Unidad 3. procesos industriales i.

Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 1 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- Unidad 3....
Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 2 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- 2.2. Proc...
Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 3 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI-  Avances...
Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 4 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- Figura 2....
Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 5 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- significa...
Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 6 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- ser mater...
Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 7 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- De los má...
Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 8 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- 1.1 Propi...
Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 9 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- ambiente ...
Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 10 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- 1.1.1.9....
Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 11 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- este últ...
Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 12 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- El oxige...
Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 13 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- Nótese q...
Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 14 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- Sin emba...
Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 15 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- 1.3.1.4....
Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 16 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- 1.3.3. M...
Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 17 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- 1.3.4.2 ...
Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 18 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- El hierr...
Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 19 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- Tema 2: ...
Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 20 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- 2.1.3 Ac...
Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 21 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- pirometa...
Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 22 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- PbO + CO...
Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 23 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- 2.3 Meta...
Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 24 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- Debido a...
Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 25 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- En este ...
Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 26 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- Figura 1...
Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 27 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- Los meta...
Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 28 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- - El mov...
Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 29 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- Una vez ...
Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 30 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- Resumen ...
Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 31 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- Densidad...
Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 32 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- Bibliogr...
Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 33 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- Técnicas...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Unidad 3. procesos industriales i.

55 views

Published on

Procesos Industriales

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
55
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Unidad 3. procesos industriales i.

  1. 1. Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 1 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- Unidad 3. Procesos industriales con materiales metálicos Introducción Dentro del marco de las actividades productivas de un país, las materias primas producidas por el sector primario pueden ser utilizadas directamente por el consumidor (como es el caso de los productos provenientes del sector agroindustrial), o ser materias primas a ser transformadas por el sector secundario. Una de las actividades del sector secundario que mayor incidencia presenta en el desarrollo económico del país es el sector de transformación de materiales que contienen elementos metálicos y dada la alta utilización de los metales en sectores tan importantes como la construcción y la metalmecánica, se evidencia la necesidad de manejar los conceptos, procesos y operaciones unitarias involucrados en estas actividades. Esta perspectiva general permite presentar para la presente Unidad, tres temas discriminados de la siguiente manera: 1. Características generales de los metales: se analizan las propiedades físicas y químicas de los metales para entender su comportamiento y aplicaciones, adicionalmente se explica la clasificación los metales de acuerdo a su carácter ferroso y no ferroso. 2. Metalurgia: Se estudia la actividad industrial que lleva a la obtención de metales puros, las diferentes técnicas disponibles y se ejemplariza con mayor detalle la obtención de hierro y aluminio. 3. Propiedades mecánicas de los materiales metálicos: Se analizan las técnicas de transformación de los metales puros y sus aleaciones en piezas u objetos terminados. Contenido temático de la unidad UNIDAD TRES: Procesos industriales con materiales metálicos 1. Características generales de los métales 1.1. Propiedades físicas 1.2. Propiedades químicas 1.3. Metales no ferrosos y sus aleaciones 1.4. Métales ferrosos y sus aleaciones 2. Metalurgia 2.1. Definición de metalurgia, siderurgia y acería
  2. 2. Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 2 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- 2.2. Procesos de purificación de métales (Hidrometalurgia, pirometalúrgia, electrometalurgia) 2.3. Metalurgia del hierro 2.4. Metalurgia del aluminio 3. Propiedades mecánicas de los materiales metálicos 3.1 Procesos de mecanizado 3.2 Procesos de moldeado 3.3 Procesos de deformación volumétrica Problematización En la ejecución de cualquier actividad humana se evidencia la presencia de implementos elaborados con base a metales, bien sea en materiales de oficina (ganchos de cosedora, tijeras), en herramientas agrícolas o de construcción (palas, palustres, arados), a nivel doméstico (puertas, ventanas, tejas), construcción de maquinas herramientas, tuberías para conducción de aguas, sistemas de transporte Lo anterior evidencia la importancia de los metales en la vida cotidiana del ser humano y la necesidad de comprender de manera general sus propiedades, obtención, purificación y utilización. La demanda de minerales metálicos y de metales procesados ha aumentado significativamente en el mercado mundial. Una importante causa del alto consumo radica en la mayor cantidad de personas que requieren mejorar su calidad de vida y para ello adquieren bienes elaborados a partir de metales. Las tendencias tecnológicas y los requerimientos ambientales han fomentado el reciclaje de metales para disminuir la presión sobre las reservas naturales, pero a pesar de ello, se ha requerido un aumento en la producción mundial para satisfacer la demanda mundial Es innegable que el desarrollo Industrial de China durante los últimos años del siglo XX y la primera década del siglo XXI ha sido un factor jalonante de la economía mundial, la demanda China de minerales metálicos ha superado su propia capacidad extractiva y la ha obligado a acudir a fuentes externas para la adquisición de dichas materias primas. Un panorama del sector de minerales metálicos y de metales a nivel mundial lo presenta el ICCM ( International Council on Mining & Metals) En los últimos años se han realizado grandes inversiones en América Latina, África y partes de Asia. El creciente interés minero en estas zonas se ha visto estimulado debido a factores como:  Agotamiento de los yacimientos minerales de fácil acceso en Europa y EE.UU.
  3. 3. Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 3 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI-  Avances tecnológicos que han permitido la explotación de depósitos de difícil acceso  Desarrollo de grandes buques que facilitó el comercio a granel de productos minerales  Si en se incluyese los datos de la industria del carbón, la minería estaría aún más dominada por China, ya que representa casi un tercio de toda la minería del carbón mundial.  Durante los dos últimos siglos, los lugares más importantes de producción se han ido desplazando lentamente, pero no se han extinguido. Así en Europa la producción de cobre y mineral de hierro sigue siendo 775.000t y 31Mt respectivamente. La producción de cobre solo disminuyó un 7% mientras que la de mineral de hierro se mantuvo constante entre 1995 y 2010, siendo los países nórdicos los que dominan la minería metálica europea actualmente.  Mientras que la minería se ha desplazado desde países desarrollados a economías emergentes, la fundición y el afino se encuentran fundamentalmente en países desarrollados, aunque esto ya ha empezado a cambiar con el aumento de la producción china de cobre refinado y aluminio.  Los gastos de explotación varían mucho de un año a otro, dependiendo del precio de los metales en años anteriores, lo que no refleja necesariamente la demanda prevista de metales. América Latina y América del Norte, siguen siendo las dos regiones más atractivas para la exploración (ambas constituyen el 26% de los costes). África representa alrededor de un 15% del gasto total, ya que se cree que aquí el sector minero crecerá más rápido en comparación con el resto del mundo. http://matermetal.wordpress.com/2013/10/31/mineria-metalica-mundial/ Figura 1. Principales bloques mineros mundiales Fuente: ICMM
  4. 4. Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 4 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- Figura 2. Principales minerales comerciales Fuente: ICMM El Ministerio de Minas y Energía presenta un análisis del sector minero en Colombia del cual se extrae la siguiente información La minería colombiana entre los años 2009-2011 presentó una participación anual promedio de 2,23% del valor total del PIB a precios constantes de 2005 y un incremento del 6,29% durante el mismo período. El PIB Minero respecto del PIB Nacional representó en promedio en el 2011 señalado, una participación anual del 2,27%, impulsado principalmente por los proyectos de extracción de carbón y ferroníquel en la zona norte del país. Por su parte, la producción de carbón ha aumentado 88% en el periodo 2002 – 2010 y su crecimiento promedio anual es de 5,59%. La producción de metales preciosos en los últimos años ha repuntado de manera importante, los altos precios del oro y la plata en el mercado internacional han incentivado positivamente el desarrollo de esta minería. Entre 2004 y 2011 la producción de oro ha crecido a una tasa promedio anual de 18%, pasando de 37,7 toneladas a 55,9 toneladas. Igualmente, la producción de plata prácticamente triplicó su producción pasando de 8,5 toneladas en 2004 a 24 toneladas en 2011, mostrando una tasa promedio de crecimiento anual de 11,8%. Como consecuencia de los aumentos en producción, las exportaciones mineras han incrementado su participación en la matriz de comercio exterior del país. En 2004 representaban el 20,13% y en 2011 aumentaron al 22%, es decir uno de cada cinco dólares exportados desde Colombia proviene de la actividad minera. Por otra parte, el comportamiento de la inversión extranjera directa durante los últimos años, refleja la importancia de la minería dentro de este renglón, con una participación
  5. 5. Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 5 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- significativa, siendo la actividad después de los hidrocarburos, que más atrae capital foráneo. La prospectividad geológico minera, la estabilidad en las reglas de juego hacen que Colombia se consolide como uno de los puertos de inversión minera importantes. En 2011 repuntó nuevamente este indicador, su participación es muy sustancial ya que aporta el 20% del total recibido por Colombia durante la anualidad http://www.minminas.gov.co/minminas/downloads/UserFiles/File/Memorias/Memori as_2012/4-CapituloMinas.pdf Las prometedoras perspectivas del sector minero resaltan la importancia del estudio de los procesos allí realizados. Lamentablemente, la magnitud del sector hace bastante difícil su detallado análisis, por lo cual se detalla en esta unidad únicamente el sector de producción de metales ferrosos y no ferrosos tomando como ejemplos típicos los procesos de producción de hierro y aluminio. Tema 1: Características generales de los metales Los metales constituyen unos de los materiales más ampliamente usados por la civilización humana a lo largo de toda su historia, de hecho históricamente hay periodos del desarrollo humano cuyo nombre corresponde al material más usado en ese momento, es así como podemos hablas de la edad de piedra, la edad de bronce y edad de hierro. El periodo Lítico o mejor conocido como edad de piedra comprende desde la aparición del hombre moderno hasta aproximadamente el año 4000 A.C. Durante esta época de la prehistoria, el material más comúnmente usado por el hombre era aquel que encontraba fácilmente en su entorno y que con base en sus habilidades era capaz de modificar para darle formas útiles en herramientas e instrumentos que facilitaban sus labores en actividades como la caza, agricultura incipiente y defensa. Figura 3. Instrumentos elaborados durante la edad de piedra Fuente: www.argiropolis.com.ar/ameghino/obras/piedra.htm En el proceso de buscar piedras adecuadas para la elaboración de sus herramientas el hombre encontró algunos depósitos de cobre o de oro en estado bastante puro y que al
  6. 6. Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 6 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- ser materiales maleables le permitieron emplearlos en la elaboración de instrumentos útiles, que brindaban ventajas sobre los que hacía con piedra. Algunos objetos de cobre fueron encontrados en oriente medio y en la región de los grandes lagos norteamericanos. Curiosamente el hombre descubrió que cuando el cobre forma aleación con el estaño producía un material de mayor resistencia y mejores prestaciones para ser trabajado. De esta manera la amplia utilización de este metal da inicio a la edad del bronce . Figura 4. Instrumentos elaborados durante la edad de bronce Fuente: www.argiropolis.com.ar/ameghino/obras/piedra.htm La presencia del hierro en la naturaleza es muy diversa, se encuentra en muchos minerales distribuidos en el subsuelo. Durante su evolución tecnológica, el hombre aprendió a identificarlos, extraerlos y realizar los procesos necesarios para obtener el metal en estado puro. De esta manera nace la siderurgia como actividad humana implicando un conocimiento incipiente en manejo de altas temperaturas, materiales, moldeado y aplicaciones de los productos obtenidos. La necesidad humana de mejores herramientas motivo la búsqueda y procesamiento de nuevos materiales. De esta manera la minería y la siderurgia fueron factores claves en el nacimiento de una nueva estructura social y proporcionaron materiales fuertes para la fabricación y mejoramiento de sus herramientas tradicionales que a la postre fueron claves en el desarrollo industrial de la humanidad. Figura 5. Metalurgia incipiente y objetos elaborados en hierro Fuente: http://arquehistoria.com/hierro-y-herreros-iberos-3776
  7. 7. Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 7 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- De los más de cien elementos químicos presentes en la naturaleza cerca del 75% de ellos son metales y el resto son no metales Figura 6. Elementos metálicos en la tabla periódica Fuente: Tabla periódica moderna En la vida moderna los metales están en casi todas partes, podremos mirar a nuestro alrededor y con toda seguridad podremos ver algún objeto útil elaborado a partir de ellos, lo que pone de manifiesto su importancia a nivel industrial. (a) (b) Figura 7. (a) metales modernos de utilidad industrial (b) Algunas aplicaciones de los metales Fuente: Creación del autor. Se denomina metal a los elementos químicos caracterizados por ser buenos conductores del calor y la electricidad. Poseen alta densidad y son sólidos en temperaturas normales (excepto el mercurio); sus sales forman iones electropositivos (cationes) en disolución. Tienen la capacidad de reflejar la luz, lo que le da su peculiar brillo.
  8. 8. Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 8 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- 1.1 Propiedades físicas Las propiedades físicas de las sustancias son aquellas que se pueden medir y se realizan sin alterar su composición. Para el caso de cualquier elemento químico, la tabla periódica presenta una serie de informaciones relativas a las propiedades físicas de los elementos Figura 8. Algunas propiedades físicas aportadas por la tabla periódica Fuente: Creación del autor. En forma general se pueden describir algunas de las propiedades periódicas más importantes: Estado físico: esta propiedad se refiere al estado en que se presenta el elemento a temperatura ambiente, pudiendo ser sólido, liquido o gaseoso.. Densidad: se refiere a la masa en gramos que ocupa un determinado volumen en mililitros de una sustancia. Punto de fusión: determina la temperatura a la cual una sustancia pasa de estado sólido a estado líquido Punto de ebullición: es la temperatura a la cual una sustancia pasa de estado liquido a estado gaseoso Conductividad eléctrica: hace referencia a la facilidad con la que el material permite el paso de una corriente eléctrica a través de él. 1.1.1 Propiedades físicas de los metales 1.1.1.1. Lustrocidad: hace referencia al brillo característico que poseen los metales puros, es notorio en elementos como el hierro recién cortado, el aluminio, el cromo. En la industria esta propiedad es aprovechada para dar un acabado brillante a ciertos materiales tanto con fines estéticos como para evitar la corrosión 1.1.1.2. Estado físico: a temperatura ambiente todos los metales son sólidos a excepción del mercurio que es líquido. Vale la pena resaltar que el estado sólido a temperatura
  9. 9. Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 9 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- ambiente implica que los puntos de fusión para los metales están por encima de la temperatura ambiental promedio. El mercurio es liquido debido a que tienen un punto de fusión de -39°C lo que implica que se encontrara liquido a temperaturas mayores a este valor. 1.1.1.3. Dureza: es la oposición que ofrecen los materiales a alteraciones como la penetración, la abrasión, el rayado, la cortadura, las deformaciones permanentes, entre otras. Por ejemplo: la madera puede rayarse con facilidad, esto significa que no tiene mucha dureza, mientras que el vidrio es mucho más difícil de rayar. La dureza de un material se mide con referencia a la escala de Mohs, en ella, la dureza es cuantificada en una escala de 1 a 10. La sustancias más dura que corresponde al diamante tiene un valor máximo de 10, y, la más blanda que corresponde al talco posee un valor de 1. Los metales más duros tienen un valor de alrededor de 9,5. Los metales alcalinos como el sodio, el potasio y el litio son muy blandos, se pueden cortar fácilmente con una espátula plástica, mientras que los metales de transición como el hierro, cromo, oro son muy duros y su corte debe realizarse con herramientas especiales 1.1.1.4. Maleabilidad: Es la propiedad que poseen algunos metales de poder ser deformados o transformados en láminas sin que haya rupturas en el material. Algunos materiales maleables conocidos son el hierro, el estaño, el aluminio, el cobre, la plata etc. 1.1.1.5. Punto de fusión: Los puntos de fusión de los metales abarcan un amplio intervalo, desde los más bajos como el mercurio (-39°C) hasta altos como el tungsteno (3422°C). 1.1.1.6. Tenacidad: es la capacidad que poseen los materiales de resistir impactos o golpes la tenacidad de los metales es alta, lo que implica que no son fácilmente rompibles. . 1.1.1.7. Densidad: hace relación al volumen que ocupa una determinada masa de una sustancia, en el caso de los metales, el valor de densidad abarca un amplio rango, por ejemplo el aluminio posee una densidad de 2,77 g/ml considerada baja, y el platino posee una densidad de 21,6 g/ml 1.1.1.8. Ductilidad: es una propiedad que presentan algunos materiales, como las aleaciones metálicas o metales puros, los cuales bajo la acción de una fuerza, pueden deformarse sosteniblemente sin romperse permitiendo la obtención de filamentos, hilos o alambres
  10. 10. Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 10 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- 1.1.1.9. Plasticidad: Esta propiedad mecánica de los metales hace referencia a sufrir deformaciones de forma permanente e irreversible al ser sometido a tensiones que superan el denominado rango elástico Desde el punto de vista de las propiedades físicas de los metales, se puede hablar adicionalmente de las propiedades térmicas y propiedades eléctricas y magnéticas 1.1.1.10 Propiedades Térmicas Conductividad térmica: Es la capacidad de conducir el calor, los metales son muy buenos conductores del calor, lo que los hace adecuados para ser usados en la construcción de sistemas de transferencia de calor como calderas, intercambiadores de calor etc. Dilatación térmica: se hace referencia al aumento de la longitud o del volumen de un cuerpo debido al aumento de la temperatura a que se vea sometido. El aumento de longitud de los metales es significativo, ejemplo de ello se encuentra en los rieles para ferrocarril, los cuales están construidos por secciones, cada una de ellas separada por una distancia establecida previamente para permitir que el material se dilate con los aumentos de temperatura sin perder su forma y evitar con ello accidentes 1.1.1.11. Propiedades eléctricas y magnéticas Conductividad eléctrica: la constitución a nivel atómico de los metales hace que estos tengan la propiedad de conducir la corriente eléctrica en forma significativa. Esta propiedad hace de los metales los materiales idóneos para la elaboración de cables de conducción eléctrica a nivel de altas y bajas tensiones. Comportamiento magnético: Algunos metales ferrosos tienen la propiedad de generar campos magnéticos al ser atravesados por una corriente eléctrica, adicionalmente algunos compuestos metálicos tienen la propiedad de ejercer fuerzas atractivas o repulsivas sobre oros materiales, principalmente hierro, níquel cobalto y sus aleaciones, dando lugar a los denominados imanes. Este comportamiento magnético tiene su origen en la distribución de los electrones alrededor del núcleo. Las propiedades físicas individuales o combinadas de los metales y sus aleaciones, son fundamentales en el momento de ser utilizados para una tarea determinada, por ejemplo en la industria de la construcción, la utilización de hierro como material de construcción de estructuras metálicas arquitectónicas fue reemplazada por la del aluminio, debido a que Para una revisión más detallada de las propiedades de los metales presione el siguiente enlace. Con la observación de este video se aclaran los conceptos y se comprenden con la ayuda de experimentos sencillos las principales propiedades de los elementos metálicos
  11. 11. Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 11 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- este último posee propiedades físicas ventajosas como son su baja densidad, elevada dureza y su baja corrosión. Figura 9. Algunos ejemplos del aprovechamiento de las propiedades físicas de los metales Fuente: Creación del autor. 1.2 Propiedades Químicas Dentro de los elementos metálicos presentes en la naturaleza hay algunos de ellos que se encuentran en estado nativo, es decir solo están constituidos por átomos de un solo elemento en estado de oxidación cero. Dentro de esta categoría se encuentran los metales preciosos Oro, plata, platino. La razón de que estos metales se encuentren puros estriba en el hecho de que tienen una baja reactividad química, es decir poca tendencia a reaccionar con otros elementos o compuestos. Figura 10. Metales nativos, oro, plata y platino Fuente: shutterstock Las propiedades químicas de los metales hacen referencia a la manera en que estos interaccionan con otros elementos o compuestos para obtener de esta forma sustancias diferentes a las iníciales. 1.2.1 Reacción con oxigeno: cuando un objeto de hierro es dejado a la intemperie sufre una serie de cambios físicos perfectamente observables, se dice entonces que el hierro se corroe, la corrosión es la reacción de los metales con el oxígeno atmosférico para producir óxidos metálicos.
  12. 12. Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 12 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- El oxigeno es el elemento más abundante en la corteza terrestre, es muy reactivo, es decir, tiene una fuerte tendencia a combinarse con los demás elementos. Un elemento se une con oxigeno para dar un compuesto nuevo llamado oxido, por lo general el elemento cede electrones y el oxígeno los acepta. La tendencia general de los metales en estado puro es la de combinarse con el oxígeno para formar los respectivos óxidos. Esto se puede representar de forma general como: M0 + O2 ---------------- MO Para el caso de la oxidación del hierro: 2Fe0 + 3/2 O2 ------------------- Fe2O3 Figura 11. Evidencias de la oxidación del hierro Fuente: http://foro.metalaficion.com/index.php?topic=11675.0 De la misma manera que lo hace el hierro, los demás metales exceptuando los metales nativos (plata, oro, platino) reaccionan con el oxígeno para formar óxidos. Es importante destacar que algunos de ellos como el sodio y el potasio lo hacen de manera rápida, y otros como el cromo y el titanio lo hacen mucho más lentamente. 1.2.2 Reducción: El proceso de obtención de metales puros a partir de sus minerales implica realizar el fenómeno contrario a la oxidación. El elemento metálico que está presente en un mineral posee con un estado de oxidación positivo al haber perdido electrones durante la oxidación. Para poder llevarlo a su estado de oxidación cero, es decir puro, debe ganar electrones, y estos electrones deben provenir de otra sustancia que este en capacidad de cederlos. Los procesos de reducción de metales son muy importantes a nivel industrial pues hacen parte de la siderurgia. Para el caso del hierro, la reducción se lleva a cabo mediante la reacción con monóxido de carbono bajo condiciones especiales de temperatura Fe3O4 + CO → 3FeO + CO2 FeO + CO → Fe + CO2
  13. 13. Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 13 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- Nótese que el hierro de encuentra inicialmente en la forma de oxido férrico Fe3O4 donde el estado de oxidación del hierro es de +3, se hace reaccionar con monóxido de carbono en el cual el estado de oxidación del carbono de de +2. Bajo condiciones especiales de temperatura el carbono se oxida a carbono +4 cediendo dos electrones, esos electrones liberados por el carbono al oxidarse, son recibidos por el hierro +3 para reducirse hasta hierro elemental o hierro en estado de oxidación cero. El anterior proceso nos permite definir el concepto de reacciones de oxidación reducción, mejor conocidas en química como reacciones REDOX. En ellas un elemento pierde electrones, es decir se oxida y otro gana esos electrones es decir se reduce. Cabe anotar que en este tipo de reacciones es necesaria la presencia de un elemento que aporte electrones y de otro que los reciba. Gran parte de la utilidad de los metales se encuentra en la posibilidad de combinar dos o más de ellos para formar las denominadas aleaciones, que son mezclas homogéneas en estado sólido obtenidas generalmente por la fusión de ambos elementos. La ventaja de las aleaciones sobre los metales puros radica en las propiedades diferentes que posee la aleación con respecto a las de sus metales constituyentes, tales como mayor dureza, alta resistencia a la corrosión, mayor conductividad térmica. etc. El hierro es el metal más utilizado a nivel industrial, ya sea puro o aleado con una gran variedad de elementos. Su gran utilidad radica en su abundancia relativa, su bajo coste y a la mejora de sus propiedades físicas que dependerán de la aleación especifica que se requiera. Desde el punto de vista de la clasificación general de los metales, suele trabajarse con la que los clasifica en dos grupos dependiendo de la presencia o ausencia de hierro en sus aleaciones. Metales ferrosos son aquellas aleaciones cuyo principal componente es el hierro y metales no ferrosos son los metales puros diferentes al hierro y las aleaciones que no contienen hierro en ningún porcentaje. 1.3 Metales no ferrosos y sus aleaciones A pesar de que el hierro es el metal más empleado a nivel industrial, algunas de sus propiedades como su peso y su alto grado de oxidación lo hacen inadecuado para cierto tipo de aplicaciones. Las propiedades especiales de otros elementos metálicos pueden ser utilizadas para otros tipos de aplicaciones específicas en las que el hierro no sería conveniente. Sin embargo la obtención de estos metales tropieza con inconvenientes tales como la escases de sus minerales, la baja concentración en que están presentes en ellos y el alto costo energético de su purificación.
  14. 14. Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 14 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- Sin embargo la alta aplicabilidad a nivel industrial de estos metales, hace necesario su proceso de obtención y purificación a fin de satisfacer las necesidades de una economía en la cual los materiales son fundamentales para el desarrollo económico de la sociedad. Los metales ferrosos son clasificados de acuerdo a su densidad en metales pesados, ligeros y ultraligeros, y es su densidad la que permite su utilización en diversos campos industriales. 1.3.1. Metales pesados: los más importantes de esta clasificación son el cobre (Cu), cinc (Zn), plomo (Pb) y estaño (Sn) Figura 12. Aplicaciones de metales no ferrosos pesados plomo, cobre, estaño y zinc Fuente: shutterstock 1.3.1.1. Plomo: se encuentra en la naturaleza formando partes de minerales como galena PbS, cerusita PbCO3 , anglesita PbSO4) y otros minerales mas complejos. El plomo es un metal de color plateado, densidad alta11,4 a 16 °C . Es flexible, inelástico y funde a una temperatura de 327,4 °C. Es relativamente resistente a los ataques de ácidos fuertes como el sulfúrico y el clorhídrico. Se utiliza en recubrimientos para cables eléctricos gracias a su ductilidad, muy usado en pigmentos artificiales como el amarillo de plomo PbI2, en la industria del vidrio, insecticidas, tuberías etc. 1.3.1.2. Cobre: se puede obtener de minerales como la cuprita Cu2O, la malaquita Cu2CO3 (OH)2 y la calcopirita CuFeS2. El metal puro es de color rojizo muy característico, buen conductor de la electricidad y el calor, muy resistente a la corrosión, fácil de soldar, dúctil y maleable. De él se fabrican conductores eléctricos, piezas de maquinaria, alambres, varillas, planchas metálicas y listones. 1.3.1.3. Estaño: el principal mineral de estaño es la casiterita SnO2. Es un metal plateado, maleable, se oxida con dificultad, lo que lo hace óptimo para su utilización como recubrimiento de otros metales para reducir la corrosión. Por su bajo punto de fusión se le emplea en soldadora de componentes electrónicos y de tubos de calefacción.
  15. 15. Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 15 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- 1.3.1.4. Zinc: se obtiene a partir de una amplia variedad de minerales de tipo sulfuro y carbonato. Es un metal de color blanco azulado, se oxida con dificultad debido a la formación de una capa de oxido de zinc que actúa como aislante de los agentes oxidantes, de allí que su mayor aplicación industrial es en el recubrimiento electrolítico de piezas de acero 1.3.2. Metales ligeros: los más utilizados son el aluminio y el titanio 1.3.2.1. Aluminio: es el tercer elemento más común en la corteza terrestre pero el se encuentra haciendo parte de compuestos, por lo que no se encuentra libre en la naturaleza. El óxido de aluminio es un compuesto de aluminio común. El aluminio y aleaciones de aluminio tienen una variedad de usos, desde utensilios de cocina a la fabricación de aviones. Figura 13. Aplicaciones de metales no ferrosos pesados plomo, cobre, estaño y zinc Fuente: shutterstock El mineral más común de aluminio es la bauxita Al2O3 . Posee un color blanco brillante, es de baja densidad, lo que le hace útil en construcciones que requieran resistencia y bajo peso. Su principal característica es su alta resistencia a la corrosión, debida a la formación de una capa de óxido de aluminio superficial que lo aísla de agentes corrosivos ambientales. Adicionalmente es relativamente barato, poco tóxico, liviano, de buena conductividad eléctrica. 1.3.2.2. Titanio: en su estado puro es de color blanco brillante, de elevada resistencia y baja densidad, altamente resistente a la corrosión. Es tan fuerte como el acero y como tal lo ha reemplazado en algunas aplicaciones especiales. Es un 60% más pesado que el aluminio pero el doble de fuerte. Fisiológicamente es inerte, resiste el ataque de ácidos fuertes y del gas cloro lo cual le permite su utilización a nivel industrial para la fabricación de tanques y tuberías expuestas a agentes corrosivos. Por sus propiedades especiales el titanio es especialmente útil en su aleación con otros metales como aluminio, molibdeno, manganeso, hierro y muchos otros metales. De esta forma se utiliza en la fabricación de partes ´para aviones que están expuestas a altas temperaturas y tensiones.
  16. 16. Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 16 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- 1.3.3. Metales livianos: El principal de ellos es el magnesio. Este elemento no se encuentra en la naturaleza en estado libre sino formando parte de minerales en forma de óxidos y carbonatos. El magnesio elemental es un metal liviano, medianamente fuerte, color blanco plateado. Tiene poca tendencia a la oxidación y es material fundamental en aleaciones especiales. 1.3.4. Aleaciones de metales no ferrosos: Existen muchas aleaciones de metales no ferrosos que brindan una amplia gama de propiedades especiales, pero los más conocidos y empleados a nivel industrial son el latón y el bronce Figura 14. Aplicaciones de aleaciones no ferrosas, accesorios de latón y bronce Fuente: http://www.directindustry.es/prod/sferaco/valvulas-antirretorno-bronce-70229-615068.html 1.3.4.1 Latón: es fundamentalmente una aleación de cobre y zinc que puede contener bajos porcentajes de otros elementos metálicos.. Existe una amplia variedad de latones que depende del porcentaje relativo de cada uno de los dos metales presentes y que a su vez proporcionan diversas propiedades. En los latones industriales el porcentaje de Zn se mantiene siempre inferior al 20%. La composición relativa determina las características mecánicas, el punto de fusión y la capacidad de ser mecanizados por procesos de fundición, forja, troquelado y mecanizado. Con relación al porcentaje de zinc se reconocen tres grupos principales de latones.  Latones de primer título, con porcentaje de Zn inferior a 34%  Latones de segundo título, con porcentaje de Zn de 33 a 44%  Latones de tercer título con porcentajes de Zn superior a 42% Los latones pueden contener otros elementos en menores porcentajes, son maleables únicamente en frío, y no en caliente, y algunos no lo son a ninguna temperatura. Todos los latones son quebradizos expuestos a temperaturas cercanas al punto de fusión de la aleación.
  17. 17. Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 17 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- 1.3.4.2 Bronce: dentro de la categoría de bronce se encuentran todas las aleaciones entre el cobre y el estaño, en la que el porcentaje más alto en constitución corresponde al cobre y el estaño varia su composición desde un 3 a un 20% Dentro de las propiedades mecánicas más interesantes del bronce esta n su alta resistencia al rozamiento y la baja corrosión que experimenta. Es superado únicamente por el acero en aplicabilidad, incluso superando al hierro ampliamente. Su excelente conductividad térmica le permite ser usado en aplicaciones que implican transferencia de calor como es el caso de calentadores y refrigeradores. El bronce puede contener pequeños porcentajes de otros metales para obtener propiedades especiales, por ejemplo al agregar un porcentaje cercano al 10% de plomo, la aleación resultante presenta propiedades autolubricantes que protegen sistemas sometidos a altas fricciones mecánicas al disminuir el desgaste entre las piezas que están en contacto. 1.4 Metales ferrosos y sus aleaciones Los metales ferrosos son aquellos que contienen hierro como componente mayoritario y otros metales que se presentan en menores proporciones. Una categoría general de los materiales ferrosos los clasifica bajo las denominaciones de hierro, acero y fundiciones, los cuales presentan como características generales el ser materiales muy pesados, sufrir una rápida corrosión y el ser muy difíciles de someter a procesos de transformación. Es importante destacar que la principal diferencia entre los tres materiales radica en el porcentaje de carbono que cada uno contiene, lo cual influye significativamente en las propiedades físicas características físicas de cada uno. El hierro puede aceptar combinarse con cantidades variables de carbono que no superan el 4% ya que a partir de esta composición el hierro obtenido no presenta propiedades de interés y por el contrario su calidad disminuye. - Hierro: conocido comúnmente como hierro dulce, posee un porcentaje de carbono que varía entre 0,008 y 0,03% - Acero: contiene un porcentaje de carbono entre 0,03 y 1,73% - Fundiciones: contienen un porcentaje de carbono entre 1,73 y 6,63% Sin embargo a pesar de sus inconvenientes son muy utilizados en la construcción debido a su alta resistencia a la tracción y dureza.
  18. 18. Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 18 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- El hierro es el metal característico de los metales ferrosos, y puede encontrarse en la naturaleza en gran cantidad de minerales en las que varía su composición, pero no todos esos minerales son adecuados para la extracción industrial del metal. El hierro puro es un metal maleable, color gris brillante, es ferromagnético, es decir atrae los imanes, muy duro y de alta densidad. Se encuentra en la naturaleza formando compuestos, principalmente óxidos, sulfuros y carbonatos Siendo el metal más usado a nivel mundial (95% en participación), no tienen amplia aplicación en estado puro, pero es la base para la obtención de gran cantidad de productos siderúrgicos al ser el solvente que, mezclado con otros elementos tanto metálicos como no metálicos origina una amplia variedad de materiales de características físicas diferentes Figura 15. Principales minerales fuentes de hierro Fuente: http://www.uhu.es/museovirtualdemineralogia/galerias/clase5/carbonatos.html Al añadir al hierro un porcentaje de 12% en cromo, se obtiene un material denominado acero inoxidable, esta propiedad se obtiene debido a la formación de una película de oxido de cromo que protege la superficie del material del ataque de los agentes corrosivos. La adición níquel al acero inoxidable aumenta su dureza y resistencia Para una revisión más detallada de la obtención y utilidad de los metales presione el siguiente enlace. Con la observación de este video se profundiza en las aplicaciones de los metales más importantes
  19. 19. Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 19 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- Tema 2: Metalurgia 2.1 Definición de metalurgia, siderurgia y acería: en el contexto general los términos metalurgia y siderurgia tienden a ser confundidos o a ser utilizados en forma indistinta. Sin embargo en el quehacer profesional se ha establecido una diferenciación clara en tordo a los dos términos 2.1.1 Metalurgia: se define como la rama del conocimiento científico aplicado al estudio de los procesos que inician en la extracción de los minerales que contienen al elemento metálico de interés, continua con las operaciones y procesos unitarios aplicados para la transformación de los minerales hasta la obtención del metal puro. Adicionalmente se incluye el estudio de las propiedades de los metales, la optimización de los procesos de transformación, la obtención de nuevas aleaciones que puedan proporcionar beneficios en cuanto al mejoramiento de algunas propiedades físicas particulares para aplicaciones especiales. Otro campo de acción de la metalurgia es el estudio de los fundamentos fisicoquímicos y el mejoramiento de los procesos unitarios que se requieren para el mejor el beneficio de un mineral primario- Adicionalmente estudia el aprovechamiento de materiales ya utilizados que contienen metales los cuales pueden eventualmente reciclarse para ser integrados nuevamente en procesos productivos. Para lograr sus objetivos, la metalurgia dispone de varios procesos de purificación que dependen esencialmente de las características del material de partida y de los procesos más adecuados para su beneficio. Los principales procesos metalúrgicos son: - Metalurgia seca o pirometalurgia - Metalurgia húmeda o hidrometalurgia - Electrometalurgia 2.1.2 Siderurgia: debido a la importancia del hierro como el metal más utilizado a todo nivel industrial, los procesos metalúrgicos específicos aplicados al hierro, al acero y las fundiciones, toman el nombre especifico de siderurgia. En líneas generales el proceso siderúrgico abarca los siguientes pasos: - Extracción del mineral de hierro. - Separación de la mena y la ganga - Calcinación del mineral o reducción química en presencia de carbón coque para la obtención del arrabio. - Transformación del arrabio en hierro, acero o fundiciones
  20. 20. Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 20 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- 2.1.3 Acería: Es una instalación industrial dedicada a la elaboración de acero a partir de arrabio, chatarra o de otros tipos de acero. Bajo esta perspectiva la acería es una etapa adicional del proceso siderúrgico cuyo propósito es la obtención como producto final de aceros en bruto o conformados. 2.2. Procesos de purificación de metales 2.2.1. Hidrometalurgia.: la hidrometalurgia es otra técnica de obtención de metales y se basa en la disolución en solución liquida de los componentes valiosos presentes en el mineral de partida. Una vez disuelto el componente se procede a su recuperación mediante la aplicación de algún método de reducción. El nombre de hidrometalurgia procede entonces del uso de soluciones liquidas, generalmente acuosas como agentes de disolución. La técnica implica tres grandes etapas, lixiviación, concentración y precipitación. 2.2.1.1. Lixiviación: al ponerse en contacto la ganga con el agente de disolución y mezclar el conjunto, el componente útil se disuelve y forma una solución. El componente no útil presente en la ganga queda en fase sólida y es fácilmente separado por decantación. 2.2.1.2. Concentración: la separación de la fase liquida conteniendo al metal disuelto y la fase sólida no útil, la acción extractora del agente de disolución, un ligero calentamiento de la solución para reducir volúmenes, hacen que el metal se concentre en la solución lo cual favorecerá el posterior proceso de precipitación. 2.2.1.3. Precipitación: la precipitación del metal puro deseado o de un compuesto intermedio se logra mediante la adición de un agente de precipitación, que lo que busca es separar al metal de la fase liquida pero formando un compuesto insoluble que pueda posteriormente ser transformado en el metal puro La hidrometalurgia se realiza a temperatura ambiente, y el éxito de su utilización radica en el hecho de ser bastante selectiva es decir separa y purifica únicamente al metal de interés 2.2.2. Pirometalurgia: en los procesos pirometalurgicos se emplean una serie de operaciones para la obtención de compuestos intermedios base para la obtención de metales puros e incluso la misma obtención de los metales puros. Las técnicas emplean el calor como agente iniciador de las reacciones químicas que se llevan a cabo. Es la técnica metalúrgica más antigua que se ha empleado, y se fundamenta en obtener metales de alta pureza ya sea directamente de sus menas o después de algún tratamiento previo de concentración de los minerales de partida. El proceso
  21. 21. Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 21 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- pirometalurgicos más importante es la fusión y en él se requiere la incorporación de un agente reductor El procesos se realiza a una elevada temperatura, lo cual implica la combustión de algún material adecuado, por ejemplo un hidrocarburo o carbón, los cuales al quemarse liberan una alta cantidad de energía térmica. Se requiere adicionalmente la incorporación de un agente reductor que en algunos casos puede ser el mismo carbón que se utilizo para la elevación de la temperatura. Al alcanzarse la temperatura adecuada, el agente reductor reacciona con el mineral metálico causando la reducción del mismo y su paso a una fase líquida. Es en este momento que el metal fundido es retirado del reactor y separado de las escorias o natas, que son básicamente los restos de minerales que acompañaban al metal en su mineral de origen. Los procesos pirometalurgicos se emplean mucho en la industria metalúrgica actual, debido fundamentalmente a que son relativamente rápidos y permiten el procesamiento de grandes volúmenes de material. Lamentablemente poseen una desventaja desde el punto de vista ambiental debido a que liberan como subproductos de la combustión grandes cantidades de gases contaminantes como el bióxido de azufre y el bióxido de carbono. Existen otros procesos conexos a la pirometalurgia: 2.2.2.1 Calcinación: Se basa fundamentalmente en la descomposición térmica de un mineral de partida difícil de reducir, para formar sus oxido, que es más fácilmente reducible en una operación posterior. Un ejemplo de ello es la transformación del carbonato de calcio en oxido de calcio: CaCO3 ------Calor--------- CaO + CO2 2.2.2.2: Tostación: En este proceso se oxida el mineral en presencia de aire. Por ejemplo un sulfuro metálico MS reacciona con oxigeno a alta temperatura para producir el oxido metálico y un oxido de azufre como subproducto. Al igual que en la calcinación el producto deseado es un oxido metálico más fácilmente reducible que el producto de partida MS + 3/2 O2 ---------Calor---------MO + SO2 2.2.2.3. Fusión: En el proceso de fusión se parte de un oxido metálico, el cual reacciona con el monóxido de carbono como agente reductor para dar como producto el metal puro y dióxido de carbono. Un ejemplo práctico es la reducción del oxido plumboso.a plomo puro.
  22. 22. Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 22 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- PbO + CO -------calor--------- Pb + CO2 2.2.2.4. Volatilización: en este caso la temperatura permite la obtención del metal o compuesto intermedio del metal en fase gaseosa 2.2.2.5.. Metalotérmia: Se basa en el desplazamiento o sustitución del metal deseado por otro metal químicamente más activo- Ejemplo de esta categoría es la obtención de titanio puro a partir de tetracloruro de titanio. Se hace reaccionar este compuesto con magnesio metálico, a alta temperatura, el magnesio desplaza al titanio del cloruro y libera al titanio en forma pura TiCl4 + 2Mg ---------------calor----------- Ti + 2 MgCl2 2.2.2.6. Electrolisis ígnea: También conocida como proceso de sales fundidas, y se fundamenta en la obtención de un metal puro a partir de un compuesto previamente fundido, para posteriormente reducirlo a partir de una corriente eléctrica que es el agente aportarte de los electrones. Es el caso de la obtención de aluminio a partir del oxido de aluminio. 2/3 Al2O3---------------------Calor y electricidad---- 4/3 Al + O2 2.2.3. Electrometalurgia: La electrometalurgia comprende aquellos procesos en los cuales se parte soluciones ricas en el metal a ser recuperado. En estado líquido los metales se encuentran disueltos en forma iónica. La técnica se basa en el paso de una corriente eléctrica a través de la solución, el flujo de electricidad aporta los electrones necesarios para que los iones metálicos se reduzcan hasta el estado de metal puro. La electrometalurgia basa su funcionamiento en fenómenos de tipo electroquímico, donde se requiere la presencia de un agente reductor que aporta electrones y un agente oxidante que los reciba. 2Cr+3 + 6e- ------------------- 2Cr0 Para una revisiónmásdetalladadel concepto de metalurgia presione el siguiente enlace. Con la observación yanálisisde videose profundizaenlasimportanciadel sector metalúrgico en el sector industrial
  23. 23. Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 23 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- 2.3 Metalurgia del hierro Figura 16. Metalurgia general del hierro Fuente: adaptado de http://biblio3.url.edu.gt/Libros/2013/cmII/3.pdf La producción de hierro metálico a partir de sus minerales se realiza en una instalación especial denominada alto horno. En el horno se ponen en contacto la mena, el carbón coque y la piedra caliza. Se introduce por la parte inferior del horno una corriente de gas caliente a alta presión, bajo estas condiciones el carbón coque entra en combustión liberando un calor intenso hasta alcanzar los 1500°C. La cantidad de aire inyectado se controla cuidadosamente a fin de asegurar que el coque se transforme fundamentalmente en monóxido de carbono. Tanto el coque como el monóxido de carbono participan conjuntamente en la reducción del oxido férrico para dar como producto hierro metálico impuro. Fe2O3 (solido) + 3C (solido)----------------------2Fe(liquido) + 3CO (gas) Fe2O3 (solido) + 3CO (gas)----------------------2Fe(liquido) + 3CO2 (gas) Dado que los minerales de hierro contienen silicatos, el óxido de calcio que se forma al calentar la piedra caliza reacciona con los silicatos para formar silicato de calcio. SiO2 (solido) + CaO (solido) ----------------------- CaSiO3 (liquido) PROCESOS DE PREPARACION DEL MINERAL DE COQUE REFINADO CALENTADO EXPLOTACION DEL COQUE TRANSPORTE DEL MINERAL DE COQUE PROCESOS DE PREPARACION DEL MINERAL LAVADO MOLIENDA TAMIZADO EXTRACCION DEL MINERAL DE HIERRO TRANSPORTE DEL MINERAL DE HIERRO PROCESOS DE PREPARACION DE LA PIEDRA CALIZA MOLIENDA TAMIZADO EXPLOTACION DE PIEDRA CALIZA MINERAL DE HIERRO TRANSPORTE DE LA PIEDRA CALIZAHIERRO AIRE ALTO HORNO ESCORIA ARRABIO
  24. 24. Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 24 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- Debido a la alta temperatura del alto horno, el silicato de sodio formado se encuentra líquido y por poseer menor densidad que el hierro fundido flota sobre él. Disuelto en el silicato se encuentran otros óxidos no metálicos formando la denominada escoria, la cual puede removerse fácilmente. Posteriormente el hierro liquido es retirado y enfriado. El material resultante contiene cantidades variables de carbono, fósforo, azufre y silicio.. Para eliminar estas impurezas se hace pasar oxigeno puro sobre el hierro fundido lo cual oxida las impurezas formando sus óxidos gaseosos como SO2 y CO2 , obteniéndose el denominado acero al carbón. Pueden agregarse durante el proceso algunas cantidades de metales de transición como cromo, manganeso y níquel para obtener diferentes tipos de aleaciones con propiedades físicas especiales de tipo físico, químico y mecánico. 2.4 Metalurgia del aluminio El principal material de partida para la obtención de aluminio es la bauxita, la ciual posee entre un 20 y 30% de aluminio, adicionalmente contiene caolinita, cuarzo, óxidos de hierro y óxidos de titanio. La producción de aluminio se realiza en dos etapas, la obtención de un material intermedio denominado alumina u oxido de aluminio Al2O3 y a partir de esta su reducción hasta aluminio metálico mediante electrolisis. La bauxita procedente de los yacimientos mineros es sometida a operaciones de trituración fina, con la finalidad de obtener un material de pequeño tamaño de partícula. a fin de facilitar su posterior reacción con una solución concentrada de hidróxido de sodio. Al (OH)3 (solido) + NaOH (solución) ----------- Al (OH)4- (solución) + Na+ (solución) El efecto de la soda es la de disolver los compuestos de aluminio presentes en el mineral, y que al encontrar un medio fuertemente ácido se hidratan AlO(OH)2 (solido) +OH- (solución) + H2O + Na+ (solución) ----------- Al (OH)4 - (solución) +Na+ (solución) Para una revisión más detallada del proceso siderúrgico presione el siguiente enlace . Con la observación de este video se aclaran los conceptos y se amplia la visión general del proceso industrial. Incluyendo procesos de recuperación de chatarra
  25. 25. Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 25 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- En este paso del proceso el aluminio está totalmente soluble, lo cual permite separar en este momento por sedimentación los materiales insolubles no deseados. Este proceso de disolución se realiza a alta temperatura y presión. La solución se deja enfriar para favorecer la cristalización del hidróxido de aluminio y poder separarlo de la solución alcalina remanente. Finalmente se calcina el hidróxido de aluminio a una temperatura cercana a los 1000°C para transformarlo en óxido de aluminio. 2 Al(OH)3 (solido) ----------------- Al2O3 (solido) + 3 H2O (gas) La alumina obtenida tiene un elevado punto de fusión, que es cercano a los 2000°C lo que hace imposible someterlo a un proceso de hidrólisis, para sortear este inconveniente se disuelve la alumina en una solución de criolita que es un fluoruro de sodio y aluminio. Na3AlF6 , el papel de la criolita es actuar como fundente y permitir una más fácil fusión de la alumina que desciende a 900°C. Posteriormente se realiza la electrolisis utilizando electrodos de carbono, y como resultado de esta operación se reduce el aluminio a su estado metálico. Un balance de masa general nos muestra que se requieren cuatro toneladas de bauxita para producir dos toneladas de alúmina y, al terminar el proceso una de aluminio. Cada tonelada de aluminio requiere entre 17 y 20 MWh de energía para su obtención, y consume en el proceso 460 kg de carbono, lo que supone entre un 25 % y un 30 % del precio final del producto, convirtiendo al aluminio en uno de los metales más caros de obtener Actualmente la metalurgia trabaja activamente en la investigación y desarrollo de nuevas metodologías que permitan la obtención de aluminio por procesos más sencillos y más rentables, lo que ocasionaría una baja en los precios de este valioso metal
  26. 26. Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 26 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- Figura 17. Metalurgia general del aluminio Fuente: http://www.industriasqcas.ecaths.com/ver-novedades/53359/la-obtencion-de-aluminio-y-sus- aplicaciones/ Tema 3: Propiedades mecánicas de los materiales metálicos Se denomina propiedades mecánicas a la forma en que los materiales responden a la aplicación de fuerzas. Este comportamiento depende de la forma en que estén unidos los átomos, la disposición de la estructura cristalina, el tipo y número de imperfecciones (que están siempre presentes en los sólidos) y de la microestructura granular. Según el mecanismo que opera en su deformación bajo las cargas aplicadas, los materiales de ingeniería se pueden clasificar en tres grupos principales: viscoelásticos, como el hormigón, elásticos, como el caucho, y elastoplásticos, entre los que se encuentra el importante grupo de materiales metálicos estructurales. Aprovechando las características elastoplásticas de los metales, es posible trabajarlos para darles las configuraciones y formas más variadas de acuerdo con los requerimientos de uso. El formado de metales incluye varios procesos de manufactura en los cuales se usa la deformación plástica para cambiar la forma de las piezas metálicas Para una revisión más detallada del proceso de purificación del aluminio presione el siguiente enlace. Suobservaciónmostraraunejemplodel procesohidrometalurgicotípicode laobtencióndel aluminio
  27. 27. Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 27 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- Los metales son transformados en muchos objetos de uso cotidiano, vehículos, partes para electrodomésticos, piezas para maquinaria etc. Pero las formas que tienen esos objetos han sido obtenidas por medio de algunos procesos. Para obtener un objeto hace falta algo más que la realización de un diseño previo en el cual se han asignado las dimensiones propias requeridas, para lograr la forma deseada es necesario elegir un procedimiento apropiado para dar la forma final del material. El proceso de dar una forma final a un objeto se denomina conformación. Para dar la forma a un objeto metálico puede apelarse a los siguientes procesos: 3.1. Procesos de mecanizado: denominados también procesos de separación y corte, en ellos hay una gran pérdida de material en forma de viruta debido a que el fundamento del proceso es el corte y eliminación de secciones del material bien sea por medios manuales o utilizando maquinas herramienta. Para minimizar las pérdidas económicas debidas al material removido, la pieza metálica inicial debe tener sus dimensiones muy próximas a la de la pieza a obtener. Al utilizar maquinas herramientas para el corte se está trabajando en lo que se denomina mecanizado o maquinabilidad y el fundamento de esa técnica consiste en la remoción fácil y económica del material sobrante para la obtención de una forma deseada con un acabado satisfactorio. En las operaciones de corte, la máquina herramienta que lo realiza, posee un elemento de corte, que generalmente es una pieza metálica de alta dureza que al ser puesta en movimiento sobre el material a trabajar, lo va cortando en forma lenta pero efectiva. El material a cortar está sujeto a una pieza de la maquina. Se define entonces un elemento portaherramientas y un elemento portamaterial. Dependiendo del movimiento relativo del portaherramientas con respecto al portamaterial se dispone de una serie de maquinas herramientas diferentes cuya utilización dependerá de la forma que se requiera dar a la pieza. Las maquinas herramientas se clasifican entonces de la siguiente manera: Máquinas con movimiento de corte rectilíneo alternativo, las cuales se subdividen en - Las que el movimiento de corte de corte lo posee la herramienta y el de avance la pieza. A este tipo pertenecen la limadora y la mortajadora. - El movimiento de corte lo posee la pieza y el de avance, la herramienta como es el caso de la cepilladora. Máquinas con movimiento de corte circular continuo Se subdividen en:
  28. 28. Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 28 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- - El movimiento de corte lo posee la pieza y el de avance, la herramienta, un ejemplo de este tipo de máquina es el torno. - El movimiento de corte lo posee la herramienta y el de avance puede darlo la misma o la pieza como en el taladro y la fresadora. Las máquinas pueden ser también con herramienta de filo único (Limadora, torno, etc.) o con herramienta de filo múltiple (taladradora, fresadora, sierra, etc.) 3.2 Deformación o moldeo: La obtención de la forma de la pieza se logra fundiendo el metal y vertiéndolo en moldes que reproducen la forma de la pieza deseada. La técnica generalmente usada se denomina fundición o colada. El principal requerimiento para la aplicación de esta técnica es poder llevar el metal a un estado fluido, es decir, a partir del metal en estado sólido y mediante la aplicación de calor el material pasa al estado líquido lo que se conoce como fusión. Se aprovecha la cualidad de los líquidos de asumir la forma del recipiente en que se encuentran confinados. Un molde es un recipiente que presenta una cavidad o espacio vacío que tiene la forma del objeto a elaborar, dentro de él se introduce el material fundido el cual, al enfriarse y volver al estado sólido ha adquirido la forma del espacio que ocupó. Posteriormente se deja enfriar y se extrae ya la pieza formada. Por medio de esta técnica se pueden obtener piezas de diversa forma las cuales pueden requerir un posterior proceso de acabado para lograr el aspecto final de la pieza. Las tapas de alcantarilla, los bloques de motores de vehículos son ejemplos de objetos metálicos obtenidos por moldeo. Los pasos generales que componen el proceso son: Diseño de la pieza que se desea realizar Construcción de un modelo, ya sea de madera u otro material, dicho modelo tiene la forma exacta del objeto que se desea obtener Llenado de la caja de moldeo. La caja de moldeo consiste en dos cajas idénticas de madera o metal de forma rectangular que se colocan una encima de la otra. Se llena parcialmente la primera caja con arena de moldeo y cuando este casi llena, se coloca el modelo de la pieza, se continua con la adición de arena de manera que se llene la caja completamente y de ella sobresalga la mitad del modelo. Cabe anotar que la arena es continuamente presionada para que adquiera consistencia. Posteriormente se coloca la segunda caja y se continúa con la adición de arena hasta cubrir totalmente el modelo. En este punto se coloca un tubo metálico sobre el modelo, y se termina de llenar de arena. La función del tubo es la de darle la forma al tragadero o conducto por donde se verterá el material fundido.
  29. 29. Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 29 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- Una vez llena la caja, se separan las cajas cuidadosamente y se extraen el modelo y el tubo del tragadero, quedando en la arena el espacio vacío donde estaba el modelo. Se vuelven a montar en su lugar las cajas y ya está listo para ser llenado de material fundido, operación que recibe el nombre de colada. Después de la colada, se enfría el sistema y se procede a la separación de las cajas y remoción de la arena. Lo que se obtiene es la pieza metálica deseada unida al ducto del tragadero. Se corta el tragadero y de deja la pieza lista para su revisión dimensional o para el acabado final si así se requiere. Al proceso de moldeado se le denomina proceso de conformación sin pérdida de material, ya que no hay pérdida alguna de metal durante su desarrollo 3.3 Deformación volumétrica: los procesos de deformación volumétrica implican la aplicación de una fuerza que obliga al material a pasar a través de unas piezas duras de forma establecida, de tal manera que cuando el material para dentro de ellas adquiere la forma de las piezas por las que está atravesando. Generalmente se realiza con el material caliente en condiciones que este adquiera una plasticidad adecuada para permitirle cambiar su forma. Las operaciones básicas de deformación volumétrica son Laminado: es un proceso de deformación por compresión en el cual el espesor de una plancha o placa metálica es reducido al pasar por una serie de rodillos separados una distancia específica, el paso sucesivo por varios conjuntos de rodillos puede reducir el espesor hasta adquirir el espesor requerido para el producto. Forjado: consiste en la compresión de una pieza entre piezas o dados colocados uno frente al otro, de manera que cuando el material quede entre ellos y se aplique la presión sobre los dados, estos presionarán el material logrando así darle la forma que este impresa en los dados. Puede realizarse la operación sobre el material frio o caliente. Extrusión : es un proceso de compresión en el cual se fuerza el metal a fluir a través de la abertura de un dado tomando la forma del orificio que haya sido previamente elaborado en el dado. Estirado : consiste en ir reduciendo el diámetro de una barra cuando se tira de este a través de la abertura de un dado, al ir pasando el material a través de varios conjuntos de dados se va reduciendo secuencialmente el diámetro de la barra hasta formar hilos de alambre. Para una revisión más detallada de algunos procesos de conformado de metales presione el siguiente enlace. Su observación mostrara algunas explicaciones adicionales basadas en las propiedades de los materiales y el acabado deseado de las piezas
  30. 30. Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 30 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- Resumen de la Unidad La presente unidad aborda los conceptos básicos de una industria del sector secundario como lo es la de extracción y procesamiento de minerales para obtener metales puros. Se destaca a esta actividad industrial como una de las más activas a nivel mundial, debido a la amplia cantidad de productos que de ella se elaboran. Se inicia el estudio de los elementos químicos, su clasificación general, propiedades físicas y químicas con miras a entender su reactividad y el uso a que son destinados. Adicionalmente se revisan los procesos industriales que pueden llevar a la obtención de metales ferrosos y no ferrosos. Se definen conceptos específicos sin entrar en la profundidad de las temáticas. Posteriormente se ejemplifican las técnicas utilizadas para obtener dos de los metales más ampliamente usados a nivel industrial como son el hierro y el aluminio. Finalmente se mencionan las técnicas de conformación de los metales ya purificados para obtener en objetos de diversas formas y aplicaciones Los conceptos abordados le permiten al estudiante en procesos industriales tener un marco de referencia conceptual básico de un proceso específico, que le permitirá conocer los fundamentos de la industria metalmecánica. Glosario Propiedades extensivas: son aquellas que se caracterizan porque dependen de la cantidad de sustancia que se analiza, por ejemplo la masa de una sustancia depende de la cantidad de materia presente. http://www.angelfire.com/hi/odeon/QuimicaBasica_123.PDF Propiedades intensivas: Son aquellas que no dependen de la cantidad de masa, la densidad y la temperatura son ejemplos de propiedades intensivas. http://www.angelfire.com/hi/odeon/QuimicaBasica_123.PDF Ganga: parte de un mineral que no posee utilidad práctica durante el proceso de beneficio u obtención de un compuesto. Mena: parte útil de un mineral, que contiene la sustancia o elemento de interés Lixiviado: es el líquido resultante del contacto entre una sustancia sólida y una líquida. El lixiviado contiene sustancias solubles que estaban inicialmente presentes en el sólido..
  31. 31. Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 31 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- Densidad: se refiere a la masa en gramos que ocupa un determinado volumen en mililitros de una sustancia. (Phillips. J, 2007) Punto de fusión: determina la temperatura a la cual una sustancia pasa de estado sólido a estado líquido. (Phillips. J, 2007) Punto de ebullición: es la temperatura a la cual una sustancia pasa de estado liquido a estado gaseoso. (Phillips. J, 2007) Conductividad eléctrica: hace referencia a la facilidad con la que el material permite el paso de una corriente eléctrica a través de él. ((Phillips. J, 2007) Lecturas complementarias Gutiérrez, J. (2000). La productividad de la industria metalmecánica Colombiana. Biblioteca digital Universidad Nacional de Colombia. Recuperado de http://www.bdigital.unal.edu.co/22534/1/19159-62809-1-PB.pdf Jaramillo, C.(1999). Evaluación del sector metalmecánico en Colombia. Revista Ecos de economía. Universidad EAFIT Recuperado de http://publicaciones.eafit.edu.co/index.php/ecos- economia/article/view/2076 Acerías Paz del Rio. Pagina institucional Recuperado de http://www.pazdelrio.com.co/quienesSomos.htm Revista Portafolio. (Diciembre 28 de 2012) Contrato con Cerromatoso puede llegar hasta el 2044. Recuperado de http://www.portafolio.co/economia/contrato-cerro-matoso SENA. Curso de metalurgia III. Hornos, aceros y tratamientos térmicos. Biblioteca Virtual Luis Ángel Arango. Recuperado de http://www.banrepcultural.org/blaavirtual/ciencias/sena/metalurgia/metalurgiaIII/indice.htm Morral, F. Jimeno, E, Molera, P. (1985) Metalurgia general. Editorial Reverte
  32. 32. Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 32 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- Bibliografía de la unidad Anónimo. Procesos metalúrgicos y pirometalurgia Recuperado de http://pendientedemigracion.ucm.es/info/metal/transpare/Ballester/IntroI- 3.pdf Anónimo. (2010) Propiedades mecánicas de los metales Recuperado de : http://www.buenastareas.com/ensayos/Propiedades-Mecanicas-De-Los- Metales/1012205.html ECCI. (2014) Microcurriculo de las asignaturas de procesos industriales I Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales ECCI IES Cristóbal de Monroy. Departamento de Tecnología. Conformación por desplazamiento de material, mecanizado de metales. Sevilla. Recuperado de https://tecnologiafuentenueva.wikispaces.com/file/view/Maq_herr1.pdf Kotz. J, Treichel. P, Weaver G. (2005). Química y reactividad química. Sexta edición. Editorial Thompson. México Matermetalica (2013). Mineria metálica mundial. ICCM ( International Council on Mining & Metals) Recuperado de: http://matermetal.wordpress.com/2013/10/31/mineria-metalica-mundial/ Ministerio de Minas y Energía. (2012). Análisis del sector minero en Colombia Recuperado de http://www.minminas.gov.co/minminas/downloads/UserFiles/File/Memorias/Memorias_201 2/4-CapituloMinas.pdf Payno, M, Setien. J. (2010) Metalurgia y siderurgia. Universidad de Cantabria. Departamento de ciencia y tecnología de materiales Recuperado de http://ocw.unican.es/ensenanzas-tecnicas/metalurgia-y- siderurgia/materiales/BLOQUE%201.pdf Phillips. J, Strozak. V, Winstrom. C. (2007) Química, conceptos y aplicaciones. Segunda edición Editorial Mc Graw Hill, México,
  33. 33. Autor: José Ignacio Rodríguez– versión 1.0 33 Copy right 2014: Escuela Colombiana de Carreras Industriales –ECCI- Técnicas de moldeo Recuperado de https://iesvillalbahervastecnologia.files.wordpress.com/2009/03/tecnicas- de-moldeo.pdf Universidad Nacional de Tucumán. (2012). Facultad de Ciencias Exactas. Tecnologías y procesos de producción. Conformado de metales. Recuperado de: http://www1.herrera.unt.edu.ar/faceyt/typp/files/2012/05/Tema- n%C2%BA9-Formado-de-metales.pdf

×