Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Microsoft MB-300 Dumps Microsoft Dynamics 365 Unified Operations Core
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Unified Operations Core Candidates for this exam are Functional Consultants who analyze business re...
EXAM CODE : MB-300 TOTAL QUESTIONS : 106 UPDATES : UPTO 3 MONTHS GUARANTEE : 100% PASSING GUARANTEE EXAM PRICE : $48 Exam ...
Prepare your Microsoft MB-300 Exam With the help of MB-300 Exam Study guide From Exam4Help.com
Question: 1 You need to detail a business process for streaming the customer editing process for account representatives. ...
Question: 2 You need to determine why the sales associate is not able to see Munson’s in the search results. What is the c...
Question: 3 You need to configure the system for account representatives. Which two actions should you perform? Each corre...
Question: 4 You need to connect the Excel instance to the Relecloud production instance. What should you do? A. Set the se...
Question: 5 A company plans to implement the case management feature of Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations. You need ...
I. Thousands of satisfied customers. II. Up to date exam data. III. Exam4Help data is 100% trustworthy. IV.Passing ratio m...
For More info Visit us at www.Exam4Help Mail us at info@Exam4Help.com MB-300 Dumps
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Latest Microsoft MB-300 Dumps Microsoft MB-300 Exam Questions

29 views

Published on

If you are thinking too much about the preparation of MB-300 exam then stop thinking and start your preparation from MB-300 dumps material that is the most reliable source for this IT exam preparation. You have to pick up this short study stuff from Exam4Help where you will be asked for cheap price. If you hesitate to buy the material then you can download a free set of demo questions without any charges. It will definitely motivate you to download MB-300 original questions and answers in PDF. You will also experience tutorship of field experts once you start your preparation from this wonderful platform. In addition to this, you will get Online Practice Test for short training session to root out any mistakes in advance. MB-300 dumps guide assures you of success with money back guarantee gives you an opportunity to prepare maturely even in the busy routine.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Latest Microsoft MB-300 Dumps Microsoft MB-300 Exam Questions

  1. 1. Microsoft MB-300 Dumps Microsoft Dynamics 365 Unified Operations Core
  2. 2. Microsoft Dynamics 365 Unified Operations Core Candidates for this exam are Functional Consultants who analyze business requirements and translate those requirements into fully-realized business processes and solutions that implement industry best practices. Candidates serve as a key resource in implementing and configuring applications to meet business requirements. Candidates for this exam have a fundamental understanding of accounting principles and financial operations of businesses, customer service, field service, manufacturing, retail, and supply chain management concepts. Candidates for this exam typically specialize in one or more feature sets of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations, including finance, manufacturing, and supply chain management. MB-300 Dumps PDF
  3. 3. EXAM CODE : MB-300 TOTAL QUESTIONS : 106 UPDATES : UPTO 3 MONTHS GUARANTEE : 100% PASSING GUARANTEE EXAM PRICE : $48 Exam Information MB-300 Question Answers
  4. 4. Prepare your Microsoft MB-300 Exam With the help of MB-300 Exam Study guide From Exam4Help.com
  5. 5. Question: 1 You need to detail a business process for streaming the customer editing process for account representatives. Which two actions should you perform? Each correct answer presents a partial solution. NOTE: Each correct selection is worth one point. A. Navigate to the All Customer form for the Accounts receivable module and select the appropriate customer account. B. Navigate to the account representative’s workspace and select the appropriate customer account. C. Select the form and then select Hide. D. Hide Invoice account from the view. Answer: AD MB-300 Dumps
  6. 6. Question: 2 You need to determine why the sales associate is not able to see Munson’s in the search results. What is the cause of the issue? A. The search criteria is searching for only names that are exactly ‘pickles’. B. The search criteria is only able to search by the shortened search name of the customer. C. The search criteria is searching for all customer names that start with ‘pickles’. D. The search criteria is case sensitive. Answer: C MB-300 Dumps PDF
  7. 7. Question: 3 You need to configure the system for account representatives. Which two actions should you perform? Each correct answer presents a partial solution. NOTE: Each correct selection is worth one point. A. Recreate the job alert as a change-based alert. B. Enable change-based alerts. C. Increase the batch job running frequency. D. Specify the batch server for the alert notifications job. Answer: AB MB-300 Exam Study Material
  8. 8. Question: 4 You need to connect the Excel instance to the Relecloud production instance. What should you do? A. Set the server URL to Microsoft.Dynamics.Platform.Integration.Office.UrlViewerApplet. B. Set the server URL to https://relecloud-prod.operations.dynamics.com. C. Set the App Correlation ID to https://relecloud-prod.operations.dynamics.com. D. Set the App Correlation ID to the App Id in the Dynamics 365 Office App Parameters. Answer: B MB-300 Dumps PDF
  9. 9. Question: 5 A company plans to implement the case management feature of Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations. You need to describe the scenarios in which you should use the case management tool. Which three scenarios should be used? Each correct answer presents a complete solution. NOTE: Each correct selection is worth one point. A. Since case activities can be assigned to different people, a case can use workflow. B. Although the sales module already has return-order functionality, case management is still used for customer returns and claims. C. Knowledge articles used by case management are associated with specific functional modules. D. A human resources generalist can use the case management tool to track employee interactions, even though the department stores confidential information about employees. E. A case can be used to track both external and internal issues. Answer: CDE MB-300 Dumps Questions
  10. 10. I. Thousands of satisfied customers. II. Up to date exam data. III. Exam4Help data is 100% trustworthy. IV.Passing ratio more than 99% V. 100% verified by Experts panel. VI.Good grades are 100% guaranteed. VII.100% money back guarantee. Featuresof Exam4Help
  11. 11. For More info Visit us at www.Exam4Help Mail us at info@Exam4Help.com MB-300 Dumps

×