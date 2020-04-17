Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Nobu's Vegetarian Cookbook
Book Details Author : Nobuyuki Matsuhisa Pages : 176 Publisher : PIE Books Brand : ISBN : 4894449056 Publication Date : 20...
Description Nobu’s restaurants are known the world over for the quality of their ingredients and for the skill and origina...
if you want to download or read Nobu's Vegetarian Cookbook, click button download in the last page
Download or read Nobu's Vegetarian Cookbook by click link below https://downloadpdfkuastri.blogspot.com/4894449056 OR
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Nobu's Vegetarian Cookbook

3 views

Published on

Nobu's Vegetarian Cookbook

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Nobu's Vegetarian Cookbook

  1. 1. Nobu's Vegetarian Cookbook
  2. 2. Book Details Author : Nobuyuki Matsuhisa Pages : 176 Publisher : PIE Books Brand : ISBN : 4894449056 Publication Date : 2012-2-7
  3. 3. Description Nobu’s restaurants are known the world over for the quality of their ingredients and for the skill and originality with which the food is prepared and presented. Now, in this first cookbook by Nobu to focus on vegetable dishes, the master chef shares his expertise and deep knowledge of Japanese cuisine in sixty recipes that showcase vegetables in all their variety.Throughout the book, the emphasis is on fine and healthy Japanese dining. Nobu uses a wide range of cooking techniques—from marinating and pickling to steaming, roasting, boiling, frying, grating, etc.—to bring out the full flavors and textures of the vegetables. He also introduces tofu and yuba, both traditional Japanese ingredients made from soybeans, and offers ten recipes for vegetable sweets and fifteen for cocktails.
  4. 4. if you want to download or read Nobu's Vegetarian Cookbook, click button download in the last page
  5. 5. Download or read Nobu's Vegetarian Cookbook by click link below https://downloadpdfkuastri.blogspot.com/4894449056 OR

×