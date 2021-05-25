Macronomia trabajo unlconta

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA FACULTAD JURIDICA SOCIAL Y ADMINISTRATIVA CARRERA DE CONTABILIDAD Y AUDITORIA MICROECONOMIA I...
Emplea todos tus esfuerzos, Incluso cuando las posibilidades Jueguen en tu contra (Arnold Palmer)
MACROECONOMIA La macroeconomía pretende estudiar el comportamiento de los agregados, es decir estudia el conjunto y no las...
OBJETIVOS DE LA MACROECONOMÍA Esta encargada de analizar y estudiar el funcionamiento económico de manera global y general...
OBJETIVOS DE LA MACROECONOMÍA DISTRIBUCIÓN EQUITATIVA DE LA RENTA.- Repartir equitativamente los recursos materiales en lo...
EQUILIBRIO EN LA BALANZA DE PAGOS.- Busca la suma de los saldos de la cuenta corriente y la cuenta capital y financiera de...
La Macroeconomía es de vital importancia para la administración política y económica de un país.  Suministra al financist...
 Estudia las normas como se vincula un país con los demás países del mundo a través del comercio internacional, la invers...
EJEMPLO DE MACROENOMIA Ejemplos de la macroeconomía Para entender mejor este concepto, se proponen a continuación diversas...
DIFERENCIAS ENTRE MICROECONOMÍA Y MACROECONOMÍA Finalmente, la macro y la microeconomía están estrechamente relacionadas e...
En resumen: la macroeconomía se centra en el análisis de variables agregadas, como la producción nacional total, la renta,...
GRACIAS
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA FACULTAD JURIDICA SOCIAL Y ADMINISTRATIVA CARRERA DE CONTABILIDAD Y AUDITORIA MICROECONOMIA INTEGRANTES: Mariuxi Isabel Cordero Olmedo Saida Rosario Curipoma Angamarca Manuel Alejandro Riofrio Gonzales Anderson Joel Villa Alvarado Kevin David Armijos Curimilma DOCENTE: Ing. Edison Fabian Miranda Raza Mg. Sc. CICLO: OCTAVO “B” ABRIL 2021-OCTUBRE 2021
  2. 2. Emplea todos tus esfuerzos, Incluso cuando las posibilidades Jueguen en tu contra (Arnold Palmer)
  3. 3. MACROECONOMIA La macroeconomía pretende estudiar el comportamiento de los agregados, es decir estudia el conjunto y no las unidades que lo componen. El comportamiento macroeconómico puede considerarse como la suma de todas las decisiones microeconómicas tomadas por las familias y las empresas, La macroeconomía, como su nombre lo sugiere, es el estudio de la economía desde una perspectiva global. Esta teoría busca dar respuesta a la totalidad. En este sentido, cuando se intenta explicar el desempleo de una nación desde la perspectiva económica se hace tomando en cuenta su proyección completa.
  4. 4. OBJETIVOS DE LA MACROECONOMÍA Esta encargada de analizar y estudiar el funcionamiento económico de manera global y general. Para ello, estudia las variables que se producen en el monto total de bienes y servicios, ganancias, grado de empleo, nivel de precios, entre otros aspectos importantes. Así, a diferencia de la microeconomía, la macroeconomía hace hincapié en los grandes aspectos de la economía, dejando de lado los agentes económicos. Los principales objetivos que persigue la macroeconomía son los siguientes:
  5. 5. OBJETIVOS DE LA MACROECONOMÍA DISTRIBUCIÓN EQUITATIVA DE LA RENTA.- Repartir equitativamente los recursos materiales en los distintos estratos socioeconómicos UNA BAJA TASA DE DESEMPLEO.- Buenas condiciones de trabajo, seguridad en el puesto de trabajo y atractivas compensaciones extra salariales. Lograr una baja inflación o un nivel de precios estables. ESTABILIDAD DE NIVEL DE PRECIOS,- Buenas condiciones de trabajo, seguridad en el puesto de trabajo y atractivas compensaciones extra salariales.
  6. 6. EQUILIBRIO EN LA BALANZA DE PAGOS.- Busca la suma de los saldos de la cuenta corriente y la cuenta capital y financiera debería ser cero. DESARROLLO SOSTENIDO.- Es aquél crecimiento que es capaz de satisfacer las necesidades actuales sin comprometer los recursos y posibilidades de las futuras generaciones. ESTABILIDAD ECONÓMICA .- Ausencia de grandes fluctuaciones en el nivel de renta como subempleo, desempleo y por la ausencia de inflación.
  7. 7. La Macroeconomía es de vital importancia para la administración política y económica de un país.  Suministra al financista conocimientos amplios acerca del sistema institucional en el cual se mueve la estructura del sistema bancario, las cuentas nacionales, las políticas económicas internas y externas. (Anaya, 2011)  Estudia la evolución del nivel general de precios y sus factores determinantes, la macroeconomía analiza, por ejemplo, el problema y las causas de la inflación para definir políticas sobre cómo controlar o evitar. Asimismo, la macroeconomía estudia también el fenómeno inverso, es decir de reducción general y sostenida de precios llamado deflación.
  8. 8.  Estudia las normas como se vincula un país con los demás países del mundo a través del comercio internacional, la inversión extranjera, el endeudamiento externo y otros.  Trata de lograr la estabilización de los precios dentro de un sistema delibre mercado, se entiende por estabilidad una situación en la que los precios no suben ni bajan muy de prisa, con una tasa de inflación de casi 0%.  Trata de lograr un nivel de pleno empleo para la población, o en todo caso reducir la tasa de desempleo al mínimo, procurando al mismo tiempo salarios elevados y buenos puestos de trabajo. (EcuaRed, s.f.)
  9. 9. EJEMPLO DE MACROENOMIA Ejemplos de la macroeconomía Para entender mejor este concepto, se proponen a continuación diversas situaciones en las que interviene la macroeconomía: • Ante una crisis económica, un país decide devaluar su tipo de cambio con el objetivo de atraer inversiones del exterior. • Un país con déficit económico decide realizar un ajuste para reducir su gasto público. • Ante una inminente inflación, el estudio macroeconómico de un país decide fomentar el comercio exterior para que haya una mejor competencia de precios.
  10. 10. DIFERENCIAS ENTRE MICROECONOMÍA Y MACROECONOMÍA Finalmente, la macro y la microeconomía están estrechamente relacionadas entre sí, pues el funcionamiento del sistema es imposible sin la labor de sus agentes ‘de engranaje’, y estos a su vez dependen del funcionamiento del entorno macroeconómico. Mientras la microeconomía estudia el comportamiento de los agentes últimos de la economía como son las familias y las empresas, la macroeconomía estudia el comportamiento de la economía a nivel global. “La macroeconomía analiza las fluctuaciones económicas, los ciclos económicos y trata de dar soluciones a los problemas reales de la economía como son el paro y la inflación (aumento generalizado de los precios)”, señala Economía Responsable.
  11. 11. En resumen: la macroeconomía se centra en el análisis de variables agregadas, como la producción nacional total, la renta, y la balanza de pagos. La microeconomía estudia el comportamiento individual de los agentes económicos, principalmente de las empresas y los consumidores. Gedesco DIFERENCIAS ENTRE MICROECONOMÍA Y MACROECONOMÍA La macroeconomía analiza la economía en sentido amplio, comenzando por las variables nacionales de los países, las decisiones de los gobiernos y las industrias en su conjunto. La microeconomía analiza los elementos más pequeños, los individuos y sus decisiones, así como la influencia del consumo. Un ejemplo: un microeconomista puede estudiar de qué manera una subida del IVA afecta al consumo de entradas de cine, a los hábitos de ocio de los individuos y a una empresa determinada de este sector. Un macroeconomista analizaría la industria de la exhibición cinematográfica en su conjunto y su evolución en un país concreto a lo largo de un periodo de tiempo determinado.
  12. 12. GRACIAS

