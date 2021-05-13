Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Rihards Blese Izglītības & nodarbinātības tendences LDDK izglītības un nodarbinātības jomas vadītājs, nacionālais NEP koor...
Profesionālā & augstākā izglītība Latvijā
Izglītības sistēma
Izglītības piedāvājums & darba tirgus disproporcijas
TOP profesijas 2019 - 2027
Automatizācijas iespējamība profesiju griezumā Avots: EK / 2019
Pieprasītākās profesijas 2020
Nodarbināto skaits pēc profesiju kvalifikācijas līmeņa
Nodarbināto skaits pēc izglītības līmeņa
Tikai neliels skaits jauniešu izvēlas kārtot CE fizikā un ķīmijā Atbirums – lielāks inženierzinātnēs Nav STEM priekšmetu/ ...
Latvijas studenti visbiežāk izvēlas studēt sociālās zinības, komerczinības un tiesības – šīs jomas programmas absolvē gand...
Absolvētās tematiskās grupas / jomas
Darbaspēka pietiekamība augstākās kvalifikācijas profesijās
Nodarbinātība augstākajā kvalifikācijā & ienākumi
Absolventu nodarbinātība augstākās kvalifikācijas profesijās
Profesionālā izglītība Latvijā
Profesionālā izglītība Latvijā
Darbaspēka pietiekamība vidējās kvalifikācijas profesijās
Darba tirgus Vidzemē
Vidzemes reģionā (līdzīgi kā citviet Latvijā) notiek depopulācija, ko ietekmē gan migrācija, gan negatīva dabiskā kustība ...
Aizņemtās darbavietas reģionos Avots: CSP Vidzemē ir augsts specializācijas līmenis (mērot pēc darbvietu īpatsvara salīdzi...
Vidzemes reģionā reģistrētie uzņēmumi ar lielāko vidējo darbinieku skaitu 2020 Avots: CSP Daudzi no Vidzemes lielākajiem d...
Vidzemes reģionā reģistrētie uzņēmumi ar augstāko VSAOI uz 1 darbinieku* 2020 *vidējais darbinieku skaits 2020.g. bija vis...
Paldies!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
46 views
May. 13, 2021

Rihards Blese, Izglītības un nodarbinātības tendences

Latvijas Darba devēju konfederācijas iedvesmas seminārs par jauniešu izglītības un karjeras iespējām Vidzemes reģionā “KUR MĀCĪSIES VIDZEMES JAUNIEŠI” š.g. 12.maijā.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Rihards Blese, Izglītības un nodarbinātības tendences

  1. 1. Rihards Blese Izglītības & nodarbinātības tendences LDDK izglītības un nodarbinātības jomas vadītājs, nacionālais NEP koordinators
  2. 2. Profesionālā & augstākā izglītība Latvijā
  3. 3. Izglītības sistēma
  4. 4. Izglītības piedāvājums & darba tirgus disproporcijas
  5. 5. TOP profesijas 2019 - 2027
  6. 6. Automatizācijas iespējamība profesiju griezumā Avots: EK / 2019
  7. 7. Pieprasītākās profesijas 2020
  8. 8. Nodarbināto skaits pēc profesiju kvalifikācijas līmeņa
  9. 9. Nodarbināto skaits pēc izglītības līmeņa
  10. 10. Tikai neliels skaits jauniešu izvēlas kārtot CE fizikā un ķīmijā Atbirums – lielāks inženierzinātnēs Nav STEM priekšmetu/ fizikas skolotāju: Tuvāko 15 gadu laikā ir sagaidāms, ka pensionēsies aptuveni 1/2 eksakto priekšmetu skolotāju
  11. 11. Latvijas studenti visbiežāk izvēlas studēt sociālās zinības, komerczinības un tiesības – šīs jomas programmas absolvē gandrīz 40% studējošo Jau 2022. gadā speciālistu pārpalikums sociālo zinātņu jomās būtiski palielināsies, savukārt liels iztrūkums veidosies pēc dabaszinātņu, IKT un inženierzinātņu speciālistiem
  12. 12. Absolvētās tematiskās grupas / jomas
  13. 13. Darbaspēka pietiekamība augstākās kvalifikācijas profesijās
  14. 14. Nodarbinātība augstākajā kvalifikācijā & ienākumi
  15. 15. Absolventu nodarbinātība augstākās kvalifikācijas profesijās
  16. 16. Profesionālā izglītība Latvijā
  17. 17. Profesionālā izglītība Latvijā
  18. 18. Darbaspēka pietiekamība vidējās kvalifikācijas profesijās
  19. 19. Darba tirgus Vidzemē
  20. 20. Vidzemes reģionā (līdzīgi kā citviet Latvijā) notiek depopulācija, ko ietekmē gan migrācija, gan negatīva dabiskā kustība Avots: CSP, Latvijas statistikas gadagrāmata, 2020
  21. 21. Aizņemtās darbavietas reģionos Avots: CSP Vidzemē ir augsts specializācijas līmenis (mērot pēc darbvietu īpatsvara salīdzinājumā ar citiem reģioniem) lauksaimniecībā, apstrādes rūpniecībā un izglītībā.
  22. 22. Vidzemes reģionā reģistrētie uzņēmumi ar lielāko vidējo darbinieku skaitu 2020 Avots: CSP Daudzi no Vidzemes lielākajiem darba devējiem pārstāv tādas nozares (tirdzniecību, slimnīcas, komunālos pakalpojumus, pasažieru pārvadājumus), kuras galvenokārt strādā uz iekšējo tirgu, kur ir salīdzinoši mazāka maksātspēja un krītošs patērētāju skaits. Reģiona noturīgākai attīstībai nepieciešams vairāk tādu uzņēmumu, kuru savu produkciju / pakalpojumu spēj pārdot citur, jo īpaši ārpus Latvijas.
  23. 23. Vidzemes reģionā reģistrētie uzņēmumi ar augstāko VSAOI uz 1 darbinieku* 2020 *vidējais darbinieku skaits 2020.g. bija vismaz 50 VSAOI uz darbinieku ir proporcionāls [legāli uzrādītajai] algai un raksturo arī attiecīgo uzņēmumu produktivitātes līmeni. Ilgtspējīgas darba vietas ir tās, kurās ir augstākas algas un labāks sociālais nodrošinājums – jo īpaši tur, kur ražo preces un pakalpojumus ar eksporta potenciālu. Avots: VID
  24. 24. Paldies!

×