moderator/overview ). 14.5 DLP (Data Loss Prevention) What DLP capabilities exist? Slack Slack Enterprise Grid offers support for integrations with data loss prevention (DLP), eDiscovery, and offline backup providers. 24/7 support with 4-hour response time commitments and additional packages to suit your needs. Security, compliance, billing, and integration management in a single view. Security, billing, compliance and integration management can be viewed in a single hub rather than in separate tabs. Admins can also manage and control multiple teams with customized security features and implement additional policies when needed, such as data logging and retention. HIPPA and FINRA are also included, as well as support for e-Discovery, DLP and off-site backup. Dedicated account and service teams come standard at this level as well, complete with 24/7 support and 2-hour response time. Teams Microsoft plans to launch MS Teams Retention Policies in Q1 2018. (https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/Microsoft-Teams-AMA/Teams-Groups-Retention-and- Archiving/m-p/120396#M1171) An overview of Teams security and compliance is here: https://docs.microsoft.com/en- us/microsoftteams/security-compliance-overview 15. Administration and Operations Model 15.1 Monitoring System Health What ability exists for monitoring system health, incident management, storage, or any dependent component in the infrastructure? Slack Incidents are tracked and made available here: https://status.slack.com/ Teams (To come)
  24. 24. 24 15.2 Incident Management How will issues be reported, tracked, and resolved? Slack In the event of a security breach, Slack will promptly notify you of any unauthorized access to your Customer Data. Slack has incident management policies and procedures in place to handle such an event. Details at https://slack.com/security-practices Slack Enterprise Grid has dedicated account and service teams, complete with 24/7 support and 2-hour response time. Teams Details on how Microsoft manages O365 Security Incidents are described in detail here: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/download/details.aspx?id=54302 15.3 Usage Metrics and Reporting Ability to obtain metrics, reporting of the users, content, usage, storage, etc. Slack Non-Grid: By default, all members except for guests can view workspace analytics. Enterprise Grid: Only Org Owners and Org Admins can view analytics for Slack for Enterprise. Reporting capability details are here: details are here: https://get.slack.help/hc/en-us/articles/218407447-View-analytics-and-usage-#slack-enterprise-grid-1 Teams Teams usage metrics and reporting is available in the O365 Admin Center. https://support.office.com/en-us/article/office-365-reports-in-the-admin-center-microsoft-teams-user- activity-07f67fc4-c0a4-4d3f-ad20-f40c7f6db524 15.4 Change Management How are platform changes managed and implemented, and what processes must be implemented at client to manage change? Slack N/A (Slack is a cloud-based SAAS). Teams N/A (Teams is a cloud-based SAAS). 15.5 Administration Roles What administrator roles are available in the platform? Slack Workspace Owners: control the highest-level security and administrative settings, but only the Primary Owner (usually the person who created the workspace) has the ability to delete it. Workspace Admins: can manage members, public channels, and maintenance tasks or functions. Members: (the default role for everyone) have access to all public channels in your workspace. Multi-Channel Guests: can only access channels they've been given permission to use. They can start a direct message with people in those channels. Single-Channel Guests: can only access the one channel they've been assigned to. They can start a direct message with people in that channel. The permission matrix for the Slack roles are at https://get.slack.help/hc/en-us/articles/201314026-Roles- and-permissions-in-Slack
  25. 25. 25 Teams Within Microsoft Teams there are two roles: Owner and Member Team Owner Team Member Create team Yes No Leave team Yes Yes Edit team name Yes No Delete team Yes No Add channel Yes Yes* Edit channel name Yes Yes* Delete channel Yes Yes* Add members Yes** No Add tabs Yes Yes* Add connectors Yes Yes* Add bots Yes Yes* *These items can be turned off by an owner **After adding a member, an Owner can promote Member to Owner 15.4 Mobile App Management If applicable, what mobile app management capabilities exist? Slack Slack doesn't officially support MDM or MAM, but some SSO providers offer this. Slack does have a Mobility Management program for Enterprise Grid: https://get.slack.help/hc/en-us/articles/115002579426- Enterprise-Mobility-Management Teams Mobile apps are distributed and updated through the respective mobile platform’s app store only, and are not available to be distributed through MDM (mobile device management) solutions or side-loaded. 15.5 Storage How can storage be managed and controlled? Slack Files play a less prominent role in Slack than in Teams. Native file-sharing capabilities are mostly limited to supporting file use within chat streams. For more sophisticated navigation and sharing, enterprises need to use the native integrations available with Box, Dropbox or Google Drive. "Files play a less prominent role in Slack than they do in Microsoft Teams. Slack offers native file-sharing capabilities. Users can share files with a channel by attaching them to a post. Users can find the files shared within a channel or across a team through various sidebar or top-level menus. Overall, file navigation in Slack is minimal, reinforcing the notion that the product is primarily focused on the chat stream itself. However, Slack has extensive integrations with leading EFSS systems. Specifically, Slack offers native file integration with Box, Dropbox and Google Docs. Interestingly, the content of these shared files is indexed and available in Slack's search results. Slack has no native integration with OneDrive for Business or SharePoint Online. Nonetheless, Slack's file-sharing capabilities, even with these external systems, are somewhat limited. Each file is shared individually, and there is no support for a single file repository for a team. For example, files shared from Dropbox to a Slack channel stay in an individual user's Dropbox account. Therefore, teams may need to use a third-party EFSS system to curate a group file repository. Slack appears to be addressing this shortcoming via a partnership with Google. This partnership should enable alignment between a Slack channel and an associated Google Team Drive. Team Drives are a new Google Drive
  26. 26. 26 feature for enabling group file storage (Google Drive previously focused on storing files for individuals only). The intent is for the Google Team Drive to become the default storage for a Slack channel." source : Gartner report titled " Slack Versus Microsoft Teams — Which Workstream Collaboration Product Is Best for You?" Slack allows uploads of most files under 1GB. Teams When a new channel is created within an existing team, a document library is created within the Office 365 Group the team is associated with. This document library is "pinned" to the channel as a tab called Files. This allows you to interact with the files in the document library directly within Teams without having to leave the application. (1) When you create a Team in Office 365, you are creating a SPO Site Collection behind the scenes (2) Storage for a single SPO Site Collection in Office 365 can be up to 25 TB (3) The quota you have in total for SPO is 1 TB + # Users x 500 MB (4) So while is true a SPO Site Collection can store up to 25 TB, this is not going to happen if you don't have 25 TB of quota storage in your SPO tenant 15.6 Platform Configurations What custom configurations can be applied to the platform? For example, can some features be disabled? How are configurations achieved? Slack There are a variety of Administrative options for workspace configuration. Details are at: https://get.slack.help/hc/en-us/categories/200122103-Workspace-Administration Teams Teams has multiple settings that can be turned on or turned off at the Office 365 tenant level. With Teams turned on for a tenant, any user that is also enabled for Teams will inherit the settings from the tenant level. The list of customizations is large... details are here: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoftteams/enable-features-office-365 15.7 Customizations Beyond configurations, are any parts of the platform customizable? For example, branding, styles, themes, custom app integrations? Slack You can customize your Slack theme to match your company’s brand colors, and ensure that your company branding remains consistent across all touch points. There is a range of ways you can connect to external services: apps, bots, outgoing and incoming webhooks. Slack also offers some pre-built connectors in the App Directory. Slack has opened APIs to enable software developers to build new products (apps, product extensions and chatbots) specifically for the Slack platform. About 700 of these are available on Slack's App Directory today. The platform APIs are also being used by enterprises to develop custom plug-ins and integrations with their legacy software. Slack offers SaaS vendors technical and commercial incentives to work in its ecosystem, so it can establish its platform as an enterprise OS. Slack currently does not charge for either its APIs or for a presence in the App Directory, which acts as a discovery and distribution channel. Teams There are limited "Branding" options in MS Teams currently. You can "brand" with Team Names and their associated images, and your group classification.
  27. 27. 27 15.8 Performance How is system performance measured, tuned, and managed? Slack Slack is a SAAS offering. Slack Service Level Agreement (SLA) for customers on the Plus plan and above guarantees a 99.99% monthly uptime If Slack falls short of 99.99% uptime guarantee, Slack refunds customers on the Plus plan and above 100 times the amount your workspace paid during the period Slack was down. SLA details are here: https://get.slack.help/hc/en-us/articles/204113126-Service-Level-Agreements-SLA- Teams Office 365 lives inside a high-capacity, dedicated Microsoft network that is steadily monitored not just by automation, but by real people. Part of the role of maintaining the Office 365 cloud is building-in performance tuning and streamlining where it's possible. Since clients of the Office 365 cloud have to connect across the Internet, there is a continuous effort to fine-tune the performance across Office 365 services too. Details on O365 performance and tuning are here: https://support.office.com/en-us/article/office-365- performance-tuning-using-baselines-and-performance-history-1492cb94-bd62-43e6-b8d0-2a61ed88ebae 16. Authentication, Network, and Security 16.1 Identity What identity solutions are compatible with the platform? Slack You can log in with an email and password or SSO/SAML. Slack offers two-factor authentication. You'll find some resources on this below:  https://get.slack.help/hc/en-us/articles/220403548-Guide-to-single-sign-on-settings  https://get.slack.help/hc/en-us/articles/203772216-SAML-single-sign-on  https://get.slack.help/hc/en-us/articles/204509068-Set-up-two-factor-authentication Teams Microsoft Teams support all the identity models that are available with Office 365. Supported identity models include: Cloud Identity: In this model, a user is created and managed in Office 365 and stored in Azure Active Directory, and the password is verified by Azure Active Directory. Synchronized Identity: In this model, the user identity is managed in an on-premises server, and the accounts and password hashes are synchronized to the cloud. The user enters the same password on- premises as they do in the cloud, and at sign-in the password is verified by Azure Active Directory. This model uses the Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect Tool. Federated Identity: This model requires a synchronized identity with the user password is verified by the on-premises identity provider. With this model, the password hash does not need to be synchronized to Azure AD, and Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS) or a third-party identity provider is used to authenticate users against the on-premises Active Directory. https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/MicrosoftTeams/identify-models-authentication
  28. 28. 28 16.2 Internal Infrastructure Is the platform accessible via client software? Slack Slack offers an API for programmatic access. If referring to Slack Desktop clients, the supported O/S are:  Windows: Windows (7+)  Mac: OS X 10.9 or later  Linux:Ubuntu (16.04+), Fedora (25+), Red Hat Enterprise Linux (7+) Teams There are Teams APIs for connecting via client software. If referring to Teams Desktop clients, the supported O/S are:  Windows: Windows (7+), both 32-bit and 64-bit versions  Mac: MacOS (10.10+) 17. User Experience and Adoption 17.1 End user client Is the platform accessible via client software? If so, what operating systems are supported? Does the client support customer-managed deployments to users? Slack Slack offers an API for programmatic access. If referring to Slack Desktop clients, the supported O/S are:  Windows: Windows (7+)  Mac: OS X 10.9 or later  Linux:Ubuntu (16.04+), Fedora (25+), Red Hat Enterprise Linux (7+)  VDI: (from Slack tech support): We have several customers using our Windows app on Virtual Desktops. That said, we install to the user's AppData directory, and that can sometimes cause issues in these environments. To deploy Slack to your network, you might be interested in using Slack's Microsoft Installer. You'll find further information on that here: https://get.slack.help/hc/en-us/articles/212475728- Deploy-Slack-via-Microsoft-Installer . Slack app auto-updates, so you won't be able to control this as an administrator. Teams There are Teams APIs for connecting via client software. If referring to Teams Desktop clients, the supported O/S are:  Windows: Windows (7+), both 32-bit and 64-bit versions  Mac: MacOS (10.10+) SCCM: IT admins can choose their preferred method to distribute the installation files to machines in their organization such as SCCM (Windows) or Casper Suite (MacOS). Note: Distribution of the client via these mechanisms is only for the initial installation of Microsoft Team clients and not for future updates. Client Updates: Clients are currently updated automatically by the Microsoft Teams service with no IT administrator intervention required. If an update is available, the client will automatically download the update and when the app has idled for a period of time, the update process will kick off. Note: Admin rights are not required for PC client installation but are required for installation on a Mac.
  29. 29. 29 17.2 Browser Support Is the platform accessible via web browser? Which ones? If applicable, what user experience or functionality differences exist between the web browser and client experiences? Slack Supported Browsers:  Chrome: Version 51 and newer  Firefox: Version 47 and newer, plus version 45 (ESR)  Safari : 9 and newer  Internet Explorer: 11  Edge: Version 31 and newer Slack isn't available on a mobile browser, but you can use the Slack administrative portal in one. The desktop app will have screen sharing, more notification options, and a sidebar for switching between different workspaces. Teams Supported Browsers:  Internet Explorer: 11  Edge  Chrome: The latest version, plus two previous versions  Firefox: The latest version, plus two previous versions The web client (https://teams.microsoft.com ) is a full, functional client that can be used from a variety of browsers. At this point, the web client does not support real-time communications (namely, joining meetings and having one-to-one calls). The browser must also be configured to allow 3rd-party cookies. There is no plugin or download required to run Teams in a web browser. The Web client performs browser version detection upon connecting to https://teams.microsoft.com and if an unsupported browser version is detected, it will block access to the Web interface and recommend that the user download the desktop client or mobile app. Microsoft Teams desktop client is a standalone application and currently not part of Office Pro Plus. Microsoft Teams is available for both Windows (7+), both 32-bit and 64-bit versions, and MacOS (10.10+). The desktop clients provide real-time communications support (audio, video, and content sharing) for team meetings, group calling and private one-on-one calls. Desktop clients can be downloaded and installed by end users directly from https://teams.microsoft.com/downloads if they have the appropriate local permissions (admin rights are not required to install the Teams client on a PC but are required on a Mac). IT admins can choose their preferred method to distribute the installation files to machines in their organization such as System Center Configuration Manager (Windows) or Casper Suite (MacOS). https://docs.microsoft.com/en-gb/MicrosoftTeams/get-clients
  30. 30. 30 17.3 Mobile Is the platform accessible via mobile app? If applicable, what user experience or functionality differences exist between the browser, client, and mobile app? Slack Slack is available via a mobile app. Slack isn't available on a mobile browser, but you can use the Slack administrative portal in one. The desktop app will have screen sharing, more notification options, and a sidebar for switching between different workspaces. Teams Teams is available via a mobile app. Details on app vs browser differences are here: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-gb/MicrosoftTeams/get- clients . 17.4 Adoption Strategy Does the platform have a documented adoption strategy or any other documented guidance for users, but also for the support areas responsible for deploying the platform? Slack details provided here: https://get.slack.help/hc/en-us/articles/115005476903-Enterprise-Grid-guide-to-success The desktop app will have screen sharing, more notification options, and a sidebar for switching between different workspaces. Teams details are here:  https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoftteams/continue-journey  https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoftteams/change-management-strategy 18. Integration with Office 365 Services 18.1 Integration with SharePoint Online how the platform integrates with this Office 365 service Slack MS Flow has connectors to integrate Slack and SPO. (https://social.technet.microsoft.com/wiki/contents/articles/40294.integrate-sharepoint-online-with-slack- using-microsoft-flow.aspx) Teams Out of the Box (OOTB). When a team is created, a SharePoint directory is automatically provisioned behind the scenes with a folder representing every channel. From there, you can choose a file and open it up directly in Microsoft Word or Excel, or within that integrated Microsoft Office 365 tab directly in Microsoft Teams. This makes the content more searchable and easier to interact with than in Slack.
  31. 31. 31 18.2 Integration with OneDrive for Business and Sync Client how the platform integrates with this Office 365 service Slack  Only a single OneDrive account can be authorized per Slack member.  The OneDrive app for Slack works with the following types of accounts: non-Enterprise Microsoft accounts and Office 365 accounts (including SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business)  The OneDrive app for Slack doesn't yet support on-premises SharePoint installations. https://get.slack.help/hc/en-us/articles/115002272646-OneDrive-for-Slack Teams OOTB Teams uses both SharePoint (for team files) and OneDrive for Business (for personal files). Users can also access their files through SharePoint, the OneDrive desktop synchronization client or the OneDrive mobile apps. 18.3 Integration with Outlook e-mail how the platform integrates with this Office 365 service Slack 3rd party connectors provide Slack integration with Exchange Calendars. Teams OOTB 18.4 Integration with Skype for Business how the platform integrates with this Office 365 service Slack N/A Teams OOTB 18.5 Integration with O365 User Profiles how the platform integrates with this Office 365 service Slack via 3rd party IDP solutions (with Slack Enterprise Grid plan) Teams OOTB
  32. 32. 32 19. Dependencies and Other Considerations 19.1 Miscellaneous The introduction of any new platform may be dependent on additional infrastructure, software, support services, or other types of resources. Please indicate where applicable below any potential dependencies not already identified:  Reporting, auditing, or monitoring software  Backup/Archiving solutions  Storage  Other (Please specify) Slack N/A Teams N/A
