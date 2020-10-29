Successfully reported this slideshow.
Vikramaditya"Vik"Jakkula https://github.com/VikramadityaJakkula/Selected-Documents/tree/main/Site https://site-3147449-434...
Finance (Talentsprint(ReportedtoVP) 2016-17): SalesImprovementbasedonFinance andCoursesData ProcessImprovement(CashCollect...
Sample ProductsPlanV1 Sample of ReportingFormat Conceptualization&CompletePlanning Software Projects(Selected): ReciepeMin...
Research(Vik) AWARDS: StudentTravel Award,24th International Conference onMachine Learning(ICML),Oregon,USA,June 2007. THE...
VikramadityaR.Jakkula,"Predictive DataMiningtoLearn HealthVitalsof ResidentsinaSmart Home", ICDMIEEE Workshopof Data Minin...
VikramadityaJakkulaandDiane J.Cook,AnomalyDetectionUsingTemporal DataMiningina Smart Home Environment,to appearinMethodsof...
International conference onintelligentuserinterfaces,February2010 Journal of Information,InformationTechnology,and Organiz...
International Machine LearningSociety StudentMemberof Associationforthe Advancementof Artificial Intelligence (Since 2002)...
Vikramaditya jakkula

  1. 1. Vikramaditya"Vik"Jakkula https://github.com/VikramadityaJakkula/Selected-Documents/tree/main/Site https://site-3147449-4342-6874.mystrikingly.com/ https://www.slideshare.net/vikramadityajakkula Business(Vik) Human Resources(QuizmineLLC(Director-Products) 2009-11): Hired/Fired70+CandidatesinIndiaforsoftware Development,WebApps,Mobile Apps,Content Writers,Designers,Interns Resume Screening,Interview,Salary&Accounting,andmore includingProcessessuchas onboarding, NDA,etc. Virtual Employment:Full time,Parttime(fromcompaniessuchasQUALCOMM, etc.)[Sample Report] [Talentsprint]ReporttoVPHR on ImprovingQualityandBrand[Index of Report] Marketing& Advertising(ICFAI(ReporttoChairman)2014-15): Digital Marketing:Adwords,YouTube videos,Instagram,andother Advertising:Bothonline andoffline [3 Months Effortto gatherdata] Table I - Potential StudentAnalysis Table II - AdvertisingandBranding Website AnalysisCriteria
  2. 2. Finance (Talentsprint(ReportedtoVP) 2016-17): SalesImprovementbasedonFinance andCoursesData ProcessImprovement(CashCollections)+Documentation NSDCData CollectionforQualitygot5 star rating fromDirector [1 Months Effortfor all data] Sample AnalysisReportPresentation HospitalityManagement(Personal Interest): StrategiesforHospitalityManagement Real Estate (Workedformy Uncle,2012 & 2018): Practicesand ObservationsinSmall ScaleReal Estate Markets Skills: MicrosoftCertifiedTrainer2005-2006 MicrosoftBeststudentAdvocate of India2004 VersantTest2016 70/70 ComputerTeacher+ Trainer(2019-2020) Software (Vik) Quote:"You can buildgreatsoftware,if andonlyif youlove itenough" - Vik. Software from2021: ComingSoon. Product/ProjectManagement:(atQuizmine,Microsoft,DataminingtoolsInc)
  3. 3. Sample ProductsPlanV1 Sample of ReportingFormat Conceptualization&CompletePlanning Software Projects(Selected): ReciepeMiner(2011):(Role:Code Reviewer,Researcher,ProjectManagement) [Code][Instructions][ Slideshare] MyLearnMate(2010-2014):(Role:ProjectManager,Researcher)[GITHUB] [YOUTUBE] Reference WindowsMobile7.5Apps(2009) (Role:Developer) [GITHUB] MasteringScience Series:(Role:ProgramManagerFeatures) [GITHUB] MathRacer Mobile Game for WindowsMobile (Role:Developer) [GITHUB] MathRef V1 for windowsmobile 6.5& 7(Role:Developer) [GITHUB] TOOLS (2010) (Role:Developer,Manager) Image splitter,PDF2IMAGEconvertor Graduate StudentProjects(Selected): Temporal AnalyzerToolkitforSmartEnvironments.C#.NET. VisualizerforTemporal Intervals.C#.NET,VarchartXgantt4.0. BlackjackusingNeural NetworkandReinforcementMechanism.LISP[LispCode] Client-ServerBasedSpellCheckerusingSocketsandMSMQ. C#.NET MicrosoftImagine Cup2006 US Finals,Mav-HealthProject.C#.NET,MSSQL. SimulatingTCPVegasandRenoforPerformance measure andimplementingqueuingM/M/1model usingNS-2TrafficGenerator.NS2. Neural NetworksForensicClassificationApplication.NN Simulator.[LinkDoc] RecommenderSystem:Netflix Competition.C#.NET,Java.[Doc]
  4. 4. Research(Vik) AWARDS: StudentTravel Award,24th International Conference onMachine Learning(ICML),Oregon,USA,June 2007. THESIS: VikramadityaR.Jakkula.IdentifyingCritical EventsinSmartHomesUsingAnomalyDetection[Linkto Document] VikramadityaR.Jakkula.EnhancingSmartHome ResidentActivityPredictionandAnomalyDetection UsingTemporal Relations.Master'sThesis.WashingtonState University.December2007. [Linkto Document] VikramadityaR.Jakkula.MSEmail Agent1.0,. Bachelor'sThesis.JNTU.May 2005. [LinktoDocument] PUBLICATIONS: 2011 VikramadityaR.Jakkula,Diane J.Cook,"DetectingAnomalousSensorEventsinSmartHome Data for Enhancingthe LivingExperience.",[Link] 2010 VikramadityaR.Jakkula,Diane J.Cook,"Outlierdetectioninsmartenvironmentstructuredpower datasets",IE'10: Proceedingsof the 2010 SixthInternational Conference onIntelligentEnvironments July2010 Pages29–33https://doi.org/10.1109/IE.2010.13 2007
  5. 5. VikramadityaR.Jakkula,"Predictive DataMiningtoLearn HealthVitalsof ResidentsinaSmart Home", ICDMIEEE Workshopof Data MininginMedicine,Omaha,Nebraska,2007. VikramadityaR.Jakkula,AaronS.Crandall,andDiane J.Cook,"KnowledgeDiscoveryinEntityBased Smart EnvironmentResidentDataUsingTemporal RelationsBasedDataMining",ICDMWorkshopon Spatial andSpatio-Temporal DataMining,Omaha,Nebraska,2007 (acceptance rate:20%). VikramadityaR.Jakkula,andDiane J.Cook,"MiningSensorDatain Smart EnvironmentforTemporal ActivityPrediction",Postersessionof the ACMSIGKDD International Conference onKnowledge DiscoveryandData MiningWorkshopon Knowledge DiscoveryfromSensorData (sensor-KDD2007), San Jose,August2007 (acceptance rate:32%). VikramadityaR.Jakkula,andDiane J.Cook,"UsingTemporal RelationsinSmartHome Data forActivity Prediction",International Conference onMachine Learning(ICML) Workshoponthe Inductionof ProcessModels(IPM/ICML 2007), Corvallis,June 2007 . VikramadityaR.Jakkula,Diane J.Cook,andAaronS. Crandall,"Temporal patterndiscovery foranomaly detectioninsmarthomes",Proceedingsof the the 3rdIET International Conference onIntelligent Environments(IE07),Germany,September2007 VikramadityaR.Jakkula,andDiane J.Cook,"LearningTemporal RelationsinSmartHome Data", Proceedingsof the SecondInternationalConferenceonTechnologyandAging,Canada,June 2007 VikramadityaR.Jakkula,Diane J.Cook,andGaurav Jain,PredictionModelsforaSmart Home Based HealthCare System,Proceedingsof 21st IEEE International Conference onAdvancedInformation NetworkingandApplicationsWorkshops,Canada,May2007 2006 VikramadityaR.Jakkula,Michael G.YoungbloodandDiane J.Cook,Identificationof LifestyleBehavior PatternswithPredictionof the Happinessof anInhabitantina Smart Home,AAAIWorkshopon Computational Aesthetics:Artificial Intelligence Approaches toBeautyandHappiness,Boston,July2006 Gaurav Jain,Diane J.Cook andVikramadityaR.Jakkula,MonitoringHealthbyDetectingDriftsand OutlinersforaSmart EnvironmentInhabitant,4thInternational Conference onSmartHomesandHealth Telematics,June 2006 JOURNALS:
  6. 6. VikramadityaJakkulaandDiane J.Cook,AnomalyDetectionUsingTemporal DataMiningina Smart Home Environment,to appearinMethodsof InformationinMedicine,SmartHomesandAmbient AssistedLivingspecial issue,2008. Diane J.Cook,Juan AugustoandVikramadityaJakkula,Ambientintelligence:Technologies,applications, and opportunities,toappearinJournal of Pervasive andMobile Computing,2008. BOOKCHAPTERS: VikramadityaJakkulaandDiane J.Cook,MiningTemporal RelationsinSmartEnvironmentDatausing TempAl,KnowledgeDiscoveryfromSensorData,TaylorandFrancis/CRCPress,2008. VikramadityaJakkula,Diane J.CookandAaronCrandall,EnhancingAnomalyDetectionforSmartHomes UsingTemporal PatternDiscovery,AdvancedIntelligentSystems,Springer,2008. VikramadityaJakkulaandDiane J.Cook,LearningTemporal RelationsinSmartHome Data, Technology and Aging,IOSPress:Assistive TechnologyResearchSeries,2008. Smart HomesAndBeyond,IOSPress: AssistiveTechnologyResearchSeries,volume 19,Pg 114- 121,2006. ISBN 978-1-58603-623-2. Reviewer: ACMCHI, Paper& Notes,2011 International Conference onCyber-EnabledDistributedComputingandKnowledgeDiscovery,2010 Journal of AmbientIntelligence andSmartEnvironments,2010. ACMDesigningInteractive SystemsConference,2010 ACMSIGCHI alt.chi 2010 ACMSIGCHI SymposiumonEngineeringInteractiveComputingSystems,2010. International Multi-Conference onComplexity,Informatics,andCybernetics,2010 IEEE IntelligentSystemsMagazine,2010 SIGCHI 2010, Papers& Notes,April 2010
  7. 7. International conference onintelligentuserinterfaces,February2010 Journal of Information,InformationTechnology,and Organizations,2009. IEEE WirelessCommunicationsMagazine,2008. ACMSIGCHI 2008, Papers& Notes,April 2008. FirstInternational WorkshoponSmartHomesforTele-Health,May2007. International JointConference onArtificialIntelligence - 2007. Special Issue of Pervasive andMobile ComputingJournal onDesignandUse of Smart Environments, 2006. Tutorial: Contributedcontenton"Natural InterfacesforSmartEnvironments",TutorialonAmbientIntelligence: applicationsinsocietyandopportunitiesforAI,IJCAI-2007 Tutorial onsupportvector machine (svm) Volunteer: IEEE InternationalConferenceonData Mining(IEEEICDM), Omaha,2007 ACMSIGCHI (workedforthe VPMembershipandcommunications,Dr.A.J.Brush,onevaluatingSIGCHI’s website) ACMSIGKDD 13th International Conference onKnowledge DiscoveryandDataMining(ACMSIGKDD), San Jose,CA,USA,2007 24th International Conference onMachine Learning(ICML),Oregon,USA,June 2007. TabletPC Booth,MicrosoftTechEdDeveloperConference 2005, Hyderabad,India. ProfessionalMembership:
  8. 8. International Machine LearningSociety StudentMemberof Associationforthe Advancementof Artificial Intelligence (Since 2002). StudentMemberof the Data WarehousingInstitute (Since 2007). StudentMember,Institute of ElectricalandElectronicsEngineers(2001-2004,2007-2008) StudentMember,AssociationforComputingMachinery(2006). StudentMember,ACMSIGKDD (2007,2008, 2009) Magna cumLaude,National ScholarsHonorSociety(Since 2005). TexasSocietyof Professional Engineers(Since 2005). Quotes:"Idon't like IndianGirls(NeverSexedIndians),If youare an International Catchme if youcan"- Vik

