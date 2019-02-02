Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
horror and thriller : A Deadly Eclair | Mystery Thriller & Horror
1.
horror and thriller : A Deadly Eclair | Mystery
Thriller & Horror
Listen to A Deadly Eclair and horror and thriller new releases on your iPhone, iPad, or Android. Get any horror and thriller FREE
during your Free Trial
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
2.
horror and thriller : A Deadly Eclair | Mystery
Thriller & Horror
It's always been Mimi Rousseau's dream to open her own bistro, but it seems beyond her grasp since she's been
chased back home to Nouvelle Vie in Napa Valley by her late husband's tremendous debt. Until her best friend
Jorianne James introduces her to entrepreneur Bryan Baker who invests in promising prospects. Now, working the
bistro and inn until she's able to pay it off and call it her own, Mimi is throwing the inn's first wedding ever.
The wedding will be the talk of the town, as famous talk show host Angelica Barrington, daughter of Bryan's half-
brother, Edison, has chosen the inn as her perfect venue. Anxious, Mimi is sure things are going to turn south,
especially when Edison gets drunk and rowdy at the out-of-towners' dinner, but by the evening, things begin to look up
again. That is until 6:00 a.m. rolls around, and Bryan is found dead at the bistro with an eclair stuffed in his mouth.
And the fingers point at Mimi, whose entire loan is forgiven in Bryan's will.
Now it's up to Mimi to clear her name and get to the bottom of things before the killer turns up the heat again in A
Deadly Eclair, the scrumptious series debut by Agatha Award-winning author Daryl Wood Gerber.
3.
horror and thriller : A Deadly Eclair | Mystery
Thriller & Horror
Written By: Daryl Wood Gerber.
Narrated By: Suzanne Elise Freeman
Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks
Date: November 2017
Duration: 9 hours 57 minutes
4.
horror and thriller : A Deadly Eclair | Mystery
Thriller & Horror
Download Full Version A Deadly
Eclair Audio
OR
Get now
Be the first to comment