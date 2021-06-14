Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Improving Power Grid Reliability Using IoT Analytics Jim Brown Director of Data Science at Neudesic Minjie Yu Senior Data ...
Agenda § Company introductions § Business challenges § Solution architecture § Demonstration
Help clients land on the winning side of digital transformation OUR MISSION 20 Year old consulting and services firm 24x7 ...
Help clients land on the winning side of digital transformation OUR MISSION OUR STRATEGIC AND TECHNICAL OFFERINGS • Data &...
DTE Energy Overview • Headquartered in Detroit, MI • DTE Electric – Electric generation and distribution – 31,000 miles of...
Leading the Way to a Cleaner, Safer and Smarter Energy Future At DTE Energy our aspiration is to be the best-operated ener...
Business Challenges ▪ Mostly based on long duration power outages, which do not take into account momentary interruptions ...
Asset Health Management Aging equipment is another main cause of service quality issues. Reinforcing or upgrading assets t...
Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) • 2.6 million AMI electric meters Report usage on 15-min/Hourly intervals • Service...
NetworkX Connectivity Graph Equipment chain and hierarchy of distribution system (distance metric)
Insights are hidden beneath so much data...
Solution Architecture Simplified diagram of the processes to identify hot spots and suspect devices
Demonstration
Example Potential Cause Model Run Date Hotspot ID Suspect Source Tree Equipment Other 4/22/2021 1 Overhead Circuit 19.9% 1...
Feedback Your feedback is important to us. Don’t forget to rate and review the sessions.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Data & Analytics
23 views
Jun. 14, 2021

Improving Power Grid Reliability Using IoT Analytics

Society depends on reliable utility services to ensure the health and safety of our communities. Electrical grid failures have impact and consequences that can range from daily inconveniences to catastrophic events. Ensuring grid reliability means that data is fully leveraged to understand and forecast demand, predict and mitigate unplanned interruptions to power supply, and efficiently restore power when needed. Neudesic, a Systems Integrator, and DTE Energy, a large electric and natural gas utility serving 2.2 million customers in southeast Michigan, partnered to use large IoT datasets to identify the sources and causes of reliability issues across DTE’s power distribution network. In this session, we will demonstrate how we ingest hundreds of millions of quality measures each day from DTE’s network of smart electric meters. This data is then further processed in Databricks to detect anomalies, apply graph analytics and spatially cluster these anomalies into “hot spots”. Engineers and Work Management Experts use a dashboard to explore, plan and prioritize diverse actions to remediate the hot spots. This allows DTE to prioritize work orders and dispatch crews based on impact to grid reliability. Because of this and other efforts, DTE has improved reliability by 25% year over year. We will demonstrate our notebooks and machine learning models along with our dashboard. We will also discuss Spark streaming, Pandas UDF’s, anomaly detection and DBSCAN clustering. By the end of our presentation, you should understand our approach to infer hidden insights from our IoT data, and potentially apply similar techniques to your own data.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Improving Power Grid Reliability Using IoT Analytics

  1. 1. Improving Power Grid Reliability Using IoT Analytics Jim Brown Director of Data Science at Neudesic Minjie Yu Senior Data Scientist at DTE
  2. 2. Agenda § Company introductions § Business challenges § Solution architecture § Demonstration
  3. 3. Help clients land on the winning side of digital transformation OUR MISSION 20 Year old consulting and services firm 24x7 Delivery across the US & globe 14X Microsoft partner of the year award winner 10 years of utilities consulting experience 4 Utility modernization design centers
  4. 4. Help clients land on the winning side of digital transformation OUR MISSION OUR STRATEGIC AND TECHNICAL OFFERINGS • Data & AI • Cloud Infrastructure, Migration and Strategy • Custom Application Development • Hyper Automation • Continuous Delivery and DevOps • CRM and Modern Workplace • Integration & API Management • Business Transformation & Strategy • Managed Services
  5. 5. DTE Energy Overview • Headquartered in Detroit, MI • DTE Electric – Electric generation and distribution – 31,000 miles of overhead and 16,400 miles of underground sub-transmission and distribution lines – 2.2 million customers – 11,084 megawatt (MW) system capacity • DTE Gas – Natural gas transmission , storage and distribution – 19,000 miles of distribution – 1.2 million customers • Gas Storage & Pipelines • Power & Industrial Projects • Energy Trading Service territory ~7,600 square miles
  6. 6. Leading the Way to a Cleaner, Safer and Smarter Energy Future At DTE Energy our aspiration is to be the best-operated energy company in North America and a force for growth and prosperity in the communities where we live and serve.
  7. 7. Business Challenges ▪ Mostly based on long duration power outages, which do not take into account momentary interruptions or voltage exceptions ▪ Generally using averages of certain KPIs in past 3 to 5 years, which overlooks time distribution of reliability problems ▪ Analyzed at high level of the system without specific areas or sections of a circuit ▪ Lacking information of outage causes or affected assets due to data quality issues or disparate IT systems ▪ Takes a holistic approach with advanced modeling method and with inputs of relevant types of data ▪ Provides engineers with specific and meaningful information such as sections of a circuit, severity of reliability problems, affected assets, root causes of outages ▪ Reduces cycle time and cost on major reliability programs through accurate information, visualization and specific recommendations ▪ Enables the organization to become more agile and proactive to address customer concerns about power quality ▪ Establishes a framework and foundation for future investment strategy studies Business values Challenges in current strategies
  8. 8. Asset Health Management Aging equipment is another main cause of service quality issues. Reinforcing or upgrading assets that are critical to system reliability significantly reduces outages. Tree Maintenance Fallen trees are responsible for nearly 70 percent of the time our customers spend without power. That’s why we’re stepping up efforts to trim overgrown trees to keep you safe, and the energy grid reliable. With tree trimming, customers experience 60 percent fewer outages.
  9. 9. Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) • 2.6 million AMI electric meters Report usage on 15-min/Hourly intervals • Service Quality Outage start and end information § Momentary outages when less than 5 minutes § Sustained outages are 5 minutes or longer Outage and voltage alarms in real time Voltage events when above or below thresholds Voltage readings on 5-min intervals Smart Meters are Internet of Things (IoT) devices that monitor usage and service quality
  10. 10. NetworkX Connectivity Graph Equipment chain and hierarchy of distribution system (distance metric)
  11. 11. Insights are hidden beneath so much data...
  12. 12. Solution Architecture Simplified diagram of the processes to identify hot spots and suspect devices
  13. 13. Demonstration
  14. 14. Example Potential Cause Model Run Date Hotspot ID Suspect Source Tree Equipment Other 4/22/2021 1 Overhead Circuit 19.9% 19.9% 0% 4/22/2021 1 Recloser 10.5% 0% 19.9% 4/22/2021 1 Overhead Switch 19.9% 0% 0%
  15. 15. Feedback Your feedback is important to us. Don’t forget to rate and review the sessions.

×