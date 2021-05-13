Successfully reported this slideshow.
Kur mācīsies Vidzemes jaunieši?

  1. 1. DARBA VIDĒ BALSTĪTAS MĀCĪBAS JOLANTA VJAKSE projekta vadītāja
  2. 2. Viena no profesionālās izglītības viena no ieguves formām, kas paredz vismaz 25% profesionālā mācību satura (teorijas un prakses) apguvi pie darba devēja reālā darba vidē Izglītības iestāde organizē un īsteno darba vidē balstītas mācības izglītojamam, kurš pie darba devēja īsteno individuālu darba vidē balstītu mācību plānu 25% no programmas darba vidē var apgūt pie vairākiem darba devējiem DARBA VIDĒ BALSTĪTAS MĀCĪBAS KAS IR DVB
  3. 3. • Informēti par uzņēmuma un nozares tendencēm • Sadarbība ar uzņēmumiem palielina PII izglītības piedāvājumu un prestižu; • DVB mācības nodrošina atbalstu PII pamatuzdevuma izpildē, nodrošinot darba tirgum nepieciešamās prasmes un kvalifikācijas •DVB mācības ietvaros tiek mācīti motivēti, kompetenti un atbildīgi jaunieši. PROFESIONĀLĀ SKOLA AUDZĒKNIS •DVB veido izpratni par izvēlēto profesiju un sagatavo reāliem darba apstākļiem; •Tiek iegūtas padziļinātas zināšanas un praktiskas prasmes, kas palīdz karjeras uzsākšanā •Tiek pilnībā nodrošināti ar individuāliem aizsardzības līdzekļiem •Tiek maksātas DVB stipendijas vai slēgts darba līgums •Iegūti vērtīgi profesionālie kontakti • Mainīt izglītojamo proporciju vispārējās vidējās izglītības un profesionālās izglītības programmās pēc pamat- izglītības ieguves uz 50/50 • Vairāk kvalificētu speciālistu • Pieeja darba tirgum no mācību sākuma • Mazina bezdarba līmeni, nodrošinot darba tirgu ar kvalificētiem speciālistiem. • Uzņēmuma izaugsmes un augstākas peļņas iespējas, piesaistot kompetentus darbiniekus •Darbinieku sagatavošana uzņēmuma vajadzībām • Kopējā uzņēmuma kompetences un konkurētspējas pilnveide DARBA DEVĒJI VALSTS
  4. 4. Kompensācija uzņēmumam līdz 272,32 EUR mēnesī par DVB mācību īstenošanu par vienu audzēkni Audzēkņa individuālo aizsardzības līdzekļu, nelaimes gadījumu, civiltiesiskās apdrošināšanas, OVP izmaksu segšana Audzēkņa transporta un dienesta viesnīcas izmaksu segšana ATBALSTS UZŅĒMĒJIEM DVB MĀCĪBU ĪSTENOŠANĀ ESF projekta "Profesionālo izglītības iestāžu audzēkņu dalība darba vidē balstītās mācībās un mācību praksēs uzņēmumos» finanšu atbalsts līdz 2023.gadam
  5. 5. UZŅĒMUMA PIENĀKUMI, ĪSTENOJOT DVB MĀCĪBAS Iesniedz izglītības iestādē izglītojamā zināšanu, profesionālo iemaņu un prasmju novērtējumu par individuālā plāna apguvi mācību līgumā noteiktajā kārtībā un apjomā Nodrošina izglītojamā instruktāžu darba aizsardzības jautājumos un iepazīstina ar uzņēmuma darba kārtības noteikumiem Nodrošina izglītojamo individuālā plāna īstenošanas laikā ar individuāliem darba aizsardzības līdzekļiem
  6. 6. UZŅĒMUMA PIENĀKUMI, ĪSTENOJOT DVB MĀCĪBAS DVB vadītājam nepieciešama izglītība - pedagoģiskā kompetence (vismaz 32h apjomā) + profesionālā izglītība nozarē vai 3 gadu pieredze uzņēmumā Noslēdz ar izglītojamo vai tā likumisko pārstāvi, ja izglītojamais ir nepilngadīga persona, darba līgumu atbilstoši darba tiesisko attiecību normatīvajam regulējumam vai vienošanos par darba vidē balstītu mācību stipendijas piešķiršanu Nodrošina izglītojamo civiltiesiskās atbildības apdrošināšanu individuālā plāna īstenošanas laikā atbilstoši mācību līgumam
  7. 7. PAR IEDZĪVOTĀJU IENĀKUMA NODOKLI 9. pants. Ar nodokli neapliekamo ienākumu veidi 8) stipendijas līdz 280 euro mēnesī, ko izglītojamam atbilstoši Ministru kabineta noteiktajai kārtībai, kādā organizē un īsteno darba vidē balstītas mācības, izmaksā komersants, iestāde, biedrība, nodibinājums, fiziskā persona, kura reģistrēta kā saimnieciskās darbības veicēja, kā arī individuālais uzņēmums, tai skaitā zemnieku vai zvejnieku saimniecība, un citi saimnieciskās darbības veicēji ATBALSTS UZŅĒMĒJIEM DVB MĀCĪBU ĪSTENOŠANĀ
  8. 8. UZŅĒMUMI PROFESIONĀLĀS IZGLĪTĪBAS IESTĀDES SADARBĪBAS PARTNERI 37 2744
  9. 9. PRAKSES DVM MĀCĪBAS PROJEKTĀ IESAISTĪTIE AUDZĒKŅI 4885 11 783
  10. 10. Rīgas reģions 35% Vidzeme 18% Kurzeme 17% Zemgales reģions 16% Latgale 14% Rīgas reģions 44% Kurzeme 15% Vidzeme 15% Zemgale 13% Latgale 13% Audzēkņu sadalījums atbilstoši deklarētajai dzīvesvietai Audzēkņu sadalījums atbilstoši faktiskās darbības vietai
  11. 11. REZULTĀTS LATVIJĀ 70% PROJEKTĀ IESAISTĪTIE AUDZĒKŅI 6 MĒNEŠU LAIKĀ PĒC KVALIFIKĀCIJAS IEGUVES IR NODARBINĀTI
  12. 12. 70% 20% 10% 71% 21% 8% PROJEKTĀ IESAISTĪTO JAUNIEŠU NODARBINĀTĪBAS RĀDĪTĀJI LATVIJĀ mācību prakse DVB mācības audzēkņi nav nodarbināti audzēkņi turpina mācības audzēkņi ir nodarbināti audzēkņi ir nodarbināti audzēkņi turpina mācības audzēkņi nav nodarbināti
  13. 13. UZŅĒMUMU APTAUJA SAGATAVOT KVALIFICĒTUS DARBINIEKUS 50% POZITĪVS UZŅĒMUMA TĒLS 30% IESPĒJA SAŅEMT ES FINANSĒJUMU 20% KĀPĒC DARBA DEVĒJI IESAISTĀS PROJEKTĀ?
  14. 14. SADARBĪBU UN KOMUNIKĀCIJU ATGRIEZENISKO SAITI DIGITĀLUS MĀCĪBU LĪDZEKĻUS UN METODISKO ATBALSTU UZŅĒMUMU APTAUJA KO DARBA DEVĒJI SAGAIDA NO PROJEKTA PARTNERIEM?
  15. 15. DARBA VIDĒ BALSTĪTAS MĀCĪBAS VIDZEMĒ ELĪNA VĒJIŅA Reģionālā koordinatore
  16. 16. SMILTENES TEHNIKUMS VIDZEMES TEHNOLOĢIJU UN DIZAINA TEHNIKUMS VALMIERAS TEHNIKUMS PROEFESIONĀLĀS IZGLĪTĪBAS IESTĀDES VIDZEMES REĢIONĀ
  17. 17. Smiltenes tehnikuma Alsviķu teritoriālā struktūrvienība Jēkabpils Agrobiznesa koledžas Barkavas struktūrvienība Ogres tehnikuma programmu īstenošanas vieta Rankā PROEFESIONĀLĀS IZGLĪTĪBAS IESTĀDES VIDZEMES REĢIONĀ
  18. 18. AKTĪVĀKĀS NOZARES VIDZEMĒ Projektā iesaistītās nozares Vidzemes reģionā Tūrisms & skaistumkopšana Finanses & uzņēmējdarbība Metālapstrāde Kokrūpniecība Būvniecība eIKT Enerģētika
  19. 19. MAZAIS BIROJS, IK Domus Eco, SIA GIMI, SIA TEHAUTO, SIA Zīriņa Anna 8 CBR, SIA PRO Build, SIA A.S.I.M., SIA Valmieras piens, AS DSG DĀLDERI, SIA AK12, SIA VALPRO, SIA LINES UP, SIA Nexia Audit Advice, SIA Domus Eco, SIA WOLTEC, SIA SINHRO-C, SIA Gamma NF, SIA J.D. & CO, SIA Uzoliņa Kristīne Mazais Ansis, SIA Benevilla, SIA Firma Madara 89, SIA Mokejevs Dmitrijs MŪSU AUTO VALMIERA, SIA VEITERS KORPORĀCIJA, SIA LAZDONAS PIENSAIMNIEKS, AS STORA ENSO LATVIJA, AS AKTĪVĀKIE UZŅĒMUMI VIDZEMĒ, KURI IESAISTĪJUŠIES PROJEKTĀ
  20. 20. FAVORITE PRODUCT 0 50 100 150 200 Viesmīlības pakalpojumu speciālists Automehāniķis Loģistikas darbinieks grāmatvedis Ēdināšanas pakalpojumu speciālists Mehatronisku sistēmu tehniķis Celtniecības un ceļu būves auto mehāniķis Datorsistēmu tehniķis Ceļu būves mašīnu tehniķis Mēbeļu galdnieks Veterinārārsta asistents Pavārs namdaris Elektrotehniķis Lauksaimniecības tehnikas mehāniķis PROFESIJAS VIDZEMĒ Projektā iesaistīto audzēkņu iegūtās kvalifikācijas
  21. 21. REZULTĀTS VIDZEMĒ 67% PROJEKTĀ IESAISTĪTIE AUDZĒKŅI 6 MĒNEŠU LAIKĀ PĒC KVALIFIKĀCIJAS IEGUVES IR NODARBINĀTI
  22. 22. 63% 21% 16% 70% 20% 10% PROJEKTĀ IESAISTĪTO JAUNIEŠU NODARBINĀTĪBAS RĀDĪTĀJI VIDZEMĒ mācību prakse DVB mācības audzēkņi nav nodarbināti audzēkņi turpina mācības audzēkņi ir nodarbināti audzēkņi ir nodarbināti audzēkņi turpina mācības audzēkņi nav nodarbināti
  23. 23. LABĀKIE DVB MĀCĪBU UZŅĒMUMIVIDZEMES REĢIONĀ 2019 GIMI SIA Latvijas Lauku konsultāciju un izglītības centrs SIA Valmieras birojs Lines Up SIA PRO Build SIA Inga Krūmiņa
  24. 24. LABĀKIE MĀCĪBU PRAKŠU UZŅĒMUMI VIDZEMES REĢIONĀ 2019 8CBR SIA KONEKESKO LATVIJA SIA BALTMA SIA
  25. 25. jolanta.vjakse@lddk.lv elina.vejina@lddk.lv +371 29471150 +371 20279914 Raiņa bulvāris 4, Rīga LATVIJAS DARBA DEVĒJU KONFEDERĀCIJA www.lddk.lv

