WIRELESS DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM MENGGUNAKAN LINKSYS WRT54GL LAPORAN Diajukan Guna Memenuhi Sebagian Persyaratan Dalam Rangka ...
ii LEMBAR PENGESAHAN INDUSTRI Laporan dengan judul “WIRELESS DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM MENGGUNAKAN LINKSYS WRT54GL “ yang dituli...
iii LEMBAR PENGESAHAN SEKOLAH Laporan dengan judul “WIRELESS DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM MENGGUNAKAN LINKSYS WRT54GL “ yang dituli...
iv ABSTRAKSI Dalam Era modern , efektif & efesiensi sangat dibutuhkan pada semua bidang kehidupan tak terkecuali pada bida...
v ABSTRACTION In the modern era, effectively and efficiency is needed in all areas of life including in IT . Many changes ...
vi DAFTAR ISI Halaman HALAMAN JUDUL..........................................................................................
vii BAB III LANDASAN TEORI.................................................................................7 3.1 WDS.........
viii DAFTAR GAMBAR Halaman Gambar 2.1 Struktur Organisasi Perusahaan.........................................................
ix Gambar 4.21. Sub menu Advanced Setting pada Menu Wireless .........................26 Gambar 4.22. Sub Menu Firewall pa...
x DAFTAR LAMPIRAN HALAMAN DEPAN IDENTITAS SISWA IDENTITAS INDUSTRI / INSTANSI TEMPAT PRAKERIN SCHEDULE KEGIATAN PRAKERIN D...
xi KATA PENGANTAR Puji syukur atas kehadirat Allah SWT, karena atas rahmat dan hidayah-Nya penulis dapat melaksanakan dan ...
xii Penulis menyadari dalam penyusunan laporan ini masih terdapat kekurangan karena keterbatasan penulis. Oleh sebab itu s...
1 BAB I PENDAHULUAN 1.1 Alasan Pemilihan Judul Selama melaksanakan Praktek Kerja Industri di PadiNet Surabaya & Bali, Penu...
2 1.3 Tujuan Penulisan Laporan Setelah melaksanakan Praktik Kerja Indutri , siswa diberi tugas menyusun laporan dengan tuj...
3 1.6 Sistematika Penulisan Laporan Semua data yang penulis kumpulkan kemudian penulis susun sedemikian rupa dimaksudkan u...
4 BAB II TINJAUAN UMUM PERUSAHAAN 2.1 Sejarah Perusahaan Didirikan pada bulan Januari tahun 2002, PT. Padi Internet (PadiN...
5 2.3 Logo Perusahaan Gambar 2.2 Logo Padi Internet (PadiNET) 2.4 Arti Logo Perusahaan  Lambang Padi : Artinya “benih yan...
6 2.6 Lokasi Perusahaan PT. Padi Internet (PadiNET) memiliki kantor pusat dan tiga kantor cabang yang masing-masing terlet...
7 BAB III LANDASAN TEORI 3.1 WDS Wireless Distribution System (WDS) adalah sebuah sistem untuk memperluas jangkauan jaring...
8 6. Ada kemungkinan WDS tidak berfungsi jika Access Point utama dan Access Point Repeater berbeda merk. 3.1.2 Macam-Macam...
9 2. Wireless repeater, dimana Access Point-Access Point saling berkomunikasi satu sama lain dan mengizinkan station (STA)...
10 3.2 LINKSYS WRT54GL Linksys WRT54GL merupakan Wireless Broadbrand Router yang didalamnya terdapat 3 fungsi dasar yaitu ...
11 3.3 DD-WRT DD-WRT adalah firmware berbasis Linux yang dikembangkan sebagai firmware alternatif untuk berbagai wireless ...
12 BAB IV PEMBAHASAN 4.1 Linksys WRT54GL web Menu setting pada Linksys WRT54GL diakses melalui web browser . Berikut lagka...
13 3. Buka web browser dan ketik alamat http://192.168.1.1 pada address bar web browser.Tekan Enter dan akan muncul prompt...
14 4.2 Upgrade Firmware DD-WRT Firmware bawaan Linksys WRT54GL belum support Wireless Distribution system. Oleh karena itu...
15 Gambar 4.6.Port Pada Linksys 3. IP Default Linksys WRT54GL adalah 192.168.1.1/24 , jadi atur Ip pada komputer dengan ja...
16 Gambar 4.8. Tampilan Lampu Indikator Linksys 5. Buka web browser dan ketik alamat http://192.168.1.1 pada address bar w...
17 Gambar 4.10.Web Menu Linksys Basic Setup 7. Pada halaman web menu Linksys , pilih menu Administration lalu pilih menu F...
18 8. Pada halaman Firmware Upgrade, klik tombol browse, lalu pilih firmware DD-WRT mini generic yang telah didownload seb...
19 Gambar 4.13.Progress Upgrade Firmware 10. Upgrade berhasil ,klikContinue Gambar 4.14.Upgrade berhasil
20 11. Arahkan kembali browser ke alamat http://192.168.1.1 dan akan muncul Prompt Log in , isi User Name : root dan passw...
21 4.3 Konfigurasi Wireless Distribution System 1. Pada menu Setup , pilih Basic Setup kemudian atur WAN connection Type ,...
22 Gambar 4.18.Sub Menu Basic Setting pada menu Wireless 3. Pada menu wireless , Pilih Wireless Security lalu atur sesuai ...
23 4. Pada menu Wireless , PilihWDS lalu ubah Disable menjadi LAN pada wireless Mac Kemudian masukan Mac Address Linksys l...
24 5. Pada menu Wireless, Pilih Advanced Settings atur TX Power menjadi 70 atau maksimal >200 kemudian akhiri dengan Save....
25 7. Pada menu Administration , pilih Management kemudian atur username & password serta Enable Web Gui Management Gambar...
26 Gambar 4.24. Sub Menu BackUp pada Administrator 9. Berikutnya, lakukan Konfigurasi pada AP Linksys lainya seperti langk...
27 10. Atur juga Pengaturan WDS, dengan cara memasukan Mac Address Ap Linksys inti ke AP Linksys Lainya Gambar 4.26.Settin...
28 BAB V PENUTUP 5.1 Kesimpulan Dari hasil pembahasan tentang Wireless Distribution System pada perangkat Linksys WRT54GL ...
29 DAFTAR PUSTAKA http://solution-computer.blogspot.co.id/2010/11/cara-upgrade-linksys-wrt54gl-versi- 11.html Selasa ,18 O...
30 LAMPIRAN – LAMPIRAN
31
  1. 1. WIRELESS DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM MENGGUNAKAN LINKSYS WRT54GL LAPORAN Diajukan Guna Memenuhi Sebagian Persyaratan Dalam Rangka Menempuh Ujian Akhir Sekolah Menengah Kejuruan Negeri 7 Semarang Kompetensi Keahlian Teknik Komputer dan Jaringan Tahun Pelajaran 2016/2017 Disusun Oleh : Gion Fajar Ariyanto N I S : 1313023 KOMPETENSI KEAHLIAN TEKNIK KOMPUTER JARINGAN SEKOLAH MENENGAH KEJURUAN NEGERI 7 SEMARANG 2017
  2. 2. ii LEMBAR PENGESAHAN INDUSTRI Laporan dengan judul “WIRELESS DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM MENGGUNAKAN LINKSYS WRT54GL “ yang ditulis oleh Gion Fajar Ariyanto ini telah diperiksa oleh Pembimbing Lapangan dan telah disahkan oleh PADI INTERNET SURABAYA PADA TANGGAL : DI : SURABAYA & BALI Pembimbing Industri Pembimbing Industri Arif Rahman I Made Ngurah Rama Head Of TS Surabaya Head Of TS Bali Padi Internet (PadiNET) Maria Fransisca Sunaryo General Manager PadiNET
  3. 3. iii LEMBAR PENGESAHAN SEKOLAH Laporan dengan judul “WIRELESS DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM MENGGUNAKAN LINKSYS WRT54GL “ yang ditulis oleh Gion Fajar Ariyanto ini telah diperiksa oleh Pembimbing Lapangan dan telah disahkan oleh PADI INTERNET SURABAYA PADA TANGGAL : DI : SEMARANG Ketua Kompetensi Keahlian, Guru Pembimbing, H. JOESTIHARTO, S.Pd., SST, MT Drs.MOH NOOR SALIM NIP 197010131997021007 NIP 196405121989031021 Kepala SMK Negeri 7 Semarang, Drs. M. SUDARMANTO, M.Pd. NIP 196108241987031009
  4. 4. iv ABSTRAKSI Dalam Era modern , efektif & efesiensi sangat dibutuhkan pada semua bidang kehidupan tak terkecuali pada bidang TI. Banyak perubahan serta inovasi telah dilakukan, salah satunya yaitu penggunaan media nirkabel dalam jaringan. Teknologi ini mampu meminimalisir penggunaan kabel dan efektif digunakan pada saat ini . Salah satu inovasi dalam penggunaan nirkabel antara lain Wireless Distribution system. Dengan sistem ini Access Points dapat mengurangi penggunaan kabel sebagai jalur utama Jaringan. Sistem kerja teknologi ini adalah membagi signal Access point utama dan disalurkan ke Access Point lainya untuk dipancarkan melalui SSID yang sama dengan SSID AP Inti. kelemahan sistem ini jika sinyal lemah pada sisi AP Inti maka Ap yang lain akan ikut terganggu konektivitasnya. Kata kunci : Wireless Distribution System , Access Point ,
  5. 5. v ABSTRACTION In the modern era, effectively and efficiency is needed in all areas of life including in IT . Many changes and innovations have been made, one of which is the use of media Wireless network. This technology is able to minimize the use of cables and effectively used in the current era. One of the innovations in the use of wireless systems include Wireless Distribution System . With this system, Access Points can reduce the use of cable as the main line network. The system divides the technology work is the main access point signal and transmitted to the Access Point others to be transmitted through the same SSID as the SSID AP Inti. The weakness of WDS is when signal on the side of the Inti AP is weak , connectivity would be disrupted and maybe not work. Keyword: Wireless Distribution System, Access Point
  6. 6. vi DAFTAR ISI Halaman HALAMAN JUDUL.................................................................................................i LEMBAR PENGESAHAN INDUSTRI..................................................................ii LEMBAR PENGESAHAN SEKOLAH................................................................. iii ABSTRAKSI...........................................................................................................iv ABSTRACTION......................................................................................................v DAFTAR ISI...........................................................................................................vi DAFTAR GAMBAR .............................................................................................viii DAFTAR LAMPIRAN ............................................................................................x KATA PENGANTAR.............................................................................................xi BAB I PENDAHULUAN ........................................................................................1 1.1 Alasan Pemilihan Judul................................................................................1 1.2 Tujuan Praktek Kerja Industri......................................................................1 1.3 Tujuan Penulisan Laporan............................................................................2 1.4 Pembatasan Pembuatan Laporan..................................................................2 1.5 Metode Pengambilan Data ...........................................................................2 1.6 Sistematika Penulisan Laporan ....................................................................3 BAB II TINJAUAN UMUM PERUSAHAAN ....................................................4 2.1 Sejarah Perusahaan PADINET.....................................................................4 2.2 Struktur Perusahaan......................................................................................4 2.3 Logo Perusahaan PadiNET ..........................................................................5 2.4 Arti Logo Perusahaan...................................................................................5 2.5 Visi dan Misi Perusahaan.............................................................................5 2.5 Lokasi Pekerjaan/Industri.............................................................................6
  7. 7. vii BAB III LANDASAN TEORI.................................................................................7 3.1 WDS.............................................................................................................7 3.1.1 Syarat untuk membangun Wireless Distribution System .............7 3.1.2 Macam-Macam Mode Pada Wireless Distribution System ........8 3.2 LINKSYS WRT54GL................................................................................10 3.3 DD-WRT....................................................................................................11 BAB IV PEMBAHASAN......................................................................................12 4.1 Linksys WRT54GL web ............................................................................12 4.2 Upgrade Firmware DD-WRT.....................................................................14 4.3 Konfigurasi Wireless Distribution System.................................................21 BAB V PENUTUP.................................................................................................28 5.1 Simpulan....................................................................................................28 5.2 Saran...........................................................................................................28 DAFTAR PUSTAKA ............................................................................................29 LAMPIRAN – LAMPIRAN
  8. 8. viii DAFTAR GAMBAR Halaman Gambar 2.1 Struktur Organisasi Perusahaan............................................................4 Gambar 2.2 Logo Padi Internet (PadiNET) .............................................................5 Gambar 3.1. WDS Bridge Point to Point ..............................................................10 Gambar 3.2.WDS Bridge Point to Multi Point .....................................................11 Gambar 3.3. WDS Repeater ..................................................................................11 Gambar 3.4.Linksys WRT54GL ...........................................................................12 Gambar 4. 1.Port pada Linksys .............................................................................14 Gambar 4.2. Konfigurasi IP pada komputer .........................................................14 Gambar 4.3. Login Prompt ....................................................................................15 Gambar 4.4.Web Menu Default Linksys ..............................................................15 Gambar 4.5. Website DD-WRT ............................................................................16 Gambar 4.6.Port Pada Linksys ..............................................................................17 Gambar 4.7.Konfigurasi IP pada Komputer ..........................................................17 Gambar 4.8. Tampilan Lampu Indikator Linksys .................................................18 Gambar 4.9.Prompt Login......................................................................................18 Gambar 4.10.Web Menu Linksys Basic Setup ......................................................19 Gambar 4.11.Web Menu Default Linksys Administration ....................................19 Gambar 4.12.Web Menu Linksys Administrator...................................................20 Gambar 4.13.Progress Upgrade Firmware .............................................................20 Gambar 4.14.Upgrade berhasil...............................................................................21 Gambar 4.15.Prompt Login....................................................................................21 Gambar 4.16.Web Menu DD-WRT.......................................................................22 Gambar 4.17. Menu Basic Setup DD-WRT...........................................................23 Gambar 4.18.Sub Menu Basic Setting pada menu Wireless..................................24 Gambar 4.19.Sub Menu Wireless Security pada Wireless.....................................24 Gambar 4.20.Sub Menu WDS pada Menu Wireless..............................................25
  9. 9. ix Gambar 4.21. Sub menu Advanced Setting pada Menu Wireless .........................26 Gambar 4.22. Sub Menu Firewall pada Menu Security.........................................26 Gambar 4.23. Sub Menu Management pada Menu Administration ......................27 Gambar 4.24. Sub Menu BackUp pada Administrator ..........................................28 Gambar 4.25. Konfigurasi Ip addres pada AP linksys lainya ................................29 Gambar 4.26.Setting WDS Pada AP Lain.............................................................30 Gambar 4.27. Backup Restore................................................................................30
  10. 10. x DAFTAR LAMPIRAN HALAMAN DEPAN IDENTITAS SISWA IDENTITAS INDUSTRI / INSTANSI TEMPAT PRAKERIN SCHEDULE KEGIATAN PRAKERIN DAFTAR HADIR PESERTA PRAKERIN CATATAN KEGIATAN SISWA FORMAT BIMBINGAN DENGAN PEMBIMBING DI SEKOLAH KEJADIAN KHUSUS
  11. 11. xi KATA PENGANTAR Puji syukur atas kehadirat Allah SWT, karena atas rahmat dan hidayah-Nya penulis dapat melaksanakan dan menyelesaikan Praktik Kerja Lapangan dan Laporan Praktik Kerja Lapangan. Dalam penyusunan laporan ini, penulis mendapatkan bimbingan dari berbagai pihak. Maka pada kesempatan kali ini penulis mengucapkan terima kasih kepada : 1. Bapak Drs. M. Sudarmanto, M.Pd, selaku kepala sekolah SMK Negeri 7 Semarang yang telah memberikan izin kepada siswanya untuk melaksanakan Praktik Kerja Lapangan. 2. Ibu Maria Fransisca, selaku General Manager PT. Padi Internet yang telah memberikan izin untuk melaksanakan Praktik Kerja Lapangan. 3. Bapak Suyanto, selaku Head of Technical Support dan Trainer sekaligus pembimbing penulis yang telah membantu penulis selama melaksanakan Praktik Kerja Lapangan. 4. Bapak Joestiharto,S.Pd., S.S.T., M.T, selaku ketua Kompetensi Keahlian Teknik Komputer dan Jaringan. 5. Bapak Drs. Moh. Noor Salim, selaku guru pembimbing yang telah memberikan pengarahan dalam melaksanakan Praktik Kerja Lapangan maupun saat penyusunan laporan. 6. Orang tua yang selalu memberi dukungan dan motivasi saat melaksanan Praktik Kerja Lapangan maupun saat penyusunan laporan. 7. Semua pihak yang tidak bisa disebutkan satu per satu yang telah membantu penulis dalam pelaksanaan Praktik Kerja Lapangan dan penyusunan laporan Praktik Kerja Lapangan.
  12. 12. xii Penulis menyadari dalam penyusunan laporan ini masih terdapat kekurangan karena keterbatasan penulis. Oleh sebab itu segala kritik dan saran yang membangun akan selalu diterima dengan senang hati. Semoga laporan Praktik Kerja Lapangan yang sederhana ini bermanfaat bagi Almamater Civitas SMK Negeri 7 Semarang, maupun pembaca pada umumnya. Bali, Desember 2016 Penulis
  13. 13. 1 BAB I PENDAHULUAN 1.1 Alasan Pemilihan Judul Selama melaksanakan Praktek Kerja Industri di PadiNet Surabaya & Bali, Penulis banyak diajarkan mengenai penggunaan Radio wireless (Mikrotik) sebagai perantara jaringan internet ke Pelanggan PadiNET. Selain itu PadiNET mengajarkan penulis bagaimana cara konfigurasi Access Point di pelanggan menggunakan WDS . Bermula dari itu penulis tertarik mempelajari dan akhirnya memilih judul laporan “WIRELESS DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM MENGGUNAKAN LINKSYS WRT54GL “. Hal ini dilakukan dengan pertimbangan bahwa hanya perangkat itu yang bisa penulis gunakan serta materi sesuai dengan kompetensi keahlian penulis. Pembimbing industri juga telah menyetujui materi penulis ini untuk dijadikan Laporan Praktek kerja Indusri. 1.2 Tujuan Praktek Kerja Industri 1. Untuk menjalin kerjasama antara sekolah dan Industri 2. Untuk mengembangkan social responbility siswa 3. Untuk melengkapi kompetensi siswa yang belum diberikan di Sekolah 4. Untuk menumbuhkan etos kerja siswa 5. Untuk memperkenalkan dunia kerja kepada siswa 6. Untuk menyelaraskan materi pelajaran yang diperoleh di sekolah dengan yang ada di Industri 7. Untuk mengimplementasikan materi pelajaran di sekolah pada industry
  14. 14. 2 1.3 Tujuan Penulisan Laporan Setelah melaksanakan Praktik Kerja Indutri , siswa diberi tugas menyusun laporan dengan tujuan : 1. Untuk meningkatkan perbendaharaan kata bahasa Indonesia. 2. Untuk melatih agar dapat menyusun laporan tertulis secara sistematis dan logis sesuai kaidah penulisan karya ilmiah. 3. Untuk melatih siswa agar dapat melakukan pengelolaan informasi dengan baik dan benar. 4. Menumbuhkembangkan kemampuan imajinasi, kreatifitas, analisa dan sintesa secara komprehensif yang diwujudkan dalam bentuk laporan ilmiah 1.4 Pembatasan Pembuatan Laporan Dalam hal ini penulis hanya membatasi tentang instalasi & konfigurasi Wireless Distribution System pada perangkat Linksys WRT54GL 1.5 Metode Pengambilan Data Pengambilan data yang digunakan penulis di laporan ini antara lain : 1.Observasi Observasi yang dilakukan penulis dalam hal ini adalah melakukan praktik ketika instalasi di Cipta jaya medika , Surabaya 2.Browsing Penulis mengutip beberapa data yang ada di internet antara lain seputar spesifikasi perangkat keras, dan data-data yang masih bersangkutan dengan apa yang penulis jelaskan dalam laporan ini. Pengambilan data dilakukan selama beberapa waktu, salah satunya pada hari selasa, tanggal 18 Oktober 2016
  15. 15. 3 1.6 Sistematika Penulisan Laporan Semua data yang penulis kumpulkan kemudian penulis susun sedemikian rupa dimaksudkan untuk mempermudah pembaca dalam memahami isi dari laporan ini. Sistematika penulisan laporan ini adalah : BAB I PENDAHULUAN Bab ini berisi tentang latar belakang, tujuan praktik kerja industri, tujuan penulisan laporan, alasan pemilihan judul, pembatasan laporan, metode pengumpulan data, dan sistematika penulisan laporan. BAB II TINJAUAN UMUM PERUSAHAAN / INDUSTRI Bab ini berisi tentang profil, filosofi visi, misi, lokasi, dan struktur organisasi dari Padi Internet. BAB III LANDASAN TEORI Bab ini berisi penjelasan singkat tentang WDS, Linksys WRT 54GL, Firmware DD-WRT BAB IV PEMBAHASAN Bab ini memuat tentang materi pokok laporan yaitu Konfigurasi Wireless Distribution System , Upgrade firmware Linksys, BAB V PENUTUP Bab ini berisi tentang uraian singkat tentang simpulan penulis beserta saran-saran. DAFTAR PUSTAKA LAMPIRAN
  16. 16. 4 BAB II TINJAUAN UMUM PERUSAHAAN 2.1 Sejarah Perusahaan Didirikan pada bulan Januari tahun 2002, PT. Padi Internet (PadiNET) adalah pioneer wireless broadband di Surabaya, makin tumbuh seiring dengan perkembangan jaringan infrastruktur dan sumber dayanya. Full Service Internet Service Provider. PadiNET melayani kebutuhan solusi internet dan TI anda secara menyeluruh, antara lain solusi layanan internet, konektifitas, hosted, infrastruktur, dan solusi layanan aplikasi. PadiNET selalu fokus untuk kepuasan pelanggannya. Dengan management yang kuat dan tim operasional yang kompak, PadiNET yakin akan menjadi partner tepat bagi anda dalam mengembangkan dan implementasi TI. 2.2 Struktur Perusahaan Gambar 2 1 Struktur Organisasi Perusahaan.
  17. 17. 5 2.3 Logo Perusahaan Gambar 2.2 Logo Padi Internet (PadiNET) 2.4 Arti Logo Perusahaan  Lambang Padi : Artinya “benih yang kita sebar di lahan subur, yang nantinya akan tumbuh menjadi tanaman padi”. Harapannya pengguna internet PadiNET tersebar merata di seluruh Indonesia.  Lambang Sinyal : Artinya PadiNET menyediakan layanan internet yang berkualitas dan support terbaik bagi para pelanggannya. 2.5 Visi dan Misi Perusahaan 1. Visi : Menjadi perusahaan Internet Service Provider premium bagi pelaku bisnis menengah atas dengan memberikan kualitas terbaik dan harga yang kompetitif dan didukung oleh engineer handal yang memberikan solusi menyeluruh bagi pelanggan. 2. Misi : Membangun pondasi yang kuat berupa sumber daya manusia dengan integritas tinggi dalam rangka mewujudkan Internet Service Provider terbaik yang solutif, efisien, dan terjamin kualitasnya.
  18. 18. 6 2.6 Lokasi Perusahaan PT. Padi Internet (PadiNET) memiliki kantor pusat dan tiga kantor cabang yang masing-masing terletak di : 1. Surabaya Jl. Mayjend Sungkono 83, Surabaya 60242. 2. Jakarta Graha Sucofindo 10th floor. Jl. Raya Pasar Minggu Kav.34, Pancoran Jakarta Selatan 12780. 3. Malang Jl. Letjen S Parman 21, Malang 65141. 4. Bali Benoa Square 3rd floor. Jl. Bypass Ngurah Rai 21 A, Kedonganan 80361.
  19. 19. 7 BAB III LANDASAN TEORI 3.1 WDS Wireless Distribution System (WDS) adalah sebuah sistem untuk memperluas jangkauan jaringan wireless dengan menggunakan dua atau lebih Access Point. Dengan teknik WDS , penggunaan kabel sebagai backbone jaringan tidak dibutuhkan, sehingga lebih mudah, murah, dan efisien untuk instalasinya. Access Point tersebut bisa berupa Main, Relay, atau Remote base station. Suatu Access Point dapat berfungsi sebagai : 1. Main base station Access Point yang berfungsi sebagai main base station mempunyai koneksi langsung dengan backbone menggunakan kabel 2. Relay base station Access Point yang berfungsi dari relay base station akan melakukan pancar ulang atau relay dari access point satu ke access point yang lain 3. Remote base station Access Point yang berfungsi sebagai remote base station akan berfungsi melayani koneksi wireless dari client. 3.1.1 Syarat untuk membangun Wireless Distribution System (WDS) : 1. Access Point utama maupun Access Point Repeater harus mendukung fitur WDS 2. Masing-masing IP Address Access Point tidak boleh sama. 3. Sebagian besar Authentication access point yang didukung dalam WDS adalah WEP 64/128 bit. Dan semua Access Point yang terlibat dalam 1 koneksi harus menggunakan Methoda Inkripsi / Authentication yang sama. 4. Channel Radio yang digunakan harus sama. Misal Channel 10. 5. Matikan layanan DHCP Server pada Access Point Repeater, karena DHCP akan diambil alih Access Point utama yang sebagai default gateway.
  20. 20. 8 6. Ada kemungkinan WDS tidak berfungsi jika Access Point utama dan Access Point Repeater berbeda merk. 3.1.2 Macam-Macam Mode Pada Wireless Distribution System(WDS) 1. Wireless bridge, dimana Access Point WDS hanya berkomunikasi satu sama lain (sesama Access Point , dan tidak mengizinkan station (STA) untuk mengaksesnya.) Gambar 3.1. WDS Bridge Point to Point Gambar 3.2.WDS Bridge Point to Multi Point
  21. 21. 9 2. Wireless repeater, dimana Access Point-Access Point saling berkomunikasi satu sama lain dan mengizinkan station (STA) untuk mengakses mereka. Gambar 3.3. WDS Repeater Catatan: Wireless Distribution System (WDS) bisa diterapkan pada Access Point yang berbeda merk (untuk tipe tertentu dan tidak semua Access Point memiliki fitur Wireless Distribution System / WDS)
  22. 22. 10 3.2 LINKSYS WRT54GL Linksys WRT54GL merupakan Wireless Broadbrand Router yang didalamnya terdapat 3 fungsi dasar yaitu sebagai Access Point (54Mbps Wireless-G / 802.11g dan 11Mbps Wireless-B / 802.11b), sebagai Switch yang terdiri dari 4 port full duplex 10/100 Ethernet dan sebagai Router yang berfungsi untuk memanage dan sharing koneksi internet Berikut fitur-fitur bawaan Linksys WRT54GL:  All-in-one Internet-sharing Router, 4-port Switch, and 54Mbps Wireless-G (802.11g) Access Point  Shares a single Internet connection and other resources with Ethernet wired and Wireless-G and -B devices  Push button setup feature makes wireless configuration secure and simple  High security: TKIP and AES encryption, wireless MAC address filtering, powerful SPI firewall Gambar 3.4.Linksys WRT54GL
  23. 23. 11 3.3 DD-WRT DD-WRT adalah firmware berbasis Linux yang dikembangkan sebagai firmware alternatif untuk berbagai wireless router dari beberapa merk. Semula,DD-WRT dikembangkan sebagai firmware alternatif untuk wireless router Linksys WRT54G, namun karena Sambutan positif yang banyak diterima DD-WRT akhirnya membuat firmware ini dikembangkan lebih luas lagi, sehingga saat ini DD-WRT dapat digunakan di ratusan jenis wireless router. Firmware DD-WRT menawarkan lebih banyak fungsi bila dibandingkan dengan firmware bawaan pabrikan. Beberapa fungsi tambahan yang jarang ditemui di firmware bawaan pabrikan seperti dukungan servis berbasis daemon, IPv6, Wake-on-LAN, pengaturan kekuatan sinyal, dan juga pengaturan keamanan yang lebih baik. Selain itu, DD-WRT juga menawarkan fitur manajemen router berbasis web yang cukup mudah digunakan.
  24. 24. 12 BAB IV PEMBAHASAN 4.1 Linksys WRT54GL web Menu setting pada Linksys WRT54GL diakses melalui web browser . Berikut lagkah – langkah mengaksesnya. 1. Nyalakan perangkat Linksys WRT54GL dan komputer/laptop Kemudian pasangkan kabel UTP ke salah satu dari 4 Port LAN dengan port kartu jaringan di komputer/laptop. Gambar 4. 1.Port pada Linksys 2. IP Default Linksys WRT54GL adalah 192.168.1.1/24 , jadi atur Ip pada komputer dengan jaringan yang sama. Gambar 4.2. Konfigurasi IP pada komputer
  25. 25. 13 3. Buka web browser dan ketik alamat http://192.168.1.1 pada address bar web browser.Tekan Enter dan akan muncul prompt login. Gambar 4.3. Login Prompt 4. Pada prompt login, isi kolom User Name & password dengan “ admin” (tanpa tanda petik) tekan enter, lalu akan muncul menu setting linksys WRT54GL berbasis web browser. Gambar 4.4. Web Menu Default Linksys
  26. 26. 14 4.2 Upgrade Firmware DD-WRT Firmware bawaan Linksys WRT54GL belum support Wireless Distribution system. Oleh karena itu sebelum konfigurasi WDS harus dilakukan Upgrade Firmware ke DD-WRT terlebih dahulu. seperti yang dijelaskan di landasan teori, DD-WRT adalah firmware alternatif yang berbasis Linux untuk router maupun Access point. Berikut langkah-langkah Upgrade firmware DD-Wrt pada Linksys WRT54GL: 1. Buka www.dd-wrt.com/site/support/router-database pada Browser. ketikan Linksys wrt54gl pada kolom pencarian router database , download firmware upgrade dd-wrt v24 mini generic & dd-wrt v24 Standart generic Gambar 4.5. Website DD-WRT 2. Selanjutnya nyalakan perangkat Linksys WRT54GL dan komputer/laptop Kemudian pasangkan kabel UTP ke salah satu dari 4 Port LAN dengan port kartu jaringan di komputer/laptop.
  27. 27. 15 Gambar 4.6.Port Pada Linksys 3. IP Default Linksys WRT54GL adalah 192.168.1.1/24 , jadi atur Ip pada komputer dengan jaringan yang sama. Gambar 4.7.Konfigurasi IP pada Komputer 4. Lakukan hardware reset terhadap perangkat Linksys WRT54GL dengan cara menekan tombol reset yang ada pada bagian belakang perangkat Linksys WRT54GL anda beberapa saat, kira-kira 10 detik dan pastikan lampu indikator telah berkedip.
  28. 28. 16 Gambar 4.8. Tampilan Lampu Indikator Linksys 5. Buka web browser dan ketik alamat http://192.168.1.1 pada address bar web browser.Tekan Enter dan akan muncul prompt login. Gambar 4.9.Prompt Login 6. Pada prompt login, isi kolom User Name & password dengan “ admin” (tanpa tanda petik) tekan enter, lalu akan muncul menu setting linksys WRT54GL berbasis web browser.
  29. 29. 17 Gambar 4.10.Web Menu Linksys Basic Setup 7. Pada halaman web menu Linksys , pilih menu Administration lalu pilih menu Firmware Upgrade akan tampil halaman seperti gambar berikut Gambar 4.11.Web Menu Default Linksys Administration
  30. 30. 18 8. Pada halaman Firmware Upgrade, klik tombol browse, lalu pilih firmware DD-WRT mini generic yang telah didownload sebelumnya, upgrade harus bertahap yaitu dengan versi dd-wrt.v24 mini generic.bin dulu. Gambar 4.12.Web Menu Linksys Administrator 9. Kemudian klik tombol Upgrade & tunggu proses Upgrade selesai sekitar 2 menit, router akan reboot secara otomatis
  31. 31. 19 Gambar 4.13.Progress Upgrade Firmware 10. Upgrade berhasil ,klikContinue Gambar 4.14.Upgrade berhasil
  32. 32. 20 11. Arahkan kembali browser ke alamat http://192.168.1.1 dan akan muncul Prompt Log in , isi User Name : root dan password : admin Gambar 4.15.Prompt Login 12. Tampilan halaman menu setting akan berubah seperti dibawah ini. Gambar 4.16.Web Menu DD-WRT
  33. 33. 21 4.3 Konfigurasi Wireless Distribution System 1. Pada menu Setup , pilih Basic Setup kemudian atur WAN connection Type , nama & IP Address AP inti Gambar 4.17. Menu Basic Setup DD-WRT 2. Pada Menu Wireless , pilih Basic Setting lalu atur sesuai berikut:  Wireless mode : AP  Wireless Network mode : G-Only  Wireless Network Name (SSID) : *nama disesuaikan  Wireless Channel : *gunakan Range 1-11  Save
  34. 34. 22 Gambar 4.18.Sub Menu Basic Setting pada menu Wireless 3. Pada menu wireless , Pilih Wireless Security lalu atur sesuai berikut  Security Mode : WPA2 Personal  WPA Algorithm : AES  WPA Shared Key : *diSesuaikan  Key Renewal Internal (in seconds) : *disesuaikan Gambar 4.19.Sub Menu Wireless Security pada Wireless
  35. 35. 23 4. Pada menu Wireless , PilihWDS lalu ubah Disable menjadi LAN pada wireless Mac Kemudian masukan Mac Address Linksys lain yang terhubung langsung. Akhiri dengan Save. Gambar 4.20.Sub Menu WDS pada Menu Wireless
  36. 36. 24 5. Pada menu Wireless, Pilih Advanced Settings atur TX Power menjadi 70 atau maksimal >200 kemudian akhiri dengan Save. Gambar 4.21. Sub menu Advanced Setting pada Menu Wireless 6. Pada Menu Security , pilih Firewall kemudian Disable Firewall Protection dan Save Gambar 4.22. Sub Menu Firewall pada Menu Security
  37. 37. 25 7. Pada menu Administration , pilih Management kemudian atur username & password serta Enable Web Gui Management Gambar 4.23. Sub Menu Management pada Menu Administration 8. Setelah semua settingan telah dilakukan, Lakukan Backup untuk mempermudah jika terjadi error dikemudian hari. Klik Tombol Backup lalu beri nama kemudian save.
  38. 38. 26 Gambar 4.24. Sub Menu BackUp pada Administrator 9. Berikutnya, lakukan Konfigurasi pada AP Linksys lainya seperti langkah- langkah diatas . Atur IP address yang masih satu network dengan AP linksys Inti. Gambar 4.25. Konfigurasi Ip addres pada AP linksys lainya
  39. 39. 27 10. Atur juga Pengaturan WDS, dengan cara memasukan Mac Address Ap Linksys inti ke AP Linksys Lainya Gambar 4.26.Setting WDS Pada AP Lain 11. Seperti langkah konfigurasi Ap Inti sebelumnya, akhiri dengan Bakcup Gambar 4. 27.Backup Restore
  40. 40. 28 BAB V PENUTUP 5.1 Kesimpulan Dari hasil pembahasan tentang Wireless Distribution System pada perangkat Linksys WRT54GL , maka diambil kesimpulan : 1. System kerja WDS menggunakan signal yang paling bagus yaitu signal yang nilai minusnya lebih kecil. 2. Apabila signal jelek, maka Access Points hanya akan berdiri sendiri dan tidak membagikan koneksinya terhadap Access Point lainya 3. Dengan adanya system ini, maka Penggunaan kabel sebagai media backbone internet pada Linksys dapat diminimalisir. 4. Mempermudah dalam pemasangan dan peletakan perangkat karena hanya membutuhkan satu kabel daya untuk Access Point yang menjadi Repeater. 5. Kelemahan system WDS yaitu daya pancar terbagi dengan Access point lainya. 5.2 Saran Untuk pengembangan lebih lanjut maka penulis memberikan saran yang sangat bermafaat dan dapat membantu manajemen 1.System kerja WDS akan lebih bagus jika diterapkan di dalam rumah maupun gedung, karena akan menambah nilai estetika dan keindahan. 2.Usahakan peletakan Access Point masih dalam jangkauan Access Point Backbone .
  41. 41. 29 DAFTAR PUSTAKA http://solution-computer.blogspot.co.id/2010/11/cara-upgrade-linksys-wrt54gl-versi- 11.html Selasa ,18 Oktober 2016; 07:40 WITA http://www.proweb.co.id/articles/support/wds.html Selasa , 18 Oktober 2016; 12.09 WITA http://www.transiskom.com/2012/10/pengertian-wireless-distribution-system.html Selasa, 18 Oktober 2016; 12.08 wita
  42. 42. 30 LAMPIRAN – LAMPIRAN
