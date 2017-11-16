Other Study Questions:  Name twokeydocumentsthatcontainour rightsand freedoms. a. Magna Carta in1215 – Great Charterof Fr...
Canada’sHead of State is a hereditarySovereign(QueenorKing) whoreignsinaccordance with the constitution,the rule of law.He...
c. NovaScotia d. NewBrunswick  What isthe capital of the province or territorythatyou live in? Victoria
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Other study questions - Related to Canadian Citizenship Exam

10 views

Published on

Other study questions - Related to Canadian Citizenship Exam

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
10
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Other study questions - Related to Canadian Citizenship Exam

  1. 1. Other Study Questions:  Name twokeydocumentsthatcontainour rightsand freedoms. a. Magna Carta in1215 – Great Charterof Freedom b. CanadianCharterof Rightsand Freedomsin1892  Identifyfour(4) rightsthatCanadiansenjoy. a. Mobilityrights b. Aboriginal people’sright c. Official language rightsandminoritylanguage educationrights d. Multiculturalism  Name four(4) fundamental freedomsthatCanadiansenjoy. a. Freedomof conscience andreligion b. Freedomof thought,belief,opinionandexpression,includingfreedomof speechandof the press c. Freedomof peaceful assembly d. Freedomof association  What ismeantby the equalityof womenandmen? EqualitybetweenmenandwomenmeansCanadadon’tallow barbariccultural practicesthat tolerate spousal abuse,honourkillings,female genital mutilation,forcedmarriage orother gender-basedviolence  What are some examplesof takingresponsibilityforyourself andyourfamily? a. Gettinga job b. Takingcare of one’sfamilyandworkinghardin keepingwithone’sabilities  Who were the foundingpeoplesof Canada? a. Aboriginal b. French c. British  Who are the Métis? Metisare distinctpeople of mixedaboriginal andEuropeanancestry,the majorityof whomlive inthe Prairie provinces.Theycame frombothFrenchand Englishspeakingbackgroundsand speaktheirowndialect,mischief,30% metis.  What doesthe word“Inuit”mean? Inuitmeansthe people inthe Inuktitutlanguage,live insmall,scatteredcommunitiesacrossthe arctic, 4% are inuit.  What ismeantby the term “responsible government”? Responsible governmentmeansthe kindof systemwe have today.If the governmentlosesa confidence vote inthe assemblyitmustresign.  Who wasSir Louis-HippolyteLaFontaine? A championof Frenchlanguage rights,became headof firstresponsiblegovernmentsimilartoa prime ministerinCanada1849.  What didthe CanadianPacificRailwaysymbolize? It symbolize unity.  What doesConfederationmean? It meansthe creationof two levelsof governmentfederal andprovincial.Alsoassociatedtothe termDominionof Canadain 1864, whichmeans“dominionfromseatosea andfrom the rivers to the endsof the Earth.  What isthe significanceof the discoveryof insulinbySirFrederickBantingandCharles Best? It saves16 millionlivesworldwide.Discoverinsulin,ahormone totreat diabetes.  What doesitmean tosay that Canada isa constitutionalmonarchy?
  2. 2. Canada’sHead of State is a hereditarySovereign(QueenorKing) whoreignsinaccordance with the constitution,the rule of law.Hermajestyisa symbol of Canadiansovereignty,aguardianof constitutional freedom,andareflectionof ourhistory.  What are the three branchesof government? a. Executive b. Legislative c. Judicial  What isthe difference betweenthe role of the Queenandthatof the Prime Minister? The Queenisthe headof the state,while the Prime Ministeristhe headof the government, whoactuallydirectsthe governingof the country.  What isthe highesthonourthatCanadianscanreceive? The highesthonoura Canadiancan receive isthe VictoriaCross.  Whenyougo to vote on ElectionDay,whatdo youdo? To vote eitheronelectionday orat advance polls,goto the pollingstationlistedonyourvoter informationcard.Bringalsoproof of identity.  Who isentitledtovote inCanadianfederal elections? You are eligible tovote inFederal electionorcasta ballotina federal referendumif youare: a. A CanadianCitizen b. at least18 yearsoldon votingday c. on the voter’slist  In Canada,are youobligedtotell otherpeoplehow youvoted? Canadianlawsecuresthe rightto a secretballot.Thismeansthatno one can watch youvote and no one shouldookat howyouvoted.You maychoose to discusshow youvotedwith others,butno one,includingfamilymembers,employer,unionrepresentative,hasthe rightto insistthatyoutell themhowyouvoted.  Afteran election,whichpartyforms the government? Afterelectionthe leaderof the political partywiththe mostseatssinthe House of Commonsis invitedbythe GovernorGeneral toformthe government.The leaderof thispartybecomesthe Prime Minister.  Who isyour memberof Parliament? PeterJulian(NDP)  What are the three levelsof government? a. Federal b. Provincial andTerritorial c. Municipal (local)  What isthe role of the courts inCanada? The courts settle dispute andthe police enforce the laws.The law inCanadaappliesto everyone.Ourlawsare intendedtoprovide orderinsocietyandpeacefulwaytosettle disputes, and to expressthe valuesandbeliefsof Canadians.  In Canada,are youallowedtoquestionthe police abouttheirserviceorconduct? In Canadayou are allowedto questionthe police abouttheirservice orconductif youfeel you needto.Almostall police forcesinCanadahave a processandseekaction.  Name twoCanadiansymbols. a. The Maple Leaf b. The CanadianCrown  What provincesare referredtoasthe Atlantic Provinces? a. NewFoundlandandLabrador b. Prince EdwardIsland
  3. 3. c. NovaScotia d. NewBrunswick  What isthe capital of the province or territorythatyou live in? Victoria

×