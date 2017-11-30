Page 1 Digital design with FPGA project(ECE501) on Design of Low-Error 10-Bit Fixed-Width Modified Booth Multiplier VELLOR...
Page 2 ABSTRACT: Low error compensation method for a modified Booth fixed-width multiplier that receives a W-bit input and...
Page 3 Table of Contents Introduction........................................................................................
Page 4 INTRODUCTION IN many multimedia and digital-signal processing (DSP) applications, multiplication operations have th...
Page 5 DESIGN METHODOLOGY: Here booth encoder circuit used as a booth multiplier. Booth multiplier circuit will help to re...
Page 6 Below table represents partial product for each encoded y with w = 10 (pi,j : partial product bit, and n : negation...
Page 7 Fig.3: Carry propagation path  Compute the approximate carry value from LPminor and add the approximate carry valu...
Page 8 . Table.2: Expected values of LP’minor for all combintions of y’’ where W=10 Notice that is always zero for the thr...
Page 9 Fig.4: Karnagh map for a_carry_0 and a_carry_1 Finally, the expressions for a_carry_0 and a_carry_1 are given as  ...
Fig.5: Fixed-width multiplier keeping one column in LP for W =10
Page 11 VERILOG CODE: Verilog code for Full Adder: module fa_df (a,b,c,s,co); input a,b,c; output s,co; assign s= (a^b)^c;...
Page 12 //yd[0]= -2*temp[10])+temp[9]+temp[8]; for (i=0;i<w/2;i=i+1) begin case({temp[2*i+2],temp[2*i+1],temp[2*i]}) 3'b00...
Page 13 for (j=0;j<w/2;j=j+1) begin case(yd[j]) 3'b000:p[j]=(11'b00000000000); 3'b001:p[j]={x[9],x}; 3'b101:p[j]=(~{x[9],x...
Page 14 ha_df h0(p0[8],p1[6],w[0],w[1]); ha_df h1(p0[9],p1[7],w[2],w[3]); ha_df h2(p0[10],p1[8],w[4],w[5]); ha_df h3(~p0[1...
Page 15 fa_df f21(w[72],w[56],w[57],PL[13],w[73]); fa_df f22(w[73],w[58],w[59],PL[14],w[74]); fa_df f23(w[74],w[60],w[61],...
Page 16 y= 10'b 0001100111; #20 x= 10'b 001001000; y= 10'b 1001001001; end initial begin $display ("x, y, PL"); $monitor (...
Page 17 Fig.7: RTL of mod_booth_encode
Page 18 Fig.8: RTL of w_10 Fig.9: RTL of fa_df
Page 19 Fig.10: RTL of ha_df Fig.11: Technology mapping of main_w10_mul
Page 20 Fig.12: Technology mapping of mod_booth_encode
Page 21 Fig.13: Technology mapping of w_10 Fig.14: Simulation of main_w10_mul_test Conclusion An error compensation method...
Page 22 the proposed error compensation method.. By simulations, it was shown that about 35% area and power consumption ca...
  1. 1. Page 1 Digital design with FPGA project(ECE501) on Design of Low-Error 10-Bit Fixed-Width Modified Booth Multiplier VELLORE INSTITUE OF TECHNOLOGY SCHOOL OF ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT OF MICRO AND NANOELECTRONICS Project Guide: Prof. Sivanantham S Team members: SATYAPRIYA DEY 17MVD0031 RENUKA POOJA K G 17MVD0060 SHAH DARSHIL 17MVD0091
  2. 2. Page 2 ABSTRACT: Low error compensation method for a modified Booth fixed-width multiplier that receives a W-bit input and produces a W-bit product was proposed. To efficiently compensate for the quantization error, Booth encoder outputs are used for the generation of error compensation bias. The truncated bits are divided into two groups depending upon their effects on the quantization error. Then, different error compensation methods are applied to each group. By simulations, it is shown that quantization error can be reduced by the proposed error compensation method compared with the existing method with approximately the same hardware overhead (disadvantage) in the bias generation circuit. It is also shown that the proposed method also reduces the area and power consumption of a multiplier compared with the ideal multiplier.
  3. 3. Page 3 Table of Contents Introduction.................................................................................................................................................4 Objectives.....................................................................................................................................................4 Design Methodology: ..................................................................................................................................5 Verilog code:..............................................................................................................................................11 Results........................................................................................................................................................16 Conclusion .................................................................................................................................................21 References:.................................................................................................................................................22
  4. 4. Page 4 INTRODUCTION IN many multimedia and digital-signal processing (DSP) applications, multiplication operations have the fixed width property. That is, their input data and output results should have the same bit width. For example, for W-bit multiplicand and W -bit multiplier the product is (2W-1)-bit and result is quantized to W-bits by eliminating the (W-1) least-significant bits (LSBs).In typical fixed-width multipliers, the adder cells required for the computation of the (W- 1) LSBs are omitted and appropriate biases are introduced to the retained adder cells. When a W-bit multiplier is a constant, the constant multiplication can be carried out by adding the partial product terms corresponding to the nonzero bit positions in the constant multiplier. To reduce the area and power consumption, the constant coefficient can be encoded such that it contains the fewest number of nonzero bits. In the paper, an efficient fixed-width modified Booth multiplier design method was presented. To efficiently compensate for the quantization error with reduced hardware complexity, Booth encoder outputs are used to generate the compensation bias. Also, the truncated bits are divided into two groups that are major group and minor group, depending upon their effects on the quantization error. OBJECTIVES Our objective is to create a 10-bit fixed width modified booth multiplier with low quantization error. The “Design of Low-Error Fixed-Width Modified Booth Multiplier” by Kyung-Ju Cho, Kwang-Chul Lee, Jin-Gyun Chung, Member, IEEE, and Keshab K. Parhi, Fellow, IEEE is used as the reference paper. Simulation was done using Modelsim Altera Starter edition ,RTL and Technology map was done using Quartus II. Finally the code was synthesized using Cyclone IV E, DE2-115 kit.
  5. 5. Page 5 DESIGN METHODOLOGY: Here booth encoder circuit used as a booth multiplier. Booth multiplier circuit will help to reduce in the generation of partial product. Hence we have used a Radix-4 based advanced booth multiplier. Representation of 2’s complement For modified Booth coding, a “0” must always be concatenated to the right of, and W should be even. Consider the multiplication of two 2’s complement W-bit numbers X and Y Grouping of multiplier bits for W=10 Fig.1: Encoding of y to form y’ Partial products for modified Booth multiplier can be divided into MP and LP to generate error compensation bias more efficiently. LP can be further divided into LPmajor and LPminor.
  6. 6. Page 6 Below table represents partial product for each encoded y with w = 10 (pi,j : partial product bit, and n : negation) Table.1: All possible cobinations of x for different values of y’  Divide LP into LPmajor and LPminor. Below figure is shown for MP and LP products of modified Booth multiplier with W = 10 Fig.2: Grouping of the partial products into MP and LP
  7. 7. Page 7 Fig.3: Carry propagation path  Compute the approximate carry value from LPminor and add the approximate carry value to LPmajor.  it can be shown that only the following three 8-bit numbers can have  Y”3 Y”2 Y”1 Y”0 = 0001 :  0000000001 -> Y’4 Y’3 Y’2 Y’1 Y’0 =00001  1111111111 -> Y’4 Y’3 Y’2 Y’1 Y’0 =00001’  1111111110 -> Y’4 Y’3 Y’2 Y’1 Y’0 =00002’ Assume that each X bit of input has uniform probability distribution. Then, the expected value of xi is Thus, rounded value of for each of the three cases can be computed as follows: Where {t}r means rounding operation for t.
  8. 8. Page 8 . Table.2: Expected values of LP’minor for all combintions of y’’ where W=10 Notice that is always zero for the three numbers with Y”3 Y”2 Y”1 Y”0 = 0001.  In other words, Y”3 do not have any effect on since no element of the partial product corresponding to Y”3 is included in LPminor. The value of is determined by the coded multiplier coefficient. To determine error compensation bias more accurately,{ }r is computed for each . Then, approximate carry generation circuit can be designed based on the computed values. Below table represents the rounded values for carries: Table.3: a_carry encoding
  9. 9. Page 9 Fig.4: Karnagh map for a_carry_0 and a_carry_1 Finally, the expressions for a_carry_0 and a_carry_1 are given as  The carry value obtained from the addition is the desired error compensation bias.  Approximate carry generation Module which will help to speed up the operation of fixed width booth multiplier
  10. 10. Page 10 Fig.5: Fixed-width multiplier keeping one column in LP for W =10
  11. 11. Page 11 VERILOG CODE: Verilog code for Full Adder: module fa_df (a,b,c,s,co); input a,b,c; output s,co; assign s= (a^b)^c; assign co= ((a^b)&c)|(a&b); endmodule Verilog code for Half Adder: module ha_df(a,b,s,c); input a,b; output s,c; assign s=a^b; assign c=a&b; endmodule Verilog code for Sub module: module mod_booth_encode (x,y,n0,ydd,pp0,pp1,pp2,pp3,pp4,a_carry_0,a_carry_1); parameter w=10; input [w-1:0]x,y; output reg a_carry_0,a_carry_1; output reg [(w/2)-1:0]n0; output reg [(w/2)-1:0]ydd; output reg [10:0]pp0,pp1,pp2,pp3,pp4; reg [w:0] temp; reg[2:0]yd[(w/2)-1:0]; reg [w:0]p[(w/2)-1:0]; integer i,j; always @ (x or y) begin temp[0]=1'b0; temp[w:1]=y; //yd[0]= -2*temp[w-8])+temp[w-9]+temp[w-w]; //yd[0]= -2*temp[4])+temp[3]+temp[2]; //yd[0]= -2*temp[6])+temp[5]+temp[4]; //yd[0]= -2*temp[8])+temp[7]+temp[6];
  12. 12. Page 12 //yd[0]= -2*temp[10])+temp[9]+temp[8]; for (i=0;i<w/2;i=i+1) begin case({temp[2*i+2],temp[2*i+1],temp[2*i]}) 3'b000: begin yd[i]=3'b000; n0[i]=1'b0; end 3'b001: begin yd[i]=3'b001; n0[i]=1'b0; end 3'b010: begin yd[i]=3'b001; n0[i]=1'b0; end 3'b011: begin yd[i]=3'b010; n0[i]=1'b0; end 3'b100: begin yd[i]=3'b110; n0[i]=1'b1; end 3'b101: begin yd[i]=3'b101; n0[i]=1'b1; end 3'b110: begin yd[i]=3'b101; n0[i]=1'b1; end 3'b111: begin yd[i]=3'b000; n0[i]=1'b0; end default:begin yd[i]=3'b000; n0[i]=1'b0; end endcase
  13. 13. Page 13 for (j=0;j<w/2;j=j+1) begin case(yd[j]) 3'b000:p[j]=(11'b00000000000); 3'b001:p[j]={x[9],x}; 3'b101:p[j]=(~{x[9],x}); 3'b010:p[j]={x,1'b0}; 3'b110:p[j]=(~{x,1'b0}); default:p[j]=(11'b00000000000); endcase if(yd[j]==3'b000) ydd[j]=1'b0; else ydd[j]=1'b1; end end pp0=p[0]; pp1=p[1]; pp2=p[2]; pp3=p[3]; pp4=p[4]; a_carry_0=ydd[3]|ydd[2]|ydd[1]|ydd[0]; a_carry_1=(ydd[3]&(ydd[2]&(ydd[1]|ydd[0])))|(ydd[1]&(ydd[0]&(ydd[3]|ydd[2]))); end endmodule Verilog code for Sub module: module w10_mul (p0,p1,p2,p3,p4,a_carry_0,a_carry_1,PL); //mod_booth_encode (x,y,n0,ydd,pp0,pp1,pp2,pp3,pp4,a_carry_0,a_carry_1); input[10:0]p0; input[10:0]p1; input[10:0]p2; input[10:0]p3; input[10:0]p4; input a_carry_0,a_carry_1; output [18:9]PL; wire [78:0]w;
  14. 14. Page 14 ha_df h0(p0[8],p1[6],w[0],w[1]); ha_df h1(p0[9],p1[7],w[2],w[3]); ha_df h2(p0[10],p1[8],w[4],w[5]); ha_df h3(~p0[10],~p1[9],w[6],w[7]); ha_df h4(p1[9],~p1[10],w[8],w[9]); fa_df ff0(p2[4],w[0],a_carry_0,w[13],w[14]); fa_df f0(p2[5],w[1],w[2],w[15],w[16]); fa_df f1(p2[6],w[3],w[4],w[17],w[18]); fa_df f2(p2[7],w[5],w[6],w[19],w[20]); fa_df f3(p2[8],w[7],w[8],w[21],w[22]); ha_df h5(w[9],~p2[9],w[23],w[24]); ha_df h6(p2[9],~p2[10],w[25],w[26]); fa_df ff1(p3[2],w[13],a_carry_1,w[28],w[29]); fa_df fq0(p3[3],w[14],w[15],w[30],w[31]); fa_df fq2(p3[4],w[16],w[17],w[32],w[33]); fa_df f4(p3[5],w[18],w[19],w[34],w[35]); fa_df f6(p3[6],w[20],w[21],w[36],w[37]); fa_df f8(p3[7],w[22],w[23],w[38],w[39]); fa_df f10(p3[8],w[24],w[25],w[40],w[41]); ha_df h7(w[26],~p3[9],w[42],w[43]); ha_df h8(p3[9],~p3[10],w[44],w[45]); ha_df ff2(p4[0],w[28],w[47],w[48]); fa_df fw1(p4[1],w[29],w[30],w[49],w[50]); fa_df fw3(p4[2],w[31],w[32],w[51],w[52]); fa_df f5(p4[3],w[33],w[34],w[53],w[54]); fa_df f7(p4[4],w[35],w[36],w[55],w[56]); fa_df f9(p4[5],w[37],w[38],w[57],w[58]); fa_df f11(p4[6],w[39],w[40],w[59],w[60]); fa_df f13(p4[7],w[41],w[42],w[61],w[62]); fa_df f15(p4[8],w[43],w[44],w[63],w[64]); ha_df h9(w[45],~p4[9],w[65],w[66]); ha_df h10(p4[9],~p4[10],w[67],w[68]); ha_df h11(w[48],w[49],PL[9],w[69]); fa_df f18(w[69],w[50],w[51],PL[10],w[70]); fa_df f19(w[70],w[52],w[53],PL[11],w[71]); fa_df f20(w[71],w[54],w[55],PL[12],w[72]);
  15. 15. Page 15 fa_df f21(w[72],w[56],w[57],PL[13],w[73]); fa_df f22(w[73],w[58],w[59],PL[14],w[74]); fa_df f23(w[74],w[60],w[61],PL[15],w[75]); fa_df f24(w[75],w[62],w[63],PL[16],w[76]); fa_df f25(w[76],w[64],w[65],PL[17],w[77]); fa_df f26(w[77],w[66],w[67],PL[18],w[78]); endmodule Main module: module main_w10_mul (x,y,PL); input [9:0] x,y; output [18:9]PL; wire[4:0]n0; wire[10:0]pm0; wire[10:0]pm1; wire[10:0]pm2; wire[10:0]pm3; wire[10:0]pm4; wire [4:0]ydd; wire a_carry_0,a_carry_1; mod_booth_encode mod1 (x,y,n0,ydd,pm0,pm1,pm2,pm3,pm4,a_carry_0,a_carry_1); w10_mul mod2(pm0,pm1,pm2,pm3,pm4,a_carry_0,a_carry_1,PL); endmodule Test bench module main_w10_mul_test(); reg [9:0] x,y; wire [18:9]PL; main_w10_mul qw1(x,y,PL); initial begin x=10'b 1111111111; y=10'b 0100000001; #20 y=10'b 1001010000; #20 x= 10'b 001000000; y= 10'b 0111111111; #20 x= 10'b 1000101011; y= 10'b 1000001001; #20 x= 10'b 001000000;
  16. 16. Page 16 y= 10'b 0001100111; #20 x= 10'b 001001000; y= 10'b 1001001001; end initial begin $display ("x, y, PL"); $monitor ("%b,%b,%b", x,y,PL); end endmodule RESULTS: Fig.6: RTL Schematic of main_w10_mul
  17. 17. Page 17 Fig.7: RTL of mod_booth_encode
  18. 18. Page 18 Fig.8: RTL of w_10 Fig.9: RTL of fa_df
  19. 19. Page 19 Fig.10: RTL of ha_df Fig.11: Technology mapping of main_w10_mul
  20. 20. Page 20 Fig.12: Technology mapping of mod_booth_encode
  21. 21. Page 21 Fig.13: Technology mapping of w_10 Fig.14: Simulation of main_w10_mul_test Conclusion An error compensation method for modified Booth fixed-width multiplier was proposed. By simulations, it was shown that the performance of the proposed method is pretty close to the rounding operation and much better. Also, it is shown that quantization error can be reduced by
  22. 22. Page 22 the proposed error compensation method.. By simulations, it was shown that about 35% area and power consumption can be saved by the proposed method compared with the ideal multiplier. REFERENCES: 1. E. E. Swartzlander Jr., “Truncated multiplication with approximate rounding,” in Proc. 33rd Asilomar Conf. Signals, Systems, Computers, Pacific Grove, CA, 1999, pp. 1480–1483 2. L.-D. Van, S.-S.Wang, andW.-S. Feng, “Design of the lower error fixedwidth multiplier and its application,” IEEE Trans. Circuits Syst. II, vol. 47, pp. 1112–1118, Oct. 2000 3. S. M. Kim, J. G. Chung, and K. K. Parhi, “Low error fixed-width CSD multiplier with efficient sign extension,” IEEE Trans. Circuits Syst. II, vol. 50, pp. 984–993, Dec. 2003 4. O. L. MacSorley, “High speed arithmetic in binary computers,” Proc. IRE, vol. 49, pp. 67–91, Jan. 1961

