5 analisis fallastipicas

DIAGNÓSTICO DE FALLAS TIPICAS DE LA CALDERA A. Diagnóstico de fallas por factores claves en los tubos B. Falla del quemado...
A. DIAGNÓSTICO DE FACTORES CRÍTICO DE FALLAS EN LOS TUBOS NACE/07-2002 Results of the study show that the total annual est...
A. DIAGNÓSTICO DE FACTORES CLAVES DE FALLAS EN LOS TUBOS CAUSA BÁSICA CONDICIONES TÉRMICAS Flujo de calor, Temperatura CON...
DIAGNÓSTICO DE FACTORES CLAVES DE FALLAS EN LOS TUBOS Las consideraciones del ambiente de operación y la historia, ayu- da...
DIAGNÓSTICO DE FACTORES CLAVES DE FALLAS EN LOS TUBOS PRIMER PASO: LA LOCALIZACIÓN DE LA FALLA PUEDE CLASIFICARSE COMO: So...
DIAGNÓSTICO DE FACTORES CLAVES DE FALLAS EN LOS TUBOS TERCER PASO: CON LOS DATOS DE DISEÑO, SE VERIFICA EL MATERIAL DEL TU...
PROCESO DE DIAGNÓSTICO DE UN TUBO CARTA DE DIAGNOSTICO PRINCIPAL > 700°F, 370°C PARA TUBOS DE HP, SH Y RH CRACK LEAK BURST...
Temperatura de inicio del Creep • Carbon steel.................................................................800oF • Car...
PROCESO DE DIAGNÓSTICO DE UN TUBO DIAGNÓSTICO DE FALLA DE TUBOS EN SOBRECALENTADORES TEMPERATURA > 700°F (370°C) TEMPERATU...
PROCESO DE DIAGNÓSTICO DE UN TUBO DIAGNÓSTICO DE FALLA EN TUBOS DE CALDERAS TEMPERATURA > 450°F (230°C) TEMPERATURA < 450°...
PROCESO DE DIAGNÓSTICO DE UN TUBO DIAGNÓSTICO DE FALLA EN TUBOS DE PRECALENTADORES FW CRACK PINHOLE BURST HOJA P HOJA Q HO...
HOJA Q. TUBO EN MEDIA CAÑA, MOSTRANDO ATAQUE CAÚSTICO POR ALTO pH La corrosión caústica es el resultado de la evaporación ...
HOJA O. CORROSIÓN EN TUBO DE AGUA DE ALIMENTACIÓN ATACADO POR OXIGENO Sin adecuada desaireación ya sea mecánica o química,...
PICADO POR OXIGENO • LA MAYOR VULNERABILIDAD AL PICADO, CUANDO ESTÁ FUERA DE SERVICIO (MÉTODOS HÚMEDO Y SECO) • CUANDO EST...
TUBO DEL ECONOMIZADOR SEVERAMENTE AFECTADO POR OXÍGENO Los mas severos daños por oxígeno ocurrren en la entrada al economi...
SOBRECALENTAMIENTO DE CORTO TIEMPO • EL TUBO FALLADO PRESENTA ALABEADO DELGADO. • OCURRE CUANDO SE INTERRUMPE LA CIRCULACI...
Falla debido a sobrecalentamiento y flujo plástico (comúnmente asociado con depositos) el análisis confirmó el sobrecalent...
TUBO INCRUSTADO CON DEPÓSITOS, CAUSA SOBRECALENTAMIENTO DE LARGO PLAZO Este tipo de falla es asociado con depósitos en las...
ESTRATIFICACIÓN DE FLUJO DE VAPOR Y AGUA- EVAPORACIÓN A RESEQUEDAD (STEAM BLANKETING) Ocurre en zonas de entrada de bajo c...
TUBO CON ATAQUE ÁCIDO Esta falla está asociada con un adelgazamiento general de toda la superficie, como se muestra en la ...
ATAQUE POR HIDRÓGENO O FRAGILIDAD Este fenómeno se encontró a partir de 1960, cuando se incrementaron las presiones de cal...
DIAGNÓSTICO DE CORROSIÓN Depositación y corrosión bajo depósito en undomo de vapor de una caldera acuatubular. Se ven las ...
DIAGNÓSTICO DE DEPÓSITOS Tubos bajantes desde el tambor de vapor con depósitos de- bido a una pobre operación del control ...
DIAGNÓSTICO DE FACTORES CLAVES DE FALLAS EN LOS TUBOS MECANISMOS DE CAUSAS RAICES TÍPICAS DE FALLA DETECTOR DE FRAGILIDAD ...
DIAGNÓSTICO DE FACTORES CLAVES DE FALLAS EN LOS TUBOS FALLA POR FRAGILIDAD DE HIDROGENO SE PRODUCE POR UN ESFUERZO DE TENS...
SOBRECALENTAMIENTO DE CORTO TIEMPO ESTA FALLA MUESTRA EL TUBO QUEMADO CON ALABEADO FINO. OCURRE CUAN- DO SE INTERRUMPE LA ...
FISURA CAÚSTICA OCURRE CUANDO HAY CONCENTRACIÓN DE SODA BAJO DEPOSITOS POROSOS EN LOS TUBOS DE LA CALDERA. EL HIERRO AL DE...
Stress corrosion cracking (ROTURA POR ES- FUERZO DE CORROSIÓN), es un mecanis- mo de falla, causado por un ambiente hostil...
El picado es una forma localizada de ataque corrosivo. La corrosion por picado es tipifica- por la formación de huecos o p...
Cuando los esfuerzos de tensión se aplican a un componente fragilizado por hidrógeno, este puede fallar prematuramente. La...
LA CORROSIÓN ES UN PROCESO NATURAL Y NORMAL QUE RARA VEZ ES TOTALMENTE PREVENIDO, PERO PUEDE SER MINIMIZADO O CONTROLADO Y...
TUBO CON ATAQUE POR STREES CORROSION CRACKING Combinación de strees y corrosíon. Se inicia por inapropiada limpieza químic...
La tuerca hexagonal tipo A 316 en acero ino- xidable se fracturó en dos mitades producien- do escape. La fractura fue queb...
FALLA POR FATIGA LA FATIGA DE UN METAL ES CAUSADO POR CICLOS REPETIDOS DE LA CARGA. ESTE ES UN DAÑO LOCALIZADO PROGRESIVO ...
En la prueba hidrostática antes del re-arranque se encontró escape en un tubo de pantalla del sobrecalentador. La fuga por...
Rotura por fatiga, se inicio en la base de una soldadura y se propagó progresivamente a través del espesor de la pared, an...
En la inspección anual de una caldera de recobro de licor negro, uno de los tubos de la pared pantalla se encontró con un ...
El exámen microestructural en varias secciones transverssales del tubo indicó sobrecalentamiento en el pandeo. Las fisuras...
DIAGNÓSTICO DE FALLAS TÍPICAS EN COMBUSTIÓN CUANDO SE UTILIZAN PROGRAMADORES DE ÚLTIMA TECNOLOGÍA PARA CALDERAS, ESTOS POS...
B. DIAGNÓSTICO DE FALLAS EN EL QUEMADOR A. Falla del piloto de ignición al encendido B. No hay llama principal al encendid...
ELÉCTRICAMENTE, PUEDE SER POR FALTA DE VOLTAJE EN LOS TERMINALES DE ENTRADA DEL PROGRAMADOR a) Interruptor principal, abie...
B. No hay llama principal al encendido (gas), pero si del pilotoB. No hay llama principal al encendido (gas), pero si del ...
a) Mal posicionamiento de la pistola de aceite en el quemador b) Irregular abertura de los registros de aire del quemador ...
a) Mal posicionamiento de la pistola de aceite en el quemador b) Taponamiento de las aberturas sobre el difusor de aire se...
E. Apagada reiterativa del quemador de fuel oilE. Apagada reiterativa del quemador de fuel oil a) Mal mantenidas las boqui...
F. Quemador de gas con apagada contínua a) Baja presión de gas de entrada b) Falla de la válvula de flujo mínimo c) Baja r...
G. No enciende el quemador de fuel oilG. No enciende el quemador de fuel oil a) Baja presión de fuel oil en la pistola de ...
FALLAS EN CALDERAS DE VAPOR HAY DOS RAZONES COMUNES PARA FALLA DE UNA CALDERA: • OPERACIÓN EN EL CORTO PLAZO O ERRORES DE ...
• Mala atomización del fuel oil que puede causar acumulación en el horno y crear una mezcla volátil de combustible no quem...
CAUSAS COMUNES DE BAJO NIVEL DE AGUA • Falla de la bomba de agua • Falla de la válvula de control • Falla de agua y conden...
Antes de encender la caldera, siempre purgue el horno totalmente. • Haga rutinas de mantenimiento, calibración y prueba de...
• Continuamente monitoree la calidad de los condensados que vienen del proceso para que en caso de contaminación por fallo...
  1. 1. FALLAS TÍPICAS EN OPERACIÓN DE CALDERAS Por: Gonzalo Rodríguez Guerrero Bogotá, julio 26, 27, 28 y 29 de 2006 ASOCIACIÓN COLOMBIANA DE INGENIEROS ELECTRICISTAS, MECÁNICOS Y AFINES
  2. 2. BUENAS PRÁCTICAS PARA EL MANEJO DE UNA CALDERA ACUATUBULAR BUENAS PRÁCTICAS PARA EL MANEJO DE UNA CALDERA ACUATUBULAR CRITERIOS OPERACIONALES PARA UNA CALDERA ACUATUBULAR CRITERIOS OPERACIONALES PARA UNA CALDERA ACUATUBULAR
  3. 3. DIAGNÓSTICO DE FALLAS TIPICAS DE LA CALDERA A. Diagnóstico de fallas por factores claves en los tubos B. Falla del quemador al encendido 1. No hay ignición 2. No hay llama principal, pero si del piloto 3. Llama baja (Bajo fuego) en el quemador 4. Ocurre parada durante el encendido C. Diagnóstico por fallas operacionales A. Diagnóstico de fallas por factores claves en los tubos B. Falla del quemador al encendido 1. No hay ignición 2. No hay llama principal, pero si del piloto 3. Llama baja (Bajo fuego) en el quemador 4. Ocurre parada durante el encendido C. Diagnóstico por fallas operacionales
  4. 4. A. DIAGNÓSTICO DE FACTORES CRÍTICO DE FALLAS EN LOS TUBOS NACE/07-2002 Results of the study show that the total annual estimated direct cost of corrosion in the U.S. is a staggering $276 billion—approximately 3.1% of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It reveals that, although corrosion management has im- proved over the past several decades, the U.S. must find more and better ways to encourage, support, and implement optimal corrosion control practices. 276 BILLONES US = $ 276,000 x US 1,000,000 X $/US 2,700 = $ Col. 7.45 x 1014 PIB COLOMBIA: 90,000 MILLONES US, RATIO: 276,000/90,000 = 3
  5. 5. A. DIAGNÓSTICO DE FACTORES CLAVES DE FALLAS EN LOS TUBOS CAUSA BÁSICA CONDICIONES TÉRMICAS Flujo de calor, Temperatura CONDICIONES QUÍMICAS Contaminantes, pH, OD LOCALIZACIÓN DE LA FALLA Soldadura, Codo, Cuerpo del tubo MATERIAL CS, SS, ALEACIÓN TIPODEFALLA PINHOLE,CRACK, BURST,OTROS
  6. 6. DIAGNÓSTICO DE FACTORES CLAVES DE FALLAS EN LOS TUBOS Las consideraciones del ambiente de operación y la historia, ayu- dan a descubrir la causa raíz. Todas las causas pueden ser evaluadas sin remover muestras del tubo para análisis ya sea químico o metalúrgico. La confirmación de la causa raíz, a menudo no es posible, sin un análisis detallado del material fallado. Podría incluirse para el diagnóstico de la falla del tubo, el análisis químico del tubo y de los productos de la corrosión o depósitos, inspección microscópica (óptica y electrónica) del área fallada u otras pruebas (réplicas).
  7. 7. DIAGNÓSTICO DE FACTORES CLAVES DE FALLAS EN LOS TUBOS PRIMER PASO: LA LOCALIZACIÓN DE LA FALLA PUEDE CLASIFICARSE COMO: Soldadura: Ya sea tubo a tubo, tubo a cabezal o costura de la soldadura en el tubo • Codo: Un codo en el cuerpo del tubo, usualmente a 30° - 45° o codo a 180° • Cuerpo: En la parte recta del tubo, o en la aleta del mismo o desnudo SEGUNDO PASO: UNA VEZ LOCALIZADA LA FALLA, UNA INSPECCIÓN VISUAL, DETERMINARÁ EL TIPO DE FALLA TIPICAMENTE SE CLASIFICA COMO: • PINHOLE (Orificios minúsculos) • CRACK (Grietas líneales que pueden presentar aberturas amplias) • BURST (Reventón, estallido: grieta de área amplia por corrosión o desgaste) • CREEP (Deformación progresiva por alta temperatura) • STREES CORROSION CRACKING (Falla de rotura por corrosión) • OVERHEATING (Sobrecarga de calor) • CORROSION (Daño por pérdida de maerial) • DESGASTE (Uso inadecuado) • OTROS (Corrosión por hidrógeno, caustico,..)
  8. 8. DIAGNÓSTICO DE FACTORES CLAVES DE FALLAS EN LOS TUBOS TERCER PASO: CON LOS DATOS DE DISEÑO, SE VERIFICA EL MATERIAL DEL TUBO PARA CONFIRMAR, LUEGO DE UNA PRUEBA, EL MATERIAL CORRECTO A UTILIZAR. CUARTO PASO: CLASIFICANDO EL AMBIENTE DE OPERACIÓN DEL TUBO Y SU LOCALIZACIÓN AYUDARÁ AL DIAGNÓSTICO. ESTOS FACTORES SON: • Condiciones térmicas: La temperatura y el flujo de calor sobre el tubo al momento de la falla y durante la vida de la planta. Los cambios de temperatura durante los transitorios. • Factores químicos: El potencial de hidrogeno del agua y el condensado, el oxigeno disuelto, los contaminantes químicos, los químicos del tratamiento del agua, los contaminantes en los gases de salida y otros. • Factores mecánicos: La velocidad del flujo de agua/vapor/gases de salida, presiones, vibraciones
  9. 9. DIAGNÓSTICO DE FACTORES CLAVES DE FALLAS EN LOS TUBOS Las consideraciones del ambiente de operación y la historia, ayu- dan a descubrir la causa raíz. Todas las causas pueden evaluarse sin remover muestras para análisisdel tubo (químico o metalúrgico). La confirmación de la causa base, a menudo no es posible, sin un análisis detallado del material fallado Para el diagnóstico de la falla • Análisis químico del tubo y productos de la corrosión o depósitos • La inspección microscópica (óptica y electrónica) del área fallada RESUMEN - RECURSOS
  10. 10. PROCESO DE DIAGNÓSTICO DE UN TUBO CARTA DE DIAGNOSTICO PRINCIPAL > 700°F, 370°C PARA TUBOS DE HP, SH Y RH CRACK LEAK BURST CARTA DE DIAGNOSTICO SECUNDARIO HOJA A HOJA B HOJA C En codo o tubo recto BURST IN HP, SP Y RP TUBES > 1050°F < 1050°F CREEP WELD DEFECT SUMARIODE CAUSASDEFALLAS Weld Defect Este mecanismo de falla ocurre en los siguientes sitios: • HP SUPERHEATERS • HP EVAPORATORS • HP ECONOMIZERS • HP ............. Location Apariencia de la falla El mecanismo de falla muestra la siguiente apariencia: 1. Pequeñas superficies de grietas 2. Superficies de soldadura irregular 3. Excesiva burda soldadura, falta de fusión 4. Superfcie corroida en la soldadura CRACK: Grieta, rajadura LEAK: Escapes, fugas Burst: Reventón, estallido CREEP: Deformación progresiva por alta temperatura OTRO HOJA N Sigue
  11. 11. Temperatura de inicio del Creep • Carbon steel.................................................................800oF • Carbon + 1/2 Molybdenum...........................................850oF • 1-1/4 Chromium-1/2 Molybdenum................................950oF • 2-1/4 Chromium-1 Molybdenum................................1,000oF • Stainless steel............................................................1,050oF Creep (ocurre bajo carga a altas temperaturas). Las calderas, las turbinas de gas y hornos, son algunos de los sistemas que tienen componentes que experimentan creep. Entender el comportamiento de los materiales a altas temperaturas, es un beneficio en la evaluación de fallas en esos tipos de sistemas.
  12. 12. PROCESO DE DIAGNÓSTICO DE UN TUBO DIAGNÓSTICO DE FALLA DE TUBOS EN SOBRECALENTADORES TEMPERATURA > 700°F (370°C) TEMPERATURA < 700°F (370°C) CRACK PINHOLE BURST CRACK PINHOLE BURST HOJA A HOJA B HOJA C HOJA D HOJA E HOJA F
  13. 13. PROCESO DE DIAGNÓSTICO DE UN TUBO DIAGNÓSTICO DE FALLA EN TUBOS DE CALDERAS TEMPERATURA > 450°F (230°C) TEMPERATURA < 450°F (230°C) CRACK PINHOLE BURST CRACK PINHOLE BURST HOJA G HOJA H HOJA I HOJA J HOJA K HOJA L
  14. 14. PROCESO DE DIAGNÓSTICO DE UN TUBO DIAGNÓSTICO DE FALLA EN TUBOS DE PRECALENTADORES FW CRACK PINHOLE BURST HOJA P HOJA Q HOJA O
  15. 15. HOJA Q. TUBO EN MEDIA CAÑA, MOSTRANDO ATAQUE CAÚSTICO POR ALTO pH La corrosión caústica es el resultado de la evaporación concentrando las sales en la superficie del metal. Esto disuelve la capa de magnetita (Fe3O4) (Steam blanketing), ayuda a este fenómeno de corrosión (gouges).
  16. 16. HOJA O. CORROSIÓN EN TUBO DE AGUA DE ALIMENTACIÓN ATACADO POR OXIGENO Sin adecuada desaireación ya sea mecánica o química, la corrosión por oxigeno esta presente. El picado es mas visible en: • En los huecos de distribución de los tubos de alimentación • En la línea de agua dentro del tambor de vapor • En los tubos bajantes (downcomer)
  17. 17. PICADO POR OXIGENO • LA MAYOR VULNERABILIDAD AL PICADO, CUANDO ESTÁ FUERA DE SERVICIO (MÉTODOS HÚMEDO Y SECO) • CUANDO ESTÁ EN OPERACIÓN, EL PICADO OCURRE ESPECIALMENTE EN LOS SISTEMAS DE CALENTAMIENTO DEL AGUA DE ALIMENTACIÓN (CALENTADORES, ECONOMIZADORES), PUES ES ALLÍ DONDE EL AGUA PRIMERO SE CALIENTA POR ENCIMA DE LA TEMPERATURA DEL DESAIREADOR. EL MEJOR MÉTODO DE CONTROL DEL PICADO, ES OPERAR EL DESAIREADOR APRO- PIADAMENTE Y CON SUFICIENTE SECUESTRANTE DE OXIGENO. EL PICADO VIEJO O ACTIVO DEBE DIFERENCIARSE. EL ACTIVO MUESTRA LA PARTE AFECTADA DE COLOR ROJO -CAFÉ Y CUANDO SE REMUEVE, SE NOTA UN COLOR DE HIERRO NEGRO DENTRO DEL PICADO.
  18. 18. TUBO DEL ECONOMIZADOR SEVERAMENTE AFECTADO POR OXÍGENO Los mas severos daños por oxígeno ocurrren en la entrada al economizador y especialmente en las costuras de soldaduras. Es absolutamente necesario disponer del desaireador para el control de este fenómeno. La aplicación de un secuestrante de oxígeno de acción rápida, tal como el sulfito de sodio catalizado, ayuda a proteger esta parte vital del sistema de vapor. 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 % O2 removido 20 40 60 80 100 Minutos Sulfito de sodio Sulfito de sodio catalizado
  19. 19. SOBRECALENTAMIENTO DE CORTO TIEMPO • EL TUBO FALLADO PRESENTA ALABEADO DELGADO. • OCURRE CUANDO SE INTERRUMPE LA CIRCULACIÓN DEL AGUA DENTRO DEL TUBO Y LOS GASES SOBRECALIENTAN RÁPIDAMENTE EL METAL A UN PUNTO DONDE COMIENZA SU PLASTICIDAD, ORIGINANDO FUERTE DEBILITAMIENTO. LAS CAUSAS TÍPICAS SE DEBEN A: • PROBLEMAS DE SOBRECALENTAMIENTO POR MALA CIRCULACIÓN DE AGUA. • CAMBIOS REPENTINOS DE CARGA CON BAJO NIVEL DE AGUA. • BLOQUEO DE UN TUBO POR DEPÓSITOS SOBRECALENTAMIENTO DE LARGO TIEMPO • PRESENTA FALLA DE LABIO GRUESO EN EL TUBO. • PUEDE RESULTAR POR FUERTES DEPÓSITOS, GOLPE DE LLAMA, RESTRIC- CIONES DE FLUJO, AGUA MAL TRATADA O PATRONES ANORMALES DE CIR- CULACIÓN DE GASES .
  20. 20. Falla debido a sobrecalentamiento y flujo plástico (comúnmente asociado con depositos) el análisis confirmó el sobrecalentamiento por corto plazo. Cuando el calentamiento es causado por una rápida elevación en la temperatura del metal hasta 1,600°F, se alcanzan las condiciones de plasticidad y ocurre una violenta rotura. Generalmente ocurre por pérdida de nivel de agua, o depósitos que obstruyen el flujo, o un rápido incrementó de carga en la arrancada de la caldera. TUBO FALLADO (BURST) DE LABIO DELGADO CAUSADO POR SOBRECALENTAMIENTO
  21. 21. TUBO INCRUSTADO CON DEPÓSITOS, CAUSA SOBRECALENTAMIENTO DE LARGO PLAZO Este tipo de falla es asociado con depósitos en las tuberías lo que causa un sobrecalentamiento en el largo plazo. Es indicación grave de la anormalidad del tratamiento químico del agua en la caldera, lo cual requiere inmediatas medidas de corrección. En la foto se observan las ampollas en dos zonas del mismo tubo.
  22. 22. ESTRATIFICACIÓN DE FLUJO DE VAPOR Y AGUA- EVAPORACIÓN A RESEQUEDAD (STEAM BLANKETING) Ocurre en zonas de entrada de bajo calor de la caldera. Cuando por cualquier razón, la velocidad del flujo no es suficiente para mantener turbulencia o mezcla completa de agua y vapor, ocurre la evaporación a resequedad. Durante el paso a través de los tubos, especialmente en aquellos declinados o con pendientes. El tubo mostrado se encuentra lejos de la zona radiante y la circu- lación positiva es baja. Transmisión del calor en la pared de un tubo de una caldera Película fílmica del gas de combustión Pared del tubo Espesor de incrustación Película fílmica del vapor
  23. 23. TUBO CON ATAQUE ÁCIDO Esta falla está asociada con un adelgazamiento general de toda la superficie, como se muestra en la foto media caña del tubo. El estado de la superficie es suave. En algunas circunstancias se han encontrado, bafles, tornillos, tuercas y otras áreas "estresadas" por este fenómeno, daña das y destruidas. Una limpieza química mal realizada, puede mostrar este estado generalizado.
  24. 24. ATAQUE POR HIDRÓGENO O FRAGILIDAD Este fenómeno se encontró a partir de 1960, cuando se incrementaron las presiones de caldera y se presenta especialmente en presiones desde 1,500 psig. En estos sistemas la alkalinidad es mucho mas baja que en las calderas de baja presión y los programas de tratamiento químico que maneja son muy susceptibles a afectarse por contaminantes que bajan la alcalinidad y el pH, dan- do lugar a ataque ácido sobre el acero que produce hidrógeno. El hidrógeno en depósitos penetra al acero y reacciona con el carbón para formar metano. La rotura es violenta y repentina con daños desastrosos.
  25. 25. TUBO INCRUSTADO CON DEPÓSITOS, CAUSA SOBRECALENTAMIENTO DE LARGO PLAZO Este tipo de falla es asociado con depósitos en las tuberías lo que causa un sobrecalentamiento de largo plazo. Es una grave indicación de la anormalidad del tratamiento químico del agua en la caldera, el cual requiere inmediatas medidas de corrección. Los depósitos magnéticos en el punto de falla, indican oxidación del metal del tubo. Si la temperatura de opera- ción del tubo excede los valo- res de diseño, el vapor con el acero entran en reacción di- recta para formar óxido de hierro con desprendimiento de hidrógeno. • Excesivo calor • Reducción de flujo de vapor (arrancada y apagada) DEPÓSITOS DE ÓXIDO MAGNÉTICO
  26. 26. DIAGNÓSTICO DE CORROSIÓN Depositación y corrosión bajo depósito en undomo de vapor de una caldera acuatubular. Se ven las líneas de agua de a- limentación y la de la purga contínua en la parte baja. Se muestra las áreas negras de corrosión por ataque de o- xigeno ocurrida por la disponibilidad de la calera en ambien- te húmedo de esta caldera pirotubular.
  27. 27. DIAGNÓSTICO DE DEPÓSITOS Tubos bajantes desde el tambor de vapor con depósitos de- bido a una pobre operación del control del agua en un inter- cambiador iónico de una caldera acuatubular. Tubos bajantes desde el tambor de lodos mostrando los depósitos de calcio por la operación deficiente de un sua- vizador de zeolita por operar mas allá del control de tiempo del intercambiador.
  28. 28. DIAGNÓSTICO DE FACTORES CLAVES DE FALLAS EN LOS TUBOS MECANISMOS DE CAUSAS RAICES TÍPICAS DE FALLA DETECTOR DE FRAGILIDAD CAÚSTICA TORNILLO DE AJUSTE TUBO DE MUESTRA VAPOR AGUA SOLUCIÓN CONCENTRADA PASAJEDEAGUADELA CALDERAALAMUESTRA Es un esfuerzo de corrosión, causado por operar a altas concentraciones de soda en las calderas. La soda opera sobre la metalurgia intercristalina del acero del tubo,debilitandolo hasta fallar. FRAGILIDAD CAUSTICA
  29. 29. DIAGNÓSTICO DE FACTORES CLAVES DE FALLAS EN LOS TUBOS FALLA POR FRAGILIDAD DE HIDROGENO SE PRODUCE POR UN ESFUERZO DE TENSIÓN EN UN MATERIAL SUS- CEPTIBLE Y LA PRESENCIA DE HIDROGENO. ESFUERZOS RESIDUALES O EXTERNOS APLICADOS SIGNIFICATIVAMENTE MAS BAJOS DEL ES- FUERZO LÍMITE PUEDEN CAUSAR LA ROTURA, FALLA QUE SE CATALO- GA COMO CATASTRÓFICA Y OCURRE SIN DEFORMACIÓN DEL COMPO- NENTE. MUY POCAS CANTIDADES DE HIDROGENO PUEDEN CAUSAR LA FRAGI- LIDAD POR HIDRÓGENO EN ACEROS DE ALTOS ESFUERZOS. LAS CAUSAS COMUNES DE ESTA FRAGILIDAD SON EL PICADO Y LA SOL- DAURA
  30. 30. SOBRECALENTAMIENTO DE CORTO TIEMPO ESTA FALLA MUESTRA EL TUBO QUEMADO CON ALABEADO FINO. OCURRE CUAN- DO SE INTERRUMPE LA CIRCULACIÓN DEL AGUA DENTRO DEL TUBO Y LOS GA- SES SOBRECALIENTAN RAPIDAMENTE EL METAL A UN PUNTO DONDE ESTE CO- MIENZA SU PLASTICIDAD, CON FUERTE QUEMADA. LAS CAUSAS TÍPICAS SON DE- BIDAS A PROBLEMAS DE CALENTAMIENTO POR MALA OPERACIÓN DE CIRCULA- CIÓN DE AGUA. TAMBIÉN CAMBIOS REPENTINOS DE CARGA CON BAJO NIVEL DE AGUA. UN TUBO BLOQUEADO PUEDE OCURRIR POR DEPÓSITOS SOBRECALENTAMIENTO DE LARGO TIEMPO EL TUBO PRESENTA QUEMADURA DE LABIO GRUESO EN EL TUBO. PUEDE RESUL- TAR POR FUERTES DEPÓSITOS, GOLPE DE LLAMA, RESTRICCIONES DE FLUJO O AGUA MAL TRATADA O PATRONES DE CIRCULACIÓN DE GASES ANORMALES.
  31. 31. FISURA CAÚSTICA OCURRE CUANDO HAY CONCENTRACIÓN DE SODA BAJO DEPOSITOS POROSOS EN LOS TUBOS DE LA CALDERA. EL HIERRO AL DEPOSITARSE TIENDE A SER PO- ROSO. AL EVAPORARSE EL AGUA, LA CONCENTRACIÓN DE SODA SE INCREMEN- TA DRAMÁTICAMENTE, DISOLVIENDO LA MAGNETITA DEL METAL DEL TUBO. ADI- CIONAL, SE NOTA UNA SUSTANCIA BLANCA DELIMITANDO LOS BORDES DEL DE- PÓSITO (CARBONATO DE SODIO). LOS MAS PREVALENTES SON LOS ANTERIORES, ADEMÁS QUE EXISTEN OTROS COMO FRAGILIDAD CAÚSTICA Y POR HIDRÓGENO, EL SCC Y EL BLOQUEO DE VA- POR (BLANQUETING). CARACTERIZACIÓN DE LA FALLA SI ALGUNA DE LAS FALLAS DE SU EQUIPO NO SE AJUSTAN A ESTOS, CONTACTE EL EXPERTO ASESOR PARA SU CARACTERIZACIÓN, CAUSA Y REMEDIO. LAS MUESTRAS SON MUY IMPORTANTES PARA EL ESTUDIO POR LABORATORIOS ESPECIALIZADOS.
  32. 32. Stress corrosion cracking (ROTURA POR ES- FUERZO DE CORROSIÓN), es un mecanis- mo de falla, causado por un ambiente hostil, sobre un material susceptible y un esfuerzo de tensión. La temperature es un factor ambiental signifi- cativo que afecta y acelera la falla. Métodos de prevención: • Apropiada selección del material • Remoción de los químicosque promue- ven. • Cambiar el proceso o diseño para reducir los esfuerzos de tensión
  33. 33. El picado es una forma localizada de ataque corrosivo. La corrosion por picado es tipifica- por la formación de huecos o picado sobre la superficie del metal. El picado puede causar falla debido a la perforación. La corrosion total, se mide por pérdida de peso, mientras que para el picado, esta pue- de ser minima. La rata de penetración puede ser de 10 a 100 veces mayor que la corrosion generali- zada. El desgaste se define como el daño de la super- ficie sólida causada por la remoción o desplaza- miento de material por la acción mecánica de Un contacto sólido, liquido o gaseoso. DESGASTE PICADO DIRECCIÓN DE FLUJO
  34. 34. Cuando los esfuerzos de tensión se aplican a un componente fragilizado por hidrógeno, este puede fallar prematuramente. Las fallas de fragilidad por hidrógeno son frecuentemente inesperados y algunas veces catastróficos. FRAGILIDAD POR HIDRÓGENO
  35. 35. LA CORROSIÓN ES UN PROCESO NATURAL Y NORMAL QUE RARA VEZ ES TOTALMENTE PREVENIDO, PERO PUEDE SER MINIMIZADO O CONTROLADO YA SEA CON LA ESCOGEN- CIA DEL MATERIAL APROPIADO, EL DISEÑO, LOS RECUBRIMIENTOS DE PROTECCIÓN Y OCASIONALMENTE POR EL CAMBIO DE LAS CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES. CORROSIÓN LA CORROSIÓN ES UN DAÑO QUIMICAMENTE INDUCIDO A UN MATERIAL DETERIORANDO SUS PROPIEDADES Y DANDO COMO RESULTADO, UNA FALLA DEL COMPONENTE. EN EL ANÁLISIS DE LA FALLA SE DEBE CONSIDERAR: • TIPO DE CORROSIÓN • RATA DE CORROSIÓN • EXTENSIÓN DE LA FALLA • INTERACCIÓN ENTRE LA CORROSIÓN Y OTROS MECANISMOS DE FALLA
  36. 36. TUBO CON ATAQUE POR STREES CORROSION CRACKING Combinación de strees y corrosíon. Se inicia por inapropiada limpieza química y altos niveles de oxígeno disuelto, salidas de control de pH del agua de caldera, altos niveles de cloruros, presencia de hidróxidos libres. El strees puede ser causado por incursiones de temperatura a esfuerzos residuales, causados por arranques o apagadas rápidas que agravan la situación. Se presentan en soldaduras, áreas relativamente frías y soportes.
  37. 37. La tuerca hexagonal tipo A 316 en acero ino- xidable se fracturó en dos mitades producien- do escape. La fractura fue quebradiza con rotu- ras secundarias adyacentes. El examen metalográfico indicó que la rotura fue transgranular, multiple y ramificada, ca- racterística de stress-corrosion cracking en aceros inoxidables austeníticos. Stress corrosion cracking SCC, es un fenóme- no de rotura dependiente del tiempo, que o- curre a materiales susceptibles bajo la acción combinada de un esfuerzo de tensión y un am- biente agresivo. La serie 300 de aceros inoxidables austeníti- cos, son altamente susceptibles a SCC induci- dos por cloruros. ROTURA POR ESFUERZO DE CORROSIÓN
  38. 38. FALLA POR FATIGA LA FATIGA DE UN METAL ES CAUSADO POR CICLOS REPETIDOS DE LA CARGA. ESTE ES UN DAÑO LOCALIZADO PROGRESIVO DEBIDO A LA FLUCTUACIÓN DE ESFUERZOS Y TENSIONES SOBRE EL MATERIAL. EL PROCESO DE FATIGA CONSTA DE TRES ETAPAS: • INICIO DE LA GRIETA • CRECIMIENTO PROGRESIVO DE LA GRIETA A TRAVÉS DE LA ZONA • FRACTURA REPENTINA FINAL DE LA SECCIÓN TRANSVERSAL RESTANTE
  39. 39. En la prueba hidrostática antes del re-arranque se encontró escape en un tubo de pantalla del sobrecalentador. La fuga por una rotura de varias pulgadas en la soldadura del extremo de una barra espaciadora. El tubo de 2" Ø y 0.203" de espesor, era de material ASME SA- 178, Grade A. El espaciador estaba pegado al tubo con un relleno de soldadura. El perfil de esta, era desi- gual y tenía una muesca puntuda entre la base del espaciador y la soldadura. La fisura se i- nició en este punto y se propagó por varias pulgadas a lo largo de la barra. No había ningún tipo de corrosión ni externa o interna. La fisura estaba cubierta con oxidos, numerosas y finas estrias característico de una ROTURA POR FATIGA ROTURA POR FATIGA
  40. 40. Rotura por fatiga, se inicio en la base de una soldadura y se propagó progresivamente a través del espesor de la pared, antes de abrirse la fisura que causó la fuga. La rotura fue pri- mero transgranular, con algunos ramales limitados. No hubo evidencia de sobrecalentamiento del tubo u otra anormalidad. FALLA POR FATIGA AL MICROSCOPIO
  41. 41. En la inspección anual de una caldera de recobro de licor negro, uno de los tubos de la pared pantalla se encontró con un pandeo y roturas transversales sobre la superficie externa. La detección temprana y cambio, evitó la fuga de agua en el lecho fundente del horno (licor ne- gro). Tubos soldados de 2 1/2" Ø por 0.145" espesor y acero de bajo carbón ASME SA-226. El tubo afectado ubicado en la parte baja horizontal de la platina de tubos y 1° en la línea del paso de gases. Mostraba fisuras trasversas espaciadas en una banda de 10" en la zona del pandeo. La superficie del tubo no estaba afectado por ninguna corrosión (pitting o generalizada). En el pandeo, el espesor del tubo había reducido hasta 0.100". Los depositos lado agua en la zona del pandeo, era 4 veces mayor que en otras áreas del tubo o en tubos adyacentes.
  42. 42. El exámen microestructural en varias secciones transverssales del tubo indicó sobrecalentamiento en el pandeo. Las fisuras transversales, estaban cubiertas con óxido, caracteristico de rotura por fatiga termica. La rotura por fatiga térmica, se encontró solo en el pandeo, con una profundidad hasta de 0.040“ (1m.m), lo cual redujo el espesor de la pared hasta de 0.060". La falla del tubo se atribuyó a sobrecalentamiento del tubo Esto se debió a un bloqueo parcial del flujo de agua durante la arrancada, posiblemente. El sobrecalenta- miento del tubo hizo perder capacidad de esfuerzo del tubo, causando el pandeo. Subsiquientes operacio- nes causaron las grietas transversales por fatiga termica. La naturaleza localizada del pandeo, la rotura de ese solo tubo y la ausencia de daño en los adyacentes, indicaba que el daño probablemente era un pro- blema aislado, mas que una condición general de daño ampliado.
  43. 43. DIAGNÓSTICO DE FALLAS TÍPICAS EN COMBUSTIÓN CUANDO SE UTILIZAN PROGRAMADORES DE ÚLTIMA TECNOLOGÍA PARA CALDERAS, ESTOS POSEEN SUBSIS- TEMAS DE AUTODIAGNÓSTICO QUE PRESENTAN UN CÓ- DIGO DE MENSAJES PARA INDICAR LA FALLA SOBRE UN DESPLIEGUE ELÉCTRÓNICO "No descuide su caldera sólo porque esta opera automáticamente (Don't Neglect Your Boilers only Because They Operate Automatically) "No descuide su caldera sólo porque esta opera automáticamente (Don't Neglect Your Boilers only Because They Operate Automatically)
  44. 44. B. DIAGNÓSTICO DE FALLAS EN EL QUEMADOR A. Falla del piloto de ignición al encendido B. No hay llama principal al encendido, pero si del piloto C. Recalentamiento de la lámina externa del quemador D. Retroceso de llama del quemador principal E. Apagada reiterativa del quemador de fuel oil F. Quemador de gas con apagada contínua G. No enciende el quemador de fuel oil A. Falla del piloto de ignición al encendido B. No hay llama principal al encendido, pero si del piloto C. Recalentamiento de la lámina externa del quemador D. Retroceso de llama del quemador principal E. Apagada reiterativa del quemador de fuel oil F. Quemador de gas con apagada contínua G. No enciende el quemador de fuel oil
  45. 45. ELÉCTRICAMENTE, PUEDE SER POR FALTA DE VOLTAJE EN LOS TERMINALES DE ENTRADA DEL PROGRAMADOR a) Interruptor principal, abierto b) Fusible del circuito de control, abierto, flojo o quemado c) Conexión eléctrica, floja o sulfatada en acometidas hacia el transformador de ignición o hacia la solenoide de gas piloto. d) Válvula de gas piloto fallada e) Distancia mínima de “tierra” en los electrodos de encendido f) Rotura de alguna porcelana en la línea eléctrica hacia el tubo de ignición o desenfoque g) Falla de la fotocelda o cableado anormal - amplificador con falla OTRAS CAUSAS MECÁNICAS h) Baja presión de gas de ignición - Desajuste del regulador de presión de gas piloto i) Bloqueo del límite de “baja presión de gas”- Falla del dispositivo de corte j) Alta presión de aire de combustión en la zona del quemador-Registros muy abiertos k) Taponamiento de línea de gas de pilotos l) Falta de aire de combustión del piloto (manguera de aire rota o válvula cerrada) A. Falla del piloto de ignición al encendidoA. Falla del piloto de ignición al encendido
  46. 46. B. No hay llama principal al encendido (gas), pero si del pilotoB. No hay llama principal al encendido (gas), pero si del piloto a) Falla del sistema eléctrico de comando de la estación de control-Selector de gas b) Falla de la relación aire combustible c) Alta presión en la cámara de aire (wind box)-Desajuste de los registros de aire d) Baja presión de gas del quemador (Desajuste de la válvula de flujo mínimo) e) Falla de la válvula de control de flujo mínimo - Desajuste del recorrido de abertura f) Falla de la válvula de bloqueo manual-Falla cerrada g) Bloqueos eléctricos del quemador (micro-interruptores de alta o baja presión de gas) h) Falla de la fotocelda del quemador por sobrecalentamiento-aire de enfriamiento B. No hay llama principal al encendido (fuel oil), pero si del pilotoB. No hay llama principal al encendido (fuel oil), pero si del piloto a) Falla del sistema eléctrico de comando de la estación de control-Selector de fuel oil b) Falla de la relación aire combustible o aire secundario de posicionamiento c) Alta presión en la cámara de aire (wind box)-Desajuste de los registros de aire d) Baja presión de fuel oil del quemador (Desajuste válvula de aceite de recirculación-cavitación) e) Falla de la válvula de control de flujo de aceite - Desajuste del recorrido de abertura f) Falla de la válvula de bloqueo manual-Falla cerrada g) Bloqueo eléctrico del quemador (micro-interruptores de alta temperatura de fuel oil) h) Falla de la fotocelda del quemador i) Insuficiente vapor de atomización j) Aceite fuel oil no suficientemente caliente (100°C)
  47. 47. a) Mal posicionamiento de la pistola de aceite en el quemador b) Irregular abertura de los registros de aire del quemador c) Taponamiento de las aberturas sobre el difusor de aire secundario d) Baja presión de gas en el quemador con desajuste del corte de bajo gas e) Desajuste de los aires de enfriamiento tanto en el sistema del piloto como en el sistema de fuel oil f) Mal montado el quemador de gas g) Falla del quemador de gas por escape en la zona de la caja de aire (wind box) C. Recalentamiento de la lámina externa del quemadorC. Recalentamiento de la lámina externa del quemador
  48. 48. a) Mal posicionamiento de la pistola de aceite en el quemador b) Taponamiento de las aberturas sobre el difusor de aire secundario c) Falta de aire primario de combustión d) Mal mantenidas las boquillas del quemador de fuel oil e) Taponamientos de las boquillas f) Aceite con partículas indeseables disueltas g) Insuficiente cantidad de vapor de atomización D. Retroceso de llama del quemador de fuel oilD. Retroceso de llama del quemador de fuel oil
  49. 49. E. Apagada reiterativa del quemador de fuel oilE. Apagada reiterativa del quemador de fuel oil a) Mal mantenidas las boquillas del quemador de fuel oil b) Alta temperatura del fuel oil (> 120°C) c) Baja presión de vapor de atomización d) Aceite sucio por fallas de filtración e) Formación de crecimientos de carbón en la punta de la boquilla f) Baja capacidad de vapor de atomización g) Alto contenido de agua en el vapor de atromización - Falla de trampas de vapor h) Baja temperatura del fuel oil (< de 100°C) i) Baja relación de la mezcla aire-combustible j) mal posicionamiento de la fotocelda del quemador
  50. 50. F. Quemador de gas con apagada contínua a) Baja presión de gas de entrada b) Falla de la válvula de flujo mínimo c) Baja relación de la mezcla aire-combustible d) Falla de los dispositivos de seguridad por presión de gas e) Taponamiento de los orificios de salida del gas f) Alta presión de aire en la caja de aire de la caldera g) Irregularidad en la operación del servomotor de aire de combustión h) Baja velocidad de rotación del aire de combustión por desajuste de registro de aire i) Entrega irregular de flujo de aire en límites de batería de la caldera j) Arrastre de líquidos en el gas dentro del quemador
  51. 51. G. No enciende el quemador de fuel oilG. No enciende el quemador de fuel oil a) Baja presión de fuel oil en la pistola de aceite b) Mal ensambladas las boquillas del quemador de fuel oil c) Baja presión de vapor de atomización d) Aceite sucio por fallas de filtración e) Formación de crecimientos de carbón en la punta de la boquilla f) Baja capacidad de vapor de atomización g) Alto contenido de agua en el vapor de atomización - Falla de trampas de vapor h) Baja temperatura del fuel oil (< de 100°C) i) Baja relación de la mezcla aire-combustible j) Desenfoque de la fotocelda del quemador
  52. 52. FALLAS EN CALDERAS DE VAPOR HAY DOS RAZONES COMUNES PARA FALLA DE UNA CALDERA: • OPERACIÓN EN EL CORTO PLAZO O ERRORES DE MANTENIMIENTO QUE TIENEN EFECTO INMEDIATO Y RIESGOSO CON CAUSALES DE UNA FALLA GRAVE. • OPERACIÓN EN EL LARGO PLAZO O PRÁCTICAS DE MANTENIMIEN- TO, QUE CON EL TIEMPO CAUSAN UNA CONDICIÓN PARA PRODU- CIR RESULTADOS CATASTRÓFICOS CAUSAS COMUNES DE EXPLOSIÓN • Mezcla rica en combustible, que puede ocurrir en cualquier mo- mento con insuficiente aire para el combustible que está quemando. Nunca adicione aire a la combustión con deficit de aire (horno oscuro por humos). Lo primero es parar la caldera para eliminar la fuente de calor, purgue y ajuste aire. Una mezcla pobre, implica mas aire del necesario, ineficiente, pero sin riesgo. C. Diagnóstico por fallas operacionales
  53. 53. • Mala atomización del fuel oil que puede causar acumulación en el horno y crear una mezcla volátil de combustible no quemado, que puede producir una explosión. Para prevenir esto, el ensamble del atomizador debe ser libre de suciedad y las presiones de vapor de atomización o aire y del combustible, correctamente ajustadas. • Inapropiada purga que puede dejar una mezcla de combustibles dentro del horno.Muchas explosiones ocurren durante el intento de re-encendido luego que ha disparado el quemador por causa de otro problema. El piloto entonces prende la gran cantidad de gases com- bustibles no quemados dentro del horno, para producir una explosión. Puede evitarse esto investigando la causa del disparo y permitiendo purga del horno, antes de intentar de nuevo el re-encendido. Antes de re-encender purgue.
  54. 54. CAUSAS COMUNES DE BAJO NIVEL DE AGUA • Falla de la bomba de agua • Falla de la válvula de control • Falla de agua y condensado al desaireador • Falla del controlador de nivel de la caldera • Operar el controlador de nivel de agua inadvertidamente en "manual" • Falla de aire de control al actuador de la válvula • Válvula de seguridad abierta luego de re-asentada • Cambios grandes y repentinos en la carga de vapor y/o en la rata de quemado OPERACIÓN SEGURA DE LA CALDERA Y BUENAS PRÁCTICAS DE MANTENIMIENTO Frecuentemente observe la llama del quemador, especial cuando que- ma fuel oil, para verificar irregularidades en la boquilla y otros proble- mas de la combustión. Esto puede anticipar fallas. • Investigue e identifique la causa de cualquier parada del quemador, antes de intentar el re-encendido.
  55. 55. Antes de encender la caldera, siempre purgue el horno totalmente. • Haga rutinas de mantenimiento, calibración y prueba del sistema de llama y control de combustión, especialmente los dispositivos de se- guridad y los transmisores. • Verifique que el tratamiento de agua esté operando correctamente, para la calidad requerida (temperatura y presión) de operación. Nunca use agua sin tratamiento para la caldera. • Purgue las tuberías "muertas" de la columna de bajo nivel, botella de agua, etc, para prevenir formación de lodos en ellas, que lleva a mal funcionamiento del control. Bajo ninguna circunstancia, nunca desabilite el disparo de bajo nivel. • Verifique que el agua saliendo del desaireador esté libre de oxigeno, y que este opere a condiciones apropiadas. Chequee que el tanque de almacenamiento de agua, esté a la temperatura de saturación, a- demás, que el venteo de gases a la atmosfera, sea continuo para per- mitir la descarga de los no condensables.
  56. 56. • Continuamente monitoree la calidad de los condensados que vienen del proceso para que en caso de contaminación por fallo de un equi- po de proceso, separarlos del desaireador. • Ajuste la purga continua para mantener la conductividad del agua de la caldera dentro de los límites requeridos de operación y haga pur- gas del domo inferior en periodos regulares. No purgue el cabezal de una pared tubos en un horno mientras la caldera esté operando. • El lado agua de la caldera, debe inspeccionarse regularmente. Si hay algún signo de incrustación o formación de sólidos en los tubos, ajus- te el tratamiento del agua. La caldera podría requerir una limpieza mecánica o química. • La vasija del desairedor y los internos deben inspeccionarse regular- mente para detectar signos de corrosión. Este chequeo es importante ya que el desaireador puede romperse por corrosión de oxigeno. La falla catastrófica de un desaireador es una fuente de riesgo comun.

×