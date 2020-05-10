6 segur area trabajo_aciem

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CAUSA - EFECTO EXPLOSIONES EN CALDERAS Por: Gonzalo Rodríguez Guerrero Bogotá, julio 26, 27, 28 y 29 de 2006 ASOCIACIÓN CO...
TRIÁNGULO DE LA CONFIABILIDAD TRATAMIENTO DE AGUAS Y COMBUSTIÓN MANTENIMIENTO DEL EQUIPO CONFIABILIDAD OPERACIÓN FACTOR 1 ...
OPERACIÓN SEGURA DE UNA PLANTA * CAPACIDAD FÍSICA Y FISIOLÓGICA * CAPACIDAD MENTAL Y SICOLÓGICA * SUPERVISIÓN / LIDERAZGO ...
IMPLEMENTOS DE PROTECCIÓN PERSONAL 12 CASCO DE SEGURIDAD OREJERAS GAFAS OVEROL GUANTES BOTAS DE CAUCHO CON PUNTERAS DE ACE...
TEMA DE SEGURIDAD PARA HORNOS Y CALDERAS LAS POCAS ESTADÍSTICAS DE ACCIDENTES EN CALDERAS DICEN QUE ESTOS OCURREN EN A- RR...
Tiempo de arranque del quemador de una caldera • Solo hay un tiempo disponible y limitado para el intento de encendido del...
COROLARIO DE LA REFLEXIÓN • El ejercicio del cálculo, se usa como un criterio de decisión para considerar si o no, la arra...
CONCLUSIONES 1. Antes de arrancar, debe asegurarse que no hay gases combustibles dentro de la cámara del horno ya sea con ...
Vapor Vapor Vapor Conden- sado Bolsa de condensado Al perderse calor en el vapor, este se condensa en las tuberías y las g...
El ruido y vibración causados por el impacto de las bolsas de agua y las obstrucciones, se conoce como “martilleo de agua”...
DISPOSITIVOS DE SEGURIDAD EN LA CALDERA CÓDIGOS ASME, NFPA Y ANSI Las Compañias de seguros insisten en la aplicación de es...
TREN TÍPICO DE GAS QUEMADORGAS FLUJO VÁLVULA MANUAL VÁLVULA REGULADORA DE ALTA PRESIÓN ¨SWITCH¨ DE BAJA PRESIÓN DE GAS VÁL...
Inpecciones regulares que deben hacerse para mantener seguridad en la operación de la caldera (mantenimiento rutinario) 1....
PROCEDIMIENTOS DE EMERGENCIA ENTRADA A LUGARES CONFINADOS – DEGASIFICACIÓN DE TANQUES EVITARSE LA ENTRADA DE PERSONAL DE M...
POLÍTICAS DE REENTRENAMIENTO Y CAPACITACIÓN ART. 462 EL OPERADOR DEBE SER UN EXPERTO EN CONTROL, OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO...
CAUSA Y EFECTO ACCIDENTES EN CALDERAS • ANÁLISIS DE LA EXPLOSIÓN EN UNA CALDERA SEGURIDAD DEL ÁREA DE TRABAJO Gonzalo Rodr...
17 LOS ACCIDENTES SE PRODUCEN CUANDO SE PIERDE EL CONTROL ADMINISTRATIVO Y SE DA ORIGEN A LA SECUENCIA CAUSA- EFECTO PORQU...
CAUSALIDAD EXPRESADA POR EL DOMINO FALTADECONTROL CAUSASBASICAS CAUSASINMEDIATAS INCIDENTE PERDIDA 11 22 33 44 55
19 CAUSA- EFECTO EL ACCIDENTE OCURRE CUANDO SE SOBREPASA LA CAPACIDAD LÍMITE DEL CUERPO O ESTRUCTURA AL CONTACTO CON UNA S...
20 PERSONASPERSONAS EQUIPOSEQUIPOS MATERIALESMATERIALES AMBIENTEAMBIENTE IMAGEN CONSECUENCIAS DE LAS PÉRDIDAS
21 CAUSAS INMEDIATAS : Son las circunstancias que se presentan justamente antes del contacto Son observables o se hacen se...
22 ACTOS SUBESTÁNDAR . Operar sin autorización . Poner fuera dispositivos de seguridad . Usar equipo defectuosos . No seña...
OPERAR LOS EQUIPOS SIN AUTORIZACIÓN DESOBEDECER LAS ADVETENCIAS OLVIDARSE DE COLOCAR LOS SEGUROS CONDUCIR A VELOCIDADES IN...
CAUSAS INMEDIATASCAUSAS INMEDIATAS CONDICIONESCONDICIONES SUBESTÁNDARESSUBESTÁNDARES PROTECCIÓN Y RESGUARDOS INADECUADOS E...
25 CAUSAS BÁSICAS : Son las verdaderas causas del problema que se manifiestan detrás de los síntomas; las razones por las ...
26 CAUSAS BASICAS Actos & Condiciones Subestándares * CAPACIDAD FÍSICA Y FISIOLÓGICA * CAPACIDAD MENTAL Y SICOLÓGICA * TEN...
27 PRINCIPIO DE CAUSAS MULTIPLESPRINCIPIO DE CAUSAS MULTIPLES “LOS ACCIDENTES Y OTROS PROBLEMAS, SON RARA VEZ, EL RESULTAD...
PRIMER ÉNFASIS EN UNA OPERACIÓN SEGURA • EVITAR CONDICIONES QUE RESULTEN EN UNA EXPLOSIÓN (MEZCLAS EXPLOSIVAS ) • PROTECCI...
LA MAYORÍA DE LAS EXPLOSIONES EN HORNOS RESULTAN DE UNA FALLA EN LA DETECCIÓN DE LA PÉRDIDA DE IGNICIÓN, ASI OTRAS INDICAC...
UNA EXCELENTE GUÍA ES ESTABLECER LA RELACIÓN CORRECTA AIRE-COMBUSTIBLE PARA PREVENIR PÉRDIDA DE IGNICIÓN O ACU- MULACIÓN D...
La ignición de la mezcla aire-combustible en la caldera es controla- da (quema de combustible a una rata dada del quemador...
Causas de las explosiones La NSTM (Naval Ship Technical Manual), describe algunas causas básicas de las explosiones en cal...
Cúando ocurrre la explosión en una caldera ? En 16 años una naval, reportó 40 explosiones en calderas de barcos. El 78% oc...
Debe haber una fuente que SUMINISTRE combustible a la caldera Opciones de entrada de combustible a la caldera: a) Por una ...
⊟ Ⓟ ∎ 〇PSL ∎ 〇HSL ⓼╲ ℸ ↻↺ DIAGRAMA GENERAL DE TUBERÍA DE GAS CALDERA 1½” 1½” (0-100) PSI REGULADOR DE PRESIÓN (20-25) PSI ...
TREN DE GAS DE LA CALDERA - DUNGS TORNILLO DE AJUSTE INICIAL TORNILLO DE AJUSTE MÁXIMO DE FLUJO COMPUESTO DE 2 VÁLVULAS DE...
TREN DE GAS DE LA CALDERA - DUNGS REVISIÓN DE LA VÁLVULA ES CONVENIENTE VERIFICAR LA OPERACIÓN DE SEGURIDAD DE LA VÁLVULA ...
d) Cuando se apaga la llama estando en servicio. Si ocurre falla de llama, (no por corte del combustible), la cantidad de ...
i) Los lados calientes de la caldera. Incluye refractario y paredes ex- ternas de los tubos de la caldera. Cuando se prote...
Debe haber aire disponible en la caldera para que ocurra explosión. El aire puede entrar a la caldera a través de los regi...
• Tampoco es explosiva la mezcla, si es alta la cantidad de ACPM (aire deficiente), entonces el percentaje de ACPM en la m...
Propiedades del gas natural Para conocer la seguridad en su manejo, se requiere saber sus propiedades. Límite de inflamabi...
0 4 5 12 16 20 24 28 32 36 40 44 48 52 56 60 64 68 72 76 8084 PORCENTAJE DE GAS EN EL AIRE Límites de inflamabilidad de va...
ESCENARIOS DE EXPLOSIÓN EN CALDERAS Caldera en operación - Chimenea oscura. Chimenea oscura indica que hay combustible en ...
ESCENARIOS DE EXPLOSIÓN EN CALDERAS Caldera en operación -Chimenea blanca. Cuando hay humo blanco, hay aceite vaporizado o...
Caldera operando - Todas las llamas se pierden Al ocurrir, sigue entrando ACPM y se vaporiza por la temperatura en la cald...
ESCENARIOS DE EXPLOSIÓN EN CALDERAS Caldera operando - Algunas llamas fallan Si en algunos quemado- res falla su llama, el...
ESCENARIOS DE EXPLOSIÓN EN CALDERAS Encendido inicial de un quemador - No hay ignición. Intento de encendido de un quemado...
ESCENARIOS DE EXPLOSIÓN EN CALDERAS En una caldera caliente, los lados de la cámara de fuego, pueden vaporizar el aceite n...
ESCENARIOS DE EXPLOSIÓN EN CALDERAS Encendidos subsiguientes del quemador - No hay encendido. Esto pasa cuando se está enc...
ESCENARIOS DE EXPLOSIÓN EN CALDERAS Purgado - Las calderas se purgan con aire para eliminar los gases combustibles La mezc...
ESCENARIOS DE EXPLOSIÓN EN CALDERAS El uso límites de capacidad restringe el volumen de aire, si el impulsor es eléctrico,...
ESCENARIOS DE EXPLOSIÓN EN CALDERAS Purgado - Charcos de combustible en la caldera Nunca debe hacerse purga de una caldera...
ESCENARIOS DE EXPLOSIÓN EN CALDERAS • El aire de purga tiende a diluir el % de vapores en la caldera. • Dependiendo del ai...
a) Problemas de las partes del atomizador: • Excesivo desgaste en el atomizador • Incorrecto ensamble del atomizador • Suc...
c) Problemas en la mezcla aire - combustible: • Mezcla inapropiada de aire-combustible • Muy baja presión de combustible d...
f) Fuga y acumulación de combustible: • Fuga de combustible en la cámara de fuego por falta de hermeticidad • Combustible ...
“El personal de operación debe mantener los atomizadores en su estado mecánico original y su terminado pulido." a) Falla p...
Señales de peligro para una explosión g) Ignorar los chisporroteos de las llamas • Chisporroteo o apagada de llamas, es cl...
Una guía sobre este tema establece que: “Cuando se haga encendido de una caldera fría usando combusti- bles destilados liv...
No observación del quemador y falla de llama por mal enfoque • Los quemadores no se observan frecuentemente y poco énfasis...
“La mayoría de las explosiones de hornos, es resultado de fallas al detectar la pérdida de ignición. Otras indicaciones co...
COLORES EN CALDERAS Falla para interpretar los colores (vidrios y llama) • Existen problemas con los vidrios de los orific...
INTERPRETACIÓN DE LOS COLORES DE LA LLAMA COLOR • A. “Blanco incandescente" • B. “Blanco brillante". • C. “Blanco incandes...
Criterios del color de la llama El criterio del color es demasiado umpreciso y subjetivo, por ejemplo: Cuál es la diferenc...
El patron es otro aspecto importante de la apariencia de la llama y que también es olvidado. La llama debe tener una forma...
  1. 1. CAUSA - EFECTO EXPLOSIONES EN CALDERAS Por: Gonzalo Rodríguez Guerrero Bogotá, julio 26, 27, 28 y 29 de 2006 ASOCIACIÓN COLOMBIANA DE INGENIEROS ELECTRICISTAS, MECÁNICOS Y AFINES
  2. 2. TRIÁNGULO DE LA CONFIABILIDAD TRATAMIENTO DE AGUAS Y COMBUSTIÓN MANTENIMIENTO DEL EQUIPO CONFIABILIDAD OPERACIÓN FACTOR 1 FACTOR 3FACTOR 2
  3. 3. OPERACIÓN SEGURA DE UNA PLANTA * CAPACIDAD FÍSICA Y FISIOLÓGICA * CAPACIDAD MENTAL Y SICOLÓGICA * SUPERVISIÓN / LIDERAZGO * INGENIERÍA * ADQUISICIONES * MANTENIMIENTO * ESTANDARES DE TRABAJO * EQUIPOS INADECUADOS * ABUSO Y MALTRATO * TENSIÓN FÍSICA * TENSIÓN MENTAL * CONOCIMIENTO DE LA LABOR * MOTIVACIÓN ADECUADA * FALTA DE HABILIDAD LA SEGURIDAD Y LA SALUD OCUPACIONAL EN LA OPERACIÓN DE UNA PLANTA, DEPENDE DE DOS FACTORES BÁSICOS: FACTORES PERSONALES FACTORES DEL TRABAJO
  4. 4. IMPLEMENTOS DE PROTECCIÓN PERSONAL 12 CASCO DE SEGURIDAD OREJERAS GAFAS OVEROL GUANTES BOTAS DE CAUCHO CON PUNTERAS DE ACERO
  5. 5. TEMA DE SEGURIDAD PARA HORNOS Y CALDERAS LAS POCAS ESTADÍSTICAS DE ACCIDENTES EN CALDERAS DICEN QUE ESTOS OCURREN EN A- RRANCADAS Y SITUACIONES SIMILARES. SE TRAE ESTE TEMA COMO UNA REFLEXIÓN A LOS RESPONSABLES DE LA OPERACIÓN EN CALDERAS. LAS POCAS ESTADÍSTICAS DE ACCIDENTES EN CALDERAS DICEN QUE ESTOS OCURREN EN A- RRANCADAS Y SITUACIONES SIMILARES. SE TRAE ESTE TEMA COMO UNA REFLEXIÓN A LOS RESPONSABLES DE LA OPERACIÓN EN CALDERAS.
  6. 6. Tiempo de arranque del quemador de una caldera • Solo hay un tiempo disponible y limitado para el intento de encendido del quemador en la arrancada. • Si este tiempo, el encendido no es inmediato, cantidad de combustible se acumula en la caldera. • Si ocurrre ignición retardada, la energía que desprende el encendido, cau- sa un incremento de presión no permisible dentro de la cámara de com- bustión. • El tiempo durante el cual el combustible no quemado se admite dentro de la cámara, debe ser limitado y se denomina: Tiempo de intento para ignición, TFIT (TRIAL FOR IGNITION TIME)
  7. 7. COROLARIO DE LA REFLEXIÓN • El ejercicio del cálculo, se usa como un criterio de decisión para considerar si o no, la arrancada manual puede ser segura. • Si el cálculo de TFIT, es menor de 15 segundos, para una arran- cada segura, debe utilizarse un medio de detección de llama. • Para TFIT’s calculados mayores, se considera segura la a- rrancada manual, siempre y cuando se utilicen procedimien- tos bien definidos, correctamente seguidos y equipos ade- cuados. • El valor límite es 15 segundos y por debajo de este, se requie- re equipo de arranque automático mandatorio.
  8. 8. CONCLUSIONES 1. Antes de arrancar, debe asegurarse que no hay gases combustibles dentro de la cámara del horno ya sea con dispositivos de prueba o adecuada purga. 2. La llama de ignición debe ser estable. Debe posicionarse tal que la llama principal encien- da instantáneamente. Si se arranca manualmente, el tamaño y la posición de la llama de- be ser tal que sea claramente visible al operador para arrancada del quemador principal. 3. Para arranque con fuel oil, debe considerarse el volumen existente entre la válvula del quemador y el atomizador, puesto que el TFIT cuenta desde que el fuel oil entra a la cá- mara de radiación. De lo contrario, debe haber piloto de encendido. 5. Para arranque con gas, ningún intento de arrancada debe ser mayor de 5 segundos. Si ocurre, debe verificarse la razón. Para aceite, el máximo tiempo es de 10 segundos. 6. Se aceptan intentos repetidos de arranque en casos de tiro forzados cuando estos se mantienen operando y espera de 1 minuto entre intentos. 7. Si el horno es de tiro natural frio con hornos intermedios, necesariamente deben verifi- carse con pruebas de gas en la zona radiante. Para tiros naturales calientes, el tiempo de espera es de 1 minuto.
  9. 9. Vapor Vapor Vapor Conden- sado Bolsa de condensado Al perderse calor en el vapor, este se condensa en las tuberías y las gotas de condensado escurren por el interior de las paredes de los tubos. El flujo de vapor barre las bolsas de agua a lo largo de las tuberías colectándose hasta formar lámi- nas de agua. Este condensado gravita hacia la pendiente de la tubería, donde la película de conden- sado forma bolsas de agua, que se arrastran a la velocidad del vapor en la tubería (25 - 30 m/s). Esta bolsa densa e imcompremsible de líquido en su viaje a alta velocidad, adquiere una considera- ble cantidad de energía cinética. Cuando esta bolsa de agua encuentra una obstrucción como un codo, o una derivación en “T”, esta energía del a- gua se convierte en energía de golpe (presión). El condensado colectado en los puntos bajos de las tuberías como bolsas de a- gua, son arrastradas por el flujo de va- por golpeando válvulas y accesorios. MARTILLEO DE AGUA (Waterhammer)
  10. 10. El ruido y vibración causados por el impacto de las bolsas de agua y las obstrucciones, se conoce como “martilleo de agua”. El martilleo produce reducción de la vida de las de las tuberías ramificadas que se fracturan por los golpes de agua con un efecto casi explosivo con consecuencias como los escapes de vapor vivo por las fisuras, creando situaciones de riesgo. Fuentes potenciales de martilleo de agua son los accesorios concentricos reductores de tubería y filtros o inadecuados drenajes antes de las subidas de las tuberías de los cabezales de vapor. Vapor Condensado Incorrecto uso del reductor concéntrico Falta de drenaje en la elevación de una tubería Vapor Bolsa de condensado Incorrecta instalación del filtro Condensado Vapor
  11. 11. DISPOSITIVOS DE SEGURIDAD EN LA CALDERA CÓDIGOS ASME, NFPA Y ANSI Las Compañias de seguros insisten en la aplicación de estos códi- gos especialmente los NFPA 85 and 86 A. Dispositivos que se requieren como mínimo para una caldera: a) Dos “switch´s” de corte de bajo nivel de agua. Uno principal y uno de respaldo. Deben estar interbloqueados para de inmediato poner fuera de servicio el quemador, si el nivel de agua de la caldera baja a niveles prefijados. Las calderas con “Atención total” se pueden operar con uno sencillo y un dispositivo de alarma por bajo nivel. b) Dispositivos de corte de sobrepresión para calderas de vapor. Este es adicional a los controles de presión de operación. c) Dispositivos de corte por exceso de temperatura para calderas de agua caliente. Este es adicional a los controles de temperatura de operación. d) Controles de falla de llama aprobados para supervisar el piloto de encendido y el quemador principal e) Dispositivo de purga de pre-ignición de al menos 4 “cambios de volumen de aire”. Para calderas acuatubulares, se requieren dispositivos de “Ocho cambios de aire”.
  12. 12. TREN TÍPICO DE GAS QUEMADORGAS FLUJO VÁLVULA MANUAL VÁLVULA REGULADORA DE ALTA PRESIÓN ¨SWITCH¨ DE BAJA PRESIÓN DE GAS VÁLVULA DE CORTE PRINCIPAL CON REAJUSTE MANUAL ¨SWITCH¨ DE ALTA PRESIÓN DE GAS VÁLVULA DE BLOQUE ½ VUELTA VÁLVULA DE CONTROL A B A,B = VÁLVULAS DE CHEQUEO DE FUGAS I, II = AL FALLAR LA ENERGÍA, CIERRAN Y III, ABRE I II III VÁLVULA DE VENTEO CHEQUEO DE HERMETICIDAD DE GAS LAS VÁLVULAS DE CORTE AUTOMÁTICAS, SON VENDIDAS PARA UNA PRESIÓN MÁXIMA Y UNA POTENCIA ESPECIFI- CA. ESTOS DATOS APARECEN EN PLACA. DEBE OBSERVAR- SE TAMBIÉN LA DIRECCIÓN DE LA FLECHA EN EL CUERPO DE LA VÁLVULA. CUANDO SE UTILICEN COMBUSTIBLES SUCIOS COMO GAS DE ALTO HORNO O GAS DE DIGESTORES, DEBE PROBAR- SE SU HERMETICIDAD AL MENOS DOS VECES POR SEMANA. ALGUNAS ASEGURADORAS DE RIESGOS INDUSTRIALES, E- XIGEN LA INCLUSIÓN DE UNA VÁLVULA PRINCIPAL DE COR- TE AUTOMÁTICA Y UNA VÁLVULA DE BLOQUEO DE CORTE DEL QUEMADOR. EN CASOS QUE SE REQUIERA UN VENTEO. OPERACIÓN EN FALLA DE ENERGÍA ELÉCTRICA, LAS VÁLVULAS DE BLOQUEO Y PRINCIPAL, DEBEN CERRAR Y SI SE USA VENTEO, DEBE ABRIR. ESTO DEBE OCURRIR CASI INSTANTÁNEA Y SIMULTÁNEAMENTE. SE CONSIDERA COMO CIRCUITO PRIMARIO DE POTENCIA, EL CIRCUITO DE SEGURIDAD DE LLAMA. IGUALMENTE, LOS BLOQUEOS DE SEGURIDAD, SE DEBEN CONSIDERAR COMO PRIORITARIOS EN SU MANTENIMIENTO. SI DURANTE LA ARRANCADA, OCURRE ALGUNA FALLA DE UN DISPOSITIVO LÍMITE DE SEGURIDAD, LAS VÁLVULAS PRINCIPAL Y DE BLOQUEO, NO DEBEN CERRAR. PRUEBA DE ESCAPES LOS MODERNOS TRENES DE GAS, VIENEN DISEÑADOS PARA PERMITIR A USUARIO HACER PRUEBAS DE ESCAPES EN LAS VÁLVULAS DE BLOQUEO Y PRINCIPAL. NO SOLO DEBEN CHEQUEARSE LAS FUGAS EN LAS VÁLVULAS, SINO PER- MITIR UN CHEQUEO BÁSICO DE MONITOREO DE LOS LÍMITES Y DEL SISTEMA DE SEGURIDAD DE LLAMA, PROBANDO APAGADAS POR PÉRDIDAS DE LLAMA O A TRAVÉS DE FALLAS EN LOS INTERBLOQUEOS DE SEGURIDAD. PRE-ARRANCADA LUEGO DE LA LIMPIEZA DE LAS TUBERÍAS DE GAS, CON LA VÁLVULA CERRADA, Y CON EL CIRCUITO DE POTENCIA/CIRCUITO DE BLOQUEOS ELÉCTRICOS, REALICE VARIOS (10 A 15) APERTURAS Y CIERRES EN LAS VÁLVULAS DE BLOQUEO Y PRINCIPAL(RESET), PARA AYUDAR A QUE LOS ASIENTOS Y DISCOS DE LAS VÁLVULAS SE AUTOLIMPIEN Y SELLEN COM- PLETAMENTE Y QUEDEN LIBRE DE MATERIALES EXTRAÑOS. A OTROS QUEMADORES 1 1 FC VÁLVULA DE BLOQUEO DEL QUEMADOR
  13. 13. Inpecciones regulares que deben hacerse para mantener seguridad en la operación de la caldera (mantenimiento rutinario) 1. Nivel de agua apropiado 2. Presión de vapor 3. Presión de agua de alimentación 4. Temperatura de agua de alimentación y condensado 5. Prueba de corte por bajo nivel de agua 6. Prueba de control de nivel de agua-Falla de aire y energía. 7. Limpieza del nivel indicador de vidrio (LG) 8. Estado mecánico de la bomba disponible de agua de alimentación 9. Operación dual del quemador 10. Suministro del combustible-Bomba auxiliar 11. Temperatura de gases de chimenea (mayor al punto de rocío) 12. Seguridad de falla de llama; en estado óptimo 13. Calidad del tratamiento de agua-Control periódico 14. Plan de purgas de la caldera 15. Prueba mensual de válvulas de seguridad
  14. 14. PROCEDIMIENTOS DE EMERGENCIA ENTRADA A LUGARES CONFINADOS – DEGASIFICACIÓN DE TANQUES EVITARSE LA ENTRADA DE PERSONAL DE MANTENIMIENTO HASTA NO HABER DESGASIFICADO EL TANQUE. (Proceso de remoción de los gases inflamables presentes dentro del tanque, luego de retirado el combustible) LA DEGASIFICACIÓN PUEDE SER POR: • VENTILACIÓN NATURAL: Hacer tiro a través de las tapas o manholes del tanque. Los hidrocarburos pesa- dos van al fondo del tanque. Debe hacerse la prueba de gases explosivos. • MECÁNICA: Mas rápida, se usan eductores de aire o vapor desde el techo del tanque o a nivel del piso. También se requiere la prueba de gases explosivos. • VAPOR DE AGUA: Se desgasifica metiéndo vapor de agua al tanque. Se requiere tener en cuenta la presión o el vacío que se pueda generar dentro del tanque en el proceso de vaporización. El vapor debe estar a 77°C, o de lo contrario el vapor se condensará y no desplazará. El movimiento del vapor puede generar electricidad estática lo que crea peligro de in- cendio. Se sugiere considerar la conexión a tierra del tanque y de la boquilla de vapor. Se requi- re prueba de gas explosivo.
  15. 15. POLÍTICAS DE REENTRENAMIENTO Y CAPACITACIÓN ART. 462 EL OPERADOR DEBE SER UN EXPERTO EN CONTROL, OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO Las compañías que comprenden que empleados comprometidos, son aquellos quienes les están dando su única ventaja competitiva a sus empresas, están to- mando muy en serio la motivación a través del conocimiento. Esto consigue que el trabajador le dé sentido a su actividad laboral, ya que comprende el contenido de sus tareas y las relaciones con el proceso de producción. El trabajador, com- prende cuál es su papel y qué lugar ocupa, asÍ como qué se espera de él como a- porte al valor agregado que genera la empresa y para el cual fue contratado. Un empleado con adecuados conocimientos sobre el proceso, se siente comprometi- do y valorado en sus actuaciones. Al fin y al cabo, siente que se le están delegan- do responsabilidades en su actividad de producción. EL REENTRENAMIENTO ES UNA ACTIVIDAD NECESARIA PARA UN TRABAJADOR PARA TENER LA OPORTUNIDAD DE CONOCER NUEVOS CONCEPTOS, SISTEMAS, EQUIPOS, TECNOLOGÍAS, MÉTODOS Y POTENCIAR ESAS IDEAS PARA APLICAR- LAS A SUS ÁREAS DE TRABAJO
  16. 16. CAUSA Y EFECTO ACCIDENTES EN CALDERAS • ANÁLISIS DE LA EXPLOSIÓN EN UNA CALDERA SEGURIDAD DEL ÁREA DE TRABAJO Gonzalo Rodríguez G. Tel 2148243, cel 315 208 7412
  17. 17. 17 LOS ACCIDENTES SE PRODUCEN CUANDO SE PIERDE EL CONTROL ADMINISTRATIVO Y SE DA ORIGEN A LA SECUENCIA CAUSA- EFECTO PORQUÉ SE PRODUCEN LOS ACCIDENTES ?PORQUÉ SE PRODUCEN LOS ACCIDENTES ?
  18. 18. CAUSALIDAD EXPRESADA POR EL DOMINO FALTADECONTROL CAUSASBASICAS CAUSASINMEDIATAS INCIDENTE PERDIDA 11 22 33 44 55
  19. 19. 19 CAUSA- EFECTO EL ACCIDENTE OCURRE CUANDO SE SOBREPASA LA CAPACIDAD LÍMITE DEL CUERPO O ESTRUCTURA AL CONTACTO CON UNA SUSTANCIA O FUENTE DE ENERGÍA.
  20. 20. 20 PERSONASPERSONAS EQUIPOSEQUIPOS MATERIALESMATERIALES AMBIENTEAMBIENTE IMAGEN CONSECUENCIAS DE LAS PÉRDIDAS
  21. 21. 21 CAUSAS INMEDIATAS : Son las circunstancias que se presentan justamente antes del contacto Son observables o se hacen sentir. Con frecuencia se les denomina “actos inseguros” (comportamientos) y “condiciones inseguras” (cir- cunstancias que podrían dar paso a un accidente)
  22. 22. 22 ACTOS SUBESTÁNDAR . Operar sin autorización . Poner fuera dispositivos de seguridad . Usar equipo defectuosos . No señalar o advertir . Otros. CONDICIONES SUBESTÁNDAR . Protecciones inadecuadas . Equipos Defectuosos . Peligro de explosión o incendio . Orden y limpieza . Otros. CAUSAS INMEDIATAS Actos & Condiciones Subestándares
  23. 23. OPERAR LOS EQUIPOS SIN AUTORIZACIÓN DESOBEDECER LAS ADVETENCIAS OLVIDARSE DE COLOCAR LOS SEGUROS CONDUCIR A VELOCIDADES INADECUADAS PONER F/S DISPOSITIVOS DE SEGURIDAD ELIMINAR RESGUARDOS DE SEGURIDAD EMPLEO DE EQUIPO DEFECTUOSO NO USAR ADECUADAMENTE EQUIPO DE PROTECCION PERSONAL CARGAR DE MANERA INCORRECTA ALMACENAR DE MANERA INCORRECTA LEVANTAR DE MANERA INCORRECTA ADOPTAR POSICIÓN INADECUADA AL HACER UNA TAREA REALIZAR MANTENCIÓN A EQUIPOS EN OPERACIÓN HACER BROMAS TRABAJAR BAJO LA INFLUENCIA DE DROGAS O ALCOHOL CAUSAS INMEDIATASCAUSAS INMEDIATAS ACTOS SUBESTÁNDARESACTOS SUBESTÁNDARES
  24. 24. CAUSAS INMEDIATASCAUSAS INMEDIATAS CONDICIONESCONDICIONES SUBESTÁNDARESSUBESTÁNDARES PROTECCIÓN Y RESGUARDOS INADECUADOS EQUIPO DE PROTECCIÓN INADECUADO O INSUFICIENTE HERRAMIENTAS-EQUIPOS-MATERIALES DEFECTUOSOS ESPACIO LIMITADO PARA DESENVOLVERSE SISTEMA DE ADVERTENCIA INSUFICIENTE RIESGO DE INCENDIO Y EXPLOSIÓN ORDEN Y LIMPIEZA DEFICIENTES EN EL LUGAR DE TRABAJO EXPOSICIÓN AL RUIDO EXPOSICIÓN A RADIACIONES EXPOSICIÓN A ALTAS O BAJAS TEMPERATURAS ILUMINACIÓN DEFICIENTE O EXCESIVA VENTILACIÓN INSUFICIENTE
  25. 25. 25 CAUSAS BÁSICAS : Son las verdaderas causas del problema que se manifiestan detrás de los síntomas; las razones por las cuales ocurren los actos y con- diciones subestándares. Si se corrigen pueden evitar futuras fallas. Para llegar a su determinación hay que hacer algunas investigaciones Explican el porqué existen condiciones subestándares. Hay dos categorías: FACTORES PERSONALES Y FACTORES DEL TRABAJO
  26. 26. 26 CAUSAS BASICAS Actos & Condiciones Subestándares * CAPACIDAD FÍSICA Y FISIOLÓGICA * CAPACIDAD MENTAL Y SICOLÓGICA * TENSIÓN FÍSICA O FISIOLÓGICA * TENSIÓN MENTAL O SICOLÓGICA * CONOCIMIENTO * MOTIVACIÓN DEFICIENTE * FALTA DE HABILIDAD FACTORES PERSONALES FACTORES DE TRABAJO * SUPERVISIÓN / LIDERAZGO * INGENIERÍA * ADQUISICIONES * MANTENIMIENTO * ESTANDARES TRABAJO * EQUIPOS INADECUADOS * ABUSO Y MALTRATO
  27. 27. 27 PRINCIPIO DE CAUSAS MULTIPLESPRINCIPIO DE CAUSAS MULTIPLES “LOS ACCIDENTES Y OTROS PROBLEMAS, SON RARA VEZ, EL RESULTADO DE UNA SOLA CAUSA” La no existencia de un “procedimiento de arrancada” con gas de una caldera, por ejemplo, significaría pérdida de control de un proceso ad- Ministrativo.
  28. 28. PRIMER ÉNFASIS EN UNA OPERACIÓN SEGURA • EVITAR CONDICIONES QUE RESULTEN EN UNA EXPLOSIÓN (MEZCLAS EXPLOSIVAS ) • PROTECCIÓN DE LAS PARTES DE PRESIÓN PARA PREVENIR EXCESO DE ESFUERZO TÉRMICO POR SOBRECALENTAMIENTO QUE PUEDA GENERAR UNA FALLA. LA PREVENCIÓN DE UNA EXPLOSIÓN EN UN HORNO, ES UNA PRIORIDAD PARA LA SEGURIDAD DE LA CALDERA, DEBIDO A: • POTENCIAL GRAVE DE DAÑO AL PERSONAL DE OPERACIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO • ALTOS COSTOS DE REPARACIÓN • EFECTO NEGATIVO DEL TIEMPO DE PARADA EN LA PRODUCCIÓN SE REQUIERE: 1. PROCEDIMIENTOS PRECISOS DE OPERACIÓN Y ENTRENAMIENTO DEL OPERADOR 2. OBSERVACIÓN DEL QUEMADOR CON SISTEMAS DE SEGURIDAD Y DETECCIÓN DE LLAMA 3. MONITOREO DE COMBUSTIBLES INQUEMADOS EN LOS GASES DE SALIDA 4. INDICACIÓN POSITIVA E INMEDIATA DE LA RELACIÓN AIRE-COMBUSTIBLE EN CADA QUEMADOR
  29. 29. LA MAYORÍA DE LAS EXPLOSIONES EN HORNOS RESULTAN DE UNA FALLA EN LA DETECCIÓN DE LA PÉRDIDA DE IGNICIÓN, ASI OTRAS INDICACIONES COMO: 1. CAÍDA DE PRESIÓN DE LA CALDERA 2. CAIDA DE TEMPERATURA DEL VAPOR Y GASES DE CHIMENEA LO ANTERIOR, INDICA QUE EL COMBUSTIBLE ESTÁ QUEMANDO EN INCOMPLETO LO ANTERIOR SE ENFATIZA POR CUANTO EL OPERADOR OBSERVA QUE HAY LLAMA EN EL QUEMADOR. ALGO MAS CONFIABLE PODRÍA SER UNA INDICACIÓN REMOTA DE IGNICIÓN POSITIVA DE TODOS Y DE CADA UNO DE LOS QUEMADORES, RELEVANDO AL OPERADOR DE ESTA COMPETENCIA EN UN LUGAR O SITIO CENTRALIZADO UNA ALARMA DE COMBUSTIBLES, INDICARÁ SU PRESENCIA DE NO-QUEMADOS EN LOS GASES DE COMBUSTIÓN, QUE RESPALDARÁ LA NO OBSERVACIÓN DE LA LLAMA. PREVENCIÓN DE EXPLOSIONES
  30. 30. UNA EXCELENTE GUÍA ES ESTABLECER LA RELACIÓN CORRECTA AIRE-COMBUSTIBLE PARA PREVENIR PÉRDIDA DE IGNICIÓN O ACU- MULACIÓN DE COMBUSTIBLES NO QUEMADOS EN EL HORNO DE LA CALDERA. LA DIFERENCIAL DE PRESIÓN DE AIRE ENTRE LA CAJA DE AIRE Y EL HORNO, ES UNA AYUDA IMPORTANTE PARA EL PROCESO DE PURGA DEL HORNO, FRAGUADO, ENCENDIDO U OPERACIÓN NOR- MAL DE LOS QUEMADORES. PREVENCIÓN DE EXPLOSIONES
  31. 31. La ignición de la mezcla aire-combustible en la caldera es controla- da (quema de combustible a una rata dada del quemador) o descon- trolada (explosión). “Explosión: encendido de una mezcla aire-combustible, acumulada que enciende casi simultáneamente con la aparición de una fuente de calor, creando una reacción que excede el esfuerzo de la carca- sa del horno o ducto, causando daños estructurales” El síntoma o indicación es un sonido repentino. La causa básica de la explosión es la acumulación de vapores de combustible inquema- do en algún punto de la caldera. Definición de explosión Diagnóstico de una explosión en caldera
  32. 32. Causas de las explosiones La NSTM (Naval Ship Technical Manual), describe algunas causas básicas de las explosiones en calderas: a) Balance inapropiado de aire-combustible b) Error de ensamble del atomizador c) Falla en bloqueo del combustible al quemador una vez apagado d) Escapes por las válvulas del quemador e) Vapor de atomización húmedo f) Falla del procedimiento de encendido, incluyendo incorrecta purga g) Repetidos intentos no exitosos de encendido h) Falla al purgar el horno, incluyendo zonas calientes y áreas de entrada i) Exceso o insuficiente aire de combustión j) Falla en abrir los registros de aire luego de ignición del quemador k) Parcial soplado de hollín, restringiéndo lado gases en economizador
  33. 33. Cúando ocurrre la explosión en una caldera ? En 16 años una naval, reportó 40 explosiones en calderas de barcos. El 78% ocurrieron durante el paso a operación estacio- naria, mientras que solo el 16% ocurrió luego de alcanzada la condición estacionaria. ELEMENTOS DE UNA EXPLOSIÓN Una explosión requiere los siguientes ingredientes: 1. Combustible 2. Oxígeno 3. Fuente de ignición
  34. 34. Debe haber una fuente que SUMINISTRE combustible a la caldera Opciones de entrada de combustible a la caldera: a) Por una una valvula de corte o de bloqueo, que no fue correctamente cerrada o bien ajustada o un escape. b) No prende el quemador. Se atomiza pero no enciende. Al encendido del quemador con otro que opera, pero no prende. Al cambiar aire de atomización por vapor. c) Que haya pobre combustión en los quemador(es) y parte del combus- tible que entra, no se quema: La pobre combustión, puede ser por: 1. Atomizador sucio por falta de mantenimiento o resultado de desgas- te, mala calidad de fabricación o mal ensamble 2. Ajuste incorrecto del quemador 3. Inadecuado control de combustión (ACC)
  35. 35. ⊟ Ⓟ ∎ 〇PSL ∎ 〇HSL ⓼╲ ℸ ↻↺ DIAGRAMA GENERAL DE TUBERÍA DE GAS CALDERA 1½” 1½” (0-100) PSI REGULADOR DE PRESIÓN (20-25) PSI A 10” DE AGUA “SWITCH” DE PRESIÓN (2 - 20)” DE AGUA VÁLVULA DMV-DLE VÁLVULA DMV-DEL 702 “SWITCH” DE PRESIÓN (12 - 60)” DE AGUA VÁLVULA DMV- DLE VÁLVULA MARIPOSA 1½” QUEMADOR DUAL GAS/ACPM GORDON - PLATT 2” ⋈ ∎ ⋈ ∎ ┳ ┳ ┓ FILTRO ┓ PRUEBA DE CIERRE VPS 504 VÁLVULA DMV-DLE VÁLVULA MVDLE 1½”1½” ∎
  36. 36. TREN DE GAS DE LA CALDERA - DUNGS TORNILLO DE AJUSTE INICIAL TORNILLO DE AJUSTE MÁXIMO DE FLUJO COMPUESTO DE 2 VÁLVULAS DE SEGURIDAD NORMALMENTE CERRADAS PARA CIERRE EN UN SOLO COMPAR- TIMIENTO. TIENE MEDIDOR DE HORAS DE OPERACIÓN. LA VÁLVULA 1, ABRE RÁPIDAMENTE Y CIERRA RÁPIDAMENTE, MIENTRAS QUE LA VÁLVULA 2 ABRE LENTAMEN- TE Y CIERRA RÁPIDAMENTE. LA VÁLVULA 2 TIENE AJUSTABLE EL FLUJO DE GAS VARIANDO SU RECORRIDO VERTICAL. MÁXIMA PRESIÓN DE OPERACIÓN = 7 PSI TIEMPO DE CIERRE (VALVULA 1 Y 2) < 1 SEGUNDO TIEMPO DEAPERTURA: V1 < 1 SEGUNDO, V2 DE 10 A 20 SEGUNDOS AJUSTABILIDAD, V2 < 10 HASTA 100 %, AJUSTE INICIAL DE V2 = 0 A 70 % AJUSTE DEL FLUJO LA PERILLA NEGRA SOBRE LA VÁLVULA TIENE 2 TORNILLOS, UNO DE LOS CUALES ES EL DE AJUSTE DE FLUJO. DESENROSQUE LA TAPA NEGRA DE LA PARTE SUPERIOR DE LA VALVULA, ESTO DEJA EXPUESTÓ EL AJUSTE DE FLUJO. ESTA TAPA SIRVE COMO LLAVE DE GIRO DEL TORNILLO. EL AJUSTE EN EL SENTIDO DEL RELOJ, DA MENOS GAS Y CONTRA-RELOJ, MAS GAS HACIA EL QUEMADOR
  37. 37. TREN DE GAS DE LA CALDERA - DUNGS REVISIÓN DE LA VÁLVULA ES CONVENIENTE VERIFICAR LA OPERACIÓN DE SEGURIDAD DE LA VÁLVULA CON LA PRUEBA DENOMINADA “EL MÉTODO DE LA BURBUJA DE PRUEBA” LA CUAL SE RECOMIENDA HACER CADA AÑO. PRUEBA VÁLVULA 1 PRUEBA VÁLVULA 2 MANGUERA DE 1/4” LA FIGURA MUESTRA LA DISPOSICIÓN PARA LA PRUEBA CUANDO APAREZCAN LAS BURBUJAS DEBEN CONTARSE DURANTE 10 SEGUNDOS QUE REPRESENTAN 1 MILESIMA DE PIE CÚBICO POR HORA (28.8 CC/H) EL ESCAPE PERMISIBLE DE GAS ES DE 494 CC/H NÚMERO DE BURBUJAS PERMISIBLE EN 10 SE- GUNDOS = 21
  38. 38. d) Cuando se apaga la llama estando en servicio. Si ocurre falla de llama, (no por corte del combustible), la cantidad de aceite que entra a la cal- dera depende: 1. El tiempo entre la pérdida de llama y el corte del combustible 2. La rata de quemado en el momento de falla, masa por unidad de tiempo (p.e, lb/hr, gpm) ALGUNOS CONCEPTOS DEL ACPM • El ACPM, es líquido en estado natural • El ACPM no quemado, debe estar vaporizado para que sea explosivo • La vaporization del ACPM, ocurre sin que se prenda • Antes que sea explosivo, debe estar vaporizado • Para vaporizarlo finamente, debe adicionarse calor • El grado de vaporización es función del calor contenido y de la tempe- ratura de la fuente de calor • El ACPM atomizado es mas propenso a vaporizarse que líquido
  39. 39. i) Los lados calientes de la caldera. Incluye refractario y paredes ex- ternas de los tubos de la caldera. Cuando se protege con vapor, se incluyen las paredes externas de los tubos a temperatura cerca a la de saturación de este. ii) Una antorcha para el encendido iii) Un quemador en operación iiii) El vapor de un quemador que se atomiza. Cuando no ocurre ig- nición, el aceite puede vaporizarse por su propoio vapor El calor puede venir de alguna de las siguientes fuentes: • Una cantidad de ACPM atomizado tiene mucha mayor área superficial que la misma cantidad de aceite en el recipiente. • A mayor calor, mejor eficiencia para que se vaporice desde el atomi- zador que desde líquido pase a vapor. Esto es una correlación entre la calidad de la atomización y lo fácil de vaporizarlo
  40. 40. Debe haber aire disponible en la caldera para que ocurra explosión. El aire puede entrar a la caldera a través de los registros del quema- dor EXCESO DE AIRE = Volumen de aire a la caldera que excede al aire teórico (aire estequiométrico) Es importante entender “EXCESO” cuando se analiza una explosión. La explosión ocurre si el % de aceite en la mezcla aire-combustible (en volúmen), cae entre los niveles: Límite de explosividad bajo (L.E.L.) y el alto (U.E.L.) • Cuando hay pocos vapores combustibles (rico en aire), no es ex- plosivo pues el % de combustible es menor que el L.E.L EL AIRE EN LA EXPLOSION
  41. 41. • Tampoco es explosiva la mezcla, si es alta la cantidad de ACPM (aire deficiente), entonces el percentaje de ACPM en la mezcla excede el U.E.L Una condición explosiva se describe como: L.E.L. < Combustible/Combustible + Aire < U.E.L. L.E.L. = Límite Explosividad Bajo U.E.L. = Límite de Explosividad Superior Los límites de explosividad del ACPM son: L.E.L. = 0.6% en volumen de vapores de ACPM al oxígeno U.E.L. = 4.0% en volumen de vapores de ACPM al oxígeno Máxima explosión = 2.0% en volumen de vapores de ACPM al oxígeno.
  42. 42. Propiedades del gas natural Para conocer la seguridad en su manejo, se requiere saber sus propiedades. Límite de inflamabilidad = ( 4 a 14 ) % (aire) LEL UEL Mezcla pobre = 4 % Mezcla inflamable = 10 % Mezcla pobre Mezcla inflamable Mezcla rica Mezcla rica = 86 %
  43. 43. 0 4 5 12 16 20 24 28 32 36 40 44 48 52 56 60 64 68 72 76 8084 PORCENTAJE DE GAS EN EL AIRE Límites de inflamabilidad de varios gases METANO ETANO PROPANO N- BUTANO GAS NATURAL GAS DE CARBÓN GAS DE AGUA CARBURADA HIDRÓGENO ACETILENO
  44. 44. ESCENARIOS DE EXPLOSIÓN EN CALDERAS Caldera en operación - Chimenea oscura. Chimenea oscura indica que hay combustible en la caldera. El combustible y cualquier aire restante luego de la combustion, son ingredientes para la explosión. Las fuentes de ignición incluyen refractarios calientes o llamas de quemadores que operan. Los análisis indican que si el porcentaje de combustible en una mez- cla sobrepasa el U.E.L, se debe primeramente, a la falta de aire “libre“ y al efecto de los diluyentes (C02, H20, N2) en la mezcla, que impiden la explosión. Agregar aire, por ejemplo, para aclarar la chimena, diluye la mezcla bajándola al rango explosivo. Si una caldera inicialmente tiene una chimenea oscura que cambió a clara, la mezcla debió haber pasado por el rango explosivo.
  45. 45. ESCENARIOS DE EXPLOSIÓN EN CALDERAS Caldera en operación -Chimenea blanca. Cuando hay humo blanco, hay aceite vaporizado o posibles charcos de aceite en la caldera. La caldera opera con exceso de aire y la mezcla puede estar en ries- go de explosión. Grandes cantidades de aire en los gases de combustión, da peque- ños porcentajes de diluyentes. Las fuentes de ignición son: refractarios calientes, quemadores en- cendidos o regueros de aceite ardiendo. Luego, humo blanco indica que la mezcla está muy cerca a su U.E.L y es potencialmente explosivo. La experiencia ha mostrado que intentar corregir una condición de chimenea blanca, bajando aire de combustión, causa que la mezcla pasa por un momento por el rango de explosividad.
  46. 46. Caldera operando - Todas las llamas se pierden Al ocurrir, sigue entrando ACPM y se vaporiza por la temperatura en la caldera. Si se deja entrar aire a la caldera, se forma una mezcla explosiva, casi al momento que se pierden las llamas Asegurando el aceite, se controla que la mezcla este fuera del ran- go explosivo. Un incremento subito de aceite es riesgoso, se aproxi- ma a la relación estequiométrica maximizando la fuerza explosiva. Para el gas natural, cerca a la relación perfecta, cae en la máxima fuerza explosiva. ESCENARIOS DE EXPLOSIÓN EN CALDERAS Si falla la llama y se agrega diluyente (N2) a la caldera, se hace despla- zar la mezcla, fuera del rango de explosividad. Esto diluye y cambia los límites U.E.L/ L.E.L de la mezcla y se pone por debajo del L.E.L Si hay pérdida instántanea de ACPM, hay falla momentánea de llama, tal que al retornar, produce reacción de “fogonazo” (quemado rápido).
  47. 47. ESCENARIOS DE EXPLOSIÓN EN CALDERAS Caldera operando - Algunas llamas fallan Si en algunos quemado- res falla su llama, el aceite no quemado se vaporiza con la tempera- tura existente. El aire de los quemadores fallados, queda disponible desde los regis- tros de aire. Ignición: Las paredes refractarias y las llamas estables de los quema- dores restantes, completan los ingredientes de la explosión. Con llamas presentes es improbable la explosión. Para muchas con- diciones, el % de diluyentes en los gases, lleva la mezcla a niveles no explosivos. Pueden formarse mezclas explosivas en zonas estancadas de la cal- dera por quemadores fallados y con llama existente, es posible una explosión. La instalación de fotocelda y válvula de cierre de seguridad para ca- da llama, minimiza una explosión.
  48. 48. ESCENARIOS DE EXPLOSIÓN EN CALDERAS Encendido inicial de un quemador - No hay ignición. Intento de encendido de un quemador con los demás apagados. Situación: 1. La caldera está relativamente fría (no hay temperatura de riesgo) a no ser que haya vapor de protección 2. Caldera recien apagada y relativamente caliente. En ambos casos, la combustión no ocurre, antes de intento de en- cendido. Si los intentos no son exitosos, (fuel oil-ACPM) con presión en la caja de aire y entrando combustible vaporizado al horno, habrá ran- go de explosividad. Si el encendido es frío, el calor para vaporizar po- dría ser de los tubos de pared de la caldera. La única fuente de ignición será el sistema de encendido (antorcha) (999°F-Metano, 959°F-Etano, 876°F-Propano).
  49. 49. ESCENARIOS DE EXPLOSIÓN EN CALDERAS En una caldera caliente, los lados de la cámara de fuego, pueden vaporizar el aceite no quemado. La fuente de ignición como es- cenario mas probable para explosión, será falla en el encendido, mas en una caldera caliente, que en una fría. NOTA: Si hay aceite vaporizado o regueros en la caldera caliente, an- tes de encender, la explosión podrá ocurrir al intentar encendido. La mezcla podría inicialmente ser rica en vapores (por encima del U.E.L) y al abrir los registros del quemador, entrará aire, que diluirá la mezcla a rango explosivo. Una antorha de encendido o quemador encendiendo, prenderá inevi- blemente la mezcla en forma explosiva.
  50. 50. ESCENARIOS DE EXPLOSIÓN EN CALDERAS Encendidos subsiguientes del quemador - No hay encendido. Esto pasa cuando se está encendiendo un quemador y hay presencia de llama momentánea. En estas situaciones, el operario por la premura de encender y el “strees” que recibe, le es díficil recordar los intentos seguidos y la forma de porqué cree que falló el encendido, haciendo que en cual- quier intento adicional, caiga en la probabilidad de explosión, si no se analiza uno a uno cada intento fallido. Aquí cobra fuerza el hecho de implementar un sistema de detección de llama en el quemador. NOTA: La apertura del registro de aire en el quemador que se inten- ta encender, podría dar el aire suficiente para llevar la mezcla al ran- go explosivo. Caso
  51. 51. ESCENARIOS DE EXPLOSIÓN EN CALDERAS Purgado - Las calderas se purgan con aire para eliminar los gases combustibles La mezcla antes de purga, es rica en vapores (por en- cima del U.E.L). La purga última retira estos vapores. Como el aire de purga retira los vapores, el % de com- bustible en la mezcla se reduce pasando por el rango de explosividad. El tiempo en que la mezcla se mantiene en el rango explosivo, es función de la rata de aire de purga. Entre mas tiempo se mantenga la mezcla en el rango de explosividad en presencia de una fuente de igni- ción, mayor posibilidad que ocurra la exposión. El uso de altas ratas de aire de purga, con sopladores de tiro forzado (turbina a vapor-FDB), pasa muy rápido la mezcla por el rango peligro- so, evitando la explosión. UEL LEL 0 100 14
  52. 52. ESCENARIOS DE EXPLOSIÓN EN CALDERAS El uso límites de capacidad restringe el volumen de aire, si el impulsor es eléctrico, la mezcla en el horno, estará un rato mas largo en el rango peligroso con mas posibilidad de explosíón. Si el aire se límita por esta causa, se deben recomendar dos pasos; • Enfriamiento seguido de purga como método de asegurar la caldera. • Enfriarse lo suficiente, para que se eliminen las fuentes de ignición y evitar el encendido de la mezcla. Luego del enfriamiento, ahora si puede purgarse con suministro de aire limitado. Deben tenerse controles para detectar los períodos de enfriamiento.
  53. 53. ESCENARIOS DE EXPLOSIÓN EN CALDERAS Purgado - Charcos de combustible en la caldera Nunca debe hacerse purga de una caldera cuando hay evidencias de charcas de combustible dentro de ella. • La purga no retira las charcas, deben retirarse a mano con estopa • La caldera caliente, debe enfriarse antes de retirar el aceite • Al purgar una caldera caliente, hay mas posibilidad de explosión. Parte del aceite se vaporizará por el calor interno y la purga acele- rará su vaporización. • La purga retira los vapores combustibles, pero también permite espacio dentro de la caldera para formación de nuevos vapores
  54. 54. ESCENARIOS DE EXPLOSIÓN EN CALDERAS • El aire de purga tiende a diluir el % de vapores en la caldera. • Dependiendo del aire de purga y de las ratas de evaporación, la mezcla combustible - aire, podría entrar o salir del rango de explo- sividad. • La caldera caliente tiene fuentes de calor disponibles para producir detonación de la mezcla, si esta se desplaza hacia el rango de explo- sividad. • La purga con gas inerte, en calderas calientes con charcos de com- bustible, requerirá enfríarse suficientemente para eliminar cualquier fuente potencial de calor. Se requiere inspección cuando se sospe- che de charcas de combustible bajo cualquier condición de opera- ción. Continuación... Purgado - Charcos de combustible en la caldera
  55. 55. a) Problemas de las partes del atomizador: • Excesivo desgaste en el atomizador • Incorrecto ensamble del atomizador • Suciedad o taponamiento del atomizador • Posición incorrecta de la punta del atomizador en la garganta del difusor b) Problemas de atomización con vapor: • Presión de vapor de atomización demasiado baja • Vapor de atomización húmedo Condiciones Potenciales Explosivas (CPE´s)
  56. 56. c) Problemas en la mezcla aire - combustible: • Mezcla inapropiada de aire-combustible • Muy baja presión de combustible d) Exceso de aire de combustión: • Aumento del suministro de aire por mala operación del tiro forzado • Humo blanco e) Insuficiente aire de combustion: • Disminución de aire por mala operación del FDB • Humo negro en la chimenea • Registros de aire extrangulados (cerrados), luego del encendido Condiciones Potenciales Explosivas (CPE´s)
  57. 57. f) Fuga y acumulación de combustible: • Fuga de combustible en la cámara de fuego por falta de hermeticidad • Combustible no quemado en la cámara de fuego g) Agua en la mezcla aire-combustible: ) • Llamas intermitentes h) Misceláneos: • Incorrecta operación del sistema de control de combustión (ACC) • Breve interrupción del flujo de combustible al quemador • Pérdida de llama NOTA: Excesivo desgaste, incorrecto ensamble, suciedad o taponamiento del atomizador, puede producir combustible sin quemar que se acumula en el horno causando combustion incompleta y humo negro. El humo es dis- tinto del negro de insuficiencia de aire. Este es irregular con vetas negras en apariencia, por lo que se requiere mantenimiento del atomizador.
  58. 58. “El personal de operación debe mantener los atomizadores en su estado mecánico original y su terminado pulido." a) Falla para atender las señales de prevención La revisión de las circunstancias que han rodeado una explosión en una caldera, indican que ellas han estado precedidas por señales de adver- tencia, que deberían haber alertado al operador del riesgo que tenía. La lista de “señales de peligro” mas comunes que se presentaron: b) Uno o mas intentos fallidos para la llama c) Llamas intermitentes y/o llamas que se apagan d) Humo negro con vetas saliendo de la chimenea e) Oscuridad en dispositivo de inspección del horno y/o vapor combustible entrando desde el orificio de encendido f) Presencia de humo blanco saliendo por chimenea ENTRENAMIENTO DEL PERSONAL
  59. 59. Señales de peligro para una explosión g) Ignorar los chisporroteos de las llamas • Chisporroteo o apagada de llamas, es claramente un riesgo de explo- sión, (P.ej: aúnque la caldera apagó 9 veces su llama en 48 horas), la causa fue agua en el combustible. El personal que presenciaba este incidente, estaba incomodo y no parecía estar enterado de la amenaza de una explosión. Es dificil convencer a operadores que las llamas que “chispean” o se a- pagan, son riesgo de explosión, aúnque otras explosiones menores por “pérdida de llama”, su causa fue por agua en el combustible h) Ignorando el humo blanco • El humo blanco es señal de los mas altos riesgos de explosión, algunos claramente no lo consideran una amenaza.
  60. 60. Una guía sobre este tema establece que: “Cuando se haga encendido de una caldera fría usando combusti- bles destilados livianos, algo de humo blanco podría esperarse, re- duzca minimizando el humo, con ajustes de aire“ Procedimientos Operacionales de Ingeniería (EOP) vs Operación • La confusión en la documentación de operación y entrenamiento no son coherentes.Cada uno tiene sus propios requerimientos. Los EOP asumen que el usuario es un operador entrenado, sin embargo, cierta información básica que un operador entrenado debería saber, no se incuye en esta. Señales de peligro para una explosión En algunos casos, los EOP no contienen información sobre localización de válvulas e indicadores de medida y por ello este no es efectivo como guia de entrenamiento.
  61. 61. No observación del quemador y falla de llama por mal enfoque • Los quemadores no se observan frecuentemente y poco énfasis se hace en la inspección de la(s) llama(s) por el operador. • Hay instrumentación disponible en la consola del operador pero esta no permite diagnóstico de problemas específicos de combustión. Observación de la llama LA OBSERVACIÓN DE LA LLAMA EN UN HORNO, ES UNA RUTINA POCO EFECTUADA POR UN OPE- RADOR, LO CUAL HA INCIDIDO PARA PROPICIAR MUCHOS ACCIDENTES DE CALDERAS. La observación para detectar pérdida de llama, por ejemplo, requiere ob- servación directa, cosa que no puede hacerse continuamente y de allí na- ce el uso de detectores como herramientas imprescindibles
  62. 62. “La mayoría de las explosiones de hornos, es resultado de fallas al detectar la pérdida de ignición. Otras indicaciones como “caida de presión de vapor”, “caida de tempe- ratura del vapor” o de los “gases”, “evidencian” el no quemado de com- bustible o lo está en forma incompleta. Esto indica que rutinariamente, debería hacerse una observación, especial en aquellos quemadores que tienen problemas de llama“ • “La observación puntual de los quemadores, en grandes plantas con- troladas hoy día desde un punto, no es práctico”. La única observa- ción positiva es la intervención del operario. • En otras palabras, se necesita una observación directa de la llama des- de el frente de la caldera o una indicación positiva de llama en la conso- la. Observación de la llama
  63. 63. COLORES EN CALDERAS Falla para interpretar los colores (vidrios y llama) • Existen problemas con los vidrios de los orificios de inspección; las cal- deras con mas de un color en los vidrios de las mirillas, o con suciedad de cenizas y hollín, dificultan la observación. Un color de vidrio de mirilla de observación como “azul cobalto” no está definido, pero, se refiere al azul marino • Una planta tenía en la misma caldera, tres distintos colores de vidrios a- zul, que tenía el tinte de cobalto y preguntado el porqué de ese color, la respuesta: “ fue lo que se consiguió” pues el correcto no lo había. • En otros casos al preguntarse a los operadores por el uso de distintos colores de vidrios de mirillas, la gente se sorprende. El color del vidrio es importante para el criterio evaluativo de la apariencia del color de la llama, ya que esto determina la eficiencia de la combustión. Obvio que el color de la llama visto desde el exterior de la caldera, depen- de en gran medida del color del vidrio a través del cual se observa.
  64. 64. INTERPRETACIÓN DE LOS COLORES DE LA LLAMA COLOR • A. “Blanco incandescente" • B. “Blanco brillante". • C. “Blanco incandescente y blanco deslumbrante" (aplica a muy altas ratas de combustión) • D. “Blanco deslumbrante" • E. Cambios de color de la llama desde “amarillo claro" a “rojo anaranjado". • F. “Solo suave intensidad de llama blanca deslumbrante” (aplica a muy al- tas ratas de combustión) • G. “Amarillento-naranja a color dorado". SIGNIFICADO • A. Considerable exceso de aire • B. Idem al anterior (Consider….) • C. Idem al anterior • D. Agua en el aceite o escape de vapor por un tubo de la caldera • E. Reducción en porcentaje del exceso de aire • F. Reducción en porcentaje del exceso de aire • G. Instalación bien diseñada operando en buena condición con mínimo ex- ceso de aire
  65. 65. Criterios del color de la llama El criterio del color es demasiado umpreciso y subjetivo, por ejemplo: Cuál es la diferencia entre “amarillo-anaranjado" y “rojo-anaranjado" del “dorado"? Cuál el parecido a “Solo suave intensidad de llama blanca deslumbrante”? Cómo es el “Blanco deslumbrante“? Cuál el “Blanco incandescente ? Y cuál el “ Blanco brillante"? Puede presentarse una crítica por la descripción verbal y escrita sobre el co- lor de la llama, que no es suficiente para describir precisamente el color de la llama, ya que se requiere una demostración con llamas reales y comentarios expertos para saber interpretar el color y determinar su significado para efi- ciencia de la combustión, ya que un operador normalmente no ha recibido en- trenamiento en interpretación del color.
  66. 66. El patron es otro aspecto importante de la apariencia de la llama y que también es olvidado. La llama debe tener una forma circular completa sobre la punta del atomi- zador y desde la parte trasera del horno debe verse una llama continua “exactamente discernible“. Los datos de entrevistas reunidas muestran que para el operador es impor- tante conocer el patrón de llama, aunque este no sea verificado Criterios de patrón de la llama Exceso normal Alto exceso Moderado exceso Defecto de aire Alto defecto de aire

×