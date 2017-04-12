Cased Hole and Production Log Evaluation [Engineering Books]

This title details the operation and application of logging tools and services, with emphasis on the physical sense of what each tool does and how it does it. The book provides current, comprehensive solutions for both traditional and new oilfield operations problems to practicing petroleum and petrophysical engineers. Cased Hole and Production Log Evaluation provides long-awaited information on the uses of cased hole logging tools in the following recovery/workover applications: formation evaluation through casing; mechanical integrity, cement bond evaluation, and casing inspection surveys; f...



Are you studying engineering? Then you have come to the right place! Our free. eBooks in this category will help you prepare for your exams thanks to ... Are you studying mechanical engineering? The free mechanical engineering books in this category are designed to help you prepare for their exams. Are you an electrical or electronic engineering student? Then our free engineering eBooks on electric circuits or electromagnetism are for you! ... Essential Engineering Mathematics is one of the great eBooks available to download. High-impact journals, award-winning books and eBooks and online solutions in Engineering. Browse our catalog. Online shopping for Books from a great selection of Electrical & Electronics, Civil & Environmental, Industrial, Manufacturing ... Find and buy Engineering books and Engineering textbooks, from Pearson Education's online bookshop, offering information on new releases, bestselling and ...

