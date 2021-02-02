Regina Food Bank & Data for Good

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FROM CRISIS TO OPPORTUNITY Regina Food Banks Data for Good Presentation
Pre-Pandemic FULFILLED 87,356 CLIENT REQUESTS FOR SERVICE LAST YEAR ALONE DISTRIBUTED 3,218,435 POUNDS OF FOOD VALUED AT $...
Since Pandemic TOTAL PEOPLE SERVED UP 46% OVERALL (PEAK 105% IN JUNE) 40% MORE HAMPERS DISTRIBUTED WAIT TIME TO RECEIVE A ...
Critical Question Our services were always intended to be temporary. Yet, since our inception in the 1982 food insecurity ...
The Possibility ◦ COVID 19 has forced wholistic changes in the way the world operates. This is true of those serving our c...
Current Delivery Models Doorstep Delivery ◦ Internal capacity coupled with higher level of convenience and safety for thos...
Models We Are Exploring Pop Up Locations ◦ Scheduled delivery sites. Outside of scheduled delivery times the Food Bank wou...
Available Data ◦ Validated breakdown of the locations that require service (raw data, heat map, etc). ◦ Output volumes (fo...
Missing Pieces ◦ Strong forecasting models (purchasing patterns, food reclamation targets). ◦ Sophisticated demand models ...
