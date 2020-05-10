1 combustibles principios combustion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Los combustibles industriales del país (3:45 h): • Carbón, bagazo, gas natural y el fuel oil - ACPM a) Propiedades, manejo...
CARACTERIZACIÓN DEL: CARBÓN FUEL OIL, ACPM GAS NATURAL PROPANO BAGAZO
Desde hace unos 300 años se conoce y por 100 años fue el combustible del ferrocarril a vapor. El carbón de piedra por cerc...
SUSTANCIA SÓLIDA ORGÁNICA LIGERA, NEGRA Y COMBUSTIBLE QUE RESULTA DE LA DESTI- LACIÓN O COMBUSTIÓN INCOMPLETA DE LA LEÑA O...
ANÁLISIS PARTICULAR DE UN CARBÓN DE CUNDINAMARCA (MINA LA CUMBRE 091-8522474 ) HUMEDAD, % VOLÁTILES, % CENIZAS, % AZUFRE, ...
ANTRACITA-SUB Y BITUMINOSO DEL CARBÓN ANTRACITA: CARBÓN DÉBIL EN MATERIAS VOLÁTILES (6-8) % Y ALTO CONTENIDO DE FIJO (< 90...
CALIDAD DEL CARBÓN CENIZAS CARBÓN FIJO MATERIA VOLÁTIL CARBÓN LIBRE, HUMEDAD Y CENIZAS CARBÓN CRUDO CARBÓN LIBRE DE HUMEDA...
HUMEDAD DEL CARBÓN • Humedad superficial • Residual • Equilibrio • Humedad total Superficial, cuando el carbón se seca al ...
CENIZAS Proviene de la materia mineral (mm) del carbón, que en condiciones de incineración sufre algunos cambios: pérdida ...
EMISIÓN DE GASES CONTROL DEL IMPACTO AMBIENTAL ÓXIDOS DE NITRÓGENO (NOX) NITRÓGENO DEL AIRE: (NOX) TÉRMICO, depende de la ...
EMISIONES DE MONÓXIDO DE CARBONO (CO) Grupo de Mejora de eficiencia y reducción efectos ambientales en quemadores de carbó...
EMISIONES DE DIÓXIDO DE AZUFRE (SOx) Grupo de Mejora de eficiencia y reducción efectos ambientales en quemadores de carbón...
El análisis próximo es la caracterización mas usada en carbones y determina la distribución de productos durante el calent...
El análisis último de carbones y coques, se define como la determinación de carbono e hidrógeno, obtenidos por la combusti...
CÓMO QUEMA EL CARBÓN EL AUMENTO DE TEMPERATURA PRODUCE TRANSFORMACIONES FÍSICAS Y QUÍMI- CAS (PIROLISIS, VAPORES CONDENSAB...
Aire primario Aire primario Quemador de parrilla viajera Alimentador de carbón Parrilla volcable (Dumping grate) La llama ...
Aire primario Aire primario Alimentador de carbón Parrilla volcable (Dumping grate) IGNICIÓN DEL CARBÓN Para lograr una rá...
CALDERA A CARBÓN cenicero Aire primario Aire primario Alimentador de carbón Parrilla volcable (Dumping grate) Un buen equi...
AIRE DE COMBUSTIÓN DESCARGA MANUAL DE CENIZAS ESQUEMA DE UNA CALDERA A CARBÓN PARRILLA FIJA TORNILLO SINFIN TOLVA DE CARBÓ...
MATERIA VOLÁTIL (PIROLISIS) Porción que se separa como gas, cuando el carbón es calentado • HIDROCARBUROS • GASES RESULTAN...
MATERIA VOLÁTIL RELACIÓN DEL CONTENIDO DE MATERIA VOLÁTIL CON EL GRADO DE MOLIENDA > 45 60 a 70 2 Material volátil (%) Por...
SIGNIFICADO DE SELECCIÓN DE GRADACIÓN (TAMICES - GRANULOMETRÍA) Ø alambre Abertura Tyler / pulg. Abertura (pulg) Ø alambre...
Relación aire - combustible para diferentes carbones Relación aire combustible en Kg. de aire / Kg. de carbón Relación air...
CALCULO DEL AIRE ESTEQUIOMÉTRICO FUENTE: ECOCARBÓN OXÍGENO PARA LA COMBUSTIÓN: El OXIGENO REQUERIDO PARA UN KG DE CARBONO,...
CALCULO DEL AIRE FUENTE: ECOCARBÓN 9.80 Kg de aire Kg de carbón Masa de aire consumido = (1+e) λ (Kg de aire/Kg de carbón)...
CÁLCULO DEL EXCESO DE AIRE Exceso de aire (e) = 3.76 (NO2 – ½ NCO) x 100 1 - NCO2 – 4.76 NO2 + 0.88 NCO2 Ni = Fracciones V...
COMPARACIÓN DE PARÁMETROS ENTRE TECNOLOGÍAS DE COMBUSTIÓN DEL CARBÓN Parámetro RENDIMIENTO Unidad Parrilla Fija Manual Aut...
Capacidad de aglomeración FUENTE: ECOCARBÓN Significa la capacidad de algunos carbones de permanecer libres durante la com...
Objetivo: Gestión de calidad del carbón. Recuento de modelaje de un plan para compra del carbón Acción Premiar a los prove...
Se ha recomendado la siguiente calidad: Humedad total Menor del 3% Cenizas Inferior al 15% Calidad deseada Se fija un prec...
COMPRA DEL CARBÓNCOMPRA DEL CARBÓN PB = $ 120 / KG. H = 3 % CZ = 15 % COMO VALORES ESTÁNDAR, CUÁL SERÁ EL COSTO DEL CARBÓN...
100 Cálculo de Fh Fcz = a) PF = PB x Fh x Fcz a) Fh = (103 – 5)/100 = 0.98 Fh = (115 – 20)/100 = 0.95Fcz = a) PF = $ 120/K...
• Manejo de carbón • Trituración y • Molienda Impactos producidos en el manejo, transporte y preparación del carbón: Acarr...
Impactos en el almacenamiento Los efectos contaminantes del patio de carbón se minimizan con: • Implantación de barreras c...
Mina el Cerrejón - Guajira
CARACTERIZACIÓN DE UN COMBUSTIBLE LÍQUIDO
Crudo Torre Atmosférica Torre de Vacío LPG GASOLINA GASÓLEOS FONDOS DE VACIO Gas Crudo Reducido GENERALIDADES - ESQUEMA BÁ...
RESUMEN DE CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS FUEL OIL SEGÚN LA ASTM GRAVEDAD °API 1010 1212 1616 6 1818 2222 5 2424 2828 4 3030 3434 2 ...
CLASIFICACIÓN POR GRADOS DEL ACEITE 0 2 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 16 18 19 20 24 26 28 30 1.076 1.059 1.029 1.021 1.014 1.007...
Gravedad API, Gravedad Específica El peso de un líquido en lb/gal, es la densidad del líquido. La relación de densidad de ...
La viscosidad de un aceite es la medida de su resistencia a fluir. En otras palabras, se refiere a la consistencia, “su gr...
SO3 Punto Rocio % v, Oxigeno en Gases 0 1 2 3 Basado en un fuel oil de 2.4 % de S en peso 175 350 150 125 100 75 50 300 25...
PUNTO DE CHISPA/COMBUSTIÓN REGLAS DE SEGURIDAD COMO MÍNIMOS RECOMENDADOS: 1. ACEITES CON UN PUNTO DE CHISPA DE 100°F (CC),...
La potencia de un combustible se denomina poder calorífico. La den- sidad del combustible es función inversa de su poder e...
Contenido de sulfuros (Azufre) DETERMINACIÓN DEL AZUFRE POR EL METODO DE LA EPA PARA EL FUEL OIL (lb de SO2/MBtu) LA EPA D...
CURVA REOLÓGICA DEL FUEL OIL TEMPERATURA V I S C O S I D A D T1(100) R1 ZONA PARA BOMBEO ÓPTIMO INTERPOLACIÓN TEMPERATURA ...
LAS SALES METÁLICAS SE INCRUSTAN EN DISTINTAS ÁREAS DE LA CALDERA, DEPENDIENDO DEL PUNTO DE FUSIÓN, PRODUCIENDO CORROSIÓN ...
PÉRDIDA APARENTE DEL CALOR POR CALENTAMIENTO 1. LOS CLIENTES MIDEN LA CANTIDAD DEL COMBUSTIBLE GASTADO Y EL COSTO DEL COMB...
REGLA DE ORO PARA AIRE DE COMBUSTIÓN BTU/ PIE 3 106.1 107.5 106.1 104.6 102.1 101.2 103.0 104.2 103.2 99.3 97.8 96.2 104.4...
CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL FUEL OIL # 5 Y 6 Flash Agua & Cenizas SSU SSF Cs Cs Point Sedimento % W. 100ºF 100ºF 100ºF 122ºF # ºF ...
Propiedades de los hidrocarburos °API 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 22 24 26 28 30 32 34 36 38 40 42 44 1.076 1.060 1.044 1....
Coeficientes de expansión térmica para los hidrocarburos °API @ 60°F Gravedad específica @ 60°F Volumen específico gal./li...
Ejemplo 4: Un fuel oil de 15° API, es calentado (para bombearlo) desde 32°F a 138°F en un calentador en la succión del tan...
Ejemplo: Un fuel oil # 6 de 15° API, es calentado (para bombearlo) desde 32°F a 138°F en un calentador en la succión del t...
Ejemplo: Un fuel oil # 6 de 15° API, es calentado (para bombearlo) desde 32°F a 138°F en un calentador en la succión del t...
Ejemplo: Un fuel oil # 6 de 15° API, es calentado (para bombearlo) desde 32°F a 138°F en un calentador en la succión del t...
Ejemplo: Un fuel oil # 6 de 15° API, es calentado (para bombearlo) desde 32°F a 138°F en un calentador de la succión del t...
METODOS DE CORRECCIÓN • ASTM (AMERICAN SOCIETY FOR TESTING AND MATERIALS • API (AMERICAN PETROLEUM INSTITUTE) • IP (INSTIT...
Es necesario obtener de una muestra representativa del aceite, la gravedad. Precisión de la medida = f (ºAPI, TEMPERATURA)...
EJEMPLO: SE RECIBEN 8,000 GALONES DE UN FUEL OIL A 85ºF Y 21º API, OBTENGA EL VOLÚMEN NETO ESTANDAR ? TABLA 6B FACTOR DE C...
LOS TIPOS DE PROCESOS DE REFINACIÓN Y LAS MEZCLAS DE CRUDOS, CAMBIAN LA COMPOSICION FÍSICA Y QUÍMICA DE LOS ACEITES RESIDU...
ENEMIGOS DE LA CONFIABILIDAD DE LOS HORNOS Y CALDERAS CON COMBUSTIBLE LÍQUIDO • AGUA (ACARREOS, PROCESO, VENTEOS Y CALENTA...
TANQUE NO TRATADO TRATADO POR QUÉ TRATAR EL FUEL OIL ?POR QUÉ TRATAR EL FUEL OIL ? • ESTRATIFICACIÓN • LODOS • AGUA • FLUJ...
5B - Corrección de la gravedad API observada contra la gravedad API @ 60ºF 6B- Corrección de volumen @ 60ºF contra la grav...
Bucaramanga Payoa Provincia Centro/opon 50 25 25 CIB CENTRAGAS TEBSA CAR 110 MPCSD • BCA • TERMO • FERTICOL • UNIBON • PAR...
Propiedades físicas de algunos gases Fuel gas Densidad relativa Poder calórico alto MJ/m3 Relación aire/gas m3 aire/m3 gas...
GAS NATURAL POR CAMPOS METANO (CH4= 16.04) ETANO (C2H6= 30.07) PROPANO (C3H8= 44.09) I-BUTANO (iC4H10= 58.12) N-BUTANO (nC...
P PP P 2 1 Atomización Aire del Piloto Gas Circuito de Gas P 2 QUEMADOR CONTROL MANUAL GAS PILOTO RELACIONADOR P HPSLPS Co...
Gonzalo Rodríguez Guerrero Tel. 2148243. Bogotá Combustibles gaseosos λ El gas natural λ El gas propano
SEGURIDAD CON EL GAS PROPANO Es incoloro e inodoro. Preventiva, se añade un olor químico de modo que pueda notarse. A vece...
SEGURIDAD EN EL GAS PROPANO El propano y butano se comercializa licuado y envasado en cilindros metálicos En 1998, dos bom...
SEGURIDAD EN EL GAS PROPANO Son gases a temperaturas y presiones ambientes. Son líquidos a moderadas presiones. Fácilmente...
80% lleno de propano líquido GAS PROPANO - LP 20% de espacio para vapor En un cilindro a 175 psi, ebulle a 38°C La presión...
EL BAGAZO Análisis térmico al bagazo de la caña de azúcar Centro de Estudios de Tecnologías Energéticas Renovables (CETER)...
EL BAGAZO Es el resíduo que queda después del procesamiento de una planta, por ejemplo después que se ha extraído el jugo ...
EL BAGAZO Análisis elemental (% base seca). Característica • Carbono 42,54 • Hidrógeno 5,17 • Nitrógeno 0,63 • Azufre 0,30...
EL BAGAZO Especificación, Poder calorífico (kcal/kg) (kJ/kg) (Btu/kg) (Btu/lb) Superior (b.s.), 3,986 16,661.5 15,793 7,16...
ANÁLISIS TERMODINÁMICOS A LAS MUESTRAS Técnicas analíticas que estudian el comportamiento térmico de los materiales Cuando...
EL BAGAZO La primera fase fue mas endotérmica, por la evaporación y secado de humedad del bagazo y desprendimiento de volá...
EL BAGAZO Hasta 110ºC es endotérmica con eva- poración y desprendimiento de volá- tiles ligeros de bajo peso molecular. Se...
Granulometría Depende de: 1. Grado de preparación que tenga la caña en la extracción de jugo 2. El número de juegos de cuc...
EL BAGAZO Conclusiones Las velocidades de rotación de los motores que mueven los tornillos alimentadores, se ajustaron de ...
Características energéticas del uso de la biomasa cañera La caña de azúcar exhibe índices ventajosos como lo siguiente: 1....
VENTAJA EN LA PRODUCCIÓN DE ENERGÍA CON EL USO DE LA BIOMASA Un aprovechamiento a 85 % de la norma potencial de molida y d...
COMPARACIÓN DE LOS COMBUSTIBLES Centro de Estudios de Tecnologías Energéticas Renovables (CETER). La Habana, Cuba.
TEORÍA DE LA COMBUSTIÓN La naturaleza de la combustión solo fue entendida hasta 1774, cuando el químico frances A.L. Lavoi...
TEORÍA DE LA COMBUSTIÓN La combustión es una reacción química rápida de dos o mas sustancias con una característica de lib...
COMBUSTIBLE A LA CALDERA OXÍGENO % (O2) DIOXIDO DE CARBONO % (CO2) EXCESO DE AIRE (%) EFICIENCIA (%) GAS NATURAL FUEL OIL ...
Muchos combustibles contienen: • Carbón • Hidrógeno • Azufre LA COMBUSTIÓN OCURRE POR LOS COMPONENTES COMBUSTIBLES: - CARB...
COMPOSICIÓN DEL AIRE • OXÍGENO, O2 • NITRÓGENO, N2 • ARGÓN, Ar • OTROS • H2O COMPONENTE 0 % HR @ 60°F MEMORIZAR 20.99 (v) ...
LEYES DE LA CIENCIA SOBRE LA COMBUSTIÓN LA MATERIA NI SE CREA NI SE DESTRUYE. En la combustión el calor desprendido es sol...
COMPUESTOS DE LOS COMBUSTIBLES • CARBÓN • HIDRÓGENO • AZUFRE • OXÍGENO • NITRÓGENO • SALES METÁLICAS • SALES INORGÁNICAS •...
ESPECIFICACIONES TÍPICAS DE ALGUNOS COMBUSTIBLES Especificación % CARBÓNO % HIDROGENO Btu / lb, HHV (1) CO2 máximo % DE AZ...
EL AGUA EN LA COMBUSTIÓN EL VAPOR DE AGUA ES UN SUBPRODUCTO DE LA COMBUSTIÓN DEL HIDRÓGENO. ESTE SUSTRAE CALOR DE LA LLAMA...
C = 12.011 gr, H =1.008 gr. CH4 = 12.011 + 4*1.008 = 16.072 gr. CH4 = 16.072 gr. 97.96 C = 12.01 gr. 73.20 H = 4.032 gr. 2...
RELACIÓN HIDRÓGENO/CARBONO 0.21 0.22 0.25 0.31 0.33 PROPANO BUTANO ETANO TÍPICO GAS NATURAL GAS METANO EFICIENCIADECOMBUST...
RELACIÓN ENTRE GRAVEDAD ESPECÍFICA DEL FUEL OIL Y EL CONTENIDO MÁXIMO DE % CO2 DE GASES DE CHIMENEA 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 1...
90 85 80 75 70 65 60 55 50 45 40 35 30 25 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 55 60 65 70 75 TEMPERAT...
EL EXCESO DE AIRE PARA LA COMBUSTIÓN N2 N2 O2 C+ AIRE COMBUSTIBLE CO2 % CO% DEFECTO GASES DE COMBUSTIÓN 79 % 21 % 79 % 21 %
EL EXCESO DE AIRE PARA LA COMBUSTIÓN N2 N2 O2 C+ AIRE COMBUSTIBLE CO2 CODEFECTO GASES DE COMBUSTIÓN 79 % 21 % 79 % 21 % EX...
Relaciones generalizadas de CO2 y O2 en gases de combustión como función de aire de suministro O2 %CO 60 80 100 120 140 16...
EXCESO DE AIRE DE COMBUSTIÓN Y EFICIENCIA 91 89 87 85 83 81 79 77 75 %Eficienciadelacombustión 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 % Exc...
TEMPERATURA DE GASES DE CHIMENEA Y EFICIENCIA 100 90 80 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 %Eficiencia 200 400 600 800 1,000 1,200 1,4...
EL GAS NATURAL DE LA GUAJIRA CON LA COMPOSICIÓN: CH4 = 92.1 % C2H6= 4.1 % CO2 = 0.4 % N2 = 3.4 % DETERMINACIÓN DEL % AIRE ...
DETERMINACIÓN DE LA CANTIDAD DE AIRE PARA COMBUSTIÓN DEL GAS NATURAL 3.684 lb de O2 lb de combustible + lb de combustible ...
INCIDENCIA DE LA ALTITUD DEL LUGAR EN EL PROCESO DE LA COMBUSTIÓN A 5,000 PIES DEL NIVEL DEL MAR (1,524 m), EL AIRE TIENE ...
QUE AFECTA LA COMBUSTIÓN ? LA COMBUSTIÓN ES UN PROCESO QUÍMICO QUE OCURRE CUANDO SE COMBINA UN COMBUSTIBLE CON EL OXÍGENO ...
AJUSTE DE LA COMBUSTIÓN EXISTEN 4 (MATT) REQUERIMIENTOS PARA QUE EXISTA UNA COMBUSTIÓN COMPLETA: • M – MEZCLA APROPIADA RE...
AJUSTE DE LA COMBUSTIÓN EXISTEN 4 (MATT) REQUERIMIENTOS PARA QUE EXISTA UNA COMBUSTIÓN COMPLETA: • T – TEMPERATURA ADECUAD...
CONSTITUYENTES DE LOS COMBUSTIBLES LOS ELEMENTOS QUÍMICOS DE MAS IMPORTANCIA PARA EL OPERADOR SON: • CARBONO • HIDRÓGENO •...
CIRCUITO TÍPICO DE UN COMBUSTIBLE LÍQUIDO COMBUSTIBLE LIQUIDO FILTRO 2¨ CANASTILLA 3/16 “ RETORNO TEMPERATURA 130 °F BOMBA...
BOQUILLA DE FUEL OIL ATOMIZADA CON AIRE AIRE AIRE FUEL OIL
PULVERIZACIÓN IGNICIÓN DEL COMBUSTIBLE VAPORIZACIÓN ZONA DE LLAMA FLUJO PRODUCTOS DE LA COMBUSTIÓN VAPOR DE COMBUSTIBLE GO...
COMBUSTIÓN DE COMBUSTIBLES LÍQUIDOS Gases poco hollín Gases y hollín TECNOLOGÍACatalisis cenosfera
COMBUSTIBLES LÍQUIDOS COMBUSTIBLES RESIDUALES O CRUDOS PESADOS INDISPENSABLE CALENTAMIENTO PREVIO A LA COMBUSTIÓN • DEMASI...
Estabilidad de la llama Hace la diferencia entre una buena y mala combustión, y es función de configuración entre la tober...
ANALÍSIS DE LA COMBUSTIÓN Combustibles gaseosos (Combustión perfecta) 1 PIE CÚBICO DE CUALQUIER COMBUSTIBLE GASEOSO TOMA: ...
ANALÍSIS DE LA COMBUSTIÓN Volumen de aire = % CH4 * 0.0956 + % C2 H6 * 0.1673 + % C3 H8 * 0.239 + Volumen de combustible %...
EJEMPLO DEL AIRE REQUERIDO PARA COMBUSTIÓN Encuentre el aire requerido con un exceso del 15 %, para quemar un gas de alto ...
EJEMPLO DEL AIRE REQUERIDO PARA COMBUSTIÓN Relación Aire / Combustible: • CH4 32.3 • C2H6 2.5 • C4H10 3.2 • H2 51.9 • CO 5...
COMBUSTIBLES LÍQUIDOS Y SÓLIDOS LA CANTIDAD DE AIRE PARA COMBUSTIÓN PERFECTA DE UNA LIBRA DE CUALQUIER COM- BUSTIBLE LÍQUI...
DECRECE DECRECE DECRECE DECRECE INCREMENTA INCREMENTA INCREMENTA INCREMENTA AIRE A CALDERA GAS A CALDERA ACEITE A CALDERA ...
EL VERDADERO COSTO DEL FUEL OIL # 6 ANTECEDENTES LA COMBUSTIÓN DEL FUEL OIL ES MAS EFICIENTE QUE LA COMBUSTIÓN DEL GAS NAT...
EL VERDADERO COSTO DEL FUEL OIL # 6 SIN EMBARGO UNA VEZ QUE SE CONTABILIZAN TODAS LAS PÉRDIDAS ASOCIADAS AL FUEL OIL, EL G...
EL VERDADERO COSTO DEL FUEL OIL # 6 ALMACENAMIENTO DEL FUEL OIL SE REQUIERE UNA CAPACIDAD DE ALMACENAMIENTO RAZONABLE A LA...
EL VERDADERO COSTO DEL FUEL OIL # 6 ADITIVOS DEL FUEL OIL EL FUEL OIL CONTIENE AZUFRE Y VANADIO QUE PRODUCEN MUCHOS PROBLE...
EL VERDADERO COSTO DEL FUEL OIL # 6 QUÍMICOS PARA EL TRATAMIENTO DE AGUA CUANDO EL AGUA DE REPOSICIÓN SE INTRODUCE A LA CA...
EL VERDADERO COSTO DEL FUEL OIL # 6 INCREMENTO DE ACTIVIDAD DE PERSONAL UNA PLANTA CON FUEL OIL REQUIERE MAS PERSONAL QUE ...
ALGUNAS PREGUNTAS Y RESPUESTAS COMUNES DEL RESORTE DE LOS OPERADORES 1. UN ANÁLISIS DE GASES DE CHIMENEA MUESTRA LOS SIGUI...
ALGUNAS PREGUNTAS Y RESPUESTAS COMUNES DEL RESORTE DE LOS OPERADORES 3. CUÁL ES LA TEMPERATURA DEL AIRE ENTRANDO A LA CALD...
ALGUNAS PREGUNTAS Y RESPUESTAS COMUNES DEL RESORTE DE LOS OPERADORES 4. UNA CALDERA QUEMA FUEL OIL DE 18,500 Btu /lb Y 82 ...
ALGUNAS PREGUNTAS Y RESPUESTAS COMUNES DEL RESORTE DE LOS OPERADORES 5. QUÉ SIGNIFICA EL AIRE PRIMARIO Y SECUNDARIO EN LA ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

1 combustibles principios combustion

41 views

Published on

Calderas

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

1 combustibles principios combustion

  1. 1. Los combustibles industriales del país (3:45 h): • Carbón, bagazo, gas natural y el fuel oil - ACPM a) Propiedades, manejo y costos comparativos b) La bolsa de los combustibles (J.V.S) • Teoría básica de la combustión Los combustibles industriales del país (3:45 h): • Carbón, bagazo, gas natural y el fuel oil - ACPM a) Propiedades, manejo y costos comparativos b) La bolsa de los combustibles (J.V.S) • Teoría básica de la combustión Combustibles y Principios de la CombustiónCombustibles y Principios de la Combustión Por: GONZALO RODRÍGUEZ GUERRERO Bogotá, julio 26, 27, 28 y 29 de 2006
  2. 2. CARACTERIZACIÓN DEL: CARBÓN FUEL OIL, ACPM GAS NATURAL PROPANO BAGAZO
  3. 3. Desde hace unos 300 años se conoce y por 100 años fue el combustible del ferrocarril a vapor. El carbón de piedra por cerca de 200 años fue el desarrollador ya que proporcionó la potencia para la maquinaria del mundo. La escala ascendente del carbón es: • Leña, 50% carbono • Turba, 52-60% • Lignito y carbón pardo, 55-65 % • Hulla seca, 75-80 % • Hulla blanda o bituminosa, 65-85 % • Antracita, 75-95 % Sobre la antracita, está el grafito, casi carbono puro no-combustible. ACCIÓN QUÍMICA ACCIÓN BACTERIANA DESECHOS DE PLANTAS COMPUESTOS ORGÁNICOS MATERIA VEGETAL TURBATURBA Precursor del carbón CARACTERIZACIÓN DEL CARBÓNLa madera se empleó como combustible desde los primeros tiempos. Hasta mediados del siglo 18 se utilizó, cuando el desarrollo industrial pro- pició el uso del carbón. En 1879 aparecieron los combustibles líquidos.
  4. 4. SUSTANCIA SÓLIDA ORGÁNICA LIGERA, NEGRA Y COMBUSTIBLE QUE RESULTA DE LA DESTI- LACIÓN O COMBUSTIÓN INCOMPLETA DE LA LEÑA O DE OTRAS SUSTANCIAS ORGÁNICAS. CARBÓN DE LEÑA O VEGETAL: RESIDUO SÓLIDO RESULTANTE DE LA CARBONIZACIÓN DE LA MADERA. (200-250)ºC. CARBÓN MINERAL DE PIEDRA: (ANTRACITA, HULLA, LIGNITO Y TURBA) EN LOS CARBONES MINERALES TOTALMENTE CARBONIZADOS, SE DISTINGUE LA ANTRACITA CON CONTENIDO DE MATERIAS VÓLATILES (MV) MENOR DEL 8%. HULLA: MINERAL FÓSIL PROVENIENTE DE VEGETALES QUE HA SUFRIDO TRANSFORMACIONES GEOLÓGICAS QUE LE DAN SU GRAN PODER CALORÍFICO. LA HULLA POSEE MV DE 45 %. • HULLAS MAGRAS: 14% MV • HULLAS SEMIGRASAS: 12-22 % MV, SON YA AGLUTINANTES • HULLAS SECAS: (34-45)% MV Y NO AGLUTINANTES LOS CARBONES SE CLASIFICAN POR EL CONTENIDO DE CARBÓN Y MATERIAS VOLÁTILES. OTRAS COMO LA PROPIEDAD AGLUTINANTE O ÍNDICE DE ESPONJAMIENTO. En Montana, USA, el carbón de la zona oriental - rocas planas, es lignito y en la occidental, con rocas curvas (MR), el carbón es bituminoso (hullas grasas). En el occidente de Pennsylvania, los carbones son de mayor grado que los bituminosos y en el nordeste, las rocas plegadas han eliminado parte de los gases de las hullas grasas dando rocas que contienen hulla grasa en el oeste y al noroeste hay antracita.
  5. 5. ANÁLISIS PARTICULAR DE UN CARBÓN DE CUNDINAMARCA (MINA LA CUMBRE 091-8522474 ) HUMEDAD, % VOLÁTILES, % CENIZAS, % AZUFRE, % PODER CALORÍFICO, cal/gr. 1.2 32.6 8.7 0.64 7,781 Promedio 1.5 36.2 10.4 1.0 8,219 Máximo 0.11 30.5 6.4 0.45 7,538 Mínimo 252 CAL = 1 Btu
  6. 6. ANTRACITA-SUB Y BITUMINOSO DEL CARBÓN ANTRACITA: CARBÓN DÉBIL EN MATERIAS VOLÁTILES (6-8) % Y ALTO CONTENIDO DE FIJO (< 90 % ). ES MUY DURO, ENCIENDE LENTAMENTE Y REQUIERE ALTOS TIROS DE AIRE. ARDE CON LLAMA AZUL PÁLIDA, SIN HUMO Y DESPRENDE MUCHO CALOR ES DE COLOR NEGRO Y NO MANCHA LOS DEDOS. TIENE BRILLO VITREO. SU PODER PASA DE 14,000 Btu/Lb. ES EL ÚLTIMO PASO DE LA CARBONIFICACIÓN DE LOS COMBUSTIBLES UNIVER- SALES. BITUMINOSO: DEPÓSITOS DE ROCAS QUE TIENEN BETÚN O SEMEJANZA. ES UN CARBÓN BLANDO CON ALTOS PORCENTAJES DE VOLÁTILES. QUEMA CON LLAMA AMARILLA Y HUMEANTE Y PODER CALORÍFICO ENTRE 11 Y 14,000 Btu/LB. SEMIBITUMINOSO: Recomendables para las calderas pirotubulares. Quema con poco humo y es mas blando que la antracita y tiende tendencia a romperse en finos con su manejo. Es el mayor grado de bi- tuminoso. Su poder es de 13,000 a 14,500 Btu/lb. SUB BITUMINOSO: (LIGNITO NEGRO. ES UN BITUMINOSO DE BAJO GRADO CON PODER CALÓRICO DE 9 A 11,000 Btu/lb. MATERIAS BITUMINOSAS: 1 (BETUNES, PUROS, NATURALES, ASFALTOS, FUEL OIL) 2 (BREAS DEL PETRÓLEO) 3 (ALQUITRANES Y BREAS DERIVADOS DE LA HULLA U OTROS ORGÁNICOS
  7. 7. CALIDAD DEL CARBÓN CENIZAS CARBÓN FIJO MATERIA VOLÁTIL CARBÓN LIBRE, HUMEDAD Y CENIZAS CARBÓN CRUDO CARBÓN LIBRE DE HUMEDAD BURDA (SECA AL AIRE) CARBÓN LIBRE DE HUMEDAD HUMEDAD TOTAL RESIDUO DE COKE HUMEDAD HIGROS CÓPICA HUMEDAD BURDA ANALISÍS DEL CARBÓNANALISÍS DEL CARBÓN
  8. 8. HUMEDAD DEL CARBÓN • Humedad superficial • Residual • Equilibrio • Humedad total Superficial, cuando el carbón se seca al aire ambiente Residual, que tiene el carbón seco en ambiente de laboratorio y se pierde a temperatura de 106°C Equilibrio, humedad retenida a 30°C y humedad relativa entre 96 y 97% Total, suma de la residual y la superficial De la humedad del carbón, se tiene que a mayor contenido de agua, se reduce la ca- pacidad de generación y se producen gases mas fríos, sin embargo, el carbón no de- be estar completamente seco (máximo 3 %), ya que el agua favorece las reacciones de gasificación y combustión, mejorando la eficiencia. POR CADA 5 % DE INCREMENTO DE HUMEDAD EN EL CARBÓN, SE PIERDE 0.5 % DE EFICIENCIA DE LA COMBUSTIÓN
  9. 9. CENIZAS Proviene de la materia mineral (mm) del carbón, que en condiciones de incineración sufre algunos cambios: pérdida de agua de hidratación, des- composición de carbonatos, piritas y otros La mm es la principal fuente de elementos que constituyen las cenizas cuando el carbón quema La mm es indeseable ya que su presencia afecta las o- peraciones de minería, preparación, transporte y utili- zación
  10. 10. EMISIÓN DE GASES CONTROL DEL IMPACTO AMBIENTAL ÓXIDOS DE NITRÓGENO (NOX) NITRÓGENO DEL AIRE: (NOX) TÉRMICO, depende de la temperatura NITRÓGENO DEL COMBUSTIBLE: (NOX) DEL COMBUSTIBLE En el carbón, el 20 % del nitrógeno del combustible se convierte en NOX En quemadores de parrilla con excesos de aire del 30 al 50%, el NOX es del orden de las 400 ppm.
  11. 11. EMISIONES DE MONÓXIDO DE CARBONO (CO) Grupo de Mejora de eficiencia y reducción efectos ambientales en quemadores de carbón en parrilla • COMBUSTIÓN INCOMPLETA O CONTROL DEL EXCESO DE AIRE • EXCESOS DE AIRE DEL 30 AL 50 %, PRODUCE BAJOS NIVELES DE CO (< 200 ppm) • DISTRIBUCIÓN DEL CARBÓN SOBRE LA PARRILA (UNIFORME) MÉTODOS DE MEDICIÓN • SENSORES PORTÁTILES • SENSORES CONTÍNUOS EN EL SITIO DE EMISIÓN Se producen por:
  12. 12. EMISIONES DE DIÓXIDO DE AZUFRE (SOx) Grupo de Mejora de eficiencia y reducción efectos ambientales en quemadores de carbón en parrilla EL 98 % DEL AZUFRE DEL CARBÓN, SE EMITE COMO ÓXIDO • CARBONES DE ANTIOQUIA Y CALDAS 0.63 % W • VALLE DEL CAUCA 2.70 % W • PARA CARBONES CON ALTOS CONTENIDOS DE AZUFRE, SE RECOMIENDA MEZCLARLOS O LAVARLOS. • LIMPIEZA DE LOS GASES DE COMBUSTIÓN
  13. 13. El análisis próximo es la caracterización mas usada en carbones y determina la distribución de productos durante el calentamiento. Separa los productos en cuatro grupos: 1. Humedad (Hu), 2. Materia Volátil (MV), consistente en gases y vapores que salen durante la pirólisis. 3. Carbono fijo (Cf), la fracción no volátil del carbón y 4. Cenizas (Cz), el residuo inorgánico resultante de la combustión. ANÁLISIS PRÓXIMO
  14. 14. El análisis último de carbones y coques, se define como la determinación de carbono e hidrógeno, obtenidos por la combustión del material carbonáceo. También determina: • Azufre, • Nitrógeno total y • Cenizas. • Oxígeno, se calcula por diferencia. ANÁLISIS ÚLTIMO
  15. 15. CÓMO QUEMA EL CARBÓN EL AUMENTO DE TEMPERATURA PRODUCE TRANSFORMACIONES FÍSICAS Y QUÍMI- CAS (PIROLISIS, VAPORES CONDENSABLES Y RESIDUO PLÁSTICO COMPACTO Y PO- ROSO). LOS PROCESOS QUÍMICOS DEPENDEN DE LA VELOCIDAD Y TEMPERATURA. EN 200°C SE LIBERA TODA EL AGUA Y EN 300°C SE VOLATILIZAN LOS HIDROCARBU- ROS GASEOSOS (HCN, H2, CO, Y OTROS) QUE REACCIONAN CON EL AIRE SECUN- DARIO AL SEGUIR INCREMENTANDO LA TEMPERATURA, SE INICIA EL ENCENDIDO DE LOS ALQUITRANES PRODUCIENDO PRODUCTOS DE COMBUSTIÓN Y LIBERANDO CALOR. UN AIRE ADICIONAL (SOBREFUEGO) PRODUCE EL EXCEDENTE DE CALOR DEL CAR- BÓN INICIANDO LA PRODUCCIÓN DE CENIZAS.
  16. 16. Aire primario Aire primario Quemador de parrilla viajera Alimentador de carbón Parrilla volcable (Dumping grate) La llama del carbón debe formarse bien centrada en el el horno. La velocidad de inyección del carbón es muy importante, si la velocidad es muy baja, trata de devolverse la llama Una alta proporción de aire primario, tiende a disminuir la temperatura de la mezcla y perjudica la combustión. Zonas de proceso de la combustión secado pirólisis combustión formación de cenizas Fases de quemado del carbón en una parrilla viajera
  17. 17. Aire primario Aire primario Alimentador de carbón Parrilla volcable (Dumping grate) IGNICIÓN DEL CARBÓN Para lograr una rápida ignición o encendido del carbón, se debe u- tilizar sólo entre el 25 y 35 % del aire como aire primario. 25-35 % Aire primario Aire secundario
  18. 18. CALDERA A CARBÓN cenicero Aire primario Aire primario Alimentador de carbón Parrilla volcable (Dumping grate) Un buen equipo de combustión del carbón debe reunir al menos estas tres condiciones: • Mantener una proporción de aire primario mínimo • Retrasar la mezcla con aire secundario para estabilizar la llama • Recircular los gases al máximo, si es posible También ejercen una notable influencia, las características del carbón • Granulometría • Materiales volátiles • Cenizas y punto de fusión Aire secundario
  19. 19. AIRE DE COMBUSTIÓN DESCARGA MANUAL DE CENIZAS ESQUEMA DE UNA CALDERA A CARBÓN PARRILLA FIJA TORNILLO SINFIN TOLVA DE CARBÓN FLUJO DE CARBÓN
  20. 20. MATERIA VOLÁTIL (PIROLISIS) Porción que se separa como gas, cuando el carbón es calentado • HIDROCARBUROS • GASES RESULTANTES DE LA DESTILACIÓN Y DESCOMPOSICIÓN MATERIA VOLÁTIL Composición H2O, CO2, CO, H2S, CH4, C2H6, AROMÁTICOS, COMPUESTOS ORGÁNICOS, OXIGENADOS, SULFORADOS Y ALQUITRANES (ASTM D3175- 89a) PrIncipio del método CALENTAMIENTO RÁPIDO DE UN GRAMO DE MUESTRA A 950°C DURANTE 7 MINUTOS EN CONDICIONES CON- TROLADAS Usos PARÁMETROS DE CLASIFICACIÓN, ESCOGENCIA DEL E- QUIPO ADECUADO PARA LA COMBUSTIÓN DE CARBONES EL EFECTO DE LOS VOLÁTILES EN LA COMBUSTIÓN, ES QUE A MAYOR SU CONTENIDO, MAYOR PROPORCIÓN DE AIRE SECUNDARIO SE REQUERIRÁ PARA QUEMAR LOS GASES LIBERADOS
  21. 21. MATERIA VOLÁTIL RELACIÓN DEL CONTENIDO DE MATERIA VOLÁTIL CON EL GRADO DE MOLIENDA > 45 60 a 70 2 Material volátil (%) Porcentaje pasa malla 200 (%) Porcentaje retenido sobre malla 50 (%) 38 a 45 65 a 72 2 18 a 38 70 a 75 2 Para calderas de carbón pulverizado, este debe ser triturado hasta el tamaño de polvo para minimizar las pérdidas por inquemados. El grado de molienda depende del grado del carbón. Los carbones de alto rango y bajo contenido de MV, requieren un tamaño de partícula mas fino que carbones de bajo rango con alto contenido de volátiles
  22. 22. SIGNIFICADO DE SELECCIÓN DE GRADACIÓN (TAMICES - GRANULOMETRÍA) Ø alambre Abertura Tyler / pulg. Abertura (pulg) Ø alambre (pulg-mm) 200 0.0029 0.0021- 0.0534 100 0.0058 0.0042- 0.1066 80 0.0069 0.0056- 0.1422 50 0.0097 0.0070- 0.1778 1 PULGADA
  23. 23. Relación aire - combustible para diferentes carbones Relación aire combustible en Kg. de aire / Kg. de carbón Relación aire combustible en m3 / kg. de carbón Región colombiana Antioquia y antiguo Caldas Valle del Cauca Sector Yumbo-Suárez Boyacá, área Sogamoso - Jericó Cundinamarca- Proyecto Termo Yumbo IV Cesár – Área la Jagua Cerrejón Zona Central Córdoba, La Escondida - San Jorge Norte de Santander, Fm. Carbonera 8.7 8.5 9.0 10.7 9.8 8.5 6.7 10.8 11.3 11.0 11.6 13.8 12.8 11.0 8.70 14.0 FUENTE: ECOCARBÓN
  24. 24. CALCULO DEL AIRE ESTEQUIOMÉTRICO FUENTE: ECOCARBÓN OXÍGENO PARA LA COMBUSTIÓN: El OXIGENO REQUERIDO PARA UN KG DE CARBONO, ES 2.66, 8 KG DE OXÍGENO PARA 1 KG DE HIDRÓ- GENO Y 1 KG DE OXIGENO PARA UN KILO DE AZUFRE. SE TIENE UN CONTENIDO DE 0.23 KILOS DE OXÍGENO POR KILO DE AIRE. CON LOS DATOS ANTERIORES SUMADOS, SE OBTIENE QUE EL AIRE ESTEQUIOMÉTRICO PARA EL CAR- BÓN, ES DE 9.8 KG DE AIRE POR KG DE CARBÓN La quema de los componentes del carbón cumple que: CARBONO : 0.6 KG DE CARBONO POR KILO DE CARBÓN HIDRÓGENO: 0.1 KG DE HIDRÓGENO POR KILO DE CARBÓN AZUFRE : 0.01 KG DE AZUFRE POR KILO DE CARBÓN OXÍGENO : SU PRESENCIA RESTA LA SOLICITUD DE O2 0.15 KG DE OXÍGENO POR KILO DE CARBÓN 9.80 Kg de aire Kg de carbón carbóndekg Odekg150 Sdekg Odekg1 carbóndekg Sdekg010 Hde Odekg8 carbóndekg Hdekg10 Cde Odekg662 carbóndekg C60 22 2 222 . x . kg x . kg . x dekg. −++ carbóndekg Odekg2562 carbóndekg Odekg150 carbóndekg Odekg010 carbóndekg Odekgdekg80 carbóndekg Odekg5961 22222 ..... =−++ carbónde airedekg89 airedekg Odekg230 1 carbóndekg Odekg2562 2 2 kg . . x . = (λ)
  25. 25. CALCULO DEL AIRE FUENTE: ECOCARBÓN 9.80 Kg de aire Kg de carbón Masa de aire consumido = (1+e) λ (Kg de aire/Kg de carbón) (λ) Kg de aire = (1+e) x λ x masa de carbón Normalmente, el exceso de aire es: • Carbón pulverizado, del 15 al 20 %, • Carbón en parrilla móvil entre 20 al 30 % • Carbón en parrilla fija, entre 30 al 45 % Masa de gases = m carbón + (1+humedad del aire) m aire – m cenizas e inquemados % inquemados = 100 – (cenizas + humedad de los residuos)
  26. 26. CÁLCULO DEL EXCESO DE AIRE Exceso de aire (e) = 3.76 (NO2 – ½ NCO) x 100 1 - NCO2 – 4.76 NO2 + 0.88 NCO2 Ni = Fracciones Volumétricas del análisis de gases, en base seca FUENTE: ECOCARBÓN Con el exceso de aire e, se obtiene la masa de aire realmente utilizado. Masa de aire real = (1 + e) λ [ ] Kg. aire Kg. carbón El flujo de aire en Kg/s (ma), se calcula utilizando el consumo de carbón (kg/s) (mc) Aire-ma(kg/s) = (1 + e) λ x mc (kg aire/kg carbón) (kg carbón/s) =[kg aire/s]
  27. 27. COMPARACIÓN DE PARÁMETROS ENTRE TECNOLOGÍAS DE COMBUSTIÓN DEL CARBÓN Parámetro RENDIMIENTO Unidad Parrilla Fija Manual Automática EFICIENCIA INQUEMADOS EXCESO DE AIRE PARTICULADO FLEXIBILIDAD COM- BUSTIBLE FACILIDAD DE CONTROL KG VAPOR KG CARBÓN 6.0 6.5 – 7.0 7.0 – 8.0 8.0 – 9.0 Carbón pulverizado Parrilla Móvil % % % KG 10 6 Kcal 50 A 60 65 A 70 75 A 85 80 A 90 40 A 50 20 A 30 10 A 20 5 A 8 > 60 30 A 45 20 A 30 15 A 25 > 0.6 > 0.6 0.5 0.4 BAJA BAJA MEDIA MEDIA POCA MEDIA ALTA ALTA
  28. 28. Capacidad de aglomeración FUENTE: ECOCARBÓN Significa la capacidad de algunos carbones de permanecer libres durante la combustión. Es importante para seleccionar el carbón con el cual se debe operar la caldera. Los carbones con capacidad de aglomerarse al calentarse pasan de un estado pastoso plástico que se funden con los otros haciendo masas de retortas por las cuales no es posible el paso de aire de combustión formándose los carbones coquizables. Al contrario, aquellos que se calientan y permanecen libres o se fusionan y fácil- mente se rompen, facilitan la homogeneidad del flujo de aire en el lecho, estos se denominan carbones térmicos
  29. 29. Objetivo: Gestión de calidad del carbón. Recuento de modelaje de un plan para compra del carbón Acción Premiar a los proveedores de carbón por la calidad del suministro estableciendo un estandar deseado y acordando un precio base. Compra de carbón Con el análisis de humedad y cenizas, se calcula el precio final, afectándose el precio base. La razón de tener en cuenta estos dos parámetros, se debe a que el carbón comprado proviene de la misma cuenca con variación, básicamente en el contenido de cenizas y humedad.
  30. 30. Se ha recomendado la siguiente calidad: Humedad total Menor del 3% Cenizas Inferior al 15% Calidad deseada Se fija un precio base para el carbón, que cumpla con la calidad deseada así: , Precio final (PF) = Precio Básico (PB) Si el carbón no cumple con las especificaciones recomenddas, el precio final será dado por; PF = PB x Fh x Fcz Donde; Fh, Fcz, son los factores de humedad y cenizas respectivamente.
  31. 31. COMPRA DEL CARBÓNCOMPRA DEL CARBÓN PB = $ 120 / KG. H = 3 % CZ = 15 % COMO VALORES ESTÁNDAR, CUÁL SERÁ EL COSTO DEL CARBÓN SI: a) EN EL PRIMER MES = 2,000 TONELADAS H = 5 % y CZ = 20 % b) EN EL SIGUIENTE MES = 2,800 TONELADAS, H= 4 % y CZ = 12 %, DIFERENCIA DE COSTOS POR LA COMPRA, SI SE HUBIERA RECIBIDO CALIDAD NORMAL ? EJERCICIO
  32. 32. 100 Cálculo de Fh Fcz = a) PF = PB x Fh x Fcz a) Fh = (103 – 5)/100 = 0.98 Fh = (115 – 20)/100 = 0.95Fcz = a) PF = $ 120/KG.x 0.98 x 0.95 = $ 111.72/KG. b) Fh = (103 - 4)/100 = 99/100 = 0.99 115 – 12 = 103/100 = 1.03Fcz = b) PF = $ 120/KG. x 0.99 x 1.03 = $ 122.364/kg. Valor total aplicando factores = 111.72 x 2,000,000 + 122.364 x 2,800,000 = 566.1 M$ Valor total normal = $ 120.0/ kg x 4´800,000 = 100 M$ + 140 M$ = 576 M$ Diferencia total = 576 - 566.1= 9.9 M$ /mes a favor del comprador por inferior calidad suministrada (115-Cenizas) Humedad total Menor del 3% Cenizas Inferior al 15% (103 - Ht) 100 PRIMER MES = 2,000 TONELADAS H = 5 % y CZ = 20 % SEGUNDO MES = 2,800 TONELADAS, H= 4 % y CZ = 12 %,
  33. 33. • Manejo de carbón • Trituración y • Molienda Impactos producidos en el manejo, transporte y preparación del carbón: Acarrean contaminación atmosférica de polvos y ruido en el transporte y en el procesamiento del mismo IMPLICACIONES DEL TRANSPORTE DEL CARBÓN Deterioro ambiental en cuanto implica: • accidentalidad y congestión vial, • deterioro de carreteras, • contaminación atmosférica por emisiones de gases de combustión de automotores de transporte, • polvillo de carbón y • resuspensión de polvos en vías destapadas. El transporte debe ser cubierto para impedir emisión de polvillo o riego de carbón en las vías. Los niveles de ruido en zonas de molienda son de los más altos de las plantas MANEJO DEL CARBÓNMANEJO DEL CARBÓN Entre minas, centros de acopio y plantas
  34. 34. Impactos en el almacenamiento Los efectos contaminantes del patio de carbón se minimizan con: • Implantación de barreras cortaviento naturales o artificiales • Un eficaz manejo del patio que asegure la compactación oportuna de las pilas • Oportuno control de aguas lluvias y escorrentías con drenajes y obras de estabilización. • Atmosférica por el viento • Hídrica por lixiviados (azufre, hierro y sólidos) • Las escorrentías de aguas sobre las pilas de carbón producen contaminación de las fuentes. Efluentes • Hierro • Trazas de metales pesados (Cromo, mercurio y magnesio) Altos niveles de ruido • Descargue • Manipulación Conta- minación Actividad microbiana y química
  35. 35. Mina el Cerrejón - Guajira
  36. 36. CARACTERIZACIÓN DE UN COMBUSTIBLE LÍQUIDO
  37. 37. Crudo Torre Atmosférica Torre de Vacío LPG GASOLINA GASÓLEOS FONDOS DE VACIO Gas Crudo Reducido GENERALIDADES - ESQUEMA BÁSICO DE REFINACIÓN Gasolina 90-400°F ) Nafta (150-300°F ) Kerosene (300-480°F ) Pool residual FUEL OIL # 6 GASÓLEOS (Aceite Residual 5 & 6) (600-1,000°F ) Destilado No.2 (325-700°F ) vacío ∅ (1.2-1.8) m. H (24 – 30) m. Proceso llamado Straight-run phisical (70 -1,000) °F (Topping) (Vacío, Cracking térmico, Catalítico) (2,000-3,000 SSF @ 122°F ) Dimensión típica de la torre ∅ H Crudo des- deshidratado y desalado Horno (780°F) Horno (780°F) El fuel oil obtenido se ajusta con aceite liviano de ciclo a las condiciones de viscosidad de 300 SSF a 300°F El fuel oil obtenido se ajusta con aceite liviano de ciclo a las condiciones de viscosidad de 300 SSF a 300°F ACEITE LIVIANO DE CICLO Para extraer la mayor cantidad de productos por destilación, se repite el proceso en una torre que opera a presión de vacío.
  38. 38. RESUMEN DE CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS FUEL OIL SEGÚN LA ASTM GRAVEDAD °API 1010 1212 1616 6 1818 2222 5 2424 2828 4 3030 3434 2 GRADO 4444 CRUDOS 10 8 6 4 2 0 3636 1 Aceites residuales de refinería Aceites destilados para quemadores tipo mar- mita de vaporización. Aceites destilados para quemadores de propo- sitos generales de calentamiento que admiten aceites de este tipo. Aceites por lo general no requieren calentamiento. Se utilizan para quemadores de proposito general como para calentamiento de agua. Pueden requerir calentamiento dependiendo del clima y tipo de quemador. Requieren calentamiento para manejo y quemado Los aceites se clasifican de acuerdo a la gravedad API AMERICAN PETROLEUM INSTITUTE (densidad empirica) Los crudos también se enalizan de acuerdo a esta clasificación Existe una relación entre la gravedad API y la densidad del crudo o fuel oil.
  39. 39. CLASIFICACIÓN POR GRADOS DEL ACEITE 0 2 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 16 18 19 20 24 26 28 30 1.076 1.059 1.029 1.021 1.014 1.007 1.000 0.993 0.980 0.979 0.972 0.959 0.946 0.940 0.934 0.910 0.898 0.887 0.876 Relación API y gravedad específica, SG. Esta última se define como la densidad del aceite respecto a la densidad del agua. La densidad varía con la temperaura. Se definió 60°F, como la temperatura de comercialización internacional de los hidro- carburos. 60/60, significa que una "camisa" de agua a 60°F, mantiene la temperatura del aceite a 60°F. SG F.OIL # 2 = 141.5 131.5 + API SG = Specific Gravity API = Gravedad API° ------ Muestra de aceite Densímetro Valor de densidad GRADO GRAVEDAD API GRAVEDAD ESPECÍFICA 60/60 Crudos pe- sados fuel oil residuales 6 Crudos semilivianos o fuel oil 4 Crudos livianos y muy livianos o fuel oil 3,2 SG F.OIL # 2 = 141.5 131.5 + 24 SGF.OIL # 2 = 0.91 La gravedad específica se mide con un gravitómetro o un densímetro, el cual se introduce sobre la mue- stra de aceite. El gravitó- metro penetra dentro del aceite y la columna de es- te que coincide con la marca sobre el vidrio, es la SG.
  40. 40. Gravedad API, Gravedad Específica El peso de un líquido en lb/gal, es la densidad del líquido. La relación de densidad de cualquier líquido a la densidad del agua, es llamada gravedad específica del líquido. Algunos la llaman densidad relativa. 5.13160/60APIGravedad 141.5 +° = F EspecíficaGravedad CARACTERIZACIÓN DE LAS PROPIEDADESCARACTERIZACIÓN DE LAS PROPIEDADES DE LOS ACEITES PESADOSDE LOS ACEITES PESADOS Agua @ 60°F = 8.33 lb/gal. ρ agua = Gr.Esp. aceiteρ ρaceite
  41. 41. La viscosidad de un aceite es la medida de su resistencia a fluir. En otras palabras, se refiere a la consistencia, “su grosor”. La viscosi- dad es quizá la especificación mas importante para el manejo y com- bustión de los aceites combustibles. Viscosidad IMPORTANTE: Desde el punto de vista de la combustión, es eficiente conocer la viscosidad de quemado del aceite. Calentamiento, manejo, bombeo y combustión • <1000 s SSU (1.77 mm) @100ºF y • >1000 s. SSF (3.15 mm@ 120ºF CARACTERIZACIÓN DE LOS ACEITES COMBUSTIBLES La adecuada viscosidad: Optimiza el manejo, bombeo y atomización de un combustible Una viscosidad demasiado alta, dificulta la atomización y bombeo. El rango óptimo de bombeo es 4,000 a 5,000 SSU y de atomización es (100 - 200) SSU. La viscosidad indica también el grado de calor que se requerirá para que fluya.
  42. 42. SO3 Punto Rocio % v, Oxigeno en Gases 0 1 2 3 Basado en un fuel oil de 2.4 % de S en peso 175 350 150 125 100 75 50 300 250 200 150 100 10 15 20 25 30 35 SO3 Ppm en gases Fuente: North American Mfg. Co. °F°C TemperaturaPuntodeRocío 235 270 VARIACIÓN DE PUNTO DE ROCÍO VERSUS EXCESO DE OXIGENO EN GASES DE COMBUSTIÓN 31 24
  43. 43. PUNTO DE CHISPA/COMBUSTIÓN REGLAS DE SEGURIDAD COMO MÍNIMOS RECOMENDADOS: 1. ACEITES CON UN PUNTO DE CHISPA DE 100°F (CC), NO DEBEN PRECALENTARSE. O ACEITES CON PUNTOS DE CHISPA POR DEBAJO DE 100°F, ES MENOS RECOMEN- DABLE CALENTARLOS 2. CUALQUIER ACEITE A PRECALENTAR, DEBE HACERSE HASTA EL PUNTO DE CHIS- PA. (MÍNIMO 120-150°F). PUNTOS DE CHISPA MENORES DE 120°F, CAEN EN RANGO DE RIESGO. EL PUNTO DE CHISPA O FLASH POINT DE UN COMBUSTIBLE, ES LA TEMPERA- TURA A LA CUAL SUS GASES HACEN IGNICIÓN POR UNA FUENTE DE ENERGÍA EXTERNA, SIN MANTENERSE LA COMBUSTIÓN. LÍQUIDO VAPOR CARACTERIZACIÓN DE LOS ACEITES COMBUSTIBLES
  44. 44. La potencia de un combustible se denomina poder calorífico. La den- sidad del combustible es función inversa de su poder energético. Su potencia se da en unidades térmicas, calorías o julios. PODER CALORÍFICO El cliente compra sustancialmente calor. El fuel oil es uno de los combustibles procesados mas potentes que consume la industria. Tiene 153,000 Btu/galón. Un combustible posee dos denominaciones: calor alto y calor bajo. Se denominan también gross y neto ALTO: SE LLEVAN LOS GASES Y EL VAPOR DE AGUA A CONDICIÓN LIQUIDA BAJO: SE MANTIENE LOS GASES Y EL VAPOR DE AGUA, COMO GASES CARACTERIZACIÓN DE LOS ACEITES COMBUSTIBLES
  45. 45. Contenido de sulfuros (Azufre) DETERMINACIÓN DEL AZUFRE POR EL METODO DE LA EPA PARA EL FUEL OIL (lb de SO2/MBtu) LA EPA DETERMINA UN FACTOR DE EMISIÓN:LA EPA DETERMINA UN FACTOR DE EMISIÓN: S = % DE AZUFRE EN EL FUEL OIL (lb/1000 galones) lb de SO2/1,000 galones = 157 * % azufre = 157 * 1.45 % = 227.65 lb de SO2/1,000 galones lb de SO2/MBtu = 227.65 lb de SO2/1,000 galones * 6.7 galones/MBtu = 1.52 lb de SO2/MBtu DURANTE LA COMBUSTIÓN, LOS SULFUROS FORMAN EL DIÓXIDO Y TRIÓXIDO DE AZUFRE. ESTOS GASES SE OXIDAN POR EL OXÍGENO Y CON LA HUMEDAD PRESENTE, FORMAN EL ÁCIDO SULFUROSO Y SULFÚRICO EPA EMISSION FACTOR RATING FOR FUEL OIL = 157 S CARACTERIZACIÓN DE LOS ACEITES COMBUSTIBLES
  46. 46. CURVA REOLÓGICA DEL FUEL OIL TEMPERATURA V I S C O S I D A D T1(100) R1 ZONA PARA BOMBEO ÓPTIMO INTERPOLACIÓN TEMPERATURA DE BOMBEO (SSU1, T1) TEMPERATURA DE ATOMIZACIÓN ZONA PARA ATOMIZACIÓN ÓPTIMA ASTM STANDARD VISCOSITY TEMPERATURE ASTM CHARTS D 341-33SSU 150 3000 91 10030 40 T2 (212) SSU1 SSU2 (300) °C °F 15 5000 Determine las temperaturas de manejo y combustión pa- ra un crudo de 350 SSF a 122ºF SSF
  47. 47. LAS SALES METÁLICAS SE INCRUSTAN EN DISTINTAS ÁREAS DE LA CALDERA, DEPENDIENDO DEL PUNTO DE FUSIÓN, PRODUCIENDO CORROSIÓN BAJO DEPÓSITO, Las cenizas se forman por compuestos minerales y orgánicos, presentes en los crudos que se concentran en los aceites residuales por el proceso de refinación Se incrementan con los asfaltenos luego de la combustión. Los aceites residuales pueden contener como 0.1 % w. CARACTERIZACIÓN DE LOS ACEITES COMBUSTIBLES
  48. 48. PÉRDIDA APARENTE DEL CALOR POR CALENTAMIENTO 1. LOS CLIENTES MIDEN LA CANTIDAD DEL COMBUSTIBLE GASTADO Y EL COSTO DEL COMBUSTIBLE 2. EL PODER CALORIFICO DE UN GALON DE COMBUSTIBLE, VARIA CON LA TEMPERATURA. EN OTRAS PALABRAS, SI EL ACEITE ES CALENTADO A UNA ALTA TEMPERATURA, EL GA- LON DE ESTE SE EXPANDE Y SU PODER CALORIFICO SERÁ MENOR. 3. DE ESTA MANERA AL CALENTAR Y MEDIR LOS GALONES CONSUMIDOS, APARENTEMENTE HAY UNA PERDIDA DE CALOR, SI NO SE HACE EL AJUSTE. GRADOS API @ 60°F Btu/g 0 30 60 90 120 150 180 210 240 153,570 154,8606 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 22 24 26 28 30 152,280 151,000 149,720 148,440 147,160 145,880 144,600 143,420 142,140 140,950 139,660 °F API 14 @ 60°F 149,720 Btu/g API 22 @ 210°F 144,600 Btu/g 1 1 2 2
  49. 49. REGLA DE ORO PARA AIRE DE COMBUSTIÓN BTU/ PIE 3 106.1 107.5 106.1 104.6 102.1 101.2 103.0 104.2 103.2 99.3 97.8 96.2 104.4 COMBUSTIBLE GAS NATURAL PROPANO BUTANO GASOLINA DESTILADO #1 DESTILADO #2 FUEL Oil # 4 FUEL Oil # 5 FUEL Oil # 6 CARBÓN BITUMINOSO CARBÓN ANTRACITA COKE GAS DE COKERÍA = 1,439 pie3/g. 1 GALÓN DE CRUDO LIVIANO = 140,000 Btu/g. RUBIALES = 150,000 Btu/g. 104.2 Btu/pie 3 OXIDAN 1 PIE 3 DE GAS NATURAL10 PIES 3 DE AIRE 1 PIE 3 DE AIRE DESPRENDEN 100 BTU EN BRUTO DE CALOR 1 GALÓN DE CRUDO LIVIANO REQUIERE ???? PIES 3 DE AIRE PARA QUEMAR 1 GALÓN DE FUEL OIL REQUIERE 1482 PIES 3 DE AIRE PARA QUEMAR = 1,482 pie3/g.FUEL OIL = 153,000 Btu/g. 103.2 Btu/pie 3 = 1,383 pie3/g.CRUDO LIVIANO = 140,000 Btu/g. 101.2 Btu/pie 3
  50. 50. CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL FUEL OIL # 5 Y 6 Flash Agua & Cenizas SSU SSF Cs Cs Point Sedimento % W. 100ºF 100ºF 100ºF 122ºF # ºF (ºC) % Vol. Max. Mínimo Máximo Min. Max. Min. Max. Min. Max. Min. Max. 130 1.0 0.10 350 750 23 40 75 162 42 81 (55) 5 6 150 2.0 - 900 9,000 45 300 198 1,980 92 638 (65) Btu/galón (32 ºF) = - BOMBEO 371 - ATOMIZACIÓN 996 BOMBEO ATOMIZACIÓN SSU SSU FUEL OIL # 6 2,000 (449 Cs) 100 (20.7 Cs)
  51. 51. Propiedades de los hidrocarburos °API 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 22 24 26 28 30 32 34 36 38 40 42 44 1.076 1.060 1.044 1.029 1.014 1.000 0.986 0.976 0.959 0.946 0.934 0.922 0.910 0.898 0.887 0.876 0.865 0.855 0.845 0.835 0.825 0.816 0.806 Gravedad Específica, 60/60 Lb/gal. 8.969 8.834 8.704 8.577 8.454 8.335 8.219 8.106 7.996 7.889 7.785 7.683 7.585 7.488 7.394 7.303 7.213 7.126 7.041 6.958 6.877 6.798 6.720 Btu/gal. 160,426 159,038 157,692 156,384 155,115 153,881 152,681 151,515 150,380 149,275 148,200 147,153 146,132 145,138 144,168 143,223 142,300 141,400 140,521 139,664 138,826 138,007 137,207 8.359 8.601 8.836 9.064 9.285 10.00 10.21 10.41 10.61 10.80 10.99 11.37 11.55 11.72 11.89 12.06 12.47 12.63 12.78 12.93 13.07 - - % H, Peso 0.045 - - 0.048 0.050 0.051 0.052 0.054 0.056 0.058 0.060 0.061 0.063 0.065 0.067 0.069 0.072 0.074 0.076 0.079 0.082 0.085 0.088 Correc. Temp. °API/°F 1,581 - - 1,529 1,513 1,509 1,494 1,478 1,463 1,448 1,433 1,423 1,409 1395 1,381 1,368 1,360 1,347 1,334 1,321 1,309 - - Aire/gal. @ 60°F % de CO2 último - - 18.0 17.6 17.1 16.7 16.4 16.1 15.8 15.5 15.2 14.9 14.7 14.5 14.3 14.0 13.8 13.6 13.4 13.3 13.1 13.0 12.8 Aceite # 6 Aceite # 5 Aceite # 4 Aceite # 2 Aceite # 1 North american combustion handbook
  52. 52. Coeficientes de expansión térmica para los hidrocarburos °API @ 60°F Gravedad específica @ 60°F Volumen específico gal./libra Coeficiente (Por °F) Coeficiente (Por °C) Menos de 14.9 15.0 - 34.9 35.0 - 50.9 51.0 - 63.9 64.0 - 78.9 79.0 - 88.9 89.0 - 93.9 94.0 - 100.0 Mayor de 0.9665 0.8504 – 0.9659 0.7758 – 0.8504 0.7242 – 0.7753 0.6725 – 0.7238 0.6420 – 0.6722 0.6278 – 0.6417 0.6112 – 0.6275 Menos de 0.124 0.1411 – 0.1242 0.1547 – 0.1411 0.1657 – 0.1547 0.1784 – 0.1658 0.1869 – 0.1785 0.1911 – 0.1870 0.1963 – 0.1912 0.00035 0.00040 0.00050 0.00060 0.00070 0.00080 0.00085 0.00090 0.00063 0.00072 0.00090 0.00108 0.00126 0.00144 0.00153 0.00162
  53. 53. Ejemplo 4: Un fuel oil de 15° API, es calentado (para bombearlo) desde 32°F a 138°F en un calentador en la succión del tanque, utilizando vapor saturado seco de 10 psi. Las pérdidas de calor en las líneas aisladas causan que la temperatura baje de 138 a 120°F entre el tanque y el horno. Para atomizarlo se debe calentar desde 120 a 212°F por medios eléctricos. Si el flujo a través del calentador del tanque es de 130 gph, que tanto vapor se condensará ? FUEL OIL, 15°API FILTROS CIRCUITO DE RETORNO TEMPERATURA (32 – 138)°F BOMBA 130 gph CALENTADOR DE VAPOR DE TANQUE DE ALMACENAMIENTO Horno PI AGUAS ACEITOSAS TEMPERATURA (120 – 212)°FTANQUE DIARIO CONDEN- SADO A RECUPE- RACIÓN MALLA # 60-100 VAPOR DE 10 PSI TALUD CALENTADOR ELÉCTRICO TEMPERATURA (138 - 120)°F NIVEL PI 32 60 100 120 140 160 180 200 220 240 260 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 GRAVEDAD API° T E M P E R A T U R A 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 95 93 92 90 89 87 86 310 305 300 295 290 286 281 384 378 371 366 360 355 349 460 453 445 438 431 425 418 538 529 520 511 503 496 488 617 607 596 587 577 569 560 697 686 674 663 652 643 633 779 766 753 741 729 718 707 862 848 833 820 807 795 783 Contenido de calor, del combus- tible líquido Btu/gal. 237 233 229 226 222 219 215 654.4
  54. 54. Ejemplo: Un fuel oil # 6 de 15° API, es calentado (para bombearlo) desde 32°F a 138°F en un calentador en la succión del tanque, utilizando vapor saturado seco de de 10 psi. Para atomizarlo se calienta desde 120 a 212°F por calentadores eléctricos. Las pérdidas de calor en las líneas aisladas causan que la temperatura baje de 138 a 120°F entre el tanque y el horno. Si el flujo a través del calentador del tanque es de 130 gph, que tanto vapor se condensará ? FUEL OIL # 6 FILTROS CIRCUITO DE RETORNO TEMPERATURA (32 – 138)°F BOMBA 130 gph CALENTADOR DE VAPOR DE TANQUE DE ALMACENAMIENTO Horno PI AGUAS ACEITOSAS TEMPERATURA (120 – 212)°FTANQUE DIARIO CONDEN- SADO A RECUPE- RACIÓN MALLA # 60-100 VAPOR DE 10 PSI TALUD CALENTADOR ELÉCTRICO TEMPERATURA (138 - 120)°F NIVEL PI 305 378 120 140 138 140 – 120 378 – 305 = 138 – 120 x – 305 x = 73 x 18 20 + 305 = 370.7 Btu/gal. Lo anterior significa que para que el combustible de 15°API, esté a 138°F para bombeo, tiene un potencial de calor de 370.7 Btu por galón. Verificación tabla
  55. 55. Ejemplo: Un fuel oil # 6 de 15° API, es calentado (para bombearlo) desde 32°F a 138°F en un calentador en la succión del tanque, utilizando vapor saturado seco de de 10 psi. Para atomizarlo se calienta desde 120 a 212°F por calentadores eléctricos. Las pérdidas de calor en las líneas aisladas causan que la temperatura baje de 138 a 120°F entre el tanque y el horno. Si el flujo a través del calentador del tanque es de 130 gph, que tanto vapor se condensará ? FUEL OIL # 6 FILTROS CIRCUITO DE RETORNO TEMPERATURA (32 – 138)°F BOMBA 150 gph CALENTADOR DE VAPOR DE TANQUE DE ALMACENAMIENTO Horno PI AGUAS ACEITOSAS TEMPERATURA (120 – 212)°FTANQUE DIARIO CONDEN- SADO A RECUPE- RACIÓN MALLA # 60-100 VAPOR DE 10 PSI TALUD CALENTADOR ELÉCTRICO TEMPERATURA (138 - 120)°F NIVEL PI De las tablas de vapor saturado, para vapor de 10 psi, (14.69 + 10 = 24.7 psia) el vapor tiene las siguientes características: 240 24.97 208.44 952.3 1160.7 Temp. °F Presión, psia. h líquid, Btu/galón. h vaporización, Btu/galón. h vapor saturado, Btu/galón. 250 29.82 218.59 945.6 1164.2 Tabla de vapor saturado
  56. 56. Ejemplo: Un fuel oil # 6 de 15° API, es calentado (para bombearlo) desde 32°F a 138°F en un calentador en la succión del tanque, utilizando vapor saturado seco de 10 psi. Para atomizarlo se calienta desde 120 a 212°F por calentadores eléctricos. Las pérdidas de calor en las líneas aisladas causan que la temperatura baje de 138 a 120°F entre el tanque y el horno. Si el flujo a través del calentador del tanque es de 130 gph, que tanto vapor se condensará ? FUEL OIL # 6 FILTROS CIRCUITO DE RETORNO TEMPERATURA (32 – 138)°F BOMBA 130 gph CALENTADOR DE VAPOR DE TANQUE DE ALMACENAMIENTO Horno PI AGUAS ACEITOSAS TEMPERATURA (120 – 212)°FTANQUE DIARIO CONDEN- SADO A RECUPE- RACIÓN MALLA # 60-100 VAPOR DE 10 PSI TALUD CALENTADOR ELÉCTRICO TEMPERATURA (138 - 120)°F NIVEL PI Con la rata de demanda de fuel oil (15 API), de 130 gph, la energía por hora que lleva será de: 370.7 Btu/gal. x 130 gph = 48,191 Btu/h Con vapor de 952.3 Btu/lb, se requerirán: (48,191 Btu/h)/952.3 Btu/lb = 50.51 lb/hora Si la demanda máxima del horno es de 130 gph, cuál es el consumo de potencia eléc- trica y su costo si opera 24 horas durante los 5 días de la semana y el costo de la energía es de $ 280 /kwh
  57. 57. Ejemplo: Un fuel oil # 6 de 15° API, es calentado (para bombearlo) desde 32°F a 138°F en un calentador de la succión del tanque, usando vapor saturado seco de 10 psi. Si el flujo a través del calentador del tanque es de 150 gpm, que tanto vapor se condensará ? Para atomizarlo y quemarlo, se calienta desde 120 a 212°F a través de calentadores eléc- tricos. Las pérdidas de calor en las líneas aisladas causan que la temperatura baje de 138 a 120°F entre el tanque y el horno. Si el horno consume 130 gph con eficiencia del 90 %, cúal debe ser la potencia del calentador eléctrico ? FUEL OIL # 6 FILTROS CIRCUITO DE RETORNO TEMPERATURA (32 – 138)°F BOMBA 130 gph CALENTADOR DE VAPOR DE TANQUE DE ALMACENAMIENTO Horno PI AGUAS ACEITOSAS TEMPERATURA (120 – 212)°FTANQUE DIARIO CONDEN- SADO A RECUPE- RACIÓN MALLA # 60-100 VAPOR DE 10 PSI TALUD CALENTADOR ELÉCTRICO TEMPERATURA (138 - 120)°F NIVEL PI Si la demanda máxima del horno es de 130 gph, cuál es el capacidad en kw del calen- tador necesaria si el calentador tiene una eficiencia del 90 % ? Con el aceite a 120°F (por pérdidas), el calentador eléctrico, debe suministrar calor a una rata de demanda (15 API) de 130 gph, hasta una temperatura de 212°F. De la tabla anterior, el calor latente del aceite a 120°F es 305 Btu/gal. a 212°F, el calor del específico del aceite es de 654.4 Btu/gal. Energía tomada por el aceite para pasar desde 120 a 212°F, será Btu/gal. = (654.4 – 305) Btu/gal. = 349.4 Btu/gal. Energía de calor total será = 130 gal./h x 349.4 Btu/gal. = 45,422 Btu/h; Potencia = (45,422 Btu/h)/(3,413 Btu/kwh x 0.9) = 14.8 kwh Costo/ semana = 14.8 kwh x 24 h/díax 5 días/sem x $ 280 / kwh = $ 497,280 /sem
  58. 58. METODOS DE CORRECCIÓN • ASTM (AMERICAN SOCIETY FOR TESTING AND MATERIALS • API (AMERICAN PETROLEUM INSTITUTE) • IP (INSTITUTE OF PETROLEUM) MANUAL OF PETROLEUM MEASUREMENT STANDARDS 5B - Corrección de la gravedad API observada contra la gravedad API @ 60ºF 6B- Corrección de volumen @ 60ºF contra la gravedad API @ 60ºF Para convertir Peso Neto a Galones Netos ƒ (Gravedad API) (peso/galón @ 60ºF (Tablas)
  59. 59. Es necesario obtener de una muestra representativa del aceite, la gravedad. Precisión de la medida = f (ºAPI, TEMPERATURA) CORRECCIÓN POR VOLUMEN A GALONES NETOS 60º F GALONAJE NETO SERÁ MENOR QUE EL GALONAJE BRUTO GALONAJE NETO SERÁ MAYOR QUE EL GALONAJE BRUTO LOS ACEITES SUFREN EXPANSIÓN Y CONTRACCIÓN TÉRMICA POR ELLO UNIVERSALMENTE SON VENDIDOS A UNA TEMPERATURA ESTÁNDAR DE 60° F COEFICIENTE DE FACTOR DE EXPANSIÓN: CORRIGE EL VOLUMEN A LA TEMPERATURA ESTANDARIZADA DE 60ºF, DESDE UNA TEMPERATURA DADA.
  60. 60. EJEMPLO: SE RECIBEN 8,000 GALONES DE UN FUEL OIL A 85ºF Y 21º API, OBTENGA EL VOLÚMEN NETO ESTANDAR ? TABLA 6B FACTOR DE CORRECCIÓN POR VOLUMEN PARA 85 ºF (29.5°C) Y 21º API = 0.9897 GALONAJE NETO @ 60ºF 8,000 galones x 0.9897 = 8,412.45 galones Si la temperatura del mismo crudo está a 50ºF. De tabla 6B (50ºF, 12º API) = 1.0041 Galones netos 60ºF 8,000 x 1.0041 = 8,032.8 galones Temp. °F API GRAVITY AT 60 F 20.0 20.5 21.0 21.5 22.0 22.5 23.0 23.5 24.0 24.5 25.0 75.0 75.5 76.0 FACTOR FOR CORRECTING VOLUME TO 60 F 0.9939 0.9938 0.9938 0.9938 0.9938 0.9937 0.9937 0.9936 0.9936 0.9936 0.9936 TABLE 6B. GENERALIZED PRODUCTS 85.0 0.9897 0.9897 0.9897 0.9896 0.9896 0.9895 0.9895 0.9894 0.99894 0.9894 0.9893 90.0
  61. 61. LOS TIPOS DE PROCESOS DE REFINACIÓN Y LAS MEZCLAS DE CRUDOS, CAMBIAN LA COMPOSICION FÍSICA Y QUÍMICA DE LOS ACEITES RESIDUALES. ESTOS CAMBIOS PRODUCEN UN COMBUSTIBLE SUJETO A LA INESTABILIDAD. NO HAY PREGUNTAS HOY DIA QUE NO TENGAN QUE VER CON LOS A- CEITES PESADOS, RESPECTO A LA PRODUCCIÓN Y MANEJO DE LOS LODOS, AL MEJORAMIENTO DE LA COMBUSTIÓN Y AL CONTROL DE EMISIONES. TRATAMIENTO DEL COMBUSTIBLE LÍQUIDO Si otros productos derivados de los hidrocarburos tienen aditivos para su tratamiento, PORQUÉ NO UN FUEL OIL/CRUDO COMBUSTIBLE ?
  62. 62. ENEMIGOS DE LA CONFIABILIDAD DE LOS HORNOS Y CALDERAS CON COMBUSTIBLE LÍQUIDO • AGUA (ACARREOS, PROCESO, VENTEOS Y CALENTADORES) • PARTÍCULAS SÓLIDOS (COMPUESTOS QUÍMICOS) HUMEDAD CALOR OXIDACIÓN LODOS (SLUDGES) SOLVENTESSOLVENTES • PEQUEÑAS DÓSIS, NO DISUELVEN • GRANDES CANTIDADES, DISUELVEN UN POCO LOS LODOS, NO SIENDO ECONÓMICO • NO MEJORA LA COMBUSTIÓN • AUMENTA EL RIESGO DE EXPLOSIÓN FUEL OIL SLUDGES BOTELLA METÁLICA RECUBRIMIENTO DE ACERO
  63. 63. TANQUE NO TRATADO TRATADO POR QUÉ TRATAR EL FUEL OIL ?POR QUÉ TRATAR EL FUEL OIL ? • ESTRATIFICACIÓN • LODOS • AGUA • FLUJO DE SUMINISTRO NO UNIFORME • LIMPIEZA MANUAL • REDUCIDA CAPACIDAD DEL TANQUE • PÉRDIDA DE CONTENIDO DE BTU • CORROSIÓN
  64. 64. 5B - Corrección de la gravedad API observada contra la gravedad API @ 60ºF 6B- Corrección de volumen @ 60ºF contra la gravedad API @ 60ºF LA TABLA 5B,SE USA PARA CORREGIR LA GRAVEDAD OBSERVADA Y LA TEMPERATURA CORRESPONDIENTE @ 60ºF. LA TABLA 6B, SE USA PARA OBTENER EL COEFICIENTE DE FACTOR DE EXPANSIÓN CON LA GRAVEDAD Y LA TEMPERATURA, PARA CONVERTIR GALONES BRUTOS A NETOS. CORRECCIÓN POR VOLUMEN A GALONES NETOS
  65. 65. Bucaramanga Payoa Provincia Centro/opon 50 25 25 CIB CENTRAGAS TEBSA CAR 110 MPCSD • BCA • TERMO • FERTICOL • UNIBON • PARAFINAS Turboexpander DIAFLUJO DE GAS NATURAL BALLENAS Otros consu- midores Térmicos(TC) • Cusiana • Apiay 310 200 Mw 200,000 kw x 3,413 Btu/kwh x 1,000 Btu/pie3 1 = 0.682 MPCSh x 24 h/día = 16.4 MPCSD 350 15 580 11 150 Ocoa (40 MPCD-2003 APC&DUSA, 1100 US – IB-SEQUIA) Centro Operacional Barrancabermeja Occidente Occidente Centro del país Centro del país 100
  66. 66. Propiedades físicas de algunos gases Fuel gas Densidad relativa Poder calórico alto MJ/m3 Relación aire/gas m3 aire/m3 gas Temperatura inflamación °C Velocidad de la llama m/s Límites de inflamabilidad % Gas de proceso Gas natural Propano Butano Acetileno 0.5 0.6 1.52 1.95 0.91 18.62 38.6 93.13 119.20 53.94 5 10 25 32 12 1982 1954 1967 1973 2632 0.66 0.29 0.46 0.87 2.66 5-40 4-14 2-10 2-9 2.5-81 9.486 x 10-4 Btu J 38.6 MJ m3Gas natural = x = 36,615.9 Btu/m3 x 1 35.31 ft3 /m3 = 1,036.84 Btu/ ft3
  67. 67. GAS NATURAL POR CAMPOS METANO (CH4= 16.04) ETANO (C2H6= 30.07) PROPANO (C3H8= 44.09) I-BUTANO (iC4H10= 58.12) N-BUTANO (nC4H10= 58.12) PENTANO+ (C5H12= 72) NITROGENO (N2 = 28.01) DIÓXIDO DE CARBONO (CO2= 44.01) 97.96 0.38 0.20 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.29 0.37 96.98 0.58 0.18 0.09 0.03 0.10 1.98 0.06 91.79 4.36 1.83 0.13 0.53 1.04 0.00 0.32 OPÓNGUEPAJÉGUAJIRA 86.20 8.45 1.18 0.12 0.11 0.00 0.77 3.17 APIAY 85.06 6.18 2.84 0.46 0.69 0.43 1.13 3.21 HUILA CUSIANA PAYOA 75.68 11.15 4.70 0.78 0.95 0.63 0.91 5.20 90.29 6.47 1.73 0.15 0.17 0.09 0.35 0.75 EL CENTRO 91.610 6.730 0.028 0.011 0.012 0.020 0.850 0.739 • PESO MOLECULAR •GRAVEDAD ESPECÍFICA • PODER CALORÍFICO 16.44 16.55 18.13 18.63 10.47 21.57 17.87 17.32 0.567 0.57 0.63 0.64 0.67 0.74 0.62 0.60 999 1,003 1114 1,057 1,095 1,162 1,084 1047 PM Guajira= (16.04 x 97.96/100)+(30.07 x 0.38/100)+(44.09 x 0.20/100)+(28.01 x 1.29/100) + (44.01x 0.37/100) = 16.44 Masa molar de aire = 28.97; Gravedad específicaGuajira = 16.44/28.97 = 0.567
  68. 68. P PP P 2 1 Atomización Aire del Piloto Gas Circuito de Gas P 2 QUEMADOR CONTROL MANUAL GAS PILOTO RELACIONADOR P HPSLPS Corte Medida Manual PR Sol. RA LPS VCA MA VENTILADOR DE AIRE REGULADOR A Sol. LPS Fuente: North American Mfg. Co.
  69. 69. Gonzalo Rodríguez Guerrero Tel. 2148243. Bogotá Combustibles gaseosos λ El gas natural λ El gas propano
  70. 70. SEGURIDAD CON EL GAS PROPANO Es incoloro e inodoro. Preventiva, se añade un olor químico de modo que pueda notarse. A veces, las fugas pueden oírse y verse. Olor: Característico(casa o negocio) o si está afuera, podría ser un tanque u gasoducto. Sonido: Un ruido anormal tal como silbido podría ser señal de fuga de propano. Vista: Las señales visibles de fuga incluyen niebla o nube blanca densa sobre el tubo o tanque con presencia de hielo en el área congelada o burbujeo en área húmeda. Evite prender fósforos, dar marcha a motores, uso de celular u otra cosa que produzca chispas. Apague todas máquinas y equipos, si hay nube de propano rodeando un equipo. No entre en contacto con la nube para apagarlo. Como vapor: 1 litro de GLP pesa 2 gramos y 1 litro de aire pesa 1 gramo Como líquido: 1 litro de GLP pesa 500 gramos, 1 litro de agua pesa 1,000 gramos. El GLP se produce en estado de vapor y se convierte en líquido por compresión y enfriamiento simul- táneo, necesitándose 273:1 (litro) (Gas LP - 90 % propano (C3H8) y 6% de butano (C4H10). • Butano: - 0.5°C • Propano: - 41°C • GLP: - (20 - 25)°C
  71. 71. SEGURIDAD EN EL GAS PROPANO El propano y butano se comercializa licuado y envasado en cilindros metálicos En 1998, dos bomberos murieron y 7 lesionados cuando un tanque de propano en llamas de 18,000 galones, explo- tó en una granja avícola (Herrig Brothers-Albert City, Iowa) Cuando los bomberos, llegaron, encontraron el tanque ro- deado de llamas y varios metros de altura. El ruido del gas que escapaba por las válvulas de presión era como estar parado al lado de un avión con turbinas aceleradas”, dijo un testigo. Minutos más tarde, pedazos pesados de metal golpearon a las víctimas al explotar el tanque. El incendio inició luego que dos niños en un vehículo “todo terreno” de la misma granja, chocaron contra la tubería de propano que no tenía protección. La tubería superficial recorría desde el tanque hasta los vaporizadores, cuyos calentado- res de combustible se ubicaban en un granero. El tanque de 42 pies de largo (12.8 m.) cilíndrico, contenía propano líquido y vaporizado bajo presión. El tanque estaba a casi a la mitad de su capacidad al momento del incidente. Sólo siete minutos después, el tanque en llamas de propano sufrió una ruptura completa, experimentando una Explosión de Vapores Expandidos de Líquidos en Ebullición. (Boiling Liquid Expanding Vapor Explosion, BLEVE). Qué es un BLEVE ?? Un BLEVE se produce cuando el fuego calienta el recipiente debilitándose las paredes del tanque de almacenamiento, par- ticularmente en la región superior al nivel del líquido almacenado, en donde el enfriamiento es menos efectivo. En algún punto, el tanque debilitado no pudo resistir más la presión interna y colapsa catastróficamente, impulsando frag- mentos en varias direcciones.
  72. 72. SEGURIDAD EN EL GAS PROPANO Son gases a temperaturas y presiones ambientes. Son líquidos a moderadas presiones. Fácilmente se vaporiza. La presión de servicio estipulada para los gases LP-Gases, esta basada en las presiones de vapor que ejerce el produc- to sobre el contenedor a dos distintas temperaturas y la mayor presión de las dos, es la de servicio. 240 Por ejemplo: El propano comercial tiene una presión de vapor a 70°F de 132 psig sin embargo, su presión de vapor a 130°F es de 300 psig. De lo anterior, la presión de servicio (5/4 veces), no debe exceder 300 psig, esto es 300 psig/(5/4) = 240 psig. De esta forma, el propano comercial, requiere al menos 240 psig como presión de servicio en el contenenedor o cilindro Válvula de seguridad = (110-125) pres. mín, dis. Presión mínima de diseño: p.e, 300 psi Presión vapor Presión mínima de diseño 80 psi 100 100 125 125 156 150 187 215 250 a) La presión en el contenedor a 70°F, debe ser menor que la presión de servicio, para la cual el contenedor es marcado b) La presión en el contenedor a 130°F, no debe exceder 5/4 veces, la presión para la cual el contenenedor es marcado
  73. 73. 80% lleno de propano líquido GAS PROPANO - LP 20% de espacio para vapor En un cilindro a 175 psi, ebulle a 38°C La presión del cilindro debe ser mayor que la presión del líquido para que sea líquido. El propano líquido se vaporizará a cual- quier temperatura por encima de –44°F Al evaporarse ocupa 250 veces su volúmen en forma líquida. Las instalaciones con propano, deben tener suficiente ventilación para evitar concentra- ciones peligrosas 127 Un galón de propano líquido pesa 4.20 libras @60°F. (Ethil mercaptano) INSTALACIÓN NFPA PAMPHLET # 54 " " # 58 Detectores de gas propano Explosividad = (2.15 – 9.6)% volumen 70°F 100°F 196 psig 2,488 Btu/p3 21,548 Btu/lb 91,502 Btu/gal, después de va- porizarse. Sg 60°F, liquido = 0.504 Sg 60°F, vapor = 1.50 Tignición aire,°F, 920-1,120 Tllama, max,°F, 3,595 Peso molecular del aire @ 60°F = 26.96 Densidad del aire @60°F, 0%hr : 0.07632 lb/pie3 Densidad kg/m3 = 1.222, 0 % hr Densidad del agua@60°F = 8.33 lb/gal.
  74. 74. EL BAGAZO Análisis térmico al bagazo de la caña de azúcar Centro de Estudios de Tecnologías Energéticas Renovables (CETER). La Habana, Cuba.
  75. 75. EL BAGAZO Es el resíduo que queda después del procesamiento de una planta, por ejemplo después que se ha extraído el jugo de la caña de azúcar Características del bagazo de caña como combustible Es un material fibroso, heterogéneo en su composición granulomé- trica y estructural. Es de baja densidad y alto contenido de humedad a condiciones de la molienda. Las cenizas del bagazo natural se consideran moderadas entre 2 y 5 % (base seca). Análisis inmediato (b.s) Carbono fijo 41,90 % Volátiles 46,36 % Cenizas (815ºC) 11,74 % Contenido de cenizas El bagazo de la caña aporta alrededor de 2,8 % de cenizas; y los residuos agrícolas cañeros, 9,5 aproximadamente. SiO2 (%) : 82,71 Fe2O3 (%): 1.1 Al2O3 (%): 3,4 CaO (%): 3,0 MgO (%): 3.5 K2O+Na2O (%): 4.6 P2O5 (%): 1.7 MnO (%) : -
  76. 76. EL BAGAZO Análisis elemental (% base seca). Característica • Carbono 42,54 • Hidrógeno 5,17 • Nitrógeno 0,63 • Azufre 0,30 • Oxígeno 39,62
  77. 77. EL BAGAZO Especificación, Poder calorífico (kcal/kg) (kJ/kg) (Btu/kg) (Btu/lb) Superior (b.s.), 3,986 16,661.5 15,793 7,166 Inferior (b.s.), 3,715 15,528.7 14,719 6,678 b.s = base seca Calor específico de combustión. Bagazo: CECS. 19 000-19 900 kJ/kg CECI: 17500-18900 kJ/kg RAC: Si se considera como humedad promedio de los residuos agrícolas cañeros 25 %, después de ha- ber transcurrido tres días de secado natural, se puede tener un valor aproximado de calor de combus- tión, de: CECI = 11,825 (kJ/Kg). De cada hectárea cosechada anualmente, es posible obtener 13,5 t de bagazo, equivalentes a 2,7 toneladas (3.72) de combustible equivalente (tce = 37,5 MJ/kg - (42 MKJ/Kg))
  78. 78. ANÁLISIS TERMODINÁMICOS A LAS MUESTRAS Técnicas analíticas que estudian el comportamiento térmico de los materiales Cuando un material es calentado o enfriado, su estructura y composición química sufre cambios: fusión, solidificación, cristalización, oxidación, descomposición, transición, expansión, sinteriza- ción, etc...Estas transformaciones se pueden medir, estudiar y analizar midiendo la variación de distintas propiedades de la materia en función de la temperatura. Entre las técnicas de análisis térmico se destacan: • El Análisis Térmico Diferencial (DTA) • La Calorimetría Diferencial de Barrido (DSC), • El Análisis Termomecánico (TMA), • El Análisis Dinamomecánico (DMA), • Las técnicas acopladas de análisis de gases involucrados en los procesos en estudio • Técnicas EGA como la Termogravimetría acoplada a la Espectrometría de Masas • La Espectroscopía Infrarroja (TG-IR), etc... El Análisis Térmico Diferencial (DTA) es una técnica que mide la diferencia de temperatura en- tre una muestra y un material de referencia (térmica, física y químicamente inerte) en función del tiempo o de la temperatura cuando dicha muestra se somete a un programa de temperatu- ra en una atmósfera controlada.
  79. 79. EL BAGAZO La primera fase fue mas endotérmica, por la evaporación y secado de humedad del bagazo y desprendimiento de volátiles más ligeros a temperaturas entre 100 y 110ºC. Entre 110 y 170 ºC, se ve una tendencia a absorber calor, se supone que termina de produ- cirse el desprendimiento de los volátiles de productos de degradación de bajo peso mo- lecular. Entre 170 y 290 ºC, inicia la ruptura de enlaces molecula- res, que no desencadenan nin- guna reacción ostensible, con algo de calor desprendido. Entre 290 y 320ºC terminan de despren- derse los volátiles más pesados que for- man el bagazo, donde hay una fracción de alquitrán (tar), que contiene residuos de azúcar de alto peso molecular. A par- tir de aquí comienza la despolimerización de los volátiles pesados, aportando calor entre 320 y 380ºC Centro de Estudios de Tecnologías Energéticas Renovables (CETER). La Habana, Cuba. Al bagazo se le dio calor a 10ºC/min, con un flujo inerte de N2 de 20 cc/min ANÁLISIS TÉRMICO DIFERENCIAL-N2 (ATD)
  80. 80. EL BAGAZO Hasta 110ºC es endotérmica con eva- poración y desprendimiento de volá- tiles ligeros de bajo peso molecular. Se observan picos exotér- micos. De 110ºC a 220ºC, ruptura de enlaces moleculares de volátiles desprendidos en fase anterior y a su vez co- mienza su oxidación abierta y desprendimiento de vo- látiles pesados de alto peso molecular y alquitrán. Entre 220 y 320ºC, hay total oxidación de volátiles desprendidos: los más ligeros. Entre 320 y 400ºC termina la oxidación de los volátiles, se asume que termina la forma- ción del residuo carbonoso (char), básicamente la degra- dación de la lignina. De 400 a 480ºC, ocurre oxida- ción completa del char y que- ma con resplandor. Por encima de 480ºC, la quema ocurre tal que los compuestos minerales y ce- nizas absorben energía como calor, has- ta que se retira el calentamiento. ANÁLISIS TÉRMICO DIFERENCIAL-AIRE (ATD) Al bagazo se le dio calor a 10ºC/min, en ambiente oxidante de aire de 20 cc/min
  81. 81. Granulometría Depende de: 1. Grado de preparación que tenga la caña en la extracción de jugo 2. El número de juegos de cuchillas 3. Las desmenuzadoras y molinos, 4. La calidad de la caña Al aumentar aquellos, aumentará el contenido de finos como resultado de la preparación de la fibra. La presión y el grado de desgaste de los molinos son dos factores muy importantes que se deben ir controlando durante la zafra, pues influyen en la granulometría del bagazo. Una de las características más importantes de las biomasas cuando van a ser usadas es tener una dimensión uniforme y lo más pequeña posible. Para el caso del bagazo, presenta una característica muy singular: un mismo diámetro del bagazo presenta longitudes muy variadas, ya que existen partículas en forma de fibras muy alargadas y partículas fibrosas pero más cortas, cualidades que lo convierten en un material muy polidisperso
  82. 82. EL BAGAZO Conclusiones Las velocidades de rotación de los motores que mueven los tornillos alimentadores, se ajustaron de modo que se obtuviera mayor flujo posible de bagazo y la correspondencia del flujo para cada valor de r.p.m. Se hizo una tabla de carga. Secar el bagazo lo que mas se pueda, pues provocaba atascos en los tornillos y acumulación en la misma tolva, impidiendo su bajada. Cuando se inició la prueba, el bagazo tenía una humedad de 48 %, y poco a poco bajó hasta llegar a 18 %, que fue con la que se hizo la experiencia. Hubo problemas con el tamaño del bagazo de caña. Se procedió a moler el mismo, a un tamaño de luz de malla de 20 mm, que ayudó mucho al secado y al buen funcionamiento del sistema. Se cambió la posición del tornillo principal. Al inicio estaba inclinado y se puso recto, introduciendo el bagazo justo por encima del nivel del lecho. Se aumentó la extensión del husillo de este tornillo, por su parte posterior, debido a los atascos producidos en esa zona, por la acumulación de bagazo. Discusión El horno se puso en marcha con fuel oil hasta alcanzar cierto nivel de temperatura en su interior, de mo- do que garantice un ambiente para la metida del bagazo; se hizo con astilla de pino, por ser conocido y trabajado. Cuando se alcanzó y estabilizó una temperatura en el lecho de más de 800ºC, se procedió a comenzar la alimentación del bagazo de caña.
  83. 83. Características energéticas del uso de la biomasa cañera La caña de azúcar exhibe índices ventajosos como lo siguiente: 1. Tiene un rendimiento potencial genético entre 200 y 300 t/ha, con un máximo teórico de 233 kg, que compara ventajosamente con otros cultivos Como promedio pueden emplearse las siguientes relaciones de sustitución: 1. 5,2 toneladas de bagazo, 50 % de humedad, por tonelada de petróleo (39.7 MJ/kg). 2. Una tonelada de bagazo equivale a 231 m3 de gas natural. 3. Cuatro toneladas de paja equivalen a una tonelada de petróleo (calor de combustión de la paja 30 % de humedad: 11,7 MJ/kg). 4. El valor calórico del bagazo (50% humedad) es de 7,64 MJ/kg, semejante al de la madera: 7,9 MJ/kg Los procesos que emiten CO2 son: combustión del bagazo en la caldera, producción y combustión de alcohol y la producción y combustión de biogas. La cantidad de CO2 emitido durante la combustión del bagazo es de 0,885 kg de CO2/kg de bagazo, con 50 % de humedad.
  84. 84. VENTAJA EN LA PRODUCCIÓN DE ENERGÍA CON EL USO DE LA BIOMASA Un aprovechamiento a 85 % de la norma potencial de molida y de la capa- cidad operacional de los turbogeneradores, permitiría una generación de 19,5 kW/h/t de caña molida La modernización o cambio de calderas de vapor, para lograr una eficien- cia térmica de 80 % a presiones de vapor de 40 kg/cm², posibilitaría llegar a 27,5 kW/h/t de caña molida. Y si además, se sustituyen las turbinas de contrapresión por turbinas de extracción-condensación, es posible llegar hasta 33,5 kW/h/t caña molida. Las centrales termoeléctricas de la industria azucarera, buscan aumentar significativamente la generación de potencia eléctrica para sus procesos y para venta a la red externa, objetivo al que se puede llegar instalando cal- deras de vapor de presión (80 kg/cm²), iguales a las de centrales termoeléc- tricas. Para este caso, debido al monto de la inversión, se requeriría produc- ción de energía eléctrica durante todo el año para lograr un adecuado ROI
  85. 85. COMPARACIÓN DE LOS COMBUSTIBLES Centro de Estudios de Tecnologías Energéticas Renovables (CETER). La Habana, Cuba.
  86. 86. TEORÍA DE LA COMBUSTIÓN La naturaleza de la combustión solo fue entendida hasta 1774, cuando el químico frances A.L. Lavoisier realizó experimentos que llevaron al entendimiento de lo que hoy día se conoce sobre la combustión 21% 79 % AIRE + OXÍGENO NITROGENO GAS APAGA LA VELA DESPUÉS DE UN TIEMPO VACÍO
  87. 87. TEORÍA DE LA COMBUSTIÓN La combustión es una reacción química rápida de dos o mas sustancias con una característica de liberación de calor y luz. Comunmente se llama "quema" La quema de un combustible (madera, carbón, fuel oil o gas natural), son ejemplos familiares de quema. La combustión requiere involucrar oxigeno, sin embargo el hidrógeno quema en atmósfera de cloro para dar cloruro de hidrogeno HCl
  88. 88. COMBUSTIBLE A LA CALDERA OXÍGENO % (O2) DIOXIDO DE CARBONO % (CO2) EXCESO DE AIRE (%) EFICIENCIA (%) GAS NATURAL FUEL OIL # (2 - 6) (5 a 10) % Concentraciones en los gases de combustión para óptimo desempeño APLICACIONES TÍPICAS DE LAS CALDERAS (85.2 - 85.4)% (3.5 a 5)% (1 a 2 ) % (11.9 a 12.3) % (2 a 3 ) % (15.4 a 15.8) % CARBÓN (STOKER) CARBÓN (PULVERIZADO) (10 al 15) % (89.0 - 89.2)% (17.2 - 17.4)% (20 al 30)% (81.0 a 82.0)% (3 a 3.5)% No disponible (15 - 20% (85.0 - 86.5)%
  89. 89. Muchos combustibles contienen: • Carbón • Hidrógeno • Azufre LA COMBUSTIÓN OCURRE POR LOS COMPONENTES COMBUSTIBLES: - CARBÓN + OXÍGENO DIÓXIDO DE CARBONO + CALOR - HIDRÓGENO + OXÍGENO VAPOR DE AGUA + CALOR - AZUFRE + OXÍGENO DIÓXIDO DE AZUFRE + CALOR
  90. 90. COMPOSICIÓN DEL AIRE • OXÍGENO, O2 • NITRÓGENO, N2 • ARGÓN, Ar • OTROS • H2O COMPONENTE 0 % HR @ 60°F MEMORIZAR 20.99 (v) 23.20 (w) 78.03 (v) 76.79 (w) 0.94 (v) 0.04 (v) 0 • PESO MOLECULAR - AIRE • DENSIDAD lb/pie3 28.96 (60°F DB y RH = 0%) 0.07632 Aire/Oxígeno = 100 / 20.99 = 4.76 volumen Aire/Oxígeno = 100 / 23.20 = 4.31 peso Nitrogeno/Oxígeno = 3.76 volumen = 3.29 peso HR = Humedad Relativa 1.30 (w) 0.04 (w) Nitrogeno-Oxígeno = 0.7669 - 0.233
  91. 91. LEYES DE LA CIENCIA SOBRE LA COMBUSTIÓN LA MATERIA NI SE CREA NI SE DESTRUYE. En la combustión el calor desprendido es solo un exceso de energía en lo cual nuevas molé- culas son forzadas a liberar calor a causa de su reposicionamiento. ES UN PROCESO EXO-TERMICO LA MATERIA NI SE CREA NI SE DESTRUYE. En la combustión el calor desprendido es solo un exceso de energía en lo cual nuevas molé- culas son forzadas a liberar calor a causa de su reposicionamiento. ES UN PROCESO EXO-TERMICO
  92. 92. COMPUESTOS DE LOS COMBUSTIBLES • CARBÓN • HIDRÓGENO • AZUFRE • OXÍGENO • NITRÓGENO • SALES METÁLICAS • SALES INORGÁNICAS • CENIZAS • AGUA
  93. 93. ESPECIFICACIONES TÍPICAS DE ALGUNOS COMBUSTIBLES Especificación % CARBÓNO % HIDROGENO Btu / lb, HHV (1) CO2 máximo % DE AZUFRE HUMEDAD 70.93 23.47 19,693 11.8 0 81.82 18.18 19,937 13.8 0 85.84 12.46 19,512 18,357 15.6 87.49 9.92 18,300 17,381 16.5 94.5 5.2 13,388 12,903 17.0 6.3 9,130 8,546 19.1 51.8 17.8 2.13 4,500 4,303 20.6 Btu / lb, LHV (2) GAS NATURAL PROPANO FUEL OIL # 2 CARBÓN MADERA SECA BAGAZO COKEFUEL OIL # 6 98.2 1.5 21,869 21,669 16,532 20.1 1.0 1.5 0.034 0 0 0 16,393 0 0 0 0 0.12 0 63.79 0.5 (1) Agua condensada (2) Agua en vapor
  94. 94. EL AGUA EN LA COMBUSTIÓN EL VAPOR DE AGUA ES UN SUBPRODUCTO DE LA COMBUSTIÓN DEL HIDRÓGENO. ESTE SUSTRAE CALOR DE LA LLAMA Y SE CON- VIERTE EN VAPOR A LA TEMPERATURA DE LOS GASES DE LA COMBUSTIÓN MEZCLADO CON LOS DEMÁS COMPONENTES EL GAS NATURAL CONTIENE MAS HIDRÓGENO Y MENOS CARBÓN POR UNIDAD DE CONTENIDO DE CALOR QUE EL ACEITE COMBUSTIBLE Y ASI SU COMBUSTIÓN PRODUCE MAYOR CANTIDAD DE VAPOR DE AGUA, QUE A SU VEZ SUSTRAE CALOR DE LA LLAMA. POR ESTO SE DICE QUE LA EFICIENCIA DE LA COMBUSTIÓN DEL GAS ES MENOR QUE LA DEL ACEITE COMBUSTIBLE (APROXIMADAMENTE 4-5%) SI EL CALOR LATENTE DE FORMACIÓN DEL AGUA, ESTÁ INCLUIDO EN EL CALOR DE LA COMBUSTIÓN, EL PODER CALÓRICO SE DENOMINA COMO VALOR CALÓRICO ALTO, HHV. ESTE VALOR LO DETERMINA EL CALORÍMETRO. SE USA EN NORTEAMERICA SI EL CALOR LATENTE DE FORMACIÓN DEL AGUA, NO ESTÁ INCLUIDO EN EL CALOR DE LA COMBUSTIÓN, EL PODER CALÓRICO SE LLAMA VALOR CALÓRICO BAJO, LHV. SE USA EN EUROPA
  95. 95. C = 12.011 gr, H =1.008 gr. CH4 = 12.011 + 4*1.008 = 16.072 gr. CH4 = 16.072 gr. 97.96 C = 12.01 gr. 73.20 H = 4.032 gr. 24.57 CÁLCULO TÍPICO DE LA RELACIÓN HIDROGENO / CARBONO C2H6 = 30.07 gr. 0.38 C = 24.022 gr. 0.3035 H = 6.048 gr. 0.0764 C3H8 = 44.097 gr. 0.20 C = 36.033 gr. 0.1634 H = 8.064 gr. 0.03657 CO2 = 44.011 gr. 0.37 C = 36.033 gr. 0.3029 GAS GUAJIRA: 97.96 % CH4, 0.38 % C2H6, 0.20 % C3H8, 0.37 % CO2 ∑ CARBONO = 73.20 + 0.3035 + 0.1634 = 73.6669 ∑ HIDROGENO = 24.57 + 0.0764 + 0.03657 = 24.6829 RELACIÓN H/C = 24.6829 73.6669 = 0.335
  96. 96. RELACIÓN HIDRÓGENO/CARBONO 0.21 0.22 0.25 0.31 0.33 PROPANO BUTANO ETANO TÍPICO GAS NATURAL GAS METANO EFICIENCIADECOMBUSTIÓN % 80 81 82 83 84 85 GAS GUAJIRA: 97.96 % CH4, 0.38 % C2H6, 0.20 % C3H8, 0.37 % CO2 EFICIENCIA DE LOS COMBUSTIBLES
  97. 97. RELACIÓN ENTRE GRAVEDAD ESPECÍFICA DEL FUEL OIL Y EL CONTENIDO MÁXIMO DE % CO2 DE GASES DE CHIMENEA 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 50 40 30 20 10 0 • GRAVEDADESPECÍFICA@60°F(15.6°C) GRAVEDADAPI % MÁXIMO DE CO2 EN GASES DE CHIMENEA EJEMPLO QUÉ COMBUSTIBLE SE RECOMENDARÍA PARA UN PROCESO DE ELABORACIÓN DE CO2? EL PROCESO DEBE PRODUCIR EL MÁXIMO DE CO2..EL MAYOR RANGO DE CO2, SE OBTIENE QUEMANDO COMBUSTIBLE LÍQUIDO ENTRE 17 Y 17.5 %, CORRESPONDIENTE A UN FUEL OIL EN- TRE 0 Y 7° API 15.8
  98. 98. 90 85 80 75 70 65 60 55 50 45 40 35 30 25 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 55 60 65 70 75 TEMPERATURA GASES DE CHIMENEA MENOS TEMPE- RATURA ENTRADA AIRE (°F) 900 °F 800 700 600 500 400 300 RELACIÓN DE EFICIENCIA DE COMBUSTIÓN, % CO2, TEMPERATURA DE GASES DE CHIMENEA Y PÉRDIDAS %EFICIENCIADECOMBUSTIÓN %PÉRDIDADECHIMENEA % DE CO2 EJEMPLO LA MEDICIÓN DE GASES DE CHIMENEA EN UN HOR- NO, SE LEE COMO 480°F Y EL AIRE ENTRA A LA CÁMARA DE COMBUSTIÓN A 20°C (68°F). UN INS- TRUMENTO DE GASES DE CHIMENEA LEE EL % DE CO2 COMO 14 %, DETERMINE LA EFICIEN- CIA DE LA COMBUSTIÓN ? TEM. GASES = 480 – 68 = 412°F EN CURVA SE INTERCEPTA 412°F CON 14 % DE CO2 412 °F EFICIENCIA = 83 % AIRE 68°F GASES 480°F TEMPERATURA DE GASES- CHIMENEA 83
  99. 99. EL EXCESO DE AIRE PARA LA COMBUSTIÓN N2 N2 O2 C+ AIRE COMBUSTIBLE CO2 % CO% DEFECTO GASES DE COMBUSTIÓN 79 % 21 % 79 % 21 %
  100. 100. EL EXCESO DE AIRE PARA LA COMBUSTIÓN N2 N2 O2 C+ AIRE COMBUSTIBLE CO2 CODEFECTO GASES DE COMBUSTIÓN 79 % 21 % 79 % 21 % EXCESO DEL 0 % DE AIRE EXCESO DEL 100 % DE AIRE EXCESO DEL 50 % DE AIRE GASES DE COMBUSTIÓN CO2 21 % O2 0 % CO2 10.5 % O2 10.5 % CO2 14 % O2 7.0 %
  101. 101. Relaciones generalizadas de CO2 y O2 en gases de combustión como función de aire de suministro O2 %CO 60 80 100 120 140 160 180 16.0 14.0 12.0 10.0 8.0 6.0 4.0 2.0 0.0 CO2 % DE EXCESO DE AIRE %DECONCENTRACIÓNDELGASENVOLUMEN RANGO DE EXCESO ÓPTIMO % O2 EN GASES DE COMBUSTIÓN % DE DEFECTO DE AIRE AIRE TEÓRICO COMBUSTIBLES EN GASES DE CHIMENEA EN GASES DE CHIMENEA Gráfico para gas natural
  102. 102. EXCESO DE AIRE DE COMBUSTIÓN Y EFICIENCIA 91 89 87 85 83 81 79 77 75 %Eficienciadelacombustión 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 % Exceso de Aire El factor del exceso de aire, es la principl causa para una pobre economía de la combustión
  103. 103. TEMPERATURA DE GASES DE CHIMENEA Y EFICIENCIA 100 90 80 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 %Eficiencia 200 400 600 800 1,000 1,200 1,400 Temperatura neta de gases (°F) 83.5 % T° aire T° gases (90°F) (500°F) Temperatura neta de gases (°F) = 500 - 90 = 410°F
  104. 104. EL GAS NATURAL DE LA GUAJIRA CON LA COMPOSICIÓN: CH4 = 92.1 % C2H6= 4.1 % CO2 = 0.4 % N2 = 3.4 % DETERMINACIÓN DEL % AIRE DE LA COMBUSTIÓN DE UN GAS CALCULO DEL AIRE REQUERIDO CH4 + 2O2 CO2 + 2H2O (12 + 4) (2x16x2) 0.921 x x = (2x16x2) x 0.921 (12 + 4) 3.684 lb de O2 = lb de combustible C2H6 + 7/2 O2 2 CO2 + 3 H2O (2x12 + 6) 7/2 (2x16) 0.041 x x = x 0.041 (2x12 + 6) 7/2 (2x16) x = lb de combustible 0.1530 lb de O2
  105. 105. DETERMINACIÓN DE LA CANTIDAD DE AIRE PARA COMBUSTIÓN DEL GAS NATURAL 3.684 lb de O2 lb de combustible + lb de combustible 0.1530 lb de O2 PESO DEL OXIGENO TOTAL REQUERIDO = REQUERIDO POR EL CH4 C2H6Y POR EL 3.837 lb de O2 lb de combustible PESO DEL AIRE = PESO DEL NITRÓGENO + PESO DEL OXÍGENO = = 3.837 x 0.767 + 3.837 = 16.5 lb de aire lb de gas quemado 0.233 = 12.631 + 3.837 Con exceso de aire del 15 %, 18.97
  106. 106. INCIDENCIA DE LA ALTITUD DEL LUGAR EN EL PROCESO DE LA COMBUSTIÓN A 5,000 PIES DEL NIVEL DEL MAR (1,524 m), EL AIRE TIENE APROXIMADAMENTE 4/5 DE SU PESO. ASI, CERCA DEL 20 % MAS DE AIRE SE NECESITARÁ POR UNIDAD DE VOLUMEN, PARA OBTENER EL OXÍGENO NECESARIO PARA LA COMBUSTIÓN. 1,524 METROS SOBRE EL NIVEL DEL MAR A NIVEL DEL MAR O A ALTITUDES DE 3,000 PIES (914 m), EL PESO DEL OXÍGENO POR PIE CÚBICO DE AIRE, NO VARÍA SUFICIENTEMENTE PA- RA CREAR PROBLEMAS EN LA COMBUSTIÓN NIVEL DEL MAR EL GAS COMBUSTIBLE, SE COMPORTA EN FORMA SIMILAR AL AIRE POR SER UN GAS. A 5,000 PIES SOBRE EL NIVEL DEL MAR, SE REQUERIRÁ UN 20 % MAS DE GAS QUE A NIVEL DEL MAR UN GALÓN DE FUEL OIL TIENE EL MISMO PESO A CUALQUIER ALTITUD Y NO REQUIERE COMBUSTIBLE ADICIONAL
  107. 107. QUE AFECTA LA COMBUSTIÓN ? LA COMBUSTIÓN ES UN PROCESO QUÍMICO QUE OCURRE CUANDO SE COMBINA UN COMBUSTIBLE CON EL OXÍGENO PARA PRODUCIR LUZ Y CALOR LA META DE UNA BUENA COMBUSTIÓN, ES LLEVAR A CABO UNA REACCIÓN COMPLETA, UNA QUEMA TOTAL DE TODO EL COMBUSTIBLE CON UN MÍNIMO DE EXCESO DE AIRE Y MÁXIMO DE DIÓXIDO DE CARBONO REVISIÓN DE CONCEPTOS HASTA AHORA VISTOS SOBRE LA COMBUSTIÓN
  108. 108. AJUSTE DE LA COMBUSTIÓN EXISTEN 4 (MATT) REQUERIMIENTOS PARA QUE EXISTA UNA COMBUSTIÓN COMPLETA: • M – MEZCLA APROPIADA REQUERIDO LA RELACIÓN DE AIRE / COMBUSTIBLE, DEBE SER CONTROLADA Y MANTENIDA PARA TODAS LAS RATAS DE CARGA DE QUEMADO EL ALTO FUEGO REQUIERE MAS AIRE Y COMBUSTIBLE PROPORCIONALMENTE QUE EL BAJO FUEGO • A – ATOMIZACIÓN NECESARIA PARA EL COMBUSTIBLE LÍQUIDO LA ATOMIZACIÓN ES EL PROCESO DE PULVERIZACIÓN DEL COMBUSTIBLE LÍQUIDO PARA ADECUARLO A PEQUEÑISIMAS GOTAS DE COMBUSTIBLE, Y ASI PERMITIR LA VAPORIZACIÓN DEL LÍQUIDO PARA LA COMBUSTIÓN
  109. 109. AJUSTE DE LA COMBUSTIÓN EXISTEN 4 (MATT) REQUERIMIENTOS PARA QUE EXISTA UNA COMBUSTIÓN COMPLETA: • T – TEMPERATURA ADECUADA DEL AIRE Y COMBUSTIBLE LOS COMPONENTES DE LA COMBUSTIÓN DEBEN SER CALENTADOS ADE- CUADAMENTE PARA MANTENER LA ZONA DE LLAMA DE COMBUSTIÓN Y MANTENER LA REACCIÓN EN CADENA PARA COMBUSTIÓN COMPLETA • T – TIEMPO NECESARIO PARA EL PROCESO DE LA COMBUSTIÓN TIEMPO APROPIADO QUE DEBE DISPONERSE PARA COMPLETAR EL PROCESO DE LA COMBUSTIÓN, ANTES QUE LOS GASES HAN DE CONTACTAR CON LAS SUPERFICIES DE INTERCAMBIO DE CALOR SI LOS GASES DE LA COMBUSTIÓN HACEN CONTACTO CON LAS SUPERFICIES DE INTERCAMBIO DE CALOR, ANTES QUE LA COMBUSTIÓN SE REALICE EN FORMA COMPLETA, ESTOS SE ENFRIARÁN CAUSANDO SOBRE LA SUPERFICIE, LA FORMACIÓN DE HOLLÍN Y HUMOS
  110. 110. CONSTITUYENTES DE LOS COMBUSTIBLES LOS ELEMENTOS QUÍMICOS DE MAS IMPORTANCIA PARA EL OPERADOR SON: • CARBONO • HIDRÓGENO • AZUFRE OTROS CONSTITUYENTES QUE APARECEN EN CANTIDADES MENORES SON: NITRÓGENO DIÓXIDO DE CA RBONO OXÍGENO AGUA CENIZAS, APARECEN EN MENORES CANTIDADES Y NO CONTRIBUYEN A LA COMBUSTIÓN. SON PROBLEMAS QUE SE DEBEN MANEJAR EL CARBONO ES EL MAYOR CONS- TITUYENTE EN LA MAYORÍA DE LOS COMBUSTIBLES
  111. 111. CIRCUITO TÍPICO DE UN COMBUSTIBLE LÍQUIDO COMBUSTIBLE LIQUIDO FILTRO 2¨ CANASTILLA 3/16 “ RETORNO TEMPERATURA 130 °F BOMBA DE PIÑÓN 15 gpm VAPOR 10 PSI 100°F CALENTADOR ELÉCTRICO 110°F 3/4 “ FILTRO DE CUCHILLAS ENTRELAZADAS (AUTOLIMPIANTE) VÁLVULA SOLENOIDE DE FLUJO 3/4 “ 3/8 “ RETORNO MANUAL 3/8 “ RETORNO AL TANQUE QUEMADOR 15 PSI PSI VAPOR FUEL OIL (203 – 230) °F 160 °F COMPRESOR DE AIRE PROGRAMADOR DE ENCENDIDO VAPOR SATURADO DE LA CALDERA 1” 3/8 “ NOTAS: El rango de viscosidad para una adecuada combustión es de 100- 150 SSU paraaceites pesados tipo Rubiales/Castilla/Fuel oil # 6, a un rango de temperatura entre 100 - 110 °C. CALENTADOR DE VAPOR DE TANQUE DE ALMACENAMIENTO 3/4 “ CON- DENSADO PROGRAMADOR DE ENCENDIDO 30 98°C (210 °F)
  112. 112. BOQUILLA DE FUEL OIL ATOMIZADA CON AIRE AIRE AIRE FUEL OIL
  113. 113. PULVERIZACIÓN IGNICIÓN DEL COMBUSTIBLE VAPORIZACIÓN ZONA DE LLAMA FLUJO PRODUCTOS DE LA COMBUSTIÓN VAPOR DE COMBUSTIBLE GOTA............... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... .......... .. ..... . . .... . ... ... ... ...... ...... ...... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .......... .... .. . . .. . .. ... . . . . .. . FRENTE DE LA LLAMA PROCESO DE COMBUSTIÓN DEL COMBUSTIBLE LÍQUIDO - ESTABILIDAD O2 O2 O2 O2 O2 O2 O2 O2 O2 ZONA DE COMBUSTIÓN PRODUCTOS PRODUCTOS
  114. 114. COMBUSTIÓN DE COMBUSTIBLES LÍQUIDOS Gases poco hollín Gases y hollín TECNOLOGÍACatalisis cenosfera
  115. 115. COMBUSTIBLES LÍQUIDOS COMBUSTIBLES RESIDUALES O CRUDOS PESADOS INDISPENSABLE CALENTAMIENTO PREVIO A LA COMBUSTIÓN • DEMASIADO PRECALENTAMIENTO • NO SUFICIENTE PRECALENTAMIENTO ATOMIZARLO PROPÓSITO PRINCIPAL • HACERLO FLUIDO • BOMBEARLO • COMBUSTIÓN 1. ALTO DESPRENDIMIENTO DE CALOR 2. CONSERVACIÓN DE ENERGÍA 3. ECONOMÍA DE LA OPERACIÓN ADECUADO APROPIADA Y CALENTAMIENTO EFICIENTE COMBUSTIÓN INCORRECTO CALENTAMIENTO - HUMO - FORMACIÓN DE CARBÓN - COMBUSTIBLE GASTADO COMBUSTIBLES LIVIANOS O MUY LIVIANOS NO REQUIEREN CALENTAMIENTO PARA LA COMBUSTIÓN CONCEPTO MATT DE LA COMBUSTIÓN AIRE APROPIADO TIEMPO RESIDENCIA
  116. 116. Estabilidad de la llama Hace la diferencia entre una buena y mala combustión, y es función de configuración entre la tobera y la garganta refractaria • POSICIONAMIENTO DE LA LLAMA EN EL QUEMADOR • TEMPERATURA DE IGNICIÓN • UBICACIÓN DE LA MEZCLA DENTRO DEL RANGO DE EXPLOSIVIDAD • BALANCE DE VELOCIDAD DE LA LLAMA ENTRE EL FRENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN A LA LLAMA Y LA SALIDA DE LOS PRODUCTOS LOS QUEMADORES INDUSTRIALES DEBEN PROPORCIONAR ESTABILIDAD DE LLAMA EN UN AMPLIO RANGO DE SU CAPA- CIDAD.
  117. 117. ANALÍSIS DE LA COMBUSTIÓN Combustibles gaseosos (Combustión perfecta) 1 PIE CÚBICO DE CUALQUIER COMBUSTIBLE GASEOSO TOMA: Volumen de aire = % CH4 * 0.0956 + % C2 H6 * 0.1673 + % C3 H8 * 0.239 + Volumen de combustible % C4H10 * 0.311 + % H2 * 0.0239 + % CO * 0.0239 - [ (% O2 * 0.0478) * (1 + % EXCA/100)]
  118. 118. ANALÍSIS DE LA COMBUSTIÓN Volumen de aire = % CH4 * 0.0956 + % C2 H6 * 0.1673 + % C3 H8 * 0.239 + Volumen de combustible % C4H10 * 0.311 + % H2 * 0.0239 + % CO * 0.0239 - [ (% O2 * 0.0478) * (1 + % EXCA/100)] GAS GUAJIRA: 97.96 % CH4, 0.38 % C2H6, 0.20 % C3H8, 0.37 % CO2 Volumen de aire = 97.96 * 0.0956 + 0.38 * 0.1673 + 0.20 * 0.239 + 0 * 0.0239 + 0 * 0.0239 Volumen de combustible = 9.3649 + 0.063574 + 0.0478 = 9.47635 pies cúbicos de aire por pie cúbico de gas(Guajira) 0 * 0.311 +
  119. 119. EJEMPLO DEL AIRE REQUERIDO PARA COMBUSTIÓN Encuentre el aire requerido con un exceso del 15 %, para quemar un gas de alto horno que contiene los siguientes componentes volumétricos: • CH4 32.3 • C2H6 2.5 • C4H10 3.2 • H2 51.9 • O2 1.0 • CO 5.5 • CO2 1.0 • N2 3.5 Volumen de aire = [ (% CH4 * 0.0956) +(% C2 H6 * 0.1673) + (% C3 H8 * 0.239) + Volumen de combustible (% C4H10 * 0.311) + ( % H2 * 0.0239) + (% CO * 0.0239 ) - (% O2 * 0.0478)] * (1 + % EXCA/100)] %
  120. 120. EJEMPLO DEL AIRE REQUERIDO PARA COMBUSTIÓN Relación Aire / Combustible: • CH4 32.3 • C2H6 2.5 • C4H10 3.2 • H2 51.9 • CO 5.5 • O2 1.0 • CO2 1.0 • N2 3.5 % Volumen de aire = [(32.3 * 0.0956) + (2.5 * 0.1673) +(0 * 0.239) + Volumen de combustible (3.2 * 0.311 ) + (51.9 * 0.0239) + (5.5 * 0.0239)- = [5.825] x = 6.7 pies3 aire /pie3 de gas (1 * 0.0478)] * (1 + 15/100)] (1+ 15/100)
  121. 121. COMBUSTIBLES LÍQUIDOS Y SÓLIDOS LA CANTIDAD DE AIRE PARA COMBUSTIÓN PERFECTA DE UNA LIBRA DE CUALQUIER COM- BUSTIBLE LÍQUIDO O SÓLIDO, ESTÁ DADA POR LA SIGUIENTE EXPRESIÓN: PIES3 AIRE LB DE FUEL = (% C x 1.514) + % H x 4.54) + (% S x 0.568) – (%O x 0.568) @ 60°F Y 14.7 PSI Los % se dan en peso PARA LOS FUEL OIL´s (F.O), SE EXPRESA ASÍ: PIES3 AIRE / GAL. DE F.O = (1,906 x gravedad específica (g.e) – 379 x g.e [ Si g.e, está entre (0.825 – 0.876)] PIES3 AIRE / GAL. DE F.O = (1,900 x gravedad específica (g.e) – 379 x g.e [ Si g.e, está entre (0.876 - 0.934)] PIES3 AIRE / GAL. DE F.O = (1,895 x gravedad específica (g.e) – 379 x g.e [ Si g.e, está entre (0.934 – 1.007)] PIES3 AIRE / GAL. DE F.O = (1,878 x gravedad específica (g.e) – 379 x g.e [ Si g.e, está entre (1.007 – 1.076)] g.e del fuel oil, debe darse a 60°/60°F.
  122. 122. DECRECE DECRECE DECRECE DECRECE INCREMENTA INCREMENTA INCREMENTA INCREMENTA AIRE A CALDERA GAS A CALDERA ACEITE A CALDERA AGUA A CALDERAFLUJO FLUJO FLUJO FLUJO F P CONTROL DE COMBUSTIÓN - DIAGRAMA DE BLOQUES P > PN P < PN SI SI 1 2 1 2 SP SUBEBAJA CONTROLADOR SUBE BAJA SI SI PN= PRESION NORMAL T A A A A Tambor de Vapor Salida de Vapor COMPARADOR Medida de flujo de agua SUBE A tambor de Vapor Contro- lador TRANSMISOR DE NIVEL T T T Medida de flujo de agua Medida de flujo de vapor
  123. 123. EL VERDADERO COSTO DEL FUEL OIL # 6 ANTECEDENTES LA COMBUSTIÓN DEL FUEL OIL ES MAS EFICIENTE QUE LA COMBUSTIÓN DEL GAS NATURAL, PERO LO QUE NO SE DICE ES QUE ESTA AFIRMACIÓN ES SOLO EN CON- BUSTIÓN, PUES HAY OTRAS PÉRDIDAS ASOCIADAS CON EL MANEJO DEL FUEL OIL. POR LA DISTINTA COMPOSICIÓN QUÍMICA DE LOS COMBUSTIBLES, LA COMBUSTIÓN DEL FUEL OIL PRODUCE MENOS HUMEDAD QUE EL GAS NATURAL. Gas natural 22.5 % peso de hidrógeno Fuel oil 9.3 % peso de hidrógeno COMO RESULTADO LA COMBUSTIÓN DEL FUEL OIL PRODUCE UN 2.5 A 3.5% MEJOR RENDIMIENTO EN LA COMBUSTIÓN, QUE EL GAS NATURAL.
  124. 124. EL VERDADERO COSTO DEL FUEL OIL # 6 SIN EMBARGO UNA VEZ QUE SE CONTABILIZAN TODAS LAS PÉRDIDAS ASOCIADAS AL FUEL OIL, EL GAS NATURAL PROPORCIONA UNA MAYOR EFICIENCIA GLOBAL QUE EL FUEL OIL. ESAS OTRAS PÉRDIDAS O COSTOS INCLUYEN: • ALMACENAMIENTO DEL FUEL OIL • CALENTAMIENTO DEL FUEL OIL ALMACENADO • ADITIVOS DEL COMBUSTIBLE • BOMBEO DEL FUEL OIL • ATOMIZACIÓN DEL FUEL OIL • SOPLADO DE LOS TUBOS DE LA CALDERA • AGUA DE REPOSICIÓN A LA CALDERA • QUÍMICOS ADICIONALES DEL TRATAMIENTO DE AGUA A LA CALDERA • CALENTAMIENTO DEL AGUA ADICIONAL DE REPOSICIÓN • MANTENIMIENTO ADICIONAL • COSTOS FINANCIEROS DEL FUEL OIL ALMACENADO
  125. 125. EL VERDADERO COSTO DEL FUEL OIL # 6 ALMACENAMIENTO DEL FUEL OIL SE REQUIERE UNA CAPACIDAD DE ALMACENAMIENTO RAZONABLE A LA CAPACIDAD DE LA(S) CAL- DERA(S). ESTO ES, GENERALMENTE GRANDES TANQUES QUE SE DEBEN TENER LLENOS PARAMI- NIMIZAR LA ACUMULACIÓN DE HUMEDAD. EL COSTO DE ESTOS ES ALTO EN LA INSTALACIÓN INI- CIAL DE LA PLANTA Y SU MANTENIMIENTO. CALENTAMIENTO DEL FUEL OIL PARA MOVER EL FUEL OIL, SE REQUIERE ADECUAR LA VISCOSIDAD DE ESTE PARA SER BOMBEA- DO. ESTO ES, ELEMENTOS ELECTRICOS, DE VAPOR U OTROS MEDIOS. CUANDO SE TIENE UN INTERCAMBIADOR DE CALOR, SU CONDENSADO ES GENERALMENTE DRE- NADO A LA ALCANTARILLA POR PRECAUCIÓN DE CONTAMINACIÓN A LA CALDERA. BOMBEO DEL FUEL OIL SE REQUIERE SU BOMBEO A LA CALDERA U OTROS TANQUES Y TAMBIÉN EL BOMBEO DE RECIR- CULACIÓN. ADEMÁS CIRCULADO DENTRO DEL TANQUE PARA HOMOGENIZAR LA VISCOSIDAD Y EL DESEMPEÑO DE LOS ADITIVOS. SE USA ELECTRICIDADA PARA MOVER ESTA BOMBA.
  126. 126. EL VERDADERO COSTO DEL FUEL OIL # 6 ADITIVOS DEL FUEL OIL EL FUEL OIL CONTIENE AZUFRE Y VANADIO QUE PRODUCEN MUCHOS PROBLEMAS EN LA CALDE- RA ESPECIALMENTE LA CORROSIÓN. LOS ADITIVOS QUÍMICOS, SE USAN PARA MINIMIZAR LOS EFECTOS DAÑINOS DE SUS COMPUESTOS EN LAS DIFERENTES PARTES DE LA CALDERA. SOPLADO DE CENIZAS CUANDO EL FUEL QUEMA, SE PRODUCEN CENIZAS Y CARBÓN INQUEMADO QUE SE DEPOSITA EN LAS ZONAS DE TRANSFERENCIA DE CALOR QUE REDUCE LA EFICIENCIA. SE UTILIZA VAPOR PARA EL SOPLADO DE ESTAS SUPERFICIES POR MEDIO DE LOS DESHOLLINA- DORES EN LAS PAREDES DE LA CALDERA. AGUA DE REPOSICIÓN ADICIONAL CUANDO SE USA VAPOR PARA CALENTAR EL TANQUE ALMACENADOR, PARA LA ATOMIZACIÓN DE LA COMBUSTIÓN DEL FUEL OIL Y PARA LA LIMPIEZA EN LOS DESHOLLINADORES, DEBEN ADI- CIONARSEN ESTAS PÉRDIDAS DE AGUA A LA CALDERA PARA MANTENER SU NIVEL.
  127. 127. EL VERDADERO COSTO DEL FUEL OIL # 6 QUÍMICOS PARA EL TRATAMIENTO DE AGUA CUANDO EL AGUA DE REPOSICIÓN SE INTRODUCE A LA CALDERA, DEBE HACERSE PREVIAMENTE SU PRETRATAMIENTO Y SU TRATAMIENTO INTERNO ADICIONANDO QUÍMICOS PARA SU CONDICIÓN DESEADA. CALENTAMIENTO ADICIONAL DEL AGUA DE REPOSICIÓN HAY DOS RAZONES PARA CALENTAR EL AGUA DE REPOSICIÓN: CALENTAR PARA EVITAR EL CHO- QUE TÉRMICO DEL AGUA A LA CALDERA A SU ENTRADA Y SEGUNDO, Y A OTRA RAZÓN PARA RE- MOVER SUS LODOS Y EVITAR CORROSIÓN INTERNA. MANTENIMIENTO ADICIONAL QUIZÁ EL MAS ALTO COSTO DE LOS GASTOS DE MANTENIMIENTO YA QUE SE IMPACTAN MUCHAS ÁREAS DENTRO Y FUERA DE LA CALDERA ATOMIZACIÓN DEL FUEL OIL DEBE DISPONERSE DE UN VAPOR SECO PARA HACER QUE EL FUEL OIL SE PULVERICE Y PUEDA ENCENDER.
  128. 128. EL VERDADERO COSTO DEL FUEL OIL # 6 INCREMENTO DE ACTIVIDAD DE PERSONAL UNA PLANTA CON FUEL OIL REQUIERE MAS PERSONAL QUE SI QUEMA GAS NATURAL. EL TRA- BAJO SOBRE LAS TRAMPAS DE VAPOR, MANTENIMIENTO DEL QUEMADOR Y RUTINAS DE MANTE- NIMIENTO EN LOS SISTEMAS DE CALENTAMIENTO, LIMPIEZA DE FILTROS Y OTRAS, HACEN QUE LA MANO DE OBRA SE INCREMENTE CONCLUSIÓNCONCLUSIÓN ESTOS COSTOS PUEDEN VARIAR DE PLANTA A PLANTA, SIN EMBARGO ESTEESTOS COSTOS PUEDEN VARIAR DE PLANTA A PLANTA, SIN EMBARGO ESTE ESTUDIO “CENTER OFESTUDIO “CENTER OF BOILERS STUDIES” (BOILERS STUDIES” (DrDr HerberHerber EckerlinEckerlin), SOBRE 26 ÁREAS DE CALDERAS EN TODO SU PAÍS, DURAN), SOBRE 26 ÁREAS DE CALDERAS EN TODO SU PAÍS, DURAN-- 2 AÑOS, MOSTRÓ QUE LA EFICIENCIA DEL GAS NATURAL ES MAYOR EN 2.72 AÑOS, MOSTRÓ QUE LA EFICIENCIA DEL GAS NATURAL ES MAYOR EN 2.7 % QUE LA DE LOS FUEL% QUE LA DE LOS FUEL OIL.OIL. PÉRDIDA POR FUEL OIL COSTO ADICIONAL (%) • ALMACENAMIENTO 0.60 • CALENTAMIENTO 0.78 • ADITIVOS 0.80 •BOMBEO 0.32 • ATOMIZACIÓN 1.88 • LIMPIEZA DE HOLLÍN 0.43 • AGUA DE REPOSICIÓN 0.22 5.03 %
  129. 129. ALGUNAS PREGUNTAS Y RESPUESTAS COMUNES DEL RESORTE DE LOS OPERADORES 1. UN ANÁLISIS DE GASES DE CHIMENEA MUESTRA LOS SIGUIENTES PORCENTAJES EN VOLUMEN: a) 16 % DE CO2 Y 5 % DE O2. DETERMINE EL EXCESO DE AIRE DE ESTA CALDERAS (LECTURAS) ? carbonodedióxidodeVolume oxígenodeVolume airede =Exceso %.Exceso 2531 16 5 airede == 2. QUÉ COMBUSTIBLES SE LES CONSIDERA QUE TIENEN DOS PODERES CALORÍFICOS Y PORQUÉ ? Los combustibles que tienen hidrógeno, tienen dos poderes caloríficos, ALTO Y BAJO El ALTO se determina por calorímetro y se deduce de este, el calor formado del agua.
  130. 130. ALGUNAS PREGUNTAS Y RESPUESTAS COMUNES DEL RESORTE DE LOS OPERADORES 3. CUÁL ES LA TEMPERATURA DEL AIRE ENTRANDO A LA CALDERA, SI SE TIENEN LAS SIGUIENTES CONDICIONES: a) Temperatura de chimenea = 625°F, b) Combustible quemado = 12,000 lb/h c) Poder calorífico del combustible = 15,000 Btu/lb d) Flujo de gases generados = 13.8 lb/lb de combustible quemado e) Eficiencia de la combustión = 80%. Energía a chimenea = 12,000 lb/h (1-0.8) x 15,000 Btu/lb = 36 millones de Btu/h Masa gases a chimenea = 12,000 lb de combustible/h x 13.8 lb de gases/lb de combustible quemado = 12,000 x 13.8 = 165,000 lb de gases/h Ecuación de calor = M x Cp x (T2-T1); Cp gases= 0.25 Btu/lb°F FgasesdeLb/Btu.xh/gasesLbx h/Btux )TT( ° =− 25010165 1036 12 3 6 = 872.72 °F, T1 = 872.72 - 625 = 247°F
  131. 131. ALGUNAS PREGUNTAS Y RESPUESTAS COMUNES DEL RESORTE DE LOS OPERADORES 4. UNA CALDERA QUEMA FUEL OIL DE 18,500 Btu /lb Y 82 % DE EFICIENCIA. EL PROMEDIO DE CON- SUMO DE FUEL OIL ES DE 1,150 Lb/h. CUANTAS PÉRDIDAS OCURREN EN CHIMENEA? 1,150 Lb/h 18,500 Btu/lb η = 82% Pérdidas ? Calor desprendido = 1,150 lb/h x 18,500 Btu/lb = 21´275,000 Btu/h Pérdidas de calor = 21´275,000 Btu/h x (1-082) = 3´829,500 Btu/h Equivalentes a 3,829 lh/h en pérdidas
  132. 132. ALGUNAS PREGUNTAS Y RESPUESTAS COMUNES DEL RESORTE DE LOS OPERADORES 5. QUÉ SIGNIFICA EL AIRE PRIMARIO Y SECUNDARIO EN LA QUEMA DE COMBUSTIBLE EN LA CALDERA? El primario es aquel que se mezcla con el combustible en el quemador y es como 1/3 del total necesario para la combustión completa. El secundario se lleva a los alrededores del quemador o a través de las aberturas en el piso del horno o en las paredes para dar el aire adicional para completar la combustión. El aire secundario es cerca de las 2/3 partes del total necesario.

×