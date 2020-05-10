3 criterios operacionales

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Por: GONZALO RODRÍGUEZ GUERRERO ASOCIACIÓN COLOMBIANA DE INGENIEROS ELECTRICISTAS, MECÁNICOS Y AFINES Criterios Operaciona...
Indice de Operación 0. Confiabilidad 1. Concepto de Operaciones básicas-Definiciones 3. Normas de seguridad en la operació...
LA CONFIABILIDAD DE LA CALDERA SE LOGRA CON BUENAS PRÁCTICAS DE TRABAJO BASADAS EN NORMAS, UNA ADE- CUADA Y BIEN APLICADA ...
ELEMENTOS QUE CONFORMAN LA CONFIABILIDAD DE UN SISTEMA DE VAPOR TRATAMIENTO DE AGUAS Y COMBUSTIÓN MANTENIMIENTO DEL EQUIPO...
OPERACIONES BÁSICAS DE LA CALDERA OBJETIVO Dar eficiente gestión de control y registro a la producción de energía buenas p...
OPERACIÓN DE LA CALDERAOPERACIÓN DE LA CALDERA QUE OBSERVAR DURANTE LA OPERACIÓN NORMAL DE LA CALDERA ? MAYOR IMPACTO ECON...
NORMAS DE SEGURIDAD OPERACIÓN DE CALDERAS 1. NORMAS DE PROTECCIÓN PERSONAL 1.1 Durante todo el turno se recomienda utiliza...
NORMAS DE SEGURIDAD EN LA OPERACIÓN DE CALDERAS 2. NORMAS DE ORDEN Y ASEO 2.1 Se exigirá en el puesto de trabajo orden y a...
NORMAS DE SEGURIDAD EN LA OPERACIÓN DE CALDERAS (VAPOR-AGUA CALIENTE) 3.2 Deberán mantenerse los manómetros, niveles y dem...
NORMAS DE SEGURIDAD EN LA OPERACIÓN DE CALDERAS 3.7 Cualquier anomalía detectada deberá reportarse de inmediato al supervi...
PROCESO DE GESTIÓN EN LA PRODUCTIVIDAD DE LA CALDERA ES CONVENIENTE QUE LA OPERACIÓN DE LA ENERGÍA COMO UN INSUMO DE LA FÁ...
ECONOMÍA DE LA OPERACIÓN REGISTRO DE INFORMACIÓN-INDICADORES ECONOMÍA DE LA OPERACIÓN REGISTRO DE INFORMACIÓN-INDICADORES ...
INDICADORES DE LA OPERACIÓN DE LA CALDERAINDICADORES DE LA OPERACIÓN DE LA CALDERA HORA INDICADOR TEMPERATURA CHIMENEA °F ...
OTROS REGISTROS DE OPERACIÓNOTROS REGISTROS DE OPERACIÓN DEBE REGISTRARSE TAMBIÉN: • TIEMPO EN EL CUAL SE HIZO LA LIMPIEZA...
EL PROPÓSITO DE LA DESAIREACIÓN ES: 1. RETIRAR EL O2, CO2, Y OTROS NO CONDENSABLES DEL AGUA BFW 2. CALENTAR EL AGUA DE REP...
DESAIREADOR-ECONOMIZADOR BFW PURGA 120 °F PLANTA DE AGUA CALDERA Acumulador V E D H DH = DESAIREADOR E = ECONOMIZADOR
Desaireador El vapor requerido por el desaireador para lograr la eliminación del oxígeno y otros gases disueltos en el agu...
ESTE TIPO DE DESAIREADOR CON LAVADOR DE BANDEJAS OPERA DE MANERA SIMILAR AL VERTICAL. ESTE TIPO SE UTILIZA PARA ALTAS CAPA...
Control de corrosión (Proceso de desaireación) c Agua desaireada BFW Vapor Bandejas No condensables + vapor + CO2 + O2 Agu...
Desaireador tipo BANDEJA (TRAY) VAPOR GASTADO AGUA-CONDENSADO CONTROL DE NIVEL
Desprende los gases disueltos en el agua cuando se pulveriza el agua y cae en forma de cascada sobre las bandejas. El vapo...
Desaireador tipo rociador (Spray) El rociado del agua, se hace con toberas en la parte superior y pulverizan el agua hacia...
CONTROLES DEL DESAIREADOR Control de nivel del desaireador (Dos elementos) ∆ ∫Κ A T LT Κ Controlador de nivel Estación AUT...
DESAIREADOR-ECONOMIZADOR Por debajo de 900 psi, el sulfito en 200 ppm es prohibido. Si se mantiene la rata de purga, la co...
REFRACTARIOS DE UNA CALDERA LOS REFRACTARIOS DE UNA CALDERA REPRESENTAN UN COSTO IMPORTANTE DEL MANTENIMIENTO DE UNA CALDE...
AIRE CHIMENEA SUCCION DE AIRE MEDIDOR DE FLUJO DE AIRE DAMPER DE CONTROL DE AIRE VENTILADOR DE TIRO FORZADO AIRE DEL CALEN...
REFRACTARIOS DEL SOBRECALENTADOR
REFRACTARIO DEL SOBRECALENTADOR
ZONA DE SALIDA DEL SOBRECALENTADOR
REFRACTARIOS DE LA CALDERA Refractarios fundidos para alta temperatura en for- maletas donde se requiere hacer la forma ir...
PISO DEL HORNO - MURO
PARED DE QUEMADORES
OLLA REFRACTARIA DEL QUEMADOR
REFRACTARIOS DE LA CALDERA LA CALDERA SE PROTEGE DE LAS ALTAS TEMPE- RATURAS DE COMBUSTIÓN POR REFRACTARIOS. El refractari...
CURVA DE CALDEO CALDERA 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 TIEMPO (H...
B-404, AGOSTO/05 CURVA DE HERVIDO CALDERA 404 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 1...
CURVA ALISTAMIENTO CALDERA 0 25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300 325 350 375 400 425 450 475 500 525 550 575 600 ...
ENSAMBLE QUEMADORES - REGISTROS DE AIRE VISTA DESDE CAJA DE AIRE ENSAMBLADO) QUEMADOR DUAL DE COMBUSTIBLES
B-56, AGOSTO/05 Espacio mínimo 1/8” entre el bafle y el anillo de cierre Espacio de 1/8” entre bafles Soldadura de Puntos ...
10 8 6 4 2 0 20,000 60,000 100,000 127,000 CURVA ESTIMADA PRESIÓN vs CAPACIDADPRESIÓNDEGAS.PSIG CAPACIDAD DE GAS. CFM/QUEM...
QUEMADOR PEABODY CALDERA ACUATUBULAR
ENSAMBLE QUEMADORES - REGISTROS DE AIRE Daño de láminas de pared “win box”
ENSAMBLE QUEMADORES - REGISTROS DE AIRE Daño registro de aire del quemador
Daño de la lámina frontal
ENSAMBLE QUEMADORES - REGISTROS DE AIRE Daños en pared del quemador
EL ECONOMIZADOR INVALUABLEMENTE TIENE LA FUNCIÓN PRIMARIA DE “ECONOMIZAR” CALOR COMO RECUPERADOR ENERGÉTICO EN U- NA CALDE...
ECONOMIZADOR BFW PURGA 120 °F PLANTA DE AGUA CALDERA Acumulador V E D H DH = DESAIREADOR E = ECONOMIZADOR
AIRE CHIMENEA SUCCION DE AIRE MEDIDOR DE FLUJO DE AIRE DAMPER DE CONTROL DE AIRE VENTILADOR DE TIRO FORZADO AIRE DEL CALEN...
VISTA PARCIAL DEL ECONOMIZADOR En montaje. Se aprecia el cabezal de salida AIRE CHIMENEA SUCCION DE AIRE MEDIDOR DE FLUJO ...
VISTA LATERAL DEL ECONOMIZADOR - Cabezal inferior de entrada AIRE CHIMENEA SUCCION DE AIRE MEDIDOR DE FLUJO DE AIRE DAMPER...
Alimentador de carbón Parrilla volcable (Dumping grate) TIRO Y REGULACIÓN DE AIRE La regulación del flujo de aire y gases ...
P PP 2 1 Atomización Aire al Piloto Aceite Circuito de Aceite P 2 QUEMADOR CONTROL MANUAL GAS PILOTO RELACIONADOR P HPSLPS...
P PP P 2 1 Atomización Aire del Piloto Gas Circuito de Gas P 2 QUEMADOR CONTROL MANUAL GAS PILOTO RELACIONADOR P HPSLPS Co...
CONTROLES Y DISPOSITIVOS DE SEGURIDAD DE LA CALDERACONTROLES Y DISPOSITIVOS DE SEGURIDAD DE LA CALDERA Para una caldera se...
VÁLVULA DE SEGURIDAD Por: Gonzalo Rodríguez Guerrero Año 2006
VÁLVULA DE SEGURIDAD Breve historia • Nació por protección cuando el hombre creó el vapor • Hace unos 2,000 años, los Chin...
• Válvula de seguridad (‘Safety valve’ ) y • Válvula de alivio de seguridad (´Safety relief valve’) Términos genéricos par...
Aprobación de normas de válvulas de seguridad United States NB National Board of Boiler and Pressure Vessel Inspector Cana...
VÁLVULA DE SEGURIDAD La válvula de seguridad (VS) libera un volumen de fluido cuando alcanza la presión máxima predetermin...
ALGUNAS DEFINICIONES IMPORTANTES Presión Acumulada (a alcanzar) Máxima Permisible, MAAP (Maximum allowable accumulation Pr...
Puede producirse por: SOBREPRESION Desbalance en la rata del fluido debido al cierre inadvertido de válvulas de aislamient...
Válvula de Alivio de Presión (safety relief valves) Diseñada con resorte cargado para abrir y aliviar el exceso de presión...
En general, la válvula de alivio de seguridad, se desempeña como válvula de se- guridad, cuando se usa en un sistema de ga...
Diseño de las válvulas de seguridad 3. La entrada, como un canal es la única par- te de la válvula expuesta al fluido de p...
Diseño de las válvulas de seguridad El disco soportado contra el asiento de la boquilla (en condiciones normales de ope- r...
Diseño de las válvulas de seguridad Los estándares que rigen el diseño y uso de las válvulas de seguridad, gene- ralmente ...
OPERACIÓN BÁSICA DE UNA VÁLVULA DE SEGURIDAD Al iniciar levantamiento y el fluido entra a la cámara, el área mas grande de...
CIERRE DE LA VÁLVULA DE SEGURIDAD Restablecidas las condiciones normales de operación, la válvula debe cerrar otra vez, pe...
Para que ocurra la apertura total desde la pequeña sobrepresión, el arreglo del disco debe tener un diseño especial para u...
INSTALACIÓN DE LAS VÁLVULAS DE SEGURIDAD 1 2 1. Correcta instalación de una válvu- la de seguridad en el sistema. 2. Incor...
RANGOS DE PRESIÓN DE LAS VÁLVULAS DE SEGURIDAD NWP (Presión normal de operación) MAAP (Máxima de especificación de diseño)...
INSTALACIÓN DE LAS VÁLVULAS DE SEGURIDAD VÁLVULAS DE SEGURIDAD INSTALADAS SOBRE EL TAMBOR DE VAPOR DE UNA CALDERA
SECUENCIA DE ARRANQUE DE UNA CALDERA SECUENCIA DE ARRANQUE DE UNA CALDERA UNA EFICIENTE Y SEGURA ARRANCADA DE UNA CALDERA ...
Controlador de temperatura pro- medio lado frío Válvula de control al serpentín de vapor al calentador de aire Estación AU...
R PI PT- VAPORFT- GASPT- GAS R SP A Otras Calderas R R FT- OIL ∇ ∇ ∇ SP D I MIC BIAS A M FICV- GAS Señal de aire Limitador...
SISTEMA DE CONTROL DE BOMBEO AGUA BFW TB-1 FE FE A CALDERAS DESAIREADOR CONTROL LV LY ″ ″ ″ ″ ″ FO SA ENTRADA VAPOR SALIDA...
AGUA BFW ELECTRODO DE MUESTREO AT ANALIZADOR DE CONDUCTIVIDAD LÍNEA DE PURGA CONTÍNUA ∆ ∫Κ A CONTROLADOR DE PURGA CONTÍNUA...
∆ ∫Κ A T A Σ/2 TC TC Κ Temperatura salida “Gases del economizador” Temperatura entrada agua BFW al economizador Controlado...
Temperatura mínima recomendada de agua de alimentación de calderas Kentube Engineered Products 20°F 210°F 250°F Fuel oil 2...
CONTROL DE PRESIÓN DE VAPOR DE DESHOLLINADO DE LA CALDERA Válvula de control de vapor ∆ ∫Κ A PT Κ Controlador de presión P...
DESHOLLINADORES Las cenizas y hollín de la combustión, producen inhibición en la transferencia de calor que impide la corr...
DESHOLLINADORES (SOOT BLOWERS) Los 8 deshollinadores tienen el objetivo de limpiar con chorros de vapor a los tubos a alta...
MECANISMO DE REGULACIÓN Elemento Anillo engranajeLeva de corte Brazo balanceo espiral Caja de empaquetadura Orificio Linea...
Deshollinadores Los sopladores de hollín, usan vapor para retirar el hollín de las superficies. Las calderas tienen varios...
Deshollinadores Aire de limpieza Cuello de ganzo Eje del soplador Empaquetadura Empaquetadura Cadena Soporte Empaquetadura
DESHOLLINADOR RETRACTIL
Deshollinadores • El rotatorio tiene elemento con multi-orificios • La válvula del cabezal de vapor, actúa por una leva al...
DESHOLLINADOR RETRACTIL DESDE ATRAS
Alimentación de carbón Salida de vapor Sobrecalentador de vapor Calentador de aire Economizador DESHOLLINADORES CALDERA A ...
DESHOLLINADOR RETRACTIL El soplador retráctil, como su nombre lo indica, introduce el elemento (lanza) perforado para so- ...
DESHOLLINADOR RETRACTIL
DESHOLLINADOR ROTATORIO
DESHOLLINADOR ROTATORIO
CUIDADOS-SERPENTÍNES DE UN SOBRECALENTADOR Los drenajes de sobrecalentadores, ti- po drenable) tienen riesgo en su opera- ...
Entrada sobrecalentador SOBRECALENTADOR CABEZALES SUPERIORES E INFERIORES (DISEÑO FOSTER WHEELER)-Cuidados Salida sobrecal...
∆ ∫Κ A T A TT Κ Estación AUTO/MAN Válvula de control de agua atomizada Controlador de temperatura de salida del sobrecalen...
CALDERAS PIROTUBULARES LLENADO DE LA CALDERA • VERIFIQUE PRUEBA DE BRIDAS • VENTEO ABIERTO EN LA PARTE SUPERIOR DE LA CALD...
SECUENCIA DE ARRANQUE CALDERA ACUATUBULAR Condiciones de pre-purga Condiciones de caldera para arranque Y Requerimientos p...
ARRANCADA CALDERA ACUATUBULAR Purga terminada Completo tiempo de purga Y Requerimientos de arranque de Ignición • Tiro del...
ARRANCADA DE CALDERA ACUATUBULAR Ignición piloto Y Intento arranque quemador Estable bajo flujo de combustible para mínima...
PROTECCIÓN DE EQUIPOS EN ESTADO NO OPERACIONAL (PROTECCIÓN STANBY) PROTECCIÓN DE EQUIPOS EN ESTADO NO OPERACIONAL (PROTECC...
PROTECCIÓN DE CALDERAS EN ESTADO NO OPERACIONAL ES ESENCIAL CONTROLAR LA CORROSIÓN EN LAS CALDERAS DURANTE PERIÓDOS EN QUE...
HISTORIA HAY UNA ESTRECHA RELACIÓN ENTRE: • FUGA Y FALLA EN LOS TUBOS DE LA CALDERA • PROCEDIMIENTOS DE LIMPIEZA PREOPERAC...
1. PÉRDIDA DE VIDA DE SERVICIO1. PÉRDIDA DE VIDA DE SERVICIO DURANTE EL ATAQUE CORROSIVO HAY PÉRDIDA DE METAL DE LAS SUPER...
FACTORES CLAVES RESPONSABLES DE LA CORROSIÓN • AGUA • OXÍGENO • pH • Interfase gas -líquido ELIMINANDO: AIRE O HUMEDAD PRE...
CUÁL DISPOSICIÓN ELEGIR ? DISPOSICIÓN SECA DISPOSICIÓN HÚMEDA ? • DURACIÓN DEL PERÍODO DE PARADA • GRADO DE DISPONIBILIDAD...
DISPOSICIÓN HÚMEDA PARA PARADAS EN EL CORTO PLAZO DISPOSICIÓN HÚMEDA PARA PARADAS EN EL CORTO PLAZO Para paradas de duraci...
DISPOSICIÓN HÚMEDA EN CALDERAS Línea purga BFW, INH. CORR. DESAIREADOR CONDENSADO TRW QUÍMICOS • Control de oxígeno • Cont...
DISPOSICIÓN HÚMEDA EN SOBRECALENTADORES CALDERA La misma disposición húmeda de la caldera, debe usarse para el sobrecalent...
DISPOSICIÓN HÚMEDA EN TURBINAS LOS DEPÓSITOS EN LAS TURBINAS SON PRIN- CIPALMENTE LOS CLORUROS, LOS CUALES AU- MENTAN ENOR...
DISPOSICIÓN HÚMEDA EN CALENTADORES DE AGUA LOS CALENTADORES DE AGUA POR LO GENERAL ESTAN CONSTRUIDOS POR A- LEACIONES DE C...
EXFOLIACIÓN POR CORROSIÓN EN CALENTADORES LA CORROSIÓN POR EXFOLIACIÓN PUEDE CONTROLARSE: A) Cubrir con un gas inerte o va...
DISPOSICIÓN SECA PARA PARADAS EN EL LARGO PLAZO DISPOSICIÓN SECA PARA PARADAS EN EL LARGO PLAZO Para paradas de duración m...
DISPOSICIÓN SECA Y ABIERTADISPOSICIÓN SECA Y ABIERTA El objetivo de la disponibilidad en seco de un equipo en condidición ...
CALDERACALDERA LA CALDERA DEBE SER DRENADA TOTALMENTE Y REALIZAR UNA LIMPIEZA GENERAL, TANTO DEL LADO FUEGO COMO DEL LADO ...
CALDERACALDERA LA CALDERA DEBE SER DRENADA TOTALMENTE Y REALIZAR UNA LIMPIEZA GENERAL, TANTO DEL LADO FUEGO COMO DEL LADO ...
18 CALDERA PRODUCTOS SECANTESPRODUCTOS SECANTES Los materiales desecantes, los agentes de secado químicos y porozos deben ...
ALUMINA ACTIVADA O BAUXITA (75 % Al2O3), PUEDE SER TAMBÍEN ACTIVADA, PERO ES MENOS EFICIENTE EN LA ABSORCIÓN DE AGUA. • LA...
Econo- mizador ∆ ∆ ˚ PI Válvula de seguridad ajustada para 50 a 100 psi Sobrecalentador primario Sobrecalentador secundari...
20 PREPARACIÓN PARA LA DISPOSICIÓN EN SECOPREPARACIÓN PARA LA DISPOSICIÓN EN SECO CALDERA 1. LUEGO DE APAGADA DE LA CALDER...
CALDERA 21 PREPARACIÓN DEL SOBRECALENTADOR EN SECOPREPARACIÓN DEL SOBRECALENTADOR EN SECO LOS SOBRECALENTADORES NO DRENABL...
CALDERA OTROS MÉTODOS COMPLEMENTARIOS EN SECOOTROS MÉTODOS COMPLEMENTARIOS EN SECO OTRA TÉCNICA DE DISPONIBILIDAD EN SECO,...
REGLAS DE SEGURIDAD DE CALDERAS NUNCA .....falle en anticiparse a una emergencia. No espere a que algo pase para comenzar ...
  1. 1. Por: GONZALO RODRÍGUEZ GUERRERO ASOCIACIÓN COLOMBIANA DE INGENIEROS ELECTRICISTAS, MECÁNICOS Y AFINES Criterios Operacionales de la caldera Bogotá, julio 26, 27, 28 y 29 de 2006
  2. 2. Indice de Operación 0. Confiabilidad 1. Concepto de Operaciones básicas-Definiciones 3. Normas de seguridad en la operación 4. Productividad e indicadores de gestión 5. Control de la desaireación 6. Refractarios de la caldera 7. Curvas de calor en la arrancada de la caldera 8. Quemador dual de combustibles 8. El economizador 9. Circuitos de combustibles-gas y fuel oil 10. Controles y dispositivos de seguridad de la caldera 11. Válvulas de seguridad 12. Procedimiento de arranque de la caldera 11. Control de carga de la caldera 12. Quemador dual-Daño 13. Deshollinadores 14. Cuidado de calderas
  3. 3. LA CONFIABILIDAD DE LA CALDERA SE LOGRA CON BUENAS PRÁCTICAS DE TRABAJO BASADAS EN NORMAS, UNA ADE- CUADA Y BIEN APLICADA EXPERIENCIA EN LAS ACTIVIDADES OPERATIVAS DE LA CALDERA LA CONFIABILIDAD DE LA CALDERA SE LOGRA CON BUENAS PRÁCTICAS DE TRABAJO BASADAS EN NORMAS, UNA ADE- CUADA Y BIEN APLICADA EXPERIENCIA EN LAS ACTIVIDADES OPERATIVAS DE LA CALDERA CONFIABILIDAD DE LA CALDERACONFIABILIDAD DE LA CALDERA
  4. 4. ELEMENTOS QUE CONFORMAN LA CONFIABILIDAD DE UN SISTEMA DE VAPOR TRATAMIENTO DE AGUAS Y COMBUSTIÓN MANTENIMIENTO DEL EQUIPO OPERACIÓN CONFIABILIDAD
  5. 5. OPERACIONES BÁSICAS DE LA CALDERA OBJETIVO Dar eficiente gestión de control y registro a la producción de energía buenas prácticas, adecuada confiabilidad y se- guridad en la operación de la caldera. • REGISTRO •SEGURIDAD • ECONOMÍA • CONFIABILIDAD TODO OPERADOR DEBE FAMILIARIZARSE CON LOS CONTROLES QUE INVOLUCREN: • EL FLUJO DE CARGA DEL CALOR • EL FLUJO DE COMBUSTIBLE Y SU EFICIENTE QUEMADO • EL FLUJO DE AIRE PARA MANTENER UNA EFICIENTE COMBUSTIÓN • EL FLUJO DE AGUA Y DE VAPOR COMO CARGA DE PRODUCCIÓN Y • EL FLUJO DE LOS PRODUCTOS DE LA COMBUSTIÓN TODO LO ANTERIOR SE LOGRA CON CONOCIMIENTOS
  6. 6. OPERACIÓN DE LA CALDERAOPERACIÓN DE LA CALDERA QUE OBSERVAR DURANTE LA OPERACIÓN NORMAL DE LA CALDERA ? MAYOR IMPACTO ECONÓMICO El principal factor para obtener una alta eficiencia de la caldera es ajustar el proceso de la combustión y control de aguas en: • Exceso de aire en los gases de la combustión • Relación aire/combustible (Contenido de CO2, Verificación de niveles de CO) • Calidad del vapor producido-Purgas-Químicos • Condiciones normales de operación, temperaturas y presión
  7. 7. NORMAS DE SEGURIDAD OPERACIÓN DE CALDERAS 1. NORMAS DE PROTECCIÓN PERSONAL 1.1 Durante todo el turno se recomienda utilizar permanentemente la dotación personal su- ministrada por la empresa: Overol (camisa de manga larga y pantalón), botas de cuero con suela antideslizante y casco de seguridad. 1.2 El uso de implementos de seguridad personal, serán los suministrados por la empresa (mascarilla Scotch, gafas Norton y casco se seguridad ARSEG, guantes de cuero de a- cuerdo a las operaciones a realizar. 1.3 Desde que se entra al turno, en el área de trabajo, se debe dar uso permanente de protec- ción auditiva para evitar trauma acústico del oído.
  8. 8. NORMAS DE SEGURIDAD EN LA OPERACIÓN DE CALDERAS 2. NORMAS DE ORDEN Y ASEO 2.1 Se exigirá en el puesto de trabajo orden y aseo continuo. Las calderas y sus alrede- dores deberán estar libres de obstáculos y en perfecto estado de limpieza. 2.2 La disposición de la herramienta deberá cumplir la norma “Un lugar para cada herra- mienta y cada herramienta en su lugar”. 3. NORMAS DE OPERACIÓN 3.1 Se exigirá el cumplimiento de las instrucciones de operación: • Relativas a las verificaciones de previas para el encendido de las calderas • Relativas a la iniciación de calentamiento • Relativas al cumplimiento de los parámetros de una buena combustión (Exceso de aire) • Relativas a las acciones a realizar por parada de la caldera • Relativas al apagado de la caldera
  9. 9. NORMAS DE SEGURIDAD EN LA OPERACIÓN DE CALDERAS (VAPOR-AGUA CALIENTE) 3.2 Deberán mantenerse los manómetros, niveles y demás accesorios de lectura, bien limpios. 3.3 Deben realizarse las purgas de las calderas y pruebas de los sistemas con la frecuen- cia debida. 3.4 Se deberá ejecutar en forma lenta y segura, las operaciones de abrir y cerrar las vál- vulas de salida y de retorno de agua caliente, lo mismo que la de las tuberías que la conducen. 3.5 La manipulación de válvulas y registros, debe hacerse siguiendo las instrucciones re- cibidas, en las que sobresale la aplicación de la fuerza, la cual no debe exceder la fuer- za del operario y menos el uso de palancas 3.6 Se exigirá a los responsables del mantenimiento eléctrico y mecánico, sean de la em- presa o bajo contrato, cumplimiento de las normas de orden y aseo, lo cual implica que al término del mismo, se despeje el área en cuestión.
  10. 10. NORMAS DE SEGURIDAD EN LA OPERACIÓN DE CALDERAS 3.7 Cualquier anomalía detectada deberá reportarse de inmediato al supervisor, quien a su vez, dará aviso a la persona, sección o departamento responsable de la corrección de la misma. 3.8 Cualquier accidente o incidente debe reportarse siguiendo las instrucciones del ma- nual de análisis e investigación de accidentes y/o incidentes. 3.9 El operador de calderas deberá esperar para entregar el turno personalmente al nue- vo operador, a quien le informará las novedades del turno 3.10 Todas las novedades del Área deben quedar registradas en el libro de reporte. 3.11 Deberán ejecutarse todas las instrucciones emanadas por la jefatura de producción y de seguridad industrial, referentes al proceso, a la operación de lo equipos y a la a- plicación de normas para lograr una máxima eficiencia y una operación segura.
  11. 11. PROCESO DE GESTIÓN EN LA PRODUCTIVIDAD DE LA CALDERA ES CONVENIENTE QUE LA OPERACIÓN DE LA ENERGÍA COMO UN INSUMO DE LA FÁBRICA, PRODUZCA INDICADORES DE PRODUCCIÓN, PARA VERIFI- CAR CONTROLES DE CALIDAD Y ECONOMÍA DEL VAPOR.
  12. 12. ECONOMÍA DE LA OPERACIÓN REGISTRO DE INFORMACIÓN-INDICADORES ECONOMÍA DE LA OPERACIÓN REGISTRO DE INFORMACIÓN-INDICADORES SE RECOMIENDA REGISTRAR DESEMPEÑO, EN LIBROS DE REPORTES O BITÁCORAS, VARIABLES COMO: • CONSUMO DE COMBUSTIBLE • VAPOR PRODUCIDO (LIBRAS O KILOS DE VAPOR Y/O DE AGUA CALIENTE) • TEMPERATURA DE GASES DE CHIMENEA CON LO ANTERIOR, SE DETERMINA EL INDICADOR DE DESEMPEÑO DE LA(S) CALDERA(S): INDICADOR (RELACIÓN MASA DE VAPOR POR GALÓN DE COMBUSTIBLE QUEMADO) CONSUMO DE COMBUSTIBLE (GAL./hora) Hora 7:00 MASA DE VAPOR PRODUCIDO (lb/hora) TEMPERATURA DE GASES CHIMENEA (°F) 245.7 20,700 84.2 380 INDICADOR LIBRAS O KILOS DE VAPOR POR GAL. DE COMBUSTIBLE QUEMADO)
  13. 13. INDICADORES DE LA OPERACIÓN DE LA CALDERAINDICADORES DE LA OPERACIÓN DE LA CALDERA HORA INDICADOR TEMPERATURA CHIMENEA °F 90 70 50 30 10 400 300 200 100 0 7:00 GRAFICACIÓN DE ESTAS VARIABLES: DIARIO, SEMANAL Y MENSUAL CONSUMO DE COMBUSTIBLE (GAL./hora) Hora 7:00 MASA DE VAPOR PRODUCIDO (lb/hora) (0.9) TEMPERATURA DE GASES CHIMENEA (°F) 245.7 20,700 84.2 380 INDICADOR LIBRAS O KILOS DE VAPOR POR GAL. DE COMBUSTIBLE QUEMADO) ??
  14. 14. OTROS REGISTROS DE OPERACIÓNOTROS REGISTROS DE OPERACIÓN DEBE REGISTRARSE TAMBIÉN: • TIEMPO EN EL CUAL SE HIZO LA LIMPIEZA DEL HOLLÍN • TIEMPO DE REALIZACIÓN DEL DRENAJE DE LA COLUMNA DE AGUA • OPERACIÓN DE LAS VÁLVULAS DE PURGA ADICIONALMENTE, SE DEBE REGISTRAR EL PROCEDIMIENTO EJECUTADO Y LA PERSONA QUE LO REALIZÓ LA INFORMACIÓN ANTERIOR SERÁ IMPORTANTE PARA CONOCER EL FUTURO DE LA OPERACIÓN DEL EQUIPO Y SU CONFIABILIDAD
  15. 15. EL PROPÓSITO DE LA DESAIREACIÓN ES: 1. RETIRAR EL O2, CO2, Y OTROS NO CONDENSABLES DEL AGUA BFW 2. CALENTAR EL AGUA DE REPOSICIÓN Y CONDENSADO RETORNADO A UNA OPTIMA TEMPERATURA PARA: • Minimizar la solubilidad de los gases indeseables • Dar la mas alta temperatura del agua a inyectar en la caldera Para óptima remoción del O2, el agua en el almacenamiento debe ser calentada a cerca a 5º F de la temperatura del vapor a condiciones de saturación. PROPÓSITO DE DESAIREACIÓN
  16. 16. DESAIREADOR-ECONOMIZADOR BFW PURGA 120 °F PLANTA DE AGUA CALDERA Acumulador V E D H DH = DESAIREADOR E = ECONOMIZADOR
  17. 17. Desaireador El vapor requerido por el desaireador para lograr la eliminación del oxígeno y otros gases disueltos en el agua, se regula por control de presión. Un sencillo bucle de control con re-ali- mentación de control, proporciona los ajustes a la válvula de control de vapor la cual se mueve en busca de un ajuste (SP) ∆ ∫Κ A T A PT Κ Controlador de presión del reac- tor Estación AUTO/MAN Presión del desaireador Controlador de vapor de entrada al desaireador CONTROLES DEL DESAIREADOR Control de presión de vapor Set Point
  18. 18. ESTE TIPO DE DESAIREADOR CON LAVADOR DE BANDEJAS OPERA DE MANERA SIMILAR AL VERTICAL. ESTE TIPO SE UTILIZA PARA ALTAS CAPACIDADES DE CAR- GA DE AGUA. DESAIREADOR DE BANDEJAS De la entrada a la salida, el agua es des- aireada en menos de 10 segundos. VAPOR TRATADO GASTADO
  19. 19. Control de corrosión (Proceso de desaireación) c Agua desaireada BFW Vapor Bandejas No condensables + vapor + CO2 + O2 Agua Sobreflujo Bandejas ranuradas en detalle Manto de vapor Bombas dosificadoras de sulfito de sodio Boiler feed water
  20. 20. Desaireador tipo BANDEJA (TRAY) VAPOR GASTADO AGUA-CONDENSADO CONTROL DE NIVEL
  21. 21. Desprende los gases disueltos en el agua cuando se pulveriza el agua y cae en forma de cascada sobre las bandejas. El vapor en contacto intimo con las gotas de agua, lava los gases disueltos en contraflujo. El vapor calienta el agua entre (3 - 5)º F mas bajo que la temperatura de saturación del va- por y retira las trazas de oxígeno. El agua des- aireada, cae al acumulador donde un manto de vapor la proteje de recontaminación. Las toberas y bandejas deben inspeccionarse regularmente para asegurarse que esten libres de depósitos y que estén en su posición adcuada. Desaireador tipo bandeja TIPO BANDEJA EL DESAIREADOR CON LAVADOR DE BANDEJAS REDU- CE EL O2 A APROXIMÁDAMENTE 7 ppb.
  22. 22. Desaireador tipo rociador (Spray) El rociado del agua, se hace con toberas en la parte superior y pulverizan el agua hacia la cámara de vapor calentándola por contacto directo. Alta temperatura, baja la solubilidad del O2 y se remueve por el venteo. El rociado baja el O2 disuelto a valores de 20-50 ppb. En operación, el venteo debe abrirse chorros de vapores de unas 18 pulgadas de longitud (45 cm.) Si el venteo está muy cerrado, causa “manto de aire”. La óptima remoción en el almacenamiento, ocurre si el agua se calienta ± 5º F de la temperatura de saturación del vapor. Entre la entrada y salida, el agua, se desgasifica en menos de 10 segundos. El almacenamiento se diseña para tener agua por 10 minutos a carga plena. Restricción El agua entrando debe estar libre de sólidos suspendidos pués taponan los rociadores del distribuidor y bandejas de desairea- ción. En este caso, es muy importante el mantenimiento. TIPO ROCIADO 7 PPB
  23. 23. CONTROLES DEL DESAIREADOR Control de nivel del desaireador (Dos elementos) ∆ ∫Κ A T LT Κ Controlador de nivel Estación AUTO/MAN Nivel del desaireador Válvula de control de flujo de agua/condensado √A FT Flujo de agua de alimentación de calderas Σ ∆ ∫Κ A T LT Κ Controlador de nivel Estación AUTO / MAN Nivel del desaireador Válvula de control de flujo al desaireador √A FT Flujo de condensado √ FT Flujo de agua de alimentación de calderas ∆ ∫Κ Σ Controlador flujo de condensado Control de nivel del desaireador (tres elementos) El control de dos elementos para el nivel del desaireador utiliza el flujo de agua de alimentación co- mo una señal para hacer que el sistema responda a los cambios de carga. Este control de nivel se usa en plantas que operan bajo condiciones estables. El de tres elementos para el ni- vel del desaireador utiliza el flu- jo de agua de alimentación como una señal para hacer que el sis- tema responda a los cambios de carga. Este control de nivel usa una señal de realimentación del flujo de condensado medido. Falta de nivel, usa agua de calde- ras. Se usa en sistemas donde hay fuertes oscilaciones y condi- ciones de carga.
  24. 24. DESAIREADOR-ECONOMIZADOR Por debajo de 900 psi, el sulfito en 200 ppm es prohibido. Si se mantiene la rata de purga, la conductividad sube para compensar los sólidos di- sueltos extras por la presencia del alto nivel de sulfito en el agua de la caldera. Economizador Caldera DesaireadorAgua + O2 Corrosión (picado-pittting), Agua (BFW) Secuestrante de oxígeno (Sulfito de sodio Catalizado) 5 -10 ppm sulfito pH (8.0 - 9.0) EL PROPÓSITO DE LA DESAIREACIÓN ES: 1. RETIRAR EL OXIGENO, CO2, Y OTROS NO CONDENSABLES DEL AGUA BFW 2. CALENTAR EL AGUA DE REPOSICIÓN ENTRANDO Y CONDENSADO RETORNADO A OPTIMA TEMPERATURA PARA: • Minimizar la solubilidad de los gases indeseables • Dar la mas alta temperatura del agua a inyectar en la caldera
  25. 25. REFRACTARIOS DE UNA CALDERA LOS REFRACTARIOS DE UNA CALDERA REPRESENTAN UN COSTO IMPORTANTE DEL MANTENIMIENTO DE UNA CALDERA LA CONFIABILIDAD DE LA OPERACIÓN DEPENDE EN GRAN PARTE DE ESTOS: • SELLO SOBRECALENTADOR - TUBOS GENERADORES • PISO DEL HORNO • ORIFICIOS DE HOMBRE-TAPONES REFRACTARIOS • CAJA DE DESHOLLINADORES • BAFLE DEFLECTOR DE GASES • LADRILLOS DE LOS QUEMADORES • PARED DE QUEMADORES
  26. 26. AIRE CHIMENEA SUCCION DE AIRE MEDIDOR DE FLUJO DE AIRE DAMPER DE CONTROL DE AIRE VENTILADOR DE TIRO FORZADO AIRE DEL CALENTADOR 1° PASO 2°PASO TAMBOR DE LODOS SOBRE CALENTADOR DUCTO AIRE CALIENTE A QUEMADORES COLECTORES LATERALES DE PAREDES DE AGUA QUEMADORES N° 1 Y 2 CAJA DE AIRE QUEMADORES N° 3 Y 4 PARED DE QUEMADOR GARGANTA REFRACTARIA DEL QUEMADOR TAMBOR DE VAPOR VAPOR AL SOBRECALENTADOR CHIMENEA GASES AL ECONOMIZADOR GASES DEL CALENTADOR AIRE FORZADO JUNTA DE EXPANSION ZONA DE CONVECCION PRECALENTADOR DE AIRE CON VAPOR GASTADO GASES CALIENTES ZONA DE RADIACION ZONA DE COMBUSTION HORNO BAFLE DEFLECTOR PRINCIPAL ECONOMIZADOR 75 ºF 392 ºF 2.405 ºF 800 ºF 640 ºF 425 ºF 506 ºF 2.100 ºF155 ºF H2O 250 °F H2O 306 °F 750 °F CALDERA ACUOTUBULAR MURO DE LADRILLOS REFRACTARIOS PISO DEL HORNO
  27. 27. REFRACTARIOS DEL SOBRECALENTADOR
  28. 28. REFRACTARIO DEL SOBRECALENTADOR
  29. 29. ZONA DE SALIDA DEL SOBRECALENTADOR
  30. 30. REFRACTARIOS DE LA CALDERA Refractarios fundidos para alta temperatura en for- maletas donde se requiere hacer la forma irregular como este “orifico de hombre” para ingreso al so- brecalentador. También se usa para parchar o refaccionar pegas entre ladrillos. Se aplca similar a un cemento.
  31. 31. PISO DEL HORNO - MURO
  32. 32. PARED DE QUEMADORES
  33. 33. OLLA REFRACTARIA DEL QUEMADOR
  34. 34. REFRACTARIOS DE LA CALDERA LA CALDERA SE PROTEGE DE LAS ALTAS TEMPE- RATURAS DE COMBUSTIÓN POR REFRACTARIOS. El refractario encierra todo el horno y las gargantas de los quemadores y se extiende hasta la zona de los tubos generadores. Hay varios tipos distintos de refractario para protección 1. Ladrillo refractario fundido usado como capa externa y está expuesta al contacto di- recto de las llamas de combustión pero no soporta el contacto directo de la llama. Exis- ten preformateados. 2. Ladrillo o lámina de aislamiento, es un re- fractario liviano fundido usado entre refractario y la parte externa de la caldera. Tiene propie- dades de aislamiento, pero no soporta contac- directo con la llama.
  35. 35. CURVA DE CALDEO CALDERA 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 TIEMPO (Hrs) TEMPERATURA(°F) 250 °F 500 °F 50 °F / h 50 °F / h Temperatura de control : Termocupla de Salida de Gases 50 °F / h Temp. de Operación B-404, AGOSTO/05 Caldera tipo D, acuatubular de 400 psi y 750°F vapor sobrecalentado. Capacidad de producción de 300,000 lb/h, que- mando gas industrial y fuel oil # 6. Control neumático de capacidad. USO: Para producir energía eléctrica y procesos químicos de hidrocarburos.
  36. 36. B-404, AGOSTO/05 CURVA DE HERVIDO CALDERA 404 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 TIEMPO (Hrs) TEMPERATURA(°F) 6 hrs a 350 °F 25°F / h 50 °F / h Temperatura de control : Termocuplas de piel de tubos (Zona más fría)
  37. 37. CURVA ALISTAMIENTO CALDERA 0 25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300 325 350 375 400 425 450 475 500 525 550 575 600 625 650 675 700 725 750 775 800 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 72 73 74 75 76 77 78 79 80 81 82 83 84 85 86 250ºF12 horas 25ºF/h 25ºF/h 350ºF6 horas Hervidura Caústica 50ºF/h Cambio de Empaques 24 horas 25ºF/h 250ºF4 horas 50ºF/h 500ºF12 horas 50ºF/h PRUEBA DE VALVULAS Secado y Caldeo CURVA DE CALDEO CALDERA 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 TIEMPO (Hrs) TEMPERATURA(°F) 250 °F 500 °F 50 °F / h 50 °F / h Temperatura de control : Termocupla de Salida de Gases 50 °F / h Temp. de Operación B-404, AGOSTO/05 Caldera tipo D, acuatubular de 400 psi y 750°F vapor sobrecalentado. Capacidad de producción de 300,000 lb/h, que- mando gas industrial y fuel oil # 6. Control neumático de capacidad. USO: Para producir energía eléctrica y procesos químicos de hidrocarburos. B-404, AGOSTO/05 CURVA DE HERVIDO CALDERA 404 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 TIEMPO (Hrs) TEMPERATURA(°F) 6 hrs a 350 °F 25°F / h 50 °F / h Temperatura de control : Termocuplas de piel de tubos (Zona más fría)
  38. 38. ENSAMBLE QUEMADORES - REGISTROS DE AIRE VISTA DESDE CAJA DE AIRE ENSAMBLADO) QUEMADOR DUAL DE COMBUSTIBLES
  39. 39. B-56, AGOSTO/05 Espacio mínimo 1/8” entre el bafle y el anillo de cierre Espacio de 1/8” entre bafles Soldadura de Puntos al difusor Anillo de Cierre Posición horizontal del difusor 1” antes de los orificios de salida de gas
  40. 40. 10 8 6 4 2 0 20,000 60,000 100,000 127,000 CURVA ESTIMADA PRESIÓN vs CAPACIDADPRESIÓNDEGAS.PSIG CAPACIDAD DE GAS. CFM/QUEMADOR
  41. 41. QUEMADOR PEABODY CALDERA ACUATUBULAR
  42. 42. ENSAMBLE QUEMADORES - REGISTROS DE AIRE Daño de láminas de pared “win box”
  43. 43. ENSAMBLE QUEMADORES - REGISTROS DE AIRE Daño registro de aire del quemador
  44. 44. Daño de la lámina frontal
  45. 45. ENSAMBLE QUEMADORES - REGISTROS DE AIRE Daños en pared del quemador
  46. 46. EL ECONOMIZADOR INVALUABLEMENTE TIENE LA FUNCIÓN PRIMARIA DE “ECONOMIZAR” CALOR COMO RECUPERADOR ENERGÉTICO EN U- NA CALDERA, SIN EMGARGO, LA CONFIABILIDAD DE ESTE EQUIPO, DE- PENDE DE LA OPERACIÓN EFICIENTE DEL DESAIREADOR. EL ECONOMIZADOR INVALUABLEMENTE TIENE LA FUNCIÓN PRIMARIA DE “ECONOMIZAR” CALOR COMO RECUPERADOR ENERGÉTICO EN U- NA CALDERA, SIN EMGARGO, LA CONFIABILIDAD DE ESTE EQUIPO, DE- PENDE DE LA OPERACIÓN EFICIENTE DEL DESAIREADOR. ECONOMIZADOR
  47. 47. ECONOMIZADOR BFW PURGA 120 °F PLANTA DE AGUA CALDERA Acumulador V E D H DH = DESAIREADOR E = ECONOMIZADOR
  48. 48. AIRE CHIMENEA SUCCION DE AIRE MEDIDOR DE FLUJO DE AIRE DAMPER DE CONTROL DE AIRE VENTILADOR DE TIRO FORZADO AIRE DEL CALENTADOR 1° PASO 2°PASO TAMBOR DE LODOS SOBRE CALENTADOR DUCTO AIRE CALIENTE A QUEMADORES COLECTORES LATERALES DE PAREDES DE AGUA QUEMADORES N° 1 Y 2 CAJA DE AIRE QUEMADORES N° 3 Y 4 PARED DE QUEMADOR GARGANTA REFRACTARIA DEL QUEMADOR TAMBOR DE VAPOR VAPOR AL SOBRECALENTADOR CHIMENEA GASES AL ECONOMIZADOR GASES DEL CALENTADOR AIRE FORZADO JUNTA DE EXPANSION ZONA DE CONVECCION PRECALENTADOR DE AIRE CON VAPOR GASTADO GASES CALIENTES ZONA DE RADIACION ZONA DE COMBUSTION HORNO CALDERAS DE VAPOR ACUOTUBULAR BAFLE DEFLECTOR PRINCIPAL ECONOMIZADOR 75 ºF 392 ºF 2.405 ºF 800 ºF 640 ºF 425 ºF 506 ºF 2.100 ºF155 ºF H2O 250 °F H2O 306 °F 750 °F
  49. 49. VISTA PARCIAL DEL ECONOMIZADOR En montaje. Se aprecia el cabezal de salida AIRE CHIMENEA SUCCION DE AIRE MEDIDOR DE FLUJO DE AIRE DAMPER DE CONTROL DE AIRE VENTILADOR DE TIRO FORZADO AIRE DEL CALENTADOR 1° PASO 2°PASO TAMBOR DE LODOS SOBRE CALENTADOR DUCTO AIRE CALIENTE A QUEMADORES COLECTORES LATERALES DE PAREDES DE AGUA QUEMADORES N° 1 Y 2 CAJA DE AIRE QUEMADORES N° 3 Y 4 PARED DE QUEMADOR GARGANTA REFRACTARIA DEL QUEMADOR TAMBOR DE VAPOR VAPOR AL SOBRECALENTADOR CHIMENEA GASES AL ECONOMIZADOR GASES DEL CALENTADOR AIRE FORZADO JUNTA DE EXPANSION ZONA DE CONVECCION PRECALENTADOR DE AIRE CON VAPOR GASTADO GASES CALIENTES ZONA DE RADIACION ZONA DE COMBUSTION HORNO CALDERAS DE VAPOR ACUOTUBULAR B-2951-52-53-54-55 BAFLE DEFLECTOR PRINCIPAL ECONOMIZADOR 75 ºF 392 ºF 2.405 ºF 800 ºF 640 ºF 425 ºF 506 ºF 2.100 ºF155 ºF H2O 250 °F H2O 306 °F 750 °F
  50. 50. VISTA LATERAL DEL ECONOMIZADOR - Cabezal inferior de entrada AIRE CHIMENEA SUCCION DE AIRE MEDIDOR DE FLUJO DE AIRE DAMPER DE CONTROL DE AIRE VENTILADOR DE TIRO FORZADO AIRE DEL CALENTADOR 1° PASO 2°PASO TAMBOR DE LODOS SOBRE CALENTADOR DUCTO AIRE CALIENTE A QUEMADORES COLECTORES LATERALES DE PAREDES DE AGUA QUEMADORES N° 1 Y 2 CAJA DE AIRE QUEMADORES N° 3 Y 4 PARED DE QUEMADOR GARGANTA REFRACTARIA DEL QUEMADOR TAMBOR DE VAPOR VAPOR AL SOBRECALENTADOR CHIMENEA GASES AL ECONOMIZADOR GASES DEL CALENTADOR AIRE FORZADO JUNTA DE EXPANSION ZONA DE CONVECCION PRECALENTADOR DE AIRE CON VAPOR GASTADO GASES CALIENTES ZONA DE RADIACION ZONA DE COMBUSTION HORNO CALDERAS DE VAPOR ACUOTUBULAR B-2951-52-53-54-55 BAFLE DEFLECTOR PRINCIPAL ECONOMIZADOR 75 ºF 392 ºF 2.405 ºF 800 ºF 640 ºF 425 ºF 506 ºF 2.100 ºF155 ºF H2O 250 °F H2O 306 °F 750 °F
  51. 51. Alimentador de carbón Parrilla volcable (Dumping grate) TIRO Y REGULACIÓN DE AIRE La regulación del flujo de aire y gases en el interior de la caldera, se hace por el tiro que tiene por objeto hacer llegar el aire al com- bustible y obligar a los gases de combustión a recorrer la cámara y ductos evacuando los gases hacia la chimenea. El tiro se genera por los gases calientes que se encuentran en el hogar con menor densidad que el aire frío y por ello tienden a ascender. El lugar que estos gases van dejando tras de si en el hogar, va siendo ocupado por mas aire que penetra en el mismo, estableciéndose así u- na corriente llamada tiro. (Natural, forzado o balanceado) QUÉ ES EL TIRO ?
  52. 52. P PP 2 1 Atomización Aire al Piloto Aceite Circuito de Aceite P 2 QUEMADOR CONTROL MANUAL GAS PILOTO RELACIONADOR P HPSLPS LTS PR Corte Medida ManualF PR Solenoide RA VCA VENTILADOR DE AIRE CÁMARA DE EXPANSIÓN Fuente: North American Mfg. Co. P LPS P
  53. 53. P PP P 2 1 Atomización Aire del Piloto Gas Circuito de Gas P 2 QUEMADOR CONTROL MANUAL GAS PILOTO RELACIONADOR P HPSLPS Corte Medida Manual PR Sol. RA LPS VCA MA VENTILADOR DE AIRE REGULADOR A Sol. LPS Fuente: North American Mfg. Co.
  54. 54. CONTROLES Y DISPOSITIVOS DE SEGURIDAD DE LA CALDERACONTROLES Y DISPOSITIVOS DE SEGURIDAD DE LA CALDERA Para una caldera se recomienda llevar registro de desempeño de cada va- riable de operación y de la disponibilidad de los dispositivos de seguridad. • PRESIÓN DE VAPOR DE SALIDA DE LA CALDERA • TEMPERATURA DEL VAPOR DE SALIDA • PRESIÓN DE AGUA DE ALIMENTACIÓN A LA CALDERA • TEMPERATURA DE AGUA DE ENTRADA/SALIDA DEL ECONOMIZADOR • TEMPERATURA GASES CHIMENEA • ESTADO DE DISPOSITIVOS DE SEGURIDAD: ALARMA POR BAJO NIVEL DE AGUA EN EL TAMBOR DE VAPOR ALARMA POR ALTO NIVEL DE AGUA EN TAMBOR DE VAPOR DISPOSITIVO DE CORTE POR ALTA Y BAJA PRESIÓN DE GAS DISPOSITIVO DE CORTE POR BAJA TEMPERATURA DE FUEL OIL • LIMPIEZA DEL NIVEL DE VIDRIO SOBRE EL LADO VAPOR • ESTADO DE LA BOMBA DISPONIBLE DE AGUA DE ALIMENTACIÓN • QUEMADOR- PRESIÓN, TEMPERATURA, AIRE PRIMARIO, SECUNDARIO, POSICIÓN • TEMPERATURA DEL COMBUSTIBLE ALTERNO, PRESIÓN, NIVEL DEL TANQUE DIARIO • CONTROL DE SEGURIDAD DE LLAMA-ESTADO DE FOTOCELDAS • CONDICIONES QUÍMICAS DEL AGUA EN LA CALDERA • PURGA DE LA CALDERA DE ACUERDO A LOS ANÁLISIS QUÍMICOS • PRUEBA MENSUAL DE LA(S) VÁLVULA(S) DE SEGURIDAD-REPORTE
  55. 55. VÁLVULA DE SEGURIDAD Por: Gonzalo Rodríguez Guerrero Año 2006
  56. 56. VÁLVULA DE SEGURIDAD Breve historia • Nació por protección cuando el hombre creó el vapor • Hace unos 2,000 años, los Chinos utilizaron pailas con tapas abisagradas para permitir producción segura del vapor • A comienzos del siglo 14, se usaron tapones cónicos y posteriormente resortes comprimidos para actuar como dispositivos de seguridad de las vasijas de pre- sión • A comienzos del siglo 19, las frecuentes explosiones de calderas en barcos y locomotoras, resultó en el desarrollo de las primeras válvulas de seguridad • En 1698 el Dr. Denis Papin inventó el digestor de vapor para cocina como caldera de alta presión y adicionó como contribución un dispositivo para evitar explosiones por sobrepresión, que es lo hoy se denomina “válvula de seguridad”, que abría rá- pidamente en un margen estrecho de sobrepresión ((Desaguliers-Papin -1698) • Hoy, las regulaciones de salud ocupacional y seguridad industrial obligan a los usuarios del vapor a asegurar los procesos con válvulas de seguridad (Legis- lación-Art. 459, 493 de ley 02400 -1979) La función primaria de una válvula de seguridad es proteger la vida y la propiedad
  57. 57. • Válvula de seguridad (‘Safety valve’ ) y • Válvula de alivio de seguridad (´Safety relief valve’) Términos genéricos para describir un dispositivo de alivio de presión. Hay diferencias en el término “válvula de seguridad”. • En Europa, se refieren como ´valvula de alivio de seguridad´ (safety relief valve). • En USA, ´válvula de seguridad‘ (´safety valve´), se refiere específicamente a la válvula de seguridad tipo totalmente desplazada (lift). El estandar ASME / ANSI PTC25.3, aplicable a USA, define en términos genéricos:
  58. 58. Aprobación de normas de válvulas de seguridad United States NB National Board of Boiler and Pressure Vessel Inspector Canada Ministry of Labor Canada Korea Ministry of Power and Resources Korean Register of Shipping Italy ISPESL RINA Institution of Prevention and Security Italian Register of Shipping Norway DNV Det Norske Veritas Netherlands Dienst voor het Stoomwesen Belgium Bureau Veritas France CODAP APAVE Lloyds Register of Shipping Germany SAFed Safety Assessment Federation Type Approval Service (STAS) formerly Associated Offices Technical Committee AOTC and British Engine DSRK Deutshe Schiffs-Revision und Klassifikation TÜV Association of technical Supervision UK Country Abbreviation Las necesidades actuales de aprobación de normas de válvulas de seguridad, varían de acuerdo a los estándares. En algunos casos la revalidación es necesaria luego de algunos años, en otros, la aprobación es indefinida y solo cambios significativos hechos en nuevos diseños, deben noti- ficarse para re-aprobación. Colombia sigue básicamente lineamientos de ASME y del National Board of Boiler and Pressure Vessel Inspectors, responsable de los códigos de construcción y reparación de calderas y vasi- jas de presión.
  59. 59. VÁLVULA DE SEGURIDAD La válvula de seguridad (VS) libera un volumen de fluido cuando alcanza la presión máxima predeterminada, reduciendo su exceso en forma segura. Debido a que la válvula de seguridad es el único elemento positivo disponible para prevenir una falla catastrófica en condiciones de sobrepresión, es impor- tante que sea capáz de operar todo el tiempo y bajo todas las condiciones po- sibles. Función La VS se instala donde la presión máxima permisible de trabajo (MAWP- Maximum Allowable Working Pressure) pueda sobrepasarse. En vapor, la válvula de seguridad se usa para protección por sobrepresión. Otro uso, además de la seguridad, es prevenir daños del proceso por sobre- presión.
  60. 60. ALGUNAS DEFINICIONES IMPORTANTES Presión Acumulada (a alcanzar) Máxima Permisible, MAAP (Maximum allowable accumulation Pressure): Presión máxima permitida para alcanzar las especificaciones de los estándares de diseño. El MAAP se expresa como un % del MAWP. Presión Máxima Permisible de Trabajo, MAWP (Maximum allowable working pressure): Presión de trabajo segura o de diseño. Es la máxima presión de soporte a condiciones normales de operación (relativo a la máxima temperatura de operación). Presión de Trabajo Normal, NWP (Normal working pressure): Presión de operación a plena carga Para vapor, el MAAP = (a menudo) 1.10 MAWP.a Si MAWP no se conoce, quien asegura debe contactar la empresa aseguradora. Si MAAP no se conoce, este no debe asumirse como mayor que el MAWP. Presión de Ajuste, PS (Set Pressure): Presión a la que la válvula de seguridad comienza a levantar. Presión de Alivio, PR (Relieving pressure): Es la presión a la que fluye la capacidad total de la válvula. Es la suma de su presión de ajuste PS y la sobrepresión PR Sobrepresión P0 (Overpressure) - % del ajuste de presión a la cual la válvula de seguridad está diseñada para operar. PR MAWP (Presión permisible de trabajo de diseño) MAAP (Máxima por especificaciones) NWP (Normal) PS MAAP = 1.10 MAWP PS = 1.05 NWP
  61. 61. Puede producirse por: SOBREPRESION Desbalance en la rata del fluido debido al cierre inadvertido de válvulas de aislamiento sobre una vasija de proceso. Falla de un sistema de enfriamiento, haciéndo que los vapores o el fluido expanda. Falla de potencia eléctrica o aire comprimido para control de la instrumen- tación. Un repentino cambio de presión. Exposición al fuego de una planta. Falla de un tubo en un intecambiador de calor. Reacción exotermica incontrolable en una planta química. Cambios de temperatura ambiental
  62. 62. Válvula de Alivio de Presión (safety relief valves) Diseñada con resorte cargado para abrir y aliviar el exceso de presión, ce- rrar y prevenir pérdida de fluido luego de restablecida la condición nor- mal. Se caracteriza por una apertura rápida (´pop´) proporcional al incremento sobre la presión de apertura. Usada para fluidos compresibles o no-com- presibles, dependiendo del diseño, ajuste o aplicación. Válvula de seguridad (Safety valve) Actuada por una presión estática de entrada y caracterizada por rápida a- cción de apertura (pop). Usada para fluidos compresibles y en particular para servicios de aire y vapor, sin embargo, tambíen se usa donde se requiere proteger la planta y prevenir desperdicio del producto. Término general que incluye válvulas de seguridad (safety valves), válvulas de alivio (relief valves) y válvulas de alivio de seguridad (safety relief valves)
  63. 63. En general, la válvula de alivio de seguridad, se desempeña como válvula de se- guridad, cuando se usa en un sistema de gas, y abre en proporción a la sobrepre- sión, cuando se usa en sistemas líquidos, como lo haría una válvula de alivio. Los Estándares Europeos (BS 6759 y DIN 3320), dan la siguiente definición: Válvula de Seguridad (Safety valve), aquella que certifica una cantidad de fluido automáticamente sin la asistencia de ninguna energía mas que la del fluido consi- derado, y prevenir que se exceda una predeterminada presión segura, y en la cual, se diseña un re-cierre para prevenir que fluido adicional se pierda cuando las con- diciones normales de presión, se normalicen.
  64. 64. Diseño de las válvulas de seguridad 3. La entrada, como un canal es la única par- te de la válvula expuesta al fluido de proce- so en operación normal y el disco lo hace cuando la válvula está descargando. La válvula de seguridad básica con resorte cargado, llamada “estandar” o ‘conven- cional’, es un dispositivo simple, confiable y auto actuado que da seguridad contra sobrepresión. Los elementos basicos del diseño constan de: 1. El cuerpo en patrón de ángulo recto con boquilla de conexión de entrada, montada sobre el sistema que contiene la presión. 2. La conexión de salida (bridada o roscada al sistema de descarga, sin embargo, en algunas aplicaciones como aire comprimi- do, la valvula de seguridad, no tiene una conexión de salida y este se ventea al ambiente
  65. 65. Diseño de las válvulas de seguridad El disco soportado contra el asiento de la boquilla (en condiciones normales de ope- ración) por el resorte, que esta dispuesto en un arreglo llamado bonete, montado sobre la parte superior del cuerpo. El disco usado para la rápida abertura (tipo ´pop´), está rodeado por un anillo, de soporte del disco y una cámara que ayuda a producir la caraterística de a- pertura rápida.
  66. 66. Diseño de las válvulas de seguridad Los estándares que rigen el diseño y uso de las válvulas de seguridad, gene- ralmente solo definen 3 dimensiones relativas a la capacidad de descarga de la válvula. • Área de flujo (o taladro) • El área de cortina y • El área de descarga (u orificio) Flujo Área de flujo Área de cortina OrificioFlujo
  67. 67. OPERACIÓN BÁSICA DE UNA VÁLVULA DE SEGURIDAD Al iniciar levantamiento y el fluido entra a la cámara, el área mas grande del anillo expuesto a la presión sobre este, hace que la magnitud de la fuerza de levantamiento (F), proporcio- nal al producto de la presión (P) y al área expuesta al fluido (A). F = P x A, incrementa la fuerza de apertura. Esta fuerza incremental de apertura, compensa la fuerza incre- mental del resorte dando una rápida apertura. Al mismo tiempo, el anillo invierte la dirección del flujo, provocando una fuerza de reacción, que refuerza el levantamiento. Estos efectos combinados permiten a la válvula operar dentro de pequeños % de sobrepresión. Para fluidos compresibles un factor adicional que contribuye, es la rápida expansión del vo- lumen del fluido, al pasar desde un área de mayor presión a o- tra de menor. Lo anterior, asegura que la válvula abra 100% dentro de los pe- queños límites de sobrepresión. Para líquidos, este efecto es mas proporcional y subsiguientemen- te, cuando la sobrepresión es tipicamente mayor; 25% es lo normal. Cambio de presión
  68. 68. CIERRE DE LA VÁLVULA DE SEGURIDAD Restablecidas las condiciones normales de operación, la válvula debe cerrar otra vez, pero la gran área del disco todavía está expuesta al fluido, la válvula no cerrará hasta que la presión haya caido por debajo del ajuste de presión original. La diferencia entre la presión de ajuste y esta presión de re-asentamiento, se cono- ce como “caída”(‘blowdown’) y es usual- mente especificada como un % de la pre- sión de ajuste. Para fluidos compresibles, la caída es generalmentemenor del 10% y para líquidos, puede ser hasta del 20%. Re-asentamiento o Cierre Abriendo Cerrando Acción ´POP´ Descarga máxima100 % % Levantamiento (Lift) Re-asentamiento 10 % 10 %Caída (Blowdown) Sobrepresión Ajuste de presión
  69. 69. Para que ocurra la apertura total desde la pequeña sobrepresión, el arreglo del disco debe tener un diseño especial para una apertura rápida. Al colocar una falda o capu- cha, alrededor del disco, el volumen de vapor contenido dentro de esta cámara, cono- cida como “de amontonamiento”, produce un efecto de retardo. Operación básica del diseño de la válvula de seguridad Para que ocurra la aper- tura total por la pequeña sobrepresión, el disco tie- ne un arreglo especial pa- ra rápida apertura. Se hace colocando un ani- llo o falda alrededor del dis- co. El volumen contenido allí se conoce como cáma- ra rápida. (huddling). A P F = 1. Aumenta el área 2. Hay efecto expansivo 3. Reacción por dirección
  70. 70. INSTALACIÓN DE LAS VÁLVULAS DE SEGURIDAD 1 2 1. Correcta instalación de una válvu- la de seguridad en el sistema. 2. Incorrecta posición de la válvula de seguridad 3. Posición correcta de la válvula so- bre el sistema de vapor. 3 Autodrenable Tubo de entrada a la válvula Tubo de vapor Tubo de vapor Tubo de vapor Drenaje Venteo
  71. 71. RANGOS DE PRESIÓN DE LAS VÁLVULAS DE SEGURIDAD NWP (Presión normal de operación) MAAP (Máxima de especificación de diseño) PS (Inicio de disparo) PR (Máxima descarga de vapor) Blowdown 1 (Presión de cierre 1) Blowdown 2 (Presión de cierre 2) Soporte Bandeja drenaje Flujo de vapor MAWP (Máxima del sistema para condición normal)
  72. 72. INSTALACIÓN DE LAS VÁLVULAS DE SEGURIDAD VÁLVULAS DE SEGURIDAD INSTALADAS SOBRE EL TAMBOR DE VAPOR DE UNA CALDERA
  73. 73. SECUENCIA DE ARRANQUE DE UNA CALDERA SECUENCIA DE ARRANQUE DE UNA CALDERA UNA EFICIENTE Y SEGURA ARRANCADA DE UNA CALDERA ES EL TRABAJO DE UN OPERADOR ADECUADAMENTE ENTRENADO. DEBE CONOCER ENTRE OTROS: • PREPARATIVOS Y COORDINACIONES DE LOGÍSTICA DEL PROCESO DE LA CARGA TÉRMICA. • CONOCER EN DETALLE LA OPERACIÓN DE LA CALDERA • CONOCER SU SECUENCIA LÓGICA DE ARRANQUE • CONOCER LA OPERACIÓN DEL PROGRAMADOR DE ENCENDIDO Y LAS FUNCIONALIDADES DE ESTE.
  74. 74. Controlador de temperatura pro- medio lado frío Válvula de control al serpentín de vapor al calentador de aire Estación AUTO/MAN Promedio temperatura lado frio Temperatura salida gases del calentador Temperatura entrada aire al calentador Temperatura promedio de gases Temperatura promedio de aire ∆ ∫Κ A T A Σ/2 Σ/n TC TCTC Σ/n TC TCTC Κ Control del serpentin de vapor del calentador de aire El objetivo del control del calentador de aire es mantener la temperatura de salida de los gases del calentador, por encima de la tem- peratura del punto de rocío. Esto se hace con un sistema de control de temperatura promedio del lado frío. El control calcula las temperaturas promedio del aire de entrada y de los gases saliendo del calentador, promediadas como tempera- tura promedio fría, que se usa como entrada al controlador, para ajustar la válvula de ali- mentación de vapor de calentamiento al ser- pentín. El sistema debe tener un “interlock” que abra completamente la válvula, cuando la tempera- tura del ambiente está por debajo de un obje- tivo de 35°F.
  75. 75. R PI PT- VAPORFT- GASPT- GAS R SP A Otras Calderas R R FT- OIL ∇ ∇ ∇ SP D I MIC BIAS A M FICV- GAS Señal de aire Limitador de gas A M FICV- OIL SP D(1) Master Principal A otras Calderas A M Master Individual FT- AIRE A M Relación Aire FR EC A M Señal de aire CONTROL DE AIRE VENTILADOR / TURBINA I I P AR IFT I Señal de aire SP R FT- O2 FT- VAPOR EC R R FT- AGUALT-NIVEL LSH LSL LSIL LAH LAL SP D I FICV- AGUA 2404 √ √ √ √ √ CONTROL DE COMBUSTIÓN - NIVEL CALDERA ACUATUBULAR DE 300,000 LB/H 600 PSI, 750°F X D (1) = Sube presión, baja demanda El controlador de com- bustible sigue al de aire < > La sensibilidad del con- trol, de estos selectores, se les asigna una “banda muerta” (5-10)” lag
  76. 76. SISTEMA DE CONTROL DE BOMBEO AGUA BFW TB-1 FE FE A CALDERAS DESAIREADOR CONTROL LV LY ″ ″ ″ ″ ″ FO SA ENTRADA VAPOR SALIDA VAPOR LV LY ″ ″ ″ ″ ″ FO SA T T PT T TB-2 SP DESAIREADOR Las bombas centrifugas requieren un sistema de seguridad para mantener un caudal mínimo y evitar daño por cavitación. Una platina de orificio para capacidad mínima retorna a la succión, sin em- bargo, hay pérdidas de energía). Puede usarse un sistema de ahorro de energía que consiste en medir el cau- dal de la bomba y una válvula abre recirculando un flujo mínimo a la succión, asegurando la operación de la bomba. Control de caudal mínimo Válvula de vapor de entrada a la turbina ∆ ∫Κ A PT Κ Controlador del Impulsor de la turbina Presión cabezal Agua BFW
  77. 77. AGUA BFW ELECTRODO DE MUESTREO AT ANALIZADOR DE CONDUCTIVIDAD LÍNEA DE PURGA CONTÍNUA ∆ ∫Κ A CONTROLADOR DE PURGA CONTÍNUA VÁLULA DE PURGA CONTÍNUA TAMBOR DE VAPOR ≀≀ A CONTROL DE AGUAS USADAS LA PURGA CONTÍNUA ES LA REMOCIÓN CONTÍNUA DEL AGUA CONCENTRADA DE LA CALDERA. LA RATA DE PURGA SE CONTROLA MANULMENTE AJUSTANDO LA VÁLVULA DEPENDIENDO LOS ANÁLISIS QUÍMICOS PRE- VIOS DEL AGUA DE LA CALDERA. LA PURGA CONTÍNUA DE LAS CALDERAS, PUEDE USAR- SE EN SISTEMAS DE CUALQUIER CAPACIDAD Y PERMITE RECOBRAR IMPORTANTES CANTIDADES DE ENERGÍA O CALOR. LA PURGA AUTOMÁTICA MONITOREA CONTINUAMENTE EL AGUA DE LA CALDERA Y AJUSTA LA RATA DE PURGA PARA MANTENER LA CONDUCTANCIA DEL AGUA DE LA INTERNA EN APROPIADOS NIVELES. LA ACCIÓN DE CONTROL PUEDE SER DE MODULANTE O DE DOS POSICIONES CONTROL DE LA PURGA DE AGUA CONTÍNUA DE LA CALDERA
  78. 78. ∆ ∫Κ A T A Σ/2 TC TC Κ Temperatura salida “Gases del economizador” Temperatura entrada agua BFW al economizador Controlador de vapor al calentador de agua BFW Estación AUTO/MAN Válvula de control de vapor al calentador de agua BFW Calentador de agua BFW: Los controles de este sistema se usan para proteger el economizador contra la condensación de ácido. La temperatura de de salida de gases del economizador y la temperatura de entrada de agua BFW son promediadas. Este Promedio es usado para controlar la temperatura del agua BFW regulando la entrada de vapor al calentador de agua. CONTROL DE TEMPERATURA DEL AGUA DE CALDERAS BFW
  79. 79. Temperatura mínima recomendada de agua de alimentación de calderas Kentube Engineered Products 20°F 210°F 250°F Fuel oil 2.5 %
  80. 80. CONTROL DE PRESIÓN DE VAPOR DE DESHOLLINADO DE LA CALDERA Válvula de control de vapor ∆ ∫Κ A PT Κ Controlador de presión Presión cabezal vapor de deshollinado ∆ ∫Κ A ≀Flujo de vapor Válvula de control de vapor ≀ CONTROL DE DESHOLLINADORES EL CONTROL DE DESHOLLINADO, DEBE SER UNA SECUENCIA AUTOMÁTICA INICIADA POR EL OPERADOR. LUEGO DE UN COMANDO DE ARRANQUE, EL SISTEMA DEBE PASAR A TRAVÉS DE LA SE- CUENCIA DE TODOS LOS DESHOLLINADORES, INCLUYENDO LA APERTURA DE LA VÁLVULA DEL MEDIO DE SOPLAPLADO, EL TIEMPO DE SOPLADO Y EL POSTERIOR CIERRE DE LA VÁLVULA DE VAPOR. TAMBIÉN DEBE AUTOMÁTICAMENTE MOVER- SE AL SIGUIENTE SOPLADOR DE HOLLÍN Y CONTINUAR LA SECUENCIA HASTA QUE TO- DOS LOS SOPLADORES HAYAN COMPLETA- DO EL CICLO. LA APERTURA INICIAL DE LA VÁLVULA DEBE SER LENTAMENTE CONTROLADA PARA EVI- TAR CAIDA DEL CABEZAL DE VAPOR. SOPLADORES DE HOLLÍN LOS CONTROLES A LOS SOPLADORES SON NORMALMENTE LA PRESIÓN DE VAPOR PARA MANTENER PRESIÓN DE DISE- ÑO A LA SALIDA DEL SOPLADOR PARA UN ADECUADO BA- RRIDO DE LA SUPERFICIE DE TRANSFERENCIA DE CALOR. SI SE DESEA UNA INDICACIÓN REMOTA DE LA PRESIÓN DEL CABEZAL DE DESHOLLINADO, SE REQUIERE UN TRANSMISOR Y UN CONTROLADOR COMO SE MUESTRA EN EL ESQUEMA A- DJUNTO. SI NO SE REQUIERE INDICACIÓN REMOTA, EL CON- TROLADOR DE PRESIÓN SE PUEDE MONTAR SOBRE LA VÁL- VULA DE CONTROL
  81. 81. DESHOLLINADORES Las cenizas y hollín de la combustión, producen inhibición en la transferencia de calor que impide la correcta eficiencia de la cal- dera. Este ensuciamiento debe retirarse de las zonas de calor. A- demás, el hollín actua como aislante y forma ácido sulfúrico en la zona húmeda que corroe el metal del elemento.
  82. 82. DESHOLLINADORES (SOOT BLOWERS) Los 8 deshollinadores tienen el objetivo de limpiar con chorros de vapor a los tubos a alta velocidad para remover las cenizas y hollín y hacer que los gases fluyan hacia la chimenea. De estos, 7 tienen lanzas que cruzan la caldera a través de los tubos. Cinco de ellos se diseñan para lanzar chorros de vapor de limpieza rotando 360°. Tres lo hacen solo en una porción del arco de rotación. Cabezal paredes de agua SECUENCIA A, H, D, B, C, E, F, G 20° 58° 5” Unidad 1H “A”-145° “B”-360° “C”-360° “E”-360° “D”-162° “G”-360° “F”-360° Tambor de lodos Tambor de vapor Cabezal pared pantalla
  83. 83. MECANISMO DE REGULACIÓN Elemento Anillo engranajeLeva de corte Brazo balanceo espiral Caja de empaquetadura Orificio Linea de aire Manivela Piñon Extremos de leva para arco parcial de soplado Vástago de la válvula Brazo balanceo espiral Anillo engranaje
  84. 84. Deshollinadores Los sopladores de hollín, usan vapor para retirar el hollín de las superficies. Las calderas tienen varios sopladores de hollín, pero básicamente son tres tipos: • Rotatorios • Estacionarios y • Retráctiles Utilizan vapor sin de-calentamiento adecuado, como fluido motríz, relativamente ca- liente a presión reducida lo que minimiza la humedad del vapor que podría producir erosión o corrosión ácida. La presión se reduce en cada deshollinador por un orificio a 300 psi para los rotati- vos y retráctiles y aproximádamente a 150 psi para los estacionarios.
  85. 85. Deshollinadores Aire de limpieza Cuello de ganzo Eje del soplador Empaquetadura Empaquetadura Cadena Soporte Empaquetadura
  86. 86. DESHOLLINADOR RETRACTIL
  87. 87. Deshollinadores • El rotatorio tiene elemento con multi-orificios • La válvula del cabezal de vapor, actúa por una leva al rotar y esta se acondiciona para un segmento de soplado sin incidir en zonas que podrian afectarse por el golpe de los chorros de vapor. El elemento de deshollinado puede ser parado por una manivela, una cadena, un motor eléctrico o por aire. El vapor se admite desde el cabezal de la válvula, al elemento multiorificios espacia- dos para distribuir el vapor a lo largo del área a limpiar. • El estacionario, usualmente tiene una o dos filas de toberas dirigidas al área del banco generador de vapor. El vapor se admite por corta duración por una válvula de corte actuada con electrici- dad o manual. El elemento del deshollinador debe mantenerse frío y limpio en su operación. Para hacer esto, se lleva una pequeña cantidad de aire al elemento desde el sistema de aire de combustión, permitiendo mantenerlo limpio y frío. Una válvula “cheque” en la línea, previene que el vapor entre al sistema de aire durante el soplado.
  88. 88. DESHOLLINADOR RETRACTIL DESDE ATRAS
  89. 89. Alimentación de carbón Salida de vapor Sobrecalentador de vapor Calentador de aire Economizador DESHOLLINADORES CALDERA A CARBÓN Deshollinador PROCEDIMIENTO 1. Subir carga a la caldera 2. Abrir vapor se deshollinado 3. Drenar condensado 4. Poner tiros al máximo 5. Abrir en orden se secuencia A Retractil B Estacionario C Estacionario A B C 185 psi, 565 ºF 1,303.48 Btu/lb
  90. 90. DESHOLLINADOR RETRACTIL El soplador retráctil, como su nombre lo indica, introduce el elemento (lanza) perforado para so- plar vapor a lo largo de su recorrido en la zona de transferencia de calor. Lo retractil se debe básicamente a: • La temperatura en la que opera el soplado o limpieza • El medio ambiente en el que opera el deshollinador Altas temperaturas de la zona de limpieza, pueden cuestionar la operación por sobre- calentamiento del elemento distruibuidor del vapor en las zonas de transferencia de calor. El medio ambiente de relativa baja temperatura como en calentadores de aire, generan daños prematuros al elemento soplador (lanza) expuesta a gases fríos, contaminados y húmedos. Por esta razón la lanza penetra al interior limpia y vuelve al exterior de la cal- dera.
  91. 91. DESHOLLINADOR RETRACTIL
  92. 92. DESHOLLINADOR ROTATORIO
  93. 93. DESHOLLINADOR ROTATORIO
  94. 94. CUIDADOS-SERPENTÍNES DE UN SOBRECALENTADOR Los drenajes de sobrecalentadores, ti- po drenable) tienen riesgo en su opera- ción debido a la posibilidad de abrirse cuando hay flujo hacia el venteo, que- mando el tramo de tubería derivado. Los sobrecalentadores, restando los drenajes poseen un sistema de seguridad conformado por una válvula de venteo eléctricamente ope- rada que se mantiene abierta mientras la calde- ra está en calentamiento, asegurando flujo por todo el sobrecalentador. Cuando la caldera entra en línea, el venteo se cierra remotamente para dar paso del vapor ha- cia el sistema de demanda.
  95. 95. Entrada sobrecalentador SOBRECALENTADOR CABEZALES SUPERIORES E INFERIORES (DISEÑO FOSTER WHEELER)-Cuidados Salida sobrecalentador Cabezal de entrada Cabezal de salida Drenaje 1° paso 2° paso 3° paso 4° paso 5° paso
  96. 96. ∆ ∫Κ A T A TT Κ Estación AUTO/MAN Válvula de control de agua atomizada Controlador de temperatura de salida del sobrecalentador Transmisor de temperatura de salida del recalentador / sobrecalentador LAS CALDERAS QUE PRODUCEN VAPOR SATURADO, NO RE- QUIEREN CONTROL DE TEMPERATURA DEL VAPOR. CONTRARIAMENTE, CUANDO LAS CALDERAS PRODUCEN VA- POR SOBRECALENTADO REQUIEREN UN SISTEMA DE CON- TROL PARA MANTENER CONSTANTE LA TEMPERATURA DE SALIDA DEL VAPOR. UN SISTEMA SENCILLO COMO EL QUE SE ADJUNTA ES NOR- MALMENTE EL ADECUADO PARA HACER ESTE TRABAJO. CONTROL DE TEMPERATURA DE SALIDA DEL VAPOR
  97. 97. CALDERAS PIROTUBULARES LLENADO DE LA CALDERA • VERIFIQUE PRUEBA DE BRIDAS • VENTEO ABIERTO EN LA PARTE SUPERIOR DE LA CALDERA • LLENE LA CALDERA CON AGUA DESAIREADA, DESMINERALIZADA O SUAVIZADA • PRUEBE LOS DISPOSITIVOS DE ALARMA Y CORTE POR NIVEL DE AGUA
  98. 98. SECUENCIA DE ARRANQUE CALDERA ACUATUBULAR Condiciones de pre-purga Condiciones de caldera para arranque Y Requerimientos para Inicio de purga YListo para purga Purga en progreso Abertura de dampers del ventilador para posición de purga Temporizador para purga Purga terminada Completo tiempo de purga Y Requerimientos de arranque de ignición • Nivel de agua • Válvulas combustibles cerradas • Tiro de descarga Alto • Tiro del horno- Bajo • Cierre de registros de aire Continua CHECH LIST DE LA ARRANCADA Pruebas de campo: •NIVEL •AIRE • CORTES DE COMBUSTIBLES • OTROS
  99. 99. ARRANCADA CALDERA ACUATUBULAR Purga terminada Completo tiempo de purga Y Requerimientos de arranque de Ignición • Tiro del horno • Cierre registros aire • Abertura gas encendido Inicia periodo de 5 segundos para arranque del piloto de ignición Cierre damper del ventilador al mínimo Y Termina tiempo de encendido A otros pilotos de encendido Válvula combustible de ignición cerradaIgnición piloto Válvula de combustible de ignición abierta Continua Continua Detección llama piloto? No 4 seg. Si
  100. 100. ARRANCADA DE CALDERA ACUATUBULAR Ignición piloto Y Intento arranque quemador Estable bajo flujo de combustible para mínima energía al piloto Requisitos de arranque del quemador Posición flujo mínimo en válvula de combustible del quemador Abierta válvula combustible del quemador Fin tiempo de intento encendido quemador Quemador en servicio Y SiDetección llama quema- dor? Falla encendido quemador principal No Encendido quemador principal Estable flujo de combustible mínimo en quemador A otros quemadores Verificar causa
  101. 101. PROTECCIÓN DE EQUIPOS EN ESTADO NO OPERACIONAL (PROTECCIÓN STANBY) PROTECCIÓN DE EQUIPOS EN ESTADO NO OPERACIONAL (PROTECCIÓN STANBY) CUANDO LOS EQUIPOS QUEDAN EN ESTADO NO OPERACIONAL,SE CREA UNA INTERFASE LIQUIDO-GAS QUE INICIA UN PROCESO DE INTERCAMBIO DEL OXIGENO CON LAS SUPER- FICIES METÁLICAS DE LOS EQUIPOS, CAU- SANDO UNA DEGRADACIÓN DEL METAL A SU ESTADO ORIGINAL DENOMINADO CORROSIÓN 1
  102. 102. PROTECCIÓN DE CALDERAS EN ESTADO NO OPERACIONAL ES ESENCIAL CONTROLAR LA CORROSIÓN EN LAS CALDERAS DURANTE PERIÓDOS EN QUE ESTAS NO ESTAN EN USO DOS RAZONES PRINCIPALES: 1. PÉRDIDA DE VIDA DE SERVICIO 2. PÉRDIDA DE EFICIENCIA 1. PÉRDIDA DE VIDA DE SERVICIO 2. PÉRDIDA DE EFICIENCIA 2
  103. 103. HISTORIA HAY UNA ESTRECHA RELACIÓN ENTRE: • FUGA Y FALLA EN LOS TUBOS DE LA CALDERA • PROCEDIMIENTOS DE LIMPIEZA PREOPERACIONAL • PRÁCTICAS DE PROTECCIÓN NO-OPERACIONAL APLICACIÓN EFECTIVA A LAS MEDIDAS DEL CONTROL DE LA CORROSIÓN DURANTE ARRANCADAS Y APAGADAS, JUNTO CON LOS CONTROLES DE CORROSIÓN DURANTE LA OPERACIÓN NORMAL 3
  104. 104. 1. PÉRDIDA DE VIDA DE SERVICIO1. PÉRDIDA DE VIDA DE SERVICIO DURANTE EL ATAQUE CORROSIVO HAY PÉRDIDA DE METAL DE LAS SUPERFICIES DE LA CALDERA PRODUCTOS DE LA CORROSIÓN • HIERRO (CALDERA Y EQUIPO AUXILIAR) • COBRE (SISTEMAS AUXILIARES PRECALDERA) LOS ÓXIDOS SE DEPOSITAN EN LAS SUPERFICIES CALIENTES DE LA CALDERA, PRODUCIENDO ATA- QUE CORROSIVO RECALENTANDO LOS TUBOS DE LA CALDERA Y PERDIENDO EFICIENCIA 2. PÉRDIDA DE EFICIENCIA2. PÉRDIDA DE EFICIENCIA 4
  105. 105. FACTORES CLAVES RESPONSABLES DE LA CORROSIÓN • AGUA • OXÍGENO • pH • Interfase gas -líquido ELIMINANDO: AIRE O HUMEDAD PREVIENE APRECIABLEMENTE LA CORROSIÓN DISPOSICIÓN SECA T° ELIMINANDO: OXÍGENO Y MANTENIENDO UN ALTO pH NITROGENO DESPLAZA EL AIRE DISPOSICIÓN HÚMEDA 5
  106. 106. CUÁL DISPOSICIÓN ELEGIR ? DISPOSICIÓN SECA DISPOSICIÓN HÚMEDA ? • DURACIÓN DEL PERÍODO DE PARADA • GRADO DE DISPONIBILIDAD REQUERIDO 6
  107. 107. DISPOSICIÓN HÚMEDA PARA PARADAS EN EL CORTO PLAZO DISPOSICIÓN HÚMEDA PARA PARADAS EN EL CORTO PLAZO Para paradas de duración de mas de un mes o menores y en situaciones que requieren disponibilidad inmediata, se recomienda utilizar el método de disposición húmeda ESTE SISTEMA DUAL UTILIZA EL MECANISMO DE EXCLUSIÓN DEL OXÍGENO Y EL MANTENI- MIENTO DE UN ALTO pH, ASE- GURANDO MÍNIMA CORROSIÓN 8
  108. 108. DISPOSICIÓN HÚMEDA EN CALDERAS Línea purga BFW, INH. CORR. DESAIREADOR CONDENSADO TRW QUÍMICOS • Control de oxígeno • Control de pH Calderas medianas y pequeñas Calderas grandes Soda: 11 pH Sulfito Na: 100 ppm Amoniaco, aminas: 9.5 a 10.5 pH Hidrazina: 200 ppm • Control de oxígeno • Control de pH CALDERA Variable Tamaño 9
  109. 109. DISPOSICIÓN HÚMEDA EN SOBRECALENTADORES CALDERA La misma disposición húmeda de la caldera, debe usarse para el sobrecalentador con una notable ex- cepción: sobrecalentadores no drenables No usar soda caústica, ni sulfito de sodio En reserva húmeda para sobrecalentadores no dre- nables, los inhibidores químicos recomendados son: hidrazina y amoniaco o amina neutralizante (morf. & cicloh.) en el condensado o agua desmineralizada. Esto asegura que ningún depósito ha de formarse en su interior. Puede utilizarse también nitrógeno para la interfase entre caliente y frio. TRATAMIENTO VOLÁTIL !Precaución¡ El sobrecalentador debe inundarse antes que este alcance la presión atmos- férica. 10
  110. 110. DISPOSICIÓN HÚMEDA EN TURBINAS LOS DEPÓSITOS EN LAS TURBINAS SON PRIN- CIPALMENTE LOS CLORUROS, LOS CUALES AU- MENTAN ENORMEMENTE LA CORROSIÓN EN LAS PARTES INTERNAS DURANTE LA PARADA. CUANDO UNA TURBINA DEBE PONERSE FUERA DE SERVICIO, DEBE MANTENERSE COMPLETAMENTE SECA ASI: a) AJUSTE LA VÁLVULA DE BLOQUE EN LA LÍNEA DE ENTRADA DEL VAPOR DE ADMISIÓN. b) INSTALE UNA VÁLVULA DE BLOQUE CON UN DRENAJE ENTRE ELLAS. c) INYECTE AIRE CALIENTE O AIRE SECO DE INS- TRUMENTOS DENTRO DE LA TURBINA. d) SIGA INSTRUCCIONES DEL FABRICANTE PARA PROCEDIMIENTO DE FUERA DE SERVICIO. CA AIRE CALIENTE O SECO 11
  111. 111. DISPOSICIÓN HÚMEDA EN CALENTADORES DE AGUA LOS CALENTADORES DE AGUA POR LO GENERAL ESTAN CONSTRUIDOS POR A- LEACIONES DE COBRE Y NIQUEL EN TUBOS. EL PROBLEMA DE LA CORROSIÓN SE NOTA ESPECIALMENTE EN LOS CALENTADORES CICLICOS QUE FUERA DE SERVICIO, PRODUCEN LA CORROSIÓN DENOMINADA EXFOLIACIÓN. CONSISTE DE INCRUSTACIONES O DESCASCARAMIENTO EN FORMA DE ESCAMAS SOBRE LA SUPERFICIE DE METAL O CAPAS DE METAL CORROIDO. OCURRE EN LOS QUE OPERAN INTERMITENTEMENTE Y NO EN LOS QUE OPERAN CONTINUAMENTE. LA EXFOLIACIÓN OCURRE EN DOS TIPOS DE ALEACIONES DE COBRE-NIQUEL: Cu – Ni (70 – 30) ( Mas susceptible) y Cu – Ni (80 – 2) ( Menos usado) El aire que ingresa al calentador de agua de alimentación sobre el lado carcasa durante el ciclo de apagada, es la causa primaria de la exfoliación. 12
  112. 112. EXFOLIACIÓN POR CORROSIÓN EN CALENTADORES LA CORROSIÓN POR EXFOLIACIÓN PUEDE CONTROLARSE: A) Cubrir con un gas inerte o vapor sin oxígeno, la fuente del problema. Debido a que el aire entra al sistema durante la sacada de servicio del calentador, como única fuente de oxígeno, la turbina, las líneas de conducción y las carcasas de los calentadores de agua, estos deben presionarse con nitrógeno entre 15 y 25 psig, sin embargo, en muchas plantas de potencia, utilizan para cubrir el mismo vapor como suministro mas práctico y barato. B) Inyección directa de octadecilamina, como amina fílmica inhibidora de corrosión, dentro de la carcasa del calentador de BFW, ha reportado proteger los tubos Ni Cu. 13
  113. 113. DISPOSICIÓN SECA PARA PARADAS EN EL LARGO PLAZO DISPOSICIÓN SECA PARA PARADAS EN EL LARGO PLAZO Para paradas de duración mayores a un mes y en situa- ciones donde el equipo este sujeto a congelamiento por efectos del clima, se recomienda la técnica de DISPOSI- CIÓN EN SECO. ESTA TÉCNICA CAE EN DOS CATEGORÍAS GENERALES: • ABIERTA Y • CERRADA 14
  114. 114. DISPOSICIÓN SECA Y ABIERTADISPOSICIÓN SECA Y ABIERTA El objetivo de la disponibilidad en seco de un equipo en condidición no operacional, es la eliminación de cualquier traza de humedad. Así, un prolongado tiempo fuera de ser- vicio del equipo, no producirá corrosión significativa en su parte interna. EL AIRE EN CONTACTO CON LA HUMEDAD ES EXTREMADAMENTE CORROSIVO LO QUE DEBE EVITARSE ENTRADA DE AGUA DENTRO DEL EQUIPO O LA SUDO- RACIÓN DE LAS PAREDES DEL MISMO. 15
  115. 115. CALDERACALDERA LA CALDERA DEBE SER DRENADA TOTALMENTE Y REALIZAR UNA LIMPIEZA GENERAL, TANTO DEL LADO FUEGO COMO DEL LADO AGUA E INSPECCIONADA. 16 CALDERA LAS SUPERFICIES INTERNAS DEBEN SECARSE CIRCULANDO AIRE CALIENTE CON UN SOPLADOR O ALGÚN DISPOSITIVO DE CALENTAMIENTO. DISPOSICIÓN ABIERTA Y SECADISPOSICIÓN ABIERTA Y SECA BOMBILLAS INCANDESCENTES O RESISTENCIAS DE CALENTAMIENTO EN LOS TAMBORES O DENTRO DEL HORNO, SON BUENAS PRÁCTICAS DE SECAMIENTO INICIAL. EN GENERAL TODAS LAS ABERTURAS DEBEN DEJARSE ABIERTAS A AMBOS LADOS PARA PERMITIR LIBRE FLUJO DE AIRE(ORIFICIOS DE MANOS, DE HOMBRE, PUERTAS DE HORNOS Y DAMPERS DE CHIMENEA) ES IMPORTANTE QUE DURANTE EL PROCESO DE DISPONIBILIDAD, LA CALDERA SEA INSPECCIONADA PARA VER SI EXISTE CONDENSACIÓN, LO CUAL, SI EXISTE, DEBE REMOVERSE POR CALENTAMIENTO DE LAS SU- PERFICIES HÚMEDAS CON LOS MÉTODOS MENCIONADOS ANTERIORMENTE. Las líneas de agua y vapor, deben desconectarse para evitar fugas hacia su interior.
  116. 116. CALDERACALDERA LA CALDERA DEBE SER DRENADA TOTALMENTE Y REALIZAR UNA LIMPIEZA GENERAL, TANTO DEL LADO FUEGO COMO DEL LADO AGUA E INSPECCIONADA. 17 CALDERA LAS SUPERFICIES INTERNAS DEBEN SECARSE Y SELLARSE HERMÉTICAMENTE PARA EVITAR LA ENTRADA DE AIRE. DISPOSICIÓN CERRADA Y SECADISPOSICIÓN CERRADA Y SECA SE PRESENTAN ALGUNOS PROBLEMAS: • EL MANTENIMIENTO HERMÉTICO DE TODOS LOS SELLOS EN LAS ABERTURAS. • SI EL DESECANTE APLICADO PARA ABSORCIÓN DE LA HUMEDAD, SE ENCOSTRA O SU CAPACIDAD SE GASTA EN UN TIEMPO RAZONABLE, DEBE RENOVARSE. • DEBE VERIFICARSE QUE CUALQUIER VÁLVULA DE NO RETORNO ESTÉ HACIENDO SELLO HERMETICO PARA EL CONTROL DE HUMEDAD ESTE TIPO DE ALMACENAMIENTO EN SECO ES MUY ÚTIL, CUANDO LA ATMÓSFERA DE LA PLAN- TA CONTIENE HUMOS CORROSIVOS O POLVOS ABRASIVOS QUE PODRÍAN ENTRAR DENTRO DE LA CALDERA. TAMBÍEN ES ÚTIL EN ÁREAS COSTERAS DE ALTA HUMEDAD.
  117. 117. 18 CALDERA PRODUCTOS SECANTESPRODUCTOS SECANTES Los materiales desecantes, los agentes de secado químicos y porozos deben adicionarse dentro de la caldera a modo de secar la humedad y vapor de agua dentro de las superficies internas y controlar la hume- dad relativa. Por cada 30 pies cúbicos de caldera o 225 galones, se aplican 2 libras de cal o 5 de silica gel. Típicamente se usa 2.5 a 3 ve- ces mas de sílica que de cal, sin embargo la sílica puede fácil- mente regenerarse por simple calentamiento y es fácil y segu- ra su manipulación que un compuesto alcalino. Algunos materiales desecantes utilizados, son: • Silica Gel • Óxido de calcio o cal rápida, CaO • Alúmina activada o bauxita Cantidades recomendadas SILICA GEL Tiene una alta capacidad de absor- ción y puede recuperarse por calen- tamiento en un horno ventilado por 2 a 4 horas a una temperatura entre 325 y 350°F, o para bajas temperatu- ras, por ejemplo 250°F, 16 horas
  118. 118. ALUMINA ACTIVADA O BAUXITA (75 % Al2O3), PUEDE SER TAMBÍEN ACTIVADA, PERO ES MENOS EFICIENTE EN LA ABSORCIÓN DE AGUA. • LA SILICA ABSORBE 30 % DE SU PESO EN AGUA. • LA BAUXITA ACTIVADA, DEL 4 AL 20 % EN AGUA. LA SILICA ES PREFERIDA POR SU CAPACIDAD DE COLOREARSE EN PRESENCIA DE HUMEDAD. CAMBIA DE COLOR ROSA PÁLIDO A AZUL COBALTO CUANDO EL GEL ESTÁ SATU- RADO DE HUMEDAD. LA CAL, SIN EMBARGO, ES UNA SOLUCIÓN ECONÓMICA. 19 PRODUCTOS SECANTESPRODUCTOS SECANTES
  119. 119. Econo- mizador ∆ ∆ ˚ PI Válvula de seguridad ajustada para 50 a 100 psi Sobrecalentador primario Sobrecalentador secundario Venteo del tambor de vapor Caldera Solución húmeda para almacenamiento (volátil) Botellas de nitrógeno Regulador para 5 psig Válvula “cheque” Válvula de parada DISPOSICIÓN DE CALDERA CON MANTO DE NITROGENO Método para limitar la entrada de aire a la caldera, cuando se requiere un largo plazo fuera de servicio. Todos los drenajes bajos, deben usarse para evacuar los condensados de la caldera. Se usa nitrógeno con 5 psig para el manto de gas inerte. Se requiere atención para inspeccionar este sistema asegurándose de la purga del gas de los cabezales y tambores.
  120. 120. 20 PREPARACIÓN PARA LA DISPOSICIÓN EN SECOPREPARACIÓN PARA LA DISPOSICIÓN EN SECO CALDERA 1. LUEGO DE APAGADA DE LA CALDERA 2. DRENADA TOTAL 3. SECAR USANDO SOPLADORES 4. APLICAR EL DESECANTE EN BANDEJAS, LAS CUALES SE DISTRIBUYEN EN LOS TAMBORES Y EN LAS PARTES ALTAS DE LOS DUCTOS DE GASES DE LA CALDERA. 5. LOS ORIFICIOS DE ENTRADA DEBEN SELLAR- SE PARA BLOQUEAR LAS ENTRADAS DE AIRE. 6. SELLAR TODAS LAS LÍNEAS DE AGUA Y VAPOR HERMÉTICAMENTE. 7. LOS DESECANTES DEBEN INSPECCIONARSE CADA 6 A 8 SEMANAS PARA VERIFICAR SU ES- TADO. GENERALIDAD
  121. 121. CALDERA 21 PREPARACIÓN DEL SOBRECALENTADOR EN SECOPREPARACIÓN DEL SOBRECALENTADOR EN SECO LOS SOBRECALENTADORES NO DRENABLES, DEBEN SECARSE HACIÉNDO PASAR CORRIENTES DE AIRE CALIENTE A TRAVÉS DE LOS TUBOS INDIVIDUALMENTE. SI ES POSIBLE PUEDEN INSTALARSE CALENTADORES ELECTRICOS DENTRO Y FUERA DE LOS SOBRECALEN- DORES. EL MANTENIMIENTO DE SU NORMAL OPERA- CIÓN ES EL ASEGURAMIENTO DEL CONTROL DE CO- RROSIÓN EN LAS PARTES DE LA CALDERA. SI OCURRE DESCASCARAMIENTO EN LA PARTE EXTERNA DE LOS TUBOS, DEBE ADICIONARSE MAS CALENTADORES PARA EL CONTROL DEL PUNTO DE ROCÍO EN ESAS ZONAS. LOS SOBRCALENTADORES TAMBÍEN DEBEN TENER UN MANEJO SIMILAR EN EL CONTROL DE LA HUMEDAD. EL CONDENSADO QUE SE ALMACENA EN LAS U´s CAUSAN UN RÁPIDO ATAQUE
  122. 122. CALDERA OTROS MÉTODOS COMPLEMENTARIOS EN SECOOTROS MÉTODOS COMPLEMENTARIOS EN SECO OTRA TÉCNICA DE DISPONIBILIDAD EN SECO, CONSISTE DE SELLAR COMPLETAMENTE LOS DRENAJES DE LA CALDERA Y APLICAR NITRÓGENO MANTENIENDO UNA PRESIÓN DE DE 3 A 5 PSIG. ESTE DESPLAZA EL AIRE Y MANTIENE UNA ATMÓSFERA INERTE. TAMBÍEN PUEDE HACERSE CON VAPOR ENTRE 3 Y 15 PSIG. LAS TRAMPAS DEBEN HABILITARSE PARA REMOVER EL CONDENSADO. TAMBÍEN SE DEBEN INSTALAR VENTEOS PARA LOS NO-CONDENSABLES EN LOS PUNTOS MUERTOS DE LA CALDERA. TODOS LOS DAMPERS Y ABERTURAS DEL HORNO DEBEN CERRARSE HERMÉTICA- MENTE. ESTE MÉTODO TIENE LA VENTAJA DE MANTENER CALIENTE PREVINIENDO CONDENSACIÓN Y CORROSIÓN EN EL LADO FUEGO. 22
  123. 123. REGLAS DE SEGURIDAD DE CALDERAS NUNCA .....falle en anticiparse a una emergencia. No espere a que algo pase para comenzar a planear .....comience a trabajar en una planta sin seguir antes cada línea de tubería y aprenda la localización y propósito de cada válvula .....deje una válvula de purga desatendida cuando la caldera esté bajo presión o tiene fuegos. Opere seguro, la memoria puede fallar .....permita que sedimento se acumule en los LG o conexiones de columnas de agua. Un falso nivel puede jugarle una mala pasada .....dé ordenes verbales para operaciones importantes, ni reporte las mismas en forma verbal. Registrelas. Haga algo para respaldarse cuando lo requiera. .....encienda una caldera sin haber verificado su nivel de agua y chequear todas sus válvulas. Muchas veces han ocurrido fallas por no haber revisado antes. .....abra una válvula rapidamente bajo presión. El cambio repentino en presión puede producir "martilleo de a- gua" que puede hacer fallar la tubería .....ponga una caldera en línea, hasta que al menos haya unas pocas libras de presión diferencial. La caldera puede producir esfuerzos innecesarios y dañínos para su estructura .... ponga una caldera en línea hasta no probar las válvulas de seguridad. Una caldera con su válvula de segurI- dad atascada, esta cercana a fallar. Es como jugar con dinamita ....incremente el ajuste de la válvula de seguridad sin autorización. Serios accidentes han ocurrido por no obser- var esto ....cambie los ajustes de una válvula por encima del 10 %. La operación apropiada depende del resorte correcto ....ajuste una tuerca, un tornillo o una rosca de un tubo, bajo presión de vapor o de aire. Han ocurrido muertos por esta razón. Tampoco nunca los golpee ....permita que personal entre a una caldera sin las medidas apropiadas

×