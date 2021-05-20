Receptores soluciones

Successfully reported this slideshow.
S O L U C I O N E S PREGUNTAS RECEPTORES
R E S P U E S T A S . D I A P O S I T I V A 0 1 . P R E G U N T A S G E N E R A L E S .
RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 01. Preguntas generales.  Ejercicio 01. Define receptor (receptor sensorial) y estímulo.  Ejerci...
RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 01. Preguntas generales.  Ejercicio 01. Estímulo es cualquier información que podemos captar (del...
RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 01. Preguntas generales.  Ejercicio 02.a.
RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 01. Preguntas generales.  Ejercicio 02.b. Elegir tres de los siguientes: - Quimiorreceptores, det...
RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 01. Preguntas generales.  Ejercicio 03.
RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 01. Preguntas generales.  Ejercicio 03. Otra forma de responder:  1. Captar la información.  2....
RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 01. Preguntas generales.  Ejercicio 04. Según los estudios de Paul Ekman, un investigador califor...
R E S P U E S T A S . D I A P O S I T I V A 0 2 . S E N T I D O D E L T A C T O .
RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 02. Sentido del tacto.  Ejercicio 05. Indica las dos capas que componen la piel ¿En cuál de ellas...
RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 02. Sentido del tacto.  Ejercicio 05. La piel está constituida por dos capas: una superficial o e...
RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 02. Sentido del tacto.  Ejercicio 06. Los siguientes receptores los encontramos en la dermis, la ...
RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 02. Sentido del tacto.  Ejercicio 07. El límite de la dermis con la epidermis es ondulado, forman...
RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 02. Sentido del tacto.  Ejercicio 08. Melanina. En la imagen de la pregunta 05 podemos observar l...
R E S P U E S T A S . D I A P O S I T I V A 0 3 . S E N T I D O D E L O L F A T O Y D E L G U S T O .
RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 03. Sentido del olfato y del gusto.  Ejercicio 09. ¿Qué nombre recibe el tejido epitelial que rec...
RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 03. Sentido del olfato y del gusto.  Ejercicio 09. El interior de las fosas nasales se halla recu...
RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 03. Sentido del olfato y del gusto.  Ejercicio 10. En la mucosa lingual aparecen unas elevaciones...
RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 03. Sentido del olfato y del gusto.  Ejercicio 11. En el hombre sólo se conocen cinco tipos de sa...
R E S P U E S T A S . D I A P O S I T I V A 0 4 . S E N T I D O D E L A V I S T A .
RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 04. Sentido de la vista.  Ejercicio 12. Elabora un dibujo del globo ocular señalando al menos die...
RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 04. Sentido de la vista.  Ejercicio 12. Observar las imágenes de las siguientes dispositivas. Sol...
Globo ocular I.
Globo ocular II. Córnea Nervio óptico Fóvea Retina Esclerótica Coroides Cristalino Iris Pupila (orificio en el centro del ...
RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 04. Sentido de la vista.  Ejercicio 13. Santiago Ramón y Cajal.
RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 04. Sentido de la vista.  Ejercicio 14. Los receptores visuales (fotorreceptores) contienen pigme...
RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 04. Sentido de la vista.  Ejercicio 15. La fóvea es la zona de máxima agudeza visual al presentar...
RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 04. Sentido de la vista.  Ejercicio 16. Los órganos anejos protegen y auxilian al ojo en su funci...
RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 04. Sentido de la vista.  Ejercicio 17. La conjuntivitis se produce por la inflamación del tejido...
La conjuntiva se trata de una membrana mucosa que reviste la cara interior de los dos párpados y que incluso se prolonga u...
R E S P U E S T A S . D I A P O S I T I V A 0 5 . S E N T I D O D E L O Í D O .
RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 05. Sentido del oído.  Ejercicio 18. Identifica en un dibujo las tres partes que podemos reconoce...
RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 05. Sentido del oído.  Ejercicio 18. Quedan claramente identificadas en la siguiente imagen.
RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 05. Sentido del oído.  Ejercicio 19. Identificamos distintas partes y las zonas donde se encuentr...
Lo que hay que saber ubicar.  En el oído externo:  Oreja.  Conducto auditivo.  En el oído medio:  Tímpano.  Huesecil...
RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 05. Sentido del oído.  Ejercicio 20. Tanto en un laberinto como en otro (óseo y membranoso) disti...
RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 05. Sentido del oído.  Ejercicio 21. Las dos sensaciones de equilibrio detectadas son la de equil...
Sensación de equilibrio estático La mácula es el órgano encargado de responder a la sensación de equilibrio estático. Tien...
Sensación de equilibrio dinámico. La cúpula es una sustancia gelatinosa dentro de la cual encontramos un conjunto de fibra...
RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 05. Sentido del oído.  Ejercicio 22. Conviene repasar este ejercicio con las imágenes del ejercic...
  1. 1. S O L U C I O N E S PREGUNTAS RECEPTORES
  2. 2. R E S P U E S T A S . D I A P O S I T I V A 0 1 . P R E G U N T A S G E N E R A L E S .
  3. 3. RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 01. Preguntas generales.  Ejercicio 01. Define receptor (receptor sensorial) y estímulo.  Ejercicio 02.a. ¿Qué tipos de receptores sensoriales encontramos en función de su localización: dentro o en la superficie del cuerpo?  Ejercicio 02.b. ¿Y en función del tipo de estímulo que detectan? Indica al menos tres tipos diferentes y dónde puedes encontrarlos.  Ejercicio 03. Elabora un diagrama que permita entender el conjunto de procesos y órganos implicados desde que se capta un estímulo hasta que se elabora una respuesta. Se valorará que sea lo más completo posible pero deberá contener al menos cinco nodos  Ejercicio 04. Cita las seis emociones básicas de Paul Elkman.
  4. 4. RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 01. Preguntas generales.  Ejercicio 01. Estímulo es cualquier información que podemos captar (del medio interno y externo) y a partir de ella elaborar una respuesta. Encontramos estímulos físicos, químicos y biológicos. Los receptores sensoriales son células que reciben información del medio (interno y externo) y la transforman en forma de impulsos nerviosos.
  5. 5. RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 01. Preguntas generales.  Ejercicio 02.a.
  6. 6. RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 01. Preguntas generales.  Ejercicio 02.b. Elegir tres de los siguientes: - Quimiorreceptores, detectan sustancias químicas disueltas. Los encontramos en la nariz o en la lengua. - Mecanorreceptores, detectan estímulos físicos como presión y ondas sonoras. Los encontramos en la piel y en el oído. - Fotorreceptores, son sensibles a la luz. Se localizan en la retina del ojo. - Termorreceptores, detectan variaciones de temperatura. Se localizan el la piel. - Nociceptores, detectan estímulos que nos generan dolor (por ejemplo una gran presión). Están repartidos por todo el cuerpo.
  7. 7. RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 01. Preguntas generales.  Ejercicio 03.
  8. 8. RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 01. Preguntas generales.  Ejercicio 03. Otra forma de responder:  1. Captar la información.  2. Transmitir la información (por una neurona sensitiva).  3. Procesar la información y elaborar una respuesta.  4. Transmitir la respuesta (por una neurona motora o glandular).  5. Realizar la respuesta (en un efector: un músculo o una glándula).
  9. 9. RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 01. Preguntas generales.  Ejercicio 04. Según los estudios de Paul Ekman, un investigador californiano que ha dedicado más de 50 años al estudio de las emociones, y tras haber analizado todo tipo de culturas alrededor del mundo ha llegado a la conclusión de que existen seis emociones básicas: tristeza, enfado, alegría, miedo, asco y sorpresa.
  10. 10. R E S P U E S T A S . D I A P O S I T I V A 0 2 . S E N T I D O D E L T A C T O .
  11. 11. RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 02. Sentido del tacto.  Ejercicio 05. Indica las dos capas que componen la piel ¿En cuál de ellas se encuentran los vasos sanguíneos y los receptores responsables del tacto?  Ejercicio 06. Los receptores táctiles son terminaciones nerviosas libres o encapsuladas en tejido conjuntivo que nos permiten percibir diversas sensaciones. Indica qué tipo de estímulos detectan los siguientes receptores:  Corpúsculos de Ruffini.  Corpúsculos de Meissner.  Corpúsculos de Krause.  Corpúsculos de Vater-Pacini.  Ejercicio 07. La capa más superficial está formada por un tejido epitelial de varias capas o estratos de células por eso recibe el nombre de epitelio pluriestratificado. Las células de la capa basal se reproducen constantemente empujando constantemente a las capas superiores. Su límite con la dermis es ondulado formando unos salientes que se denominan <papilas dérmicas> ¿Puedes identificarlas con una imagen?  Ejercicio 08. Las células de la piel se encuentran impregnadas de un pigmento que les da color ¿Qué nombre recibe esta sustancia?
  12. 12. RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 02. Sentido del tacto.  Ejercicio 05. La piel está constituida por dos capas: una superficial o epidermis y otra profunda de mucho mayor espesor, la dermis. La dermis está formada principalmente por tejido conjuntivo. En ella se localizan los receptores responsables del tacto, las glándulas y los vasos sanguíneos. En la imagen siguiente puede observarse.
  13. 13. RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 02. Sentido del tacto.  Ejercicio 06. Los siguientes receptores los encontramos en la dermis, la capa más interna de la piel.  Corpúsculos de Ruffini, detectan calor.  Corpúsculos de Meissner, son sensibles al contacto.  Corpúsculos de Krause, detectan frío.  Corpúsculos de Vater-Pacini, son sensibles a las variaciones de presión.
  14. 14. RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 02. Sentido del tacto.  Ejercicio 07. El límite de la dermis con la epidermis es ondulado, formando unos salientes o digitaciones (papilas dérmicas). Imagen de la epidermis. Esta misma estructura se puede reconocer en la imagen del ejercicio 05.
  15. 15. RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 02. Sentido del tacto.  Ejercicio 08. Melanina. En la imagen de la pregunta 05 podemos observar los melanocitos que generan esta sustancia.
  16. 16. R E S P U E S T A S . D I A P O S I T I V A 0 3 . S E N T I D O D E L O L F A T O Y D E L G U S T O .
  17. 17. RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 03. Sentido del olfato y del gusto.  Ejercicio 09. ¿Qué nombre recibe el tejido epitelial que recubre las fosas nasales? Explica los dos tipos de mucosa que encontramos explicando la función que presenta cada una de ellas.  Ejercicio 10. En la mucosa de la lengua encontramos unos repliegues que se conocen como papilas gustativas. Algunas de ellas, como las caliciformes y las fungiformes, presentan receptores agrupados en una estructura que se conoce como botón gustativo. Ilustra estos tres conceptos en un dibujo dejando clara la diferencia entre papila, botón y poro gustativo.  Ejercicio 11. Existen receptores para cada uno de los sabores. Enumera los cinco tipos de sabores que somos capaces de detectar.
  18. 18. RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 03. Sentido del olfato y del gusto.  Ejercicio 09. El interior de las fosas nasales se halla recubierto por una membrana mucosa denominada pituitaria. Se distinguen dos regiones: la pituitaria roja y la amarilla.  La pituitaria roja, tiene por misión calentar el aire inspirado y limpiarlo de partículas de polvo que quedan retenidas en los cilios y el moco segregado.  La pituitaria amarilla, presenta los receptores olfativos.
  19. 19. RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 03. Sentido del olfato y del gusto.  Ejercicio 10. En la mucosa lingual aparecen unas elevaciones o salientes (papilas linguales). Sólo algunas de ellas albergan los receptores gustativos. El sentido del gusto se percibe gracias a unas estructuras ovaladas, los botones gustativos de las papilas. No es lo mismo el botón gustativo que la papila gustativa. En la imagen siguiente se puede observar.
  20. 20. RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 03. Sentido del olfato y del gusto.  Ejercicio 11. En el hombre sólo se conocen cinco tipos de sabores puros: amargo, dulce, salado, agrio y umami (sabroso), diciendo que es insípida una sustancia que no tiene sabor. CURIOSIDAD: Lo cierto es que nos parece que existe un mayor número de sabores, debido a la comunicación que se establece entre las fosas nasales y la boca, confundiendo las sensaciones del gusto y del olfato.
  21. 21. R E S P U E S T A S . D I A P O S I T I V A 0 4 . S E N T I D O D E L A V I S T A .
  22. 22. RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 04. Sentido de la vista.  Ejercicio 12. Elabora un dibujo del globo ocular señalando al menos diez elementos.  Ejercicio 13. El globo ocular que has dibujado presenta varias capas o túnicas que conforman la estructura del ojo. Una de esas capas, la retina, fue extensamente estudiada por un científico español muy conocido. Busca su nombre.  Ejercicio 14. En la retina encontramos además los principales receptores responsables de la visión. Captan la luz que reflejan los objetos y producen impulsos nerviosos por el nervio óptico hacia el cerebro ¿Qué nombre reciben estos receptores y qué tipo de estímulos capta cada uno de ellos? ¿Cuál de ellos se encuentra en mayor cantidad?  Ejercicio 15. ¿Qué es la fóvea y qué otro nombre recibe?  Ejercicio 16. ¿Qué otros elementos anexos al globo ocular encontramos que aunque no intervienen directamente en la visión lo protegen y permiten su movimiento?  Ejercicio 17. ¿Puedes explicar en qué consiste el fenómeno de la conjuntivitis? ¿Sabrías ubicar la conjuntiva en la imagen del globo ocular anterior (ejercicio 12)?
  23. 23. RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 04. Sentido de la vista.  Ejercicio 12. Observar las imágenes de las siguientes dispositivas. Solo habría que saber ubicarlas, no describirlas.
  24. 24. Globo ocular I.
  25. 25. Globo ocular II. Córnea Nervio óptico Fóvea Retina Esclerótica Coroides Cristalino Iris Pupila (orificio en el centro del iris) Punto ciego Músculos ciliares Humor vítreo (contenido del globo ocular)
  26. 26. RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 04. Sentido de la vista.  Ejercicio 13. Santiago Ramón y Cajal.
  27. 27. RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 04. Sentido de la vista.  Ejercicio 14. Los receptores visuales (fotorreceptores) contienen pigmentos fotosensibles. Son los bastones y los conos. Los bastones son mucho más numerosos y funcionan mejor con luz diurna. Los conos, por su parte, son responsables de la visión en color (agudeza visual).
  28. 28. RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 04. Sentido de la vista.  Ejercicio 15. La fóvea es la zona de máxima agudeza visual al presentar gran cantidad de conos. También se conoce como mancha amarilla. En la imagen del ejercicio 12 la puedes encontrar. Aparece justo encima del punto ciego, lugar donde el nervio óptico abandona el ojo. Se le conoce como punto ciego debido a la ausencia de receptores.
  29. 29. RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 04. Sentido de la vista.  Ejercicio 16. Los órganos anejos protegen y auxilian al ojo en su función:  Algunos son protectores (cejas, pestañas, párpados). También encontramos otro como:  el aparato lacrimal, no permite que la córnea se deseque.  aparato motor, permite dirigir la mirada en diferentes direcciones.  la conjuntiva, reviste la cara interior de los dos párpados.
  30. 30. RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 04. Sentido de la vista.  Ejercicio 17. La conjuntivitis se produce por la inflamación del tejido conjuntivo de la esclerótica. Nota (no estudiar): No lo confundáis con la inflamación de los folículos pilosos de las pestañas y de las glándulas sebáceas (orzuelo, causada por el Staphylococcus aureus). En la siguiente imagen queda señalada. Intenta ubicarla en la imagen del “Globo ocular II” del ejercicio 12.
  31. 31. La conjuntiva se trata de una membrana mucosa que reviste la cara interior de los dos párpados y que incluso se prolonga un poco más hacia atrás tapizando la esclerótica. Aparece en la imagen en colores amarillo, rojo y verde.
  32. 32. R E S P U E S T A S . D I A P O S I T I V A 0 5 . S E N T I D O D E L O Í D O .
  33. 33. RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 05. Sentido del oído.  Ejercicio 18. Identifica en un dibujo las tres partes que podemos reconocer: oído externo, oído medio y oído interno.  Ejercicio 19. Sitúa en la imagen anterior al menos ocho elementos reconociendo en cuál de las tres partes se encuentran.  Ejercicio 20. En el oído interno se encuentran dos partes diferenciadas: el laberinto óseo y el laberinto membranoso. En general, el laberinto membranoso es una réplica interior del primero rellena de endolinfa ¿Qué tres partes distinguimos en estos laberintos?  Ejercicio 21. Cuando movemos la cabeza se desplaza la endolinfa que rellena el laberinto membranoso. Este movimiento es captado por los receptores adecuados y transformado en impulsos nerviosos que envían la información de estos movimientos al cerebro ¿Qué dos sensaciones de equilibrio percibimos y en qué parte del oído se detecta cada una de ellas?  Ejercicio 22. Los receptores acústicos se encuentran en el órgano de Corti del caracol, una estructura enrollada en espiral del oído interno. Convierte la vibración provocada por la onda sonora en un impulso nervioso que se envía al cerebro. Indica los distintos elementos del oído que intervienen en la sensación de la audición, desde la captación del sonido hasta la transmisión del impulso nervioso por el nervio auditivo.
  34. 34. RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 05. Sentido del oído.  Ejercicio 18. Quedan claramente identificadas en la siguiente imagen.
  35. 35. RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 05. Sentido del oído.  Ejercicio 19. Identificamos distintas partes y las zonas donde se encuentran (externa, media e interna) en las siguiente imágenes.
  36. 36. Lo que hay que saber ubicar.  En el oído externo:  Oreja.  Conducto auditivo.  En el oído medio:  Tímpano.  Huesecillos del oído.  En el oído interno:  Conductos semicirculares.  Caracol.  Nervio auditivo.
  37. 37. RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 05. Sentido del oído.  Ejercicio 20. Tanto en un laberinto como en otro (óseo y membranoso) distinguimos tres partes: conductos semicirculares (1), vestíbulo (2) y caracol o cóclea (3). Nota (no entra): El aparato vestibular está formado por el vestíbulo y los canales semicirculares. Además el vestíbulo está formada por el utrículo y el sáculo. Intenta ubicarlos en la imagen anterior.
  38. 38. RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 05. Sentido del oído.  Ejercicio 21. Las dos sensaciones de equilibrio detectadas son la de equilibrio estático (1) y de equilibrio dinámico (2). (1) La primera se relaciona con cambios en la vertical del cuerpo (de pie, sentados, agachados, boca arriba, boca abajo, etc.). Se detecta a partir de unas células en la pared del utrículo y del sáculo. (2) La segunda con la detección de movimiento angular. Se detecta en unas dilataciones o ampollas a la salida de los canales semicirculares. Con las siguientes imágenes se entiende mejor.
  39. 39. Sensación de equilibrio estático La mácula es el órgano encargado de responder a la sensación de equilibrio estático. Tiene una placa gelatinosa,sobre la cual se pueden encontrar pequeños corpúsculos de carbonato cálcico (otolitos). De esta forma al mover la cabeza los cristales se desplazan por gravedad y se aumenta la presión sobre los pelos sensibles generando una señal nerviosa.
  40. 40. Sensación de equilibrio dinámico. La cúpula es una sustancia gelatinosa dentro de la cual encontramos un conjunto de fibras sensibles en forma de pelos. Cualquier cambio brusco de velocidad provoca el movimiento de la endolinfa, que desvía la placa gelatinosa. Al desplazarse la cúpula las fibras sensibles experimentan una desviación generando la señal nerviosa.
  41. 41. RESPUESTAS. Diapositiva 05. Sentido del oído.  Ejercicio 22. Conviene repasar este ejercicio con las imágenes del ejercicio 19 delante. 1. El pabellón auditivo capta los sonidos y los conduce por el canal auditivo hasta el tímpano. 2. Cuando el tímpano recibe las ondas sonoras, éstas se transmiten a través de la cadena de huesecillos al caracol del oído interno. 3. El movimiento de la perilinfa del caracol provoca el movimiento de la endolinfa de este mismo órgano. La endolinfa baña el órgano de Corti en la parte más interna del caracol por eso el movimiento de la endolinfa excita las células del órgano de Corti. En la siguiente imagen se puede ver un corte del caracol. La cámara superior e inferior contienen perilinfa y la más interna (cámara media), con endolinfa y el órgano de Corti.

×