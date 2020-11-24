-
John submits a query and expects it to run smoothly. Based on his prior experience, he anticipates the query to finish in 20 mins.
Scenario-1: John’s query finishes execution in the expected timeframe and doesn’t impact any other concurrent query in the workload.
Scenario-2: John’s query takes twice the expected time, and also slows down multiple other concurrent queries. John now wonders “should I have submitted this query?”.
