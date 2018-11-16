Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LG 49UJ634V 49" 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Wi-Fi Black LED TV - LED TVs (124.5 cm (49"), 4K Ultra HD, 3840 x 2160 pixels, LED, F...
Please continue to the next page
Description this Product Please continue to the next page
if you want to Buy this Product, click link in the last page
Click this link : https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B071YDXJ58?tag=millarsshoest- 21 if you want to Buy this Product OR
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

LG 49UJ634V 49 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Wi-Fi Black LED TV - LED TVs (124.5 cm (49) 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 pixels LED Flat 169)

17 views

Published on

LG 49UJ634V 49

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

LG 49UJ634V 49 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Wi-Fi Black LED TV - LED TVs (124.5 cm (49) 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 pixels LED Flat 169)

  1. 1. LG 49UJ634V 49" 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Wi-Fi Black LED TV - LED TVs (124.5 cm (49"), 4K Ultra HD, 3840 x 2160 pixels, LED, Flat, 16:9)
  2. 2. Please continue to the next page
  3. 3. Description this Product Please continue to the next page
  4. 4. if you want to Buy this Product, click link in the last page
  5. 5. Click this link : https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B071YDXJ58?tag=millarsshoest- 21 if you want to Buy this Product OR

×