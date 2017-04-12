How can I download engineering books free? Reading material is always useful. Either you are studying or already a qualifi...
This title details the operation and application of logging tools and services, with emphasis on the physical sense of what each tool does and how it does it. The book provides current, comprehensive solutions for both traditional and new oilfield operations problems to practicing petroleum and petrophysical engineers. Cased Hole and Production Log Evaluation provides long-awaited information on the uses of cased hole logging tools in the following recovery/workover applications: formation evaluation through casing; mechanical integrity, cement bond evaluation, and casing inspection surveys; f...

Cased Hole and Production Log Evaluation [Engineering Books]

  How can I download engineering books free? Reading material is always useful. Either you are studying or already a qualified engineer. Engineering Books are always helpful! In fact, if you able to find nice collection of book then your half job is done. Moreover, once you start your professional journey books are excellent way of taking on the job reference as well. However, your basic understanding of mathematics and physics should be sound. My favorite site to download books is pdf.read-ebooksfree.com. where you can find very good engineering books and audio-books. Application of scientific and physical principles is what engineering is all about. Whether you are an engineer or studying to become one, you need to have a good understanding of mathematics and physics. It is important for you to have good up-to-date civil engineering books that cover all of the important areas of this very dynamic field. To become a professional engineer, you have to take and pass a written Principles and Practice in Engineering (PE) examination. Everyone needs books; they're essential to get the desired information. It's possibly due to user-friendly and supporting e-book formats such as pdf, excel, doc or others that can be easily obtained through a book search engine without any hassle. If you are a book lover, you also look for handy ebooks that make you free from the trouble of carrying massive books. If you are keenly interested in searching for ebooks in any format, query an engine to get your desired book. With the help of this amazing in-hand search technology, you can download engineering books for free of your choice by choosing correct search options, finding in return the related information about explicit documents you are seeking for in the digital format. Engineering is a popular domain which is all about new ideas and innovations. Used books are the smart option for people who want to save their dollars. Buying them also has a positive impact on the environment as they promote the three R's. To help promote this industry we should use books with care so that other people can enjoy them after we are done using them.
  What are some good books to learn aerospace engineering? From the satellite side, the obvious starting points are "Space Mission Engineering: The New SMAD" edited by James Wertz or its older sibling, "Space Mission Analysis and Design" edited by Wertz and Larson. It is harder to find "Space Vehicle Systems Engineering Handbook" by The Aerospace Corp but it covers essentially the same topics. These don't teach aerospace engineering but they give an overview of the considerations that are involved with different aspects of satellite design and test. There are a few high level equations but they are more table driven showing the types of trades that need to be made and rules of thumb on test and design. You can't design a satellite with what's in them but if you're involved in a PowerPoint design concept development activity, they are a good reference to ensure you've at least touched the key elements across all subsystems in your presentation.
  I am a first year medical student. How do I start studying? I mean should I make my own notes or directly learn from the text book? Being in the first year of medschool can be confusing as to how to study and get good grades. I was facing the same dilemma. However i had enough time to try several methods . The first one is be attentive and follow through whatever the lecturer is teaching in class and when you go home. You have to study the same portion and highlight the important points in your book , there is no need to write down any notes in this method The second method which I still use cause I was not comfortable with the first method , as I could not keep track with my studies and I was having difficulty in recollecting the important points while reading in the book on the eve of any assessment . Do I had to find another method . So I still note down the important point during any lecture , when I go home I read the same chapter covered on that particular day and writes down my notes in a much simplify form but not omitting any important details . That's most important key point when you write notes you simplify it but you don't change the meaning of the medical word . It has to be specifically in medical terms and not in any simple English form . I find this method easier to study from though it can be a time consuming now given that I'm in 4 yr. But you have to try several ways and adopt one method which you are comfortable with . The key is not only to pass the exams but to remember the concepts of every subject lifelong this is what will make you a good doctor . Hope it is helpful to you
  I am a mechanical engineer and I want to have a complete understanding of fracture mechanics. Which book (author) should I begin with? My favorite book on fracture mechanics is Norman E. Dowling, "Mechanical Behavior of Materials". This book isn't focused exclusively on fracture, but it covers it very well and in logical, easily understandable way. It covers brittle fracture as well as fatigue crack growth. It also covers stress-life and strain-life fatigue, and a bit of materials science. Another decent book is Ted Anderson, "Fracture Mechanics: Fundamentals and Applications". This book covers more advanced topics than Dowling, and it also has some useful tables that give equations for calculating geometry factors for various crack types.
  Which are the best engineering books in drilling for beginners? I would suggest you to start reading first Drilling Handbook before books, because of the following reason. Handbooks the information is more simplified and most of the formulas are well explained. Here are the list of some Drilling Handbook that might be useful to read. 1.Baker Huges - Drilling Engineering Handbook 2.IADC DRILLING MANUAL 3.Moore, P. L. - Drilling Practices Manual 4.THE_DRILLING_MANUAL_Fifth_Edition_2015 When you're done reading these books, you can start reading any drilling books because everything will be compressive to you.
  Which is the best IC engines book for beginners? 1. Internal Combustion Engines This book, Internal Combustion Engines, gives the fundamental concepts and the specifics of various engine designs. The information is provided in a comprehensive manner, with highly detailed sketches. The book is divided into twenty chapters, each covering different aspects of internal combustion engines. The first chapter is an introduction to the construction, workings, and principles behind an internal combustion engine. The consequent chapters delve into more detail. The book first reviews all the basic principles of physics that are encountered when dealing with the engines. Then it talks about the analysis of air standard cycles, fuel air cycles, and actual cycles. A few sections of the book are then devoted to the fuels that are used for combustion, and also, mention is made of alternate fuels. The reader is introduced to the different injection systems (Mechanical And Electronic). Mention is also made of lubrication and cooling the engine. The final section of the book is dedicated to a discussion on two-stroke engines.
  What is the right way to study engineering books for GATE? Well I answering considering all branches not especially EE branch. I will not recommend study for gate from foreign author's books. To study for gate you must have to prepare according to the gate syllabus and by considering the scope of syallbus and by analyzing previous years question paper. After doing all of the above things, you will surely come to the following points, Gate include following type of questions. Recall: These are based on facts, principles, formulae or laws of the discipline of the paper. The candidate is expected to be able to obtain the answer either from his/her memory of the subject or at most from a one-line computation. Comprehension: These questions will test the candidate's understanding of the basics of his/her field, by requiring him/her to draw simple conclusions from fundamental ideas. Application: In these questions, the candidate is expected to apply his/her knowledge either through computation or by logical reasoning. Analysis and Synthesis: In these questions, the candidate is presented with data, diagrams, images etc. that require analysis before a question can be answered. A Synthesis question might require the candidate to compare two or more pieces of information. Questions in this category could, for example, involve candidates in recognizing unstated assumptions, or separating useful information from irrelevant information. So basically Gate checks your above skills. So to develop the above skills you don't require any of the study from the foreign authors. This skills can be easily developed by just reading and underatanding the general books from indian author or any coaching institution guide. Thus you should focus on the above topics and skills and avoiding wasting of time by reading unnecessary books…..
  Where can I find engineering books? At the risk of getting my answer collapsed by quora, I proceed to give a short answer- Most international publication books can be obtained from popular torrent sites Ones published from pdf.read-ebooksfree.com and other such sites (get busy on Google for 30 min or so) Don't forget to go for your college library during the initial days of semester and get yourself the required one for the following few months (late fees is often less than the price of the book). You and your hostel roommate can issue a book successively to lessen the late fee. While it may not suit you, but you can very well take pictures on your phone/photocopy from friends copy of the book. NOTE:Every once in a while do buy one if you liked it/found future use for the book obtained from above practice.
  What is the best site for mechanical engineer to download free book? Downloading doesn't make any sense if you get all those books free of cost delivered to your home. Visit our website pdf.read-ebooksfree.com (https://pdf.read-ebooksfree.com/) check on the list of books provided, place your order and get all those books placed on your bookshelf. pdf.read-ebooksfree is the first non parallel initiative in India and we here aims to bridge the gap between the have and have-nots. Do visit our website and know-how we actually work. I am also a mechanical engineering student and it was really hard to find all books at one place but there is a website which will help you for sure. I have download all the books from this blog pdf.read- ebooksfree.com. Here you will be able to download all mechanical engineering books in PDF for free. You should give it a try. Exact link to download book is Engineering Books Review and eBooks Download
  What are the best sites for downloading free PDF books for electrical and electronics engineering? Well, Here it goes : 1) India's BIGGEST & Coolest website for Engineers & Aspiring Engineers! : You have to register yourself for this website! 2) ECE free Text books (PDF) 3) Google Books 4) Free Computer books Download 5) Electrical pdf books available for free download These are some of the sites that are used to get PDF books for EEE! 1st site is preferred the most when compared to the rest 4 sites! First option requires registration and books from rest of all sites can be downloaded directly! Thank you for reading, Hope I have answered your question!

