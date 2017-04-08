PDF Download Starting and Managing a Nonprofit Organization: A Legal Guide For Kindle
Book details Author : Bruce R. Hopkins Pages : 364 pages Publisher : Wiley 2009-02-09 Language : English ISBN-10 : 0470397...
Description this book Nonprofits must comply with stringent federal and state regulations due to their special tax-exempt ...
If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
Clik here to Download this book PDF Download Starting and Managing a Nonprofit Organization: A Legal Guide For Kindle (Bru...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PDF Download Starting and Managing a Nonprofit Organization: A Legal Guide For Kindle

24 views

Published on

Favorit Book PDF Download Starting and Managing a Nonprofit Organization: A Legal Guide For Kindle Bruce R. Hopkins Download Online

Visit Here : http://bit.ly/2oNyhav

Nonprofits must comply with stringent federal and state regulations due to their special tax-exempt status; the government s ultimate threat is revocation of a nonprofit s tax-exempt status, which usually means the nonprofit s demise. Written in plain English, not "legalese," this book provides essential guidance for those interested in starting new nonprofits, as well as valuable advice for directors of established organizations. This easy-to-read resource contains essential information on virtually every legal aspect of starting and operating a nonprofit organization from receiving and maintaining tax-exempt status to tips for successful management practices. The Fifth Edition includes updates to areas that have changed dramatically in the wake of new law. These areas include: corporate governance principles, compensation issues, private benefit doctrine, political campaign activity, the new form 990, endowment funds, and IRS audits activity.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
24
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

PDF Download Starting and Managing a Nonprofit Organization: A Legal Guide For Kindle

  1. 1. PDF Download Starting and Managing a Nonprofit Organization: A Legal Guide For Kindle
  2. 2. Book details Author : Bruce R. Hopkins Pages : 364 pages Publisher : Wiley 2009-02-09 Language : English ISBN-10 : 0470397934 ISBN-13 : 9780470397930
  3. 3. Description this book Nonprofits must comply with stringent federal and state regulations due to their special tax-exempt status; the government s ultimate threat is revocation of a nonprofit s tax- exempt status, which usually means the nonprofit s demise. Written in plain English, not "legalese," this book provides essential guidance for those interested in starting new nonprofits, as well as valuable advice for directors of established organizations. This easy-to-read resource contains essential information on virtually every legal aspect of starting and operating a nonprofit organization from receiving and maintaining tax-exempt status to tips for successful management practices. The Fifth Edition includes updates to areas that have changed dramatically in the wake of new law. These areas include: corporate governance principles, compensation issues, private benefit doctrine, political campaign activity, the new form 990, endowment funds, and IRS audits activity.Favorit Book PDF Download Starting and Managing a Nonprofit Organization: A Legal Guide For Kindle Bruce R. Hopkins Read Now Visit Here : http://bit.ly/2oNyhav Nonprofits must comply with stringent federal and state regulations due to their special tax-exempt status; the government s ultimate threat is revocation of a nonprofit s tax-exempt status, which usually means the nonprofit s demise. Written in plain English, not "legalese," this book provides essential guidance for those interested in starting new nonprofits, as well as valuable advice for directors of established organizations. This easy-to-read resource contains essential information on virtually every legal aspect of starting and operating a nonprofit organization from receiving and maintaining tax-exempt status to tips for successful management practices. The Fifth Edition includes updates to areas that have changed dramatically in the wake of new law. These areas include: corporate governance principles, compensation issues, private benefit doctrine, political campaign activity, the new form 990, endowment funds, and IRS audits activity.
  4. 4. If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
  5. 5. Clik here to Download this book PDF Download Starting and Managing a Nonprofit Organization: A Legal Guide For Kindle (Bruce R. Hopkins ) Click this link : http://bit.ly/2oNyhav if you want to download this book OR

×