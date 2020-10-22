Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ventanas de aprendizaje Una escuela que cambia en un mundo cambiante CEP de Motril Octubre-Enero 2020-2021
Sesiones  Introducción  Estructuras y diseño básico de unidades competenciales  Metodologías: Niveles 1, 2 y 3.  Cazas...
Primera Sesión Competencias 1º Sesión Tax. Bloom Artefactos Cazas Tesoro Principios Premisas Rutinas pensamiento Introducc...
Un mundo cambiante, una escuela cambiante El rol docente Si queremos trabajar con nuevos entornos tendremos que reflexiona...
Un mundo cambiante, una escuela cambiante Nueva cultura del aprendizaje
Un mundo cambiante, una escuela cambiante Nueva cultura del aprendizaje  transmitir,  perfilar la didáctica,  empapar d...
Un mundo cambiante, una escuela cambiante Nueva cultura del aprendizaje
Un mundo cambiante, una escuela cambiante Nueva cultura del aprendizaje
Un mundo cambiante, una escuela cambiante Nueva cultura del aprendizaje
Un mundo cambiante, una escuela cambiante Nueva cultura del aprendizaje • El profesor programa contenidos. • El estudiante...
Principios
Principios aprendizaje significativo
Principios constructivismo
Principios oralidad diálogo
Principios colaborativo cooperativo
Principios crear
Principios individualidad
Principios tareas integración horizontalidad
Premisas CURRICULO TEMPORALIDAD ENTORNO TIC-TAC-TEP EVALUACIÓN ACTUAR ROLES COOPERATIVO INCLUSIÓN
CURRICULO Premisas ● El curriculo está sobredimensionado ● Hay un 40% del mismo que es fundamental ● El resto debe dejarse...
TEMPORALIDAD ● Estamos acostumbrados a ○ semanas ○ quincenas ○ meses ● Hay que acomodarse a tiempos flexibles ○ nuevos asp...
Premisas COOPERATIVO ● El aprendizaje individual es colectivo ● Ofrece: ○ motivación ○ interacción ○ interdependiente ○ es...
Premisas ENTORNO ● Fuente curricular ● Activo de aprendizaje ● Aprovecharlo: ○ motiva ○ interacciona ● Implicación social ...
Premisas ROLES ● Profesorado: ayuda, guía ● Alumnado: hacer, interaccionar, crear ● Centro: espacios, coordinar, materias ...
INCLUSIÓN - I Premisas  Acoger la diferencia.  Hablar de barreras a la participación, al aprendizaje.  Se centra en las...
INCLUSIÓN - IIPremisas Principios del DUA Principio I: Proveer múltiples medios de Representación (el qué del aprendizaje)...
ACTUAR ● Movimiento Maker ● Acción para resolver ● Acción para decidir ● Acción para intervenir ● Acción para comunicar ● ...
Premisas TIC-TAC-TEP ● La tecnología como necesidad ● Productos finales de calidad ● Más oferta de situaciones de aprendiz...
Premisas EVALUACIÓN ● Diferente, Inclusividad ● ¿Exámenes? ● Grupal ● Taxonomia de Bloom ● Multidimensional ● Proceso ● Au...
Premisas METODOLOGÍA ● Los nuevos entornos necesitan métodos abiertos y flexibles (ABP, Flipped,Paisajes.) ● Incorporar di...
 La capacidad del individuo para resolver un problema o necesidad mediante la movilización de sus recursos (conceptuales,...
 Crear necesidades  sociales: de relación, pertenencia, logro, aceptación, participación…  Necesidad – interés – motiva...
Diseño situaciones didácticas  Diseñadas para una o varias competencias del curriculo  Generar necesidades  Planteada e...
 Niveles de las situaciones didácticas  Nivel 1: favorecen lo conceptual.(actividades)  Nivel 2: requieren trabajo coop...
 Tipología Nivel 1 (actividades):  Seguimiento de indicaciones escritas, revisión de textos para responder preguntas,  ...
 Tipología Nivel 2 (tareas):  Colaboración, producto  Fases: inicio – desarrollo -cierre  Tareas:  Mapa mental  Vide...
 Tipología Nivel 3 (proyecto):  Transversales – varios docentes  Vinculan la teoría a la práctica  Aprendizaje a parti...
Comunicación Colaboración Creatividad Pensamiento Crítico Habilidades del siglo XXI Diseño situaciones didácticasCompetenc...
Diseño situaciones didácticasCompetencias
LA RUEDA PEDAGÓGICA V.5 ANDROID Taxonomía de Bloom La motivación Dan Pink SAMR Diseño situaciones didácticasCompetencias
RECORDAR Diseño situaciones didácticasCompetencias
COMPRENDER Diseño situaciones didácticasCompetencias
APLICAR Diseño situaciones didácticasCompetencias
ANALIZAR Diseño situaciones didácticasCompetencias
EVALUAR Diseño situaciones didácticasCompetencias
CREAR Diseño situaciones didácticasCompetencias
Diseño situaciones didácticasCompetencias
Animaciones Mapa mentales Vídeo Radio - Podcast Presentaciones Murales digitales Blogs Infografía Murales digitales Líneas...
 ¿ Cuántas veces has pedido a tu alumnado que piense ?  ¿ Le hemos enseñado a pensar ?  Integrar en la enseñanza y apre...
 Proyecto Zero de Harvard  “Visible Thinking” (Pensamiento Visible).  Se pueden definir como instrumentos que utilizamo...
 Resolver problemas con eficacia, tomar decisiones bien meditadas.  Se puede usar repetidas veces, integrado en el apren...
VEO, PIENSO, ME PREGUNTO  ¿ Qué es lo que ves ? ¿ Qué es lo que piensas ? ¡ Qué te preguntas ?  Finalidad: Ayuda a los a...
ANTES PENSABA / AHORA PIENSO Después de leer un texto,. Ver un vídeo…  Finalidad: Ayuda a reflexionar sobre su pensamient...
OTRAS RUTINAS:  PON UN TITULAR  PIENSO – ME INTERESA – INVESTIGO  COLOR – SÍMBOLO – IMAGEN (metáfora)  EL SEMÁFORO  P...
Ventanas de aprendizaje http://www.proyectohormiga.org http://www.facebook.com/dasava @dasava dasava[arroba]gmail.com
  1. 1. Ventanas de aprendizaje Una escuela que cambia en un mundo cambiante CEP de Motril Octubre-Enero 2020-2021
  2. 2. Sesiones  Introducción  Estructuras y diseño básico de unidades competenciales  Metodologías: Niveles 1, 2 y 3.  Cazas Tesoro  Aprendizaje cooperativo  WebQuest  MiniQuest  ABP  Relatos digitales.  Evaluación  Diseño de tareas competenciales y proyectos en Moodle. 1º Sesión 2º Sesión 3º Sesión 4º Sesión  Paisajes de aprendizaje  Uso de Wikis en Moodle
  3. 3. Primera Sesión Competencias 1º Sesión Tax. Bloom Artefactos Cazas Tesoro Principios Premisas Rutinas pensamiento Introducción
  4. 4. Un mundo cambiante, una escuela cambiante El rol docente Si queremos trabajar con nuevos entornos tendremos que reflexionar sobre nuestro papel docente: • ¿Cómo será ese nuevo papel? • ¿Qué cambios debo hacer? • ¿Por dónde debo empezar? • ¿Estoy dispuesto a hacerlo?
  5. 5. Un mundo cambiante, una escuela cambiante Nueva cultura del aprendizaje
  6. 6. Un mundo cambiante, una escuela cambiante Nueva cultura del aprendizaje  transmitir,  perfilar la didáctica,  empapar de sabiduría.  cómo aprende el alumno,  potenciar el aprendizaje  construyan conocimien to
  7. 7. Un mundo cambiante, una escuela cambiante Nueva cultura del aprendizaje
  8. 8. Un mundo cambiante, una escuela cambiante Nueva cultura del aprendizaje
  9. 9. Un mundo cambiante, una escuela cambiante Nueva cultura del aprendizaje
  10. 10. Un mundo cambiante, una escuela cambiante Nueva cultura del aprendizaje • El profesor programa contenidos. • El estudiante escucha y lee para memorizar. • El libro de texto es el material fundamental. • El estudiante trabajo solo y para sí mismo. • La evaluación es escrita y supone repetir los contenidos de las lecciones. • El profesor programa tareas. • El estudiante escucha y lee (y escribe y habla) para saber hacer algo. • Una variedad de materiales (auténticos) son necesarios. • El estudiante trabaja con otros y para otros. • La evaluación es parte de la realización de las distintas etapas de la tarea. Basada en lecciones Basada en tareas 2 paradigmas de enseñanza-aprendizaje
  11. 11. Principios
  12. 12. Principios aprendizaje significativo
  13. 13. Principios constructivismo
  14. 14. Principios oralidad diálogo
  15. 15. Principios colaborativo cooperativo
  16. 16. Principios crear
  17. 17. Principios individualidad
  18. 18. Principios tareas integración horizontalidad
  19. 19. Premisas CURRICULO TEMPORALIDAD ENTORNO TIC-TAC-TEP EVALUACIÓN ACTUAR ROLES COOPERATIVO INCLUSIÓN
  20. 20. CURRICULO Premisas ● El curriculo está sobredimensionado ● Hay un 40% del mismo que es fundamental ● El resto debe dejarse en manos de:: ○ Alumnado ○ profesorado ○ centro educativo ● Debemos conocerlo bien
  21. 21. TEMPORALIDAD ● Estamos acostumbrados a ○ semanas ○ quincenas ○ meses ● Hay que acomodarse a tiempos flexibles ○ nuevos aspectos que surgen ○ el ritmo difiere ● Los nuevos entornos cuestionan el tiempo y el espacio Premisas
  22. 22. Premisas COOPERATIVO ● El aprendizaje individual es colectivo ● Ofrece: ○ motivación ○ interacción ○ interdependiente ○ estrategias ● Desarrollo de lo dialógico
  23. 23. Premisas ENTORNO ● Fuente curricular ● Activo de aprendizaje ● Aprovecharlo: ○ motiva ○ interacciona ● Implicación social y familiar
  24. 24. Premisas ROLES ● Profesorado: ayuda, guía ● Alumnado: hacer, interaccionar, crear ● Centro: espacios, coordinar, materias ● Familias: cooperan, intervienen, aportan
  25. 25. INCLUSIÓN - I Premisas  Acoger la diferencia.  Hablar de barreras a la participación, al aprendizaje.  Se centra en las capacidades del alumnado.  El alumno presente en el aula, participando y progresando con sus compañeros.  Apoyo dentro del aula con grupos cooperativos El Diseño Universal para el Aprendizaje (DUA) es un marco para el diseño de un curriculum que permiten a todas las personas adquirir conocimiento, habilidades y motivación para aprender.
  26. 26. INCLUSIÓN - IIPremisas Principios del DUA Principio I: Proveer múltiples medios de Representación (el qué del aprendizaje). Ofrecer diferentes alternativas sensoriales, simbólicas o de comprensión. Principio II: Proveer múltiples medios de Acción y Expresión (el cómo del aprendizaje). Ofrecer alternativas para expresar sus aprendizajes en los planos físico o motor y cognitivo Principio III: Proveer múltiples formas de Implicación (el por qué del aprendizaje). Motivación. Interés del alumnado, participación. Pack DUA Básico y La Rueda del DUA 2020 de Antonio Márquez
  27. 27. ACTUAR ● Movimiento Maker ● Acción para resolver ● Acción para decidir ● Acción para intervenir ● Acción para comunicar ● Acción para crear ● Acción para cooperar Premisas
  28. 28. Premisas TIC-TAC-TEP ● La tecnología como necesidad ● Productos finales de calidad ● Más oferta de situaciones de aprendizaje ● Desarrollo de la creatividad ● Información y Comunicación ● Formativa: aprendizaje y conocimiento ● Influir, crear tendencias: Empoderar y Participar
  29. 29. Premisas EVALUACIÓN ● Diferente, Inclusividad ● ¿Exámenes? ● Grupal ● Taxonomia de Bloom ● Multidimensional ● Proceso ● Autoevaluación, coevaluación, heteroevaluación
  30. 30. Premisas METODOLOGÍA ● Los nuevos entornos necesitan métodos abiertos y flexibles (ABP, Flipped,Paisajes.) ● Incorporar diferentes recursos o métodos: ○ cooperativo ○ creatividad ○ tecnología ○ gamificación ○ coevaluación ○ Rutinas aprendizaje ○ inteligencias múltiples
  31. 31.  La capacidad del individuo para resolver un problema o necesidad mediante la movilización de sus recursos (conceptuales, procedimentales y actitudinales). Se manifiesta a través de indicadores evaluables. Competencias
  32. 32.  Crear necesidades  sociales: de relación, pertenencia, logro, aceptación, participación…  Necesidad – interés – motivación  Retos - nivel de logro - actividad - criterios de exigencia - movilizan recursos Competencias
  33. 33. Diseño situaciones didácticas  Diseñadas para una o varias competencias del curriculo  Generar necesidades  Planteada en equipo.  Resolver la necesidad o problema.  Especifica niveles de exigencia (Indicadores)  Los indicadores se orientan al proceso y al producto  Expone formas cualitativas de evaluación  Especifica una herramienta de calificación  Un criterio de logro, para declarar la competencia lograda o en proceso, Competencias
  34. 34.  Niveles de las situaciones didácticas  Nivel 1: favorecen lo conceptual.(actividades)  Nivel 2: requieren trabajo cooperativo (tareas)  Nivel 3: enfoque por competencias (proyectos) Diseño situaciones didácticasCompetencias
  35. 35.  Tipología Nivel 1 (actividades):  Seguimiento de indicaciones escritas, revisión de textos para responder preguntas,  Dictados, subrayado, leer y realizar en papel y lápiz lo que se indica.  Escribir apuntes y tomar notas dictadas durante la clase  Hacer un mapa conceptual  Hacer una monografía Diseño situaciones didácticasCompetencias
  36. 36.  Tipología Nivel 2 (tareas):  Colaboración, producto  Fases: inicio – desarrollo -cierre  Tareas:  Mapa mental  Video o cortometraje  Programa radiofónico  Periódico escolar o noticiero  Debate  Cartel Diseño situaciones didácticasCompetencias
  37. 37.  Tipología Nivel 3 (proyecto):  Transversales – varios docentes  Vinculan la teoría a la práctica  Aprendizaje a partir de la acción  Metodologías:  Aprendizaje basado en problemas (ABP)  Método de casos  El proyecto  El aprendizaje cooperativo Diseño situaciones didácticasCompetencias
  38. 38. Comunicación Colaboración Creatividad Pensamiento Crítico Habilidades del siglo XXI Diseño situaciones didácticasCompetencias
  39. 39. Diseño situaciones didácticasCompetencias
  40. 40. LA RUEDA PEDAGÓGICA V.5 ANDROID Taxonomía de Bloom La motivación Dan Pink SAMR Diseño situaciones didácticasCompetencias
  41. 41. RECORDAR Diseño situaciones didácticasCompetencias
  42. 42. COMPRENDER Diseño situaciones didácticasCompetencias
  43. 43. APLICAR Diseño situaciones didácticasCompetencias
  44. 44. ANALIZAR Diseño situaciones didácticasCompetencias
  45. 45. EVALUAR Diseño situaciones didácticasCompetencias
  46. 46. CREAR Diseño situaciones didácticasCompetencias
  47. 47. Diseño situaciones didácticasCompetencias
  48. 48. Animaciones Mapa mentales Vídeo Radio - Podcast Presentaciones Murales digitales Blogs Infografía Murales digitales Líneas de tiempo Comics Wikis Estadística Artefactos digitales Consejos para ahorrar tiempo
  49. 49.  ¿ Cuántas veces has pedido a tu alumnado que piense ?  ¿ Le hemos enseñado a pensar ?  Integrar en la enseñanza y aprendizaje habilidades de pensamiento.  Para conseguir buenos pensadores.  Pensamiento creativo y juicio crítico.  Aprender a pensar  Aprender a aprender Rutinas de pensamiento
  50. 50.  Proyecto Zero de Harvard  “Visible Thinking” (Pensamiento Visible).  Se pueden definir como instrumentos que utilizamos una y otra vez en las aulas y que contribuyen a generar unos movimientos de pensamiento concretos.  El alumnado inicia, discute, explora, gestionan y descubren modelos para usar la mente razonando, reflexionando y generando pensamientos. Rutinas de pensamiento
  51. 51.  Resolver problemas con eficacia, tomar decisiones bien meditadas.  Se puede usar repetidas veces, integrado en el aprendizaje.  Pocos pasos, fáciles de enseñar, aprender y recordar.  Uso individual y colectivo y en variedad de contextos  Antes de trabajarlas en grupo es recomendable que primero los alumnos reflexionen de manera individual Rutinas de pensamiento
  52. 52. VEO, PIENSO, ME PREGUNTO  ¿ Qué es lo que ves ? ¿ Qué es lo que piensas ? ¡ Qué te preguntas ?  Finalidad: Ayuda a los alumnos a ser cuidadosos en las observaciones e interpretaciones  Aplicación: Al principio de un nuevo tema como punto de entrada o con un objeto que conecte con el tema.  Método: Se trabaja individualmente antes de en grupo Rutinas de pensamiento
  53. 53. ANTES PENSABA / AHORA PIENSO Después de leer un texto,. Ver un vídeo…  Finalidad: Ayuda a reflexionar sobre su pensamiento y ver cómo y por qué ha cambiado.  Aplicación: Después de ver información nueva  Método: Piensa sobre la idea que tenían antes sobre el tema. Escriben en una hoja esa idea. En el otro lado escriben lo que piensan ahora. Lo ponen en común. Rutinas de pensamiento
  54. 54. OTRAS RUTINAS:  PON UN TITULAR  PIENSO – ME INTERESA – INVESTIGO  COLOR – SÍMBOLO – IMAGEN (metáfora)  EL SEMÁFORO  PALABRA – IDEA – FRASE  3-2-1- PUENTE  EL PULPO  Presentación "Rutinas de pensamiento" de Coral Elizondo  Presentación "Rutinas de pensamiento" de Carmen Lamata Rutinas de pensamiento
  55. 55. Ventanas de aprendizaje http://www.proyectohormiga.org http://www.facebook.com/dasava @dasava dasava[arroba]gmail.com

