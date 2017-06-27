Familias 3º eso 2017

CPI Virxe da Cela Departamento de Orientación Xuño 2017 Sesión informativa para familias do alumnado de 3ºESO
Decreto 86/2015, de 25 de xuño: establece curriculo da ESO e do Bacharelato. Real decreto 562/2017, de 2 de xuño: regula c...
4º ESO Opción de ensinanzas académicas Opción de ensinanzas aplicadas •Xeografía e Historia •Lingua Castelá e Literatura...
Promoción e repetición na ESO • O alumnado promocionará de curso cando teña superadas todas as materias ou teña, na avalia...
FP Básica (2 cursos) 15-17 anos Aplicadas Académicas Proba final de ESO Proba final Bach
Estrutura da FP FAMILIA PROFESIONAL CICLOS FORMATIVOS Básica (sen título ESO) Medio (ESO, proba acceso+17anos) Superior (G...
FORMACIÓN PROFESIONAL BÁSICA • Primeiro nivel da FP do sistema educativo. • Responden a un perfil profesional (22 perfís p...
Transporte e mantemento de vehículos Curso Módulos Horas 1º CC. Aplicadas I 175 1º Comunic. e Sociedade I 206 1º Mecanizad...
• Duración: 2.000 horas ≈ 2 cursos • Módulos: – Asociados a unidades de competencia. – Asociados aos bloques comúns: • Com...
Oferta formativa • 23 familias profesionais. • 109 ciclos formativos: – 40 ciclos medios – 69 ciclos superiores.
Oferta ciclos curso 2016-2017 (Todos os anos sae convocatoria coa oferta) (Actualizada a 23/06/2016)
DISTRIBUCIÓN DAS PRAZAS DISPOÑIBLES(Curso 2016-2017) Acceso directo (Título ESO) Acceso por FP Básica Acceso mediante prob...
O BACHARELATO
Itinerarios 1º Bacharelato CIENCIAS HUMANIDADES E CIENCIAS SOCIAIS ARTES −Filosofía (3h) −Lingua Castelá e lit. (3h) −Ling...
Os estudos universitarios agrúpanse en cinco ramas de coñecemento
Ciencias • Bioloxía • Ciencia e Tecnoloxía dos Alimentos • Ciencias do Mar • Física • Matemáticas • Química • Ciencias Amb...
Ciencias da saúde  Podoloxía  Enfermaría  Fisioterapia  Psicoloxía  Logopedia  Terapia Ocupacional  Farmacia  Medi...
Enxeñarías e arquitectura  Arquitectura Técnica  Enxeñaría Aeroespacial  Enxeñaría Agraria  Enxeñaría Agrícola e Agroa...
Ciencias socias e xurídicas  Administr. e Direc. de Empresas  Economía  Ciencias Empresariais  Ciencia Política e da A...
Artes e humanidades  Belas Artes  Ciencias da cultura e difusión cultural  Ciencias da Linguaxe e Estudos Literarios  ...
ENSINANZAS ESPECIAIS Ensinanzas de IDIOMAS Ensinanzas ARTÍSTICAS Ensinanzas DEPORTIVASArtes Plásticas e Deseño Música e Da...
Dúbidas Preguntas
GRAZAS POLA VOSA ATENCIÓN mpuchades@edu.xunta.es
  1. 1. CPI Virxe da Cela Departamento de Orientación Xuño 2017 Sesión informativa para familias do alumnado de 3ºESO
  2. 2. • Dous ciclos: • Tres tipos de materias: – Troncais. – Específicas. – De libre configuración autonómica. • Poderase escoller cursar o 4º curso da ESO por dúas opcións: – Opción de ensinanzas académicas: para a iniciación ao Bacharelato. – Opción de ensinanzas aplicadas: para a iniciación á Formación Profesional. • Non serán vinculantes as opcións cursadas en 3º ESO.
  3. 3. 3º curso de E.S.O. 4º curso: OPCIÓN Ensinanzas académicas 4º curso: OPCIÓN Ensinanzas aplicadas AVALIACIÓN FINAL ESO Ensinanzas académicas AVALIACIÓN FINAL ESO Ensinanzas aplicadas Bacharelato CURSANDO MATEMÁTICAS ACADÉMICAS CURSANDO MATEMÁTICAS APLICADAS Ciclos Formativos de Grao Medio (F.P.) Pacto Estado
  4. 4. Decreto 86/2015, de 25 de xuño: establece curriculo da ESO e do Bacharelato. Real decreto 562/2017, de 2 de xuño: regula condicións para a obtención dos títulos de ESO e de Bacharel, de acordo co disposto no Real Decreto-Lei 5/2016, do 9 de decembro, de medidas urxentes para ampliar o calendario de implantación da LOMCE. Resolución do 9 de xuño 2017. • As materias coa mesma denominación en diferentes cursos considéranse materias distintas. • A nota media de ESO será a media das cualificacións numéricas obtidas en cada unha das materias cursadas na etapa. • O título de ESO permitirá acceder a calquera ensinanza independientemente do itinerario cursado en 4º. • Ao final de cada curso de ESO entregaráselle á familia de cada alumno/a un consello orientador.
  5. 5. 4º ESO Opción de ensinanzas académicas Opción de ensinanzas aplicadas •Xeografía e Historia •Lingua Castelá e Literatura •Lingua Galega e Literatura •Matemáticas académicas •1ª Lingua estranxeira •Educación Física •Titoría Elixir dúas: - Bioloxía e Xeoloxía - Economía - Física e Química - Latín •Xeografía e Historia •Lingua Castelá e Literatura •Lingua Galega e Literatura •Matemáticas aplicadas •1ª Lingua estranxeira •Educación Física •Titoría Elixir dúas: - CC. Aplicadas á Actividade Profesional. - Iniciación á Actividade Emprendedora e Empresarial. - Tecnoloxía. Elixir dúas: (numerar 4 por orde de preferencia) Elixir unha: Ed. Plástica, Visual e Audiovisual Relixión Música Valores Éticos 2ª lingua estranxeira Tecnoloxías da Información e a Comunicación (TICs) Tecnoloxía Bioloxía e Xeoloxía Física e Química Economía Latín Cultura Clásica (se non foi cursada en 3º ESO)
  6. 6. Promoción e repetición na ESO • O alumnado promocionará de curso cando teña superadas todas as materias ou teña, na avaliación extraordinaria, avaliación negativa en dúas materias. • Repítese curso con avaliación negativa en 3 ou máis materias, ou en dúas materias que sexan Lingua Galega/ Lingua Castelá e Matemáticas de forma simultánea. • Poderá repetirse o mesmo curso unha soa vez, e dúas como máximo dentro da etapa. Agás cando esta 2ª repetición se produza en 3º ou 4º ESO, prolongarase un ano máis o límite de idade (ata os 19 anos). • Excepcionalmente, un alumno poderá repetir unha 2ª vez en 4º ESO senón repetiu na etapa.
  7. 7. FP Básica (2 cursos) 15-17 anos Aplicadas Académicas Proba final de ESO Proba final Bach
  8. 8. Estrutura da FP FAMILIA PROFESIONAL CICLOS FORMATIVOS Básica (sen título ESO) Medio (ESO, proba acceso+17anos) Superior (Grao medio, proba acceso, Bacharelato) Fabricación mecánica Fabricación e montaxe Mecanizado Construccións metálicas Soldadura e Caldeiraría Deseño en fabricación mecánica Programación da produción en fabricación mecánica Transporte e mantemento de vehículos Mantemento de embarcacións deportivas e de recreo Carrozaría Automoción Mantemento de vehículos Electromecánica de vehículos automóbiles Mantemento aeromecánico
  9. 9. FORMACIÓN PROFESIONAL BÁSICA • Primeiro nivel da FP do sistema educativo. • Responden a un perfil profesional (22 perfís profesionais). • Organízanse en módulos profesionais de duración variable.
  10. 10. Transporte e mantemento de vehículos Curso Módulos Horas 1º CC. Aplicadas I 175 1º Comunic. e Sociedade I 206 1º Mecanizado e soldadura 175 1º Amovibles 208 1º Preparación de superficies 146 910 2º CC. Aplicadas II 135 2º Comunic. e Sociedade II 162 2º Electricidade do vehículo 165 2º Mecánica do vehículo 246 708 2º FCT 320 Informática e comunicacións Módulos Horas Montaxe e mantemento de sistemas e compoñentes informáticos 180 Opercaións auxiliares para a configuración e a explotación 115 Equipos eléctricos e electrónicos 140 Instalación e mantemento de redes para a transmisión de datos 115 CC. Aplicadas I 90 Comunic. e Sociedade I 120 CC. Aplicadas II 90 Comunic. e Sociedade II 120 FCT 130
  11. 11. • Duración: 2.000 horas ≈ 2 cursos • Módulos: – Asociados a unidades de competencia. – Asociados aos bloques comúns: • Comunicación e sociedade I e II (LCL, LGL, inglés, CSXH) • CC. Aplicadas I e II (Mates e CC. aplicadas á aprendizaxe dun campo profesional) – FCT (Formación en centros de traballo) • Alumnado que obteña o título de FPB poderá obter o título de graduado en ESO sempre que na avaliación final, o equipo docente considere que ten acadados os obxectivos da ESO e adquiridas as competencias correspondentes. (A cualificación final da ESO será a cualificación media obtida nos módulos asociados aos bloques comúns).
  12. 12. Oferta formativa • 23 familias profesionais. • 109 ciclos formativos: – 40 ciclos medios – 69 ciclos superiores.
  13. 13. Oferta ciclos curso 2016-2017 (Todos os anos sae convocatoria coa oferta) (Actualizada a 23/06/2016)
  14. 14. DISTRIBUCIÓN DAS PRAZAS DISPOÑIBLES(Curso 2016-2017) Acceso directo (Título ESO) Acceso por FP Básica Acceso mediante proba Ata o 70% 20% 10% 10% para persoas con discapacidade 5% a maiores para deportistas de alto rendemento
  15. 15. O BACHARELATO
  16. 16. Itinerarios 1º Bacharelato CIENCIAS HUMANIDADES E CIENCIAS SOCIAIS ARTES −Filosofía (3h) −Lingua Castelá e lit. (3h) −Lingua Galega e lit.(3h) −1ª lingua estranxeira (3h) −Matemáticas (4h) −Ed. Física (2h) ELIXIR 2: −Bioloxía e Xeoloxía (4h) −Debuxo Técnico I (4h) −Física e Química (4h) Itinerario de CC. Sociais: −Filosofía (3h) −Lingua Castelá e lit. (3h) −Lingua Galega e lit.(3h) −1ª lingua estranxeira (3h) −Matemáticas Aplicadas ás CC. Sociais (4h) −Ed. Física (2h) ELIXIR 2: −Economía (4h) −Hº do Mundo Contemporáneo (4h) −Grego (4h) −Literatura Universal (4h) Itinerario de Humanidades: −Filosofía (3h) −Lingua Castelá e lit. (3h) −Lingua Galega e lit.(3h) −1ª lingua estranxeira (3h) −Latín (4h) −Ed. Física (2h) ELIXIR 2: −Economía (4h) −Hº do Mundo Contemporáneo (4h) −Grego (4h) −Literatura Universal (4h) −Filosofía (3h) −Lingua Castelá e lit. (3h) −Lingua Galega e lit.(3h) −1ª lingua estranxeira (3h) −Fundamentos da Arte (4h) −Ed. Física (2h) ELIXIR 2: −Cultura Audiovisual I(4h) −Hº do Mundo Contemporáneo (4h) −Literatura Universal (4h) ELIXIR 2 OU 3 (6 Horas en total) - Análise Musical I (3h) - Tecnoloxía Industrial I (3h) - Anatomía Aplicada (3h) - Cultura Científica (2h) - Linguaxe e práctica musical (3h) - Volume (3h) - Debuxo Técnico I (4 h) (salvo que se escollese nas troncais) - Relixión (1h) - Materia troncal de opción non cursada (4h) - 2ª lingua estranxeira (2) - Materia de afondamento e/ou reforzo ou materia propia do centro (1/2h) - TICs (2h) - Debuxo Artístico (3h)
  17. 17. Os estudos universitarios agrúpanse en cinco ramas de coñecemento
  18. 18. Ciencias • Bioloxía • Ciencia e Tecnoloxía dos Alimentos • Ciencias do Mar • Física • Matemáticas • Química • Ciencias Ambientais • Materias de 2º Bach: Física Química Bioloxía Matemáticas II Xeoloxía
  19. 19. Ciencias da saúde  Podoloxía  Enfermaría  Fisioterapia  Psicoloxía  Logopedia  Terapia Ocupacional  Farmacia  Medicina  Odontoloxía  Óptica e Optometría  Veterinaria  Nutrición Humana e Dietética Materias de 2º Bach:  Física  Química  Bioloxía  Matemáticas II
  20. 20. Enxeñarías e arquitectura  Arquitectura Técnica  Enxeñaría Aeroespacial  Enxeñaría Agraria  Enxeñaría Agrícola e Agroalimentaria.  Enxeñaría Civil  Enxeñaría da Enerxía  Enxeñaría de Obras Públicas  Enxeñaría de Procesos Químicos Industriais.  Enxeñaría de Tecnoloxías de Telecomunicación.  Enxeñaría dos Recursos Mineiros e Enerxéticos.  Enxeñaría Eléctrica  Enxeñaría Electrónica Industrial e Automática  Enxeñaría en Deseño Industrial e Desenvolvemento do Produto  Enxeñaría en Organización Industrial  Enxeñaría en Química Industrial  Enxeñaría en Tecnoloxías Industriais  Enxeñaría Forestal  Enxeñaría Forestal e do Medio natural  Enxeñaría Informática  Enxeñaría Mecánica.  Enxeñaría Naval e Oceánica  Enxeñaría Química  Enxeñaría Xeomática e Topografía  Estudos de Arquitectura  Náutica e de Transporte Marítimo.  Tecnoloxía da Enxeñaría Civil.  Tecnoloxías Mariñas.  Debuxo Técnico II  Física  Química  Matemáticas II  Economía da Empresa  Xeoloxía  Bioloxía Materias de 2º Bach :
  21. 21. Ciencias socias e xurídicas  Administr. e Direc. de Empresas  Economía  Ciencias Empresariais  Ciencia Política e da Admón.  Ciencias da Actividade Física e do Deporte  Comunicación audiovisual  Dereito  Dirección e Xestión Pública  Mestre en Educación Infantil  Mestre en Educación Primaria  Educación Social  Pedagoxía  Xornalismo  Publicidade e Relacións Públicas  Relacións Laborais e Recursos Humanos  Socioloxía  Turismo  Xeografía e Ordenación do Territorio  Comercio  Xestión de Pequenas e Medianas Empresas  Traballo Social • Matemáticas Aplicadas II • Matemáticas Aplicadas ás CCSS II • Xeografía • Economía da Empresa • Latín II • Grego II • A algúns graos tamén se pode acceder co bacharelato de: – Ciencias – Artes Materias de 2º Bach
  22. 22. Artes e humanidades  Belas Artes  Ciencias da cultura e difusión cultural  Ciencias da Linguaxe e Estudos Literarios  Español: Estudos Lingüísticos e Literarios.  Filosofía  Filoloxía Clásica  Humanidades  Galego e Portugués: Estudos Lingüísticos e Literarios.  Inglés: Estudos Lingüísticos e Literarios.  Lingua e Literatura Españolas  Lingua e Literaturas Galegas  Lingua e literatura inglesas  Linguas Estranxeiras  Lingua e Literaturas Modernas  Tradución e Interpretación  Información e Documentación  Xeografía e Historia  Historia  Historia da Arte • Materias de 2º Bach:  Latín II  Grego II  Hª da Filosofía  Hª da Arte  Xeografía A algúns graos tamén se pode acceder co Bacharelato de: - Artes - Humanidades con Mates Aplicadas II e Economía da Empresa
  23. 23. ENSINANZAS ESPECIAIS Ensinanzas de IDIOMAS Ensinanzas ARTÍSTICAS Ensinanzas DEPORTIVASArtes Plásticas e Deseño Música e Danza Arte Dramática -Nivel básico -Nivel intermedio -Nivel avanzado -Ciclos medios -Ciclos superiores -Estudos superiores de Deseño (Gráfico, Interiores, Produtos e Moda) -Estudos superiores de conservación e restauración de bens naturais -Grao elemental -Grao profesional - Estudos superiores Estudos superiores -Ciclos medios -Ciclos superiores Especialidades de: -Fútbol -Fútbol sala -Balonmán -Baloncesto -Atletismo
  24. 24. Dúbidas Preguntas
  25. 25. GRAZAS POLA VOSA ATENCIÓN mpuchades@edu.xunta.es

