Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CAZAS DEL TESORO Motril 11/2020
“Caza del tesoro” (en inglés “Treasure Hunt”, “Scavenger Hunt” o “Knowledge Hunt”), Es una de las estructuras de actividad...
Es una actividad sencilla de investigación a partir de recursos en la Red. Una hoja de trabajo o página web con una serie ...
 Promueven la adquisición de conocimientos sobre un tema  Desarrollan estrategias de búsqueda de información y el tratam...
Diseñarse para suscitar destrezas básicas de pensamiento como comprensión y construcción de conocimientos. Pare ello se in...
También pueden diseñarse para desarrollar destrezas de alto nivel como la aplicación y el análisis del conocimiento. Para ...
Una buena caza del tesoro es la conjunción de preguntas adecuadamente formuladas y recursos web con contenidos interesante...
ESTRUCTURA DE UNA CAZA DEL TESORO  Introducción  Preguntas  Recursos  La gran pregunta  Evaluación  Créditos CAZAS D...
ESTRUCTURA DE UNA CAZA DEL TESORO  Introducción:  Dar información sobre la actividad.  Describir la tarea a realizar. ...
ESTRUCTURA DE UNA CAZA DEL TESORO  Las preguntas:  En este apartado debemos presentar las preguntas o pequeñas actividad...
ESTRUCTURA DE UNA CAZA DEL TESORO  Tipos de preguntas:  Cerradas de recopilación de información: obtener, definir, citar...
ESTRUCTURA DE UNA CAZA DEL TESORO  Recursos:  Listado de enlaces para ayudar a responder las preguntas  Se ofrecen para...
ESTRUCTURA DE UNA CAZA DEL TESORO  Gran pregunta:  La respuesta no se encuentre directamente en ninguna página de la lis...
ESTRUCTURA DE UNA CAZA DEL TESORO  Evaluación:  Pautas que se tienen en cuenta  Aclarar cómo se va a realizar y sobre q...
ESTRUCTURA DE UNA CAZA DEL TESORO  Créditos:  Listado de lugares Web usados  Enlaces a los lugares donde se han tomado ...
Ejemplos:  Cazas del Tesoro en Proyecto Hormiga  Páginas alumnado  Curso “Leer en la era digital”  Cazas del tesoro en...
Consejos:  Identificar el tema y el área de conocimiento.  Las preguntas deben provocar pensamiento reflexivo, no el “co...
Análisis:  Os ofrezco la posibilidad de analizar y compartir vuestros comentarios sobre la siguiente caza del tesoro;  L...
Búsqueda de información  Identificar las palabras clave  Al usar los buscadores hay que tener en cuenta la sintaxis (+/-...
CAZAS DEL TESORO Generar Cazas del Tesoro  Plantillas - descarga - descarga2  En sites de Google  En Moodle - Videotuto...
CAZAS DEL TESORO Generar Cazas del Tesoro en Sites de Google  Cread un sitio nuevo. Ponedle título según el tema que vayá...
CAZAS DEL TESORO Generar Cazas del Tesoro en Moodle  Crea un curso nuevo. Ponedle título según el tema que vayáis a traba...
CAZAS DEL TESORO Generar Cazas del Tesoro en ExeLearning  Crea un tema nuevo. Ponedle título según el tema que vayáis a t...
Enlaces  Artículo Jordi Adell  Las Cazas del tesoro, trucos y utilidades  Aplicacionees: Cazas del Tesoro  Cazas del T...
http://www.proyectohormiga.org http://www.facebook.com/dasava @dasava dasava[arroba]gmail.com CAZAS DEL TESORO Imágenes de...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cazas del Tesoro

21 views

Published on

Presentación sobre las Cazas del tesoro

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cazas del Tesoro

  1. 1. CAZAS DEL TESORO Motril 11/2020
  2. 2. “Caza del tesoro” (en inglés “Treasure Hunt”, “Scavenger Hunt” o “Knowledge Hunt”), Es una de las estructuras de actividad didáctica más populares entre los docentes que utilizan Internet en sus clases desde hace más de 25 años. CAZAS DEL TESORO
  3. 3. Es una actividad sencilla de investigación a partir de recursos en la Red. Una hoja de trabajo o página web con una serie de preguntas y una lista de páginas web en las que los alumnos buscan las respuestas. Al final se suele incluir la “gran pregunta”, cuya respuesta no aparece directamente en las páginas web visitadas y que exige integrar y valorar lo aprendido durante la búsqueda. CAZAS DEL TESORO Las podríamos situar en un nivel por debajo de las WebQuests ya que no acostumbran a proponer a los alumnos la resolución de ningún problema , ni la exposición de conclusiones finales.
  4. 4.  Promueven la adquisición de conocimientos sobre un tema  Desarrollan estrategias de búsqueda de información y el tratamiento de la misma.  Desarrolla la competencia digital con lectura de hipertexto.  Destrezas cognitivas lectoras (relacionar, contrastar, sintetizar, valorar, reutilizar la información, etc.)  Fomentan el trabajo en grupo o cooperativo  Permiten trabajar cualquier tema curricular CAZAS DEL TESORO
  5. 5. Diseñarse para suscitar destrezas básicas de pensamiento como comprensión y construcción de conocimientos. Pare ello se incluyen preguntas que procuren utilizar la información para describir o esquematizar su contenido realizando listas, resumir, tomar notas… CAZAS DEL TESORO
  6. 6. También pueden diseñarse para desarrollar destrezas de alto nivel como la aplicación y el análisis del conocimiento. Para ello se procura que los alumnos organicen y categoricen la información, la analicen y la interpreten, la discutan, la expliquen, la comparen, realicen generalizaciones, etc. CAZAS DEL TESORO
  7. 7. Una buena caza del tesoro es la conjunción de preguntas adecuadamente formuladas y recursos web con contenidos interesantes, bien conectados con el currículo y adecuados al nivel de nuestros alumnos CAZAS DEL TESORO Ventajas: Fáciles de crear. Pueden tratar cualquier aspecto del currículo Pueden diseñarse para trabajar individualmente o en grupo. Pueden ser simples o complicadas
  8. 8. ESTRUCTURA DE UNA CAZA DEL TESORO  Introducción  Preguntas  Recursos  La gran pregunta  Evaluación  Créditos CAZAS DEL TESORO Mapa conceptual de Lourdes Domenech
  9. 9. ESTRUCTURA DE UNA CAZA DEL TESORO  Introducción:  Dar información sobre la actividad.  Describir la tarea a realizar.  Trasladar las instrucciones que deben seguir para llevarlas a cabo  Motivar para despertar su interés intentando qu sea atractiva y sugerente CAZAS DEL TESORO
  10. 10. ESTRUCTURA DE UNA CAZA DEL TESORO  Las preguntas:  En este apartado debemos presentar las preguntas o pequeñas actividades a realizar.  Directas. Para pequeños. Con literalidad de respuesta pasadas a preguntas.  Complejas. Para alumnado mayor, comprensión lectora, inferenciales, induzcan a organizar, calcular, simular… De interpretación, aplicación de la información,  Preguntar sobre el por qué (análisis: ¿por qué las cosas ocurren de la manera en que lo hacen?), sobre el cómo (solución de problemas: ¿cómo pueden hacerse mejor?) y sobre el qué hacer (toma de decisiones: ¿qué opción debo escoger?). CAZAS DEL TESORO  El número de preguntas debe variar en función de la complejidad, el nivel y el tiempo.  Tener en cuenta la taxonomía de Bloom.
  11. 11. ESTRUCTURA DE UNA CAZA DEL TESORO  Tipos de preguntas:  Cerradas de recopilación de información: obtener, definir, citar, localizar, inventariar, enumerar y memorizar.  Abiertas para interpretación información. Inferir, exponer, sintetizar, organizar, estructurar, relacionar, comparar y componer.  Abiertas para aplicación de la información: opinar, demostrar, crear, valorar, argumentar, estimar y proponer CAZAS DEL TESORO
  12. 12. ESTRUCTURA DE UNA CAZA DEL TESORO  Recursos:  Listado de enlaces para ayudar a responder las preguntas  Se ofrecen para evitar que se entretengan o pierdan navegando en la Red.  Recurrimos a buscadores especializados o genéricos.  Los enlaces para pequeños deberán ser my concretos, a páginas poco densas. CAZAS DEL TESORO
  13. 13. ESTRUCTURA DE UNA CAZA DEL TESORO  Gran pregunta:  La respuesta no se encuentre directamente en ninguna página de la lista de recursos,  Dependa de las respuestas a las preguntas anteriores y de lo aprendido buscando  Recomendable para alumnado mayor.  Coincidir con un objetivo curricular  Que incida en valores, actitudes, normas …  Reflexiones sobre experiencias personales, sociales CAZAS DEL TESORO
  14. 14. ESTRUCTURA DE UNA CAZA DEL TESORO  Evaluación:  Pautas que se tienen en cuenta  Aclarar cómo se va a realizar y sobre qué  Fijarse en las respuestas, valorarlas  Originalidad  Trabajo equipo  Uso de la tecnología  Corregir en grupo para evaluación formativa  Rúbrica CAZAS DEL TESORO
  15. 15. ESTRUCTURA DE UNA CAZA DEL TESORO  Créditos:  Listado de lugares Web usados  Enlaces a los lugares donde se han tomado imágenes, vídeos, sonidos…  Agradecimientos a personajes de los que hemos tomado información CAZAS DEL TESORO
  16. 16. Ejemplos:  Cazas del Tesoro en Proyecto Hormiga  Páginas alumnado  Curso “Leer en la era digital”  Cazas del tesoro en Aula 21  Cazas del Tesoro en pagina de Isabel Pérez 1  Cazas del Tesoro en pagina de Isabel Pérez 2  Cazas del Tesoro en página de Isabel Pérez 3  Cazas del Tesoro en curso en País Vasco  Cazas del Tesoro en WebQuestCreator 2  Conmemoración 8 de Marzo.  El reciclaje CAZAS DEL TESORO
  17. 17. Consejos:  Identificar el tema y el área de conocimiento.  Las preguntas deben provocar pensamiento reflexivo, no el “copiar y pegar”  Si lo deseas, plantea la gran pregunta  El número de enlaces, según la edad del alumnado.  Fijar un límite de tiempo  Explicitar cómo presentar y compartir el trabajo.  Comprobar que los enlaces sean duraderos.  Prepara la introducción y la evaluación.  Transponer todo ello en un medio digital CAZAS DEL TESORO
  18. 18. Análisis:  Os ofrezco la posibilidad de analizar y compartir vuestros comentarios sobre la siguiente caza del tesoro;  Las bacterias  Intenta fijarte en los diversos apartados que suele tener una caza del tesoro. También en las preguntas.  ¿ Qué le falta ?  ¿ Qué mejoras le harías ?  ¿ Cómo ves la evaluación? ¿ Cómo evaluarías ? CAZAS DEL TESORO
  19. 19. Búsqueda de información  Identificar las palabras clave  Al usar los buscadores hay que tener en cuenta la sintaxis (+/-; * “”)  La búsqueda pueden ser simple o avanzada /idioma, formato del documento, dominio...)  Guarda las direcciones que te interesen para tu actividad (en marcadores del navegador o en una aplicación social delicious, wakelet... CAZAS DEL TESORO
  20. 20. CAZAS DEL TESORO Generar Cazas del Tesoro  Plantillas - descarga - descarga2  En sites de Google  En Moodle - Videotutoriales - Videotutoriales CEJA  Con ExeLearning  Generador de Aula 21  Generador en WebQuestCreator 2 (de pago)  Generador de búsqueda de tesoros QR
  21. 21. CAZAS DEL TESORO Generar Cazas del Tesoro en Sites de Google  Cread un sitio nuevo. Ponedle título según el tema que vayáis a trabajar y dadle el diseño que os guste.  Crear las páginas de la Caza: Introducción, Preguntas, Recursos, La gran Pregunta, Evaluación  Portada: Título de la Caza, Área y nivel, imagen  Introducción: texto motivador, imágenes y/o vídeos.  Preguntas: redactad las preguntas, insertad imágenes  Recursos: listad los recursos y crear enlaces.  La Gran Pregunta: redactad, imágenes, archivo- plantilla.  Evaluación: criterios de evaluación en el propio sites o adjuntad/insertad un archivo de texto.  Créditos. Agradecimientos, imágenes...
  22. 22. CAZAS DEL TESORO Generar Cazas del Tesoro en Moodle  Crea un curso nuevo. Ponedle título según el tema que vayáis a trabajar y dadle el diseño que os guste.  Crear los módulos de la Caza: Introducción, Preguntas, Recursos, La gran Pregunta, Evaluación. Créditos  Portada: Título de la Caza, Área y nivel, imagen  Introducción: texto motivador, imágenes y/o vídeos.  Preguntas: redactad las preguntas, insertad imágenes  Recursos: listad los recursos y crear enlaces.  La Gran Pregunta: redactad, imágenes, archivo- plantilla.  Evaluación: criterios de evaluación en el propio Moodle o adjuntad/insertad un archivo de texto.  Créditos. Agradecimientos, imágenes...
  23. 23. CAZAS DEL TESORO Generar Cazas del Tesoro en ExeLearning  Crea un tema nuevo. Ponedle título según el tema que vayáis a trabajar y dadle el diseño que os guste.  Crear cada uno de los módulos: Introducción, Preguntas, Recursos, La gran Pregunta, Evaluación. Créditos  Buscar imágenes, las preguntas, la gran pregunta, los enlaces, el tipo de evaluación  Rellenar los apartados  Exportarlos a html o SCORM para Moodle
  24. 24. Enlaces  Artículo Jordi Adell  Las Cazas del tesoro, trucos y utilidades  Aplicacionees: Cazas del Tesoro  Cazas del Tesoro. Aula21  Cazas del Tesoro y Webquest: ¿TIC en el aaula ?  Cazas del tesoro: recurso para integrar las TICs  Las Cazas del Tesoro. Taller de Jedi5  Creación de WebQuest y Cazas del tesoro. A. Valero.  Cazas del Tesoro. Lourdes Domenech. CNICE  Cómo hacer una Caza del Tesoro Con una Caza.. Lourdes Domenech CAZAS DEL TESORO
  25. 25. http://www.proyectohormiga.org http://www.facebook.com/dasava @dasava dasava[arroba]gmail.com CAZAS DEL TESORO Imágenes de QUINO (qepd)

×