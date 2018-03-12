Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Idea Explanation/examples Advantages Disadvantages Young crime (theft, burglary, pickpocketing) Omer Muratoglu As seen on ...
be able to get people who committed crimes such as these as youths and then convince them to discuss how it has affected t...
shops sometimes turn a blind eye for profit, or fail to recognize people as underage. Cigarettes have a very high chance o...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Task 3 (1)

7 views

Published on

s

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Task 3 (1)

  1. 1. Idea Explanation/examples Advantages Disadvantages Young crime (theft, burglary, pickpocketing) Omer Muratoglu As seen on the police website here, the amount of crimes related to theft and stealing is much higher than other comparable crimes such as drugs or possession of weapons and also in comparison to other boroughs showing it is something that as a community we need to tackle. By looking through different years you can see that crime of this type has steadily been on the rise for years. This is the reason that I think targeting crimes of this nature is important so we can allow for people to know the facts and figures so they can protect themselves better. Letting potential criminals know the suffering they are inflicting upon their victims is more than just losing a few items, but also mental with many people after being stolen from no longer feeling safe in their own homes as well as the punishments that the crimes entail. This may cause them to rethink their crimes and help stop them from getting into crime in the first place There are several ideas which which we will have the ability to pursue if we decide that this the issue we wish to tackle. The first of these ideas is that we would The advantages of make this the topic of our video is that it is a pertinent and important issue in the local area which has persisted for many years, so this will raise awareness of something which many people do not think of. If successful people may invest in security equipment that would make it easier to catch criminals lowering the crime rate of the area. Another benefit of this project is that their are many people who suffer mental issues which they do not see a phychitrist as they are worried of being seen as playing on what has happened to them or they might not even know it is a common issue so our project would be able to inform people that they are right to seek help and offer alternate options such as different groups where victims get together and help comfort one another. A large benefit for us is that as this is not a topic which is generally touched upon in the local area it means that our video will be more A disadvantage of choosing this topic is that interviewing different people would take a large amount of time which means there would not be as much time for other parts of the project such as editing which may as a result of the time restraints prove detrimental to the final product. As well as the time it would take to get interviews we would also be required to have people sign talent release forms which serve to act as proof of their consent to use footage of them in our video. A side note of this point is that as we will be taking younger people is that if they are under 18 we would be required to obtain their parents signatures in their place. Another legal concern is gaining permission to film on certain sites which would take even more time and due to the nature of the topic we are investigating may not be given in the end which could force us to change plans from what we initially come up with. One point of concern is that it may prove difficult to find someone who is
  2. 2. be able to get people who committed crimes such as these as youths and then convince them to discuss how it has affected their life and any difficulties they may struggle with such as getting a job, or if they have faced any bias as a result of the crimes they have committed in their past. Another idea which we would be able to try would be to speak to victims of crimes and question them as to how the crime has affected them, how it was committed, and their immediate reaction to discovering they had been stolen from, to enhance this idea while we discus how the crime was committed we reenact it so that people can see how crimes happen so they can better protect himself against it. likely to catch people's attention and teach them something which they do not already know about their are help improve the local area unlike if we did a much more commonly tackled issue such as young age smoking and drug abuse. The final benefit to this plan which i can think of is that as we will have access to better than average equipment it will make our video look more professional meaning the more shocking attention grabbing scene we will use to make sure people understand our message will be more likely to sink in. the victim of such a crime, as their is no easy way to disen such things which may force us to ask people making them feel uncomfortable. Side note even if we do find people it is likely they would not feel comfortable sharing their story in the project. Even if we do get though each of these problems then we may find it difficult to recreate crimes if we decide to go with that idea as it would require a lot of knowledge about the crime that has been committed and we would then need to make minor edits such as language used to make sure it is allowed before watershed which could make this part seems fake and unrealistic. Underage Smoking and smoking awareness In this video we are going to help raise awareness of what smoking can do to your body, especially in early development. By showing this production to children, it can scare them off the idea of taking these drugs that can lead to serious bodily harm. The main age group this harms is the age of 15-17, as though a person must be 18 to buy cigarettes, A nice way to ward people off doing something dangerous, and show the actual effects of smoking without any bias. It may also help parents to look for signs involving their children and smoking. It's good to visually show the effects of smoking, so we choose a It will be hard to show effects without specific examples, meaning we will have to find examples we could legally use. Some people might be embarrassed about their smoking issues, and will refuse to be interviewed. Another issues is how young people
  3. 3. shops sometimes turn a blind eye for profit, or fail to recognize people as underage. Cigarettes have a very high chance of causing lung disease, and cause a higher chance of cancer. visual medium, may take this message, it’s obvious some people may dislike the message and go against it. Recycling and waste management With the rise of global warming the welfare of the environment has become a more pressing issue. Different measures have been put in place to help lower the carbon footprint of london. Recycling is a big part of waste management in local communities today. Everything from glass to paper to food waste and be reused or recycled of reused and gets avoided from becoming landfill. A major part of recycling is to preserve the environment for future generations and by educating the youth we preserv In the video we would address the issues of public waste and waste management in the community and the lasting effect it can have on the environment. The main aim of the video is to get the message of correct waste management to help fight against global warming. If the video gets the correct amount of attention then that aim would have been achieved. Liable Taking someone's reputation company Security of the project

×