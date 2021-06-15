Building a Data Science as a Service Platform in Azure with Databricks

Machine learning in the enterprise is rarely delivered by a single team. In order to enable Machine Learning across an organisation you need to target a variety of different skills, processes, technologies, and maturities. To do this is incredibly hard and requires a composite of different techniques to deliver a single platform which empowers all users to build and deploy machine learning models.







In this session we discuss how Azure & Databricks enables a Data Science as a Service platform. We look at how a DSaaS platform is empowering users of all abilities to build models, deploy models and enabling organisations to realise and return on investment earlier.