All the essential forms and step-by-step instructions a small business owner needs to start and run a business! Like most small business owners, you probably can t afford to hire a lawyer to draft the legal documents you need in the course of your day-to-day business. Now there s an affordable solution -- Legal Forms for Starting & Running a Small Business, which provides you with over 60 legal forms and documents and all the step-by-step instructions you need to use them. This collection of essential legal and business documents helps you: create contracts to buy, sell, rent or store goods hire employees and consultants protect your trade secrets create noncompete agreements prepare an LLC operating agreement borrow and lend money buy a business lease commercial space prepare corporate bylaws record minutes of meetings buy real estate and much more This edition is updated with the latest legal documents, contracts and other forms. Includes all the information and instructions you need to complete and use your forms effectively.

