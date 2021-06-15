Successfully reported this slideshow.
Creating a Data Science as a Service Platform with Azure & Databricks Terry McCann Director of AI, Advancing Analytics
Agenda § Data Science Personas § The challenge § How to enable all users § Azure Machine Learning, MLFlow & Azure Databric...
Data Science Personas
Data Science Personas Data Scientists & ML Engineers o Experienced Machine Learning Developers o Deep Shallow & Deep Learn...
Data Science Personas Data Scientists & ML Engineers o Lots of experience with SQL & Data o Lots of experience in data vis...
Data Science Personas Data Scientists & ML Engineers o Lots of experience with SQL & Data o Lots of experience of data vis...
Data Science Personas Data Scientists & ML Engineers o Basic experience with SQL & Data o Naive understanding of Machine L...
Data Science Personas Data Analysts Advanced Business Users Senior Analysts Data Scientist Machine Learning Maturity Compl...
The Challenge
Challenge: This is hard! Data Analysts Advanced Business Users Senior Analysts Data Scientist Machine Learning Maturity Co...
Machine Learning Maturity Complexity AutoML GUI driven Development Any model deployment & Serving Notebook development & r...
Machine Learning Maturity Complexity AutoML GUI driven Development Any model deployment & Serving Notebook development & r...
Machine Learning Maturity Complexity AutoML GUI driven Development Any model deployment & Serving Notebook development & r...
Data Science as a Service § Azure ML - AutoML § Azure ML – GUI § MLFlow § Databricks model serving
Meet everyone where they are, with an architecture which supports multiple Data Science personas. Enable everyone to achie...
Terry McCann Director of AI terry@advancinganalytics.co.uk hello@advancinganalytics.co.uk @SQLShark @AdvAnalyticsUK
Building a Data Science as a Service Platform in Azure with Databricks

Machine learning in the enterprise is rarely delivered by a single team. In order to enable Machine Learning across an organisation you need to target a variety of different skills, processes, technologies, and maturities. To do this is incredibly hard and requires a composite of different techniques to deliver a single platform which empowers all users to build and deploy machine learning models.



In this session we discuss how Azure & Databricks enables a Data Science as a Service platform. We look at how a DSaaS platform is empowering users of all abilities to build models, deploy models and enabling organisations to realise and return on investment earlier.

Building a Data Science as a Service Platform in Azure with Databricks

