Proximal humerus fractures

Defined as fracture occurring at or proximal to the surgical neck



It is the commonest fracture affecting the shoulder girdle in adults.



Proximal humeral fracture 80% of all humeral fractures.



In pts above the age of 65 years, proximal humeral fractures are the 2nd most frequent upper extremity fractures

ANATOMY -

The proximal humerus is retroverted 35 to 40 degrees relative to the epicondylar axis.



Most common is fall onto outstretched upper extremity from a standing height, in older & osteoporotic woman.



Younger pts present following high energy trauma with significant soft tissue injury.



Less common with excessive shoulder abduction, direct trauma, electric shock and seizures r seizures

