2 sistemas combustion

Por: GONZALO RODRÍGUEZ GUERRERO ASOCIACIÓN COLOMBIANA DE INGENIEROS ELECTRICISTAS, MECÁNICOS Y AFINES Sistemas de combusti...
PRUEBA DE QUEMADOR DE 150 MILLONES DE Btu/h (43,964 kW) QUEMADOR ECO-STAR II, 45° SPIN
Manf: Babcock Wanson SELECCIÓN DE QUEMADORES DE ACUERDO A: • AL TIPO DE CALDERA Y CARGA- DIMENSIONES • AÑO DE CONSTRUCCIÓN...
CAPACIDAD EN kW Algunos fabricantes expresan la capacidad del quemador en kW. La energía del vapor se determina con la tem...
AIRE CHIMENEA SUCCION DE AIRE MEDIDOR DE FLUJO DE AIRE DAMPER DE CONTROL DE AIRE VENTILADOR DE TIRO FORZADO AIRE DEL CALEN...
PROGRAMA TÍPICO DE ENCENDIDO DE UN QUEMADOR PURGA IGNICIÓN VÁLVULAS COMBUSTIBLE PRINCIPAL ABIERTASVÁLVULAS PILOTO ABIERTAS...
El quemador se pone en servicio en una secuencia de tiempo predeterminada. El operador puede iniciar la secuencia de encen...
TREN DE GAS 12 A 75 BHP 76 A 150 BHP > 150 BHP
Btu/h3,347,800 Btu/bhp33,478xbhp/h100 = Capacidad de la caldera: kBtu/h83473 .,
P PP 2 1 Atomización Aire al Piloto Aceite Circuito de Aceite P 2 QUEMADOR CONTROL MANUAL GAS PILOTO RELACIONADOR P HPSLPS...
P PP P 2 1 Atomización Aire del Piloto Gas Circuito de Gas P 2 QUEMADOR CONTROL MANUAL GAS PILOTO RELACIONADOR P HPSLPS Co...
Flujo de gas Pierna colectora Válvula principal de bloqueo Regulador de presión de gas ╿ ╿ ⊤ ⃝ ⃒↏↏↏ ↏ Interruptor baja pre...
REGULADOR ATMOSFÉRICO DE GAS ALIMENTANDO UN SISTEMA DE QUEMADOR DE PRE-MEZCLA • • • ••• ••• •• • • •• •• • • • • • • • • •...
AIRE VÁLVULA DE CONTROL REGULADOR DE RELACIÓN AIRE/GAS (El diafragma debe estar Nivelado) TRAMPA DE CONDENSADOS REGULADOR ...
PATRÓN DE LA LLAMA DE GAS 33,000 BTU/H, AIRE A 16 OSI Y PRESIÓN DE MEZCLA DE 7” C.A Con presión de mezcla de 3 a 4 pulgada...
Quemador de copa rotatoria Motor Entrada de combustible Registro de control de aire primario Ventilador de aire primario S...
ENSAMBLE QUEMADORES - REGISTROS DE AIRE QUEMADOR CENTRAL DE FUEL OIL
Sistema de ignición Línea de gas al quemador Articulación de control del registro de aire Marco y ensamble del registro de...
Sistema de ignición Articulación de control del registro de aire Garganta refractaria Boquillas de gas Compuertas del regi...
10 8 6 4 2 0 20,000 60,000 100,000 127,000 CURVA ESTIMADA PRESIÓN vs CAPACIDADPRESIÓNDEGAS.PSIG CAPACIDAD DE GAS. CFM/QUEM...
ENSAMBLE QUEMADORES - REGISTROS DE AIRE NFPA 85 4.6.3.2.3 (1): Interruption, excursions, dips, recoveries, transients, and...
ENSAMBLE QUEMADORES - REGISTROS DE AIRE NFPA 85 4.6.3.2.3 (9): Relay contact failure (fail-on, fail-off) (En sistemas ener...
ENSAMBLE QUEMADORES - REGISTROS DE AIRE NFPA 85 4.6.3.2.4 (6): Protection from the effects of noise shall prevent false op...
ENSAMBLE QUEMADORES - REGISTROS DE AIRE NFPA 85 4.6.3.2.5 (B): For single burner boilers, boiler control systems shall be ...
ENSAMBLE QUEMADORES - REGISTROS DE AIRE NFPA 85 4.6.3.2.5 (G): Signals that initiate mandatory master fuel trips shall be ...
Disposición general de un quemador
Combustibles al quemador
Piezas refractarias de los quemadores Usado para hacer conos alrededor en la boca de salida del quemador al horno. Son esp...
Recalentamientos de quemadores
Vista de las gargantas de los 4 quemadores desde el horno
ENSAMBLE QUEMADORES - REGISTROS DE AIREBOCA QUEMADOR (CAJA DE AIRE) 33”
BOCA QUEMADOR + ANILLO DE GAS
INTERIOR TAMBOR DE VAPOR Piezas refractarias preformateadas pegadas para dar la forma a la boca del quemador de gas de uno...
QUEMADOR PEABODY CALDERA ACUATUBULAR
ENSAMBLE QUEMADORES - REGISTROS DE AIRE VISTA DESDE CAJA DE AIRE ENSAMBLADO)
Vista del ensamble desde la caja de aire
ENSAMBLE QUEMADORES - REGISTROS DE AIRE
EL AIRE PARA LA COMBUSTIÓN EL AIRE REQUERIDO PARA LA COMBUSTIÓN, SE CLASIFICA COMO: • • • •• • • •••• • •• •• •• • •• • • ...
RANGOS DE SEGURIDAD EN QUEMADORES ATOMIZADOS CON VAPOR FALLA DE LLAMA FALLA DE LLAMA AREA OPERACIONAL CORTE POR BAJA PRESI...
ENSAMBLE QUEMADORES - REGISTROS DE AIRE El quemador es responsible de entregar aire y combustible en correcta mezcla para ...
ENSAMBLE QUEMADORES - REGISTROS DE AIRE NORMAS NFPA QUEMADORES-CALDERA ACUOTUBULAR Carcasa interna de la caldera Carcasa e...
ENSAMBLE QUEMADORES - REGISTROS DE AIREMODELO PARA DISEÑO DEL AIRE DE QUEMADORES
REGISTRO DE AIRE TIPO TODD Carcasa interna de la caldera Carcasa externa de la caldera Puerta radial Aspa de dirección Dif...
ENSAMBLE QUEMADORES - REGISTROS DE AIREATOMIZADOR DE COMBUSTIBLE LÍQUIDO Las cuatro partes principales del quemador de com...
Montaje Registros de Aire del quemador El montaje requiere de: • Alineamiento con la caja de aire • Libertad de giro de lo...
DIFUSOR - TUBO GUÍA Y TAPA DEL QUEMADOR
Difusor de aire secundario ubicado en el tubo guía del quemador, res- ponsable de la forma de la llama
QUEMADOR ENSAMBLADO VISTO DESDE EL INTERIOR DEL LA CALDERA
FOTOCELDA
Recalentamientos de quemadores
DETALLE QUEMADOR (ENSAMBLADO)
Pistola del Quemador de aceite
Banco de limpieza de la pistola de aceite Llave de ajuste de las boquillas mezcladora y difusora del que- mador
Mantenimiento de los quemadores de aceite
Recalentamientos de quemadores
MANTENIMIENTO DE LAS BOQUILLAS • POMADA ESMERIL • PIEDRA ESMERIL BOQUILLA (PLUG)
Gas de encendido caldera acuotubular
Sistema de ignición del quemador Peabody
USO DE UNA PLATINA DE ORIFICIO PARA RESTRINGIR EL CAMPO DE VISTA DE LOS DETECTORES CON LA INTERCEPCIÓN DE LA LLAMA PRINCIP...
Frente de quemador
Gas Principal caldera acuotubular Regulador de presión Gas mínimo Control flujo Gas Principal Corte principal Cortes HGP
CALDERA ACUATUBULAR CON QUEMADORES PEABODY
CUIDADOS DEL QUEMADOR DE LA CALDERA INSPECCIONE REGULARMENTE LA COMBUSTIÓN A TRAVÉS DE LAS MIRILLAS DISPONIBLES EN EL HORN...
  1. 1. Por: GONZALO RODRÍGUEZ GUERRERO ASOCIACIÓN COLOMBIANA DE INGENIEROS ELECTRICISTAS, MECÁNICOS Y AFINES Sistemas de combustión • Quemadores • Operación Bogotá, julio 26, 27, 28 y 29 de 2006
  2. 2. PRUEBA DE QUEMADOR DE 150 MILLONES DE Btu/h (43,964 kW) QUEMADOR ECO-STAR II, 45° SPIN
  3. 3. Manf: Babcock Wanson SELECCIÓN DE QUEMADORES DE ACUERDO A: • AL TIPO DE CALDERA Y CARGA- DIMENSIONES • AÑO DE CONSTRUCCIÓN • POTENCIA DE LA CALDERA • TIPO DE COMBUSTIBLE • EFICIENCIA DE QUEMADO • LAS REGULACIONES AMBIENTALES Y LABORALES • FLEXIBILIDAD DEL SERVICIO • FACTOR DE SERVICIO • CLASE DE CONTROL (VOLTAJE DE CONTROL Y FRECUENCIA ELÉCTRICA) • CAPACIDAD DE CONTROL (TURNDOWN) • TIPOS DE TECNOLOGÍA (COOLBURN TECHNOLOGY Ultra NOx, bajas emisiones y patrones de llama com- pacta y alto rango de “turndown”- John Zink ) AMBIENTALMENTE: Bajas emisiones de NOx, CO y polvos, exceso de oxígeno (2 a 3)%. Niveles de ruido (< de 85 Db a 1 metro) SE OFRECEN DISTINTOS MODELOS: • Convencionales estándares: 580kW a 3.500 kW) • Baja emisión de NOx (Modelos de 580kW a 10.500kW), duales • Baja emisión de NOX disociados modulantes (Modelos de 10.000kW a 20.000 kW)
  4. 4. CAPACIDAD EN kW Algunos fabricantes expresan la capacidad del quemador en kW. La energía del vapor se determina con la temperatura del agua entrando y la presión del vapor. (kJ/kg)calderaaEnergía s/h3,600 xkW(kg/h) caldera=vaporCapacidad La caldera de 3,000 kW @ 10 bar g y BFW entrando a 50°C, la energía del vapor es: Energía a caldera Presión del vapor de salida= 10 bares + 1.02 = 11.2 bares absolutos. En tablas, Energía vapor hg = 2,782 kJ/kg Energía del agua a 50°C = 4.19 kJ/kg°C 4.19 kJ/kg °C x (50°C) = 209.5 kj/kg Energía a caldera (kJ/kg) = energía (vapor de salida - del agua entrando) Energía a caldera (kJ/kg) = (2,782 - 209.5) kj/kG (= 2,572.5) (kJ/kg)2,572.5 s/h3,600 x3,000(kg/h) =vaporCapacidad = 4,198.3 kg/h
  5. 5. AIRE CHIMENEA SUCCION DE AIRE MEDIDOR DE FLUJO DE AIRE DAMPER DE CONTROL DE AIRE VENTILADOR DE TIRO FORZADO AIRE DEL CALENTADOR 1° PASO 2°PASO TAMBOR DE LODOS SOBRE CALENTADOR DUCTO AIRE CALIENTE A QUEMADORES COLECTORES LATERALES DE PAREDES DE AGUA QUEMADORES N° 1 Y 2 CAJA DE AIRE QUEMADORES N° 3 Y 4 PARED DE QUEMADOR GARGANTA REFRACTARIA DEL QUEMADOR TAMBOR DE VAPOR VAPOR AL SOBRECALENTADOR CHIMENEA GASES AL ECONOMIZADOR GASES DEL CALENTADOR AIRE FORZADO JUNTA DE EXPANSION ZONA DE CONVECCION PRECALENTADOR DE AIRE CON VAPOR GASTADO GASES CALIENTES ZONA DE RADIACION ZONA DE COMBUSTION HORNO BAFLE DEFLECTOR PRINCIPAL ECONOMIZADOR 75 ºF 392 ºF 2.405 ºF 800 ºF 640 ºF 425 ºF 506 ºF 2.100 ºF155 ºF H2O 250 °F H2O 306 °F 750 °F CALDERA ACUATUBULAR
  6. 6. PROGRAMA TÍPICO DE ENCENDIDO DE UN QUEMADOR PURGA IGNICIÓN VÁLVULAS COMBUSTIBLE PRINCIPAL ABIERTASVÁLVULAS PILOTO ABIERTAS 5 CAMBIOS DE AIRE VÁLVULA DE CONTROL DE AIRE DE COMBUSTIÓN ALTO TIRO BAJO TIEMPO INICIO DE PURGA LÍMITES COMPLETOS LÍMITES DE PURGA, OK SEÑAL DE ARRANQUE DEL QUEMADOR CHEQUEO DE ARRANQUE SEGURO INTENTO DE ENCENDIDO EN "BAJO FUEGO" 10 SEGUNDOS LLAMA DEBE SER DETECTADA DEPENDIENDO DEL COMBUSTIBLE GAS = 10 SEGUNDOS ACEITE LIVIANO = 10 SEGUNDOS ACEITE PESADO = 15 SEGUNDOS FALLA DE LLAMA APAGADA EN 3 SEGUNDOS ± 1
  7. 7. El quemador se pone en servicio en una secuencia de tiempo predeterminada. El operador puede iniciar la secuencia de encendido del quemador: • Acción de un “switch” que automáticamente, luego de la purga (Relé maestro de corte del combutible), arranca el temporizador de encendido (10/25 segundos) para el quemador de gas (El quemador de aceite es un poco mas largo 15/30 segundos). • Se produce señal para iniciar el transformador o chispa por 5 a 8 segundos y abrir • las válvulas de encendido. • Durante este tiempo, debe detectarse llama de ignición o el encendido terminará. • Si hay llama piloto, las válvulas del quemador abrirán. • Al terminar el tiempo de encendido del quemador, el piloto sale de servicio, si este es clase 1 o 2. El quemador se mantendrá en servicio por la detección de la llama y las válvulas abiertas señalizadas. Normalmente se muestra al operador: 1. Piloto en servicio 2. Detección de llama 3. Posición de válvula del quemador CONTROL DEL QUEMADOR
  8. 8. TREN DE GAS 12 A 75 BHP 76 A 150 BHP > 150 BHP
  9. 9. Btu/h3,347,800 Btu/bhp33,478xbhp/h100 = Capacidad de la caldera: kBtu/h83473 .,
  10. 10. P PP 2 1 Atomización Aire al Piloto Aceite Circuito de Aceite P 2 QUEMADOR CONTROL MANUAL GAS PILOTO RELACIONADOR P HPSLPS LTS PR Corte Medida ManualF PR Solenoide RA VCA VENTILADOR DE AIRE CÁMARA DE EXPANSIÓN Fuente: North American Mfg. Co. P LPS P
  11. 11. P PP P 2 1 Atomización Aire del Piloto Gas Circuito de Gas P 2 QUEMADOR CONTROL MANUAL GAS PILOTO RELACIONADOR P HPSLPS Corte Medida Manual PR Sol. RA LPS VCA MA VENTILADOR DE AIRE REGULADOR A Sol. LPS Fuente: North American Mfg. Co.
  12. 12. Flujo de gas Pierna colectora Válvula principal de bloqueo Regulador de presión de gas ╿ ╿ ⊤ ⃝ ⃒↏↏↏ ↏ Interruptor baja presión de gas Válvula de seguridad de gas Válvula de Venteo (NO) Válvula de seguridad de gas Válvula manual de prueba de escape Válvula de control (mariposa) Quemador ╔╕ Interruptor alta presión de gas ↏ LGP HGP TREN DE GAS DE UNA CALDERA
  13. 13. REGULADOR ATMOSFÉRICO DE GAS ALIMENTANDO UN SISTEMA DE QUEMADOR DE PRE-MEZCLA • • • ••• ••• •• • • •• •• • • • • • • • • • AIRE AIRE Y GAS SE MEZCLAN EN EL VENTURY GAS MEZCLADOR VÁLVULA DE CONTROL REGULADOR DE RELACIÓN AIRE/GAS TRAMPA DE CONDENSADOS PRESIÓN ATMOSFÉRICA ORIFICIO LÍMITE INTEGRAL PRESIÓN ATMOSFÉRICA A OPERACIÓN AL AUMENTAR EL FLUJO DE AIRE A TRAVÉS DEL VENTURY, CAUSA AUMENTO DE FLUJO DE GAS A TRAVÉS DE LA VÁLVULA LIMITADORA DE ORIFICIO, PRODUCIÉNDO UNA LIGERA REDUCCIÓN DE PRESIÓN DE GAS EN A, HACIÉNDO QUE EL REGULADOR ABRA Y PERMITA QUE FLUYA MAS GAS Y MANTENGA LA PRESIÓN ATMOSFÉRICA EN LA SALIDA. COMO POCA FUERZA SE REQUIERE PARA ABRIR EL REGU- LADOR, LA PRESIÓN EN “A”, PUEDE BAJAR 1 O 2 DÉCIMAS DE PULGADA DE AGUA EN FLUJO ALTO. PRESIÓN ATMOSFÉRICA 8 OSI 8 OSI 4” WC -8 OSI CON GAS CERRADO 0 PRESIÓN DE GAS 1° AJUSTE DE LA RELACIÓN EN FUEGO BAJO CON EL ORIFICIO 2° AJUSTE DE LA RELACIÓN EN FUEGO BAJO PI
  14. 14. AIRE VÁLVULA DE CONTROL REGULADOR DE RELACIÓN AIRE/GAS (El diafragma debe estar Nivelado) TRAMPA DE CONDENSADOS REGULADOR PROPORCIONAL AIRE/GAS CON LÍNEA DE IMPULSO EN UN QUEMADOR DE MEZCLA EN LA BOQUILLA Orificio limitante Totalmente abierta cuando está en operación 1 2 1 Cuatro diámetros de tubo mínimo 2 Diez diámetros de tubo mínimo A otros quemadores A B D QUEMADOR TIPO ABIERTO O SELLADO Línea de impulso LA PRESIÓN EN A, COMUNICA POR LA LÍNEA DE IMPULSO A CÁMARA B. LA VÁLVULA DEL REGULADOR ABRE HASTA QUE LA PRESIÓN EN B (Con- ducida a través de un tubo a la cámara D) IGUALE LA PRESIÓN EN D. ENTONCES EL DIAFRAGMA Y LA VÁL- VULA DEJAN DE MOVERSE POR EQUI- LIBRIO DE PRESIONES EN B Y D. LA PRESIÓN DE LA CÁMARA B CONTRO- LA EL FLUJO POR EL REGULADOR OPERACIÓN • • • ••• ••• •• • • •• •••• • • • •• • •• • • ••• C
  15. 15. PATRÓN DE LA LLAMA DE GAS 33,000 BTU/H, AIRE A 16 OSI Y PRESIÓN DE MEZCLA DE 7” C.A Con presión de mezcla de 3 a 4 pulgadas de agua (C.A), las llamas son 2/3 de las longitudes mostradas. AIRE / GAS ESTEQUIOMÉTRICA AIRE / GAS 25% EXCESO DE AIRE AIRE / GAS 15% EXCESO DE GAS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11
  16. 16. Quemador de copa rotatoria Motor Entrada de combustible Registro de control de aire primario Ventilador de aire primario Suministro de aire desde el ventilador de tiro forzado Aire terciario Aireprimario Aire secundario Aireprimario
  17. 17. ENSAMBLE QUEMADORES - REGISTROS DE AIRE QUEMADOR CENTRAL DE FUEL OIL
  18. 18. Sistema de ignición Línea de gas al quemador Articulación de control del registro de aire Marco y ensamble del registro de aire Pared de agua (enfriamiento) del horno Garganta del quemador Boquillas de gas Compuertas del registro Difusor Estabilizador de llama Tubo guía de ajuste del difusor Soporte del anilloDistribuidor de gas Elemento de gas QUEMADORES DE GAS “ TIPO SPUD” CALDERA ACUATUBULAR
  19. 19. Sistema de ignición Articulación de control del registro de aire Garganta refractaria Boquillas de gas Compuertas del registro Difusor Atomizador de aceite Tubo guía de ajuste del difusor Soporte de la Pistola de aceiteQUEMADOR DE FUEL OIL CALDERA ACUTUBULAR Parede agua de enfriamiento
  20. 20. 10 8 6 4 2 0 20,000 60,000 100,000 127,000 CURVA ESTIMADA PRESIÓN vs CAPACIDADPRESIÓNDEGAS.PSIG CAPACIDAD DE GAS. CFM/QUEMADOR
  21. 21. ENSAMBLE QUEMADORES - REGISTROS DE AIRE NFPA 85 4.6.3.2.3 (1): Interruption, excursions, dips, recoveries, transients, and partial losses of power (2 fuentes de poder en modo redundante y dos niveles 120/220 VAC o una y otra de 125 VDC. El BMS debe tener redundancia con UPS). NFPA 85 4.6.3.2.3 (2): Memory corruption and losses (Apaga si hay daño de información) NFPA 85 4.6.3.2.3 (3): Information transfer corruption and losses (Las salidas críticas deben fallar o congelarse, si faltan comunicaciones) NFPA 85 4.6.3.2.3 (4): Inputs and outputs (fail on, fail off) (Alarma si no hay respuestas de realimentación) NFPA 85 4.6.3.2.3 (5): Signals that are unreadable or not being read (Despliegue o a- larma de la falla) NFPA 85 4.6.3.2.3 (6): Failure to address error (Como en NFPA 85 4.6.3.2.3 (2)) NFPA 85 4.6.3.2.3 (7): Processor Faults (Alarma en “Resumen de fallas” sobre la falla) NFPA 85 4.6.3.2.3 (8): Relay coil failure (Similar al anterior) NORMAS NFPA QUEMADORES-CALDERA ACUOTUBULAR
  22. 22. ENSAMBLE QUEMADORES - REGISTROS DE AIRE NFPA 85 4.6.3.2.3 (9): Relay contact failure (fail-on, fail-off) (En sistemas energiza- dos para cortar, se monitorea y alarma si la bobina falla). NFPA 85 4.6.3.2.3 (10): Timer failure (Como NFPA 85 4.6.3.2.3 (2) Memory corruption.... Todos los timers del sistema son software menos el “watchdog timers”. Si esto falla, ocurre corte) NFPA 85 4.6.3.2.4 (1): Diagnostics shall be included in the design to monitor processor logic functions. (Con software se chequea la lógica de operación) NFPA 85 4.6.3.2.4 (2): Logic system failures shall not preclude proper operator intervention. (Falla del sistema no debe evitar intervención del operador) NFPA 85 4.6.3.2.4 (3): Logic shall be protected from unauthorized changes. (Clave) NFPA 85 4.6.3.2.4 (4): Logic shall not be changed while the associated equipment is in operation. (No permite cambios de lógica si está operando) NFPA 85 4.6.3.2.4 (5): System response time (throughput) shall be short to prevent negative effects on the application. ( Tiempos de respuesta cortos para seguridad) NORMAS NFPA QUEMADORES-CALDERA ACUOTUBULAR
  23. 23. ENSAMBLE QUEMADORES - REGISTROS DE AIRE NFPA 85 4.6.3.2.4 (6): Protection from the effects of noise shall prevent false operation. (Protección de ruidos magnéticos para falsa operación) NFPA 85 4.6.3.2.4 (7): No single component failure within the logic system shall prevent a mandatory master fuel trip. (Previene corte de calderas por falla de un componente dentro de su control) NFPA 85 4.6.3.2.4 (8): The operator shall be provided with a dedicated manual switch (es) that shall actuate the master fuel trip relay independently and directly. At least one identified manual shall be located remotely where it can be reached in case of emergency. (Disparo remoto manual) NFPA 85 4.6.3.2.5: Requirement for Independence (Recursos independientes) NFPA 85 4.6.3.2.5 (A): The burner management system shall be provided with in- dependent logic, independent input/output systems, and independent power su- pplies and shall be a functionally and physically separate device from other logic systems, such as the boiler control or HRSG control system. (Sistema dedicado) NORMAS NFPA QUEMADORES-CALDERA ACUOTUBULAR
  24. 24. ENSAMBLE QUEMADORES - REGISTROS DE AIRE NFPA 85 4.6.3.2.5 (B): For single burner boilers, boiler control systems shall be permitted to be combined with the burner management system only if the fuel/air ratio is controlled externally from the boiler control system (e.g., locked fuel/air ratio with mechanical positioning-type system). (Para un solo quemador, se permite controlarse con control externo, solo si desde allí se regula la relación de mezcla) NFPA 85 4.6.3.2.5 (C): The burner management safety functions shall include, but not be limited to, purge interlocks and timing, mandatory safety shutdowns, trial timing, and flame monitoring. (La seguridad incluye bloqueos, purga, temporizadores, cortes y lla- ma) NFPA 85 4.6.3.2.5 (D): The logic system shall be limited to one steam generator only (Cada caldera con sus sistema) NFPA 85 4.6.3.2.5 (E): The same hardware type used for the burner management system shall be permitted to be used for other logic systems. (Permite otros sistemas) NFPA 85 4.6.3.2.5 (F): Data highway communications between the burner manage- ment system and other systems shall be permitted. (Se permite interfase con otros) NORMAS NFPA QUEMADORES-CALDERA ACUOTUBULAR
  25. 25. ENSAMBLE QUEMADORES - REGISTROS DE AIRE NFPA 85 4.6.3.2.5 (G): Signals that initiate mandatory master fuel trips shall be hardwired. (Bloqueos de disparo cableados) NORMAS NFPA QUEMADORES-CALDERA ACUOTUBULAR
  26. 26. Disposición general de un quemador
  27. 27. Combustibles al quemador
  28. 28. Piezas refractarias de los quemadores Usado para hacer conos alrededor en la boca de salida del quemador al horno. Son especial- mente preformados como refratarios fundidos.
  29. 29. Recalentamientos de quemadores
  30. 30. Vista de las gargantas de los 4 quemadores desde el horno
  31. 31. ENSAMBLE QUEMADORES - REGISTROS DE AIREBOCA QUEMADOR (CAJA DE AIRE) 33”
  32. 32. BOCA QUEMADOR + ANILLO DE GAS
  33. 33. INTERIOR TAMBOR DE VAPOR Piezas refractarias preformateadas pegadas para dar la forma a la boca del quemador de gas de uno de los 4 quemador. Vista desde la caja de aire
  34. 34. QUEMADOR PEABODY CALDERA ACUATUBULAR
  35. 35. ENSAMBLE QUEMADORES - REGISTROS DE AIRE VISTA DESDE CAJA DE AIRE ENSAMBLADO)
  36. 36. Vista del ensamble desde la caja de aire
  37. 37. ENSAMBLE QUEMADORES - REGISTROS DE AIRE
  38. 38. EL AIRE PARA LA COMBUSTIÓN EL AIRE REQUERIDO PARA LA COMBUSTIÓN, SE CLASIFICA COMO: • • • •• • • •••• • •• •• •• • •• • • • • • • ••• •• AIRE PRIMARIO AIRE SECUNDARIO AIRE TERCIARIO CONTROLA LA RATA DE LA COMBUSTIÓN, QUE DETERMINA LA CANTIDAD DE COMBUSTIBLE QUE PUEDE QUEMARSE. AIRE PRIMARIO AIRE SECUNDARIO CONTROLA LA FORMA DE LA LLAMA Y LE DA EFICIENCIA A LA COMBUS- YA QUE HACE QUEMAR TOTALMENTE EL COMBUSTIBLE. AIRE TERCIARIO AJUSTA PARA DAR FORMA A LA LLAMA ABAJO DEL SECUNDARIO Y CONTROLA: • TEMPERATURA • EMISIONES Fuente: North American Mfg. Co.
  39. 39. RANGOS DE SEGURIDAD EN QUEMADORES ATOMIZADOS CON VAPOR FALLA DE LLAMA FALLA DE LLAMA AREA OPERACIONAL CORTE POR BAJA PRESIÓN PRESIÓN DIFERENCIAL NORMAL ALARMA POR MÍNIMA PRESIÓN DIFERENCIAL ALARMA POR ALTA PRESIÓN DIFERENCIAL PRESIÓN DE FUEL OIL PRESIÓNDEVAPORDEATOMIZACIÓN
  40. 40. ENSAMBLE QUEMADORES - REGISTROS DE AIRE El quemador es responsible de entregar aire y combustible en correcta mezcla para óptima combustión. Los dos componentes principales de un quemador de fuel oil son: • El ensamble del atomizador • El ensamble de los registros de aire • Atomizador divide el fuel oil en pequeñas partículas • El registro de aire. Admite el aire de combustión y hace la mezcla del aire y el combustible. La rata de quemado se controla variando la presión o cambiando la boquilla. Si se atomiza con vapor, hace el mismo papel del anterior y proyecta un chorro en forma de cono de aceite atomizado dentro del horno. Existen otros tipos como el “tapon venteado” que usa el principio de atomización con presión mecánica sin necesidad de cambiar el tamaño de la boquilla o uso de vapor de atomización. QUEMADOR DE CALDERA ACUOTUBULAR
  41. 41. ENSAMBLE QUEMADORES - REGISTROS DE AIRE NORMAS NFPA QUEMADORES-CALDERA ACUOTUBULAR Carcasa interna de la caldera Carcasa externa de la caldera EmpaquetaduraCono de aire Compuerta de aire Cono alabeado Hueco de drenaje Placa del difusor Refractario pared frontal
  42. 42. ENSAMBLE QUEMADORES - REGISTROS DE AIREMODELO PARA DISEÑO DEL AIRE DE QUEMADORES
  43. 43. REGISTRO DE AIRE TIPO TODD Carcasa interna de la caldera Carcasa externa de la caldera Puerta radial Aspa de dirección Difusor Lado de la compuerta Flujo de aire Flujo de aire Barril atomizador
  44. 44. ENSAMBLE QUEMADORES - REGISTROS DE AIREATOMIZADOR DE COMBUSTIBLE LÍQUIDO Las cuatro partes principales del quemador de combustible líquido son: • El barril • Tobera (nozzle) • Tuerca de ajuste • La boquilla atomizadora Barril Collar soporte ToberaTuerca de ajuste Boquilla atomizadora Ensamble del Atomizador Boquilla aspersora Orificio Orificio anular Tobera Copa Ranuras Cámara de mezcla
  45. 45. Montaje Registros de Aire del quemador El montaje requiere de: • Alineamiento con la caja de aire • Libertad de giro de los “dampers” para posición de Alto y Bajo fuego • Confiabilidad del registro durante 14 meses de operación
  46. 46. DIFUSOR - TUBO GUÍA Y TAPA DEL QUEMADOR
  47. 47. Difusor de aire secundario ubicado en el tubo guía del quemador, res- ponsable de la forma de la llama
  48. 48. QUEMADOR ENSAMBLADO VISTO DESDE EL INTERIOR DEL LA CALDERA
  49. 49. FOTOCELDA
  50. 50. Recalentamientos de quemadores
  51. 51. DETALLE QUEMADOR (ENSAMBLADO)
  52. 52. Pistola del Quemador de aceite
  53. 53. Banco de limpieza de la pistola de aceite Llave de ajuste de las boquillas mezcladora y difusora del que- mador
  54. 54. Mantenimiento de los quemadores de aceite
  55. 55. Recalentamientos de quemadores
  56. 56. MANTENIMIENTO DE LAS BOQUILLAS • POMADA ESMERIL • PIEDRA ESMERIL BOQUILLA (PLUG)
  57. 57. Gas de encendido caldera acuotubular
  58. 58. Sistema de ignición del quemador Peabody
  59. 59. USO DE UNA PLATINA DE ORIFICIO PARA RESTRINGIR EL CAMPO DE VISTA DE LOS DETECTORES CON LA INTERCEPCIÓN DE LA LLAMA PRINCIPAL Y PILOTO LLAMA PRINCIPAL LLAMA PRINCIPAL 1828.8 223.5 154.9 116.8 96.5 81.3 1524.0.8 Mayor de 254.0 193.0 132.1 99.1 81.3 66.0 1219.2 154.9 106.7 81.3 63.5 53.3 914.4 223.5 116.8 81.3 61.0 48.3 40.6 609.6 154.95 81.3 53.3 40.6 33.0 27.9 304.8 81.3 40.6 27.9 Menos de 25.4 - - Distancia de la celda al orificio (mm) 25.4 50.8 76.2 101.6 127.0 152.4 Distancia desde la platina de orificio al área enfocada (mm) (C) Diámetro del orificio – mm (A) 3.175 DIÁMETRO DEL ÁREA ENFOCADA A TRAVÉS DEL ORIFICIO, X EN mm. Con platina de orificio Sin platina de orificio Piloto Piloto Refractario caliente Refractario caliente C B A CELDA DETECTORA (B) X
  60. 60. Frente de quemador
  61. 61. Gas Principal caldera acuotubular Regulador de presión Gas mínimo Control flujo Gas Principal Corte principal Cortes HGP
  62. 62. CALDERA ACUATUBULAR CON QUEMADORES PEABODY
  63. 63. CUIDADOS DEL QUEMADOR DE LA CALDERA INSPECCIONE REGULARMENTE LA COMBUSTIÓN A TRAVÉS DE LAS MIRILLAS DISPONIBLES EN EL HORNO: • COLOR DE LA LLAMA. • SONIDO DE LA COMBUSTIÓN. • PATRO DE ALARGAMIENTO DE LA LLAMA EN EL HORNO. • CONTROLE EL GOLPE DE LLAMA SOBRE CUALQUIERA DE LAS PAREDES DEL HORNO. • CHEQUEE LAS TOLERANCIAS DE CADA UNO DE LOS ELEMENTOS. • VERIFIQUE MENSUALMENTE LOS DISPOSITIVOS DE CORTE DE LOS COM- BUSTIBLES. REALICE PRUEBAS DE ESCAPE DE GAS EN EL TREN COMBUS- TIBLE Y MIDALAS. LIMPIE LAS FOTOCELDAS SEMANALMENTE. ENFRÍELAS. • SI ES PPOSIBLE AJUSTE SEMANALMENTE LA RELACIÓN AIRE - COMBUSTI- BLE Y VERIFIQUE LAS EMISIONES Y OPACIDAD DE LOS HUMOS DE CHIMENEA. • SI QUEMA FUEL OIL, REALICE MANTENIMIENTO DIARIO A LA BOQUILLA DEL QUEMADOR COMBUSTIBLE LÍQUIDO. • TOME MEDIDAS DE REVISIÓN ANTERIOR CON EL COMBUSTIBLE ALTERNO. • PRUEBE UNA VEZ POR SEMANA EL CIRCUITO DEL COMBUSTIBLE ALTERNO OPERANDO A LA CALDERA. • REGISTRE LA TEMPERATURA DE CHIMENEA. • HAGA MENSUALMENTE ANÁLISIS DE GASES DE CHIMENEA. • EMPIRICAMENTE REALICE CHEQUEOS DE COMBUSTIÓN COMO PRÁCTICA EVALUATIVA DE CAPACITACIÓN PERSONAL.

