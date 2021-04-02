The effects that your videos have really matter as far as videography is concerned. And Adobe has done a great job in designing After Effects so that it meets this need.Maybe almost every user of the program knows how to do ordinary works with it causing competition, so you must get ✔8220;extra✔8221; to turn your results to extra ordinary.It is really amazing that many computer users are yet to know how powerful the use of keyboard shortcuts is. The little extra that moves ordinary to extra- ordinary requires that you keep adding a step ahead to get to the top.We have compiled keyboard shortcuts and many tips for After Effects to help you become more productive in videography.Here is what we have for you:15 (Fifteen) Special Keyboard Shortcuts. How to Improve Performance in After Effect:Improve performance before starting After Effects, Improve performance by optimizing memory, cache, and multiprocessing settings, Improve performance using Global Performance Cache | CC, CS6, Improve performance by simplifying your project, Improve performance by modifying screen output, Improve performance when using effectsKeyboard Shortcuts in Adobe After Effect. General, Projects, Preferences, Panels, Viewers, Workspaces, and Windows, Activate Tools, Compositions and the Work Area, Time Navigation, Previews, Views, Footage, Effects and Animation Presets, Layers, Showing Properties and Groups in the Timeline Panel, Showing Properties in the Effect Controls Panel, Modifying Layer Properties, 3D Layers, Keyframes and the Graph Editor, Text, Masks, Paint Tools, Shape Layers, Markers, Motion Tracking, Saving, Exporting, and Rendering.There are many more you would find if you open this book. Click ✔8220;look inside✔8221; to see for yourself.