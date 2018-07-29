URGENCIAS, GENERALIDADES

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DIPLOMATURA EN ENFERMERIA ONCOLOGICA 2018 URGENCIAS
NEUTROPENIA
NEUTROPENIA RECUENTO DE NEUTROFILOS MENOR o IGUAL A 500/MM3 o MENOR A 1000 NEUTROFILOS CUANDO SE PREDICE UNA CAIDA A 500/M...
LEVE menos de 1000 neutrófilos. GRAVE menos de 100 neutrófilos. NEUTROPENIA PROLONGADA DURACION POR MAS DE 7 DIAS. FEBRIL ...
CATEGORIZACION DELCATEGORIZACION DEL RIESGORIESGO ALTO RIESGOALTO RIESGO BAJOBAJO RIESGORIESGO
CATEGORIZACION DELCATEGORIZACION DEL RIESGORIESGO ALTO RIESGOALTO RIESGO MAL ESTADO GENERALMAL ESTADO GENERAL FIEBRE 39 º ...
CATEGORIZACION DELCATEGORIZACION DEL RIESGORIESGO BAJOBAJO RIESGORIESGO BUEN ESTADO GENERALBUEN ESTADO GENERAL SIN FOCO IN...
Sospecha deSospecha de NEUTROPENIANEUTROPENIA • 2 registros de temperatura de 38º C en 242 registros de temperatura de 38º...
FACTORES ASOCIADOS AL RIESGOFACTORES ASOCIADOS AL RIESGO DE INFECCIONDE INFECCION DURACION y SEVERIDAD DE LA NEUTROPENIADU...
AISLAMIENTOAISLAMIENTO
SINDROME DE LISIS TUMORAL AGUDO Es un conjunto de manifestaciones clínicas acompañadas con alteraciones de laboratorio, pr...
QUIMIOTERAPIAQUIMIOTERAPIA PURINAS POTASIO FOSFORO
HIPERPOTASEMIAHIPERPOTASEMIA HIPERFOSFATEMIAHIPERFOSFATEMIA HIPOCALCEMIAHIPOCALCEMIA HIPERURICEMIAHIPERURICEMIA INSUFICIEN...
ACIDO URICO FOSFORO Precipitan en un medio ACIDO (ORINA) MICROHEMATIRIA CRISTALURIA
HIPERURICEMIA KP FALLO PRE-RENAL
Manifestaciones ClínicasManifestaciones Clínicas HIPERTENSION ARTERIAL, TAQUICARDIA,HIPERTENSION ARTERIAL, TAQUICARDIA, TA...
INQUIETUD, IRRITABILIDAD,INQUIETUD, IRRITABILIDAD, DISTENSION ABDOMINAL,DISTENSION ABDOMINAL, DOLOR ABDOMINAL/LUMBAR,DOLOR...
SINDROME DE LISIS TUMORALSINDROME DE LISIS TUMORAL AGUDO HIPERHIDRATACION ENDOVENOSAHIPERHIDRATACION ENDOVENOSA (3000 ml/m...
TENGA EN CUENTA QUE: El volumen urinario normal 1-2 ml/kg/hs. oliguria 0,5-1 ml/kg/hs. anuria 0,5ml/kg/hs. o menos.
SINDROME DE HIPERVISCOSIDADSINDROME DE HIPERVISCOSIDAD HIPERLEUCOCITOSIS + 50.000/100.000HIPERLEUCOCITOSIS + 50.000/100.00...
SINDROME DE LASINDROME DE LA VENA CAVA SUPERIORVENA CAVA SUPERIOR
ESQUEMA DEL CORAZÓNESQUEMA DEL CORAZÓN
SISTEMA DE CONDUCCION
DEBITO CARDIACO O GASTO CARDIACO VOLUMEN SISTOLICO FRECUENCIA CARDIACA PRECARGA POSCARGA CONTRACTILIDAD
DEBITO CARDIACO O GASTO CARDIACO RETORNO VENOSO DISTENSIBILIDAD VENTRICULAR
SINDROME DE LA VENA CAVASINDROME DE LA VENA CAVA SUPERIORSUPERIOR
LA COMPRESIONLA COMPRESION LA ESTASIS VENOSALA ESTASIS VENOSA EL EDEMAEL EDEMA REDUCE
EL FLUJO AEREO RETORNO VENOSO CABEZA CUELLO PARTE SUPERIOR DEL TORAX
CUADRO CLINICOCUADRO CLINICO DISNEA TOSDISNEA TOS ORTOPNEA ESTRIDORORTOPNEA ESTRIDOR SIBILANCIAS PLETORASIBILANCIAS PLETOR...
COMPRESION MEDULARCOMPRESION MEDULAR
SARCOMA DE EWINGSARCOMA DE EWING NEUROBLASTOMANEUROBLASTOMA OSTEOSARCOMAOSTEOSARCOMA RABDOMIOSARCOMARABDOMIOSARCOMA SARCOM...
CONO MEDULAR COLA DE CABALLO
COMPRESION MEDULAR COMPRESION RAICES NERVIOSAS
FISIOPATOGENIAFISIOPATOGENIA AFECCION PARAVERTEBRAL CONAFECCION PARAVERTEBRAL CON INVASION DEL ESPACIO EPIDURALINVASION DE...
DISMINUCION PERFUSION INFARTOS DESTRUCCION OSEA INESTABILIDAD DE LAS VERTEBRAS
CUADRO CLINICOCUADRO CLINICO DOLOR EN EL DORSO, REGION LUMBOSACRA / CUELLO DIFICULTAD EN LA DEAMBULACION PARESTESIAS HIPOE...
MECANISMO DE PRODUCCION DEL S.H.E. EFECTO EXPANSIVO DEL TUMOR EDEMA PERILESION SANGRADO TUMORAL BLOQUEO DE LA CIRCULACION ...
CUADRO CLINICO
BRADICARDIA HIPERTENSION ARTERIAL RESPIRACION ANORMAL
SINDROME DE SECRECION INADECUADA DESINDROME DE SECRECION INADECUADA DE LA HORMONA ANTIDIURETICALA HORMONA ANTIDIURETICA HI...
ADH REABSORCION DE AGUA
URGENCIAS, GENERALIDADES
URGENCIAS, GENERALIDADES
URGENCIAS, GENERALIDADES
URGENCIAS, GENERALIDADES
URGENCIAS, GENERALIDADES
URGENCIAS, GENERALIDADES
URGENCIAS, GENERALIDADES
URGENCIAS, GENERALIDADES
URGENCIAS, GENERALIDADES
URGENCIAS, GENERALIDADES
URGENCIAS, GENERALIDADES
URGENCIAS, GENERALIDADES
URGENCIAS, GENERALIDADES
URGENCIAS, GENERALIDADES
URGENCIAS, GENERALIDADES
URGENCIAS, GENERALIDADES
URGENCIAS, GENERALIDADES
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

URGENCIAS, GENERALIDADES

16 views

Published on

GENERALIDADES EN URGENCIAS ONCO-HEMATOLOGICAS

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

URGENCIAS, GENERALIDADES

  1. 1. DIPLOMATURA EN ENFERMERIA ONCOLOGICA 2018 URGENCIAS
  2. 2. NEUTROPENIA
  3. 3. NEUTROPENIA RECUENTO DE NEUTROFILOS MENOR o IGUAL A 500/MM3 o MENOR A 1000 NEUTROFILOS CUANDO SE PREDICE UNA CAIDA A 500/MM3 EN LAS 24 o 48 HORAS POR QUIMIOTERAPIA.
  4. 4. LEVE menos de 1000 neutrófilos. GRAVE menos de 100 neutrófilos. NEUTROPENIA PROLONGADA DURACION POR MAS DE 7 DIAS. FEBRIL TEMPERATURA MAYOR o IGUAL 38.5 º C o DOS REGISTROS DE MAS DE 38.1 º C DURANTE 12 HORAS.
  5. 5. CATEGORIZACION DELCATEGORIZACION DEL RIESGORIESGO ALTO RIESGOALTO RIESGO BAJOBAJO RIESGORIESGO
  6. 6. CATEGORIZACION DELCATEGORIZACION DEL RIESGORIESGO ALTO RIESGOALTO RIESGO MAL ESTADO GENERALMAL ESTADO GENERAL FIEBRE 39 º CFIEBRE 39 º C NEUTROFILOS MENOS DE 100NEUTROFILOS MENOS DE 100 BACTERIEMIABACTERIEMIA FOCO INFECCIOSOFOCO INFECCIOSO EDAD 1 A 12 AÑOSEDAD 1 A 12 AÑOS COMIENZO DE LA FIEBRE ANTESCOMIENZO DE LA FIEBRE ANTES DE 7 DIAS DE FINALIZADA LADE 7 DIAS DE FINALIZADA LA QMTQMT
  7. 7. CATEGORIZACION DELCATEGORIZACION DEL RIESGORIESGO BAJOBAJO RIESGORIESGO BUEN ESTADO GENERALBUEN ESTADO GENERAL SIN FOCO INFECCIOSOSIN FOCO INFECCIOSO FIEBRE MENOS DE 39 º CFIEBRE MENOS DE 39 º C ENFERMEDAD ONCOLOGICA ENENFERMEDAD ONCOLOGICA EN REMISIONREMISION
  8. 8. Sospecha deSospecha de NEUTROPENIANEUTROPENIA • 2 registros de temperatura de 38º C en 242 registros de temperatura de 38º C en 24 hs. o,hs. o, • 1 registro de temperatura de 38º 5 C o más1 registro de temperatura de 38º 5 C o más en 24 hs. o,en 24 hs. o, • un episodio de bacteriemia.un episodio de bacteriemia.
  9. 9. FACTORES ASOCIADOS AL RIESGOFACTORES ASOCIADOS AL RIESGO DE INFECCIONDE INFECCION DURACION y SEVERIDAD DE LA NEUTROPENIADURACION y SEVERIDAD DE LA NEUTROPENIA QUIMIOTERAPIA TIPO y/o INTENSIDADQUIMIOTERAPIA TIPO y/o INTENSIDAD ALTERACION DE LA INMUNIDAD CELULUAR / HUMORALALTERACION DE LA INMUNIDAD CELULUAR / HUMORAL ALTERACION DE LA PRIMERA BARRERA DE DEFENSA PIELALTERACION DE LA PRIMERA BARRERA DE DEFENSA PIEL y MUCOSASy MUCOSAS PRESENCIA DE CATETERES VENOSOS CENTRALES /PRESENCIA DE CATETERES VENOSOS CENTRALES / PERIFERICOSPERIFERICOS ADMINISTRACION DE CORTICOIDESADMINISTRACION DE CORTICOIDES
  10. 10. AISLAMIENTOAISLAMIENTO
  11. 11. SINDROME DE LISIS TUMORAL AGUDO Es un conjunto de manifestaciones clínicas acompañadas con alteraciones de laboratorio, producidas por la liberación de metabolitos a causa de la ruptura de las células tumorales y que excede la capacidad excretora del riñón.
  12. 12. QUIMIOTERAPIAQUIMIOTERAPIA PURINAS POTASIO FOSFORO
  13. 13. HIPERPOTASEMIAHIPERPOTASEMIA HIPERFOSFATEMIAHIPERFOSFATEMIA HIPOCALCEMIAHIPOCALCEMIA HIPERURICEMIAHIPERURICEMIA INSUFICIENCIA RENAL ARRITMIAS CONVULSIONES
  14. 14. ACIDO URICO FOSFORO Precipitan en un medio ACIDO (ORINA) MICROHEMATIRIA CRISTALURIA
  15. 15. HIPERURICEMIA KP FALLO PRE-RENAL
  16. 16. Manifestaciones ClínicasManifestaciones Clínicas HIPERTENSION ARTERIAL, TAQUICARDIA,HIPERTENSION ARTERIAL, TAQUICARDIA, TAQUIPNEA,TAQUIPNEA, DISMINUCION DEL VOLUMEN URINARIO,DISMINUCION DEL VOLUMEN URINARIO, EDEMAS EN MIEMBROS INFERIORES,EDEMAS EN MIEMBROS INFERIORES, ASCITIS, DERRAME PLEURAL, ARRITMIAS.ASCITIS, DERRAME PLEURAL, ARRITMIAS.
  17. 17. INQUIETUD, IRRITABILIDAD,INQUIETUD, IRRITABILIDAD, DISTENSION ABDOMINAL,DISTENSION ABDOMINAL, DOLOR ABDOMINAL/LUMBAR,DOLOR ABDOMINAL/LUMBAR, ANOREXIA, VOMITOS,ANOREXIA, VOMITOS, CALAMBRES, TETANIA,CALAMBRES, TETANIA, CONVULSIONES,CONVULSIONES, PARO CARDIACOPARO CARDIACO..
  18. 18. SINDROME DE LISIS TUMORALSINDROME DE LISIS TUMORAL AGUDO HIPERHIDRATACION ENDOVENOSAHIPERHIDRATACION ENDOVENOSA (3000 ml/m2/día).(3000 ml/m2/día). DIURESIS = o + de 3CC/KG/HS.DIURESIS = o + de 3CC/KG/HS. El PH de la orina se debeEl PH de la orina se debe mantenermantener entre 7- 8entre 7- 8..
  19. 19. TENGA EN CUENTA QUE: El volumen urinario normal 1-2 ml/kg/hs. oliguria 0,5-1 ml/kg/hs. anuria 0,5ml/kg/hs. o menos.
  20. 20. SINDROME DE HIPERVISCOSIDADSINDROME DE HIPERVISCOSIDAD HIPERLEUCOCITOSIS + 50.000/100.000HIPERLEUCOCITOSIS + 50.000/100.000 LEUCOCITOS/MM3LEUCOCITOS/MM3 LESION DEL ENDOTELIO VASCULARLESION DEL ENDOTELIO VASCULAR HEMORRAGIAS TROMBOSHEMORRAGIAS TROMBOS PULMON ICDPULMON ICD CEREBROCEREBRO
  21. 21. SINDROME DE LASINDROME DE LA VENA CAVA SUPERIORVENA CAVA SUPERIOR
  22. 22. ESQUEMA DEL CORAZÓNESQUEMA DEL CORAZÓN
  23. 23. SISTEMA DE CONDUCCION
  24. 24. DEBITO CARDIACO O GASTO CARDIACO VOLUMEN SISTOLICO FRECUENCIA CARDIACA PRECARGA POSCARGA CONTRACTILIDAD
  25. 25. DEBITO CARDIACO O GASTO CARDIACO RETORNO VENOSO DISTENSIBILIDAD VENTRICULAR
  26. 26. SINDROME DE LA VENA CAVASINDROME DE LA VENA CAVA SUPERIORSUPERIOR
  27. 27. LA COMPRESIONLA COMPRESION LA ESTASIS VENOSALA ESTASIS VENOSA EL EDEMAEL EDEMA REDUCE
  28. 28. EL FLUJO AEREO RETORNO VENOSO CABEZA CUELLO PARTE SUPERIOR DEL TORAX
  29. 29. CUADRO CLINICOCUADRO CLINICO DISNEA TOSDISNEA TOS ORTOPNEA ESTRIDORORTOPNEA ESTRIDOR SIBILANCIAS PLETORASIBILANCIAS PLETORA CIANOSIS EN CARA CUELLO EXTREMIDADESCIANOSIS EN CARA CUELLO EXTREMIDADES SUPERIORESSUPERIORES PALIDEZPALIDEZ ALTERACIONES VISUALESALTERACIONES VISUALES ANSIEDADANSIEDAD MAREOSMAREOS DISFAGIADISFAGIA
  30. 30. COMPRESION MEDULARCOMPRESION MEDULAR
  31. 31. SARCOMA DE EWINGSARCOMA DE EWING NEUROBLASTOMANEUROBLASTOMA OSTEOSARCOMAOSTEOSARCOMA RABDOMIOSARCOMARABDOMIOSARCOMA SARCOMA DE PARTES BLANDASSARCOMA DE PARTES BLANDAS METASTASIS OSEAS EN EL CUERPOMETASTASIS OSEAS EN EL CUERPO VERTEBRALVERTEBRAL
  32. 32. CONO MEDULAR COLA DE CABALLO
  33. 33. COMPRESION MEDULAR COMPRESION RAICES NERVIOSAS
  34. 34. FISIOPATOGENIAFISIOPATOGENIA AFECCION PARAVERTEBRAL CONAFECCION PARAVERTEBRAL CON INVASION DEL ESPACIO EPIDURALINVASION DEL ESPACIO EPIDURAL COMPROMISO DEL CUERPOCOMPROMISO DEL CUERPO VERTEBRALVERTEBRAL
  35. 35. DISMINUCION PERFUSION INFARTOS DESTRUCCION OSEA INESTABILIDAD DE LAS VERTEBRAS
  36. 36. CUADRO CLINICOCUADRO CLINICO DOLOR EN EL DORSO, REGION LUMBOSACRA / CUELLO DIFICULTAD EN LA DEAMBULACION PARESTESIAS HIPOESTESIA ARREFLEXIA ATAXIA ALTERACION EN LA FUNCION INTESTINAL/RENAL
  37. 37. MECANISMO DE PRODUCCION DEL S.H.E. EFECTO EXPANSIVO DEL TUMOR EDEMA PERILESION SANGRADO TUMORAL BLOQUEO DE LA CIRCULACION DEL L.C.R. INFILTRACION TUMORAL o TROMBOSIS DE LOS SENOS VENOSOS INTRACRANEALES
  38. 38. CUADRO CLINICO
  39. 39. BRADICARDIA HIPERTENSION ARTERIAL RESPIRACION ANORMAL
  40. 40. SINDROME DE SECRECION INADECUADA DESINDROME DE SECRECION INADECUADA DE LA HORMONA ANTIDIURETICALA HORMONA ANTIDIURETICA HIPONATREMIA ANOREXIA VOMITOS CALAMBRES MUSCULARES ILEO PARALITICO CEFALEA APATIA CONVULSIONES RESPIRACION DE CHEYNE - STOKES
  41. 41. ADH REABSORCION DE AGUA

×