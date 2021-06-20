Proximal humerus fractures

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Presenter: Dr Darshan K S II year orthopaedic resident Moderator: Dr Shekar V Associate professor of orthopaedics
 Defined as fracture occurring at or proximal to surgical neck  It is the commonest fracture affecting shoulder girdle i...
Anatomical neck Surgical neck
• The ascending branch of the anterior circumflex humeral artery has been considered to provide most of the blood flow to ...
ANATO MY
Proximal humerus is retroverted 35 to 40 degrees relative to epicondylar axis.
Most common is fall onto outstretched upper extremity from a standing height, in older & osteoporotic woman. Younger pts p...
Four osseous segments in proximal humerus are:  Humeral head  Lesser tuberosity  Greater tuberosity  Humeral shaft
ANATO MY
Greater tuberosity is displaced by supraspinatus, infraspinatus and teres minor. Lesser tuberosity is displaced by subscap...
THE PROXIMAL HUMERUS CAN FRACTURE AS A CONSEQUENCE OF 3 MAIN LOADING MODES:  Compressive loading of the glenoid onto the ...
• The majority of proximal humeral fracture occur as isolated injuries. • In polytrauma pts, proximal humeral fracture fre...
AXILLARY NERVE (58%) SUPRASCAPULAR NERVE (48%) Combined neurologic lesions being frequent. Nerve Injuries associated VASCU...
 The association of rotator cuff tears has been found to increase with age.  Full-thickness tears have been found in onl...
ATTITUDE : Pts typically present with upper extremity held closely to chest by contralateral hand, pain, swelling & tender...
NEER CLASSIFICATION AO/OTACLASSIFICATION
Most commonly used classification is Neer’s classification. Useful in guiding treatment. Based on four part anatomy of pro...
It is a Refinement of Codman’s System,incorporates the concept of displacement and vascular isolation of the articular seg...
Criteria for displacement. Greater than 1cm of seperation of a part or Angulation of 45 degrees. Osteonecrosis is most lik...
INVESTIGATIONS 1. Radiograph 2. Computed tomography 3. Magnetic resonance imaging
GRASHEY’S VIEW. Grashey view- Taken in neutral arm rotation with torso rotated30 to 45 degrees
 NEER LATERAL Y VIEW OF SHOULDER. Neer view-Scapula is imaged perpendicular to Grashey view.
AXILLARY VIEWOF SHOULDER. Axillary view-Arm in neutral rotation and abducted as much as possible, with the patient. supine...
CT of proximal humeral fracture is helpful in providing further understanding of fracture configuration. Axial images can ...
Sagittal images help in determining a flexion or extension deformity of the proximal humerus with regard to the shaft. Cor...
NON OPERATIVE TREATMENT OPERATIVE TREATMENT
Fracture stability can be assessed both radiographically and clinically. Radiographically, stable fractures exhibit impact...
• Clinically, fracture stability may be assessed by palpating the proximal humerus just distal to the acromion with one ha...
• GILCHRIST OR VELPEAU TYPE SHOULDER IMMOBILIZER USED.
• At 2 weeks passive ROM exercises of the shoulder. • Duration of Immobilization should be as short as possible, and as lo...
At 3 or 4 weeks radiographs are taken & gentle assistive exercises (pulley elevation, external rotation with a stick, exte...
Proximal humerus fractures
Proximal humerus fractures
Proximal humerus fractures
Proximal humerus fractures
Proximal humerus fractures
Proximal humerus fractures
Proximal humerus fractures
Proximal humerus fractures
Proximal humerus fractures
Proximal humerus fractures
Proximal humerus fractures
Proximal humerus fractures
Proximal humerus fractures
Proximal humerus fractures
Proximal humerus fractures
Proximal humerus fractures
Proximal humerus fractures
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
23 views
Jun. 20, 2021

Proximal humerus fractures

Defined as fracture occurring at or proximal to the surgical neck

It is the commonest fracture affecting the shoulder girdle in adults.

Proximal humeral fracture 80% of all humeral fractures.

In pts above the age of 65 years, proximal humeral fractures are the 2nd most frequent upper extremity fractures
ANATOMY -
The proximal humerus is retroverted 35 to 40 degrees relative to the epicondylar axis.

Most common is fall onto outstretched upper extremity from a standing height, in older & osteoporotic woman.

Younger pts present following high energy trauma with significant soft tissue injury.

Less common with excessive shoulder abduction, direct trauma, electric shock and seizures r seizures

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Proximal humerus fractures

  1. 1. Presenter: Dr Darshan K S II year orthopaedic resident Moderator: Dr Shekar V Associate professor of orthopaedics
  2. 2.  Defined as fracture occurring at or proximal to surgical neck  It is the commonest fracture affecting shoulder girdle in adults.  Proximal humeral fracture 80% of all humeral fractures.  In pts above the age of 65 years proximal humeral fractures are the 2nd most frequent upper extremity fractures. DEFINITION
  3. 3. Anatomical neck Surgical neck
  4. 4. • The ascending branch of the anterior circumflex humeral artery has been considered to provide most of the blood flow to the articular segment. • Several studies have shown branches from PCHA to the posteromedial head to be equally important. • Arcuate artery of Liang – supplies Humeral head. • If the medial calcar of the humerus is spared by the fracture, the vessel is spared.
  5. 5. ANATO MY
  6. 6. Proximal humerus is retroverted 35 to 40 degrees relative to epicondylar axis.
  7. 7. Most common is fall onto outstretched upper extremity from a standing height, in older & osteoporotic woman. Younger pts present following high energy trauma with significant soft tissue injury. Less common with excessive shoulder abduction, direct trauma, electric shock and seizures r seizures.
  8. 8. Four osseous segments in proximal humerus are:  Humeral head  Lesser tuberosity  Greater tuberosity  Humeral shaft
  9. 9. ANATO MY
  10. 10. Greater tuberosity is displaced by supraspinatus, infraspinatus and teres minor. Lesser tuberosity is displaced by subscapularis. Humeral shaft displaced by pectoralis major. Deltoid insertion causes abduction of proximal fragment.
  11. 11. THE PROXIMAL HUMERUS CAN FRACTURE AS A CONSEQUENCE OF 3 MAIN LOADING MODES:  Compressive loading of the glenoid onto the humeral head.  Bending forces at the surgical neck.  Tension forces of the rotator cuff at the greater & lesser tuberosities.
  12. 12. • The majority of proximal humeral fracture occur as isolated injuries. • In polytrauma pts, proximal humeral fracture frequently exhibit comminution extending into the humeral shaft. • In the presence of fracture dislocations, glenoid rim and neck fracture and avulsion fracture of the coracoid may occur.
  13. 13. AXILLARY NERVE (58%) SUPRASCAPULAR NERVE (48%) Combined neurologic lesions being frequent. Nerve Injuries associated VASCULAR INJURY : -5-6% of the cases are associated with AXILLARY ARTERY injury.
  14. 14.  The association of rotator cuff tears has been found to increase with age.  Full-thickness tears have been found in only 6% of proximal humerus pts under 60 years of age compared to 30% in those pts above 60 years of age. ASSOCIATED SOFT TISSUE INJURIES
  15. 15. ATTITUDE : Pts typically present with upper extremity held closely to chest by contralateral hand, pain, swelling & tenderness. Ecchymosis may or may not be. Neurovascular exmn. is essential. Axillary nerve and suprascapular nerve function. It is assessed by presence of sensation on lateral aspect of proximal arm overlying deltoid.(REGIMENT BADGE SIGN)
  16. 16. NEER CLASSIFICATION AO/OTACLASSIFICATION
  17. 17. Most commonly used classification is Neer’s classification. Useful in guiding treatment. Based on four part anatomy of proximal humerus.
  18. 18. It is a Refinement of Codman’s System,incorporates the concept of displacement and vascular isolation of the articular segment and relates theanatomy and biomechanical forces resulting in the displacement of fragments to diagnosis and treatment
  19. 19. Criteria for displacement. Greater than 1cm of seperation of a part or Angulation of 45 degrees. Osteonecrosis is most likely after displaced four part fractures.
  20. 20. INVESTIGATIONS 1. Radiograph 2. Computed tomography 3. Magnetic resonance imaging
  21. 21. GRASHEY’S VIEW. Grashey view- Taken in neutral arm rotation with torso rotated30 to 45 degrees
  22. 22.  NEER LATERAL Y VIEW OF SHOULDER. Neer view-Scapula is imaged perpendicular to Grashey view.
  23. 23. AXILLARY VIEWOF SHOULDER. Axillary view-Arm in neutral rotation and abducted as much as possible, with the patient. supine and X-ray beam projected from axilla
  24. 24. CT of proximal humeral fracture is helpful in providing further understanding of fracture configuration. Axial images can confirm displacement of the lesser and greater tuberosity fragments in the transverse plane. LT GT
  25. 25. Sagittal images help in determining a flexion or extension deformity of the proximal humerus with regard to the shaft. Coronal images give more detail about the alignment of the humeral head & assessment of comminution at the level of the humeral calcar, the integrity of the inferomedial hinge, and extent of metaphyseal fracture extension.
  26. 26. NON OPERATIVE TREATMENT OPERATIVE TREATMENT
  27. 27. Fracture stability can be assessed both radiographically and clinically. Radiographically, stable fractures exhibit impaction or interdigitation between bone fragments
  28. 28. • Clinically, fracture stability may be assessed by palpating the proximal humerus just distal to the acromion with one hand, while rotating the arm at the elbow with the other. If the proximal humerus is felt to move as a unit with the distal segment, the fracture is considered stable • Gilchrist or Velpeau type shoulder immobilizer used.
  29. 29. • GILCHRIST OR VELPEAU TYPE SHOULDER IMMOBILIZER USED.
  30. 30. • At 2 weeks passive ROM exercises of the shoulder. • Duration of Immobilization should be as short as possible, and as long as necessary. • Resistance exercises can generally begin at 6 weeks. • Isometric exercises may help maintain strength during the first 6 weeks.
  31. 31. At 3 or 4 weeks radiographs are taken & gentle assistive exercises (pulley elevation, external rotation with a stick, extension with a stick) are begun. At 6 weeks, rapid progression to terminal stretches and light resistive exercises is started

×