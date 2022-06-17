Successfully reported this slideshow.

Database Management Assignment Help

0

Share

Jun. 17, 2022
0 likes 4 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Database Homework Help
Database Homework Help
Loading in …3
×
1 of 12
1 of 12

Database Management Assignment Help

Jun. 17, 2022
0 likes 4 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Education

I am Samantha K. I am a Database Management Assignment Expert at databasehomeworkhelp.com. I hold a PhD. in Programming, from McGill University, Canada. I have been helping students with their assignments for the past 12 years. I solve assignments related to Database Management.
Visit databasehomeworkhelp.com or email info@databasehomeworkhelp.com. You can also call on +1 678 648 4277 for any assistance with Database Management assignments.

I am Samantha K. I am a Database Management Assignment Expert at databasehomeworkhelp.com. I hold a PhD. in Programming, from McGill University, Canada. I have been helping students with their assignments for the past 12 years. I solve assignments related to Database Management.
Visit databasehomeworkhelp.com or email info@databasehomeworkhelp.com. You can also call on +1 678 648 4277 for any assistance with Database Management assignments.

Education

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Now What?: How to Move Forward When We're Divided (About Basically Everything) Sarah Stewart Holland
(4/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change: 25th Anniversary Infographics Edition Stephen R. Covey
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
A Stolen Life: A Memoir Jaycee Dugard
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Endure: How to Work Hard, Outlast, and Keep Hammering Cameron Hanes
(5/5)
Free
Stimulus Wreck: Rebuilding After a Financial Disaster Gaby Dunn
(3.5/5)
Free
The Four Keys to Sustainable Success Patricia Grabarek PhD
(4.5/5)
Free
Golden: The Power of Silence in a World of Noise Justin Zorn
(4/5)
Free
How to Transform a Broken Heart: A Survival Guide for Breakups, Complicated Relationships, and Other Losses Nathalia Molina
(5/5)
Free
Momentum: Setting Goals with Clarity, Intention, and Action Aja Marsh
(5/5)
Free
Ahead of the Curve: Using Consumer Psychology to Meet Your Business Goals Shounak Banerjee
(5/5)
Free
Be the Love: Seven Ways to Unlock Your Heart and Manifest Happiness Sarah Prout
(0/5)
Free
Radical Confidence: 10 No-BS Lessons on Becoming the Hero of Your Own Life Lisa Bilyeu
(5/5)
Free
Dad on Pills: Fatherhood and Mental Illness Chris Gethard
(5/5)
Free
The Mom Friend Guide to Everyday Safety and Security: Tips from the Practical One in Your Squad Cathy Pedrayes
(3/5)
Free
How to Notice and Name Emotions Emma McAdam
(4.5/5)
Free
The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World David Robson
(4.5/5)
Free
Enter the Zone: Three Steps for Accessing Peak Performance Jari Roomer
(4.5/5)
Free
Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance Lisa Olivera
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question Michael Schur
(4.5/5)
Free

Database Management Assignment Help

  1. 1. For any Assignment related queries, Call us at : - +1 678 648 4277 You can mail us at : - info@databasehomeworkhelp.com or reach us at : - https://www.databasehomeworkhelp.com/
  2. 2. Q1. Consider the following instances: Dishes Name Price Rating Pasta 800 5 Fajita 500 4 Pizza 1000 4 Pasta 200 5 Pasta 150 5 Cheesecake 800 5 Dips Name Price Rating Cheese 200 5 Hummus 150 5 Salsa 80 4 Consider the Relational Algebra expression on these given instances: П Name(Dishes (П price,Rating (Price>100Dips))) What is the output of the given Relational Algebra expression? a) Fajitas. b) Pasta. c) Pizza. d) No row will be selected. Answer: b) Pasta. databasehomeworkhelp.com
  3. 3. Q2. Consider the following instances: Dishes Name Price Rating Pasta 800 5 Fajita 500 4 Pizza 1000 4 Pasta 200 5 Pasta 150 5 Cheesecake 800 5 Dips Name Price Rating Cheese 200 5 Hummus 150 5 Salsa 80 4 Which of the following Relational Algebra expression returns only Cheese and Hummus as output? a) П Dips.Name("Dips1.Rating>Dips. Rating PDips1(Dips) x Dips)) b) П Dips.Name("Dishes.PricesDips.Price/Dips.Rating Dishes. Rating (Dishes Dips)) c) Dishes - ("Dips1.Rating <4vDips 1.Price 100(PDips1 (Dips))) d) П Dips.Name (Dips (Dips - (Dips1.Rating<4vDips1.Prices100 (PDips1 (Dips))))) Answer: b) П Dips.Name("Dishes.PricesDips.Price/Dips.Rating Dishes. Rating (Dishes Dips)) d) П Dips.Name (Dips (Dips - (Dips1.Rating<4vDips1.Prices100 (PDips1 (Dips))))) databasehomeworkhelp.com
  4. 4. Q3. Consider the relational schema Music(Composer, Studio, Instrument, Singer). Choose the correct Tuple Relational Calculus expression that represents the following state ment: "Display all Composers who selected Violin as an Instrument for their Music." a) {ts Music (t[Composer]=s[Composer] A s[Instrument]='Violin')} b) {st < t[Instrument]='Violin'>} c) {<s, t>3s Music (p[Instrument]='Violin')} d) {t3s Music (t[Composer]=s[Instrument] A t[Instrument]='Violin')} Answer: a) {ts Music (t[Composer]=s[Composer] A s[Instrument]='Violin')} Q4. Consider the relational schema Music(Composer, Studio, Instrument, Singer). Choose the correct Domain Relational Calculus expression equivalent to the following SQL query SELECT Singer FROM Music WHERE Studio='Motown‘ a) {s c, d, i (c, d, i, s E Music A Studio='Motown')} b) {<s>| c, d, i (<c, d, i, s> E Music ^ d='Motown')} c) {<s>| c, d, i (<c, d, i>Es A Studio='Motown')} d) {s <c, d, i> (c, d, i, se Music Ʌ d='Motown')} databasehomeworkhelp.com
  5. 5. Answer: b) {<s>| c, d, i (<c, d, i, s> E Music ^ d='Motown')} Q5. Consider the following Entity Relationship Diagrams: Movie Title Actor M Actor F Movie Song Song Name Singer ERD 1 ERD 2 Movie Title Actor M Actor F Movie Song Song Name Singer Producer P Name Administere d BY databasehomeworkhelp.com
  6. 6. Which of the following statements is (are) true? a) The primary key in the schema for Song in ERD1 is {Name, Singer). b) The schema for Administered By in ERD2 is Administered By(Title, Name, Singer). c) The schema for Administered By in ERD2 is Administered By(Title, Name, Singer, PName). d) The primary key in the schema for Song in ERD1 is {Name, Singer, Movie Song, Title}. Answer: c) The schema for Administered By in ERD2 is Administered By(Title, Name, Singer, PName). Q6. A C program, with embedded SQL query allows users to enter their salary and designation which are stored in variables sal and des respectively. The SQL command returns the Names of those Employees from Employees (Name, Salary, Designation) whose designation is the same as that provided by the user but salary is less than that provided by the user. Which of the following SQL queries is correct for the purpose? a) EXEC SQL DECLARE C CURSOR AS FROM Employees WHERE Salary< sal AND Designation-des databasehomeworkhelp.com
  7. 7. END. EXEC SELECT Name b) EXEC SQL DECLARE c CURSOR FOR SELECT Name WHERE :Salary<:sal & Designation=:des FROM Employees END EXEC c) EXEC SQL SELECT Name DECLARE C CURSOR AS WHERE:Salary< sal & Designation=des END EXEC FROM Employees d) EXEC SQL DECLARE C CURSOR FOR SELECT Name FROM Employees WHERE Salary<:sal AND Designation=:des END EXEC Answer: d databasehomeworkhelp.com
  8. 8. Q7. Consider the following Entity Relationship diagram: Which of the following diagrams is equivalent to the given ER diagram? a) d) c) b) databasehomeworkhelp.com
  9. 9. Answer: a) Q8. Consider the Entity Relationship Diagram Which of the following is (are) not true? a) The schema for the Device entity will be Device (Model JD) and DeviceSensor (Sensor Name, Color). b) The schema for the Device entity will be Device (Model JD, Color) and Device Sensor (Model ID, SensorName). c) The schema for the Dev Owner will be Dev Owner(Model JD, OID). d) The schema for the Owner will be Owner(OID, Name, Address). Answer: a) The schema for the Device entity will be Device (Model JD) and DeviceSensor (Sensor Name, Color). databasehomeworkhelp.com
  10. 10. Q9. Consider the following scenario: A complex has Floors and Apartments. A Floor can have multiple Apartments and an Apartment can be present on a single Floor. A Floor can be identified by its No. Floors are associated with Area and Resident. There can be multiple Residents in a Floor. An Apartment can be identified by its ANO and has an Owner. An Owner attribute is composed of the Owner's Name and DOB. The Name is again composed of FName and LName. Which of the following Entity Relationship diagrams depict this scenario? databasehomeworkhelp.com
  11. 11. Answer: databasehomeworkhelp.com
  12. 12. Q10. Consider the following instance Shop ID Location Branch 124 Kolkata 2 345 Delhi 0 87 Kolkata 1 452 Bangalore 4 How many tuples will be returned by the following Relational Algebra: (Pa(Shop) (П Location(Branch>0Shop))) ? a) 4 b) 8 c) 12 d) 16 Answer: b) 8 databasehomeworkhelp.com

×