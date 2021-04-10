Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Description If you want to become the Sherlock Holmes of the accounting world, then check out this audiobook.... Two compr...
Book Details ASIN : 0803669097
IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ Accounting: What the World's Best Forensic Accountants and Auditors Know About Forensic Ac...
DOWNLOAD OR READ Accounting: What the World's Best Forensic Accountants and Auditors Know About Forensic Accounting and Au...
EBOOKS
READ
DOWNLOAD
EPUB
KINDLE
BESTSELLER
PAPERBACK
HARDCOVER
IPAD
ANDROID
THANK YOU
download✔ Accounting What the World's Best Forensic Accountants and Auditors Know About Forensic Accounting and Auditing -...
download✔ Accounting What the World's Best Forensic Accountants and Auditors Know About Forensic Accounting and Auditing -...
download✔ Accounting What the World's Best Forensic Accountants and Auditors Know About Forensic Accounting and Auditing -...
download✔ Accounting What the World's Best Forensic Accountants and Auditors Know About Forensic Accounting and Auditing -...
download✔ Accounting What the World's Best Forensic Accountants and Auditors Know About Forensic Accounting and Auditing -...
download✔ Accounting What the World's Best Forensic Accountants and Auditors Know About Forensic Accounting and Auditing -...
download✔ Accounting What the World's Best Forensic Accountants and Auditors Know About Forensic Accounting and Auditing -...
download✔ Accounting What the World's Best Forensic Accountants and Auditors Know About Forensic Accounting and Auditing -...
download✔ Accounting What the World's Best Forensic Accountants and Auditors Know About Forensic Accounting and Auditing -...
download✔ Accounting What the World's Best Forensic Accountants and Auditors Know About Forensic Accounting and Auditing -...
download✔ Accounting What the World's Best Forensic Accountants and Auditors Know About Forensic Accounting and Auditing -...
download✔ Accounting What the World's Best Forensic Accountants and Auditors Know About Forensic Accounting and Auditing -...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Lifestyle
3 views
Apr. 10, 2021

download✔ Accounting What the World's Best Forensic Accountants and Auditors Know About Forensic Accounting and Auditing - That You Don't

If you want to become the Sherlock Holmes of the accounting world, then check out this audiobook.... Two comprehensive manuscripts in one audiobook: Forensic Accounting: What the World's Best Forensic Accountants Know - That You Don't Auditing: The Ultimate Guide to Performing Internal and External Audits Financial officers, auditors, police officers, and other detectives all rely on forensic accountants. You may wonder, what type of person becomes a forensic accountant? The first part of this audiobook will detail not only what it takes to be one, but also how to be good at it.PDFsp; In part one of this audiobook, you will: Learn about different types of fraud and how it is detected Probably learn more about fraud than you did in school Discover how to review financial statements and inventories through the eyes of a detective Learn how to minimize the risk for businesses or the individuals involved Gain knowledge about other areas of fraud, such as stocks, securities, and investments Get real-life examples of cases and situations so you can learn all the necessary and valuable lessons contained in the audiobook And much, much more Part two of this audiobook will cover topics such as: What is auditing? Types of audits, balance sheets, and assertions Life as an auditor - differences in audits and ethics Auditing business functions and assets Auditing human resources, inventory management, internal controls Assessing audit risk and filing a report So, if you want to learn about forensic accounting and auditing, listen to this audiobook now!

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

download✔ Accounting What the World's Best Forensic Accountants and Auditors Know About Forensic Accounting and Auditing - That You Don't

  1. 1. Description If you want to become the Sherlock Holmes of the accounting world, then check out this audiobook.... Two comprehensive manuscripts in one audiobook: Forensic Accounting: What the World's Best Forensic Accountants Know - That You Don't Auditing: The Ultimate Guide to Performing Internal and External Audits Financial officers, auditors, police officers, and other detectives all rely on forensic accountants. You may wonder, what type of person becomes a forensic accountant? The first part of this audiobook will detail not only what it takes to be one, but also how to be good at it.PDFsp; In part one of this audiobook, you will: Learn about different types of fraud and how it is detected Probably learn more about fraud than you did in school Discover how to review financial statements and inventories through the eyes of a detective Learn how to minimize the risk for businesses or the individuals involved Gain knowledge about other areas of fraud, such as stocks, securities, and investments Get real-life examples of cases and situations so you can learn all the necessary and valuable lessons contained in the audiobook And much, much more Part two of this audiobook will cover topics such as: What is auditing? Types of audits, balance sheets, and assertions Life as an auditor - differences in audits and ethics Auditing business functions and assets Auditing human resources, inventory management, internal controls Assessing audit risk and filing a report So, if you want to learn about forensic accounting and auditing, listen to this audiobook now!
  2. 2. Book Details ASIN : 0803669097
  3. 3. IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ Accounting: What the World's Best Forensic Accountants and Auditors Know About Forensic Accounting and Auditing - That You Don't, CLICK BUTTON DOWNLOAD IN THE NEXT PAGE
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD OR READ Accounting: What the World's Best Forensic Accountants and Auditors Know About Forensic Accounting and Auditing - That You Don't by click link below GET NOW Accounting: What the World's Best Forensic Accountants and Auditors Know About Forensic Accounting and Auditing - That You Don't OR CLICK THE BUTTON HERE
  5. 5. EBOOKS
  6. 6. READ
  7. 7. DOWNLOAD
  8. 8. EPUB
  9. 9. KINDLE
  10. 10. BESTSELLER
  11. 11. PAPERBACK
  12. 12. HARDCOVER
  13. 13. IPAD
  14. 14. ANDROID
  15. 15. THANK YOU

×