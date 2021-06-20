Proximal humerus fractures

Continue your professional development with Scribd
Defined as fracture occurring at or proximal to the surgical neck
It is the commonest fracture affecting the shoulder girdle in adults.
Proximal humeral fracture 80% of all humeral fractures.
In pts above the age of 65 years, proximal humeral fractures are the 2nd most frequent upper extremity fractures
ANATOMY -
The proximal humerus is retroverted 35 to 40 degrees relative to the epicondylar axis.
Most common is fall onto outstretched upper extremity from a standing height, in older & osteoporotic woman.
Younger pts present following high energy trauma with significant soft tissue injury.
Less common with excessive shoulder abduction, direct trauma, electric shock and seizures r seizures
