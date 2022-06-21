Successfully reported this slideshow.

Share it Soon! Digital disinformation in Venezuela

Jun. 21, 2022
El estudio de la desinformación digital en el contexto venezolano
Jun. 21, 2022
News & Politics

On digital disinformation in a polarized society. A research from Carmen Beatriz Fernández, Jordi Rodriguez-Virgili and Javier Serrano-Puche, from the University of Navarra (Spain)

Share it Soon! Digital disinformation in Venezuela

  1. 1. Share it Soon! DIGITAL DISINFORMATION IN VENEZUELA Carmen Beatriz Fernández Jordi Rodríguez Virgili Javier Serrano Puche
  2. 2. Research Questions RQ1: In a polarized society like that of Venezuela, are there notable differences between the ways of informing themselves among pro-government and pro-opposition supporters? RQ2: What are the types of digital disinformation that Venezuelans are most concerned about? RQ3: Is it possible to notice a different sensitivity to the different forms of digital or online disinformation based on the political self-definition of Venezuelans, their age, their gender or their educational level?
  3. 3. Methodology In order to carry out this investigation, 1216 telephone interviews were conducted through cell phones in Venezuela. Field work: The survey firm More Consulting carried out the field work, which took place between January 20th and 29th of 2020. The demographic of the study consists of people older than 18 years registered in the national electoral registry. Sampling: random selection of municipalities previously classified according to different strata (cities of large, medium, and small size, rural and urban, with various levels of poverty). In these municipalities, a selection was made of both the telephone samples and interviewees by dynamization of quotas (by region, sex, and age). Statistic Error: The sampling error is 2.81%, with a confidence level of 95%. The questionnaire included questions taken from DNR related to interest in politics, news consumption, trust in the media, and concern about disinformation, among other issues.
  4. 4. Main informa*on sources TV 48.7% DIGITAL MEDIA 34% RADIO 7.2% PRESS 2% CASUAL CHATS 5.1% 79% Internet access 67% using social networks but…
  5. 5. PREGUNTA: From those sources that you mentiones… which did you use last week? Which one would you say that is your MAIN source of news? 51.4% NO ALINEADOS 26.3% 39.4% MAIN SOURCE OF NEWS LAST WEEK BASE 1216 14.7% 39.0% 22.3% 13.8% 6.5% 10.0% 3.4% 12.7% 7.1% 7.0% 7.9% 6.7% 4.9% 1.9% 7.5% 2.8% 0.8% 2.3% 0.3% 0.0% 0.6% 0.3% 0.0% 0.6% 1.5% 2.7% 2.1% 0.0% 0.5% 0.2% ESTUDIO DE OPINIÓN: “CONSUMO DE INTERNET EN VENEZUELA” DEL 20 DE ENERO AL 29 DE ENERO DE 2020. Television news bulletins 24 hour news TV channels Radio news programs Printed newspapers Websites/apps of newspapers Websites/apps of magazines Social media Blogs Chats with family/friends None of these
  6. 6. 59,5 %
  7. 7. Stark difference between the positions of the respondents depending on ideological affilia-tion, with 69.4% of the “Chavistas” category agreeing or strongly agreeing with the statement. While only 57.4% of “Oppositores” and 55.6% of “Not Aligned” participants agreeing with the statement. NEWS LEVEL OF AGREEMEN WITH STATEMENTS BASE 1216 NO ALINEADOS ESTUDIO DE OPINIÓN: “CONSUMO DE INTERNET EN VENEZUELA” DEL 20 DE ENERO AL 29 DE ENERO DE 2020. 54.7% 69.4% 55.6% 24.8% 10.6% 20.6% 2.4% 1.9% 4.2% “Regarding online news, I am concerned about what is true and what is false on the Internet” 18.0% 18.2% 19.6% Totally disagree Partially disagree No agree, nor disagree Partially agree Totally agree NR/DK
  8. 8. 7.2% 5.6% 5.9% 21.4% 29.4% 30.6% NS/NC Las acciones de ciudadanos comunes Las acciones de grupos de activistas Las acciones de agentes extranjeros o injerencia internacional Las acciones de políticos o partidos políticos Las acciones de periodistas o de medios de comunicación PREGUNTA: ¿Y cuál de los siguientes agentes de desinformación le parece a Ud más preocupante? En otras palabras ¿en cuál de los siguientes actores sería más grave el uso de fakenews? BASE 1216 NO ALINEADOS 19.6% 31.2% 41.7% 12.5% 26.7% 21.5% 35.5% 27.6% 29.6% 4.6% 4.3% 6.0% 6.0% 6.7% 6.2% 4.9% 6.2% 9.2% “FAKENEWS” “Which of the following disinformation agents do you find most worrying? ESTUDIO DE OPINIÓN: “CONSUMO DE INTERNET EN VENEZUELA” DEL 20 DE ENERO AL 29 DE ENERO DE 2020. Actions from journalists or the media Actions from politicians or political parties Actions from foreign agents or international interference Actions from groups of activists Actions from ordinary citizens NR/DK
  9. 9. 29,4% 5,9% 30,6% 5,6% 21,4% A DIFFERENT PATTERN WHEN COMPARING WITH THE REST OF THE WORLD VENEZUELA VS EL MUNDO More people is concerned about fakenews coming from politicians than any other agent of disinformation, but in Venezuela is different. WORLD AVERAGE VS VENEZUELAN FIGURES POLITICIANS ACTIVISTS JOURNALISTS NORMIES FOREIGN AGENTS
  10. 10. DIGITAL DISINFORMATION MODEL Disinformation f(d) = a (educational level) + b (main source of info)
  11. 11. Carmen Beatriz Fernández @carmenbeat

